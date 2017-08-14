Akinci: Greek Cypriots have not learned from past mistakes

August 14th, 2017 Cyprus 358 comments

Akinci: Greek Cypriots have not learned from past mistakes

Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci

Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci said on Monday that there was no need to blame the entire Greek Cypriot community for the atrocities committed against the Turkish Cypriots in the past, but that those who committed the atrocities should definitely bear the brunt.

Akinci addressed a commemoration ceremony in the north for 126 Turkish Cypriots from Aloa, Santalari and Maratha villages in the Famagusta district, who were killed by Eoka B paramilitary organisation in August 1974 following Turkey’s invasion on the island.

The Turkish Cypriot leader said that 45 of the 89 people killed in Maratha and Santalari villages were children under the age of 16. Last year the remains of 86 Turkish Cypriots buried in a mass grave in Santalari were exhumed. On Monday, the remains of four women were laid to rest after they were identified by the Committee on Missing Persons (CMP).

Works to exhume and identify the 37 Turkish Cypriots killed in Aloa are to begin by the end of the year, Akinci said.  He stressed the importance of not forgetting what happened in the past. “For us the guarantee of not experiencing the same, goes along with not forgetting. If we forget, we let our guard down,” Akinci said.

It is obvious, he said, that the Greek Cypriots did not take any lessons from the past “considering the commemoration and blessing of the Enosis referendum (union with Greece) of 1955”.  Tensions between the two communities rose after parliament passed a bill last March, tabled by far-right party Elam, providing for the commemoration in schools of the anniversary of the 1950 referendum calling for the union of the island with Greece (Enosis).

Akinci said it was important to raise new generations in light of past events and added that the Turkish Cypriots were not raising new generations who saw Greek Cypriots as enemies.

He added that the Greek Cypriots should not give a free pass to parties like Elam, but that “the biggest party”, ruling Disy, followed a small party (Elam) and helped pass the “Enosis plebiscite” from the House of Representatives.

He said that it was important for the two sides to live peacefully “as two equal entities” on the island. The Turkish Cypriots can’t and won’t chase Greek Cypriots out of the island, he said. “Neither do they (Greek Cypriots) have the power to do this [to us]. It was attempted in the past but it was clear it could not be done,” he said.

Print Friendly

You may also want to read

  • hornet

    The puppet speaks to say what the Islamic master dictates
    This is why we cannot have these backward morons drag us back to the Middle Ages

    • HighTide

      It seems you have never left them.

  • NuffSaid

    Akinci once again omits the fact that atrocities were committed by the tc side too. This seems to be a collective failing of all TC’s and Turks alike judging by the comments posted below. All sides need to bring to justice the perpetrators of the heinous crimes. Only then can everyone move on to a period of reconciliation.

    • HighTide

      Selective reading. How about the “collective failing of all GCs”?

      • NuffSaid

        Why don’t you foxtrot oscar you nasty little troll bravefart? You clearly did not comprehend my post.

  • antonis/ac

    No different from Dektash; another Turkish puppet. And what is more, he reminds me of a Greek saying my grandma used to say: eipe o gaidaros ton peteino kefala (the donkey called the rooster “big-headed.”

  • Douglas

    What purpose does ‘CM’ have in giving this man media coverage on making negative comments that contribute nothing in reality.I sometimes think that if the Island was reunited one day, what the hell would ‘CM’ have to report ?

  • disqus_8q00vR7rLQ

    Akinci, you was warned by Makarios, not to drop napalm on defenceless women and children. The blood of those Turk Cypriots is on the hands of Turkey.

    • Naci Rizaoglu

      and you were warned by Turkey many times not to play with the future of TCs. Now thanks to you for not listening, we are free…

      • Banker

        exactly.

      • ROC

        Is being free mean that the True TC becomes a Anatolian Cypriot? is that what being free is?

        • HighTide

          You got that wrong. Anatolian become Cypriots, just as in 300 years of Ottoman rule.

          • ROC

            At the expense of the True Turkish Cypriot who had no say in the matter, ethnically cleansed by his own distant brother,banishing his own kind to the history books for the greater expansion of the Turkey.

            If the true Turkish Cypriot is so blinked to not see whats happen to him and does not speak out or demonstration then I have no pity for him

            • HighTide

              Your pity is neither needed nor warranted. Worry about the misery of your own kind.

              • ROC

                My question to you, do you think I am wrong in my assumption and if so explain to me why you think that .

      • disqus_8q00vR7rLQ

        Free you will never be free, you deserve what you get plus some, whose houses do you think the Tc’s lived in? Dead Greek Cypriot’s homes, the ones you slaughtered, over 80,000 massacred at the hands of Turks, Turks don’t know how to build houses, they just kill home owner’s and move in. Turks the most barbaric race ever.

  • Banker

    They are nothing but barbarians. Elam and some part of Disy is the extension of EOKA B. They will do it all again if they have the chance. Thank God as Akıncı said they do not have the power. Rest of good GC’s were afraid of them and they will continue to be…So do not try to push your luck with zero guarantees and zero troops…

    • disqus_8q00vR7rLQ

      Turks are barbarians as they have proved throughout their short history.

      • Naci Rizaoglu

        Short history. I guess possessing Greece for 500 years and Cyprus 400 years is a short history.

        • disqus_8q00vR7rLQ

          Yes, the indigenous people of Cyprus have been on the island for over 14,000 years. Same in Turkey, ask any archaeologist who has been to turkey to see if they have found anything Turkish, the answer would be no. Turks are profiting from Greek culture, anything uncovered by archaeologists is Greek.

          • HighTide

            The peoples of Cyprus have been under foreign rule all their lives with the exception of a few years after 1960, and even that they were able to screw up.
            One of the most significant cultures in Anatolia were the Hittites who had as much in common with Greeks than my aunt with the Pope.

        • hornet

          Indeed a backward period with Islamic apes

          • HighTide

            hornet, the resurrection of a banned racist.

            • hornet

              Truth hurts your ancestors chose to convert to the disgusting culture to avoid taxes
              Get over it

              • HighTide

                troll.

      • Banker

        the societies who has a great empire and republic can not be barbarians. It was your tactics to own a republic by killing British, TC’s and even GC’s. You had no respect for law, rights of TC’s and the constitution. That’s barbarisim…That’s why you only managed to have half of it.

        • disqus_8q00vR7rLQ

          You ate totally deluded. Get help.

  • Mr Akinci needs to remember who he will betray if he sticks to being the representative of “Turkishness”.

    …if he cannot sit down with Anastasiades, if they cannot look at each other eye to eye as Cypriots it is the world that suffers, not just his electorate. If he cannot refuse Erdogan’s influence, if he does not dare we all lose. It is clear what “Turkishness” has done to Cyprus, and in Turkey it is tearing Turkey apart too.

    Cyprus is Turkey’s equal. The Problem is identified as the Cyprus Problem, it is Turkey’s Problem too.

    While Mr. Akinci represents Turkish Cypriots he does not speak for them as Cypriots. I find that strange.

    While Mr. Anastasiades wears two hats, Mr. Akinci ridicules him as such. I find that revealing.

    While it is the Grey Wolves and ELAM, those for “Greekness” and “Turkishness”, who treat the Flag of Cyprus as a rag, he is unwilling to stand under it. He may denounce Mr. Anastasiades for abstaining on the ELAM Bill, he may ignore the fact that a way was found to stop it, but he does not challenge us to expose “them” himself, he is unwilling to be no more than a “Turkish” spokesman, against “Greeks”.

    My confidence in Akinci has worn thin. If he has the guts he will eat dinner again with the one man that can leave him a Statesman, as a man who brings Hope, and a greater good.

    He should remember who voted for him, and he should remember that the “Turks” (and the “Greeks) have their own candidates.

    Since his election victory, the very evening, that angry phone call, is there more to be said?

    Is he a servant-slave? Is he a “Turk” or Turkish?

    These are questions he must ask himself.

    I ask Mr. Akinci to reconsider his own Legacy; Cyprus hangs in the balance, what are the Turkish People too, so does Humanity. He has more to give to Turkey, as a Cypriot, than the other way around.

