Cyprus President to probe possibility of new settlement initiative during UN General Assembly

August 15th, 2017

President Anastasiades will try and kickstart a new initiative for a Cyprus settlement during the UN General Assembly

The President of Cyprus Nicos Anastasiades said that he will probe the possibility over a new initiative for a Cyprus settlement during the UN General Assembly, next September in New York.

Speaking on Tuesday morning in the village Prodromos, President Anastasiades noted that this is a period of reflection and said that he does not see any initiatives arising at the moment.

“We will try to see during the UN General Assembly, through the meetings we will have there, how to reactivate an initiative or how to reactivate the international community” concerning a Cyprus settlement, the President said.

He also highlighted the statements from Turkey, showing Ankara’s pursuit of a settlement that is not within the UN parameters, adding that “this is something that the Secretary General and the international community must take into account”.

Asked if he prefers the appointment of a European Adviser by the UN, President Anastasiades said that everyone admits that Cyprus is also a European problem. Furthermore, he expressed hope that in the event of a new initiative, the appointment of a new UN Special Adviser will reflect this aspect.

UN-peace talks at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana commenced on June 28. In the early hours of July 7 UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres announced that the Conference on Cyprus ended without an agreement.

The talks, held under the auspices of the UN, aim at reuniting Cyprus under a federal roof.

  • Sonar

    Why don’t the prez Nick ask, I mean face to face ordinary citizens of the south and the North what they want, yes the citizens of the North as he is always saying he is the president of the whole island. I bet he won’t like there reply

  • desres

    Employ a European advisor,; high expenses, high wages, low productivity. The complete answer to the Cyprus problem and of course no outcome

  • Anon

    Pantomime season has begun early for Anastastiades .
    “The UN is behind you President !”
    “Oh no they’re not !”
    Too late ! ..What part of ‘this is the last chance for a solution ‘ did he not understand ?

  • Parthenon

    Surely the next step should be economic sanctions against Turkey and the closing of all crossings.
    Greece should severe all relations with Turkey and expel the Turks of W Thrace.
    The Greek Army must be placed on full alert.

    • HighTide

      If you want to make us laugh you have been successful.

      • Parthenon

        Here’s the biggest laugh…

        “On 23 February 1945, Turkey joined the Allies by declaring war against Germany and Japan, after it was announced at the Yalta Conference that only the states which were formally at war with Germany and Japan by 1 March 1945 would be admitted to the United Nations.” .

    • The True Cypriot

      You forgot one thing.

      Give the 300 some sticks and off you jolly well go.

      Clown

      • Frustrated

        “Clowns” possibly. Dangerous, most definitely.

        • Parthenon

          I’ve applied to join the Cyprus Ministry of Defence as a special advisor…hehehe

    • The Bowler

      “The Greek Army must be placed on full alert”
      To do what? Leave their tanks by the roadside again and run like they did at Girne? They’re rusting away. Come and get them

      • Parthenon

        Lets not go over the Turkish cowardice thing again…waiting for a Coup before invading….and then still losing 5,000 soldiers.

    • Banter

      You are truly delusional given the economic state of Greece. Greeks have suffered enough under the EU and migrant crisis. Don’t you think?

      • HighTide

        Well, somehow. Greece suffered most from her own corruption, tax evasion and bad governance. The “migrant crisis” shows that Greece is not capable to guard her own borders.

        • Sink the EU

          Obviously.

      • Parthenon

        Are you for real? What could be worse than living under Turkish occupation? You TCs should know by now.

    • NICKDAVIS844

      That’s all we need now another intervention by Greece on W/Thrace for ethnic cleansing same as what we suffered from and Greece to become Turkish again.n.

      • Parthenon

        Why should the Turks of W Thrace enjoy living on Greek territory whilst Greek Cypriots are denied the right to live on their land in N Cyprus? We have been too soft with the Turks of W Thrace. Especially after Istanbul 1955 & Cyprus 1974. They should be forced to leave Greece.

    • Sonar

      Who is going to put sanctions on Turkey? And under what reason. Greece has enough problems at the moment Cyprus is not very high on there priority list.

      • Parthenon

        Sanctions on Turkey by the UN or EU.
        Economic problems are no excuse for maintaining diplomatic relations with a criminal Kemalist state.

    • mustafa balci

      You are a total fruit cake

      • Sink the EU

        Forget about cakes and concentrate on the fact that if you want a solution then you have to win people over. Anastasiades does not have the power to sell your side’s arguments. What exactly are your side’s arguments and why are the good for the ROC citizens?

      • Parthenon

        I prefer Greek Baklava.

        • Anon

          Don’t you mean Balaclava ?

    • Anon

      What Greek army ?

      • Parthenon

        The one you have always feared.

