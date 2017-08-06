Three misdeeds, jailed for one

August 6th, 2017 Crime, Cyprus, featured, FRONT PAGE 56 comments

Three misdeeds, jailed for one

Efi Herodotou

IN THE eyes of the public, Efi Herodotou committed three wrongs in her killing of 17-year-old Emilios Ioannou in 2007, and this week – nearly ten years later – she got punished for only one of them.

She was handed a two-year prison sentence for reckless driving and running a red light in her car, hitting and killing Ioannou who was driving a moped.

Commentators on social media were quick to condemn the sentence. “I didn’t know life was this cheap in Cyprus” and “how much did she pay the judge?” were typical responses. She was facing a maximum of four years in jail and many predicted a presidential pardon very soon.

But what has really caused widespread anger is that 30-year-old Herodotou has got off scot-free for her two other wrongs: being party to the cover-up of her original trial in 2009 and running away to Greece when the case was re-opened in 2011.

A host of questions have gone unanswered over the corruption that must have been involved in her first trial and which allowed Herodotou and her parents to live for six years in Greece until they were brought back to Cyprus this January. The family knew arrest warrants had been issued and their whereabouts were an open secret.

The victim’s father Pambos-Ioannou

The victim’s father, Pambos Ioannou, is reluctant to join the outcry. He has refrained from speaking to any media this week and left a message on his Facebook page saying mistakes on the road could happen to anyone.

He called on the public to refrain from commenting on the sentence, saying he and his family were content with the fact that the truth had shone and a guilty verdict passed. The family did not attend Efi Herodotou’s sentencing.

“We had no intention to jeer or applaud any sentence,” he said on Facebook.

“As much as our pain is, our wish to stand with dignity against today’s decision is just as great.”

In the past, Ioannou’s family had said they never sought revenge, an apology would have been enough. His mother said if Efi confessed to the crime she would have stood up and hugged her.

While Efi faced no charges for the wrongdoing in the first trial, her parents did.

On Thursday, two days after Efi’s sentencing, her father Herodotos, 62, a former national guard officer was sentenced to prison for three years.  Her mother, Nitsa, 57, was given 18 months. They were both found guilty of five charges – perjury, inciting a witness to perjury, forgery, circulating forged documents, and using counterfeit evidence in their daughter’s initial court case.

People close to the case have argued her father’s connections through his job and close affiliations with important politicians were central to the help they received for the past 10 years.

The lengths the Herodotou family went to in a bid to cover up the case were extensive. Evidence surrounding the accident which took place on December 27, 2007 was tampered with, witnesses were discredited in court after false evidence was submitted and one witness that testified was later found to have lied under oath after promised a job at the TV station Herodotou’s brother Andreas ran.

The defendant had run a red light while drunk, hitting Ioannou. He was killed even though he was wearing a helmet. Herodotou fled the scene.

Emilios Ioannou

She faced four charges at the time – causing death by reckless driving, abandoning the scene of the accident, driving under the influence of alcohol and running a red light.

Three charges were dropped and she was found guilty only of abandoning the scene for which she was sentenced to a two-month prison sentence, suspended for three years.

In 2011, an appeal was filed and the case was re-opened after there were enough indications to show evidence had been tampered with.

The drink driving offence never featured in the new charges, something the present state prosecutor Antigoni Michael said was most likely because the supreme court, when examining the case, had not found enough evidence to do so.

The state prosecutor in the 2009 trial was arrested but the charges were dropped after she was forced to resign.

By the time arrest warrants were issued for Herodotou and her parents, they had already fled to Greece.

Despite being on Interpol’s most wanted list, not one of them was tracked down.

During Efi’s recent trial it became clear she did not live in secret. She was a student in Athens and had received a degree in psychology. She even had a registered tax address although the judge said it had been different to the one the court had.

The judges in both Efi’s and her parents’ cases, Christos Raspopoulos and Georgia Korfioti, said there was no doubt that the defendants knew of the warrants against them.

Key evidence to this was a letter Efi’s brother had sent to the justice minister in 2013, saying his family lived in Greece like fugitives and asking that the warrants against them be cancelled so they could live their lives normally.

Which begged the question as to why there were no consequences against them for evading arrest for so long.

The answer, according to Michael, is that fleeing from justice is not actually a criminal offence.

“When a warrant is issued against someone, they are not legally required to hand themselves over. Doing so however counts as a mitigating factor.”

Or, in the words of another criminal lawyer the Sunday Mail spoke to: “if I murder someone and evade arrest, the court will want to prosecute me over the fact that I killed someone and not that I escaped authorities.

