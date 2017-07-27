Our View: We abuse the UN at our peril

July 27th, 2017 Opinion, Our View 19 comments

Our View: We abuse the UN at our peril

The UN Security Council decision, expected to be approved today, will renew the peacekeeping force’s mandate for the usual six months but with an important caveat

THE Diko press office yesterday issued an announcement describing as “extremely worrying” the developments regarding Unficyp. It was referring to the UN Security Council decision, expected to be approved today, to renew the peacekeeping force’s mandate for the customary six months but with an important caveat. Within four months, there must be a review of the operation, as part of a US-instigated review of all UN operations.

The party is perfectly correct to see this review as “extremely worrying” considering that back in April (Sunday Mail, April 30) the US special representative at the UN wrote to the secretary-general asking the following: “What should the [Security] Council do in situations where there is no political process to support? What if the missions serve a valuable protection role, but without any conceivable conclusion to this role? How long should the Council wait before re-examining the value of a mission when the political process breaks down? Would it be beneficial to institutionalise the inclusion of clear exit strategies in every mission’s mandate?”

It is not beyond the realm of possibility the review will decide that the presence of Unficyp is not justified given there is “no political process to support”. In fact, it could be argued that the presence of Unficyp creates a sense of security that allows the sides to be content with the status quo – a disincentive to reaching a settlement. The presence of Unficyp, controlling the buffer zone that separates the two sides, allows the rejectionists like the Diko leader and the parties supporting his candidacy to fight every attempt made at reaching a settlement. Would they persist with the tough, hard-line rhetoric if they knew Unficyp would pull out?

Meanwhile, the government is in a quandary. On two different occasions yesterday, negotiator Andreas Mavroyiannis said it was of “extreme importance to find ways and means to resume the procedure, because I do not believe we have an alternative solution”. Ironically, the government, which has done nothing else in the last week than publicly disparage and denigrate the UN secretary-general’s special advisor, whom our president repeatedly called a liar, wants the peace process to remain within the UN framework. We systematically abuse the UN claiming the UNSG’s special advisor promoted and defended Turkey’s interests, but we still want the Cyprus problem within the UN framework and Unficyp here to protect us.

It remains to be seen what the Security Council will decide, but the prospect of Unficyp’s withdrawal might make some of our politicians realise that the maintenance of the status quo is not better than a settlement.

Print Friendly

You may also want to read

  • Neroli

    As was quoted in The Economist a few weeks ago, Cyprus isn’t at the top of the agenda for the UN and its involvement so far has been expensive and inconclusive. Leave and let them sort it out themselves – which many on this forum have said

  • The True Cypriot

    Where are the GCs on this thread?

  • Benny bumble

    So when we are ” Abandonded ” by the treachuros lying turk-loving UN. Who are the great political elite going to blame for there failures. I guess it will be the other great satanic trio of the US, UK and the EU. But all is not lost we can still depend on Mother Greece and the principled support of Russia.

    • HighTide

      Wait until Kotzias writes his memoirs. Then we will know the truth and nothing but the truth.

      • Benny bumble

        That should make interesting reading. That’s providing he can remember anything other than what he had for lunch yesterday.

  • HighTide

    Posted yesterday: there will be a price to pay for Greek Cypriot’s slanderous accusations hurled at Barth Eide and the UN.
    Payday comes nearer.

  • Naci Rizaoglu

    Actually the UN withdrawing from Cyprus would be a very good test case for both communities to see if there will be any cross border problems. We will see how the Cypriots on both sides of the divide will fare.
    Are we civilized enough to respect each other and not create any problems until we both have a satisfying and enduring peace plan in place where every member of each community is treated like a human being without any discrimination.

    • HighTide

      Turkish Cypriots are mainly interested in occasional shopping in the South, while Greek Cypriots cross the border to gamble in the TRNC or to just have a good meal for a change. Who would want to alter that, with or without Blue Helmets?

      • Naci Rizaoglu

        Maybe it is the right time to form a joint police force 50/50 just to patrol the buffer zone to make sure peace continues. This may be a good start for both communities.

  • Pullaard

    UNFICYP might stay for a while longer, but I doubt we’ll see any more special envoys willing to accept the poison chalice. Mr. Barth Eide has my full respect for the patience he has shown throughout his incarceration amongst the likes of Anastasiades and the way the latter has denigrated him time after time. Anyone who now comes forward from the UN to assume the role of “Cyprus Peacekeeper” (hah) will have to be either ambitious to the point of lunacy, semi-retired or training to become a UN envoy, because no-one of any standing will want the job. And who can blame them.

  • Frustrated

    It’s patently obvious that to a lesser or greater extent neither side wants to have anything to do with the other as exemplified in this very forum with accusation, counter-accusation and outright abuse hurled at one another. It’s more than likely that a great many of these views are expressed by people who’ve never even lived on the island and were in any case too young to have been here when the events of the 1960s and 1970s took place. They seem to have a need to spout their pseudo patriotism and have managed to cement the partition which they claim not to want.

    The same applies to DIKO, EDEK et al and, it would appear, the president himself. More than even his predecessors, he’s launched venomous, disgraceful attacks on Eide, the very man who’s invested years of his life to help him and his island. Instead he’s had excrement poured over him and all because Anastasiades has chosen to focus on garnering support from the minnow parties to tell their supporters to vote for him in the second round of presidential elections in February next year.

    As for the U.N. itself, they NEED to up sticks and depart as the Cypriot leadership have repeatedly displayed arrogance, petulance and behaviour unacceptable in diplomatic norms. The talks are dead and buried and calls by the GCs that they want them to continue are insulting our intelligence. Time to let them wallow in their victimhood and allow the world to pass them by.

    • Naci Rizaoglu

      As always very nicely put.

    • Disruptive

      The UN in Cyprus is becoming obsolete, but withdrawing its observers from the buffer zone will create immediate conflict as both sides will rush to take over no man’s land and UN will have to come back in even greater number to separate sides. It’s kind of a Gordian knot now and it seems that nobody knows how to solve it. It’s either that or they just don’t want to solve it, which brings us to true motives of sides involved.

      • HighTide

        It would require a unanimous decision of the UN Security Council to mobilize sufficient forces for “separating sides” in the buffer zone. By the time such a move would materialize, facts on the ground will have taken place and it does not need much fantasy to guess the result. Whether either side would risk such a conflict is doubtful, since it would turn a generally peaceful coexistence into a 1974 aftermath. It is more likely that all will remain quiet should the “peacekeepers” leave.

    • Brian Whiffen

      F….the Unficyp is long past its sell by date, it may only be a comparatively small force, but the troops would be more use elsewhere, many of those who have served in the past, have considered it a paid holiday, I have to agree with those who say it has been a barrier to a settlement, acting as it has as a comfort blanket to the political populist for years, A staged withdrawal may finally strike home and wet the political appetite to find an agreement, but as we all know Donkey’s and Sheep need to be led, But who is capable? I can’t answer that one, but as usual it will never be the Cypriots fault, it will always be Turkeys, the UK, the UN, the man in the Moon, the Klingon’s, or anyone else they can think of..

  • John Henry

    “UNFICYP here to protect us?” That statement is unintentionally misleading. Provide an example of where the UN protected anyone, anywhere on the planet, quite the contrary as most atrocities have taken place right in front of them and in some cases they’ve actually been part of it.

    • Arty

      Well said.

  • Vlora

    Indeed.

  • Rory Keelan

    It should have been pulled out years ago – accession to the EU would have been a good time.

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close