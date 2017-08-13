Perhaps it is time for Cyprus to consider the unthinkable

August 13th, 2017 Letters, Opinion 308 comments

Perhaps it is time for Cyprus to consider the unthinkable

The recent collapse of the UN led efforts for a solution to the Cyprus problem has led me – a Cypriot by birth and feelings,- but Canadian in the way I think, to propose a radical approach.

I was particularly embarrassed by the way the Greece and Cyprus Republic officials reacted towards the UN mediator, accusing him of not representing the true facts.

I found those comments cheap and less than magnanimous towards a very hard-working UN official who tried for several years to bring the two sides together. My own conclusion was that the culprit of the failure in Switzerland is the Greek and Greek Cypriot side which realised that they could  not sell a solution to the electorate in a referendum and opted out

I took a few long walks after this disappointment and concluded that:

The Greek side was the one who started the conflict first in 1955 with the demand for Enosis and the Greek junta intervention in 1974.

As for the second one, the 1974 coup against Makarios, I suspect that there is consensus among the Greek Cypriots that it was a criminal act by the then Athens regime which brought upon the island the Turkish intervention and partition.

The intervention was legal in my opinion, but it was brutal and unjust, in the sense that instead of restoring order and the legitimate government, it partitioned the island.

Following several UN resolutions, Cyprus Republic officials have always insisted that the problem had to be solved on the basis of those resolutions and the principle of one federal country with two states.

Yet, the repeated UN led efforts since 1977 to find a solution have not borne fruit. It is now forty years and counting. As time goes on, there is less and less good will for the inhabitants of the two sides to find common ground for the federal option.

And this diminishing interest for a solution is particularly strong on the Greek side – hence the difficulty of the political elite to accept an agreement and try to sell it to the electorate in a referendum.

The Greek side has always considered the possible partition of the island as an anathema. Yet, it has been now more than 43 years since the 1974 Turkish invasion that people live in such a situation and in fact over 54 years since the 1963 start of the atrocities between the two communities and the withdrawal of the Turkish Cypriots from their role in the Cyprus Republic. Unfortunately, partition has been the norm, and peaceful in fact, for about half a century now. Perhaps it is time to consider the unthinkable; that partition and a two-state option within the European Union, is viable and practical.

A ‘Northern Cyprus Republic’, within the EU would allow for the freedom of movement of all EU citizens, including the Greek Cypriots. With a just adjustment to the territory they keep – along the lines of what has been agreed during the endless negotiations of the last few decades –  the northern EU state would be larger than Malta and not much smaller than several other EU member countries. The big advantage would be one less government and fewer bureaucrats – with no federal regime on top of the Cyprus Republic and the ‘Northern Cyprus Republic’.

Are the Greek Cypriots willing to consider such an option? if yes, the road could be much easier towards a settlement and perhaps a declaration of solution by the UN. If not, I suspect the Cyprus problem will go on for another 50 years. Fortunately, I will not be around that long.

 

Stelios Pneumaticos,  Ottawa, Canada

 

 

 

 

Print Friendly

You may also want to read

  • Ozay Mehmet

    Stelios, a brave and sensible Letter. Well done.
    I wish GCs would listen and act on what you say.
    Then, the island we both love would truly became an island of peace and friendship….and prosperity.

    • Stelios Pneumaticos

      Amen, but ALL sides have to compromise.

  • John Aziz Kent Kent

    MR Stelios Pneumaticos Ottawa Canada
    Thank you sır from Canada we need a lot more people LIKE YOU who like to tell the TRUTH
    To the Cypriot people of both sıdes Greeks and Turks because the polıtıcıans managed to
    Brain wash every body ıncludıng most of the worlds people wıth wrong and fabrıcated LİES
    Yes sir OUR SOLUTION ıs ın tellıng every body the TRUTH FROM 1950 UP UNTILL TODAY
    So that the people wıll get to know why WE been put ın such a dısasterous posıtıon and there
    are plenty of people who would lıke to hear the TRUTH for a change we are all fed up of hearıng LIES AND MORE LIES FOR THE LAST HALF CENTURY WELL DONE ALL THE WAY FROM CANADA AS YOU CAN SEE YOU HAD VERY GOOD SUPPORTING COMMENTS INCLUDING FROM MY SELF THAT I LIVED MOST OF THE HORRIBLE PAST
    IN MY 83 YEARS OF LIFE THANK YOU FOR TELLING THE TRUTH THERE ARE PLENTY MORE GOOD PEOPLE HOPEFULLY MORE WILL FOLLOW YOU

    • Stelios Pneumaticos

      Yes, we the old timers used to get along. It is unfortunate how things evolved. Hope the politicians can find a solution to the problem soon; before we depart.

  • John Aziz Kent Kent

    Mr Stelıos Pneumatıcos
    WELL COME TO DISGUS maybe wıth sensıble people lıke you
    We mıght all together try and get some of these polıtıcıans who
    Refuse to accept the realıtıes and the TRUTH to stop thınkıng
    Like 100 years ago

    • Stelios Pneumaticos

      Agree

  • Mirza Muezzinoglu

    All i know is that i was born in cyprus n will die in cyprus i love raving with greek friends and im aware of similarities of two nations that completely same except language but heyyy we have english so no prob at all. Whatever d talks goes on just dont forget that this is a planet not an EMPIRE!
    By the way dont get those talks serious on reunification n stuff those are what they want you to know.. there will be no peace as long as more than one power wants a piece of d island so just dont watch tv dont read magazine just dont support any politics keeeeeeep partying enjoy nature and stay calm 😉

    • Stelios Pneumaticos

      Good philosophy. I will think about it.

  • Alex

    “- a Cypriot by birth and feelings,- but Canadian in the way I think, to propose a radical approach.”
    Like you say – you now think like a Canadian….

    “I found those comments cheap and less than magnanimous towards a very hard-working UN official who tried for several years to bring the two sides together.”
    Liberal Progressives think the same, failure is not a word you use……..

    “the Greek and Greek Cypriot side which realised that they could not sell a solution to the electorate in a referendum and opted out.”
    Your Liberal Progressive thinking leads you to this sort of useless statement. Do you expect negotiators to try to sell a solution that they think will be rejected?

    Now what’s that joke about dumb Canadians? Oh yes they voted for the boy wonder to who still believes in Santa Claus…

    • Stelios Pneumaticos

      Thanks for the comments. As I also said in my short essay, I survey people whenever I come to Cyprus and reached the conclusion that Greek Cypriots are happy with the status quo and not willing to strike a deal with the other side. Let me remind you though that all serious thinkers on the Cyprus issue have concluded that the status quo is the WORST option for us. Good luck. I will focus my energy on other issues.

      • Sink the EU

        And apparently you know how to negotiate with Turkey. Why don’t you show us how?

      • Alex

        We agree that the status quo is indeed not what is best for this island. What we need is a leader that can see thru the maze of historic and political paranoia, not a distant cousin, no longer with a personal interest in the future of Cyprus preaching that partition is best for us.

        No sir, it is not, the south has the keys to the long term legal status of Cyprus. Partition will bring havoc to an already confused situation.

        Cyprus will one day be united With all islanders determined to face the future together. The problem is not finding a solution, it is in finding the person or persons that can lead us there.

        Without vision, the people will perish..

        Enjoy spending your energies elsewhere …..

        • peemdubya

          If things continue as they have, then Cyprus WILL be united – under the crescent and star of Turkey.

          • Alex

            Well Turkey has form, so anything is possible, maybe a good reason to make Cyprus unified and independent….

    • Stelios Pneumaticos

      Your last statement is typical of the ‘smart alex’ types. Enough.

      • Alex

        Why is stating facts being a “smart alex”?

  • Sotiris Stavvy Georgiou

    What a pile of old dross….missed out the bit about Turkey smuggling weapons to the TmT remember them? in the 50s. And Makarios abandoned Enosis electing of course for independence which is what happened albeit one with a noose round his neck and handcuffs on his hands….fast forward to 74 very naive or is it convenient? to ignore the fact that the architects were external ie US based using a NATO member to organise the coup and allowed the other to invade, Its alo ignorant sorry but it is to ignore the fact that another NATO member UK stood by and did very little if anything. Its naive or ignorant to ignore the fact that all three were actually guarantors of the REPUBLIC OF CYPRUS…Greece breached its obligations but nothing in the treat of guarantee justified or allowed the Turks to invade and rape,kill,pillage and steal territory. Under that treaty once Makarios returned to power they should of withdrawn. Nothing in the treaty allowed for 33 years of occupation, nothing allowed for the illegal setting up of a Turkish province or 1000s of settlers. Cyprus mail is owned by who? the UK mail. if there was mistrust of the so called hard working UN (how do you know sir?)official was exposed really early on as having business interests in/with Turkey…….Mr Neumaticos your source? your opinion is formulated on what basis? there is no doubt that there is blame on all sides including the UN who have passed numerous resolutions never warning Turkey or enforcing the resolutions in 33 years. And yet a few Russians go into Ukraine and its sanctions instantly by the UN and Nato……get real in fact is that actually your name?

    • Stelios Pneumaticos

      I am sorry to see about your grandmother. I also have a first cousin lost -Αγνοουμενος- in the 74 events. I did mention in my note that Turkey partitioned the island instead of restoring constitutional order. The important point is to go ahead and find a solution because the longer we leave it like it is now, the more the North becomes Turkish. All of the north.

  • Evan Migato

    This article is 1 sided. If you read Greek articles and European ones that are far more prestegous than Cyprus mail which i also think is a Turk hiding behind fake propaganda news. Common the U.N. admitted not being prepared. Greece took a stand because the turks were not playing fare game. Turkish Cypriot leader wasn’t even allowed to speak. If you read all articles it stated by the U.N. that turkey wasn’t being nice. And the Greeks had every right to defend their little brother Cyprus. Again Cypriot Greek leader and Greek counter parts had good negotiations with Turkish Cypriot leader up until turkey arrived. For Greece the solution is to have care game.and no guarantor in military which turkey knows very well they need them their and they have admitted even if a solution had been agreed it was just another way turkey to intervein in South part of the island and cause land grab. Common Greece was looking out for every one yet their blaming Greece for being snobbish. Well duh has anyone see that fake coupe. Same situation would have happend. It’s all fake it’s all strategies fornturkey to control the island and blame Greece. Just like they did in 1974. They had excuse than to stop Greek control and since tha. They own 30 percent of the island. If they really wanted to help and restore democracy in minority they would have left in 1975. Again it’s all bull s h I t….. the Greeks are hero’s here and the poor Turkish Cypriots are at mercy of Erdogan.

  • Jack Essex

    I agree with the writer., but I doubt the EU will allow it. After all, that was why Cyprus joined, wasn’t it?

