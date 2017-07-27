Larnaca motorway closures for works

Parts of Larnaca’s motorways will be closed on August and September weekdays for gardening works on the greenery of the central section, the works ministry said on Wednesday.

According to the ministry, forestry department crews will be closing down parts of the right lanes – 1.5 kilometres each time – to prune, water and spray the shrubs with insecticide. Work will take place between 8.30am and 5pm daily except weekends and holidays.

The ministry apologised to members of the public for any inconvenience. For more information on the scheduled works, visit: www.traffic4cyprus.org.cy.