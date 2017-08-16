Morphou concerns over EU funds for Turkish Cypriots

August 16th, 2017 Cyprus, Cyprus Talks 375 comments

Morphou concerns over EU funds for Turkish Cypriots

The mayor of Morphou said on Wednesday that EU funds to the Turkish Cypriot community must be carefully granted so as to avoid irreversible changes on the ground.

Handing a petition to EU representatives on the 43rd anniversary of the occupation of Morphou by the Turkish army, Victoras Hadjiavram urged the EU to play a substantive role in efforts to reunite the island but added that cash to the Turkish Cypriot community could make things harder.

“The EU must play a substantive role in the procedure to resolve the Cyprus problem and secure the basic freedoms of the European acquis in Cyprus too,” the mayor said.

He warned, however, that funds to Turkish Cypriots could complicate efforts towards reunification.

“Unfortunately, these funds make things more difficult and create accomplished facts on the ground,” he said. “So, there must be careful administration of the funds because this is important; regulation must be above everything else and I don’t think the proper procedure followed in all other programmes is adhered to,” he added without elaborating.

The EU decided to provide assistance to the Turkish Cypriot community after Cyprus joined the EU in 2004 as a divided island.

The programme’s objectives are to promote social and economic development, develop and refurbish infrastructure, foster reconciliation, build confidence and support civil society, bring the Turkish Cypriot community closer to the EU, through information and contacts between Turkish Cypriots and other EU citizens and help the Turkish Cypriot community prepare for the implementation of EU law once a settlement of the Cyprus issue was agreed.

In the last 10 years (2006-2016), the EU allocated €449m to projects in support of the Turkish Cypriot community.

The Morphou mayor said it was unacceptable that the township was under occupation 43 years later.

But he added that he was not sure the EU wanted to put pressure on Turkey to find a viable solution.

“For another year, we will give you a resolution with the request to convey it to the European Commission and the European parliament,” Hadjiavram said. “I hope it will be the last time we visit you under such conditions. I hope you see us under a different state of affairs next time, but I’m not sure if the EU too wants to put such pressure on Turkey so that we find a viable solution.”

 

    The more I read about mayors of morphou or kyrenia or famagusta the more I am amazed at how much the urge to cling to titles is among this bunch, anybody know who dare I say is the mayor of Constantinople for that matter? either way both leaders should be ashamed of leaving their communities in limbo as they have done, both are to blame and many others have a finger in the matters of the failed talks……give us all a break as I have said over and over people need closure, not perpetual uncertainty.

    As for mr morphou mayor he knows too well that the ergdogan clan have invested ‘their’ hard earnt cash in the area and are unlikely to budge…besides this was one of the off the record talks akinci had with former cy foreign minister Rolandis…..akinci saying that returning morphou would be too difficult due to the level of investment made by turkey….why on earth nik didn’t see the writing on the wall is beyond me…..

    • Caulkhead

      They cling to the titles as there is a guarantee income and pension that goes with it; for doing sweet FA!

      • emba paphos

        No doubt they do, and guess what their kids inherit these seats and titles and cushy numbers

  • Mil

    This guy is a traitor. He’s lobbying for cutting funds that benefit the city he claims to represent.

    • HighTide

      Most likely because they don’t go into his bank account.

    • Fred Yusuf

      He also opposed the agreement in 2004 when Morfu was being given back. At the same time the TC residents who knew that they would be moved after the agreement voted yes. You cannot make it up.

      • ROC

        Given something back with unacceptable strings attached absolutely the correct thing to do, is to say NO

        • Fred Yusuf

          What exactly were the strings? The Morfu people would have been able to retrun to their properties under the GC administration. What more did they need?

    • ROC

      He does represent it but can not implement anything because he is denied doing so by the illegal occupiers, so your statement is floored.

  • Banker

    1. The real mayor of Morphou is in the duty and working for Omorfo. This guy is getting paid with the money of tax payers and only writing some non-functional statements in 43 years. These men are enjoying their lives with nice salary while you are working. You continue to work so they can have their luxury life by not doing anything at all.
    2. “He warned, however, that funds to Turkish Cypriots could complicate efforts towards reunification” The real issue is EU complicated efforts towards reunification by allowing half of the island into EU. That was there biggest mistake if they were really intending to reunite island.

    • ROC

      Your assumption is rubbish what you saying is ” Oh lets invade a Country, then ethical cleansed it, lets not recognize the the south, oh lets bring in illegal settlers to change the demography and OH BTW we want the whole country in the EU, ?????

      Why don’t you just say this rather than dance” we want the North to be recognized”

      This is not going to happen, reunification with Greece and Turkey butting their nose out of Cyprus, that the only way

      • Banker

        What assumptions ? I am not assuming anything in my statement. I am just telling whats going on in reality. We did not want North to be recognized at the first place. We waited negotiations and we said yes in Annan plan. We elected Akıncı for ultimate settlement for second time. We are waiting since 2000’s. You did not leave us any other choice. Yeah now we want recognition…It sounds nice and naive but Greece, Turkey and Brits do not want leave their bases…

      • The True Cypriot

        Not your country and never has been old bean.

        We have some GC land, you have some TC land.

        Land on both sides has been used since 1974.

        The problem with you is that you think you own Cyprus – you never have.

        In terms of demography, you make a good point – we don’t like too, but ask yourself 2 simple little questions, if your narrow mind is open for a change.

        1) Who lives in the south and WHERE have they come from since 1974, and how was the demography of Cyprus changed since 1922?

        2) GC inspired embargoes have led to many TC leaving Cyprus since 1974, let alone all those who left from 1955-74 because of the violence and discrimination against them inspired by EOKA – do you seriously think that the North will depopulate just to satisfy Greek demands for a one sided immigration policy, based ONLY on who they want to let in?

        Turks will overrun all of Cyprus before our GC neighbours wake up.

        • Andrew

          And it isn’t turkeys country either.

          • HighTide

            But Turkish Cypriots’.

          • The True Cypriot

            Have you seen any statements EVER by Turkey claiming sovereignty of Cyprus?

            Please show us proof if you have.

            My response was in relation to demographic changes which have happened on BOTH sides, and it seems to me that GCs seem to think Cyprus is Greek.

            If GCs wanted to avoid an influx of immigrants, they should have behaved better from 1955-74 and negotiated better from 1974 to now.

            This issue has been a propaganda war since 1974 and I do not believe that the Greeks/GCs have ever accepted the treaties that created Cyprus in 1960.

            • ROC

              The proof is it was Turkey that ordered the mass of settlers into Cyprus, it was Turkey that gagged Akinci in the talks, one does not have to state publicly its has ownership of the North, its funds it and controls it, that is just as good as owning it over the the True Turkish Cypriot, You breath Air, but you dont see it, same crap,

              • The True Cypriot

                We agree with Akinici – we elected him.

                Do you seriously think we will ever live under you lot again?

                Grow up.

                • Vlora

                  Never ever think to live under any one. Slavery is a curse

        • ROC

          You own nothing you only occupy get that distinction in your head, as for progress I seen none in 43 years, only I have seen is the assimilation of the True Turkish Cypriot, if your happy with that its fine by me,

          The ROC is staying despite what most of the Turkish trolls on CM say or dream about, you can either be part of it, when you disband your unacceptable demands for peace, or become a province of Turkey,

          To be honest I have exhausted myself in thinking peace will come, because north is now made of Anatolian’s, they have no culture in Cyprus. and have assimilated the True Turkish Cypriot( pardon the pun)

          • The True Cypriot

            Idiotic and narrow response as expected – if we don’t agree with you, we must be trolls or “anatolians” – what an arrogant view.

            • ROC

              Then why sit and pretend all the BS that comes from your side, “oh we have this and Oh we have that” you got nothing in 43 years and still will not have nothing, the ROC is not going anywhere, get use to it

        • I’llbeback

          Turkish Cypriot land is not being dished out to Tom, Dick and Harry as GC land is in the North!