  • Stelios Pneumaticos

    To: Sink the EU
    I signed my opinion with my name. You use a pseudonym. I do not share your views.
    The status quo is the worst option for us Greek Cypriots. We are foregoing
    about 500 sq. miles of land and communities that the other side is
    willing to hand back. We do not realize that the Cy Republic that we
    have, is still based on the Zurich and London treaties which give Turkey
    the right to intervene for many reasons. It is not a permanent
    arrangement. We need either a federation (loose in my view) or official
    separation with different constitutional arrangements. As to Turkey, we
    must not forget that, like it or not, it is our neighbor in the north
    and we must find a way to get along.
    Stelios Pneumaticos

    • Sotiris Stavvy Georgiou

      Because Turkey always wants to get on? all they had to do was put certain issues in writing as they want to get on with their neighbours( that’s how its correctly spelt) as for the treaty invasion and occupation was not a right or intervention. the obligation was to protect the political integrity and identity of the REPUBLIC OF CYPRUS(its correct name) or restore its elected leader that was Makarios by the way not Denktash that happened in December 1974. It was not to divide and set up a separate state. I’am Cypriot who thinks with a UK education and in 2 weeks will be attending my grandmothers memorial killed by Turkish troops that wasn’t in the Zurich treaty either….. that is my name by the way.

  • Mr G

    Obviously we are not ready for reunification to say the least. If we go by this forum….but this fear in you is such a laim excuse…our schools have plenty of TC kids coming from the North , the parking lots in Platia Eleftheriou (where we hang people)is full of TC cars enjoying shopping and coffee and when it snows on Troodos, we can’t even get up there from your buses…so give it a rest..
    It suits you as you are so be it…but we will never hand it over……

  • Joe

    Name calling is a kind of bullying and the TCs are not going to get bullied any more and thats why we can not join together and want our own country NORTH CYPRUS with our Turkish brothers as our protectors.

  • Naci Rizaoglu

    Stelios what you have suggested here is the only true solution to the Cyprus problem. If the South wishes to salvage some territory and compensation from the North, act NOW or kiss 37% goodbye. These super-patriots who are hindrance and obstacle to Cyprus problem will be the true losers in the end. They have been arguing same thing for over 50 years which got them no where yet they insist on playing the same tune. I stated in some of my comments that Canada elected its first French speaking Prime Minister in 1800s yet in Cyprus in 2017 the TCs were not to be given such a chance was ok with these patriots. Yet these are the same people who think that they are civilized but fail to see that they still live in the middle ages.

    • Andrew

      Ok bye bye. We don’t care.
      Let the illegal north become turkeys slave for the rest of eternity

      • Naci Rizaoglu

        It is better than becoming the slave of the South perhaps.

        • Sotiris Stavvy Georgiou

          why don’t you ask the 1000s of TCs who fled the North to live in North London with GC neighbours?

        • Kuruova

          I agree. Freedom has no price.

    • Sotiris Stavvy Georgiou

      That would be because parts of Canada where French. There had been 2 World wars after that to stop people invading and occupying other mainly small countries. I have already stated more than once all sides made mistakes or played games it does not mean it was one side. Who after 2 world wars is living in the middle ages occupying a small country with 30-40k troops? is that modern behaviour? er no. Both sides did wrong in the 60s but one side never admits it always the victim. Tell that to GCs and TC lefties killed by TmT…..if they are not living in the past why don’t they admit it and realise time has changed? we will never accept occupation troops leaving in the 2000s is the TC buzzword very moving on……again very modern……ps my grandfather had TC friends even in the 60s and 70s so don’t give me the one sided bs i keep hearing …..i want a unified island but it seems the victim believes only their side should feel comfortable and safe.

      • Kuruova

        ‘my grandfather had TC friends even in the 60s and 70s so don’t give me the one sided bs i keep hearing’

        You clearly do not know the full history of the Cyprus ‘problem’. You keep saying about the death of your grandmother in 1974 but my uncle and his close friend was killed by Greek Cypriots in 1964. But then again according to your lot the problems started when Turkey intervened in 1974 but forget about the hardships experienced by TC’s prior to 74.

  • Joe

    Welcome all to NORTH CYPRUS the country with a border with South Cyprus.

    • Sotiris Stavvy Georgiou

      They don’t even call it North Cyprus……welcome to Wales/Scotland countries with a border with England. Governed by Theresa May

  • Richard Dobbs

    How very true. This article highlights several clear truths of the history of the attitude of the South, and in particular Greece, which, with respect, has never got over historical Ottoman occupation. To put all past behind and settle in the UN way, after all, a bi communal, bi zonal federation is actually what the talks were meant to be about…..but sadly the South rejected that wishing only to dominate. Well maybe one day, but as the writer rightly says, probably not in our lifetimes.

    • Sotiris Stavvy Georgiou

      The biggest party in the south is left wing they recognise the ROC flag not that of Greece. Cyprus got over Ottoman occupation when it was first leased too and then seceded to GB …Cyprus is not part of Greece and silly billy’s like you have picked up too many tourist brochures if you think Greece is the South. They sold us water in the drought which was contaminated sold us mind then charged us again for its replacement. When did the South reject anything your claiming? the talks broke down no vote was ever taken. Funny are you British? how about making Southall, Bordesley Green, Bradford, Parts of Leicester to name a few becoming muslim states? Luton too….then you can have Bi-Communal, Bi-zonal Bedfordshire. Probably another Brit with stolen land in the North…

      • Richard Dobbs

        So, clearly a ‘right winger’ that had no interest in a bi zonal bi communal state, the whole principle of a brokered settlement. That proves my point about talks domination and no settlement, whether Greece was involved or not…you are sad; with respect Muslims in GB are a complete irrelevance to a Cyprus discussion. But yes, I am proud to be British.

  • Parthenon

    Counter Letter.

    No Thanks.

  • Joe

    To me the article is a trap set for the TCs to get rid of the Turkish army and leave the TCs at the mercy of the Greeks/GCs and the EU ,NEVER.The only future is two seperate countries NORTH CYPRUS and South Cyprus

    • Andrew

      We are all coming to get you .. what an idiot. Get over It you pathetic grub

  • Bystander

    Liked the article. Could only imagine what the author of this letter would be called by local superpatriots.

    • Naci Rizaoglu

      Lucky he lives in Canada. If he was in Cyprus, they will hang him high in the Elepthera Square in Nicosia as a traitor.

      • Kuruova

        for sure.

  • John Aziz Kent Kent

    Wıth what kınd of don’t care attıtude and thoughts Iwıll call them Greek frıends ıf not( COUSINS)are so ırresponsıble dıstractıve of the actual happenıngs ın our Island sıtıng
    round a table wıth so many ımportant and very clever ın theır fıelds and experts ın the
    Cyprus problem but ın the meantıme theır leadıng polıtıcal partıes are dıvıded ın theır
    Ideas for based on CYPRUS realıtıes and aTRUTHFUL SOLUTIONTO THE PROBLEM
    Obvıosly theır prıorıtıes are not what happens toCyprus but what ever they can get from
    THE INNOCENT PUBLIC to satıfy theır ever hungry EGOS thıs ıs why all past and present negotıatıns have faıled and they wıll contınue faılıng for many more years to come and then
    they wıll blame every body else ıncludıng theır frıends EU AND UN but not themselves
    NO wonder the Cyprus problem caused Greece and Cyprus dıspıte theır very hard workıng populatıon to go backward not only ın economıcs but also goıng down ın populatıon as well
    where are the good polıtıcıans and better guıdence from theCyprus Chrıstıan Orthodox Church ıf we had a solutıon GREECE TURKEY AND CYPRUS WOULD HAVE BEEN 20 TIMES BETTER OFF THAN THEYARE TODAY BECAUSE OF THEIR SHORT SIGHTS
    PLEASE GOD THEY WILL ALL SEE THE TRUTH OF WHAT THEY HAVE DONE TO EACH OTHERTHROUGH THE YEARS JUST TO SATISFY A FEW POLITICIANS EGOS

  • Marius-K

    I really dis-agree with this article. I may share a similar background with the author but much of the information is very one-sided and biased. The do agree with one point, is to use the EU as a Buffer to help the Republic of Cyprus re-gain their land.

    Points which was incorrect by the author;

    – EOKA-B (different EOKA in 1955) attempt to re-join Cyprus with Greece was started and inhibited by the non-Greek Foreign Governments to seek partition to the island in a plan together with Turkey; to find the excuse. ( Turkey and foreign nations SET-UP Greece in pushing for a Greece inspired EOKA-B to Annex Cyprus; Turkey was behind the Curtains as a in-direct contributor to EOKA-B ! It was a SET-UP and Cypriots paid with their lives, lively hoods and their history. Cyprus has been Greek since 7,000 Years, as is natural. The Population of Cyprus always had inspiration to be with their remaining country men all over the Greek World; in Greece, Parts of Albania, Majority of where is Turkey, Cyprus, etc… you cannot tell people now in 2017 that they are NOT Greek because someone Chose to do so in 2017.)

    – Fazil Kacuk & Rauf D. (Turkish Cypriot Leaders) – the Vice Presidents of the Republic of Cyprus would not attend parliamentary sessions to discuss problems and discuss proposed amendments to the constitution. (Makarios was seek to remove the Absolute VETO authority of the Turkish Minority on the Cypriot Majority population, which will allow Turkey to control Cyprus as a whole by using Turkey Minority Veto Rights) They did not even attempt to open discussion, instead they segregated and began building arms to commit acts of war against their own “Supposed” country, why ? maybe they had plans from the beginning to partition the island along with Turkeys proposed partition of Cyprus before the Republic of Cyprus was even declared, those have been released already. (The Turkish Nationalists were building confrontation with their own Government, for the benefit of Turkey.)

    – Turkey Invasion – Guarantor Powers – Guarantor Powers to the Republic of Cyprus is supposed to be for “ALL CYPRIOTS” not just the Turkish Ethnic groups on the island. Turkey Violated and continues to hold violations to Human Rights abuses and Ethnic Cleansing of Cyprus.

    – Turkey Accession to EU & Cyprus Problem – Turkey’s positioning for the Accession to EU and Cyprus problem are NOT IN LINE WITH ACCESSION TO THE EUROPEAN UNION, as they take a complete nationalist position on “RE-Establishing” VETO powers and 5 Greek = 1 Turkish voting authority. Basically, Turkey’s position in the negotiations are Against Free and Open Democratic Systems. I agree Turkish Cypriots require extra care and safety, i do agree but not to be used as a Catalyst for future conflicts on the island. And, if Turkey was the join the EU today that would basically ( or Theoretically) VETO the position to acquire VETO Rights to a majority populous along and the complete removal of their Troops from the Island. SO, What is TURKEY really DOING ?

    Bottom line, as you are Canadian you share the principle of equality, free and open markets and right to vote for your democratically elected leader ( Minister, president or Plutocratic Leader), you should share the likes that Cyprus is a Republic with not just Greek ethnicity but Turkish, Armenian, Latins among others.

    Why should Cyprus be partitioned as illegally occupied today by Turkish Troops ? Why, should the Turkish be fed a narrative of nationalism and that they are the Victims ? Are not all Cypriots Victims, but especially those that died and force to leave their land. 200,000 Greek Cypriots are GONE.

    A CRIME IS A CRIME
    If a CRIME is committed in COMMON-LAW nation like in Canada, UK and Cyprus that orchestrated, controlled and/or paid by a Boss or Under-boss of a group of individuals, then those on Top of the Organization can be punished, if found guilt in court.