        • Anon

          LOL !!!
          Army of dodgy lawyers ?
          Army of dodgy accountants ?
          Army of retirees under the age of 40 ?
          Army of delusional supper patriots who think the world revolves around Greece ?
          which ‘one’ do you think I’ve feared ?
          Or is the army just ‘one’ person …. you maybe ?

          • Parthenon

            No. The one’s that make you too scared to set foot on Kardak.

  • The Bowler

    Why does the Pinocchio with the Halloween mask think we’ll ever take him serious again??

    • Sink the EU

      Because you do all the time.

  • Frustrated

    Anastasiades is a parody of a president and is making himself look even more of an imbecile than he already is. His insults directed at the U.N.’s Eide are a disgrace and yet he honestly thinks that this organisation will bother dealing with him?

    I hope for all our sakes that they ignore him and on NO account must they appoint another Special Representative. If they do, they’ll simply feed the ‘crocodile’ which will then declare a glorious victory and the merry-go-round of talks with ‘no asphyxiating time frames’ will trundle along for another forty odd years.

    Enough, U.N. Please don’t also insult our intelligence and prolong the cruelty for the refugees. You owe them that much – if nothing else.

    • Sink the EU

      Anastasiades is nothing when it comes to a referendum. The people control the process, not Anastasiades.

      • Frustrated

        The problem is that Anastasiades DOES “control the process” as he’s made certain that there WON’T be a referendum.

        • Sink the EU

          There is no political capital to be gained by losing a referendum. So if that’s what you mean, obviously he is not ready to face the consequences of a losing referendum.

  • Fevzi Ogelman

    All empty talk. The UN is not interested unless both sides go and tell them ‘we have come to an agreement’. And, I can’t see that happening. One thing the Turks have succeeded in doing is put an end to that asphyxiating timeframes the GCs kept going on about for years. We now know under what terms would a deal be made or not made. And, we know it will NOT be made.

    • David Wilson

      Very True now

    • ROC

      As the invader and the ethic cleansing of the True Cypriot the ball is firmly in your court, in 43 you strife to gain nothing, until Turkey removes her nose and troops out of Cyprus nothing is going to happen, if your happy with that, then just say so instead of moaning all the time.

      • HighTide

        A bad dream of yours.

        • Sink the EU

          Which has turned into a nightmare for you as we all see.

    • Sink the EU

      The people will decide in a referendum. Not the UN.

      • Banter

        But there won’t be one!

    • NICKDAVIS844

      The years since 74 were nursed by Turkey backed up by her designers to be the material for a chute for the victims from which the drop off will hurt. Any settlement that does not uphold the norms of civilized standards and rewards the invader, will be the motivation for payback time when currently bombastic Turkey falls off her high pedestal as prophesied and result in the forced blood-stained return of property to the original owners. I believe not many like myself would be willing to abandon rights to their occupied property if lasting peace is assured for all Cypriots. My wish is that those that presently benefit on both sides of the divide, will stand up to be counted wanting to build a safe future for their children by being against territorial gains and property from the intervention that is probably now regretted by even her foreign engineers.

      • HighTide

        Sounds good, what are you going to do about it?

        • NICKDAVIS844

          Stop your mission to divide the Cypriots and I would be willing to give up rights to what the country you work for stole.

          • HighTide

            Cypriots are divided since many decades. You only found that out now?

            • NICKDAVIS844

              Proof that High Tides have been successful; Try it on those in London and you will get nowhere.

              • HighTide

                No problem in London. Theresa looks after you there.

  • Sonar

    It be interesting to see who is listening or who cares

    • Sink the EU

      No one. I can assure you of this. We are already passed the point of caring.

    • Banter

      You get a picture of them all sitting with their head in their hands wishing they could be somewhere else! I’m amazed he has the haul to face the UN given his rhetoric towards the UN and it’s representative. One minute he’s calling them all names (one a liar), next he’s asking for them to help! Unbelievable!

      • Frustrated

        In any normal country, Anastasiades would have been certified and removed from power. But Cyprus is hardly ‘normal’…..

  • Jay Bee

    For God’s sake give it a rest you silly,totally inadequate, so-called politician/President. Please do not embarrass us further.

    That is all.

    • ROC

      Who is Us?

    • Sink the EU

      The president can not force the people to vote a certain way on a serious referendum. All he can do is to try to persuade. But the people will never be pursuaded by BS.

      • Cat Cloudwatching

        Because the Cypriots are so wise? Or difficult to manipulate? I don’t think so. People are reluctant to move forward because they are afraid, simple as that. Yes, someone needs to persuade them, sell the plan, even if it’s not perfect (it won’t be). And people survived after 74, all those refugees, and rebuilt their lives. Cypriots are resilient, if anything. Surely they can survive the evil bbf …

        • Sink the EU

          People can not be manipulated in a free and democratic referendum. Scared? Yes. Intimidated? Yes. But when they go to the booth they vote without fear because no one knows how they are voting at that particular moment.

