Cyprus’ silent minorities

August 6th, 2017 CM Regular Columnist, Opinion 40 comments

Cyprus’ silent minorities

By Alper Ali Riza

WE NOW know for sure that the two protagonist communities in Cyprus distrust each other so much they are neither willing nor able to work together except, perhaps, under the umbrella of superstructure such as that of the European Union.

As the negotiators go off on their summer holidays to lick their wounds and recharge their batteries, it is a good time to stand back, skip a couple of generations, and imagine the shape of things to come.

At the heart of the problem lies the status of the Turkish Cypriot community. They claim political equality. Their argument runs something like this. The British acquired sovereignty over Cyprus from the Republic of Turkey, the successor state of the Ottoman Empire, by the Treaty of Lausanne in 1923. When Cyprus became independent in 1960 the British handed over the sovereignty thus acquired to the Republic of Cyprus.

In international law, the Republic of Cyprus has one indivisible personality but under the treaties of establishment and guarantee, Cyprus’ sovereignty was to be shared jointly between the Greek and Turkish Cypriot communities. This was done primarily to ensure it was not handed over to Greece, and secondarily to preclude partition.

The Greek Cypriot community’s case since 1963 has been that the Turkish Cypriots should only have been accorded the status of a minority with no veto powers and without a share in the sovereignty of the republic or power sharing privileges. The argument continues to this day, albeit the Greek Cypriot community has had exclusive control of the sovereignty and control of the government of the republic since 1963.

Although Turkey’s intervention in 1974 prevented union with Greece it did not enable the Turkish Cypriots to regain a share of the sovereignty or any power sharing in the government of Cyprus. It did, however, result in huge demographic changes. The whole Turkish Cypriot community moved to north Cyprus, the whole of the Greek Cypriot community in the north moved to the south and a large number of Turkish nationals settled among the Turkish Cypriots.

What happened at Crans-Montana is that the Greek Cypriot community was not prepared to exchange sovereignty for land under terms that appeared to serve the geopolitical interests of Turkey. The current thinking is that the Turkish Cypriots are a minority community and neither they nor Turkey should be stakeholders in the sovereignty of the Republic of Cyprus under any new constitutional arrangements.

The Turkish side vociferously rejects this as unhistorical and although they claim to have an alternative approach to the problem they will not abandon their quest for a share of the sovereignty of the republic, not least because of the gas – curse if you ask me – that lies beneath the deep blue sea between Cyprus and Egypt.

But spare a thought for our long suffering silent minorities. Not just the Latin, Maronite and Armenian communities, but more recent arrivals and others, including people like myself, who do not neatly fit into the prevailing ethnic divide. I have not been particularly reticent myself, but the communities of which I speak are not vociferous in public affairs. When you feel you do not belong you normally keep your head below the parapet. Nevertheless, I know that many people from Cyprus’ silent minorities do not rejoice in the failure of the talks or the resurgence of nationalism and fear it will all end in tears.

Traditionally silent minorities keep their own counsel for the sake of a quiet life but that needs to change. Minority communities are of the essence of the European Union –  actively encouraged and legally protected. I do not know the last time a census was conducted in Cyprus but I reckon huge demographic changes have taken place not just as a result of the 1974 war, but owing also to the collapse of the Soviet Union and Cyprus’ accession to the EU.

Minorities and children of mixed ethnicity are a significant section of the population nowadays. Most of my Cypriot friends and acquaintances married non-Cypriot nationals and their children are of mixed ethnicity. All of them are entitled to Cypriot citizenship and thanks to EU laws on gender equality, this applies to the children of women as well as men. This is just anecdotal but I think the whole of Cyprus is on the verge of a demographic blossom.  Sooner or later this new generation with full citizenship rights will acquire political muscle. As I know only too well, it will be the political muscle of a generation brought up in households in which in the nature of things there was always room for more than one view.

In time, the education system will reflect this and the new generation will be like the young people one comes across in west Europe: pro equality, pro peace, pro the environment and against all forms of discrimination. The sort of world imagined by John Lennon: ‘imagine there’s no countries, it isn’t hard to do, nothing to kill or die for and no religion too.’

Freedom of movement of persons is one of the pillars on which the EU is based and the protection of minority communities is its handmaiden. The European Project is for an ever-closer union and the evolution of mixed and minority communities will be the inevitable future in all member states. It will dilute the passion for the nation state that plunged Europe into darkness last century and it will bring back internationalism. How I love to hear those old Soviet choirs sing the Internationale!