    Then why shouldn’t Turkey be prosecuted and pay restitution after leaving the Island for re-unification since Turkey pre-planned the invasion, conspired indirectly with the Xounta in Greece to support EOKA-B for a Fake Annexation to develop a Pretext for invasion of ethnic cleansing, murder and illegal occupation of territories not allowed in UN Conventions.

    TURKEY WANTS OVER GREEK CYPRIOTS (2017)
    Now, Turkey is positioning today’s negotiations to get complete VETO Rights in Cyprus; basically a minority destined to control a Majority with it’s active Armed forces that already committed genocide on the island to Govern the Majority on the Island.

    Do you think the Government of Canad would allow native Indians to VETO the Canadian Government in their general democratic electoral affairs ?

    Turkey needs to change. AND STOP PAYING OFF people with the revenues generated from a dead man’s wealth. ( People that Turkey Genocided and took their land, wealth and personal belongings.)

    • HighTide

      Just as the article presents the view of the author, so does your post. However, your assumptions are far off the reality and do not make sense. Even if your take on historical events were correct, it would not change the situation as we find it today. Apportioning blame has be a favourite pastime of posters here, obviously without any effect on anything. What counts is the reality of two states, sharing this island, that cannot come to terms. To believe that there should be or will be any sanction on parties guilty in your mind, is rather naive. In the past half century those outside forces that are aware of Cyprus, or are somehow involved, got used to the stalemate and hope it will go away somehow.
      The EU that screwed up the situation in the first place, by accepting half a state as member, is powerless and rather wishes not to hear of Cyprus again after its loan to a country that nearly went bankrupt was redeemed. The UN has forgotten its own non enforceable resolutions and is still considering to keep the charade of unification alive. Soon we will know when this will end. Meanwhile, both states here have moved along and will do so in future, one as Republic and one as TRNC.

      • Marius-K

        Great to hear the other side respond.

        1.
        TWO-STATE SOLUTION ON CYPRUS
        The problem with the two-state solution on Cyprus as proposed by Turkey is the VETO right of a minority to a majority. 5 Greek Votes = 1 Turkish Vote is not democracy, this is the same system they had in Ottoman times with the Sultan, actually it is worse off because the majority population (Greek Cypriots) will be held back. for all Non-Turkish Cypriots this is “VOLUNTARY OCCUPATIONAL GOVERNANCE” of the entire island.

        If I were living in Cyprus and being a Greek, I would move once a two-state solution was accepted as my vote is 1/5th the vote of 1 Turkish. I would rather live as a “Second Class” citizen paying Dhimmi tax.

        Turkey is seeking to control the island, the same rights as it would have if Turkey owned the island. ( its a military positioning grab, check your former Ottoman Military Schools. Its strategy.)

        2.
        EU MEMBER – REPUBLIC OF CYPRUS
        After WW1 and WW2, actually even before this this there was forms of what we call the UN ( united nations) which govern international law. ( we had international law even 2, 000 years ago just changed every few hundred years until now.) Turkey deliberately violated international law and especially basic human rights law. (They refused to sign treaties in attempt to take Greece’s islands and violate treaties to serve their military expansion and former-governance over nations) The TRNC is an “Enclaved” and illegally occupied territory of a UN Member State that is internationally recognized territory. If you didn’t know, the Republic of Cyprus is not a nationalistic democratic nation that is bent on nationality; the ROC citizens are of various ethnicity and so are the Former Turkish Cypriots as are already given EU Citizenship. ( the ones living in TRNC)

        Turkish Cypriots have EU Citizenship, so what is the problem exactly ? Turkey wants to control The ROC by using the Minority to VETO, Guarantor Power to Military Bases, etc.

        Turkish Cypriots are basically living in a nationalistic military zone illegally occupied by International Law violator, Turkey. You are basically living on a war zone , but is still on the Republic of Cyprus. The ROC cannot afford to use it’s micro army to send the Turkish Troops away, plus if it did they would also HARM their own citizens The Turkish Cypriot Citizens of the Republic of Cyprus.

        Turkey doenst make sense anywhere else, other than a Military strategic positioning for former-Ottoman land expansion. (and Turkey will stand alone with that type of ambition.)

        Did you know a few thousand Turkish Cypriots never left the ROC even though they get free land in the TRNC ?

        There definitely needs to be a solution by moving forward with a Solution that Safeguards the rights and Enjoyable freedoms of the Turkish Cypriots. The solution is not there because TURKEY keeps pushing their Military agenda into the negotiations.

        If you want a solution to Cyprus problem today then demand an international police force; and demand Turkey to stop pushing its military agenda on Cyprus .

        • HighTide

          By repeating your own version of events, they do not become more realistic. The rights of Turkish Cypriots have been safeguarded since 1974, and the TRNC will maintain them in perpetuation. Since the federation attempt is dead, this is the only workable solution.
          How many people have moved or not is neither here nor there. Hundred thousands of Greek Cypriots have left their homeland too, for a better life elsewhere. So what?

      • Andrew

        That’s just incorrect. How about we give land to all the minorities in every single country then? That’s a load of rubbish. If you live in Cyprus respect the country you migrated to don’t cry about it because it doesn’t go your way.
        How about we give Kurds land or are we now going to invade turkey because of the failed coup attempt last year? Absolute stupidity

        • HighTide

          What are you fantasizing about? Turkish Cypriots are co-owners of the island and do not accept your wishful minority status. That was nixed in 1974. To even mention “invading Turkey” makes you a laughing stock.

  • The Bowler

    I enjoy reading the comments of the so-called Super-Patriot Greek Cypriots. I’m surprised they can see the keyboard from the foam that emanates from their mouth when they read the likes of the above letter, written by a Greek.

  • Argyros George Argyrou

    Another pile of anti-Greek Cypriot excrement shat out by the foreign run Cyprus Mail. This toilet rag wants us to capitulate to Turkish aggression and genocide, and legalise the occupation of our land and homes forever, in return for nothing. It will NEVER happen!

    • HighTide

      The excrement is your post. The CM is a thoroughly Greek Cypriot run publication. If you don’t see you own fallacies keep on reading comics.

      • Andrew

        Won’t happen keyboard warrior. Jog on old chap

        • HighTide

          What “won’t happen” ?

    • eren3_eren

      Your opinion is just as what you calling shat. Get your facts right before you get on your high horse.

    • Argyros George Argyrou

      Seems I hit a raw nerve with these treacherous supporters of partition that won’t even use these real names in their replies.

  • Quasimodo

    Not happening

    • The Bowler

      Oh yes it is! lol Like it or not.

  • Louis

    Seems CM is following Erdogan’s path..
    They have deleted my lat comment in reply to my critics.
    Will I now be jailed?

    • HighTide

      Why don’t I feel sorry for you?

    • The Bowler

      No, you won’t be jailed. I’ve got a better plan for you, but this is a family paper.

    • eren3_eren

      You sure would think that. CM is Greek Cypriot publication.

  • ScousersAreShemales

    I have visited Northern Cyprus many times, and live and work in the South. I find the people of Northern Cyprus much warmer, kinder, less hostile, less racist, and just all round better people. All i ever hear from GC’s is that the TC’s of Northern Cyprus are horrible and cannot be trusted, when actually i find this very hypocritical and false.

    • HighTide

      Not only the attitude is wrong. The false propaganda about the state of affairs in the TRNC is wrong. The development here would stun these distributors of alternative facts, if they ever would visit. Most of them post from the privacy of their UK and Australian homes.

      • Naci Rizaoglu

        “alternative facts”??? You mean fabricated, calculated and deceitful facts.

      • Alex

        Your GDP per capita is 40% less than Cyprus. Is that false or fact.
        (Bet you will change the subject)

        • HighTide

          Same or similar ratios apply to many EU member states. That does not prevent their citizens to lead a decent life. Purchasing power in each state varies greatly. The legal minim wage is the same in the TRNC as in a dozen European countries. They all survive nicely. The TRNC is not in competition with the South that had all the foreign support, financially and otherwise, and still screwed it up to the point of stealing money from the bank account of its citizens in order to stave off bankruptcy.

          • Alex

            Starting to panic eh? That tide must be coming in very high…..
            I have a very decent life with the extra 40%, you should encourage your friends to join the big boys club.

            I see the tide changed to include the minimum wage, ( a job destroyer) and foreign support (you would know all about that one), exactly how many EU member states have a lower Per capita GDP than yours?
            Bet you change the subject……..

            • HighTide

              Be happy with your decent life. No envy there. We are equally happy in the TRNC. If you want to have EU income statistics, – they are available on the internet. Just move your fingers, if nothing else.

              • Alex

                But you don’t list these stats, let’s have them – compare Cyprus GDP per capita with yours.
                Bet you don’t……

                • HighTide

                  “List these stats” ? Are you incapable of checking EU data on the internet ? Need a surfing nanny?

                  • Alex

                    Changing the subject to insults, at last, are you?
                    I gave you EU data, you ignored it because you are ignorant.

                    • HighTide

                      I agree, I do not know everything. However, you know nothing.

                    • Alex

                      Tidy, you are getting really messy…..

                • Vlora

                  Alex.You need to provide a break up in GDP in variables which you wish to discuss with the other commentator.

        • Vlora

          Yes.It is simply because of different variables . It is not reflective of the basic macro economy.You need to know the basics of economics.

    • Alex

      You must be with the wrong crowd. The people who live and work in the North are not described as you say they are.

      I find your comments stupid, inaccurate and false. You need to get out more…….

  • Muffin the Mule

    The two state solution currently appears to be the only one likely given the failure of this latest round of talks and all others going back 43 years.
    It would certainly be possible to reduce territory in north as part of the arrangement.
    What the TRNC could then do is insist on removal of most of the Turkish troops, and non-citizens perhaps creating their own National,Guard. Given the ROC’ accession to the EU in 2004 (which effectively included all those Cypriots in the North), it’s perfectly feasible that the TRNC could be part of the EU having a hard border with Turkey (a bit like what is about to happen in Ireland and Northern Ireland).

    Anything else is a pipe dream

    • HighTide

      Why should non-citizens be removed, as long as they have residency status? There are ten thousands of such residents in the South.

    • Victor Cominos

      How naïve can one ben to really believe that the “Turkish Municipality of New Anatolia” could ever be the legitimate TRNC. It will never happen because for one Turkey will never allow it. Secondly because the inhabitants of the North together with Turkey could never find the funds to compensate the GC for the value of their property and the last 43 years of being denied the use of their stolen property. Why would the ROC and Greece for that matter agree to allow the North to become a member of the EU or any other organisation that they are involved with. The proposal is playing into the hands of the Turks and as such is not feasible. The current pretend two state solution is destined to continue for a long time to come. As long as Erdogon is in power at least it will continue. The recognition of the North as an independent country with all of the trappings is the real pipe dream.

  • Murat Soyer

    Mr. Stelios has produced a fair account of the basic events which is very refreshing to hear but, unfortunately the GC administration/religious sectors have been hell bent on taking a suborn racist stance and have hammered these doctrines into the educational and religious communities generation unnecessary hatred in the GC community.
    There is no action when theirs no good intention and the TC community has adapted to the situation and due to the inhuman way the EU have treated this situation for half a century the Northern side of the Island will be looking for other options.