    A divided Cyprus is a divided Turkey. A united Cyprus, is a united Turkey.

    Instead i ask, is he a Cypriot? And as a Cypriot what can we learn from him?

    • HighTide

      “A divided Cyprus is a divided Turkey. A united Cyprus, is a united Turkey.”
      Total nonsense. Cyprus has nothing to do with domestic issues of Turkey. The vast majority of Turks is not interested in Cyprus, north or south.
      North Cyprus is as Turkish as South Cyprus is Greek. This will not go away anytime soon.

      • ROC

        If you blabbering about recognition you can dream on , this will not happen, it’s not happen in the last 43 years and now seems even less likely.

        • HighTide

          Your uninformed opinion, as always.

      • …are you denying that “Turkishness” is dividing Turks?

        • ROC

          He won’t answer you that. if you do not know HT ( Braveheart) then your be waiting for more than 43 years for a straight answer from him,

          • HighTide

            Your “straight answers”, as far as they exist, are lies and more lies.

          • Erdogan, with a small change of intentions may end his isolation as the “but one”.

            If it is not a Legacy for “Turkishness” he may choose Turkey and the Turkish People.

            Cyprus is where it begins, for Turks to find unity as Turks, too.

            Despite HighTide’s denial, the Problem is Turkey’s problem.

            • HighTide

              No denial needed. If you don’t know Turkish domestic politics you should refrain from posting nonsense.

        • HighTide

          You have no clue of Turkish domestic politics. The political division in Turkey is between liberal and religious groups. All of them are proud Turks.
          If you refer to certified terror groups such as the PKK, they are a small minority in the country and have no political clout whatsoever.
          The vast majority of Turks with Kurdish heritage are well integrated, living all over Turkey and vote mostly for Erdogan’s party.

      • NICKDAVIS844

        Your Turkish settlers made that a condition an insurmountable obstacle. South Cyprus has G/C’s together with T/’C’s that foresaw the reason for the pre-planned division and remained as equals in the South. The T/C’s in the North with property in the South would gladly return back in safety with their fellow countryman under the laws of the EU the master controller we all must obey to have food on the table. , .

        • HighTide

          You are dreaming, as usual.

    • Naci Rizaoglu

      The problem is Nik does not decide on his own as he has his Supreme Council of NO sayers to answer. So what do you expect from Akinci?

      • …quite frankly i expect him to stand beside Anastasiades under the same Flag of Cyprus, against “them” who treat it like a rag.

        …i am waiting for him to say it clear, he is no “Turk”. He is the leader of a Cypriot Constituency which as Persons sustain Turkish as a Cypriot identity.

        …i am waiting for him to give those of us not “Turkish” (i.e. the rest of the world, and those Turkish but not “Turkish” in Turkey), Hope.

        • Naci Rizaoglu

          You have fair expectations of him but what will you offer in return? It is a two way street.

  • Disenchanted

    Akinci has hit the nail on the head when he mentions the responsibility of DYSI. Sadly, this allegedly modern European centre right party still houses many of the EOKA B supporters.

    • disqus_8q00vR7rLQ

      So?

  • Naci Rizaoglu

    Mr. A. When you probably began negotiating with the GCs you thought that their hearts have softened after 43 years and you will achieve what Denktas was not able to but you must have now realized that you are better off talking to a brick wall because they do not listen and they will not listen. Until the mentality in the South (that it is all the fault of Turkey, USA and UK) changes nothing will happen. The GCs always cry “International Law” “UN Resolutions” etc but have they come along and say SORRY to all of the pain and suffering they caused to TCs for two decades. They call the Turkish army rapists, brutal etc but what they did in the villages of Santalaris, Aloda, Maratha and Tochni in 1974 was inhumane and to this day they refuse to admit it and say sorry. They talk about torture, yet they forgot how they tortured (in 1964) Turkish Pilot Cengiz Topel and they also forgot how they tied Mehmet Emin Aga of Kofinou (in 1967) to a pole and set him alight and cheering at his screams and agony. Mr. A forget it you and perhaps 10 other TCs leaders who will come after you will not achieve anything with the South.

    • The Bowler

      I am from Kofinou (Gecitkale) and Mehmet Emin was 90+ years old when they burned him alive. I left my village when I was 7 years old.
      He had a family connection to us although we were not blood related. I remember he called my father “yegen” (cousin). Allah rahmet eylesin. Mekanni cennet olsun.

      • Naci Rizaoglu

        My mom is also from Kofinou and my uncle was taken as prisoner and was executed. They also wanted to burn alive the villagers but they got warned by the UN who was warned by Turkey.

        • The Bowler

          My dad was from Köfünye and he had 11 siblings. Our family nickname is Balloni.

          • Naci Rizaoglu

            Yeah I know them, Ibrahim amca and I think it was ayse abla (wife).

        • disqus_8q00vR7rLQ

          That’s what you asked for, Makarios warned turkey not to drop napalm, the only problem was is that he didn’t wipe out every Turk Cypriot village like he said he would, you got off lightly.

          • Naci Rizaoglu

            We know you are EOKA guy. If you think that you are supreme you will have to answer to all mighty, the most supreme of all of us.

            • disqus_8q00vR7rLQ

              EOKA was disbanded in 1960, job done.
              P.S. you have no almighty.

      • ROC

        So can I tell you about the person that was tied to a land rover by his feet and dragged around till he was dead? Do you see where I am coming from???????????

        • HighTide

          Coming from London?

          • ROC

            You have no credence here Brave-heart, you have been exposed as to what you are and who you are, no need to comment

            • Naci Rizaoglu

              Arty you guys always have your own victims when we tell you exactly what you did to us. With your set of mind, we can also fabricate stories to try to counter your claims. But we are just satisfied with the truth. My neighbor disappeared in 1958 never to be found to this day. He is one of hundreds of TCs who perished in the hands of EOKA B and other nationalist GCs..

            • HighTide

              Right. You have no need to comment. It’s crap anyway.

      • Vlora

        Very sorry to hear it.

  • Akinci sounds exactly like a Greek Cypriot politician. He will be perfect as rotating president – he can read exactly the same speeches as his Greek Cypriot counterpart, simply crossing out the words “Turkish atrocities” and substituting the words “atrocities committed against Turkish Cypriots”. You’ve got the job!

  • kypselian

    hi Akinci. HighTide told me that the solution is already there. why do u keep repeating??? he told me that it is done and you will stay home.

    • The Bowler

      Aww it’s the 70 year old schoolgirl again. HT is right, the solution is there. Now we will formalise it, God willing.
      You can go back to your “school” and tell your teacher. I wonder what he will give you?

      • kypselian

        i know he is right but i am asking him why akinci is not staying home as he told me?

        • The Bowler

          You’re on intimate terms with Akinci?

          • kypselian

            no not at all. you seem not to understand. forgdt it. it is sth between me and HT

      • Vlora

        Seam bowling-nice.

      • ROC

        HT and you speak rubbish, other than trolling and have no real concern about the TC’s you both only good for trolling,

        if you want to be productive in your quest to assimilate the TC. then why don’t you and HT start up a petition and ask for every TC to sign it to become a province of Turkey.

        You see its people like you and HT that has caused the demise of the true TC.

  • Truth

    Judging by the posts it seems that the Gcs have not learned from their mistakes to date and never will..
    Thank you Cyprus mail for allowing these worthless individuals to post, as it clearly shows to the world some of the Gcs mentality at present….

    • ROC

      What mistakes, what do we have to loose that not been taken in the last 43 years,

      we have adapted and survived and moved on, The mistakes mate are in your court and they are grave ones, by thinking that the poor TC’s were saved by Turkey its now become evident they are fighting from being assimilated into one Anatolian Cypriot.

      So the mistake mate is that of the true TC trusting the Turkey, that is a grave mistake that going to have serious consequences

      And yes agree with you that CM allows the Turkish Troll and the settler to voice their views so the true TC can see what their hidden agenda is

  • Sink the EU

    Hi, I am a parrot and bla, bla, bla, bad GCs, bla,bla, bla, good TCs bla, bla, bla, more bad GCs, bla, bla, bla sainthood material TCs and uber victim TCs bla, bla, bla, we need police bla, bla, bla, and more army bla, bla, bla these bad GCs bla, bla, bla give us some victim money bla, bla, bla, now I will repeat it.