          • Cat Cloudwatching

            I’m not saying that they are afraid of anyone in particular, they are afraid of an uncertain future. This dictates their vote, not any rational thinking.

            • HighTide

              There is a lot of rational thinking by TCs never to be governed again by the South.

              • Sink the EU

                That’s fine.

            • Sink the EU

              Everyone is scared of uncertainty. But there is plenty of certainty now. The north isolated and grasping for air and the south prospering. That’s a certainty, not?

          • Banter

            Really????

            • Sink the EU

              Really, Turkey does not give us pre-arranged ballots nor instructions on how to vote.

          • NICKDAVIS844

            That is also true in the North that Turkey dictates the future for?

            • Sink the EU

              Well some TCs will vote without fear as long as they can’t be identified for reprisals by the regime. If you are voting in a small village then they can find you. If you are voting in Nicosia probably not.

      • Jay Bee

        True, but they have been persuaded many times in the past with varying grades of the stuff. People are not stupid, but have a predilection for a stable boat ( ie no rocking)

        • Sink the EU

          No rocking means no referendum then. Just leave the people alone.

          • Jay Bee

            Fine, I have no problem with that at all.
            Providing that is the will of the MAJORITY of Cypriots
            and not just the multitude of disparate factions who cannot
            stomach a solution at any price.
            The Cypriot people have been **** upon from above for too
            long.
            Time for some respect from our so-called politicians.

            • Sink the EU

              So if you have a solution put it into a referendum.

              • Jay Bee

                Read my comment above again, please.

                • Sink the EU

                  I only wished it had some substance to it.

                  • Jay Bee

                    If you have difficulty understanding, switch on your other brain cell.
                    Off to make some dinner. Have a good evening.

                    • HighTide

                      Which other brain cell?

                    • Jay Bee

                      ;0)

                    • Sink the EU

                      Plenty to choose from.

                    • Sink the EU

                      Politicians have little to do with the Cypriot people. The ROC did not choose to have a representative oligarchy to make decisions on behalf of the people. Only the people decide in such matters. Anastasiades and everybody like him is a water boy. He does not count for much on the reunification issue. He only carries water between two sides until the bigger side says enough.

                    • Frustrated

                      Rightly or wrongly, the “bigger side” has now moved on to Plan B.

                    • Sink the EU

                      And Plan C and Plan D. Unless you hold a referendum you can compile all the plans you want.

      • Banter

        Funny that, they listened to Pap Senior in 2004!

    • Vlora

      True.

    • ROC

      If you do not like whats said the ball is in your court, become a province of Turkey, and stop moan like an old lady, you been whining for 43 years,

      • gulumbra

        First we had Papadopolous crying on TV now we have another lawyer covering his bets. RoC politicians win the whining competition hands down and both the UN and the EU have found this out to their cost.

        • Sink the EU

          Give us something to vote in a referendum. Getting your own state is a non starter.

      • Banter

        All the whinging has been done by Greek Cypriot. A bit like a broken record really and leaders are not interested in hearing you anymore. What your President has done is unbelievably cruel to ALL refugees!

        • ROC

          If you feeling low about the whole situ, I suggest direct it at Turkey. I not interested as to what you think we done, we will not bow down to Turkeys demands, thats it in a nutshell, take it or leave it

  • Cat Cloudwatching

    ‘how to reactivate an initiative or how to reactivate the international community’

    Reactivate this, reactivate that … Start with yourself, Niko.

    • Caulkhead

      He has probably mistaken reactionary for reactive :-))

  • Realpolitik

    An attempt to return to the status quo. Turkish Cypriots should make it clear that this is not required given that the federal model is no longer the basis of negotiations.

    • Sink the EU

      Negotiations are a waste of time. Only the final referendum prevails.

      • Realpolitik

        Nothing to be put to a referendum. The Presidential candidates should run on a platform of what he believes a settlement should look like and, if elected, negotiate on that basis to the best of their ability with the result to be ratified by the parliament. These are the representatives of the people after all.

        • Sink the EU

          No, nothing of the kind. The people will never vote for representatives to solve a serious problem. Only the people decide via a referendum on what is BS and what is not. And so far the people only see BS.

      • Banter

        But what would the question be?

        • Sink the EU

          You tell me.

  • Ozay Mehmet

    A meaningless signal from a desperate voice!

    • Alexander Reuterswärd

      He tries to win votes from the people that got dissapointed in him after the last talks..

      • Ozay Mehmet

        Who are these voters? Do they eyes, ears? Especially brains?

        • Vlora

          Ozay it is some sort of”brain fog”virus .

          • Ozay Mehmet

            All I say, dear Vlora, is they elect….& deserve what they get.

            • Vlora

              Hey Ozay:)) Unfortunately, the crowd of these pseudo patriots in CM forum is the crowd who will vote also and therefore one can see no hope here now. The country is thriving on loan and there are no savings.No industry . No future and height of stubbornness. Majority is full of venom and hatred. It is a dark tunnel without any hope of any ray of light .