    • Victor Cominos

      Quite on the contrary the EU and the international community have properly treated the Northern inhabitants. In fact further sanctions should have been placed on the North and on Turkey. Turkey and the TC in the North are nothing more than common thieves and should be treated accordingly. Mr. Stelios is obviously off the planet. I wonder how he would feel if his worldly possessions were stolen from him at gun point 43 years ago.

      • HighTide

        It’s the maximum delusion to believe anyone would apply sanctions on Turkey in favour of a tiny half island state. Hubris at its worst.

      • Vlora

        From 1963 on wards, you had stolen the safety of TCs and treated them as one miserable minority and then with Greek coup there were incredible massacres of these poor people .What you expected in return?
        Further, TCs belong to this island and are living here.what is your problem?That they have some land.Fine .You were supposed to resolve it.Why you did not?

  • Mr G

    One needs to live in the country he is forcing a lifestyle. Why else would you claim any solution? From mythical patriotism. Live here, see for yourself, have your kids and grandchildren waiting to eat what you cooked for them is what gives you an opinion. Progressive thinking is not accepting bullying and dealing with unreasonable logic due to power and time passing by. We live here and we are not tired of fighting to correct a wrong. For Any party that was faulted during the invasion. What Turkish Cypriot believes Turkey is here for them or to save them! If they think long and hard they will realize they are the ones still under occupation and we are trying to free them!!

    • HighTide

      “If they think long and hard they will realize they are the ones still under occupation and we are trying to free them!!”
      The most delusional statement of the year.

      • Mr G

        Delusional is believing the Cyprus problem is for the protection of the TC. Wake up!,

        • HighTide

          The “Cyprus problem” is for the “protection of the TC” ? What gobbledygook is this?

    • Vlora

      They are free form the thirteen amendments of Makarios .

      • Victor Cominos

        And subject to the non recognition of the international community, the 43,000 troops and 200,000 Anatolian illegal Setters and the 1000 amendments of Erdogon. I know what I would rather have.

        • Vlora

          All will come in due course of time.If it happens, it will not be the first country to announce independence or will not be the last country to have it.

          • Victor Cominos

            It will never come. The best you can hope for is the further integration into the web of Turkey. You will never ever have independence no matter how many announcements you make. You can make announcements until you are blue in the face it won’t happen because of at least three reasons and they are, the ROC won’t agree, the international community won’t agree and Turkey won’t agree. Turkey may say yes in front of you but the strings will always be in place so like a puppet you will never have independence. So get used to it.

        • HighTide

          Lies and more lies. There is a TRNC constitution that has never been amended by Erdogan, since this is the duty of the TRNC parliament elected by Turkish Cypriot citizens. Better shut up if you don’t know any better.

    • Bob

      Perfect statement and a true one at that. We are trying to few them! Free their gefales from brainwash

    • Vlora

      TCs are right in their thinking as troops are protecting them. What freedom you can offer them? The same quality of life which they suffered from 1963 ?

      • Mr G

        European one..

        • Naci Rizaoglu

          European equality does not exist in Greece or Cyprus. Allow the Turks in Greece to call themselves whatever they wish to call themselves and then perhaps we can talk.

          • Victor Cominos

            That is where you are wrong the Turks of Greece have been allowed to do as they please. They have a lot more freedom than the Armenians,, Greeks and Assyrians of Turkey. In fact the way things are going the Turks of Greece have more freedom than many of the Turks of Turkey.

            • Naci Rizaoglu

              Your garbage will not even be fed to scavengers like crows and ravens. In the USA, UK, Canada, Australia and most “civilized” EU countries a person is allowed to call himself, Greek, Turkish, Irish Italian etc. In Greece this is not allowed because Greece is not racist and is a democracy.. Republic of Macedonia is not allowed to call itself with that name because Greeks are scared there may be confusion . So it is called FYRM (Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia). Here is a “modern” “civilized” EU country for you.

      • Victor Cominos

        If they really think that they have equality in the North under the Turkish regime they are sadly mistaken. Things can only get worse. Just go and ask the people of Turkey about their experiences under Erdogon.

        • HighTide

          You will never stop distributing your nonsense. The TRNC population is not “under Erdogan” but elects its government in free and fair elections. Since you have no clue of life here you should refrain from posting lies.

          • Victor Cominos

            The so called government of the population of Northern Cyprus is a puppet administration. Just like Quisling in Norway during the last World War. The election is free and fair and conducted under the rules of Erdogon. Erdogon is manipulating the situation in Turkey and you are trying to tell me that it is not happening in the North. The 43,000 troops and 200,000 Anatolians are there to ensure that the TC behave themselves.

            • HighTide

              You have no clue. Stay in London.

        • Naci Rizaoglu

          100% better freedom and equality than you can ever offer us.

          • Victor Cominos

            That is what you think because you don’t know any better. When you ahve been in a jail for so long it is only natural that you would not want to face the reality of the outside world.

            • Naci Rizaoglu

              So that’s where you are in a jail.. Good on you mate enjoy it..

              • Victor Cominos

                The citizens of the ROC and international airlines are free to come and go as they please. On the other hand, in the main the citizens of the North are free to wander around in the guise of Turkey because nobody other than Turkey wants to know about them. The air services into the North are a true reflection of the contempt with which the TC and their Anatolian friends are held.

      • Victor Cominos

        The current situation is because you don’t wan’t to resolve it. You spend too much time being a Turk instead of being a Cypriot. As long as you have that attitude you will stay in limbo land. I find it amusing when you claim that Turkey with its 43,000 armed troops and 200,000 Anatolians is allowing you freedom and equality. With the gun at your head you sure have heaps of equality. Hereunder is a good story dated 13th August 2017 about three Zimbabwe Students who have been arrested in Northern Cyprus for drug trafficking. Notice how the Zimbabwe government is sending a delegation to talk to the Turkish Authorities because Turkey controls the northern part of Cyprus where a number of Zimbabwean students are studying.

        It is interesting to note that the delegation is not talking to the pretend government of Mr. Mustafa.

        The story goes like this.

        Zimbabwe will next month send a six-member delegation to engage Turkish authorities in efforts to secure the release and extradition of three Zimbabwean students who are being held in Cyprus for drug trafficking.

        The three were arrested earlier this year. Turkey controls the northern part of Cyprus where a number of Zimbabwean students are studying.

        Chairperson of the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Foreign Affairs Kindness Paradza told Sunday News that the six-member delegation will also meet Zimbabwean students studying in Cyprus.

        Cde Paradza said the delegation will comprise members of the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Foreign Affairs and officials from the Zimbabwe Council for Higher Education (Zimche).

        He said the delegation is visiting Cyprus on the back of progressive discussions with the Turkish ambassador to Zimbabwe on the release of the three students.

        “We held a meeting with the Turkish Ambassador to Zimbabwe and agreed to send a delegation to engage Turkish authorities.

        “The delegation comprising parliamentarians and officials from Zimche will travel to Cyprus in September,” he said.

    • Esat Tülek

      MrG, a T/C by birth it grieves me to read such fallacious and as obnoxious views concerning us coming from a G/C. We are the most democratic peoples in the world, and you should know better.

      • Mr G

        Am sorry you feel that when it’s not what you want to hear it’s a obnoxious. I don’t know when democracy came in , but how would we know each other friend with a line in the middle? And why G/C views on Turkey’s policies offend the T/C so much?..no I don’t think Turkey is A willing party to assist any solution nor do I think thats best for T/C either. Freeing the country from any foreign power is what we should all try and achieve.
        And you can disagree as it is democracy to the extent they let us…and that includes all of us.

        • Esat Tülek

          Dear Mr G, I am a Paphian. I know have known G/cys since 1947.

          Just find out about Dohni, Ayios Vsasilios, Atlilar, Sandallaris, & many other venues of G/C attrocities against T/CS. I am being prevented from responding properly you flickering slot,,, sorry..

    • Naci Rizaoglu

      You are very kind but no thanks to your type of “freedom”

  • Louis

    Another brainwashed Zombie lord Haw Haw!!
    Perhaps it’s time for Turkey to remove its occupation forces and allow the Cypriots to find a solution???
    But you have become an idol of the T/c hardliners and the settlers for sure!!

    • HighTide

      You know it’s not going to happen unless there is a deal. Why dream?

      • Louis

        Without dreams, there are no achievements!
        Nobody ever tell you that?

        • HighTide

          They told you in kindergarten?

        • Vlora

          So you are dreaming to keep TCs again under your thumb as a minority?😄

          • Victor Cominos

            Either the TC learn to behave them selves and rejoin or they cans stay where they are. There is nothing to be gained by the ROC if it were to readmit the TC on the TC and Turkey’s demands. If there is no gain why have pain. The ROC doesn’t need the pain of readmitting the TC. Once the TC are reintegrated the cost of running the North becomes the responsibility of the ROC. It is better to leave the TC where they are and for Turkey to keep on meeting the costs. While Turkey keeps paying Turkey quite rightly is in control. At the end of the day it is the TC who are paying the price.

          • george

            Nothing like putting words in someones mouth

    • Muffin the Mule

      Is the Cypriot solution that of 1955 or 1963 perchance?

      • Victor Cominos

        And why not. Anything has got to be better than the one that you have got now.

  • Berk Ozen

    At last a realistic evaluation… However welding without glass makes a temporary blindness, unfortunately GC neighbours of us has the same problem and they lost the big picture… Too much micro process with zoomed glasses, only people outside could see the whole picture… Without being good neighbours how could we be in peace.. Bravo Mr.Stelios. its good to hear realistic comments…

  • lazarous

    The 55-59 was a rebbelion against the British who put civilians in prison because they fought an enemy who took control of their country. They raped, killed and tortured civilians. Some good things came out of this occupation on public sector. So not all was bad having the British here. But imagine another country coming to rule your country what do you expect the people will do, sit around doing nothing? It was an occupation.
    Now the divided problem, there’s facts that most people don’t get to hear or they ignore. The 1963 was organized by the British by killing TC and blaming the GC and the other way around. Some say it was a hit by the British for the retaliation of 55-59. That’s where it all started. The invasion in 1974 had two organizations involved the CIA and the British. The CIA took control of Greece as the coup of Athens (they are masters on that around the world) and the British continued the killings of civilians and blamed each other for the killings. The British even helped the Turkish army on the invasion by giving away places where the GC soldiers were stationed. Conquer and divide.
    The problem with turkey began when in WWI and then later with WWII they sited with the enemy Germany and played neutral but did helped the Germans by providing them with soldiers and food. Why didn’t the Turks got punished for that? It’s all got to do with the position where the country sits. They need turkey more than turkey needs them. And all these come to light once more now with sultan Erdogan who acts like a dictator fool but no embargos follow.

    PS what happened in Cyprus the same happened in Palestine because Palestine lands were promised to the Jews during WWI. The connection point to these two conflicts in one word, British!

    • HighTide

      Rehashing history does not change the current situation. That’s the one we have to deal with, regardless of who was at fault decades ago.
      The current situation is very clear: there are two states on the island that have to come to terms how to cooperate in future.