          • The True Cypriot

            Oh so its OK for our land to be used for what you think is valuable ?

            Most of the front of Larnaca and its airport is our land.

            Its the same issue on both sides.

  • eren

    i havent had a laugh like this is quite some time.. a guy living in the GC section claims to be the mayor of Guzelyurt in the north, when the town has been under TC control for over 40 years. What a delusional being..
    Once again there is no good faith from the greek side,, their aim is to crush the TCs and then claim equality. But the joke is on them because the way things are going, many people who used to have homes in Guzelyurt have applied to the property commission in order to claim compensation.. when all these are paid out what will the greek side have to claim?

  • nayia theo

    Whats the point of being in the EU if they dont recognise the legitimate Morphites. If the EU is handing out cash to people that invade, then our values are not the same. Its time to align ourselves to China and Russia. The WEst has let down Cyprus again

    • Naci Rizaoglu

      The sooner the better actually.

    • EGB

      Way time to be let down by China and Russia, Cyprus than then become the complete victim of its own ego.

      • nayia theo

        Is Syria can be saved by Russia , I’m sure Cyprus has a chance. Have we ever asked Russia for assistance? Assad did and it changes course. We kept relying on mainland Greece that cant defend itself or organise itself.

  • hornet

    why would the EU pay these Islamic backward morons?

    • Naci Rizaoglu

      To upset racist people like you..

  • TC Alkan Volkan

    Who is Hadjiavram? a mayor of Mourphou, I strongly believe that for the last 43 years the mayor of this town is Turkish Cypriot. and NOT GREEK CYPRIOT.

    • Devils-Advocate

      The families of those raped and killed, displaced and dispossessed don’t think so.

      • The Bowler

        Hmm and the TC’s buried in mass graves don’t give a four x and quite frankly I don’t care about what anybody thinks.

        • Devils-Advocate

          Too many victims, completely innocent of any crimes still want to go home though.

          • The Bowler

            Hmm I hope you’re young cos it gonna be any time soon matey.

            • Devils-Advocate

              I’ll be on the scrapheap soon.. my suffering and hoping will all be over soon enough I’m sure. One less refugee not to think about!

            • ROC

              However long its occupied the North stills owns nothing, that’s the big difference and no organisation or establishment will ever allow land that has been taken by force to be legalized. It’s been like that for 43 years and still will continue.

              • HighTide

                That’s another pipe dream of yours. All requests for compensation were referred to the Turkish controlled IPC. Title deeds of the TRNC are very secure, nobody can touch them. Give it a try.

            • I’llbeback

              I would love to see Aliens or the Chinese or Gulf Arabs , or Russians invade the UK and take all the prime London land matey.

              Oh, they already have.

          • tractor safari

            the world is full of displaced people!!!!!! Move on, I and my family have

            • Devils-Advocate

              Some people can others can’t, some peoples roots and land is their soul.. for me it’s like that.

      • Naci Rizaoglu

        And why do you not ask the families of all those TCs who were raped, killed and buried in mass graves in 4 TC villages how they feel.

        • eren

          the truth hurts thats why.. the greeks never accept responsibility for anything

        • Andrew

          They were from both sides.. stop playing blame games

          • Naci Rizaoglu

            It is the habit of GCs who blame everything on Turks, Turkey, TCs, USA, UK etc. When this is done on this forum by these super racist individuals, we demonstrate to these pseudo-patriots with solid proof that the GCs are equally to blame and that they are in no means angels.. I never seen a comment from you telling your fellow countrymen that they are also wrong and that they can not continue blaming everyone else but themselves.

      • tractor safari

        The TC’s you are talking about???? I just read a book about that

    • nayia theo

      TheTurkish cypriot mayor is illegitemate.

      • EGB

        Not recognised by the United Nations is what you mean to say (I assume). It all comes back to ‘does it matter if the cat is black or white?’ There are many ways to solve a problem, there is seldom just one way.

        • eren

          who cares about what the UN thinks? theyve done a great job so far havent they?

    • EGB

      There is a ROC mayor of Morphou and there have been mayors of Morphou doing a job since 1974. It’s just politics and not worth get excited about.

    • ROC

      That is because you have no legal staus over it ROC does, DRRRRRRRRRRRRR were you been in the last 43 years

    • I’llbeback

      Yes a thief/mayor.

  • The Bowler

    Some people worry about anything.
    They’re not getting it back; so why do they care about what happens in Güzelyurt??

    • Devils-Advocate

      Before EU funds went into Morphou, it was one of areas that was meant to be returned. Well that is If self declared TRNC kept to it’s promise to take this money and work towards EU principles as opposed to what is going on. So the cleansed people care because they want it back and are still not quite ready to accept the occupation as a permanent reality.

      • Fred Yusuf

        And it was offered in 2004 and refused. What more can be said about the matter. What exactly does the mayor want the EU to do, starve the TCs of any funding? And would that help? Does he live in a cave or does he have a regular job. Og I forgot he is a mayor of a town without a town. never mind lets hope for his sake that EU puts a bit of pressure on the next GC leadership and they take a bit more note of Akinci is saying. We live in hope.

        • Devils-Advocate

          Correct, the proposal was unanimously rejected.. No more Turkish guarantors and interventions please.

          • The Bowler

            Don’t worry about us. Worry about yourself, your politicians have become millionaires taking the pi** out of you for 50 years.. oh and we won’t mention the Greeks who invaded and killed you wholesale then came back and bankrupted you. Sort your own problems out first. Don’t worry about us.

            • Devils-Advocate

              Interesting how Turkey exploiting those rights gives you the impression it’s all about you.. What an ego!!

              • The Bowler

                Like I said don’t dodge the issue. You’re up to your neck in the proverbial.

                • Devils-Advocate

                  Do you mean the article topic about EU funding it’s occupied isolated citizen communities, or what your changing it to i.e. political failings / dictatorship killings etc.. What’s the question again?

      • The Bowler

        It was not given as a bribe. It was all dependant on negotiations. And there’s many twists and turns in negotiations. Anastasiades for example twists and turns like a worm. In the end he got **** all.

        • Devils-Advocate

          All handouts are bribes, it maybe an EU fund for Cyprus as an EU country, as EU territory and for EU citizens (also benefitting Settlers). I’m sure the EU didn’t intend to fund the gaps in Turkey’s partition plan..

          • The Bowler

            Your viewpoint and I don’t share it, because it doesn’t suit me and you don’t share mine because it doesn’t suit you. Differing perspectives.

            • Devils-Advocate

              Like your ‘doesn’t suit me’ style Bowler.. If the EU has given for nothing in return, it will be a first, lets put it that way!

              • The Bowler

                Like I said, you’re mistaking me for someone that give a four x.

                • Devils-Advocate

                  I rarely misjudge a character, can’t see how I did this time either…

                • I’llbeback

                  Of course your simply a Turkish imperialist carpetbagger lol!

          • nayia theo

            Perhaps the EU is trying to increase Cyprus s debt so that they can control it better. Carrots like that could be our undoing

        • I’llbeback

          I can disagree with that. Could we change worm to cunning snake?

    • EGB

      I’m not criticising you but… You say getting it back, the land ownership is as it always was, it’s just a question of which regime might collect the council tax. I agree with you, a few old people and maybe some big land owners might want to go back to Morphou but that’s a might .

  • Sonar

    What load nothing all because EU is going to spend some money on some project in North Cyprus as a tax payer I fully endorse this spend. So you Cypriot are happy for Europe to spend money in non European countries but not happy about them spending it in Cyprus.

