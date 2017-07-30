Five road deaths in July, police say continuing toll not changing driving habits

July 30th, 2017 Cyprus 33 comments

Five road deaths in July, police say continuing toll not changing driving habits

File photo

Police said on Sunday that with two road deaths in the past two days, and a total of five this month, plus two more people critically injured, that it did not seem the ongoing loss of life was impacting drivers to change their ways.

“This is unfortunately the conclusion we can draw from the statistics. In just the past 24 hours, more than 500 drivers were booked for speeding, while alcohol driving controls showed that one in five drivers had alcohol in their systems beyond the permissible limit,” a statement from the force said.

Some 517 drivers were caught speeding, it added in some cases the speed reached 150kph, 154kph, 163kph and 172kph on the highway but also 100kph in a residential area where the limit was 50.

With regard to driving under the influence of alcohol, out of the 466 drivers checked, 89 exceeded the permitted alcohol limit and were booked.

In the case of a 48-year-old driver in Limassol, his blood alcohol level reached 197mg instead of 22mg, the legal limit. The driver, police said had refused to take an initial breathalyser test and so was arrested.

In another case, in Paphos, a speeding driver tried to evade officers, who had signalled him to stop.  When they caught up with him and he was breathalysed, it showed alcohol levels of 102mg.

“Excessive speed and driving under the influence of alcohol, along with negligent and careless driving, are the three main causes of fatal accidents that have occurred in Cyprus over the last five years,” the statement added.

“The percentage of victims of road accidents, which had as their main cause one of these three causes stood at 62.02 per cent. More specifically, of the 243 victims of fatal car crashes that occurred between 2012 and 2016, some 150 were caused by excessive speed, driving under the influence of alcohol or negligent driving.”

Print Friendly

You may also want to read

  • Barry White

    The car was God given to assist Darwin and prove his theories. Unfortunately, Darwin did not factor in the carnage of the innocent.

  • David Hill

    Confiscate their cars and automatic 5 year ban for drunk driving. Speeders 50% over limit1 year ban. Might get the message then.

  • JS Gost

    The word law does not convert easily into Greek,along with other words like integrity, honesty, accountability and responsibility to name but a few. Daily, we see and read of examples of gross abuse of the law and yet nothing is done about it. The bulk of the population thinks our country benefits from it, despite the deaths, reputational issues and complete lack of respect we will eventually earn. Like many people over the years, the population will chance it’s luck by travelling too fast without caring of the consequences and we will eventually hit a wall. This issues, like many is a signal of what awaits if we do not change, when will we listen; or is it a case of continuing as we are because we all know that most Hellenics know everything better than anybody else.

  • Mike

    Until deterrants are such to hurt in the pocket and policing polices those banned, without insurance and or license then why would things change. This total disregard for the law is evident in towns but endemic in villages and country roads – so much so that I have installed dash cams, front and back, just in case to record the daily lunacy on our roads around me. I really do question the value of driving lessons / instruction and / or the test as clearly it is not fit for purpose. Perhaps government need to set up a centralised agency to conduct all instruction and testing to a competent level and ensure its integrity.

    • Adele

      Great truthful comment Mike.

  • LMS

    Wow.. 1 in 5 drivers are over the drink drive limit! That’s staggering and shows a complete lack of regard for the law by society, generally. It’s also socially very worrying. One in five of the drivers around you have absolutely no concern for your or their own wellbeing when behind the wheel and, in fact, have gone out of their way to deliberately put you in harms way..

    • SuzieQ

      It certainly would seem so! Extremely frightening.

      • Eye on Cyprus

        Bad for the BP, SQ

        • Adele

          Yes Suzie is such a naughty girl…. Way to naughty for Mikes naughty club…Me I’m a angel 😇 x

          • Eye on Cyprus

            That is NOT how you earned your ‘Extreme Naughtiness & Wickedness’ throne in Mike’s Naughty Club and your status of ‘Master of Depravity, First Class with Oak Leaf Cluster and Bar’. You 👹!

