July 27th, 2017 Cyprus 1 comments

Man found unconscious under unknown circumstances

A man is in critical condition in Larnaca hospital after he was found drunk and unconscious on a veranda early on Thursday.

The owner of a ground floor apartment found the man, who is about 50 years old, lying on his front veranda in the Turkish Cypriot quarter of Larnaca after he heard a noise at 1.30am.

The injured man was taken to hospital where he was diagnosed with a cerebral haemorrhage and fractures of the neck, vertebra and sternum.

Police haven’t ruled out the possibility that the injuries were caused by a fall.

  • Bunny

    “fractures of the neck, vertebra and sternum.

    Police haven’t ruled out the possibility that the injuries were caused by a fall.”

    Great detective work 🙁

