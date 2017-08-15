SG Envoy Eide leaves his post to pursue a political career, UN announces

The Special Adviser to the Secretary-General on Cyprus, Espen Barth Eide, has officially requested to be released from his responsibilities as the Special Adviser in order to run in the upcoming legislative elections in his country, Norway.

According to a statement attributable to the Deputy Spokesman for the Secretary-General Farhan Haq, the Secretary-General “expresses his sincere gratitude to Mr. Eide for leading his good offices mission on the Cyprus issue in support of the bi-communal talks between the Greek-Cypriot leader, Nicos Anastasiades, and the Turkish-Cypriot leader, Mustafa Akıncı, in their efforts to reach a comprehensive settlement“.

“Over the last 27 months, with steadfast dedication, commitment and creativity, Mr. Eide helped the two leaders make unprecedented progress towards reaching a viable and sustainable solution to the decades old dispute, bringing them closer than ever before to their shared vision of a united Cyprus“, the statement reads.

UN-peace talks at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana commenced on June 28. In the early hours of July 7 UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres announced that the Conference on Cyprus ended without an agreement.

The talks, held under the auspices of the UN, aim at reuniting Cyprus under a federal roof.

  • Parthenon

    Good riddance. Now appoint someone with some backbone to tell the Turks to abide by UN Resolutions or face Sanctions.

  • HighTide

    27 will be a lucky number for Cyprus. A good man, Mr Eide, will have left as last special envoy of the UN. A good reason to wish him all the best and good luck to Cyprus!

    • Parthenon

      Another 23 to go.

  • Disruptive

    Next representative, if any, should be from the Middle East, like Egyptian or Lebanese, as it will fit better into the environment and mentality. Eide was fist class diplomat that wasted several years on street merchants and small time thugs, not worth it.

    • Parthenon

      Not a bad idea, especially as Lebanese & Egyptians don’t particularly like Turks.

  • almostbroke

    Good luck Mr E , tried your best . Vested interests won the day !

  • Caulkhead

    Eide had a thankless task and he did his best. I think he can take a lot of credit for getting it as far as he did. You can take a horse to water but you can’t make it drink. I look forward to his memoirs!

  • Vlora

    My Best wishes.

  • Alex

    In any other endeavour outside government, Eide would be told to build a success somewhere else before claiming credit for a failure.

    He obviously feels safe amongst his own kind….

    • HighTide

      A facilitator can never be a failure when the negotiating parties do not agree. A very basic fact.

  • Sink the EU

    Liars make great politicians.

  • mustafa balci

    My own take on this gc political elite is not ready at all to share roc so they will keep moving the goal post i think this is becoming waste of time it’s shame

    • Sink the EU

      True. There will be no negotiations with Turkey.

      • mustafa balci

        Another dreamer most of the gc are not realist they are told lot of lies by their political leadership and media that why this is becoming impossible if akinci can’t solve this then nobody can

        • Sink the EU

          Tell how do you plan to get the votes in a referendum and then we can talk. The GC leadership is the people’s servant. We, the people, are the boss who decides. And so far we are not impressed by your BS. So, get to work and start winning votes, the hearts and minds of the people that is.

  • Monica

    I hope he will be able to state full facts in his next endeavour.
    He will not be able to ‘fence sit’ or ‘keep quiet’ if he wants to be elected.

    • HighTide

      You do not understand the role of a mediator.

      • Monica

        That was his last job …. Not the one he is applying for.
        There is a difference in skills required !

        • HighTide

          Get information, Sir! Eide served as Norway’s Minister of Defense in Stoltenberg’s Second Cabinet and subsequently as Minister of Foreign Affairs.

          • Monica

            Now look, Missus ( and that’s not the only thing you are missing) ! ….
            I believe he was once an infant, then a schoolboy ….. but neither were his last known status, either !

            • HighTide

              Instead of admitting, Sir, that you had no idea of Eide’s government experience you post gobbledygook.

              • Monica

                The fact that he hopes to return to ‘normal’ politics and not that as a ‘mediator for the Cyprus Talks’ …. seems to have passed you by.
                And whoever you think you are replying to …. You are certainly not looking in a mirror …. or making any sense !

                • HighTide

                  No sense to you but to readers who can understand what’s posted.