  • oratis

    actually Akinci has raised some valid points and he rightfully uses the enosis vote to prove them.
    we must be a very stiff necked race, just as on the economy mistakes of the past are started to be repeated the same is with the Cyprus settlement issues.
    lessons in both cases are not being learnt.

  • Joe Smith

    This joke is sounding more and more like denktash and erdodog each day

    • Louis

      That’s no lie!

    • Parthenon

      Same thing happened to Talat. They get invited to Ankara & return as Kemalists.

      • Joe Smith

        I like that, very good!

      • HighTide

        Uninformed rubbish. Kemalism is the exact opposite of Erdogan’s party’s politics. Get info prior to posting.

        • ROC

          Coming from someone that has a forked tongue you have no credence in anything you say.

          • HighTide

            Why do you keep revealing your ignorance? Anyone with a little bit of knowledge on Turkey is aware that Erdogan abhors Kemalism and has done everything in his might to kill it. Inform yourself before posting rubbish.

            • ROC

              I think I mentioned to you about ” peter cried wolf” need to start remembering things HT your clearly loosing it, your lies and truths are to close to call.

              • HighTide

                Digging your hole deeper. Anyone familiar with Turkey can clearly see that you are complete nincompoop.

                • ROC

                  Turkey has for decades been described as medieval country,a country were its thrives on no accountability it has this conception of what democracy is and certainly is incapable of making friends and packs with countries around its borders and further afield,

                  Turkey foundations are based on aggression ,

                  Thats all I need to know about your Country, Mr Non Cypriot.

                  • Naci Rizaoglu

                    Arty grow up.

                    • HighTide

                      Too late!

                    • ROC

                      I dont know who this arty person is, but if on the same wave length as me, then must have been a thorn in your backside, which cannot be a bad thing.

                  • HighTide

                    Now you have admitted: you know zilch.

                    • ROC

                      You are full of it Braveheart, everyone knows what Turkey is all about, its you deniers of everything that have not opened their eyes,

                      Give 5 countries developed democratic countries that have friendship packs with Turkey? Not trade but actual friendship.

                    • HighTide

                      What are “friendship packs”? Lunch boxes?

                    • ROC

                      You could have avoided that reply and listed me some countries, seems you fail on your first attempt. now why dont I sound surprised, oh yeah its the case of deflect the original rant.

                    • HighTide

                      Your inability to write coherent English shows your lack of brains, keep going!

                    • ROC

                      Wow second attempt and still no countries listed,hmmmm ok last chance Braveheart.

                    • HighTide

                      Where are your lunch boxes?

                    • ROC

                      Well thank you HT , you failed your quest to name me some countries that have friendships with Turkey, oh well never mind, thinks everyone knew the answer to that anyway,

                    • HighTide

                      No lunch boxes today?

                    • ROC

                      When your down and out and beaten and have no clue, you troll, say no more HT you answered it admirably

                    • HighTide

                      Learn to post English instead of gobbledygook.

                    • ROC

                      You do know you give it away that you have English overtones

                    • HighTide

                      This is an English language medium. Regardless of one’s nationality one should have a reasonable command of it when posting. You don’t.

                    • ROC

                      You try and hide your ID, but your let down by your remarks, I dont care where your from could be a farm for all I know, , but pretending to know best for a TC, when clearing not a Cypriot or even experienced what it was like pre and after 74 then I have no respect for you when you come out with deception and lies,

                    • HighTide

                      Your respect is worth nothing. You don’t even have self respect, you liar.

        • Parthenon

          Kemalism is the root evil of Turkey. Erdogan follows Kemalism but is trying to bring conservative Islam to Turkey as well.

          • HighTide

            I am sorry, you are a total loss on this issue. Why do you insist on showing your stupidity? You have obviously no clue what Kemalism means but you repeat your uninformed nonsense. Try to get some sense on this matter.

            • Parthenon

              Kemalism means Ethnic Cleansing of Christians from their homelands. Its got nothing to do with Secularism or Islamisation!!!

      • Naci Rizaoglu

        That and he now realized how right Denktas’s assessment was about the position of the South.

        • Parthenon

          No. More simple…he had a gun pointed at his head.

    • Naci Rizaoglu

      We know truth really hurts..

      • Joe Smith

        Stop living in the past, progress forward. How about the Turkish denial of Greek, Armenian and Kurdish genocides

        • Naci Rizaoglu

          Stop living in the past and move forward. Is our problem the problems of Turkey? NO. Our problem is with each other. Face our problems so that we can solve Cyprus problem. Most of you in your defense always cite the internal Turkish problems. What is this obsession with Turkey? or is South and Greece has been humane with its past that I am not aware of?

          • Joe Smith

            Thank god the Greeks don’t need lessons in humanity from the Turks!

            • Naci Rizaoglu

              Yeah you are all self taught when it comes to humanity. You have your own GREEK standards..

              • Joe Smith

                I’m uk born and bred and never had a Greek education. But I’ll tell you something, growing up in the U.K we were taught about the atrocities of the Armenian genocide! U.K. Education was factual, and there was no denial of historical facts as there is in the occupied areas of cyprus and turkey!

                • Naci Rizaoglu

                  Yeah and I have learned from the History books written by British historians Alison Phillips and William St. Clair the genocide against the Turkish population of Greece in 1821 but the Greeks never admit it neither do GCs.

                  • Joe Smith

                    denial denial denial! Millions of Turks weren’t killed by Greeks, however 100,000s of Greeks and over a million Armenians and how many thousands of Kurds slaughtered by you lot

                    • Naci Rizaoglu

                      I can see that you have failed your Math. Over 50,000 Turks were killed in 1821 and what was the population of Greece in 1821? One of million? So if you equate that to 1923 it is millions…And your numbers are highly exaccerated anyway as a propaganda.

                    • Joe Smith

                      You Turks never learn. You occupy people’s lands for hundreds of yours, are brutal to the people, suppress freedoms of worship and liberties. Then when the people rise up against the Turks you wonder why!

                    • ROC

                      Spot on, they never seem to admit to nothing, even when Erodogan Bodyguards were filmed beating up demostratiors in the USA, he still defended them, this clearly shows most are a race of deniers

                    • Joe Smith

                      The Turks don’t like it when people defend themselves against Turkish brutality!

                    • ROC

                      Its abundant here from the likes of HT and Vlora, when blatant evidence is presented to them , they will either deny, personalize an attack on you, or deflect the answer. its a practice most of the Turkish Trolls practice here.

                    • Joe Smith

                      Like you say they can deny all they like, facts and history don’t lie. The Turks have been brutally cruel to millions of people Greeks, Armenians, arabs, Kurds, people of balkans and east. All these events and brutalities are well documentaries throughtout the history of man! They may deny, but they can’t wash away the blood from their hands!

                    • HighTide

                      And now you have to watch the flag on the mountain.
                      So sorry!

                    • Naci Rizaoglu

                      Arty what you are describing is your tactics and other super patriots not that of ours.

                    • ROC

                      I am describing the typical Turkish troll that resides in CM because they try and fight from a corner that they know is lost.

                    • Naci Rizaoglu

                      Arty I have not seen one arguable idea coming from you. When people disagree with you they are trolls. Whilst you and few other super patriots keep on arguing that it is either your way or Highway, you fail to realize that the North has chosen the Highway and building on it…

                    • ROC

                      If you going to BS, then I suggest you save it, need to stick your glasses on and read through my rants, you Trolls have nothing better to do than keep banging down the True Turkish Cypriots,

                      One thing you should be grateful for is that you can say anything without the fear of someone coming to your home in the dead at night and taking you away

                      Its called freedom of speech, some that alas is missing in Turkey.

                    • HighTide

                      Standing in the corner must remind you of your time in school.

                    • HighTide

                      Your “blatant evidence” is mostly crap of your own making.

                    • ROC

                      The troll speaks again, you do bring humor to CM, its called you being the jester here, we should an award for you.

