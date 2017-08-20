Seventy years after India, Cyprus is on the road to partition

Seventy years after India, Cyprus is on the road to partition

The leaders at Crans-Montana where a federal solution was roundly rejected

British India was partitioned 70 years ago at the stroke of midnight on August 14, 1947. In the process a million Hindus, Sikhs and Muslims perished in internecine killings that accompanied the movement of 12 million people in the biggest forced migration in history. India was the jewel in the British crown but Indian independence was an ugly affair.

The partition of India has been the flavour of the summer on British radio and television on account of the 70th anniversary. There have been numerous programmes on the tragedy and politics of partition. For some reason deep in the nation’s psyche, the last days of the raj will never cease to fascinate the British public.

The British felt partly responsible for most of the bad things that happened in those final days but lack of political leadership was actually the immediate cause of partition in India. It was, after all, in the gift of the political leaders of the time to avoid, but being politicians they balked for their own nefarious purposes as they always do.

In World War II, the British made India a belligerent against the Axis powers without the consent of her representative councils, and when they protested the political leaders were promised independence once the Axis powers were defeated. And so it was that between 1945 and 1946, the British sought to negotiate power sharing after independence.  But the political leaders could not agree and serious rioting broke out between Hindus and Muslims.

In March 1947 Lord Mountbatten was sent to India as the last viceroy to manage imperial withdrawal and the mounting crisis as civil war raged out of control across the land. As the film the Viceroy’s House shows, not even members of the viceroy’s own household were immune to the crisis that engulfed the country.

Lord Louis Mountbatten and his wife Edwina Mountbatten with Jinnah in 1947

It is not very clear how partition became a way of solving the problem. In the film it is suggested that the plan had been hatched by the British to suit their geopolitical interests, and there is no doubt that partition was proposed by Mountbatten. But there is also no doubt that if the political leaders could have put their differences and ambitions to one side, partition could have been averted.

To be fair, Mahatma Ghandi tried to persuade Jawaharlal Nehru, leader of India’s majority Hindu population, to offer Muhammad Ali Jinnah, leader of the Muslim League, the leadership of a united India post independence in a magnanimous gesture to keep India in one piece, but Nehru refused.  The fact that Ghandi suggested the offer to Jinnah at all, as well as Nehru’s refusal shows how political leaders, even of the calibre of Nehru and Jinnah, always put their own interests first.

India and Pakistan never recovered from partition. They are both nuclear powers now and problems like the disputed territory of Kashmir bedevil their bilateral relations. In 1971 East Pakistan broke away from West Pakistan and became Bangladesh with Indian assistance that still rankles in Pakistan. Like the Arabs and Jews and the Greeks and Turks, the Indians and Pakistanis have become well renowned as favourite enemies.

In contrast to India, partition was banned in Cyprus on independence. Banned in the sense that promoting partition is unconstitutional if done by government agencies. It is prohibited by the Treaty of Guarantee which is an integral and immutable part of the Constitution of Cyprus of 1960. I wish someone would inform Mr Kotzias that it is the Treaty of Guarantee, not Mr Kotzias, that keeps partition at bay in Cyprus!

And yet politically partition is back in vogue after a federal solution was roundly rejected at Crans-Montana. Somewhat perversely it is now, wittingly or unwittingly, being promoted by all the political leaders who are against a federation. Whichever way you look at the failure of the Cyprus talks, there is no doubt that they were doomed from the outset because the majority of the Greek Cypriot population would have rejected a federal solution of whatever hue in the referendum; and voted against the government that would have had to support it in the presidential election that was to follow.

People in Cyprus take the Cyprus problem personally and this aspect of the problem is a lot more important than the UN allowed. More in a fit of pique than anything else people are prepared to risk partition in preference to federation because federation hurts the soul, whereas partition stirs an already hurt soul and what stirs is easy prey for unscrupulous politicians.

The majority of the people are temperamentally unable to take a pragmatic view. They have been fed a diet of emotionalism and nationalism that impedes cold analysis of the pros and cons of a federal solution.  A pragmatist would say a federal solution would enable the return of thousands of Greek Cypriots to their land and at the same time stem the flow of Turkish nationals coming to Cyprus. A pragmatist would say why shouldn’t the Turkish Cypriots share sovereignty and power if they were given this by treaty in 1960? Pacta sunt servanda – treaties must be kept – is as much a principle of international law as jus cogens – compelling higher law that overrides treaty law.

