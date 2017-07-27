An isolated kind of reality

All the action in Paphos is moving to Petra tou Romiou (Aphrodite’s Rock), it seems, with two concerts to be performed in August at the place where Aphrodite was born. Before the musical events become one with the sound of the waves, however, an installation under the name Ten Points of Vision will be set at the historic site on Sunday.

The installation by Costas Tsoclis is part of the European Capital of Culture Pafos 2017 events. It was created in co-operation with the architect Georgos Triantafyllou – who is responsible for the overall shaping of the exhibition space – and the sculptor Demetris Skalkotos.

Commenting on the installation Tsoclis said: “We shall isolate 10 pieces of land, without cutting them off from the general natural landscape – as opposed to what happens when a photo is taken, or what is seen from a window – and we shall unify them with certain sculptural elements, so as to create another reality”.

The artist considers this work to be a natural result and continuation of his well-known work Live Painting, which was presented 31 years ago at the 42nd Venice Biennale.

“Nature,” the artist said in his text that accompanied Live Painting, “in contrast to painting, is burdened with a load of useless and often deceptive details in addition to its general and essential image. In this work, I suggest its barest and most easily recognised faces, so that your vision and imagination shall find room to enrich them with meanings, transforming you thus for a moment from passive observers into infallible painters, duplicators of natural phenomena.”

The installation is part of the exhibition Paphos: Myth, History, Landscape.

Ten Points of Vision

An installation by Costas Tsoclis. July 30. Aphrodite’s Rock, Paphos. 7pm-8pm. Tel: 23-932017