                    • Naci Rizaoglu

                      You and the Greeks should thank the Ottomans if you are alive and well today. If they were as brutal as the Greeks then you would not be on this forum today making racist comments. Did you forget that under the Roman rule both Greeks and GCs were slaves??? Ottomans gave you freedoms and liberties.

                    • Joe Smith

                      Denial, denial and more denial won’t wash away the blood stained on your hands form the slaughtered of innocents. Try and educate yourself of the ottoman barabarity rather than the fake lies you were taught at school!

                    • Naci Rizaoglu

                      Unlike your education system and religious studies, the education system in the North does not brainwash us. I can see that you are blind about history.

                    • Joe Smith

                      Give me a break, you’re one of the most ignorant people I’ve come across! That’s what years of a rubbish education system in the occupied areas produces!

                    • Naci Rizaoglu

                      Like I said you are the ignorant one here. Learning history from racist and biased teachers and priests…

                    • Joe Smith

                      Denial, denial and denial won’t wash away the innocents’ blood stained on your nation’s hands
                      The Greeks have had to endure Turkish brutality for the past 500 years!

                    • Naci Rizaoglu

                      Well you have been repeating this garbage for the past 50 years and no nation on Earth has bought it. It is ok though it puts the TRNC in a much stronger place. Keep calling all of the UN envoys liars. They really love you…

                    • Joe Smith

                      Again you’re so blind and continue to deny the fact that you aren’t recognised by anybody! The world and the un know that live in the occupied north of the roc! Fact!

                    • HighTide

                      The “world” does not give a hoot about Cyprus and could not find it on the map if they tried.

                    • Joe Smith

                      And so what!

                    • HighTide

                      Nothing to be proud of by being a near bankrupt half island in the south, a global non-entity.

                    • Joe Smith

                      We are a recognised republic, can fly directly from anywhere in the world, have overcome the credit crisis to come out with strong economic growth. We are a member of the eu, commonwealth, un the list goes on. You are nothing, you don’t exist! You are nothing more than the occupied areas of the roc . Must be so sad for you haha

                    • HighTide

                      You are totally deluded. Your country was saved from bankruptcy by stealing money from your citizens’ bank accounts, taking billions of loans from the EU to survive while keeping bad loans on the books of your banks to the tune of two years worth of your GDP. Your children will still be paying back. You cannot fly direct “to anywhere in the world” without changing planes either in Athens or in London, just as TRNC travellers do in Istanbul.
                      The sadness of never control North Cyprus again must be yours only.

                    • Joe Smith

                      How hilarious! Somebody hasn’t told you the facts obviously, you aren’t recognised anywhere. You don’t exist! You aren’t anything but the northem occupied areas of cyprus! Forgot to add, your future is to continue not recognised, not progressing, not belonging to any civilised organisatiom of the world! The future doesn’t look very well for haha. You think that you can’t fly directly from cyprus then that shows how crazy you are

                    • HighTide

                      Nice try to deflect from your own misery.

                    • Joe Smith

                      Deflecting is what you call it because you’re ignorant and decided. Everyone else would call it stating facts!

                    • HighTide

                      Right! That’s exactly what I did. But you can’t read.

                    • Joe Smith

                      Denial, denial and denial. Keep ignoring the facts because you haven’t got a future!

                    • Naci Rizaoglu

                      Recognition is not important but freedom from your oppression is vital for our survival. Taiwan is also not recognized. Does it matter to them? NO because they are free from Chinese oppression.

                    • Joe Smith

                      If you think you have freedoms hen you’re even more deluded than I already thought! You call it freedoms being arrested for taking photos, arrested for reading gulen literature, taken to court for flying the flag of cyprus! Keep dreaming

                    • Naci Rizaoglu

                      The freedoms we have is much better than the second hand citizenship you offer us.

                    • Joe Smith

                      Chip on your shoulder! That’s why you can never progress forward!

                    • Naci Rizaoglu

                      And what is your progress??? The fact that you deny freedoms, liberties and equality to TCs shows how much you have progressed in the last 50 years.

                    • Joe Smith

                      Wake up and live in 2017 and not the 1950s. People that don’t evolve become extinct, and you lot are close to extinction!

                    • Naci Rizaoglu

                      Actually our numbers are fast multiplying thanks to the Turkish settlers marrying TCs…

                    • Joe Smith

                      You just proved my point, you’re nearly extinct

                    • Naci Rizaoglu

                      When the numbers in the North equal to that of the South, we will ask 50/50 power share with the South..

                    • Joe Smith

                      Wow you really have got a screw loose. I’m enjoying listening to this utter rubbish,it’s better than watching a comedy! Sooner the t/Cs become extinct the better!

                    • Naci Rizaoglu

                      Keep on waiting and dreaming. Any person born in Cyprus is a Cypriot by birth.

                    • Joe Smith

                      Distorting again what is fact and what is fiction. This is brilliant!

                    • Naci Rizaoglu

                      I am glad you are having fun. When the time comes, We will have the last laugh.

                    • Joe Smith

                      Again proving my points, Turkish threats and barbarity!

                    • HighTide

                      I have news for you. A lot more people are arrested in the South, every day.

                    • Joe Smith

                      Again no facts to try and at least not make yourself look like a total ignorant fool!

                    • HighTide

                      Not enough facts? Read the CM crime pages, you dummy.

                    • Joe Smith

                      You’re seriously ignorant, forget using newspapers, provide hard statistics. You don’t have any

                    • HighTide

                      What fool are you? You believe the CM makes up its crime reports? Read all about it and then come back.

                    • Joe Smith

                      You’re the fool! Provide stats not articles of a paper

                    • HighTide

                      Too inapt doing your own research? Take surfing lessons.

                    • Joe Smith

                      I rest my case! No statistics or facts to back up your fake nonesense you make up!

                    • HighTide

                      You have no case but you should take a rest.

                    • Joe Smith

                      Back up what nonesense you have to say with statistics! Obviously you don’t have any!

                    • disqus_8q00vR7rLQ

                      How’s the jihad lessons coming along?

                    • ROC

                      If history is the best you can come up with, then you should live in it, today’s standards were countries have moved on and co-exist and build friendships, this is something that seems to be missing in Turks, even African countries that were using a OX to plough fields and had nothing have surpassed Turkey,

                      A country that has no friends is doomed to failure, that is the history you should be thinking about.

                    • Naci Rizaoglu

                      Countries moved on except for South and Greece. And keep on dreaming that Turkey will disappear and you will invade and occupy Istanbul, Cyprus and rest of Turkey.

                    • ROC

                      Turkey reminds me of a Monoply game, its when you hit a spot and it tells you go go back to ” GO” without collecting anything, your Country has gone backwards and still going, Countries do not have coups for no reason

                    • disqus_8q00vR7rLQ

                      Like what you Turks did you hypocrite.

                    • ROC

                      He is an idiot, I challenged on a couple of facts and he avoid them, I come to the conclusion that the Turkish Trolls here have one thing in conman they all have the same DNA .

                    • Naci Rizaoglu

                      You do not possess the intelligence to challenge anyone on this forum.

                    • ROC

                      Here you go you Hypocrite, Three times I asked for a reply and three times you avoid it, Eat humble pie mate,

                      “What part don’t you know understand, I not playing tennis with you, simple answer what I asked you, can you or can you not,?”

                    • HighTide

                      Not even in kindergarten.

                    • ROC

                      HAHA, HT has made a mate to help him win his stupid rants, see you both have the same DNA.

                    • disqus_8q00vR7rLQ

                      DNA of barbarians.

                    • disqus_8q00vR7rLQ

                      Janissaries?

                    • HighTide

                      Who has been “rising up” and why?

                    • Joe Smith

                      Denial as usual

                  • disqus_8q00vR7rLQ

                    How about the Greek Cypriot genocide in 1821, were 61 villages were wiped out and the residents slaughtered?

  • Tango Oscar

    If Turk Cypriots don´t want a solution, and most Greek Cypriots don´t care at all, this “talks” can go on for ever, as a signal to the other word that we care…

  • antonis/ac

    But the Turks who have committed two genocides ( one against the Armenians, the other one against the Ottoman Greeks and Christian Assyrians)and several pogroms and continue to deny them; killed six thousand Greek Cypriots, raped women and children and committed ethnic cleansing on he island ; and are currently slaughtering and displacing Kurds and in Cyprus keep thousands of Greek Cypriots out of their homes and properties, have learned?