      • Victor Cominos

        There is one state it is called ROC and there is a territory of the ROC in the North that is illegally occupied. it is as simple as that. We will all be gone and the status qwuo will remain.

        • HighTide

          You have posted your illusions so often, they must be in your virtual drawer ready for copy & paste.

        • Vlora

          Territorial boundaries will change if you stay stubborn like this. This is how history tells us. Many big empires are reduced to small countries on this planet .

      • lazarous

        Oh no, admitting who’s fault was it will change a lot of things trust me mate. A lot still think and believe what they told them to. Hate and blaming still occurs nowadays because of that. Good thing some people on both sides are waking up especially young people ,im one of them, from stories we are told from elderly people that lived the war and also lived here before and after the war.
        And having the British as a member of finding a solution is a laughing matter to a lot of us on both sides and trust me I have many TC friends and they are on the same lane as us on this side.

        • Naci Rizaoglu

          Typical lies.. “I have many TCs who are in agreement with us” So where are these TCs then? How come none of them are commenting here???

          • lazarous

            Where did I mention “I have many TCs who are in agreement with us”
            Are you a fool?
            What I wrote was I know many TC who believe the British should be removed from the talks as they are the ones responsible with the CIA for what happened.
            And why should I know why they don’t comment here. This is not a group hug spot. Get a grip.

            I’ll give you another hint Garcia island. Research and learn the history of the British before you comment again and be a fool. Iran, Iraq, the saudis, Palestine are all creations and messes up by the British. You are not all that innocent.

        • HighTide

          Living in the past does not take you into the future. This is very evident in the South.

          • lazarous

            I’m about to crack because of your ignorance of the facts that hovering above this island. I’m telling you again if all the sides admit what they did and admit their part then it will be a lot easier to have a solution.
            If the British admit their part like the US did with Clinton and admit that killings of TC took part and blamed the GC and vice versa then people on both sides will stop hating each other because they think that everything started otherwise. Few words to admit but hard to take action!

            • HighTide

              That’s wishful thinking of a naive soul.

              • lazarous

                A sheepy ignorant nothing really meaningful to say thinking of a creepy soul!

                • HighTide

                  You have a “creepy soul” ? I am sorry for you. Consult a black frock.

                  • lazarous

                    Nothing has changed of what I said before : conquer and divide or conquer and destroy. Garcia island, India, Ireland, Cyprus, South Africa (tried but not good enough), Iraq, Palestine and a few African countries. Saudi Arabia and Wahhabism was the big plan in the Middle East and still is successive.
                    Now, because the admin had removed one of my comments that include a URL of Churchill’s and England atrocities I will include them again here without the URL this time and hopefully you get to read it :

                    “The man-made famine and the contrast between the plight of starving Indians and well-fed British officers dining in the city’s many colonial clubs has been described as one of the darkest chapters in British rule on the Indian subcontinent.
                    Miss Mukerjee blames Churchill’s ‘racism’ for his refusal to intervene.
                    He derided Gandhi as a “half-naked holy man” and once said: “I hate Indians. They are a beastly people with a beastly religion.”
                    He was known to favour Islam over Hinduism.
                    “Winston’s racist hatred was due to his loving the empire in the way a jealous husband loves his trophy wife: he would rather destroy it than let it go,” said Miss Mukerjee.”
                    1-3 million people died.
                    And this man is held as hero. The same thing happened with Ireland.

                    And that ‘my friend’ was the British empire that still exists today in other form of conquer and divide. And Cyprus is still one of these victims of this because England and Europe need Turkey more than Turkey needs them.

                    • HighTide

                      Your last line tells the truth.

    • Muffin the Mule

      What utter nonsense you’ve written. Read some factual history instead of the stuff of ‘folklore’ and Cypriot anti-British forums and publications.

      • lazarous

        I can tell you some factual history big boy.
        Not only about this country and Not the one you learn at school unfortunately. Conquer and divide is a trademark for this empire. 70 years ago the bloodiest divide of a nationtool place, India. The massacre of the Irish which was blamed to a famine potato. What a stupid bloody thing to blame when all the British patrollers were survivors. Cyprus, Palestine, Argentina. How come you demand an island 11000 miles away from England?
        Not that you been there first I’m afraid.
        Have they ever told you about the massacre of Indian people during WWII. Churchill was responsible. What about Iran, Afghanistan, Greece during WWII. What about the making of Saudi Arabia, and the Wahhabism.
        Before you comment and before you making fool of yourself watch some docs from independent journalism and facts that were told from historians not your schooling books and bias governments.

        • Muffin the Mule

          I say again, open your mind to reality not blind hatred of the British. There is no empire. As for India, it was not the British who instilled the hatred between the two religions.Sure, it could have divided it better to prevent bloodshed given West and East Pakistan wedged either side of India with Karachi st the top.
          Britain was responsible for the Irish famine.
          I know history and I know Cyprus very well and it’s Cyprus we’re talking about.

          Greece in WW2 was strictly a political civil war between left and right, like it was in Cyprus between 64-74. Britain had nothing to do with either.

          While on the subject of history, take a look at who came to Greece’ rescue in their fight for independence from Turkey during the battle of Navarino.
          Britain offered Cyprus to Greece in 1915 but Greece declined. Britain even offered Cyprus self determination in 1956 but Makarios declined, wanting Enosis. Perhaps your history books make no mention of these facts.

          • lazarous

            There is no empire. I know. Not anymore.
            I’ll give you another hint Garcia island. Research and learn the history of the British before you comment again and be a fool.

    • ScousersAreShemales

      You Sir are an idiot. I found similar racist anti British idiots when working in Nicosia.

      • lazarous

        Swallow the pride big mamma and dig deeper into British history of conquer and divide. India 70 years ago one of the bloodiest ever divide that took place, Palestine, Cyprus, Argentina Malvinas islands 11.000 miles away from England, Canada, Australia, African countries, Scotland, Ireland the famine potato joke. At least admit what the empire did wrong down the years instead of smacking your face on a brick wall. You ain’t going anywhere. Facts are facts.
        There are docs around that were made from people who lived the tragedy and that includes both communities telling the truth.

  • AlexT

    Although I normally quite judgemental of the policies and politics of the GC gov. even I found this article ridiculous. A few points possibly Mr Pneumatikos should ponder:

    a) Why would the north if recognised be automatically made an EU state? they reject the south but become members by association? Let them enforce all the rules and requirements of the EU and gain accession to EU like we did.
    b) The troubles in 1950 and 1974 were quid pro quo and certainly not the result of one sides unreasonable aggression. The troubles were more a result of a policy of divide and conquer but I will not get in to that here.
    c) Also I feel you have been away from home (if you have ever been here ) for way too long and the level of interest for a solution has not diminished. At least in my family, which are refugees, not a single family event or gathering will go by without a discussion of the Cyprus problem and when will we get to go home.

    perhaps Mr preumatikos its time to embrace your new home and leave us Cypriots to find a solution that at the end of the day we will have to live with

  • Blue knee

    Am surprised with so much information on wiki available re what led to the conflicts between GC and TC there is still articles that love GC bashing, like this one. Until you actually see how it was and not through tainted glasses will anyone mature enough to be ready for a solution.
    Most of what Stelios asserts makes perfect sense especially with respect to Eide and the potential sad outcome to the Cy issue, but his one sided Greek Cypriot bashing at the start is ill informed. It takes two to tango but no effort was made to understand that side of things so it just puts peoples backs up.So much on Wiki if you just want to read. There was no conflict between GC and TC before the 1950 other than the Ottoman stuff which will not go into. What caused that suddenly ? I was alive then, were you? I can turn this into a Quiz with a fizzy energy drink reward if that helps to get you inquiring. Both sides did bad things and ignored the consequences but hind-site is both easy and life made to look simple.
    Truth of the matter is that Cypriots are not sophisticated enough to bridge the gap and live as one, all too divisive even the peace lovers, prove me wrong??

    • eren3_eren

      Totally agree

  • Mr G

    It is shocking the comments and solutions coming from all the nice Greek Cypriots living abroad. Who missed their grandparents free money coming their way, who are willing to accept anything. Who said you need to be around for the problem to be resolved Mr Πνευματικε. Greeks remain Greeks after 400 years of Othoman empire. Stay in Canada and let the people who are here the last 43 years and lived the atrocities of the Turks even after 1974 figure it out. There are people killed serving the army, there are people killed in peaceful demonstrations from the barbaric guaranteed overreaction of the Turks. The war like nation which even today is trying the worlds patience with their tactics. A Turkey hated by 50pct of the Turks themselves , you want to make your neighbors? And give them European status in the process. What do they ever do to gain any rights? Their history is all about invasions and war to their own even. Barbaric. The day they give the Kurds their freedom in Turkey will do the same, how about that?
    You base your excuse of Greek fault on a cout? 10 idiots who thought selling out their own will make them powerful? That’s not the whole country. Yes that was a Greek mistake. Does that mean we should hand over the country to a 20pct of the population? If Turkish Cypriots existed anymore they would be fighting with us for their freedom. They gained nothing from Turkey but rather extinction. The Russians and the Iranians as stated and possibly many others are here but they did not kill and rape to get here. They bought a house instead and accepted our way of life. Are you people for real, making a case for the Turkish not even the Turkish Cypriots. One last thing you seem Mr Πνευματικε, that you adopted the Canadian-American way of solving problems, whilst you live in Canada and you propose solutions to others across the world without any effect on your daily life.
    Since your are open minded don’t judge from across the globe..come here sit 10 years and then tell us your opinion.

    • Vlora

      What is in the “Letter” which is NOT rational and NOT logical?

      I further refer to your view ” One last thing you seem Mr Πνευματικε, that you adopted the Canadian-American way of solving problems, whilst you live in Canada and you propose solutions to others across the world without any effect on your daily life””
      Observation;

      Firstly the approach by Canada and USA people is pragmatic one regarding all major problems of life and politics (excluding the era by Trump) .The country where this gentleman is living is a new country built by hard working people and they know how to have a success in civil life . Whereas Cyprus majority has failed to cope-up with existing realities and love to live in past and love to condemn the ongoing any development. Hence it is Canada which should be a role model for you .Not you condemning a society which has said good bye to past and moving forward to future.This is what this writer has learnt and telling us.

      Secondly, a distant and an impartial view is better than a cave view with a determination to never come out of the cave .
      So where this writer went wrong?

      • eren3_eren

        Totally with you

      • Naci Rizaoglu

        My friend you can not compete with a super-patriot level of intelligence. They are always “right” and every one else is always wrong.

        • Vlora

          you are right.

    • Cat Cloudwatching

      One doesn’t need to live in Cyprus to have a right to an opinion, you are using an unrelated fact to diminish his views. Plus you are trying to make him guilty for a personal choice (living abroad). Not exactly fair. Had you been confident in your OWN arguments, you wouldn’t have resorted to that.
      ‘Turkey is the whole problem’, of course that is the greek cypriot staple argument and we have all been force fed it from the time we were six. Can you think beyond that? There are many turkish cypriots here, ask them if everything would be hunky dory if Turkey left suddenly. Also, ask them what happened to them/their relatives from 63-74.