              • Sink the EU

                Nothing, nothing. There is nothing in the ROC. We only torture you, that’s all.

                • Vlora

                  who”you”.

                  • Sink the EU

                    “You” = everybody that is not me.

                    • Vlora

                      Actually no.

                    • Sink the EU

                      You are me?

                    • Vlora

                      “No” in this case means all can not be bracketed in one group. Technical blunder.

              • Ozay Mehmet

                Yes Vlora, and who do you think they can blame….the Turks, Germans, Brits, Palestinians, North Koreans? You get my point?
                My solution:…..Make a deal with TCs just to the North….go for mutual recognition.

                • Vlora

                  Rightly so.
                  Mutual recognition is the only final solution and a saving grace in this matter now.

                  There was a possibility of some solution in the latest negotiations as all the guarantors as well as both communities were available at one place. Unfortunately, the opportunity was screwed up because of incompetence and vested interests. Now the road seems to lead to two states solution finally.
                  Ozay, if there will be any forced decision,it will bring more bloodshed and eventually Island will stay as two states .Why not now.
                  Cheers,

          • Ozay Mehmet

            Judging by comments of SuperPats in CM….I wonder if there is hope for most of the current generation of GC voters, as you say they are contaminated.. future generations, if educated not to hate Turks (inclusive of TCs), then North and South may live side by side, in peace and friendship….but that is a long way off now.

    • ROC

      Desperation? who is desperate make no difference to the Greeks, if it stays the same for another 43 years.

      • Fevzi Ogelman

        What happened to the ‘Unite our Country’ slogan, refugees returning to their properties, Maras, Morphu, etc. No longer interested?

        • ROC

          At what cost? you think we going to accept what ever is throw at us just for the sake of it, If the Turkish troops do not leave Cyprus then no deal, we do not loose anything that we have not already lost in the last 43 years. the True Cypriot is losing, to the the Anatolian Cypriot. Blackmail does not work mate.

          • David Wilson

            You already lost 1/3 of “your” island and you are bankrupt third world entity. Where are you going next?

            • ROC

              So Mr Fake David, if you put like that, move on and become a province of Turkey and stop whining , you been moaning for 43 years and nothing has become of it,

              Whats been lost has been lost, we moved on and progressed, we do not stop and whine, your stuck in a time warp Mr Fake David, its now 2017 not 1974

              • David Wilson

                The correct answer is………… Wait for the next bail out by the EU LOL

                • ROC

                  Fake David or should I say Memet are you trying to troll? because your really crap at it.

                  • Vlora

                    How about some intelligent response about loan by EU?

                    • Sink the EU

                      Yes, we have unlimited access to EU money.

                    • ROC

                      Most countries in the EU took loans Italy,Ireland Spain Greece, what the big diff is that this will be repaid, ROC will pay of its loans and prosper, we always been survivors throughout the centuries so nothing will change for us, sweep your own back yard before trying to worry about others.

                    • Sink the EU

                      It’s better to say that the EU loan will never be repaid. It irritates the hell out of them.

                    • ROC

                      What most of the trolls here do not understand is that ROC has been in worse holes over the centuries than this and we always managed to come out of it, this is no diff, I have every faith in Greek Cypriots, I think sometimes the Turks mistake us for Greeks from Greece, we are a completely have a different mind set to them, and thats with no disrespect.

                      we are survivors

                    • Sink the EU

                      Survivors and then some. You are far better than the Greeks for sure.

                    • ROC

                      we been invaded by everyone, in the past and we still here, in 74 we lost 1/3 of land we relied on Agriculture we moved away from that, we carry on regardless, I have no fear in us,

                    • The Bowler

                      I know that you are different from the Greeks. The Greeks from Greece disparagingly call you “Arabs with shoes”. Your heritage is the Lebanon.

                    • Sink the EU

                      No, this what the Saudis call you the Turks.

                    • The Bowler

                      That hurts your tender feelings doesn’t it. They hate you, don’t take you seriously. Invade you, bankrupt you….lol

                    • Sink the EU

                      Who, the Saudis?

                    • The Bowler

                      The people you try to be. But they won’t accept you. You’re a levantine arab laddy.

                    • Sink the EU

                      Not a Levantine Jew? Are Jews Arabs?

                    • ROC

                      You should write in caps as to match your Gob, you speak in morse code and clutching to straws,

                    • Sink the EU

                      He is talking about this persistent pain Turks have when the rest of the world mixes them with Arabs.

                    • The Bowler

                      hahhahha they hate you mr. arab.

                    • ROC

                      If I sink to your level I end up like you, trying adding something to CM rather than making your self an idiot, oh and becareful you might get banned

                    • Vlora

                      Sink?Oh no. You don’t need to. You are already diving somewhere deep down in
                      the world of fish ,and the other commentator(s) is/are just swimming.Please come a little bit up .