    • HighTide

      Copy & paste no.99

      • mehmet abdi

        lol

    • Vlora

      Oh this was a call for Hague. Where are they?

    • Truth

      Focus is on the Cyprus issue, if you have an issue with Turkey then post on the Huriyet I’m sure you can get your point across there..

      • SG

        The issue is Turkey.The vast majority of G/C do not have an issue with T/C.Turkey invaded Cyprus not the T/C ,they belong here.

        • Truth

          The vast majority of G/C do not have an issue with T/C.. So how many do?

          • SG

            From reading all these comments I think as many as T/C have with G/C.Better close all the borders and let you get on with being ruled by civilized Erdodog.

    • oratis

      youre right but nobody bigger than Turkey has ever made them learn their lesson. where are they going to learn their lesson from?

      • Naci Rizaoglu

        Who is the teacher? The USA who practically wiped out the entire Indian Nations from the 48 States., the UK or the Europeans who also committed many atrocities in Africa?? antonis/ac never mentions the genocide of 1821 against the Turkish population of Greece who were there for 500 years.

        • disqus_8q00vR7rLQ

          There’s an old saying a good Turk is a dead Turk.

          • Naci Rizaoglu

            Thanks to that saying and you and mother Greece actually implementing it, we now have our own country away from your barbarism and brutality.

            • ROC

              barbarism and brutality. is rife in Turkey, its a way of living.

              • Naci Rizaoglu

                As it is with the GREEKS

                • ROC

                  No my mate, there is a clear distinction between the two, one has friends around the world whiles yours is an aggressive country that holds no friends, these are facts, if you not sure, write to Mr Erdogan and ask him.

                  • Naci Rizaoglu

                    And I wonder where these friends are?? I guess you mean the UN to which you called liar and pro-Turkish.

                    • ROC

                      Well the proof is in the pudding, as no country other than your own aggressive country recognizes your false TRNC then I can safely concluded that all those countries have friendly ties with the ROC, that in itself is your proof,

                      Unless like hide tide I asked him the same question 3 times and he failed to answer, can you name me 5 countries that have friendship pacts with Turkey?

                    • HighTide

                      Wow! The lunch pack appeared at last!

                    • Naci Rizaoglu

                      He likes his pudding. I say he is perhaps 10 years old if not younger.

            • disqus_8q00vR7rLQ

              According to you it’s okay to kill Greek and Greek Cypriots, but not okay to kill a Turk. You are demented if you think that we will stand by and watch whilst you kill our brothers and sisters.

          • HighTide

            That’s why there is a border now in the TRNC, to keep you away from the dead.

            • ROC

              You do not twist it TC’s and GC’s can live side by side, its nationalists like you that have inpregnated this fictitious fear into the TC’s to think his enemy is the Greek,
              when all the time its been the Turk from the mainland that has systematically culled his culture to the history books,, get your facts right before opening your gob

              • HighTide

                That’s right. Now you make sense for once. TCs and GCs can indeed live side by side as in your “Republic” on the southern side of the TRNC.

                • ROC

                  See again you dream, there is no TRNC its a figment of your imagination, now if you wish to tell me the ” occupied north of Cyprus” I will believe you

                  • HighTide

                    Of course, you cannot see the flag on the mountain from your bedsit in London.

                    • ROC

                      That mate is something that only comes to mind when I’m in the smallest room in my house,

                    • HighTide

                      You can’t see the flag from you loo either.

                    • ROC

                      Well I glad you agreed with me that you got the room correct, that is the first time I heard you agree with me,

                    • HighTide

                      It’s not difficult to agree on the size of your loo. Sit well!

          • SayWhat?

            You should be ashamed of yourself! You are embarrassment to all GCs.
            This is getting uglier by the day.. Why the heck is CM not removing comments like this ?? (And banning people like this)
            CM ?

            • disqus_8q00vR7rLQ

              Its an old saying. Nothing more, nothing less. Stop overreacting.

        • ROC

          So you clearly admit their was an Armenian Genocide then?

          BTW 1.2 million died.

          • Naci Rizaoglu

            Yeah there were massacres on both sides. The Armenians massacred 400,000 Kurds. It was the Kurdish population in Eastern Turkey who were fighting with the Armenians. But you know what you know so no matter what you are told your story is the truth and everything else does not matter. And where did you get your statistics?? were you part of the team counting the dead?

            • ROC

              See how you danced around the question, I asked you a simple question , can you answer it please

              At least 664,000 and possibly as many as 1.2 million died during the genocide. Armenians call these events Medz Yeghern (the great crime) or Aghet (catastrophe).

              • Naci Rizaoglu

                So how many Turks were slaughtered in Greece in 1821??? Up to
                30,000 Turks had been killed in Tripolitsa: For three days the miserable
                inhabitants were given over to lust and cruelty of a mob of savages. Neither
                sex nor age was spared. Women and children were tortured before being put to
                death. So great was the slaughter that Kolokotronis himself says that, from the
                gate to the citadel his horse’s hoofs never touched the ground. His path of
                triumph was carpeted with corpses. At the end of two days, the wretched remnant
                of the Mussulmans were deliberately collected, to the number of some two
                thousand souls, of every age and sex, but principally women and children, were
                led out to a ravine in the neighboring mountains and there butchered like
                cattle. William St. Clair wrote that: “The orgy of genocide
                exhausted itself in the Peloponnese only when there were no more Turks to
                kill.” Probably the answer is over 100,000 with today’s figures in the millions…

                • ROC

                  What part don’t you know understand, I not playing tennis with you, simple answer what I asked you, can you or can you not,?

                  • Naci Rizaoglu

                    Is this the best argument you can come up with?? Trying to cover your shameful history

                    • ROC

                      oh god you deniers are thrift in CM, I now concerned if you all have the same DNA, because you lot are so bad at avoiding questions,

                    • Naci Rizaoglu

                      That is your art not ours

                    • ROC

                      How does it feel coming on CM and have the freedom to express yourself, something you cannot do with other Turkish rags?

                    • Naci Rizaoglu

                      How does it feel to come to this forum and spew pure racism and not get arrested and thrown in jail? Only in the Banana Republic of Cyprus is this is possible.

                    • ROC

                      When you resort to statements like that, then it shows how desperate you really are, only a fool and a hypocrite can spawn rubbish like that.

  • Stanlio

    Very funny and typical Turk thought process revealed in Akinic’s statement that ‘we’re not raising Turk minority children to see Greek Cypriots as enemies.’

    Except you can’t stand the idea of Greek Cypriots living near you and you want an apartheid-like quota system to keep them at arm’s length. Plus, you want thousands of Turkish troops to stay on the island to protect you just in case these same Greek Cypriots want to sneak into your (our) houses at night and slaughter you in your bed. Other than that, the Turk minority is not raising its children to see Greek Cypriots as the enemy. Ha, ha, ha.

    • HighTide

      The Turkish Cypriot majority in the TRNC is not worried about southern criminals sneaking into their houses. These criminals are more likely to sit in southern parliament and government offices.
      That’s why the border is needed. At least they have to show their ID when crossing.

      • SG

        Tell me ,why is it that so called TRNCs are crossing into the hated south and applying for Republic of Cyprus IDs?Why is that?Fool!!

        • The Bowler

          They want EU passports. There is no such thing as ROC passport. They are entitled to it as much as you are. Do you think they would want anything from the likes of you fool???

          • SG

            Learn to read. I.D is that clear for you ?Who is the fool?The Bowler?Whats that about ?

            • The Bowler

              No ID’s wanted. Just EU passports. With your ID’s you can….

              • SG

                So you do want something from us nasty G/Cs.I noticed you like our airports as well in the south.Do you play cricket or do you like hats ?

                • The Bowler

                  Maybe you like our ports? Maybe you like Ercan, which many Greeks use. So what??

                  • SG

                    What is Ergan?

                    • HighTide

                      An airport that is busier than Pafos and where you will find many Greek Cypriots on any given day, ready for departure.