  • Cat Cloudwatching

    So let’s say this happens and the two states live happily side-by-side as EU member states. Freedom of settling in other EU states will apply as a result, so theoretically at least Greeks will be able to buy (or re-claim) property and live in the north, without any artificial ceiling of ‘no more than 30 %’, as stipulated in all federation plans. Of course that would apply to Turks in the south as well. Will the two sides be ok with this? Will the south not be afraid of turks ‘infiltrating’ them, and the north afraid of Greeks dominating them?

    • HighTide

      This is not necessarily so. There are many EU member states that legally restrict the acquisition of properties and land by foreign nationalities, including EU member states.

      • Cat Cloudwatching

        For example? I’ve lived and worked in Germany and I wasn’t aware of any restrictions, but in any case after 8 years of living there one can apply for German citizenship and then have full rights. As for buying property, I think I can do that in countries that are not even EU states…

        • HighTide

          Each EU member country has different laws and regulations for the acquisition of properties. It is quite cumbersome, but you may check them state by state.
          As you mention Germany, – neighboring countries such as Austria, have limited foreign purchases of land and property. You will not get permission to buy a house in Tyrol, for example. In Hungary you may have to wait for years to receive a government permit. And so it goes.

          • Cat Cloudwatching

            The Tyrol is in Austria. Do you mean Germans cannot buy property there?

            • HighTide

              Germans may buy, provided they make it their permanent residence. Buying for investment or second homes is not permitted. Other EU countries have similar rules. That limits the percentage of foreign residents.
              This could work in Cyprus too.

              • TheGermanSwiss

                This would force any buyer for a property in the North and the South to live there
                We have the same in Switzerland!

                • HighTide

                  This would work well in Cyprus too, since only a small number on either side would move. The EU is a good example. Only 3% of its citizens live in another member state.

              • Bob

                Your case is weak

                • HighTide

                  Uncle, write something you know, if that exists.

                  • Bob

                    Oh sorry did I spell spell weak correctly vlaka😳

          • Victor Cominos

            I have to totally agree with you.

    • Victor Cominos

      With all due respect have you been reading fairy books of late. Turkey wants the cake and then wants to eat it. Just go and take a good look at what is going on in Turkey today. Erdogon is persecuting his own people reminiscent of Hitler in 1933. Do you really believe that any regime that is given legitimacy in the North is going to play the game or in reality play the game as according to Erdogon’s rules. There can never be two states living happily side-by-side. The cost is too high. The North does not have the money to pay the South the compensation and the North does not have the enconomic clout to survive. It will become more reliant on Turkey than ever before.

  • Paranam Kid

    A very sensible, to the point suggestion. Even if the GCs were to refuse this path, that is the way it will happen anyway because there is no real road block. The GCs have been given ample opportunity to sort things out directly with their TC fellow Cypriots, but preferred to throw up road blocks were none existed.

    Furthermore, Wikipedia explains the actual situation regarding the TRNC. It says:

    Northern Cyprus fulfills all the classical criteria of statehood. United Nations Peace Force in Cyprus (UNFICYP) operates based on the laws of Northern Cyprus in north of Cyprus island. According to European Court of Human Rights (ECtHR), the laws of Northern Cyprus is valid in the north of Cyprus. ECtHR did not accept the claim that the Courts of Northern Cyprus lacked “independence and/or impartiality”. ECtHR directed all Cypriots to exhaust “domestic remedies” applied by Northern Cyprus before taking their cases to ECtHR. In 2014, United States’ Federal Court qualified Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus as a “democratic country”. In 2017, United Kingdom’s High Court decided that “There was no duty in UK law upon the UK’s Government to refrain from recognising Northern Cyprus. The United Nations itself works with Northern Cyprus law enforcement agencies and facilitates cooperation between the two parts of the island.” See Wikipedia’s page “Self-determination”.

    In other words: the TRNC is all set to become an independent member of the EU, regardless of what the GCs claim, want, scream for. So, basically the window of opportunity for the GCs to negotiate is now closed (by the GCs themselves), and it is a matter of a little bit of time before a new member will be admitted to the EU & recognised by the world community.

    • Vlora

      A good comment PK.

      • Paranam Kid

        Thank you 🙂

        • Vlora

          My pleasure:)

    • Nazaret Shamlian

      Yes,it is only matter of time when there will be TWO neighbouring states on the island.In practical terms this has been a reality since 1983 when the North declared UDI.
      Before long ‘checkpoints’ between North and South will be dismantled and Cyprus will revert back to how things were pre 1955.I mention that date because that’s when super patriots decided they wanted the island to be annexed to Greece.Misguided perhaps as those super patriots had ignored the other non Greek Cypriots of the island ,mainly Turkish Cypriots,and to a lesser degree the Minority groups – Armenians,Latins and Maronites.
      Pre 1955 the island was geographically composed of purely GC villages, purely TC villages and mixed GC/TC villages.Towns were in the main demarcated between GC and TC neighbourhoods.
      This system is now making a comeback and before long there will be a small influx of GCs and other non-TCs (Armenians,Maronites and Latins) moving and opening businesses in the North and vice versa .
      The ‘good old days’ are returning.

      • Bob

        Just a pom😄

    • Victor Cominos

      Not a ghost of a chance. The “Turkish Municipality of New Anatolia” will continue as a pretend state for many years to come because the international community is not going to adhere to Turkey and the TC’s demands for to do so will be condoning the illegal practices of the last 43 years and it will open further cans of worms.

      • HighTide

        “international community” is a Fata Morgana.

  • HighTide

    The writer of this article sees the situation much clearer from a distance than those living here being mired in local animosities. Without the slightest doubt, a unification, other than with two sovereign parts, is out of the question, now and in future. Time alone makes sure of that.

  • Vlora

    Thank you Mr.Pneumaticos, you are representing the feelings of many people who are sick and tired of this farce here.

  • Nazaret Shamlian

    Everything will work like clockwork on the island if ALL the do-gooders which we cheaply refer to as ‘politicians’ are gradually removed from the scene.
    The two communities have lived apart since the establishment of TWO separate Municipalities in the major towns ,beginning in 1958.Yes,Cyprus has been in a state of partition since.
    The ordinary Cypriot WILL always find a way to sort out ‘miss-understandings’ in a practical way.Case in point is the recent case of our Maronite compatriots.The RoC government apparatus is/has been trying to ‘discourage’ them from returning to their ancestral lands.
    The ‘politicians’ will always want the continuation of the CyProb.Their livelihoods depend on it.

  • Sonar

    If the North becomes an independent state and they choose to join the EU, they will have to meet all the requirements of that club. The article possess one question is South willing to except an independent
    North ?

    • Sink the EU

      Even if the south could, which clearly it can’t, what benefit would the south derive?

      • Geoffreys

        I think you mean “…which clearly it WON’T..”

      • Sonar

        Sorry to labour this point, why can’t it. As for benefits at the moment people travel in both direction spending moneys in each others part of Cyprus. Border adjustment, more of Cyprus under south administration, citizen on both side of divide can dispose of their property s as they wish and finally security. Or are we to stay as we are until people forget what all fuss was about. How about this scenario. The south shouting no, no, but no one is taking notice, North gains recognition without boarder adjustment, no compensation, no exchange property, and no compromise on security. Who’s the had the benefits

        • Sink the EU

          The ROC has to abide by EU Treaties which expressly forbid the adjustment of borders in EU territories. The ROC technically is responsible for the integrity of the entire island and is not allowed to bargain such away. It just can’t.

          • Sonar

            Thank you

        • HighTide

          As per accession agreement, the EU needs to be consulted by the South in case of planned changes to the border regime, but has no decision power. Neither the “Republic” nor the EU have control over North Cyprus, acknowledged by the EU with the suspension of its laws here, as it is not enforceable.
          However one wishes to twist and turn the reality, there are two separate states on the island.

          • Sonar

            OK got that Thankyou

            • Victor Cominos

              Only two in the pretend world. In the real world there is only one.

        • Victor Cominos

          Where have you been for the last 43 years? Have you studied the conduct of Turkey over the last 100 years?

          The TC are totally under the influence of Turkey and no matter what happens Turkey will have the final say. Do you really believe that any administration in the North is going to allow the unrestricted disposal and acquisition of property and security. We have already seen Turkey sign agreements one day to do something and the very next to renege.

          The North has already said yes but no on the terms of the North puppets and that is the retention of Turkey’s 43,000 troops and guarantees.

          The North is trying to get its foot in the door with territorial gains, no compensation, stuff all exchange of property, and no compromise on security.
          Guess who want’s the benefits. You don’t have to try too hard, the lowlife TC and their patrons in Ankara. I say like Hell.

    • HighTide

      The TRNC is able to fulfill EU requirements much easier than Turkey.
      The only issue is the attitude of the “Republic” that forgoes a fair deal in order to maintain the charade of being in charge of the whole island, which clearly it isn’t.

    • Victor Cominos

      You are more than right. The South together with Greece and their allies will ensure that the North will remain outside looking in.

  • Cadmus

    It is always useful to think the unthinkable but it is very difficult to see the TRNC as an EU member. They would have to apply and meet all the criteria. Most importantly they would have to treat Turkish citizens as third country nationals. The Turkish army would have to go. (Not immediately – Russian troops remained stationed in Germany after reunification). But of course you are correct that all previous attempts at a solution have failed so it is good to consider alternatives, however ‘unthinkable’.

    • HighTide

      The TRNC as sovereign and recognized state, whether in the EU or not, may allow a foreign army base at her own discretion. This is the case for many EU countries that have foreign NATO forces stationed.
      Even South Cyprus houses two British army bases.

      • Sink the EU

        If the north is already a recognized sovereign state then why do you want the ROC to do something it can not do? Simply carry on then.

      • Neroli

        That’s British territory in the South 😉

      • Whazzzzzzup

        Sovereign Base Area and ROC are independent of each other but share common and EU laws and policies. Treaty of Establishment.
        A federal State is the only accepted solution that will bring stability and reduce differences between the two communities GC & TC by gaining more common ground without external interference.i.e Turkey & Greece.

        • HighTide

          There are restrictions:
          “In the main, EU law does not apply in the
          Sovereign Base Areas but under the protocol agreed when the Republic of
          Cyprus joined the European Union in 2004, European Union law in areas
          such as customs, VAT, agriculture and fisheries applies in the Areas.”
          What’s the point of trying to continue pursuing the impossible? All attempts on a federation have failed.
          Still chasing the rainbow?

          • Whazzzzzzup

            You keep replying in an attempt to deliberately misinterpret twist what I have wrote?
            “share common and EU laws and policies” as above?
            Ohh and just so that we are clear on this…I am an employee of the ESBA for 23 years.
            Nothing has failed until there is a 12ft wall in place, then and only then will you make sense.

            • HighTide

              Good for you, but it’s not clear what you are up to.

              • Whazzzzzzup

                Explain? You only have to read my words instead of twisting them.

    • Vlora

      If Turkish people are citizens there in North then it is a case similar to Russians and Iranians here who have “acquired”citizen ships through their assets. EU would be establishing a managerial office , would negotiate with Turkey about troops ( which has never been done till date)and will run the show there. There is no problem .