“The fact that I fled however will count against me in court.”

Both judges agreed that the defendants were to blame for not handing themselves over and thus the time that elapsed did not count in their favour.

The fact that no charge can be brought against them over their evasion of justice indicates that the truth may never be revealed as to who assisted them for all these years.

Commenting on how the Herodotou family could have evaded arrest despite the widely publicised case, state prosecutor Michael told the Sunday Mail that the sticking point seemed to be Interpol in Greece.

“Information would be sent to them however they would say it’s too general,” Michael said.

“I don’t think it would have been too difficult to find her, she was in Greece, she was a student there, but I don’t know what was going on.”

While reading out the sentence Raspopoulos said the role of the court was not to examine “whether Interpol in Athens acted with proper professionalism to locate the defendant and if it contacted various services in the Greek public service”.

Asked what had changed that finally led to the arrests in January this year, Michael said the police received an anonymous tip off that was very detailed.

She said the victim’s family had not hired a private detective.

Reading out their sentences, the judges in both cases said they had not seen any indication of remorse.

Tribute to Emilios-Ioannou at the scene of his death

Herodotou had told the court she had already paid for her crime “emotionally, psychologically, socially and financially.” She did not take legal responsibility for the accident and said it could have happened to anyone.

The defence had argued that her parents had done everything out of love for their child in a bid to protect her and her mother had resigned from her job at a private clinic in 2008 to look after her daughter who faced psychological problems after the incident and a lot of bullying online.

During the sentencing, the mother, dressed in black, tried to comfort teary-eyed relatives saying she was grateful to God no matter what and it was all ok.

Members of the Herodotou circle however were not so resigned, with one woman lashing out at the media after the court session was over saying coverage had been incredibly biased and no one had sought their side of the story.

The Sunday Mail informed their legal team they would be willing to speak to Herodotou’s relatives if they so wished but no one reached out by the time of writing.

As for the next step, Michael said that she understood the defence would be appealing Efi’s sentence, arguing there was no sufficient proof that the traffic lights were red when she drove through them.

Meanwhile, media reports have suggested Efi Herodotou is very likely to receive a presidential pardon.

Print Friendly

You may also want to read

  • Vladimir

    Cyprus justice is a joke. Why would foreigners invest in it? It’s like a gambling…
    Fewer and fewer invest nowadays…

  • Muffin the Mule

    The sentence, given the crime is half that which it should be. The cover ups and evidence tampering which appears to have occurred is doubtless why the parents are in jail.

    The fact this took so long is typical of Cypriot justice which masquerades as ‘european’ and modern. It’s run by lawyers for lawyers and those with means to ‘pay’ for their services. In short, it’s a criminal clique.

    Her parents sentencing is fine, hers is a little short. There should be no pardons or early releases.

  • Bilbo Bawbag

    WHY? Should she receive a Presidential pardon?

    • Neroli

      She will probably get it at Christmas

    • disqus_ZPlOdQqScB

      No reason at all obviously because of connections.

      • oratis

        if she gets a presidential pardon I hope it leads to the president downfall and that he never recovers.

        • Vlora

          It is really mysterious a judgement and does explain one fact very obviously- that the women is given a less punishment for a heinous crime.A preferential treatment,may I say so.

  • disqus_ZPlOdQqScB

    Justice Cyprus style

  • Neroli

    It makes Cyprus justice system a laughing stock. It’s a lawless society with no justice system, It’s disgraceful. I feel for Emilio’s family

    • Gulfstream

      You are a c. You Greek hating fascist racist c.

      • Joe Smith

        Just ignore that person, not worth it

      • Bilbo Bawbag

        I thought she was Cypriot !!

      • Neroli

        You need banning again ARTY and very clever to have 2 Disqus accounts !

      • JS Gost

        In a nutshell, you are why Cyprus will fail.

        • Gulfstream

          Who cares?

          • JS Gost

            In a nutshell, that attitude is why Cyprus will fail.

        • Gulfstream

          Troll.

        • Neroli

          He’s disgusting and has a filthy mouth don’t know what CM moderators are doing

          • Gulfstream

            You hypocrite, you are always bad mouthing Greeks, Greek Cypriots the Greek flag, etc. You racist, c.

          • oratis

            he is disgusting but so is Vladimir.

            • Vlora

              oh,I upvoted him.I had disliked G’s comment so adversely as in the morning in another forum G has used very rough abusive language for me so I was very bitter about him.I am sure Vladimir too wished him a “death from the forum’. Here we die and resurrect many times.

      • Vladimir

        Please die.