            • HighTide

              Southern ID’s are useful for crossing the border, just like passports, and they are accepted for travel within the EU. Naturalized TRNC citizens don’t get them.
              These documents are not issued by the South for benevolent reasons but to uphold the charade of being in charge of the whole island.

              • SG

                Well if they are not in charge then get them from Turkey.All this anger .2017 people are not the same people as before.Things have moved on

                • HighTide

                  I have news for you. Many Turkish Cypriots have three, if not four passports, TRNC, Turkish, EU and British.

        • HighTide

          The fool is you, if you do not understand that the application for EU passports has only one motive: ease of travel. Nobody “hates” the south, it’s just that North Cyprus does not wish to ever be ruled by it.

          • SG

            Why do you want to be European?I thought you didn’t need anything from the G/C and prefer your imaginary freedom and being controlled by Erdodog.

            • HighTide

              Cyprus is not European, only a member of the European Union by devious means.
              The need for pretending to control Turkish Cypriots as well lies with your Republic that continues the charade of being in charge of the whole island. That’s why it issues passports to all and sundry. Thank you for this gift, extended by stupidity.

    • Vlora

      Troops are there. You missed the opportunity by quitting the negotiations.

    • guest

      “the Turk minority” – You got NO say in anything that happens in the North boy… keep on throwing mud and show your true face you p1ece of sh1t..
      and correct yourself.. It’s NOT “thousands”, it is “thousand”, 1000… and you still sh1t your pants…

      • disqus_8q00vR7rLQ

        STFU

        • guest

          Touched a nerve, have we?! Temper temper…. It has always been your downfall… Come and shut me up BOY…. I repeat “You got NO say in anything that happens in the North”… PS I would be careful with that blood pressure of yours you might just drop dead for nothing LOL

          • disqus_8q00vR7rLQ

            See my litigious comment boy.

            • guest

              see above, copy cat… you are not even original.. boy..

  • Vlora

    I was NOT expecting this statement from Akinci at this sensitive time.A wrong move.

    • guest

      Very true and a wise move for the GC politicians to start thinking seriously. Nothing wrong for Akinci telling/saying the truth.

      • Vlora

        You are a new visitor here in CM forum but your view is very sound .I agree what you opined.

        • guest

          and not staying for long… most comments just drain your +ve energy and I’ve only popped in to see what’s happening AFTER the “failed” talks… what I see in the posts are no different to what was seen in the past… no progress either way… :-))

          • Vlora

            A correct assessment. Majority of commentators are just repeating the stuff again and again and are not tired of a continuous mud slinging on each other. To me it all seems very dull and boring now.
            Practically nothing will happen in political life of Cyprus till september.😊

            • disqus_8q00vR7rLQ

              Why are you sticking your snout into Cyprus’s business, foreigners like you should shut up.

              • Vlora

                Freedom of expression and equal rights for all tax payers !!!

                Furthermore , you don’t know that after my tragic bank haircut in 2013 and with many other fiscal loses here,I am not a citizen now.your government is much more smart than your bias.
                Anyhow , every commentator has equal rights here.

                • disqus_8q00vR7rLQ

                  Remember that in future, because i can clearly recall you telling posters to keep out of the maronites business.

                  • Vlora

                    You are misinterpreting the views by me.
                    I still hold the view that everyone should let them be happy if they are feeling happy over getting their land back.

                    • disqus_8q00vR7rLQ

                      They are here as guests they came here as refugees, over 200,000 perished at the hands of the Turks. You cannot be allowed to use them as a propaganda tool for the Turks. You must retreat and keep your nose out of Cyprus’s business.

                    • Vlora

                      I am here .

                  • Vlora

                    I am here as freedom of opinion is my right as well as a right for any commentator who is here.

    • Fred Yusuf

      Wrong move for what?
      Do you seriously believe that this is a serious attempt to start to talks with elections coming up? You must be joking, this is an attempt by the GC leadership to gain back what they lost in playing the stupid games in the last talks.

      The BBF train left the station my friend. It is over.

      • Vlora

        Everyone knows what GCs are up to. Akinci is known for his wisdom .This was not his call.

        • Prometheus Bound

          Which wisdom?tell me the work he produced during the last talks? He was in mute mode all the week long and had the same idiotic expression all the time!
          He was sitting and acting like a puppet and Cavusoglu was holding his leash.
          And due to his absence from the negotiation talks he is now the progressive leader.
          And the lie promises of his dad to the UN Secretary has not bothered you when you started blaming Anastasiades who gave you the rotational presidency for nothing. But we learned as well from our mistakes and hopefully you will never have again such charities at the negotiation table. It was your arrogance that save us!
          No solution that gives to the TC more privileges is accepted. How do you even dare to think that you can dictate an 80%, especially with this kind of background full dependance from a third country, that does not respect any international law, EU and UN resolutions and decisions and is running to be an absolute monarchy.
          You have a so called state TRNC and Turkey is funding you, and changing you demographics in daily basis, how mature you think you are to run an EU republic? Who will trust you to be on the wheel for any period of time?

  • Prometheus Bound

    First of all to wish to all of our compatriots that are are exploiting our houses and land “Happy second stage invasion day!”
    Mr. Puppet, which exit the mute mode after Mont Pelerin, said some correct stuff as well regarding the hate that must be left behind and move on and to live peacefully together. Someone thought to explain to Mr. Moderate Puppet what equality means and where is base the equality. Giving to the minority more super privileges like the 60s constitution will not make a stable-balanced state. Any solution must be based to Community acquis and to be guaranteed its independence from any third country in order to be really functional and have a constructive role to the european and international scenery.
    I did not hear Mr. Turkey Installed, mooring the ’96 victims of Turkey’s extremists that were brought to the island with a mission..I wonder if Grey Wolves are considered domestic Animals, in order to adobe 1 or 2 since i love canines!

    • Parthenon

      Fantastic post.
      As you may know I have been banned by LGC news online, the mouthpiece of TMT, for daring to call their entity a criminal state!!!
      All GCs should now boycott this site in solidarity. It’s comments section is now very boring anyway.

      • Prometheus Bound

        The same people, writing posts from the same propaganda paper, accusing the greek cypriots for everything and calling us names.. My comments were selectively have been selectively removed as well..

        • Parthenon

          They can’t handle the truth.

          • mehmet abdi

            and you can

            • Vlora

              O’yes therefore he writes what he writes 😂😃

            • disqus_8q00vR7rLQ

              you can’t that’s for sure

      • HighTide

        You will not be missed there.

        • Parthenon

          Not true. You miss us. That’s why your here all the time. TCs just can’t do without their GC compatriots.

          • HighTide

            Correction. You will neither be missed here or there.

            • Parthenon

              Yes. But you miss us, compatriot.

      • mehmet abdi

        bye bye

      • Sink the EU

        Yes, let’s do this. Any article that deals with the CyProb, no more commets. After 3 months they will all disappear.

        • Parthenon

          Here we allow the TMT to post their hate because we believe in freedom of speech. It’s what separates Democracy from Authoritarian rule like Erdogans regime.

    • HighTide

      Akinci is of course telling the truth. The South has not learned a thing about coming to terms with North Cyprus. Its arrogant attitude to Turkish Cyprus and its hubris, as daily posted here, will never get it even close to a settlement. The future lies in two separate states, as they exist now, and everything else must go from here.

      • Cat Cloudwatching

        It may be the truth, but it’s something turkish cypriots already know about. Who is he telling it to? Do you think greek cypriots will listen to him? It’s the same as a greek cypriot leader saying something about g/c missing persons. Greek cypriot leaders need to start talking about THEIR crimes agains the other side, same in the north. That will be news, that will be a step forward…

        • HighTide

          You are right there. But such statements by all leaders are primarily addressed to the home audience and to the media.

    • The True Cypriot

      Utter rubbish.

      There can never be a solution whilst people like you are around.

      Our guarantees and rights stay FOREVER

      • Prometheus Bound

        Which is the rubbish?point them out and i will try to provide my solid valid arguments.
        People like you, that make the same abusive comments to all the different opinions, seems to be the reject to any civilised society or community. I believe you have been banned even from LGCnews for the tone and the way you are responding and texting in general. Righting like the above with capital letters is not appropriate for any adult conversation.