    • Devils-Advocate

      The concern is that EU funds are helping to finance Turkey’s partition objective…

  • almostbroke

    The Mayor of Morphou ? I thought Morphou was in the ‘occupied areas ‘ ? How can he influence policy when he is not physically there . More importantly does he get paid for ‘pontificating !!!!!!

    • Devils-Advocate

      He represents the people that were ethnically wiped out of Morphou.

      • almostbroke

        Oh ! They are not there either ! Strange set up !

        • Devils-Advocate

          Correct, it is very sad being strung along as if you’ll ever get to return and all the hope just being dashed away, on the whim of ever changing demands that will never be met.

      • Sonar

        So they are dead?

        • Devils-Advocate

          He wasn’t voted into the post by those ones!

    • disqus_8q00vR7rLQ

      I bet you do, what’s the going rate for trolling?

      • almostbroke

        Everyone commenting here dosent necessarily have to agree with your version of history , everyone is entitled to their opinion . It’s only an opinion , no more no less .

        • disqus_8q00vR7rLQ

          Its not my opinion, I don’t write history books.

          • almostbroke

            Well by your comments , you would think you did , but your version , which may not always be correct .

            • disqus_8q00vR7rLQ

              It’s more correct than your hate filled version.

              • almostbroke

                Sorry , you the one with the totally biased one sided version of history , you , in your little world would deny the collaboration of , especially the G O church with the Ottomans , to collect the millet taxes and in return were suitably rewarded for their input . No one is ‘hating ‘ anyone , there is no such thing in history as Greeks ‘good ‘ Ottomans ‘bad ‘or visa versa , both sides have questions to answer , but you cannot change history, maybe in your case you can to suit your ‘one sided ‘ agenda .

                • disqus_8q00vR7rLQ

                  Go away you nasty troll. Your BS propaganda doesn’t wash with me.

                  • almostbroke

                    Who cares ! Go live in your little ‘biased ‘ world , maybe you might research a bit of history while your there , or are you of such low intellect you can only resort to ‘name calling ‘ when it dosent suit your ‘one sided ‘ agenda . Low class !

                    • Vlora

                      This commentator is a resurrection of late Arty. He never speaks sense.Better , we should start ignoring him and leave him alone trolling around .

  • Vlora

    Reminds me of the play”Othello”.Incidentally? Othello belonged to Famagusta.

  • Parthenon

    Another absolute outrage!!!
    Why are EU taxpayers money being used to subsidize the illegal criminal occupation of Cyprus territory?
    Why haven’t the sheep in charge of the RoC blocked this? What the hell is going on in Nicosia!!!!
    Why don’t we give the Turkish army free petrol as well!!!!

    • mustafa balci

      Now you are calling them sheep

      • Parthenon

        That’s right. At the moment Greeks are Lions led by Sheep!!!
        But a new Alexander will come one day!

        • mustafa balci

          And I am waiting g for jesus and mohammed to come and sort out all the problems of the world

          • Vlora

            As mediators, both, Jesus and Mohammad will be condemned adversely and Leaders will complain to God and they will lose their posts of “prophets” .Do n’t invite them pl

          • HighTide

            Both of them have created most of the world’s problems.
            Religion is a curse.

            • SG

              One hundred percent agree

            • ROC

              Are you a Muslim by any chance its related to your rant, its not a personal request.

          • Parthenon

            How dare you mention Jesus in the same sentence as Mohammed!!! Did Jesus behead anyone or practice Jihad against others?

            • HighTide

              You are a hypocrite. While they were both mainly figures of imagination and hype, Mohamed did not behead any more than was the habit everywhere at that day and age.

            • Vlora

              A secular law allows it.

            • Naci Rizaoglu

              Yeah your masters the Romans and the Jews beheaded Paul. Alexander beheaded all men in the City of Tyre and burnt down the city of Persepolis

              • Andrew

                I find it amazing that all of you people on this forum refer to past ‘events’ so to speak. Will get all of you no where . But I guess all you old people have nothing better to do but squabble about rubbish

                • Naci Rizaoglu

                  Denying TCs basic human rights and freedoms, changing ther constitutional rights, causing them to live in enclaves, causing them to live in fear for their lives is no rubbish. If you think that the GCs of 2017 are better than the GCs of 50s, 60, and 70s, you are wrong. If you were better than before as you put it, then why do you still teach to your young in your history books and in your churches to hate everything Turkish. Why did the GC students attack the TCs students in the English School a few years ago and your so called Justice system has chosen to do nothing about it?

              • Parthenon

                But none claimed to be a prophet

        • I’llbeback

          I think I saw him on Finikoudes drinking a frappe and playing tavli with some of his friends.

          • Parthenon

            Thats the problem. Most GCs have it easy & dont think of fighting back.

        • Naci Rizaoglu

          Yeah he came and left a few years ago. He was called Alexander Downer…

    • HighTide

      Why is EU taxpayers money and that from your own citizens’ bank accounts used to save South Cyprus from bankruptcy? Any idea?

      • Parthenon

        Cyprus is part of the EU that’s why.

        • HighTide

          According to your government, the whole island.

          • Parthenon

            Yes. But the North does not have EU law & benefits.

            • HighTide

              What benefits? To receive loans to avoid bankruptcy?
              No need for the TRNC thas has appropriate laws.

              • Parthenon

                Extract from LGC News….

                Turkes was dismissed from the Turkish Cabinet in a reshuffle last month.

                The coalition is “50 light years away from the Turkish Cypriot people” and has exploited them, said Soyer.

                The former prime minister called for elections as soon as possible, saying the government was in denial about the TRNC’s accumulated internal debt.

                He asked how the outside world can take them seriously when the state has 7 trillion TL of debt, the quota of TRNC universities is up by 50% and students from Turkey are no longer applying. The high cost of airline tickets, of mobile and internet communications is also a disincentive to economic growth.

              • Andrew

                Yes you rely on turkey to boost your economy

                • HighTide

                  Very useful indeed. Tourists and students arrive from all over the world though.

            • Vlora

              Suspended “till further orders”.

            • Vlora

              Othello!!!

    • Anon

      The Turkish army are here because the Turkish Cypriots want them here …it is our Island as well.
      We don’t see any illegal occupation …we just see the Greek Republic of Cyprus acting like they own everything

      • Parthenon

        The Turkish army are here because they cowardly attacked Cyprus after it suffered a Coup!!! Instead of restoring order they committed ethnic cleansing!!!

        • Anon

          No…The Turkish army are here because the Greek Cypriots were trying to ethnically cleanse the Island of everything Turkish …
          Its never been a Greek Island …

          • Vlora

            Indeed.

          • Parthenon

            If Pericles had never walked on Cyprus I would agree with you.
            If Alexander’s Navy had not sailed pass Cyprus I would agree with you.

            Unfortunately for you history shows that Cyprus was & is a Greek Island.

            • HighTide

              Greece never ruled the island. Many ships passed by without taking control. Some did, like the French.

              • Parthenon

                Greece was never a unitary state until Byzantium. Byzantium did rule Cyprus.

                What is without doubt is that Greeks have lived on Cyprus since the days of Homer.

                • HighTide

                  Wrong again. There was no Byzantine rule of Cyprus.
                  Greece was not a state either. Only since recent times.
                  You mistake it for the Ottoman regime.

                  • Parthenon

                    How can anyone mistake good over evil????

                    • HighTide

                      A lot of people in the South.

                  • Andrew

                    Let’s have a history lesson.. stupid old people. Get over the past

                • Anon

                  Homer Simpson ?

                  • Parthenon

                    Haha…good one!

            • Vlora

              Cyprus is just an island like all other islands which originally was NOT inhabited by aristocrats and business tycoons but by farmers and peasants .

              • disqus_8q00vR7rLQ

                Greek farmers and peasants.

                • Vlora

                  Not necessarily. Middle East is very near.So some from Greece-poor peasants and some from Middle East.

                  • Parthenon

                    Any from Albania?