                    • Sink the EU

                      The EU is at the swimming bottom, not me.

                    • ROC

                      Do you know how stupid you sound?

                    • HighTide

                      The ROC “over centuries” ? You need your head examined.

                    • Frustrated

                      Perhaps he can’t count and thinks that 57 years of independence is 570 years.

                    • Sink the EU

                      Cyprus.

                    • ROC

                      nit picking, CYPRUS then still does the crux of my rant

                    • HighTide

                      The crux is you.

                    • ROC

                      I just love it when I get up your nose,An argumentative idiot who argues just for the sake of it, I sometimes think your very jealous of the Greek Cypriot people,

                    • HighTide

                      You cannot post anything coherent, who would be jealous of an ignoramus?

                    • ROC

                      Well you personally won’t because you do not care if the TC becomes assimilated as long as the North become part of your expansion plans of Turkey, but we in the south will carry on enjoying the all the benefits of the EU and democracy and freedom of speech, something that the people of the North fear to talk about in case they get arrest at night and taken away.

                    • HighTide

                      The “benefits” of the EU that you will soon lose in your London home. In Cyprus they may well be needed again for the next bailout.

                    • ROC

                      In a nutshell: This is who you are.

                      dreamer
                      ˈdriːmə/Submit
                      noun
                      1.
                      a person who dreams or is dreaming.
                      2.
                      a person who is unpractical or idealistic.

                    • HighTide

                      Good that you check how to pronounce it. It sounds different in your Cockney.

                    • Sonar

                      Very true one example, when the ottomans invaded they sat back ,the latins did the fighting, when it was over Greek were rewarded with Latin churches, the priest became tax collector for the ottomans as for the Latins they were either converted to Moslem, or expelled some were executed few manage to remain in the island. Yes the Greek Cypriot are survivors

                    • Vlora

                      ROC is the worst example of imbalance in Payments in EU after Greece.

                    • Sink the EU

                      No problem. Then the eU sends in more money to cover it.

                    • ROC

                      What do you care , who cares what you think, you just get on and worry what your going to do in the next 43 years,

                    • Vlora

                      You have no argument here. Nothing .Just a severe brain fog.

                    • ROC

                      I have answered your question , Your a Turkish troll what do you care what the ROC owes, you do not even recognize us,stop trying to score stupid points over a fruitless question you asked, worry about your own problems

                    • Vlora

                      I am not a Turk. You have brain fog.

                    • Sink the EU

                      Oh suuuuuuuuuuure! You a Turk?

                    • Parthenon

                      Albania?

                    • Vlora

                      Going well.

                    • HighTide

                      Other countries did not need to be bailed out by the EU to the tune of billions, plus stealing money from their citizens as Cyprus did. Only Greece surpasses you with cheating.

                    • Sink the EU

                      Yes, we are very skillful at this plus we will get more money.

      • Ozay Mehmet

        Pls do a comparison…Remember this guy said Yes in 2004….
        Take a look at his picture and decipher what he is saying in 2017?

        • ROC

          It does not matter what he said in 2004, its what he laid on the table in 2017
          “Turkish troops and removal of the old guarantees” where was Akinci in all this,

          That is whats on the table, if the TC’s do not like it, become a province of Turkey.

          • Ozay Mehmet

            You speak like you won all.
            As for Turks, THEY alone will decide…you watch.

            • Sink the EU

              I am sure they will and face the consequences of their actions. We all do.

              • Ozay Mehmet

                Yes. See my reply to roc

                • Sink the EU

                  I saw your non-reply and you are making this fundamental mistake. We don’t care about the state in ROC. The state employees are our servants and we can replace them. On the other hand, you care about your state, Turkey, which rules you in every respect. So we can’t compare because we have unequal bases.

            • ROC

              Won what? we cannot do nothing to remove Turkish troops, so we just carry on progressing rather than stopping and moaning, How about you, are you happy that the TC is going to be banished to the History books, most Turkish Trolls on CM think you lot have won, I like to know what you won?

              • Sink the EU

                He is telling you that they won the right to harrass.

                • ROC

                  Agree and they have won nothing, nothing is legally owned and most settlers are illegal as is their TRNC is . so in my eyes they have nothing.

              • Ozay Mehmet

                1st question…..war, diplomacy and everything else…. to be able to say “Cyprus is Greek”
                Last question….TCs are now stronger…they have a country…in my youth they had nothing..

                • Sink the EU

                  So why are we talking then? If you are stronger then good for you.

                  • Ozay Mehmet

                    At the present ….with UN gone and Talks ended….nothing.
                    Turks will now call the shots…and speak for themselves.

                    • Sink the EU

                      Excellent. Then we have nothing to waste our time on.

