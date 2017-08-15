Cyprus President to probe possibility of new settlement initiative during UN General Assembly

The President of Cyprus Nicos Anastasiades said that he will probe the possibility over a new initiative for a Cyprus settlement during the UN General Assembly, next September in New York.

Speaking on Tuesday morning in the village Prodromos, President Anastasiades noted that this is a period of reflection and said that he does not see any initiatives arising at the moment.

“We will try to see during the UN General Assembly, through the meetings we will have there, how to reactivate an initiative or how to reactivate the international community” concerning a Cyprus settlement, the President said.

He also highlighted the statements from Turkey, showing Ankara’s pursuit of a settlement that is not within the UN parameters, adding that “this is something that the Secretary General and the international community must take into account”.

Asked if he prefers the appointment of a European Adviser by the UN, President Anastasiades said that everyone admits that Cyprus is also a European problem. Furthermore, he expressed hope that in the event of a new initiative, the appointment of a new UN Special Adviser will reflect this aspect.

UN-peace talks at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana commenced on June 28. In the early hours of July 7 UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres announced that the Conference on Cyprus ended without an agreement.

The talks, held under the auspices of the UN, aim at reuniting Cyprus under a federal roof.