                  • disqus_8q00vR7rLQ

                    No, you are wrong, Cyprus has been Greek for over 3,000, years, and have been here for over 14,000 years.

                    • Vlora

                      so what?

                    • disqus_8q00vR7rLQ

                      Read your post, the one i answered to.

            • Anon

              Reality says different though doesn’t it …?
              Or is reality a term you are not familiar with ?
              Everything around me says Cyprus is not Greek…well this North half anyway ..the better half

              • disqus_8q00vR7rLQ

                Turks are thieves.

                • Anon

                  Kotzias? Is that you ?

                • I’llbeback

                  Some of them are. Some of them are sons and grandsons of thieves.

                  • Naci Rizaoglu

                    The bigger thieves are in the South. Look at your politicians and the developers. There are 140000 title deeds not being given to the people who bought properties in the South.

                    • I’llbeback

                      I don’t dispute that. I’m not the ROCs fanboy either.

                • Naci Rizaoglu

                  And you are barbarians. We will never forget what you have done to us in Santalaris, Aloda, Maratha, Tochni and Kofinou.

                  • Andrew

                    Living in past .. wish these old ones would go so we can have a proper discussion . Get over it old one

                    • Naci Rizaoglu

                      Andrew I do not know how old you are but future is built on the foundations of the past. When an engineering Company builds a defective bridge which collapses after many years of use, the Company is obligated to build a better one in the same location on the same foundations. Our future in Cyprus is no different. We must be cautious. You are too optimistic. For all I can see, there are many GCs on this forum who are full of hatred and if they were given a chance they would not hesitate to butcher TCs and all the settlers in the North. Are these the people the TCs are supposed to trust and live with??

                  • disqus_8q00vR7rLQ

                    Nor we when you killed 80,000 Greek Cypriots like sheep and burnt and killed hundreds with incendiary (napalm). Barbarian [email protected][email protected] Turks.

                    • Naci Rizaoglu

                      You are amazing at fabricating figures? 80000 wow!! I wonder how you came up with this lie. I guess 79000 are the ones died during Makarios ans Samson fighting against each other. I gave you many examples of your barbarism. Here is another one for you cave man: “in the Battle of Kleidion. (in Bulgaria) Having crushed the Bulgarians, Basil exerted his vengeance by cruelty – he was said to have captured 15,000 prisoners and blinded 99 of every 100 men, leaving one one-eyed man in each cohort to lead the rest back to their ruler. This is who you are a barbarian…

                    • disqus_8q00vR7rLQ

                      Look up Batak massacre.
                      What has Bulgaria got to do with Cyprus?

                    • Naci Rizaoglu

                      It shows that you are a barbaric race just like all other races on this Earth. When you guys accept this fact we may have a solution in Cyprus.

                    • disqus_8q00vR7rLQ

                      you are a joke.

            • I’llbeback

              Lets say that if Cyprus was a coctail the greekness would be the main ingredient.

            • Naci Rizaoglu

              Funny how Cyprus is a “Greek” island but the Greek speaking Cypriots do not have Greek DNA..

              • Parthenon

                How dare you. We GC have the blood of Alexander and Leonidas running in our veins!

                • Naci Rizaoglu

                  Yes I am sure of that. I wonder where were those Spartans on 20/07/1974??

                  • Parthenon

                    Fighting the invaders and killing hundreds of Turkish troops. Eldyk fought like lions.

          • I’llbeback

            Not in 1974… Why are Turks so obbessed by ethnic cleansing? Oh it must be a guily consiouss for the mass genocides of millions of Armenians, Pontic Greeks, and Assyrians that many in Turkey and NC are proud of today.

            • Anon

              The only ethnic cleansing I know of is the attempts of Greece and the Greek Cypriots to kill all Turkish Cypriots .
              You should know as a ‘historian’
              The facts .
              Unless you suffer from “selectivememorypropagandaitis” ?

              • Vlora

                Unfortunately you are right. Very sad .

            • Naci Rizaoglu

              Not this rubbish again. You GCs and Greeks are also guilty of genocides. Stop being one sided only…

          • Andrew

            And how do you suppose Turks arrived on the island ?

      • Vlora

        Exactly.

      • disqus_8q00vR7rLQ

        No it’s not.

        • Anon

          Shouldn’t you be at an ELAM meeting ?

          • disqus_8q00vR7rLQ

            My Grey Wolf puppy, Great Britain annexed Cyprus after it declared war on Turkey. Turks own sh!t.

            • Anon

              They own shit..they own water ..they own North Cyprus…and they probably own you

              • disqus_8q00vR7rLQ

                In your dreams.

      • I’llbeback

        What else would you think?

      • The Turkish garrison in the occupied territory costs Turkey about €500 million per year . You don’t invest almost 20 billion Euros over 43 years (at today’s prices) to protect 200,000 Turkish Cypriots. That means Turkish taxpayers have paid out €100,000 per individual TC over 43 years.
        Any TC who does not understand that he actually lives in Turkey, needs to learn arithmetic.

        This is the make-up of the occupation forces:
        28th Mechanized Infantry Division (Paşaköy Kyrenia)
        39th Mechanized Infantry Division (Çamlıbel, Morphou)
        14th Armoured Brigade (Degirmenlik, Nicosia)
        49th Special Force Regiment
        41st Commando Regiment
        109th Field Artillery Regiment
        190th Marines Battalion
        Communications Battalion
        Central Command Military Police Battalion
        Logistics Support Group (Kyrenia)
        (Source Wikipedia)

    • Vlora

      Better than using on many of you as a EU loan which you are eating in shape of social security and salaries of public serpents, as well as getting retirement funds through having a retirements before age of 40 even.

      • Parthenon

        Can you repeat that in English?

        I know Cypriot Govt workers are not great, but to call them Serpents is very rude & aggressive. I hope you get banned!!! LOL

        • Vlora

          Meanings are conveyed. You have NO response.

        • Vlora

          A vast majority of civil servants are civil serpents .A sweeping number.

        • Naci Rizaoglu

          wow you super patriots write extreme racist views on this forum against TCs and Turks/Turkey and never get banned and you want Vlora to get banned for calling you a serpent???.

          • Parthenon

            I got banned by LGC news for saying a lot less!

    • Kibristan

      free petrol for the Turkish troops is an excellent idea. Obviously not on the beer yet then…

      • Parthenon

        Just opened my first Keo!!!

    • Well the whole island entered the EU i don’t see why regular people should suffer for their leaders mistakes.

      • I’llbeback

        I disagree. Many Regular people were given stolen property incuding business and orchards which have kept them going for 40 + years.

        • Were they not displaced refugees ? I’m unsure how i’d react to a free home, i suspect regular people may have mixed feelings.

          • I’llbeback

            They were only displaced because Turkey invaded.

      • Devils-Advocate

        I never believed regular people in self declared TRNC would work towards EU principles and prosper with us. As I thought, they would take the money and stick with their Turkish ideology, then renege on any mutual understanding, in this case returning areas after they’ve been invested in a bit. It was no mistake, it’s calculating, EU doesn’t offer enough security!

    • Sonar

      Well the south voted for him, so you saying the voters are sheep? Or lemmings, I like the idea of free petrol, for the citizens of Cyprus, I think the Turkish has plenty of fuel

      • Parthenon

        We are only given three choices:

        Right Wing Sheep
        Centrist Sheep
        Left Wing Sheep

        Whats the point of having 150 Tanks, 250 Artillery, 10,000 National Guard & 200,000 Reservists if you have no plans to use them.

        • The Bowler

          I think you should use them. If you got all that weaponry and 210’000 men; what’s 30-40’000 Turks going to do.
          Go on, you know you want to. Go for it.

          • Naci Rizaoglu

            As Clint Eastwood would say “go ahead make my day”

          • Parthenon

            That what I want, locked and loaded. Just waiting for the signal.