                    • ROC

                      You call no shots, your in a weaker position than you ever have been in and I tell you for why, The UN ,EU and USA do not like Erdogan and anything that would be given to him would be a victory for him,

                      So my friend, you have nothing, and you do not call any shots, if any shots are fired are those you man Erdogan has shot himself in the foot.

                    • Sink the EU

                      Don’t say USA because their head explodes. They don’t like it at all.

                    • ROC

                      When Erdogans bodyguards beat up old ladies and other in the demonstrations the USA banned them for life , and Mr Erdogan instead of apologizing tried to justify it.
                      thats the sort of mentality one has.

                    • Sink the EU

                      Oh no! And the KKK counted on the bodyguards support! What now?

                • ROC

                  Cyprus is for true Cypriots, no one , has ever said otherwise, so lets get that out of the way

                  As for your 2nd point, TCs, I define in two lots, the True Cypriot and the Anatolian one, the 2nd I do not recognize until such time when a peace solution is settled with a agreed amount stay as for a country you do not have a separate country its one country and its called the “ROC” what you invaded and call yours is not, its not recognized by no one other than the invaders.

                  • Ozay Mehmet

                    Pray tell us who, in your opinion, are “true” Cypriots?
                    Who decides?

  • Alexander Reuterswärd

    the international community is fed up with the leaders and guarantors and won’t move until they have sorted out their differences. a new negotiator is unlikely at the moment after the treatment of Eide

    • Sink the EU

      You have been saying this for the last 45 years and o one pick up on this line.

      • Alexander Reuterswärd

        Lets see when the next round starts and what it will take from the Cypriot leaders to ignite the talks that are so creative in blaming the people who try to help them.

        The leaders who both stated that they own the talks, and now they complain that the international comunity not is showing interest..

        Leaders who made it very clear that they dont accept deadlines (normal in any kind of negotiation, that is what forces things forward).

        Leaders that have red lines that they simply dont back of from, how is things ever moving forward if you cant take a different view on things?

        I am sure the international community has nothing more important (syria, libya, afganistan, Korea etc etc) to work with

        • Vlora

          A good sum up. Afghanistan needs an immediate attention again as well as Venezuela is becoming a concern for all international community .

        • Sink the EU

          There is nothing to see.

          • Alexander Reuterswärd

            ofcourse not, since no one wants to reignirte the talks, you are correct…there is nothing to see 😉

            • Sink the EU

              Talks are free. Passing a referendum is not.

              • Alexander Reuterswärd

                talks are very expensive, you think the staff is free of charge and an unlimited resource?

                • Sink the EU

                  Turkey pays for them. So consider them free.

                  • Alexander Reuterswärd

                    so they pay for the united nations resources, doubt that…

                    Do they pay for the team from RoC…doubt that..

                    • Sink the EU

                      No, the ROC does not pay extra for these people to do their job. They already get a salary and the way they spend their time is up for the government to decide.

                    • Vlora

                      Incorrect.The travelling people had /have their daily allowances for official travel as well as their travel is free as well as their all expenditures there at negotiation place are born by the government.

                    • Alexander Reuterswärd

                      and is it benefical for the people to have a group of people working on a case that leads nowhere, and has been doing it for 50 years.

                      There is a cost!

                • Vlora

                  Alex, for these negotiations civilian staff, as well as technical staff is the best staff members and consultants who charge a lot and how much expensive it is for ROC who already is living on loans and need some savings.It is extremely unfortunate what is happening now.

                  • Sink the EU

                    Yes, the EU gladly pays for all of that.

                    • Vlora

                      Incorrect.TA and DSA is paid by the government .

                    • Sink the EU

                      We can submit reimbursement to the EU. We are very good at this.

                    • Vlora

                      Incorrect again!!!!NO!!!!

                    • Sink the EU

                      o.k. So you don’t want any of the EU reimbursement then. O.k. we will keep it.

    • Vlora

      Very true:)

    • ROC

      Who is this “international community ” and who is fed up ? is this in print somewhere?

      • Alexander Reuterswärd

        Speaking on Tuesday morning in the village Prodromos, President Anastasiades noted that this is a period of reflection and said that he does not see any initiatives arising at the moment.

        “We will try to see during the UN General Assembly, through the meetings we will have there, how to reactivate an initiative or how to reactivate the international community” concerning a Cyprus settlement, the President said.

        what he fails to understand is that he and the other leader is the ones who have to restart the talks, and they have to take some pretty large moves to get the community interested in spending their time trying to help.

        • Sink the EU

          In case you don’t know we have a democracy in Cyprus and not a monarchy. What the President says or does not say is irrelevant to the solution. The people will vote in a referendum and if they see the slightest hint of BS they will vote NO.

          • Alexander Reuterswärd

            you dont get it, the president seems unhappy about the lack of commitment from the international community regarding setting up a new round of talks.

            After the last round of talks where both sides clearly made their red loines, why should the international community step in and try to get the talks up and running again?

            • HighTide

              Nobody will. Only in southern dreams.