A pragmatist would say so what if 650 Turkish soldiers stay on after a solution? It is surely better than 40,000. A pragmatist would say why shouldn’t Turkey have geopolitical interests in its own backyard in the Eastern Mediterranean? Russia had geopolitical interests in Crimea and Georgia and secured them in style. America had geopolitical interests in Cuba and took the world to the brink of nuclear war to secure them. Turkey is a former imperial power that ruled over Cyprus for over 400 years and has a current population approaching 80 million. She requires delicate handling to be kept on side rather than constant vilification. Mustafa Akinci’s greatest achievement has been his ability to do just this, for which he received little thanks from an ungrateful Anastasiades.

Of course Turkey has geopolitical interests in Cyprus. This was determined by geological movements dating back to the time of Noah –  as they say in Greek. The question is not to deny such interests but to harness them to mutual advantage.

But like Nehru and Jinnah, the political leaders find it easier to play a heroic rather than a pragmatic role because it furthers their political ambitions. And so it is that we are well on the road to partition. What an ironic journey it has been. Zero guarantees, zero troops and zero obstacles to division. Ke es anotera!

 

 

Alper Ali Riza is a queen’s counsel in the UK and a part time judge

    MrAlper Ali Riza
    Please send your artıcle to Mr Anastasıades ın case he mısses ıt thıs tıme your ıdeas are
    Coıncıdıng wıth most of us ın the North and whats more we are sayıng a two way patrıtıon
    For a 5- 10 years trıal perıod could benefit both partıes ıncludıng Turkey’ssecurıty ın the medıterenian . it could also work for the benefıt of the south provıded ıt ıs faırly and equally Planned and applıed to protect some how every body ın Cyprus surely the UN AND EU CAN FIND A BASED ON TRUTH SOLUTION IF THEY ALL TRIED TO CONVINCE
    MRAnastasıades and Greece that there ıs no other way but to stop the 44 YEARS ONGOING INHUMAN EMBARGOES ON THE INNOCENT TURKISH CYPRIOTS BEFORE PROBABLY WE BRING MORE DISASTERS NOT ONLY ON CYPRUS BUT THE REST OF THE REGIONa three way frıendshıp between cyprus greece and turkey can brıng us a lot ofwealth and happınes

    • Victor Cominos

      Sorry but the TC deserve to be treated like criminals, the stole the property of 200,000 GC at gun point. Stealing and ethnic cleansing is a crime. The TC lost their chance a long time ago. There is the matter of 44 years of compensation that has to be paid to the GC. When do you propose that the payment will be made?

      • Vlora

        TCs left their properties here. Who is living on these properties?

        • Victor Cominos

          The certainly did. The properties left in the South number a handful in comparison to the properties that the GC were forced to abandon in the North. It is only natural that the TC should be allowed to reclaim their property in the South. That has never been a refusal to return the property to the TC.

  • CP

    Would have been an interesting and thought provoking article, until the author tried to excuse Turkish aggression and expansionism by simply phrasing it as geopolitical interest. Shame because the pragmatic arguments have merit.

  • Andrew Eco

    I believe it was banned in the treaty because both Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots were spread in all corners of Cyprus, more than 100,000 people would have to be displaced in order for a reasonable partition to occur in 1960 so guarantees made more sense

    now that 150,000 Greek Cypriots were displaced through Turkey’s illegal war and we are 43 years past so refugees rebuilt their lives, a partition appears convenient right? unless displaced people can go back to their land and homes are returned in one way or another, partition would legalise the war’s atrocities

    I believe that a united Cyprus can exist in peace, not only people’s minds have changed but we also live in 2017 EU which protects human rights and unites people from many ethnicities, no need for guarantees that fit in with Turkey’s geopolitical interests…

  • ROC

    I perplexed as to why we run before we learn to walk, it happens all the time when we have peace talks, and this is another example, Firstly we do not accept any troops on Cyprus soil other than Cypriots and UN, create a home guard consisting of Cypriots, If Turkey is adamant on having Troops in Cyprus and does not want to abolish the Guarantor system as Greece and UK are willing too, then their is no point in talking about partitions, rotating presidency ect ect.

    • Victor Cominos

      You are so right.

  • Tas

    Open Varosi let the residents return under the guarantee of the UN and show Turkey, Greece and the UK that we can coexist and live together and we don’t need their securities or guarantees

    • HighTide

      What do we get in return?

  • Philippos

    Mr Riza completely overlooks the success of the Indian Federation, by which diversity within its borders has been welded into a functional progressive state. A triumph given its size and population

  • Aleksandar Vucic, President of Serbia, while discussing options to solve the Kosovo ethnic division: The Cyprus Problem “will not be solved in the next 100 years because it is a struggle for territory.”

