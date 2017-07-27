Spokesman accuses Akinci of distorting facts about Crans-Montana

Government Spokesman Nicos Christodoulides (Photo: CNA)

Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci is distorting the facts about what happened in Crans-Montana, Government Spokesman Nicos Christodoulides said on Thursday.

In a written statement in response to comments by Akinci earlier in the day, Christodoulides said the Turkish Cypriot leader made “distorted and untrue references” in an attempt to blame President Nicos Anastasiades for the failure of the Swiss talks on July 7 by suggesting the latter was not ready for a solution.

“It is obvious that the Turkish Cypriot leader attempts to justify the Turkish side’s intransigent positions – including his own demands – for the continuation of the Treaty of Guarantees, the intervention rights and the permanent presence of Turkish troops in Cyprus,” the spokesman said.
He said the Turkish side had been unclear in its positions on territorial adjustments with the return of only part of Morphou and without the return of the Maronite villages.

“We do not wish to comment on the role or the non-existence of a role of Mr Akinci in what happened during the crucial negotiations in Crans Montana. It would be preferable if Mr Akinci, rather than making such unsubstantiated references, to reflect on whether his stance helps the Turkish Cypriot community, and on how he really safeguards the future of the Turkish Cypriots with approaches that are fully in line with those of Turkey,” the spokesman added.

Everyone is judged at the negotiating table by their proposals and their overall approach to the solution of the Cyprus problem, he said. “In Crans Montana, the Greek Cypriot side was the only one to submit concrete proposals within the framework of the UN Secretary-General which, unfortunately, received no response from the Turkish side, neither in writing nor orally”.
Akinci was quoted as saying on Thursday that the Greek Cypriot side was reluctant in all three rounds of negotiations, in Mont Pelerin, Geneva and Crans Montana and said this was obvious to the UN, the EU and to third parties.
“The Greek Cypriot side was not ready for this. That is why there is a lot of fights about Eide’s rhetoric. They [Greek Cypriots] are very uncomfortable that one of the UN is saying this,” Akinci claimed.
He said he did not want to get in the middle of Anastasiades and UN envoy Espen Barth Eide “flying at one another’s throat”.

However, he said that Anastasiades thought at Mont Pelerin last December that the Turkish Cypriot side would not have taken the initiative and “the other side panicked” when the Turkish side accepted 29.2 per cent when maps were exchanged.

Akinci also said that Anastasiades asked everyone to leave the room and when they were alone, he told him: “I beg your pardon; I am not ready for this”.

“We were on scheduled flights, they went with their team with a private plane. He wanted to talk with Athens. Go talk and come back, we told him. They asked for a period of ten days. He even used the name of the leader of Akel [as an excuse] and that they had internal political quarrels, but the whole issue was that they did not want to take the step,” said Akinci. Later in Geneva in January, the step back was taken by Greece.

“Greece, and the Greek Cypriot side then went to Crans-Montana with the belief that Turkey would not make an opening,” Akinci said.
“We showed flexibility… The UN, the EU and the third parties also saw this. The Greek side was not ready for that either. That’s why there are a lot of fights about Eide’s rhetoric. They are very uncomfortable that one of the UN is saying this,” he added.

  • Vlora

    ROC is not ready for any amicable solution based upon some tolerance, mutual respect and some diplomacy till the next round of negotiations(if possible) can be initiated after the elections.

    • Frustrated

      There won’t be a “next round” and I for one certainly hope there isn’t. Enough of this charade.

  • Frustrated

    It would be nice if someone would put us all out of our collective misery and end this puerile behaviour.

    There’s NEVER going to a solution to this accursed problem because there’ll never be a meeting of the minds so each party needs to go its own way. End of.

    • Sink the EU

      You got it. That’s the EU for you. The EU does not care about your problems. You will need to adjust your thinking and accept it as is.

      • Frustrated

        No. It’s got absolutely nothing to do with the EU and you know it.

        It’s ultimately between the people on the island and they don’t have the will to solve it. Never have, never will. And both sides are beholden to their wretched ‘mothers’. Basket cases the lot of ’em.

        • Sink the EU

          The old “shame the other side” game is over. According to the EU you are both misbehaving students and you both going to detention. There is only one way out of this: Submit to the EU’s wishes.

          • Vlora

            UN is the authority in this case. EU is supporting UN.
            Secondly the issue is not pertinent to EU.It is a wrong attitude that while disappointed by UN, now you are turning to EU.

  • Sink the EU

    He says: “The Greek side was not ready for that either”. Ready for what?

    The only contribution Greece has in such meetings is to be the babysitter since Turkey can not speak to Cyprus because Cyprus according to Turkey does not exist. So Turkey talks to Greece so that it in turn can interpret to Cyprus.

  • Mong Hlop

    so the silent puppet finally found his voice,,,,feared the sultan had removed his tongue together with his b…

  • Louis

    Seems Akinci has caved in to his masters voice.
    Such a shame.
    Seemed at one time like he was a true Cypriot.
    Then again, he dare not disobey, he would be branded a Gulenist.

  • Anon

    Nicos Christodoulides is positioning himself for a new job …
    Working the stand up comedy circuit ..
    He’ll do well …

    • Sink the EU

      His name says that he is a servant of Christ.

      • Ambiguous

        ..or of Lucifer.

        • Sink the EU

          Same thing.

  • Ozay Mehmet

    And now Akinci & the TCs….Simply amazing. Mr. A and his team, living in a house with no mirrors, claiming to have monopoly of Honesty, Integrity and Truth. The naked Emperor!

    • Sink the EU

      So both communities are made up of liars. So?

      • Ozay Mehmet

        We know one ….

    • Vlora

      This all is a election campaign actually.

  • Sink the EU

    Problems, problems, problems. C’mon people both TCs and GCs are slaves of the EU. So, obey and stop this daily nonsense.

  • Ambiguous

    Well, well it seems as if the Greeks are the only truthful ones that attended Crans-Montana. The Turks are lying, the Turkish Cypriots are lying, the neutral mediator Eide is lying.
    Thank God the honest Greeks tell the truth. lol