            • Sink the EU

              Then that’s Aastasiades’ problem if he is unhappy. The people of the ROC don’t take instructions from their servant nor do they care about his moods. When it comes time for a vote they will decide on the issues.

              • Frustrated

                There’ll never be “a time for a vote” as Anastasiades has no intention of negotiating an agreement which will trigger a referendum.

                • Sink the EU

                  The referedum will not be triggered by an agreement of any kind. The referendum will be triggered when there is sufficient evidence that a proposed solution has a fighting chance of approval by the people, on both sides. The ROC has no desire to get into a “blame game” again about who rejected the plan and why. The issue is very straight forward. You either have a passable referendum platform or you do not. If you do not then there is no need to hold a referendum.

        • ROC

          So nothing there suggests they are fed up, you inserted that line in, as for a solution Nico made it clear in swissland, no Turkish troops and removal of the old guarantees

          • Alexander Reuterswärd

            yes, my view is that the UN is fed up.

            And Turkey wont accept rthose red lines, so why should the UN get the talks back up again?

            • David Wilson

              True, he came up with that line so he could kill the talks Nothing more nothing less

            • ROC

              Then everything stays the same as it has been for 43 years and the True Turkish Cypriot becomes an Anatolian Cypriot, not my choosing but that the reality

              • HighTide

                You have nothing to choose for Turkish Cypriots. You have a problem choosing your socks in the morning.

                • ROC

                  I think maybe the True Turkish Cypriots are now waking up to the fact they have been hood winked by Turkey and thought the grass was greener on the other side when it fact it just straw.

                  • HighTide

                    We export the straw to the “Republic” as donkey fodder.

                    • ROC

                      I export tissue paper to the North but say nothing

                    • HighTide

                      Apparently used.

            • Vlora

              Indeed.

      • David Wilson

        Hi COC its written clearly in the mantra of “Zero Troops/Zero Guarantees” which means we will ethnic cleansing Cypus again just like before until those pesky troops got in the way

        • ROC

          Dream on Fake David, “we will ethnic cleansing Cypus ” a christian name
          who you trying to kid ,you cannot even fake your indentity correctly,, you idiot.

          • David Wilson

            Hey COC go steady man I only been on this CM forum a couple of weeks now and I am certainly not Turkish

            • ROC

              “which means we will ethnic cleansing Cypus again” a christian ranting these words,
              no mate your a Turk alright

              • David Wilson

                Anglo Saxon you pleb!

                • ROC

                  your rants have a direction, you choose your words carefully I be watching you, Mr fake David.

                  • David Wilson

                    Yawn……..

            • Sink the EU

              Oh sure, your true name David Wilson, clearly says so.

    • SuzieQ

      His treatment will ensure that there won’t be many rushing to be appointed special envoy!

  • The True Cypriot

    Extend the status quo…

    That is the game……

    • Sink the EU

      Or starving a certain community out. That’s an alternative name.

      • The True Cypriot

        We are well fed.

        • Sink the EU

          Oh, I am sure. Let’s see what another 100 years of isolation will do to you. Call some North Korean friends for pointers.

          • The True Cypriot

            Will you still be here then?

            • Sink the EU

              Certainly not. But my buddies with my instructions will for sure.

              • The True Cypriot

                So you pass your ignorance and stupidity through the generations?

                • Vlora

                  A process passing from one generation to another one.Do n’t you see it!!!

                  • The True Cypriot

                    yes – its called

                    “dumb to dumber”

                    • Vlora

                      For such people it is true:
                      “I’m not dumb. I just have a command of thoroughly useless information.” By Bill Watterson

                  • disqus_8q00vR7rLQ

                    Why do you persist in sticking your snout in?

                    • Vlora

                      I am a contributor. Respond with some useful information if you have ever studied.

                    • disqus_8q00vR7rLQ

                      No one wants to read your biased BS.

                    • ROC

                      Your a hypocrite and a troll, sorry just being honest

                    • HighTide

                      To know yourself is the best way to start recovery, you are both. Deal with it.

                    • ROC

                      Wooo tables turned, now HT is Vlora parrot you two are worse than a punch and judy show hahahhah

                    • HighTide

                      Jealous for not getting any support? Even your compatriots ignore you.

                • Sink the EU

                  Without a doubt. Greek resolve is here to stay.

                  • The True Cypriot

                    Oh I thought you were a “Cypriot”?

                    When do you become “Greek”??

                    • Sink the EU

                      I am actually neither.

                    • ROC

                      Is an Anatolian settler Cypriot? answer NO

          • Sonar

            I hate to desolation you the North is not isolated, they are thriving, no direct flights has some effect, apart from that, commerce seam to be good there are ships at anchor waiting for berths to unload, I have seen goods from Italy, France, Germany, UK, Japan, India,not to mention Turkey , China as for medicine lots chemist, its worth a trip across its an eye opener.

