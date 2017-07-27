Traffic crackdown in Limassol as fatalities rise

Nearly half the fatal traffic accidents in Cyprus occurred in Limassol in 2017, something that is worrying, assistant traffic police chief Philippos Papaelias said on Wednesday evening during checks carried out in the coastal city.

In statements during inspections by the force’s special motorcycle squad at the traffic lights in Polemidhia where three people died in a crash on May 27, he said that in Limassol the number of road deaths this year was 11 out of a total of 23 in the republic. Last year 24 people had died in traffic accidents in the first six months.

“Today, the special motorcycle squad came to Limassol, a district that worries us because there is a growing trend towards deadly road crashes lately,” he said, adding that “the squad carried out checks on both the coastal roads and various major road arteries but also in spots where we had fatal and serious road collisions.”

A total of 336 people were caught violating the traffic code in less than eight hours during the campaign, which started at 4pm and lasted until midnight.

Eighty-one concerned illegal parking, 78, driving without a seat belt, and 25, mobile phone use while driving.

Twelve people were caught driving a motorcycle without a driver’s license and without being covered by insurance. Eight high-power motorcycles and four mopeds were seized.

Two people aged 31 and 32 were arrested for being in possession of a stolen vehicle.

Papaelias called on all drivers to adhere to the road traffic regulations, particularly motorcyclists, who as vulnerable road users “have to wear their helmets, should not travel at high speeds and be extra careful where there are traffic lights.”

At the same time, he continued, the other vulnerable group of road users, pedestrians, should be careful, as there is an increased number of fatal victims among them, especially in Limassol.

“They should cross where there are pedestrian crossings and where there are no pedestrian crossings be very careful because, especially at this time, there is increased traffic,” he noted.

According to Papaelias, more campaigns will follow in other districts in order to reduce the number of deaths.