The EU was intended to knock out nationalism and substitute it with a passion for civilised values. For equality and human rights and a loathing for all forms of discrimination. Most young people in Europe, including Britain, feel and think along these lines.

The people in some of the newer members states of the EU have been slower to adapt to this passion for civilised values but this was to be expected and they will soon catch up. As for Cyprus, membership of the EU will lay the foundations for a new generation of Cypriots imbued with civilised values that will sort out the mess left behind by the backward inward-looking generation of yesterday’s men that still holds sway.

My dream is that with time as Europe moves to an ever-closer union the two protagonist communities will get closer in the broad sweep of European integration.

To quote from Imagine one more time ‘You may say I am a dreamer but I am not the only one.’

Print Friendly

You may also want to read

  • Gulfstream

    “The British acquired sovereignty over Cyprus from the Republic of Turkey, the successor state of the Ottoman Empire, by the Treaty of Lausanne in 1923. When Cyprus became independent in 1960 the British handed over the sovereignty thus acquired to the Republic of Cyprus.”
    Hey Alper, you missed the part where the UK gave the Ottomans an ultimatum, the bit that is the most important. It goes something like this, those who want to keep their culture, to leave and go back to Turkey, and those that don’t would become British Nationals.

    • Muffin the Mule

      Would you care to quote from which historical note you refer to in your final paragraph?

      • Othello

        It’s a pretty weak culture that can only survive if the next door neighbours do exactly the same as you. My culture is myself. That’s what makes it stronger than all the made up nationalisms.

      • Gulfstream

        Use your favourite search engine.

      • Gulfstream

        Use your favourite search engine..

      • Brian Whiffen

        Most of the trolls use Wikki, which is notoriously inaccurate as it has no independent editing team and anyone can insert whatever views they wish.

        • HighTide

          Not quite true. For each group of subjects there are appointed monitors. Furthermore, if something totally partisan is published, you can watch quick corrections.
          Check it out!

  • Othello

    Recognising that Cyprus is now a multi-ethnic society, and not just a society of Greek and Turkish people, is surely the key to a solution to the island’s division. What makes London such an exciting, vibrant, wealthy and creative city, with very few racial tensions, is that it is so diverse. Here even Greeks and Turks intermarry and no one bats an eyelid. But to take another example, Cyprus could turn itself into the new Córdoba, one the greatest heights of civilization.

    • HighTide

      What you forget to consider is that all these minorities in London and elsewhere are governed by a third party. The two major ethnic groups in Cyprus, legal owners of the island, do not wish to be dominated by the other. That’s the key issue here, not comparable to countries of emigrants.

      • Gulfstream

        You are mistaken, Cyprus is a Greek Cypriot island, an immigrant cannot be an equal owner or part owner.

        • Othello

          An immigrant is only an immigrant for as long as others say he or she is. It is not a God-given status, so it can be changed. All it takes is a little imagination.

          • HighTide

            And a passport.

      • Othello

        What third party is that? If everyone has the same equal rights no one dominates anyone. Instead we are all individual people. Personally I would rather be an individual with individual rights, than have someone else define me by a made up nationality.

        • HighTide

          Is it difficult to understand that Turkish and Greek Cypriots as well as other minorities in the UK are not ruling themselves but come under the authority of Great Britain and her laws? Do you wish that for Cyprus once more?

          • Frustrated

            The knee-jerk reaction of the individual who responded to your comment unwittingly or otherwise confirms the overriding attitude that exists on the island. It’s this insistence of emphasizing differences instead of embracing commonality which is a curse.

            Whereas someone from Cornwall, Yorkshire or Kent will be proud of their county, they see themselves as British and not Danish British, Norman British or Hanoverian British. The same applies to the French living in different parts of their country and they don’t call themselves Celtish French, Germanic French or whatever. In short, Britain isn’t a Viking British island and neither is France a Gaulish French country.
            The British, French and other European nations have no need to add prefixes to their nationalities because they accept that in essence they’re hybrids. Moreover, because they don’t have inferiority complexes when it comes to their origins, they don’t have a need to attach themselves to something they feel has more worth.

            • HighTide

              So true!

            • Brian Whiffen

              F.. I am a Proud Kentish Man by birth, I am British by union, European [unfortunately] by treaty, and English by the grace of god and St.George… and you are correct our race is mixed the same as any other in the world, as i have always said, there are no true GC’s or TC’s just Cypriots of different religions

          • Othello

            They are Britain – not under Britain, but part of it. That’s the point. No one has to be under the thumb of anyone else.