            • Sink the EU

              Sonar, it’s your self-made isolation.

              Which part of the people don’t trust you, don’t you understand?

              The people of Cyprus don’t trust you, Turkey, the pseudo-state, and “south”s leaders.

              The people will vote on a single referendum again and as it stands right now you will lose again. Because the people don’t trust your BS.

              • Sonar

                I was only commenting isolation, I don’t know what the rest is about. The North has moved on as the south seams to think it’s the same as 43 years a go. That is why this idea of uniting Cyprus is a dead duck , some think they can integrate the people’s of the North this will be impossible. One more bit of information there is a lot of investment happening in the North private and public up shot is the North is consolidating it’s position

                • Sink the EU

                  Fine. But if reunification is not possible because you don’t want to then it does not mean you get to choose to have a state. It means you stay in punishment until you realize that reunification is one-way street.

            • ROC

              Well am very happy for you, maybe you can start with Vlora and Hidetide a petition to become a province of Turkey, and as your doing so well am sure the True Turkish Cypriot does not mind he will becoming a Anatolian Cypriot.

  • The True Cypriot

    Any suggestions for where he sticks his probe?

    Plaudits for the funniest….

    • Sink the EU

      He is toying with you and you are taking the bait.

      • The True Cypriot

        We know the game…

        • Sink the EU

          If you know it then why do you react the way you do?

          • The True Cypriot

            To expose your hypocrisy and i do that rather well.

            • Sink the EU

              Oh, I am sure. Hypocrisy was never part of your culture.

              • The True Cypriot

                WYSIWG with us.

                • Sink the EU

                  Is it true that Satan was born in Turkey and in fact there is a cave there to visit?

                  • The True Cypriot

                    Is that the sum total of your intelligence?

                    • Sink the EU

                      No, I am far more intelligent than this.

                    • The True Cypriot

                      Don’t flatter yourself

                    • Sink the EU

                      I never do.

  • Barry White

    It is time for Prez Nik to fully engage in his re-election attempt. He is yesterday`s news. Leave the Cyprob to the adults to sort out as it is now spun out of Nicosia`s orbit.

    He seems to be singing….

    ” It takes a worried man to sing a worried song……”

    • Sink the EU

      What re-election? He is not a declared candidate.

      • disqus_8q00vR7rLQ

        Brits sticking their noses in other peoples business, again.

  • David Wilson

    “Nicos Anastasiades said that he will probe the possibility” I dont know in which direction he is gonna put his probe because the EU and UN are not goint to want it in their direction now he pi**ed them off for good. The only one willing to accomdate his probe is that fat bloke Kotzi on when they meet up on his next jolly to Athens 🙂

    • Sink the EU

      Kotzias is too fat to have any ideas.

    • disqus_8q00vR7rLQ

      David Wilson wants his name back.

    • ROC

      Heh Mr Fake David, you seem to talk a lot of rubbish, trying stick to facts rather than trying to blow your own Trumpet Mr Fake David.

  • Cyprus Polis pensioner

    Seriously, what planet is this guy on? He’s just peed off the UN big time, slagged the last UN special adviser to death; also peed off the EU by all accounts and now he thinks he’s off to ‘smart-talk’ the UN and ‘wind-bag’ and waffle his way allover again!

    Does he really thinks the whole world is intellectually challenged and he’s the only guy with a brain cell? I hope he doesn’t get a very warm welcome and the truth is told by the UN for once: Start acting like a grown up leader of a country, or risk the UN pulling out. In fact let the UN set a timetable for this and we’ll see some movement on both sides i bet.

    Oh, who’s gonna be the next UN target taking on the UNSA role in Cyprus? Must want their head testing 🙂

    • NICKDAVIS844

      The peeing was done and is being done by Turkey on all the resolution against her on Cyprus.

    • Sink the EU

      I am glad you agree that the ROC is a country and that it represents 100% of the island. Now, go and tell Turkey this.

      • Steve Peri

        In your dreams boy………

        • Sink the EU

          My name is not John Lennon.

          • The Bowler

            I’ve got a name for you, but this is a family journal. lol

            • Sink the EU

              Put it in a referendum to see if it will pass.

              • The Bowler

                Just follow the upvotes….you’re a loser lady.

                • Sink the EU

                  Loser Lady is my new name? By the Turkish regime no doubt.

    • Frustrated

      Great comment!

  • Sink the EU

    That’s a good idea. Let Turkey negotiate with the EU on Cyprus.

    • Vlora

      EU will never doit without UN.UN prevails here

      • Sink the EU

        The referendum prevails here. The UN is just part of a process. Nothing the UN does or says has any bearing on the solution. Only people have. So you have to find a way to win the people over for your side of the argument.

        • Vlora

          Referendum will be under the supervision of UN if it happens ever.

          • Sink the EU

            They can supervise all they want. They can not tell the people which way to vote.