  • kypselian

    unfortunately your radical approach wont wor for the following reason: If a partition is to happen, the so called North Cyprus State wont be able to become an EU member due to the fact that
    1. It has turkish forcea and turkish basea there
    2. it is full of turkish settlers who received its nationality
    4. it does not meet even 1% of the EU requirements including the respect of human rights.

    Brussels wont allow a rogue state to be used by Turkey to inflitrate the EU.
    also the expected authority this future EU state explicitly refuses even from now to abide by EU laws of freedom of movement of goods and people. being an EU state they need to allow greeks and cypriots to enter and live their without restrictions while they will need to not allow turks who are a 3rd country national to have this right.

    as such, brussels already have striken out such an option.

    As Mr Sink the EU said, you will need to stop checking with cypriots for a solution, you will need to go to Turkey to seek a solution as, any suggested solution like the one you did, will already be broken by the mongol nation which doesnt want to respect any laws.

    • HighTide

      Nobody needs to go to Turkey for a solution. It is already in place.

      • kypselian

        if a solution is already, since you live in the north i assume, can you go and speak to Akinci and inform him not to bother go to Switzerland again and tell him that he wasted his time looking for a solution while it is already in place? pls?

        • HighTide

          It’s the wish of the “Republic” to get some goodies back, meanwhile the UN carry on with its unification illusion.
          Once both stop their efforts, Akinci will be happy to stay at home.

          • kypselian

            cypriots are not trying to get anything back if is the turks who were telling us it is your last chance… it is now or never. as i told u tell akinci to stay home kalitera

            • Vlora

              then why a demand for unconditional and an immediate withdrawal of turkish troops from north?

              • Victor Cominos

                Because it is unacceptable for a foreign army to occupy a country’s territory without the invitation of the Country. In this case Cyprus. The North cannot be properly integrated as the North desires without the troops and Anatolians getting out.
                Remember it is the TC who made the approached to be allowed to return to the ROC and not the other way around. I hope that answers your question.

                • Vlora

                  TCs need a place to live and Turkey is their guarantor. So what is wrong?TCs are living on their own island as they are also sons of the soil.What is wrong ?

                • HighTide

                  You cannot resist to keep lying. No Turkish Cypriot in charge has made an approach to join the “Republic”.
                  Why post such inventions?

  • Sink the EU

    Pneufmatike:

    Let me help you because you are speaking uber nonsense. There is not going to be a solution for another 50 or more likely 100 years for the following simple reasons:

    1. The north is occupied territory, meaning unable to negotiate by design
    2. Negotiating with Turkey, a non-EU member, is totally out of the question
    3. Even if the ROC came to an arrangement with the TCs (who after all are its citizens) there is no way to make Turkey abide by it.
    4. The ROC has neither real nor ostensible authority to partition the island. Partion is something you can forget about as quickly as you proposed it without thinking. Brussels will not stand for it no matter what.
    5. Creating a ghetto in the north is hardly a good idea because self-isolationism and self-segregation is nothing more than a ghetto.
    6. You should stop looking at the ROC for solutions. If there is ever to be a solution is up to Turkey. The TCs are pawns in the Turkish game and their opinion and wishes count for nothing as far as their occupier is concerned.

    • kypselian

      excellent thinking and answer

    • Whazzzzzzup

      Bravo….”The objective here is fairness and justice which a settlement trumps both”. (for both GC & TC)

      • Sink the EU

        Absolutely. The TCs under EU law would have all the protections they need and then some. The TCs and CGs have a common adversary called Turkey.

        • Marius-K

          That is correct. Turkey abuses TCs. EU Accession is conflicting to Turkey. turkey is abusing tC rights for their military.

      • HighTide

        There are too many false assumptions in order to take the above diatribe seriously. Since the TRNC is a de facto state, all it would need is its recognition by the south to finalize partition. It’s in the hands of Cyprus’ two owners whether they wish to go for friendly but separate cooperation or continue on the current path. Nobody can deny that a negotiated divorce would benefit both sides, since all outstanding issues can much better be settled between two sovereign partners, without fear or domination.

        • Whazzzzzzup

          You know as well as I do that recognition of the TRNC will never happen so that is why we are looking for a just and fair solution as an alternative.

          • HighTide

            You are following the ostrich method, closing the eyes to reality. Recognition of the TRNC will happen once the UN finally stop pursuing unrealistic and unsuccessful unification efforts. The right to recognize lies with each sovereign country according to its national interests.
            No other approval is needed. You will find out in the near future where the interests of many countries lie.

            • Whazzzzzzup

              Please try to understand that TRNC and a Federal State do not mix in any shape or form.They are 2 separate issues.

              • HighTide

                You seem to misunderstand on purpose. Since the federation deal was buried in Crans Montana, the way forward for Turkish Cypriot is to keep on developing the TRNC. Recognition facts are posted above.

                • Whazzzzzzup

                  Like I have said above as it has always been for the past 43 years and before the Crans Montana negotiations the ROC will never recognise the TRNC. You can call the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and ask them yourself if you don’t believe me 🙂
                  Other than a Federal solution there is no other joint acceptable solution by either side, that is my point. Yes you are more than welcome to shut the door on it and forge ahead as the TRNC but that is on your own perogative nothing to do with the ROC and their definitely will not be a friendly divorce agreement.

                  • HighTide

                    If you believe politics are static you are naive. Every decade, and often earlier, the prerogatives of countries change. What has been valid yesteryear has no guarantee to be the path for the future. Even your own politicians know this.

                    • Whazzzzzzup

                      Like I said earlier please be my guest and call the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for their definition on the TRNC and if it has changed over the last 43 years?. Politics move forward yes but policies are the foundation of any protocol and I never said politics were static just the ROC policy concerning the recognition of the TRNC.

          • Vlora

            Dear Whazzzzzup, with the word ‘recognition’, you mean a acknowledgement by United Nations?then yes, it will consume a lot of time as in UNSC five P. members are sitting protecting their own vested interests .

            However ,if you mean a “factual” recognition as Taiwan has, as Kosovo has, as Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic has and South Ossetia has-that is going to happen to North once UN discussions /efforts fail officially.

            You need to remember that currently one UN member ,Turkey also does not recognize Republic of Cyprus . As such Republic of Cyprus also does not enjoy a 100% UN members votes.

            • Whazzzzzzup

              I was replying to Hightide and his assumption that the ROC would recognise the TRNC…not going to happen. A federal state in my opinion is the only sensible way forward for both communities.

              • Vlora

                What one can say or do under the existing situation where a never ending tiff seems to reshape the island into two countries. It is sad but till this moment it seems a future reality😡

                • Whazzzzzzup

                  So it would be in both communities interest to have a shared solution i.e Federal rather than a separation of common ground.

                  • Vlora

                    Any and every possibilty should be explored with utmost sincerity from both sides alongwith a complete mutual trust.

                    • Whazzzzzzup

                      All possibilities have been explored and the only one left as a shared solution is the Federal one. Anything else will not be shared.

                    • Vlora

                      Then “Oh”.

                  • Victor Cominos

                    In the main it is in the TC interest to have a solution. The South doesn’t need a solution. It already has one. Any solution on Turkey’s terms is going to be costly so why should the ROC have it.

                    • Vlora

                      what are your parameters to think that only TC/North requires a solution?

                    • HighTide

                      The solution was carried out in 1974. The TRNC is happy to continue with this solution.

                    • Whazzzzzzup

                      That is not a solution, it was a separation..there is a difference.

                    • HighTide

                      Friendly separation is the perfect solution.

                    • Whazzzzzzup

                      I was hoping that a friendly separation is where we are at now we just need to expand on it to become a friendly solution.

                    • HighTide

                      The friendly separation should become the friendly solution, but I know it won’t. It will remain unfriendly.

                    • Whazzzzzzup

                      Only time will tell.

                    • HighTide

                      Now that’s a change to your earlier: will never happen.

                    • Whazzzzzzup

                      Cmon Hightide why deliberately misunderstand me? 🙂
                      I was referring to your negative reply that it will remain unfriendly.

                    • HighTide

                      Friendly it can only become if both states recognize one another. “Will never happen”??

                    • Whazzzzzzup

                      Yes agreed, that’s what a Federal solution offers…recognition.
                      Never say never…did I just say that 🙂

                    • HighTide

                      sovereign states, that is.

                    • Whazzzzzzup

                      To a degree I suppose each state will have some form of sovereign status under a Federation in order to retain control over their own affairs but under a Federal government as a shared sovereign state. My take on it.

                    • Vlora

                      In Federation, Defense and Finance stay with Center.

                    • HighTide

                      Definition of sovereign state:
                      “A sovereign state is a state with borders where people live, and where a government makes laws and talks to other sovereign states. The people have to follow the laws that this government makes.”

                    • Whazzzzzzup

                      I was referring to a Federal State constitution of shared sovereign states in a solution…not an independent Sovereign state so why the definition?
                      An independent Sovereign state is the ROC which is not the TRNC.

                    • HighTide

                      A member state of a federation cannot be sovereign.
                      Check the definition.

                    • Whazzzzzzup

                      I already know what the definition is.
                      Maybe you should recheck yourself:
                      Wikipedia.
                      “The component states are in some sense sovereign, insofar as certain powers are reserved to them that may not be exercised by the central government.”
                      “Alternatively, federation is a form of government in which sovereign power is formally divided between a central authority and a number of constituent regions so that each region retains some degree of control over its internal affairs.|

                    • HighTide

                      “In some sense sovereign”. Only singular states are fully sovereign.

                    • Whazzzzzzup

                      Read the next paragraph.
                      We are talking about a shared federation not a singular state?
                      “in which sovereign power is formally divided between a central authority and a number of constituent regions”

                    • HighTide

                      Divided power is not sovereignty of an independent state, as hard as you may try.

                    • Whazzzzzzup

                      We are talking about a shared federation not a singular state?

                    • HighTide

                      Not me. Two separate states.

                    • Whazzzzzzup

                      Not gonna happen as an agreed solution. Why do you keep chasing rainbows? 🙂

                    • HighTide

                      Agreed is preferable but not a must. “Not gonna happen” is once again not a sustainable statement.

                    • Whazzzzzzup

                      Neither is “two separate states” a sustainable statement as both need to agree…not gonna happen 🙂

                    • HighTide

                      Two separate states do not need anyone’s agreement as you can see from the very existence of the TRNC.

                    • Whazzzzzzup

                      Again deliberately misunderstanding and twisting words…shared sovereignty is not shared power as neither has the right of power over the other.
                      As hard as you may twist.

                    • HighTide

                      A real sovereign state, by any measure, does not share power with anyone. In your favourite federation there would be a central government with important powers over both federated states, such as finance, foreign relations and defense. No single sovereign state would accept that and neither does the TRNC.

                    • Whazzzzzzup

                      I can’t agree with GC’s not wanting a solution because it’s not in my Cypriot nature to accept separation from my neighbours when we have shared common interests and culture.

              • HighTide

                I have not assumed that the “Republic” will recognize the TRNC anytime soon. I have just pointed out the advantages of a friendly divorce.
                However, once the UN has left the CyProb for good, nothing stops other countries to extend recognition, whether the South approves or not.

