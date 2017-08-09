Convict wanted to stay in prison for food and friends

August 9th, 2017

A 25-year-old man refused to leave the central prisons after his release as he had nowhere else to go it was reported on Wednesday.

According to the daily Politis, the 25-year-old, who was sentenced to 45 days in prison for the possession of 7.8 grammes of cannabis, refused to leave the prison earlier in the week after his release.

The 25-year-old, Politis said, begged the wardens to let him stay as he had made friends while inside and had food to eat.

After he was finally convinced that he had to leave, he asked to have one last meal, the daily said. The wardens let him eat something at the prison kitchens before escorting him outside the premises.

Politis said that the 25-year-old is unemployed, comes from a poor family and had not been able to finish high school, due to bad family circumstances.

The story of the 25-year-old prompted a man from Limassol to offer him temporary accommodation. The man called state broadcaster CyBC radio on Wednesday morning to say that even though he has a large family, he would offer meals to the 25-year-old at this house and “if he was a good kid” he would even offer him accommodation.

It is not known however if the man’s offer was made known to the 25-year-old.

  • Douglas

    Does Cyprus have a welfare system to give support to these type of unfortunate people ?

    • Lev

      There is the Guaranteed Minimum Income of about 480 eur/month, but I don’t think the state can provide accommodation. .

      • Douglas

        Hard to imagine a person preferring jail then freedom,sad state of affairs.

      • Bilbo Bawbag

        Really? …. Is that not just for people in work/with a job … I think that is more than the Cyprus OAP

  • Disruptive

    If this guy is in Somalia, I will feel sorry for him, but living in Cyprus where at least seasonal jobs are everywhere, is no excuse for him being poor at this age. All I can see is a criminal in making as he is poor, but dealing/consuming drugs and wants to stay in prison because of friends (?!). Stay tuned for more news from this character.

    • Paralimni

      French Foreign Legion maybe able to help

      • Disruptive

        Let’s not go too far, he can go to Larnaca and get seasonal job in few places, but I think his priorities are different.

    • Vaso

      Who will employ anyone who has no fixed address, no one to recommend him, with no family to turn to! It’s not as easy as you say! Unless you know his full background and how he grew up you shouldn’t judge!

      • Disruptive

        Yes, for an example I see all those guys charging for sunbeds on beaches went through rigorous background checks and recommendations, they can hardly count money and calculate change and I can see the same guys year after year. I am judging based on facts, he ended up in jail for drugs, not because he was poor and without connections.

        • I’llbeback

          There it is ” the same guys year after year”. So what should he do? Break ones legs and take his job.

          • Disruptive

            No, my point is, completely useless guys keep getting those seasonal jobs and this small time drug dealer is ‘poor’ etc, this means in such a low demanding (skill wise) job environment he is unemployed, or he is looking for other ways to earn living.

            • I’llbeback

              I’m just kidding I see your point.

        • Vaso

          Oh please do be quiet! You seem to think you know everything about someone when you or I have really no idea! Not everyone has a loving family or even a strong character to cope with life! You judge without knowing one iota about this person!

          • Disruptive

            Oh, piss off.

      • I’llbeback

        I know many people who had this problem. Even people who were blacklisted due to people with connections.

      • No_Name12

        Might I add, a criminal record? Most people remain stigmatized after they serve their time.

  • Adele

    Do they have air-con and three meals a day if so I’ll exchange with him.

    • I’llbeback

      They have lots of mod-cons.

      • Adele

        Ha ha 😂😂😂

        • Barry White

          They might even provide you with a Teddy if you decide to move in. A suite in the VIP section would be more appropriate for a woman of your standing. Chest pains very optional.

          • SuzieQ

            Perhaps my sister in crime might need dental work?

      • Paralimni

        My brother did time in there and it wasn’t a holiday he was on remand to come back to the UK in 2009 waited three months for Scotland Yard to send officers to bring him back, he told me stories on how they kept different peoples in different condition’s. To cut a long story short if you were from Pakistan /Bangladesh they were all shoved in one large cell as many as they could get in. GC’s British Russians were treated far better Eastern Europeans in between.

        • I’llbeback

          Well it’s none of my business what he did but I hope he’s in a better sit now. Good luck!