  • Nazaret Shamlian

    Mr AAR writes……..
    ‘I know that many people from Cyprus’ silent minorities do not rejoice in the failure of the talks or the resurgence of nationalism and fear it will all end in tears.’
    As a member of one of those ‘silent minorities’,I have been reticent even vociforous for the past forty years.I have had occasional abuse but nonetheless I continue airing my opinions openly.
    I see no reason why we cannot stop and take stock of things now and do the blatantly obvious.
    Consolidate the present ‘status quo’ and take the next steps to try and make it work on the principal of two separate friendly neighbouring states.
    It IS time others who belong to the ‘silent minorities’ to come out and be counted.
    Enough is enough!

  • HighTide

    Very reasonable, but not realistic. The Cyprus situation will not wait for another generation to grow up. By the time it reaches maturity the status quo will have greatly changed and will be irreversible. Despite the liberal views of much of the youngsters in Europe, the trend there is for more nationalism and egotism. There is no sign of John Lennon’s dream to come true anytime soon.

    • Vlora

      Yes, realistically speaking, you are correct in this given time and moment.
      However,I am also a dreamer often about future and believe that if we keep on dreaming something positive, keep on striving for it and transmit it to our next generations, eventually dreams may come true -who knows?After decades, or may be after centuries.
      Regards,

      • HighTide

        That may well happen but facts on the ground will have changed by then, and new dreams will have to commence.

    • Bob

      More nationalism correct lunatics with blood red flag running around in other people countries making demands I agree with you make no mistake they are ottaman brainwashed to the fkn core

      • HighTide

        Uncle, have your tea and then back to bed!

        • Gulfstream

          You filthy troll.

    • SuzieQ

      Another Lennon quote ” all we are saying, is give peace a chance”.

      • Nazaret Shamlian

        Wouldn’t you say ‘peace has reigned’ for the past thirty seven years (since 1983) when the North declared UDI?

  • Vlora

    ‘You may say I am a dreamer but I am not the only one.’ Simply beautiful and true.

  • Who is Nikos Sampson

    North Cyprus population is over 800K including all Turkish immigrants, will be over 1 million in next 10 years, meanwhile greeks are fading away and bringing all kinds of different immigrants to their side,
    When North Cyprus population is higher then greeks there will be a wonderful peace

    • No_Name12

      It is difficult to take you seriously when you throw a figure out of your ***. The official TRNC population is somewhere less than 350,000, where did you ever get a number more than double?

      • Who is Nikos Sampson

        We have 1M registred active cellphone, 700registered active cars, if you believe the numbers published to delusion you, go ahead

        • No_Name12

          a) The numbers comes from the TRNC census of 2014. Why would they lie in relation to their population? The Republic of Cyprus usually waters down the number of people living in the north for political reasons, I cant assume the same is the case for the north.

          b) Interesting points you are making but:
          -most families have more than car, many of them also are registered for work (trucks, cars, government vehicles, I presume army vehicles etc). Cars are not a reliable indication..
          -The number of cellphones you cite is interesting. Where can I confirm what you say?

          Im not merely try to be a smart-ass but going to the north regularly, all over the place and not merely to a couple of areas, its obvious to me just by observing, that you are exaggerating the population.

          • HighTide

            Not a bad assessment: in ‘impoverished’ North Cyprus “most families have more than one car”. What is it now?
            Sanctions not working?
            Turkish army vehicles have no TRNC registration and the number of government vehicles are in the ten thousands.
            For mobile phone numbers you may check with TELSIM
            (Vodafone) and TURKCELL.
            By driving through a land of 200km length it is impossible to assess population numbers.
            Census in North Cyprus is a door to door visit with no means of verifying the number of residents.
            The only reliable figures are with the ministry of interior plus electronic data from arrival and exit control and car registration.

      • Yani

        WHen you add TC origins who have stake on the island ( north as well as south) living in Uk, Australiaand the rest of the world population is more than double …

        • Yani

          of course; not to mention the ones working and studying 40 miles away…

    • Bob

      Denktash is no longer your dreams on over😂

    • Disruptive

      population of Bangladesh is over 160 million, they must be living in a paradise. Quantity is not a good measurement of prosperity.

    • Gulfstream

      Cockroaches do breed fast don’t they?

      • Yani

        GRreek majority in Cyprus ; is not due to breeding fast?? hopefully not!

        • Gulfstream

          Are you Greek Cypriot?

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close