        • Gulfstream

          You first.

          • Vladimir

            My comment has more upvotes than yours (2 vs 0). Looks like Cypriots should die out to become extinct like dinosaurs… ))

            • oratis

              now you too are being unreasonable and as bad as idiot Gulfstream, YOUR’E AS BAD AS EACH OTHER.

      • divadi bear

        Gulfstream
        Nonsense !! I see nothing hateful against anyone in Neroli’s comment and certainly nothing racist !

        • Gulfstream

          Others do.

          • Neroli

            And how racist is that??

      • oratis

        have you got mental issues?
        seems like it.
        the article and Neroli’ comments have got nothing to do with fascism. he’s outraged by the unjust sentence just as I am and any other sane right thinking person should be.
        other Greek Cypriots are disgusted by the sentence but in your your lunatic twisted mind you think people are attacking the verdict simply because it comes from a Cypriot court..
        grow up and go and seek psychiatric help.

        • Vlora

          You are right.The punishment itself is like a bad joke.

          • oratis

            its sick, if I had my way the judge would lose his job and the girl would be in for a lot longer without parole.

            • Vlora

              Severe punishments in such crimes create a feeling of responsibility to others . It was needed to be an exemplary punishment.People like you should really really take over this government now through process of voting by new generation.I am sure they wish some change now.

    • SuzieQ

      His family have certainly showed restraint this week, which is admirable.

      • Neroli

        Very admiral I don’t think I would have that much control if it was my son

  • Vlora

    A disgraceful punishment for a murderer!!!

    • Gulfstream

      Luckily she’s not.

      • Bilbo Bawbag

        You are right in the respect that she didn’t set out to kill someone, but she did through her negligence … s she is guilty of Manslaughter. Perhaps that makes you feel better?

        • Gulfstream

          Tell that to Vlora, not me.

    • oratis

      its a disgraceul punishment for a killer.

  • Pullaard

    The tiniest consolation is that the parents are going to gaol, albeit for a short amount of time, because they are the real criminals in this. The girl should have known better, but obviously learnt her disgraceful behaviour and pretention to privilege from them. After all they, or the father at least, tampered with the jury, bribed witnesses and took their daughter to Greece. Hopefully she has now seen what slugs of society they are.

  • Mommy-O

    No remorse. Overprivledged princess. Shame on Cyprus!

  • Douglas

    I feel the pain for the young mans family who have suffered when he was killed in such a reckless manner and suffered again 10 years later in not obtaining proper closure that justice has been done !!

  • Adele

    Everyone should read this article…It’s proof of just how bad the justice system is in Cyprus.

    • disqus_ZPlOdQqScB

      And Facebook it

      • Gulfstream

        Don’t forget to Facebook all the peadophila that’s going on in the UK.

        • cyprus observer

          Why bring that up here? Do you at least agree with most commentators here that this case does not exactly show Cyprus, Cypriot society and its judicial system in a good light?

          • Gulfstream

            Go away you troll.

            • cyprus observer

              I am not a troll. I write here my personal observations on Cyprus. There are many trolls on here, perhaps you could approach them?

          • divadi bear

            cyprus observer.
            well quite honestly there are many places in our justice system where improvement would be welcome !!
            Such as to generate our electricity with cleaner fuel for the turbines. Also apply more check with emission from vehicles.

        • Cyprus Polis pensioner

          Please explain the connection between vehicular manslaughter (drink driving) in Cyprus and pedophilia in the UK?

          I assume you support the drink driver in this case – hopefully you will never experience the entirely preventable pain of such a loss of a child.

          • Gulfstream

            Sound like you support peadophilia.

        • oratis

          what about the paedophilia going on in Cyprus?

    • Mr. Grumpy

      And the worst is that the state prosecutor who was in the whole scum was forced to resign. She should go to jail for many years.

    • oratis

      as a Cypriot I’m disgusted at the sentence and also disgusted at one or wo commentators on here for not showing empathy towards the victim.

  • JS Gost

    Everyone, I repeat everyone, involved in this case should hang their heads in shame. A complete travesty of justice from the moment of the accident to the soon to be issued presidential pardon. Ultimately a young life was lost due to some over privileged princess feeling over confident, beyond the law and invulnerable. If ever their was an example of what is wrong with the people of Cyprus, not the country as that is just property, this is a shining example. Why anyone would come to Cyprus and believe they would get fair treatment is beyond me, when there is not even equality amongst the locals. Another nail has been hammered into the country’s coffin.

  • Disruptive

    Everybody is equal in front of the law in Cyprus, but some are more equal.

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close