    • I’llbeback

      Exactly it is an outrage that the EU isupports the TCs so they can enjoy the Turkish occupation.

    • The EU subsidises the Turkish Cypriots because the TRNC’ is part of Turkey, and Turkey is part of NATO. Turkey buys hundreds of millions of Euros of arms from Britain, France, Germany, Sweden (and the USA) to slaughter Kurds and Syrians. The RoC buys next to nothing. It is amazing that it has taken the Greek Cypriots 43 years to realise that NATO has only ever cared about protecting Turkey’s interests. From the NATO/EU point of view, the best answer to the Cyprus problem is to give the occupied 37% of the island to Turkey permanently.

      • Devils-Advocate

        Not sure of it being the EU’s point of view but your points well made.

        • Jean Claude Juncker: “Turkey is our neighbor, we can’t simply let it slip into oblivion. I am not in favor of ending the accession talks with Turkey, which is a demand from the European Parliament.” (Interview with Politico, published 3 August 2017)

  • mustafa balci

    Comments on here are full of hatred I am beginning to think best solution right now to stay as it is if we all change education systems may be in future we will have chance as akinci said wishing good luck to next generation

    • Sonar

      I second that

    • Cat Cloudwatching

      You are right, they are so full of hatred. But if we stay apart the hatred will grow, as it is bred on prejudice and ignorance. You need to get to know someone personally (not on an online forum) for that to change. As for the education system, it can change but not much. I believe the history of all countries/ethnic groups is written mainly from their own point of view.

    • Andrew

      That is the best solution. Until all of these old people die off. They all live in the past and cannot have a proper discussion

  • Alexander Reuterswärd

    By creating a better livingstandard through infrastructure (jobs), the EU helps people to think less about hatred and more towards possibilities.

    • Gregos Winston

      Now that sounds alot more constructive.

    • HighTide

      This is correct. But the contribution to this, coming from the EU, is on average 40 million Euro annually. Peanuts compared to the hundreds of millions Turkey supplies for the support of Turkish Cypriots every year.
      Both amounts have obviously done nothing to bring both local parties closer.

      • Alexander Reuterswärd

        might be a good idea to think about how the north would have thought about the EU and the RoC if they gave nothing and blocked the borders?

        I think EU do a lot to try to create trust between the two sides.
        I think Turkey helps since they feel responsible for the current situation that TRNC is in at the moment.

        • HighTide

          You should read the accession protocol between South Cyprus and the EU. It contains the proviso to keep the borders open for EU nationals and Cypriots. Any change requires EU approval. The EU screwed up the situation in the first place by allowing half an island to become member. Now, with a bad consciousness, it feeds the Turkish Cypriots with tidbits.

          • The EU allowed a full island to become a member. Some idiots decided they wanted to be part of Turkey. That’s their choice. Don’t blame the EU.

    • Vlora

      Ah ,the only sane comment!!!

    • You of all people should know that most of this “EU social cohesion” money spent in Cyprus comes from German taxpayers. British taxpayers have decided they get nothing out of the EU except wasting their money on paying one million morons to argue with each other for 43 years.

  • Douglas

    Almost € 500 million of EU tax payers money given to North Cyprus to improve their infrastructure and make them feel less isolated and the gravy train continues unabated ,I personally cannot wait for ‘Brexit’.

    • Gregos Winston

      Me too. What a waste of our taxes. Not to mention the 4 Billion Euros per year wasted in ISIS. Sorry, I meant Turkey.

      • Parthenon

        Hahahaha…good one

        • HighTide

          You seem to believe every nonsense that comes along your way.

          • Parthenon

            Unfortunately Turkish history is full of “nonsense”…LOL

            • Vlora

              Same is yours too.

              • Parthenon

                Just think: where would we be if Achilles hadn’t been shot in the heel or Odysseus hadn’t made it home? If Archimedes hadn’t been obsessed with circles? If Pythagoras hadn’t preferred angles? If Theseus hadn’t killed the minotaur or Icarus hadn’t flown too close to the sun or Persephone hadn’t made a deal with Hades or Helen hadn’t launched a thousand ships?
                What would our world be like if Socrates hadn’t talked of knowledge, Plato hadn’t written about love, and Aristotle hadn’t thought about science and ethics and logic and God? If Phidias hadn’t designed the Parthenon and Praxiteles hadn’t sculpted the female form? If Hippocrates hadn’t revolutionised medicine? If Alexander hadn’t been so great?

    • Parthenon

      Too bloody right.

    • HighTide

      You may then need your own support sources.

    • Vlora

      Northern part of Island is EU and “till further orders” all EU regulations are suspended. The blunder which EU had made in 2004 does not take away the rights of people living in another half of island. And J.Scot, you enjoy your Brexit and buy cheap Indian and Bdesh products.

      • Douglas

        The North will should not be considered as part of the EU until there is an agreement to reunite the Island.I feel the EU should hold back on creating any development in the North until that objective has been achieved especially under the current status.Once ‘Brexit’ is finalized the U.K will be back in charge of their own destiny and not controlled by self elected Eurocrats:)

        • Vlora

          No such condition can be imposed now. If half of Island is in EU the rest half will join Eu in future .

          • Douglas

            Let’s hope you are right and controlled by the legitimate Government.

            • Vlora

              A government is a government to her people .Legality terms are subjective

      • The whole of Cyprus is a member of the EU. More Turkish Cypriots live in the UK than in Cyprus. Most Turkish Cypriots, including nationalist politicians, have got EU passports, obtained from the RoC. All Turkish Cypriots are entitle to vote in RoC elections and many thousands of them cross the green line to do so. What you believe are the lies your politicians fabricate so that they can be “ministers”, “primeministers” and “presidents” of their own country and get paid handsome salaries by sheep like you.

  • The Bowler

    The SuperPatriots in the south have sucked the EU dry and blocked the promised help for the TC’s. They have blocked the TC’s everywhichway they can with an abundance of hatred.
    Then they say, “cast away Turkey that saved you and embrace us that tried to annihilate you”
    The most cynical bunch of unmentionables that one could imagine.

    • Gregos Winston

      Poor me, poor me, pour me another drink.

      • HighTide

        You are already over the limit.

    • mehmet abdi

      rightly said..well done

    • Parthenon

      Let me get you some tissues…

      • The Bowler

        Keep them for your incontinence. You spout a lot of verbal diarrhoea.

        • Parthenon

          Haha…very good reply!

          • The Bowler

            You’re not my best pal P, but thanks.

    • Vlora

      This”Super Patriots” is a very polished term. Would you allow me to use this term instead of “pseudo-patriots”please.

      • The Bowler

        Be my guest :))

  • Vova Khavkin

    Another phantom mayor. This is a joke. The city was offered to GC’s, papa Dope refused.

    • Gregos Winston

      Almost like the phantom statelet in the north.

  • Devils-Advocate

    Absolutely right, EU is effectively funding genocide.

    • HighTide

      Who is being killed in Güzelyurt ?

      • Devils-Advocate

        EU parliament recognizes the transfer of 400,000 Chechens to Kazakhstan as a genocide by Russia.

        • HighTide

          Wow! And they are now on the way to Güzelyurt?

          • The Bowler

            lol

          • Devils-Advocate

            That’s another lot (80% actually) that got deported.. Aimed at clearing the Caucuses of separatists.

        • Naci Rizaoglu

          But I thought father Russia was your best friend???

  • redstorm

    how disgusting, they want to keep morphou and rewarded by the e.u.shame on it,,,,,

    • HighTide

      Nobody want’s to be rewarded. The South lost Güzelyurt during its coup, followed by civil war. Rebuilding assistance by the EU goes on your own account.

      • Gregos Winston

        There was no ‘civil war’, it was in illegal invasion and occupation, which is why it has always been condemned and will never be recognised.