            • Adele

              I’m an 👹Of an angel 😇 “practically perfect in every way” 😉X

              • Eye on Cyprus

                It’s your perfect impracticality that I love best.

    • Cydee

      And, no doubt, a lot of those were also using their mobile….

      • Adele

        And no seatbelts.

    • Eye on Cyprus

      . . . and 3 more out of the 5 drive as if they are drunk.

      • Adele

        Hi 👁 hope you didn’t get to wet in the UK and had some decent Pie and Mash.
        Great comment 👁 made me smile x

        • Eye on Cyprus

          Pie and mash! That’s goop for Southerners’ palates. I’m from Steak & Kidney Pudding land; where we eat real kippers and roast dinners with roast potatoes. Keep smiling x 💘

          • Adele

            Steak and Kidney pudding what a snob lol 😂 x

            • Eye on Cyprus

              Moi?

              • Adele

                Bien ?

                • Eye on Cyprus

                  Certainement! Vraiment bien!

          • Brian Whiffen

            no not all southerners, mainly east Londoners along with stewed eel … give me a bacon and black pudding balm [bap for those in the north east] [plain tea cake for those in the north west]preferably with dry cure Wiltshire bacon, Lancashire black pudding and ground black pepper, No sauce or catchup needed.

            • Eye on Cyprus

              Yes, Brian, but the black pudding should come from a particular spot in Lancashire: Bury. As for the pie and mash (or eel) brigade; have you seen that disgusting green gravy (they call it liquor, I believe)? Your bacon choice is excellent. Agreed: no extra condiments required.

              • Brian Whiffen

                actually its parsley liqueur and probably the best tasting bit …so lets go up market and call it Parsley Jue ……lol,,

              • Barry White

                Aye, Up the Shakers !!!!

                Bury black pud, Colemans on the side and a straight glass for real men.

                Now’t wrong wi’ reet folk, EoC.

                • Eye on Cyprus

                  So true, Barry, but I never could get a taste for Crumpsall Cream Crackers; although I always liked Eccles Cakes and Chorley Cakes.

                  Don’t forget that November 27th is Lancashire Day; while the 13th English Open Chainsaw Carving Competition will be taking place soon at the Cheshire Game and Country Fair; beginning on August 26th for three days. Good scran available; including Manchester caviar with your fish and chips (no skin on the fish, like some Southerners have), or Chester Pork Pye: all followed by Frodsham strawberries or Manchester Tart (or both).

                  • Barry White

                    Mmmmm always partial to a bit of ethnic food.

                    Eccles cake, my old Gram, bless her the wee mite, made me Eccles cakes that I have never tasted the like since.

                    No sugar crystals on the outside, made with shortening/lard which probaly was the fairy dust and while warm out of the oven wipe some butter on it, bliss.

                    She was from Ince while Grandad was from the terraces overlooking Bobby Peel’s monument. True Lanc’y folk, both of ’em.

                    • Eye on Cyprus

                      Which Ince, Barry? Ince Blundell, Ince in Makerfield or just plain Ince (within walking distance of the strawberry fields of Frodsham)?
                      Can’t get closer to the heart of Bury than the Peel Memorial. I bet they never build one for Tony Blair.

                    • Barry White

                      Ince in Makerfield, EoC.

                    • Eye on Cyprus

                      Good folk, Barry.

                    • Barry White

                      We won’t talk about the relatives up the road a tick, in Tupp’s Ass. 😁

                      All pretty much gentrified now there.

                  • GSP

                    Lancashire Day?
                    Does anyone know where I can get a decent meat and potato pie here?

    • spitimou

      You only have to drive along the highway on a Friday afternoon to see the effect that alcohol has on driving standards. I live on the same street as a police station, in a large village, and can sit out the front and watch 12 year olds speed up the main road on their mopeds, no helmet and not a care in the world. I also watch the adults do the same. It makes me sad.

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close