                  • Monica

                    Oh ! You mean readers of “gobbledygook”.
                    There used to be a cartoon character who was the epitome of you … His name was “Eustace” 😉

                    • HighTide

                      Aye Aye Sir!

                • Vlora

                  A UN Mediator is originally a career diplomat which he is . He fulfilled the criteria as laid down in job description for a career diplomat working for UN . His ambition for joining a high profile political career in his country is very much connected with his a career as politics in”civilized”countries needs a lot of diplomacy.

                  I ‘m sorry to say, you have no clue about professional careers at international level.
                  Please stick to your girly talks and giggling .Don’t enter in high profile careers area.You have a zero clue.

                  • Monica

                    What a condescending character you have.
                    See my previous reply to you.
                    You have absolutely nothing for anyone to ‘giggle’ about and a very ignorant, presumptive attitude towards others, who you have no knowledge of !

                    • Vlora

                      Read my response about Eide.

                    • Vlora

                      Yes, you just giggle and do nothing else and I have NO objection about it except when you try some serious issues and try to fool around .This is not fair. Please do not touch serious topics .Just keep on giggling and attracting others.I like your port folio and your self assigned job description

                    • Monica

                      You make a good troll … usually bereft of sense and this time with an addition …. “portfolio is one word ! ;-)”

                    • Vlora

                      You did not notice that I donot use British English. Port folio or portfolio-people with exposure can get me.

                      When I used my pen name Chris Dan, many women searched and traced my e-mail as they had thought I am a man. It was a great emotional shock to many that I ama young woman in fact So I know now who who is troll here. Be calm now .

                    • Monica

                      Well … That comment is certainly not Grammatical English !
                      Tell you pal ‘High Tide’ … He/she/it seems to have a similar problem.
                      I do not shock easily, always remain calm and couldn’t care less which gender you are. And you’re not on my email list 🙂

                    • Vlora

                      >no such address<
                      GONE

            • Vlora

              You are not clear about his career responsibilities in past and requisite professional and communications requirements which he acquired .

              He is a career diplomat equipped with needed professional requisites. He has been a position holder in his national Diplomatic Services Academy .

        • Vlora

          He is not applying for a new job. He is going to have same nature of work with more responsibilities .Basic skills requirement will stay the same .

          • Monica

            He is hoping to get another major political position …. not necessarily a previous job which he held. That will be a decision for others to decide, should he be successful in being elected. But ‘being non-committal’ in that position will not be an option, as it has been for him as a mediator.

            • Vlora

              . He did what he could do as both communities along with three guarantors could never be together for discussing the Cyprus issue in all past years.Never ever. This unique get -together became possible because of him and he opened the road for a some more future communication too.
              Hence your comment is just a witness of your ignorance.

              • Monica

                If you read my comments correctly, you would see that I did not say that he had not tried his best.
                Just that his prospective employment will not be as an ‘impartial facilitator’ … but will need his ‘verbal and direct input’.
                ‘Sitting on a fence’ does not get government business done !
                ‘Ignorance’ is a lack of knowledge (unless you are being obtuse) … so read and digest before getting ‘the wrong end of the stick’ !

                • Vlora

                  My response was comprehensive.No more addition.
                  Now it is a “GONE” discussion.

  • Hasan Cypriot

    “Over the last 27 months, with steadfast dedication, commitment and creativity, Mr. Eide helped the two leaders make unprecedented progress towards reaching a viable and sustainable solution to the decades old dispute, bringing them closer than ever before to their shared vision of a united Cyprus“, the statement reads.

    Question: The Annan Plan was the “closer than ever before” plan, which even reached referandum stage. The current collapsed process is not, therefore, “unprecedented” as being stated.
    Sometimes I feel like people close a blind eye to historical facts. The Annan Plan went for referandum with the signature of the two sides, following years of negotiations.
    Yes, maybe one side didnt like the plan and voted against it. But the same side has now caused the collapse of the Akıncı-Anastasiades process.
    The UN mentioned the deep differences between the sides across the chapters, even if some progress had been recorded, and wished the “Cypriots luck”.
    But “nothing is agreed until everything is agreed” was the basis and agreement of the collapsed process. I think the UN is now going against this very principle when it mentions “unprecedented progress” when even we have the Annan Plan referendum of 2004 as being the real “unprecedented” chance!
    Good luck Mr Eide. You will probably not be missed by many in South Cyprus but you did your best. Good luck.