        • HighTide

          You are wrong. Not only was there warfare by Turkey but days of fighting among Greek Cypriots of various sides.
          Read all about it as you were not born then.

          • Gregos Winston

            There is also a civil war in Turkey then. days and nights of fighting among Turks and Kurds, all born in Turkey. Let’s start seperating Turkey. Don’t bother to reply with the usual baseless “That’s an internal problem”, that doesn’t wash.

            • HighTide

              It always amazes me how little you know about the things you post. It’s embarrassing for you.
              There is no fighting between Turks and Kurds in Turkey.
              The illegal terror group PKK is pursued by the Turkish army, not by other citizens. You need to understand the difference if you can.

              • Gregos Winston

                Oh yeah! You’re Right!

                Since the conflict began between Turks and Kurds in Turkey, more than 40,000 have died, most of whom were Kurdish civilians.The European Court of Human Rights has condemned Turkey for thousands of human rights abuses. Many judgments are related to systematic executions of Kurdish civilians, torturing, forced displacements, destroyed villages, arbitrary arrests, murdered and disappeared Kurdish journalists, activists and politicians.

                The first insurgency lasted until 1 September 1999, when the PKK declared a unilateral ceasefire. The armed conflict was later resumed on 1 June 2004, when the PKK declared an end to its ceasefire. Since summer 2011, the conflict has become increasingly violent with resumption of large-scale hostilities. In 2013 the Turkish Government and the jailed PKK leader Abdullah Öcalan started talks. On 21 March 2013, Öcalan announced the “end of armed struggle” and a ceasefire with peace talks. On July 25, 2015, the PKK finally cancelled their 2013 ceasefire after a year of tension due to various events, including the Turks bombing PKK positions in Iraq, in the midst of the Kurds’ battle against the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant. The fighting continues to present day.

                • HighTide

                  Nice copy and paste. PKK fighters are all civilians. It just confirms the terrorist status of the PKK as certified by UN, EU and everyone else.

                  • Gregos Winston

                    And also confirms that Turkey has commited genocide of 40,000 Kurdish civilians. Let’s not even talk about the 1.5 million Armenians who were butchered in a genocide which inspired Adolf Hitler. And before you raise your doubts on the Armenian Genocide, it has more recognition than the ‘TRNC’ will ever have 😉

                    • HighTide

                      Most of the dead are civilian victims of the PKK terrorists, including many of their own. Even then, the PKK did not commit genocide in the absence of their wish to eliminate everyone.
                      Again, we are talking about Cyprus here, and because of your missing arguments, Armenians and Kurds must help you out. Poor guy.

              • Devils-Advocate

                Not all villagers are PKK, including babies.. You should read some EU humanitarian group reports, unless that’s all propaganda too (who knows anymore).

                • Gregos Winston

                  One man’s terrorist is another’s freedom fighter.

                  • Devils-Advocate

                    Yes but old ladies building barricades to protect their grand babies in the villages don’t look much like freedom fighters..

                    • HighTide

                      Here we are on Güzelyurt issues and all you can do is to divert to Kurds who have nothing to do with this thread.
                      You have no proper argument on Cyprus, so the Kurds have to come to our usual rescue.

                    • ROC

                      Its called of freedom of speech and its open for anything if you do not like it suggest go and rant on a rightwing turkish newpaper

                    • ROC

                      Why you being so incoherent, write something that has meaning instead of garbage

                  • Vlora

                    PKK are terrorists in the international diary of terrorists .

                    • ROC

                      The Albianian speaks, the wannabe Greek basher, who has no direction

                    • Vlora

                      I m not Albanian or a Turk, However as per CM terms and conditions you are not allowed to be personal with commentators. How about being in line with article?

                    • Naci Rizaoglu

                      What difference does it make what her ancestral background is. She is an intelligent, well informed, well educated human being who can rationally argue on this forum unlike you parrots who keep repeating the same old hateful words day in day out.

                    • Naci Rizaoglu

                      EU calls PKK a terrorist organization. Since Cyprus is in EU, then PKK is a terrorist organization for Cyprus as well.

                    • Vlora

                      USA too.

                  • Naci Rizaoglu

                    Yes you call TMT terrorist but they were freedom fighters for TCs. They helped save many lives in Cyprus.

                • HighTide

                  It just so happens that PKK villages that hide terrorists receive the brunt of fighting. That is the same all over the world. If PKK would have empathy for their own, they would not use their own kin as shields.

                  • Devils-Advocate

                    Yes Turkey does openly admit when it kills civilians, it’s on all media outlets that is true. A lot so far.

                    • HighTide

                      All PKK terrorists are civilians.

                    • Vlora

                      No.
                      As a NATO member ally, Turkey follows all rules of NATO and does not employ any terrorists.

                    • ROC

                      BS go and asked for a copy from Amnesty international on Turkey, and see also why some of your EU chapters where not for-filled, Turkey is an underhand divant country, even the alleged rumours of buying oil from Isis , no fire mate without smoke,

                      Dont make us all laugh

                    • Vlora

                      Not needed

                  • Parthenon

                    Exactly. That’s why GCs attacked Turkish villages to root out the TMT terrorists. At last we agree on something!!!

                    • ROC

                      Oh and TCs’ never did nothing squeaking cleans per usual, you lot are so pathetic, your deniers of the Armenian Genocide, your deniers of brutal Murders of GC’s even your Don Erdogan is a denier of his bodyguards beating up women demonstrations,

                      Its DNA thing with most of you, hence why you never progressed and never will on the world platform , I do not know of one country that has respect for you,

                    • Parthenon

                      I think this should have gone to High Tide?

                      Anyway note how he never replied to my post…normally he replies within minutes & he was online!

                • Vlora

                  Which your “some”reports”?There are many reports from EU secretariat and media narrating the opposite too.Why don’t you read that?

            • Vlora

              There is no Civil war in Turkey. You are again walking in darkness.

              • ROC

                A Albanian that seems to know the world order and has a degree in the history of Turkey, Greece , and Cyprus all whiles waiting food in Greece

                • Vlora

                  There is NO civil war in turkey.

          • NuffSaid

            Neither were you so get your face out of the Turkish government wiki pages and read some history.

            • HighTide

              What do you know? Are your a clairvoyant ? I have been in Cyprus in 1974 when you were not born or in kindergarten. Better brush up on the little you know.

              • ROC

                Been in Cyprus, so you do not live there then?

            • Vlora

              It is the impartial history which speaks the truth.

              • ROC

                So your another wannabe Albanian that loves greek bashing, what did you work in Greece and was sacked I suppose so you have beef with Greeks

        • Neroli

          Actually it wasn’t an illegal invasion, it was deemed by Makarios and Athens Court of Apeal that the intervention by Turkey in Cyprus was legal! The illegal invasion was the Greek coup with the help of Cypriot Sampson and his mates! Not forgetting of course those well know fathers of Yiorkhadjis and Papadopoulos who started Akritas organisation!

          • Parthenon

            UN demanded the withdrawal of all foreign troops in 1974!! So it was ILLEGAL.

            • HighTide

              Interesting that the same UN presided over the talks in Crans Montana, and all others before, without mentioning any such demand. How come?

            • Vlora

              “Illegality” was not the issue at that time. Later on it was realized that ROC had ignored mentioning the “Guarantee”aspect in the constitution and therefore UN never re-emphasized.You are extremely ill informed because of lack of research.

              • Parthenon

                I cant be bothered to research the Albanian view of history.

                • Vlora

                  Or you have no point? Respond me if you have a point?
                  I am not Albanian. How surprising it must be for you if you find me a citizen here now.So stop it and stick to point if any

                  • Parthenon

                    So now your not Albanian? Make your mind up!

                    • Vlora

                      I am not an Albanian . And in CM forum it is not a matter of concern. What matters is the view.