        • The True Cypriot

          Until we get equal treatment, in line with the constitution, what is the point of any discussion?

          You want Cyprus to be GC run.

          I do not agree with a single word of your post, which is premised on us giving up our security, guarantees and treaty rights. We would end up being deleted from Cyprus.

          Furthermore, until I see a few GCs take on the vile racism of people like Stanilo, I will assume you all support him.

          Now prove me wrong.

          Cut out the sarcasm and clever words – what do you want from us TCs???

          • Prometheus Bound

            You should not get anything more that will be in contrast with the international and EU law, like is a rotational presidency. How come the 18% to decide for over the 82%?
            I want from TC to understand what is a minority community means. If we end up in a federal solution you can run independently your state and you will have the with the right ratio of max 1:4 amount of representatives at the federal government. No over privilege shall be given to you as it is the 60s constitution.
            Furthermore we shall not agree to sleep with our rapist, which means Turkey is out in all levels and means.
            So, i conclude that TC must stop seeing themselves as something more they are or deserve. And like you start counting bodies of GC that were killed from your side and count all the refugees and stop playing the victim of the island. The island is suffering from Turks since 1489 when the Ottomans began their bloody attacks until the island’s full fall in 1571 where the Ottoman occupation began..
            Like today on ’96 Kenan Akin and Erdal Haciali Emanet murdered one greek cypriot and some days before his cousin was beaten to death by your so called police! with the rest of your side. Like today on 74 we suffered the 2nd stage of invasion and you capture even more land and killed more people..
            So, what i want from TC is stop whining and be honest to them selves and apologise for the last 43 years of pain and abuse. (do not even try to mention me the bicommunal turmoil, were TMT and greek cypriot extremest did a lot against both communities for the period 63-72 not more than that)

            • The True Cypriot

              Its the legal treaty that created Cyprus in 1960.

              You don’t want that treaty? Negotiate a deal with us.

              I will keep this short and simple – We cannot agree with people like you and we will not live under people like you.

              We are not a minority – we are co owners. Read that and learn,

              Turkey will not leave unless we agree and we will not live under a group that supported EOKA against us and still support EOKA today.

              Finally, you can want what you like – fact is that we do not and will not agree,

              GCs abrogated the treaties in 1963-74 and the EOKA coup, if not stopped by Turkey would have resulted in Enosis.

              You and I will never agree, as I said in my earlier post – we will not agree on the history, the cause nor the solution.

              You seem to have a modicum of common sense – start from that reality.

              • Prometheus Bound

                The reality my friend is that the coup was a mistake left to happen by USA and the invasion was a mistake again left to happen by USA. So anything that you are saying regarding enosis is invalid. The strings were pulled from behind, only a naive will say otherwise.
                The split of the island was your idea since Kuchuk and the idea was in process through 60s and 70s until you manage it.
                Provide me an example of 18% that is running an 82% by its constitutional rights?

                • The True Cypriot

                  Wrong – GCs have to take responsibility and stop blaming everyone else.

                  What a muddled retort.

                  Your argument is now reduced to a single issue about the Treaty..

                  You seem to argue that the Treaty was unfair and therefore the violence that GCs inflicted was somehow justified.

                  Your penultimate paragraph is utter rubbish, as GCs had a whole ruling class and the Church busting a gut to get enosis.

                  It is utter rubbish that the GCs did not want enosis – it was your national cause.

                  Deluded, fanciful, wrong, misleading – that is what you are reduced to.

                  • Prometheus Bound

                    Am sure you fail on reading cause and effect examples..
                    You can respond to my argument about example of 18% that is running an 82% by its constitutional right.
                    And you have not mention anything about Kissinger policies on the island..
                    Do not post replies to me again because i am bored replying to you.
                    Try learn arguments, even if they suck..at least it will show you care not to look silly.

                    • The True Cypriot

                      Let me deal with the % argument. Its irrelevant as the Treaties are what matter.

                      You can only remove it through negotiation or force. Stop acting like a spoilt child. I know what you are yelling for, but you have no legal right to it.

                      And it was not Kissinger who was arming and training EOKA. I agree that the USA and others stood by and watched as GCs tried to eliminate the TCs and they also did likewise when Turkey invaded. But in typical GC fashion, you take no responsibility at all and we are used ti that,

                      Naturally you want to shut me up and it is typical of many GCs that you throw your toys out of the pram, when you cannot get your own way.

                      As I said, we will never agree on the history, cause or solution,

                      But stay well and think of some new solutions and not the same old rubbish.

                      I know the solution.

            • The True Cypriot

              And I notice that you will not confront the racists on your side of the border.

  • Stanlio

    Let’s be clear. The poor wretches killed in Aloa, etc, were the victims of Turkey’s invasion of the island. Without this invasion, the opportunity for revenge would not have existed for the remnants of EOKA B – recalling that EOKA B was sponsored by Greece, Turkey and the USA.

    It’s also arguable that for the Turkish government and for Turks like Denktash, who had since 1958 been conducting a terrorist campaign aimed at ‘partition or death’, the lives of the Turk minority were expendable so long as it served the bigger picture. Thus, the Turk leadership knew that an invasion would provoke retaliation among EOKA B, but they didn’t care. It suited them, in fact. It provided them with propaganda, which they haven’t stopped using since.

    • mustafa balci

      Just lying again

      • disqus_8q00vR7rLQ

        No he’s not.

    • Cat Cloudwatching

      Killing turkish cypriots started long before the invasion, so the ‘just revenge’ argument doesn’t hold.

      • Stanlio

        There had been no inter communal violence in Cyprus since 1967, so these ‘killings’ of Turk minority people leading up to the invasion is a figment of your imagination.

        • Sonar

          Very selective on your dates

          • disqus_8q00vR7rLQ

            Yes, he forgot to mention the 80,000 Greek Cypriots killed by the Turks.

        • Cat Cloudwatching

          I think I didn’t try to justify the invasion in my post. But anyway, is 7 years a long time when talking of human lives? Easily forgotten, or what exactly are you trying to say? Everything adds up.

        • HighTide

          When Turkish Cypriots were forced to live in enclaves to save their lives, violence took another shape. You should be locked up once, to make this experience.

          • Sink the EU

            When Tukish Cypriots…bla, bla, bla,….let me show you. I have a big boo-boo from a GC. No one likes us….bla, bla, bla…the bad GCs…..bla, bla, bla.

    • Steve Peri

      Stanlio. what planet are you from. ev time you open your trap you talk lot of garbage.

      • Stanlio

        I’d like to give you a quote: ‘THROW A PENNY AND THERE WILL BE 100 JEWS JUMPING OFF THE BRIDGE!!!!!!!!’

        You know who said this? You did, in a post on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. And you have the audacity to come along and accuse me of talking ‘garbage’. I think with your kind of vile racism, the one talking garbage is clear.

        • Jews are not a race.

          • Sink the EU

            Yes, the Zionists are though a very mean race.

            • Zionists are not a race, yes call Jerusalem.

              • Sink the EU

                o.k. I will call all my Jewish friends then.

        • guest

          posting a derogatory joke vs actual killing/slaughtering innocent kids can not be compared you p15ce of sh1t.

      • disqus_8q00vR7rLQ

        shut up

    • Sonar

      Who pull the trigger, it makes me ashamed to call you Cypriot, go on I’m ready for your abuses, that more than those children were, if it was not for your kind of racist, bigots, we would have a peaceful United island

    • guest

      “The poor wretches killed in Aloa, etc, were the victims of Turkey’s invasion of the island” – excuses excuses for your war crimes..get that into your thick head… war crimes, killing the innocent, is NOT excusable by anyone.. be it GC or TC… stop talking nonsense by trying to defend the indefensible acts of barbarism…

      • disqus_8q00vR7rLQ

        You forgot what Makarios said about dropping napalm on defenceless villagers?

    • Veritas

      You can reverse this nonsense by arguing that the Turkish army are not guilty for the war crimes they committed in 1974, by putting the blame on GC’s and Greeks who instigated the coup 15/071974.

