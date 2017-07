Paphos police on Thursday placed under arrest a 44-year-old man in connection with an explosion at a car dealership earlier this week.

An arrest warrant was also issued for a second suspect, thought to be overseas.

At around 1.30am on Tuesday, a makeshift explosive device was detonated at the entrance of a car dealership on Mesoyis Avenue.

The blast caused extensive damage to the entrance and to three cars inside the premises.