                    • Parthenon

                      Well I dont believe you. Your my favourite Albanian!!!

                    • Vlora

                      I damn care.
                      CM forums are for views and it is sufficient for educated people.

        • Vlora

          Turkey came in by 20 July 1974 as a consequence of brutal and indiscriminate killings of Tcs by GC coup on 15 July 1974(just 5 days ago) and many GCs joined Greek coup people in killing TCs.
          Therefore both communities now have a recognition by the international community on a equal pace now. Any question?

          • Parthenon

            Yes. When will you return to Albania?

            • HighTide

              As soon as you arrive in Thessaloniki, maybe.

            • Vlora

              Stick to the point. One day we will talk about the beautiful people of Albania and Serbia.

            • ROC

              is Vlora Albania?

              • Parthenon

                Yes. Thats what she told me once. She;s now denying it.

              • Naci Rizaoglu

                Yeah she is mother Albania to TCs.

            • Naci Rizaoglu

              I thought that people were living in the South as a free person?? So anyone who speaks against the corrupt regime shall be deported? Vlora you better watch out. Start playing Parthenon’s tune or you are gone.

          • ROC

            Murders and killings after 74 by Turks and constant threats from Turkey to the ROC, answer that if you dare.

            • Vlora

              Irrelevent wuth theme

              • ROC

                Your making yourself look like an idiot.

                • Vlora

                  Irrelevent with theme

    • Vlora

      Othello?

  • Anon

    The mayor of who?
    What a delusional clown ..he still thinks he has control over Morphou!
    The doctors need to up his medicine and help him find a real job …

    • Mickey Swains

      There is a whole group of these ‘imaginary’ mayors. Mayor in chief is ‘ Famagusta mayor Alexis Galanos..

  • HighTide

    The EU is the culprit in the current dead end situation, having accepted half a state as member. Thus, the only pressure it can apply is to get the South to stop being obnoxious. There is only one mayor in Güzelyurt who has so far not made any statement.

    • Mickey Swains

      Maybe a few years down the road there can be TWO mayors of Morphou/Guzelyurt.
      Just as it is in Nicosia.The GCs don’t seem to create any fuss about that!

      • HighTide

        If you knew Güzelyurt you would not say that. There is no comparison to Nicosia. It’s a small town with a small center that can hardly be equally shared.

    • Gregos Winston

      “There is only one mayor in Güzelyurt who has so far not made any statement.”

      Give Erdogan a chance to write that statement first.

      • HighTide

        No need. There is nothing to say. Everybody is happy there the way it is.

        • Gregos Winston

          Erdogan decides, not you. Becareful not to violate Article 301 otherwise you’ll end up in prison like the thousands of other Turks who dared to talk up to the Great Sultan.

          • HighTide

            Nonsense. There is free speech in the TRNC.

            • ROC

              Yeah its like that Monty python sketch, you can have anything in the cafe as long as its spam hahahah

          • ROC

            Gregos , they are all deniers of anything that relates to truth, its something thats not built into their DNA, even their DON Erdogon defended his cowardice bodyguards when they were caught on camera beating up civilians and were booted out of the USA for life.. thats who your dealing with.

            • Naci Rizaoglu

              and you are all ANGELS without wings living in a dreamworld of your own.

  • Mickey Swains

    From where I am standing, it appears that the EU are more concerned about the welfare of BOTH communities and this is the right way to go.
    Initially, back in 2004 the EU agreed to help the North and that any aid to the TCs must go via the RoC.I am not sure whether that arrangement is still valid or the EU is bypassing the RoC and handing the aid directly to the TCs.
    I suspect our Victoras Hadjiavram, the GC Mayor of Morphou is referring to that.He is mincing his words, methinks. Come on sir, come clear with your views.
    PS There is already a TC mayor of Morphou (Guzelyurt)

  • Paranam Kid

    The GC mayor of Morphou: a complete joke. The town is now called Güzelyurt & will remain part of the TRNC because the GCs have, once again blown the opportunity for a settlement, so this is the end of the road for Güzelyurt’s ownership.

    The “mayor” should be put out to pasture.

    • disqus_8q00vR7rLQ

      All Turks should be wiped out for the atrocities they have committed in Cyprus including the Greek Cypriot genocide of over 80,000. Since 1489 Greek Cypriots have been suffering at the hands of this cult following islamofacists.

      • HighTide

        You are a case for the moderator.

        • Devils-Advocate

          disquis_ got carried away, but in essence I think Cypriots have an inbuilt fear of Turks because they were pillaging, raping, executing and kidnapping our people to sell into slavery for centuries.

          All these wrongs can’t be made right if the perpetrators don’t acknowledge wrong doings.

          Through EU funding, the self declared TRNC is continuing it’s ethnic & cultural cleansing campaign in the Occupied part of the Republic of Cyprus.

          • HighTide

            Anyone who wishes to “wipe out all Turks” should be kicked out of here.

            • Gregos Winston

              Agreed. Along with anyone with racist views which includes open hatred to a particular ethnic group.

              • HighTide

                The problem with your take on “hatred” is that anyone who does not agree with you is a “hater” in your mind.
                Take a reality check.

                • Gregos Winston

                  No. Someone who vents so much hatred towards a particular group, for example, someone who hates Greeks, or Turks, or Cypriots is a racist. Deal with it.

                  • HighTide

                    Your understanding of “hate” is off. Promoting the partition of the island has nothing to do with hate but with a sense of reality that you are missing.
                    The real hate sessions on this forum are exclusively conducted by GC’s.

                    • Gregos Winston

                      Name the GCs who have conducted hate? I will also report them to be banned.

                      Like it or not, you have made uncounted comments which are aimed at insulting Greek Cypriots. It’s a shame you hate so much. I have many Turkish and Turkish Cypriot friends who have zerop problems with me, and they live in Turkey and in Cyprus, they are not even British.

                    • HighTide

                      You have to do your own homework. The culprits’ posts are easy to read by everyone. It is again your problem of not understanding the difference between reality and insult.
                      If I call Greek Cyprus a state that was saved from bankruptcy it is nothing but the truth. If someone calls me an idiot I return the favour.

                    • Gregos Winston

                      Erm…Yes, the culprits’ posts are easy to read and they are appropriately banned and then returned with new names. One example would be Braveheart, remember him?

                      Cyprus was not saved from bankruptcy, they had a bail-in to save their banking system because of Greek debt that was never to be paid back due to a bailout for Greece agreed by the EU. You don’t even have a clue what you’re talking about.

                      In 2001, Turkey’s economy was in crisis, just as Greece’s was more recently and Turkey had three bailouts. Do read the article from the Economist to jog your wobbly memory – economist com /node / 623158

                    • HighTide

                      If you claim that culprits are banned you are reading very selectively. Pen names can change for various reasons.
                      As usual, you don’t understand economics. Cyprus’ government was unable to meet its financial obligations. That’s bankruptcy in every language. The government did a historical first by stealing money from its citizens’ bank account to help staving of bankruptcy. So did a 10 billion loan from the EU. In addition, the southern banks still carry non performing loans on their books that amount to two years GDP. New bail outs looming!
                      You are lying about other countries. Turkey never had a bail out, but took IMF funds to prop up its balance of accounts as so many other states did. She was never in Greek’s or Cyprus’ financial situation. It’s you who doesn’t have a clue what’s going on outside London.

                    • Gregos Winston

                      Follow the link, 3 bailouts in 2001.

                    • HighTide

                      IMF funds to tie a country over a difficult period have been conveyed to many countries. Turkey was never in a Greek or Cyprus situation,.

                    • Devils-Advocate

                      No he doesn’t, you’re right, Cyprus lost billions in the ECB (Greek bond) write down.

                    • Gregos Winston

                      Clueless. And denying the 3 bailouts for Turkey in 2001. It’s worrying one can miss so much.