      • Stanlio

        The Stockholm syndrome you suffer from must be unpleasant. At least, though, you’re better off than your pal on this site, the Englishman posing as a Greek Cypriot, who pretends he’s a genuine critic of Greek Cypriot positions when in fact, after losing money in an ill-judged court case, he’s just got a huge chip on his shoulder and deep bitterness towards the island and its state.

        Not that it will matter to you, because your psychological condition prevents you from rational thinking; but how exactly, in your book, do the atrocities committed by the Turks in 1974 amount to acts of revenge for the coup? What atrocities against the Turk minority did the coupists, from 15 July to 22 July, carry out? What exactly provoked the Turks to carry out massacres, rapes and looting? The coup? Are you serious?

        What you fail to understand – though I suspect you’re not as thick as you appear – is that the Turkish invasion and the atrocities committed were not random criminal acts – as were the incidents in Aloa, etc – but were part of a deliberate state policy aimed at ethnic cleansing, the geographical separation of the two communities and, ultimately, partition. Partition, which is why the Turks invaded, could not come about other than through atrocity and war crimes. It was why the British and Americans, even though, since the 1950s, they supported partition, were always a bit squeamish about letting the Turks get on with it.

        • Parthenon

          Superb post yet again.

        • Veritas

          As for the Stockholm syndrome, it doesn’t apply here since I’m not a hostage in the sense this expression is refering to.
          I have no sympathies at all for Turkey and its behaviour in Cyprus.
          As for the point in yr original comment, just let me refer again to my original reply that the murder of innocent civlians in cold blod is the solely decision and responsibility of each individual, Eoka B thug or a Turkish soldier.

          • Frustrated

            There are a certain number of characters who are truly despicable and post cruel, vile and misinformed comments. It’s best not giving them further fuel.

            If you were a TC, would you want to have anything to do with such people? I wouldn’t.

            • Veritas

              You’re absolutely correct and you don’t need to be a TC to dissociate yourself from this kind of commentators.

        • Neroli

          Do you know ‘the Englishman posing as a Greek Cypriot’? I do. Do you know of his mother, or his Grandfather, who they were?? He is a Greek Cypriot

    • mehmet abdi

      you need help

      • disqus_8q00vR7rLQ

        You do.

  • Sink the EU

    Can we put a moratorium on Turkish nonsense for at least the next 6 months? Enough already. Every day the same victimhood, whinning and lecture giving from those who don’t have a clue let alone able to give advice to the others.

    • guest

      Truth hurts does it?! 😉

      • Sink the EU

        No, actually what hurts the ears is the constant whinning.

        • mehmet abdi

          so shut up

          • HighTide

            He is talking about constant winning. Must mean Turkey.

          • Vlora

            Thank you😊☺

  • Cat Cloudwatching

    I believe it’s important not just to commemorate the crimes but also to investigate them. On the other hand, I think it’s dangerous to mention only the crimes perpetrated by one side, as Akinci is doing here. We will never mature as a society if we do not take responsibility for the things WE caused. Own up to things, like adults. Same goes for the greek side. And people wonder (or not) at the blame game whenever something happens, or the talks collapse… This is the mother of all blame games.

  • Ozay Mehmet

    Akinci is speaking the truth….Truth is one thing SuperPats hate, next to Turks.

    • Cat Cloudwatching

      Super patriots come in all colors, red or blue. Some of them really love to hate. The rest are naive enough to know only what the other side did to us.

      • Ozay Mehmet

        The way forward, as I see….first, mutual recognition, followed by a full Truth & Reconciliation commission or tribunal.

        • geecee

          The way forward is reunification, preceded by a full truth and reconciliation commission or tribunal.

          • Ozay Mehmet

            Without mutual recognition the future is bleak. You wait another 40 or 50 years on talks in futility.

            • Cat Cloudwatching

              Why not Truth & Reconciliation first? It will help build some trust. Things will easily remain at a standstill for a very long time without trust.

              • HighTide

                Truth & Reconciliation has not done much good for South Africa. It’s still a torn, divided and highly criminal country. Not a successful recipe.

                • Cat Cloudwatching

                  I don’t expect anything to go from black to white in an instant. Has it improved from the 1970’s, that’s the question. But yes, divisions can take ages to disappear, look at blacks in the US for example. You still need to start from somewhere.

                  • HighTide

                    Since 1970? Well the crooks are now black and they kill each other in great numbers, every day.

                    • Cat Cloudwatching

                      The longer an ‘issue’ was present, the longer it will take to heal. I don’t know much about South Africa, but in the US there was oppression for whole generations, for centuries. If it’s in any way similar, that would explain it.

                    • HighTide

                      I lived there, and I can tell you it it ain’t paradise, neither for white or black.

                • Ozay Mehmet

                  T&R helps but does nor remove all obstacles….

                  • HighTide

                    Truth does not help without reconciliation.

              • Ozay Mehmet

                Fine with me….however how can you Reconcile if one does not recognize the other?

            • geecee

              There is nothing to be recognized. The RoC needs to evolve into an another single entity without the idiotic things in the constitution that landed us in this mess

          • HighTide

            Reunification on whose terms?

  • Veritas

    Mr Akinci do have a point regarding the fact that we still haven’t cleaned up our past regarding Eoka, Eoka B and the misguided dream of Enosis.
    The Enosis plebiscite is a perfect example of a huge political mistake by our main political parties.

    • Martin Standage

      The people who carried out these massacres were apparently a handful of armed EOKA B thugs who set-off from Peristerona-Piyi on a tractor-this I know because the already elderly grandmother of a friend I knew from there told me so in the late 1970’s and she saw them leave-and come back boasting about it!But people were too afraid of them then to dare to even say anything to them,let alone stop them…apparently one of them was a school teacher who taught religion and later went to live in a monastery in Mount Athos while some of the others died years ago.They had apparently been going there regularly during the previous weeks after all the T.C. men were taken to a detention camp,pillaging houses and raping the women and girls who they took a fancy to but there was nobody to stop them…what we desperately need is a truth and reconciliation commission like they had in Soth Africa after apartheid if this island is ever to have any chance of peace and normality

      • greypaint

        South Africa found a solution that suited them….
        Northern Ireland found a solution for themselves that didnt rely on a commission on all matters.
        Cyrprus has to find its own solution, but bear in mind, South Africa surmounted a massive past and Ireland had many centuries of problems and yet both can now live in peace…..
        It takes one to lecture and two to discuss

        • HighTide

          If you think South Africa lives in peace you should visit some day.

          • oratis

            Ive heard negative stories coming out of South Africa from people who live there.

          • greypaint

            I know it is not ‘peaceful’ – but bearing in mind the problems it had historically and the severe poverty issues, coupled with crime, it is surprising that all out war didn’t break out!

            • HighTide

              The severe poverty issues are still prevailing, except that the fat cats are now black. Crime is much higher then ever. The ‘war’ takes place every day in the streets and the victims are mainly black too.

        • JS Gost

          Thatchers death squads sorted out the problems in Northern Ireland. She made it very clear that terrorist families and friends would be ‘legitimate’ targets should the various groups not stop the violence and come to the table with a positive way forwards. Not the UKs finest hour but it did stop the terrorism.

          • greypaint

            She used Loyalist death squads, fed information from official sources, to target not just terrorists, but Catholics per se.

            The IRA realised that they could win, eventually, a war at the ballot box – and this year they came close, through Sinn Fein, to seizing power. Another 5 – 10 years and they will be the party of power.

            • JS Gost

              Regardless, stopped the terrorism and the killings. If anyone wins democratically, in a fair choice, that has to be respected.

  • Gregos Winston

    It must be really hard, knowing that he’s so insignificant.

    • HighTide

      For him it is only important to be significant for the TRNC, and that’s what he is as its elected president.

  • Disruptive

    Just making popcorn for this thread…

    • Vlora

      Prepare some chip too . I can foresee see a long thread of comments full of mud-slinging on each other again.It is boring business now.Same allegations.Same responses.Same threats to each other and same taunts. Nothing new.

      • Neroli

        Same same same!

        • Vlora

          It is so dumb.

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close