                • Whazzzzzzup

                  “all it would need is its recognition by the south to finalize partition”
                  Hightide I’m not having a go at you but this is what you have said where you assume the possibility that this could happen when it will never happen therefore a wrong assumption.

                  • HighTide

                    I am not sure you understand what’s posted. “All it would need” is a recommendation, not an assumption. It is obvious that there is no mood for that at the present time, but stating that it “will never happen” goes beyond your capacity to forecast future events.

                    • Whazzzzzzup

                      So please enlighten me as to who has put the recommendation forward for the ROC to recognise the TRNC? You have made that assertion that it is a possibility when in reality it ain’t gonna happen. It’s not for me to forecast anything ref the Cyprob I’m just stating my own opinion as I see it just as you are.

                    • HighTide

                      I must give up on you. Like every other commentator I posted an opinion that included “all it would need”… to arrive at a workable solution. I have never said anyone else has put that forward. It’s my recommendation, and if you don’t like it, so be it.

                    • Whazzzzzzup

                      Hightide that’s fine but it’s not up to me to accept your proposal for the ROC to accept the TRNC in a friendly divorce agreement. You are stating an impossibility that is fundamental policy of the ROC. That’s all I am stating as a fact.

                    • HighTide

                      I am not expecting you to accept my proposal. Even if you did, it would not change anything. For the “Republic” to start accepting the reality will obviously take more years. Meanwhile, the TRNC moves on.

                    • Whazzzzzzup

                      Ok no prob we agree to disagree on that. The ROC has absolutely no control over the TRNC and it’s their own prerogative how they move on as I have said before.

                    • HighTide

                      Now, that’s a final true word.

                • Whazzzzzzup

                  I respect your opinion but a Federal solution is the only solution that will allow the 2 communities to live together in peace on common ground anything else will just keep feeding the bitterness and possible future escalation for more problems. The friendly divorce approach as we all know is an illusion in the real world.

              • Vlora

                Yes ROC will not acknowledge her. Till date Serbia has not acknowledged kosovo. Sudan has not acknowledged South Sudan,China has not acknowledged Taiwan. It is natural in such divorces. A divorce is never comfirtable for both parties.

          • HighTide

            Recognition by sovereign states does not require UN membership and certainly not the “Republic’s” consent.

            • Whazzzzzzup

              You put the assumption forward, I simply replied that the ROC will never recognise the TRNC whether it needs to or not and as I have stated here and elsewhere a Federal State is the only solution in my opinion.

              • HighTide

                Firstly, that something “will never happen” is an impossible statement, and secondly, the federal state attempt has failed. Why flog a dead horse?

                • Whazzzzzzup

                  “Will never happen” from the ROC point of view and recognition of the TRNC is a separate issue to a Federal solution which has been accepted by both sides as a workable solution. What has failed is the detailing concerning both sides therefore someone needs to give the dead horse CPR 🙂

                  • HighTide

                    Even from the “Republic’s” point of view, “will never happen” is impossible to state. You have no idea what political situation will arise in future, and you cannot speak for a whole country. The details of the discussed federation are not compatible for both sides since many years. The only close call was the Annan plan that you rejected at your own peril. No better deal is on the table.

                    • Whazzzzzzup

                      You cannot assume that it was rejected at our own peril because we are still at the negotiation table and as we have stated above I am not forecasting what could have been only giving my opinion of what can be.
                      The referendum was rejected by the majority due to their beliefs rightly or wrongly, I personally voted yes but that’s not the issue here.
                      Also the Annan plan was rejected over 13 years ago and has no relevance to the ongoing negotiations which is now focused on a Federal solution.

                    • HighTide

                      The Annan plan was also based on two separate entities within one state, nothing different to the last failed attempt. There is simply no proposal available that will pass a referendum on either side. Why cling on to lost hopes?

                    • Whazzzzzzup

                      I’m not clinging onto any lost hope because as a Cypriot I believe a solution is possible in a Federal creation but only once the detailing has been agreed. To be honest the Anna plan was not perfect but it offered hope live together and move on. A Federal solution is in my opinion the perfect solution for both sides and if that meant that the Annan plan needed to be rejected for it to be then so be it. I try to look forward and apply the positives, is there any other way?

                    • HighTide

                      Yes, there is. To accept the reality. If you expect for the “details to be agreed” you have to wait for doomsday. It has not happened in decades and there is no change in sight. Why close your eyes to facts?

                    • Whazzzzzzup

                      My eyes are open, I see everyday the positive changes both communities have made in accepting each other and working together on a social level. I live in a mixed TC & GC community, I work for an organisation that integrates both TC’s & GC’s in the workplace, I share an office with a TC colleague. Fact, I am in a better position than you would allow yourself to think before judging me.

                    • HighTide

                      I have never denied that cooperation in micro-environments works well, it does so abroad too. When it comes to the majority on both sides it is a different story.

                    • Whazzzzzzup

                      That is why a Federal solution is the way forward to join the majority on both sides. No-one said it would be easy.

                    • HighTide

                      You put the cart before the horse. The majorities have to be ready for a federation on terms they may not relish.
                      That’s not the case.

                    • Whazzzzzzup

                      There can only be a Federal solution if and when both majorities agree to it…THEN we will be in a better place to join and coexist, so my horse is definitely pulling the cart 🙂

                    • HighTide

                      That’s right, and such agreement is as far away as ever.

                    • Whazzzzzzup

                      Again, only time will tell. Have a pleasant evening and thanks for the feedback. 🙂

                    • Vlora

                      Some days ago,I had a marathon argument with ROC about the Annan Plan and my emphasis was upon the fact whether Annan Plan was really worth OXI?

                      I had raised this point as I am well aware that Annan Plan and latest negotiations have more or less the same administrative pattern in focus.

                      No GC including ROC responded with any positivism as none of them had read the Plan and they had just said OXI in blind venom( you had pointed it out that you had said yes so you must have read it). If these people had not shown this venom and had read the Plan ,situation would have been changed by today.

                      Now the country is standing exactly in 2004 and they again are expecting a referendum and are ready to say OXI.What sanity one can expect now ?

                    • Whazzzzzzup

                      Agreed but lessons are learnt from all actions even I who voted yes hold a positive view that we have gained the Federal solution on the table after the Annan rejection which in my opinion is a better deal than 13 years ago. Both communities are scared of any form of agreed solution even though they both know a solution will happen eventually forced or agreed.

                    • HighTide

                      The solution was already forced and only needs re-enforcement.

                    • Whazzzzzzup

                      We are talking about an agreed solution?

                    • Victor Cominos

                      If the so called Annan Plan which was actually drafted in London, Ankara and Washington was put in its entirety as in 1974 the result would be a big OXI. It was in the main pro TC and Turkey then and it is just as unacceptable today as it was then.

                    • Whazzzzzzup

                      In reflection after voting yes I believe we are now in a better place for a solution and for that reason I respect the rejection of the Annan plan because it has allowed us to move forward and gain common ground from it’s failings The only obstacle to a Federal solution is Turkey’s resistance to let go and give the TC’s their freedom as a constitutional community in a sovereign Federal state. As I have said before Turkey is only a stones throw away and will always be an overshadowing mother no matter what.

                    • HighTide

                      Every year since the rejected Annan plan the position of the “Republic” has weakened with the final stab received in Crans Montana. Time is on the side of the North.

                    • Vlora

                      Have you read it?Do you know that Annan Plan and recent negotiations( which are done ) have basic similarity in plan and structure .

                      If you read both, you will find it .

                      Where it was drafted is something seems you know better.But “contents” is the main consideration .Place is just a concern for gossipers and peace haters.

                      If you had said Yes for Annan Plan would this island be in two countries now?

                      I had asked this question from ROC last week but he was adamant for personal insults only.Most probably he has not studied Annan Plan and contents for “Gone with the wind” negotiations like you.

                      If you also have NOT read the Annan Plan-do not go in some futile debate.It will be a disgrace.

                  • Vlora

                    I can wish you BEST my well intentioned friend. Lets see still.

    • Stelios Pneumaticos

      Your comments are copied from the standard Greek Cypriot political establishment that got us nowhere for half a century now. You and the likes of you -the politicians -play the same violin without stopping to think that we lost 36+% of the island as a result of your positions. It is high time leaders explain to the Greek Cypriot public that the status quo is not viable. We are still under the London and Zurich agreements with all they imply; and at the same time we refuse to find a way to get some 10% of the island back from Turkey. SAD very SAD.

      • Sink the EU

        So your idea is that let’s negotiate hard to get back from effing Turkey 10% of what is already ours? Do you have the slightest idea that the entire island is EU territory? I think you are working and thinking under an entrirely wrong framework. And that is really SAD.

        • Stelios Pneumaticos

          With your thinking God save the EU. You will indeed SINK it. Do you really believe that the EU will fight for Cypriots to get back their lost lands? Only difficult choices by the Cypriot government will get us back something. Either federation (loose) or two states. We have been daydreaming for half a century. Wake up and face reality.

          • Sink the EU

            Apparently you don’t understand EU law. What you are proposing, Brussels will ever allow. The entire island is now EU territory. Start from there and tell us what the next step is.

            • Stelios Pneumaticos

              I know enough to project that the EU does not include defense as part of its mandate any time soon. Stop using pseudonyms and identify yourself so that I and the readers know with whom we are dealing. You are paid to justify the difficult government position they got in.

              • Sink the EU

                Forget about defense. The EU has rules and regulations which will kill you if the screws are turned on you. Again you don’t understand the type of autocracy ruling by complexity the EU is. Eventhough the EU is totally undemocratic and uber autocratic, it’s actually perfect in Cypruses’ case. As far as my name is concerned, it’s part of the public record.

                • Stelios Pneumaticos

                  All I can say is Good Luck to the poor Cypriots . All what you and your masters are concerned is how to reap the economic benefits of your generation. You are a paid official of the regime, hence your adamant position. i feel sorry for future generations. You are very very short sighted.

                  • Sink the EU

                    I don’t think I deserve such an attack from you on the basis that I don’t agree with your views. I have nothing to do with the status quo and if you had taken the trouble of checking your LinkedIn account you might have found a friend request from me. If you want to help Cyprus then use logic and not emotion.

                    • Stelios Pneumaticos

                      I am sorry if I hurt you. That was not the intention. Your own first comment was quite strong and offensive though. I do not regularly check my LinkedIn account. I will do so and if I see a name I know, I will respond. Have a good day. The Cyprus problem is a VERY difficult one

                    • Stelios Pneumaticos

                      I did not see any invitation on the LinkedIn site. Please resend
                      Thanks

                    • Sink the EU

                      I don’t think you know my ame but you asked for it and I just told you that is in plain sight. Of course I know that the CyProb is a very difficult one.

                    • Stelios Pneumaticos

                      Have a good day. I still do not understand, but it is fine.
                      I will close my interventions on this topic.

                    • Sink the EU

                      The only thing you need to understand is that, as Hereklitus of Ephesus once said, the greatest harmony comes out of the cacophony of debate. And if you care for Cyprus you need steady nerves and clear thinking beyond the ordinary.

                    • Stelios Pneumaticos

                      And sometimes a few alternative options.
                      Amen

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close