                    • HighTide

                      No bail out. Nonsense. IMF funds are routinely taken by a host of countries to tie them over. Turkey is no exception.

                    • Gregos Winston

                      Follow the link. Three bailouts.

                      Anyway, I’m off to prepare my garden for the celebration party of the independence of the Republic of Kurdistan, formerly North Iraq.
                      Too-doo-loo.

                      September 25th – set the date!

                    • HighTide

                      You may call it anyway you wish. Turkey was never a bankruptcy candidate such as Greece and Cyprus.
                      There is no problem with a Kurdish state in Iraq, Turkey is the largest foreign investor there.

                    • HighTide

                      Not a fault of Cyprus, of course, to buy already sick bonds from Greece. LOL !

                    • Parthenon

                      Extract from our favourite TC site LGN online…

                      “Turkes was dismissed from the Turkish Cabinet in a reshuffle last month.

                      The coalition is “50 light years away from the Turkish Cypriot people” and has exploited them, said Soyer.

                      The former prime minister called for elections as soon as possible, saying the government was in denial about the TRNC’s accumulated internal debt.

                      He asked how the outside world can take them seriously when the state has 7 trillion TL of debt, the quota of TRNC universities is up by 50% and students from Turkey are no longer applying. The high cost of airline tickets, of mobile and internet communications is also a disincentive to economic growth.”

                    • Devils-Advocate

                      Not exactly, it’s a racist viewpoint, not based on reality because your labelling the RoC as Greek Cyprus, or South Cyprus or some different label to suit your own preferred ‘hateful’ position.

                    • HighTide

                      Mentioning Cyprus needing funds from the EU to prevent bankruptcy is racist? You need your head examined. Now that may be racist.

                    • Devils-Advocate

                      Say the Republic of Cyprus and do not forget to always refer to it correctly..

                    • HighTide

                      I am sorry. The TRNC did indeed not request such funds. It was only South Cyprus that was in need.

          • The Bowler

            Wow! I’ll have to come to your history lessons in your schools and your enlightening church.

            • Devils-Advocate

              Too old…

              • HighTide

                ..to teach.

              • The Bowler

                You’re never too old to be taught in a GO church. They’re experts at brainwashing the gullible.

                • Gregos Winston

                  Church is brainwashing material. It’s all nonesense which should be completely seperated from state and education. But let’s just get one thing straight, Islam has been used to brainwash with much more devestating results.

                  • mustafa balci

                    All religion are evil they are a control mechanism there to control the uneducated masses

                  • Naci Rizaoglu

                    TCs have nothing to do with religion. We do not need to attend Mosques or churches to be brainwashed with lies and decit. We lived through the Cyprus problems from 1950 on wards. We are the living history of Cyprus.

                • Devils-Advocate

                  OK your too greedy to give up 10% of your salary or state benefits to the Orthodox church in exchange for ‘truth based’ lessons..

                  • The Bowler

                    You’re right, I wouldn’t pee on them if they were on fire. Incidentally, it’s *you’re.

          • Sonar

            From your so call history, you forgot to mention the church was collecting the ottomans tax’s with all the fringe benefits of being a tax collector at the same time praying in the Latin churchs and land’s which the ottomans gave them as rewards, for not opposing their conquest of cyprus.

            • Devils-Advocate

              And anyone that couldn’t pay was summary executed (beheaded) unless of-course they converted to Islam.

              • HighTide

                You have watched some sick IS propaganda clips.

                • Gregos Winston

                  You agree that IS is sick? That’s good to know. Turkey was protecting, arming, treating their injured fighters and buying oil which Is had stolen from Iraq.

                  • HighTide

                    Just a heap of lies. The IS has killed dozens of civilian victims in Turkey, the last time at a nightclub in Istanbul.
                    That is typical for an “ally” isn’t it?

                    • Gregos Winston

                      Well Turkey is an ally of Russia is it not? It still murdered Russian pilots by shooting them out of sky? That seems to be Turkey’s style of being an ally.

                    • HighTide

                      You are being silly. If anything, it would the style of “IS” to kill civilians of its “ally”. There has been collateral damage caused by nearly all parties in the Syrian civil war.
                      Turkey is not an ally of Russia, but cooperates in the same way as most western states do.

                    • Gregos Winston

                      Cooperates 🙂 Is getting what it needs from Turkey and then will end all cooperation once Syria is signed off. Putin never forgets. He’s not a daft Sultan wannabe with gold plated toilet seats like Erdogan is. Oh woops! I violated Article 301.

                    • HighTide

                      Putin has his gold in Switzerland. No big difference, except he is the more deadly dictator.

                    • Devils-Advocate

                      It’s a triple agent, ally.

                    • HighTide

                      You should know.

              • Sonar

                Good point their is records of priest being executed by the ottomans for stealing from the tax revenue and try to blame the peasants

                • disqus_8q00vR7rLQ

                  Any proof?

            • almostbroke

              Air brushed from History ! Memet 11 after Constantinople appointed Greek elite minority and G O Churchmen to senior positions in the Ottoman Regime . The G O church both in Greece and Cyprus elected to collect the millet taxes , for a cut of course , and those in Cyprus were rewarded with elevation to the Church of Cyprus . In 1821 both in Cyprus and Greece the Greek / Cypriot elite and the church , revolted against the Ottomans and were ruthlessly ‘put down ‘ . The Ottomans considered the ‘revolt ‘ an ‘insult ‘ having elevated both the elite and churchmen to premier positions as far back as the seige of Constantinople .

              • disqus_8q00vR7rLQ

                61 villages wiped out, and thousands killed like sheep, 500 priests were also slaughtered. Turks, the most savage barbaric race of all time.

                • almostbroke

                  It’s obvious you are only interested in your version of History . Unfortunately, history does not fit neatly into little ‘boxes’ , to suit people’s agenda , it’s always far more complicated !

                  • disqus_8q00vR7rLQ

                    Its obvious you cannot face reality.

                    • almostbroke

                      I m afraid it’s you that’s having the problem with reality .

          • Paranam Kid

            You obviously have not set foot across the border otherwise you would not spew that garbage. The “Occupied” part of Cyprus is no longer part of the RoC, and will never be, deal with it.

            And whether you like it or not, TRNC will be recognised as an independent country, everything is in place for that step – check it out on the page self-determination on Wikipedia.

            • HighTide

              The TRNC parliament votes tonight on a change in its negotiation parameters from federation to two separate states. Watch the news.

              • Paranam Kid

                If it is 2 separate states, which is now the logical step, then there is nothing to negotiate about anymore. TRNC will remain as is, incl. the size of its territory & the ownership of Güzelyurt.

              • Parthenon

                Then its war.

            • Vlora

              Nice to see you here PK:)

              • Paranam Kid

                Thanks Vlora, same here. Sorry for the late reply 🙂

            • So you admit that the “negotiations” have always had only one goal: to legitimise your self-declared republic. The GCs have always known the TC plan. I read about it in the CM years ago. No surprises then.

          • Naci Rizaoglu

            What wrongdoing do you ever acknowledge? For decades you killed, raped and tortured TCs. Do you ever admit anything? look what your Greeks ancestors did in 1821: So great was the slaughter that Kolokotronis himself says that, from the gate to the citadel his horse’s hoofs never touched the ground. His path of triumph was carpeted with corpses. At the end of two days, the wretched remnant of the
            Mussulmans were deliberately collected, to the number of some two thousand
            souls, of every age and sex, but principally women and children, were led out
            to a ravine in the neighboring mountains and there butchered like cattle. William
            St. Clair wrote that: “The orgy of genocide exhausted itself in the Peloponnese only when there were no more Turks to kill.” Your barbarism against everything Turkish began a century before. So as you can see you are carrying these inherited genes from your ancestors which were unleashed on us in the 50s until 1974.