  • Stanlio

    This is a stupid and disgusting article. Turkey has absolutely NO geo-strategic interests in Cyprus. It has imperialist and fascist fantasies that it dresses up as security interests, just like every expansionist country has done down the ages. Imagine what the world would be like if Riza’s logic of ‘Turkey’s a big country that neighbours and used to govern Cyprus’, were universally applied. Being more powerful than your neighbour, or having been its former colonial master, gives you no rights whatsoever to dominate or dictate to it. This is Nazi reasoning, and Riza reveals his and Turkey’s true colours by purveying it. We live in age of democracy, human rights and the rule of law not might is right. A shameful article.

  • Dynosavros

    “I wish someone would inform Mr Kotzias that it is the Treaty of Guarantee, not Mr Kotzias, that keeps partition at bay in Cyprus!”What this has to do with the rest article? May be the fact that this treaty of guarantee used as toilet paper to jastify the invesion and accupation?

    • HighTide

      “jastify the invesion and accupation” is a no-no in any language.

    • Vlora

      This toilet paper is duly signed by Makarios and still valid .

      • Dynosavros

        Then apply it and ask Turks to get out of Cypus

        • HighTide

          “Applying it” means to continue with the Turkish guarantee as per this valid treaty. And that’s what’s happening.

  • oratis

    its very good article and Alper Riza comes across as a very intelligent, mature and pragmatic person.

  • Muffin the Mule

    Accurate and to the point.

  • Bystander

    Excellent article. While Cyprus is not exactly India, there are so many striking similarities in countries history of partition. Almost exact copy. And, of course, metropoly is responsible for what has happened, not people of countries who received their independence. Independence and freedom are two things that come with heavy strings attached – responsibility.

  • mustafa balci

    Most important sentence they have been fed emotionalism and nationalism this is root of the problem nobody is taking rational desicions

  • NICKDAVIS844

    We had a lot to learn from a man of peace Gandhi who instead of violence had miles of his people standing in a long line miles long to in turn each step forward towards the waiting baton/stick holding British army cracking their heads before each was carried away. The American journalist recording this even said if ever Britain had any credibility, she had now lost it. The divide and rule corrupt ways of Britain for a separation India for the Pakistanis resulted in Gandhi pleading with Pakistani M. Ali Jinah to not divide their country and to become the president of ALL India. Yet here we are on the of brink of disaster worrying about giving Akinji being president provided he stood by us and united our country as one with equal rights for all citizens . Shame on all those wanting a partition and those that want it for keeping what Turkey murdered for them and her settlers to keep.

    • HighTide

      Akinci cannot unite the country without the good will of the South which is missing since 1960.

      • hornet

        dear bravefart, akinci is just a mindless little puppet sucking up to the sultan

        • HighTide

          Mlop Hop, go to church, it’s Sunday.

          • hornet

            I leave religion to islamic farts like you – enjoy the pilaf moron

        • NICKDAVIS844

          His is doing the best. within his means so let’s not upset those that at least try to the lemming journey.

        • NICKDAVIS844

          You try NOT obeying Erdogan

    • oratis

      your comment is good except for the last bit where you say shame on those wating partition. it generalizes too much.
      there are various reasons as why someone may support partition.
      if one may have concluded that given the prevailing attitudes of one or both communites that an agreed is the best pragmatic way forward for both communities, then that’s nothing to be ashamed of.
      on the other hand if someone wants partition for selfish reasons or to suit the interests of a thrd party then that’s everything to be ashamed of.

      • HighTide

        Right. However, there are very few people who make decisions, of whatever kind, not for selfish reasons.

      • Vlora

        well said.

      • NICKDAVIS844

        Partition is the raising of a white flag of capitulation to go back to the past when might was right permitting racialist policies which have been the breeding ground for unrest when opportunities become available.
        This is the reason why civilized countries are bulldozing away the grounds from which racialism breeds unrest and divisions. We cannot practice division of people more DNA related with each other than with their perceived motherlands and then join a union that negates or overrules that same member countries democratically voted laws to then obey the master controller of that union. That union will give the right of intermixing which will be an anathema to the blackmailed victim who will conclude that those that divided his country now sneak back to the side they helped divide. Choose a future knowing that you can’t have the cake and eat it.

        • HighTide

          copy & paste No. 315

  • Nazaret Shamlian

    As a pragmatist myself ,I am surprised that a well informed and well read individual of the calibre of AAR still considers ‘that we are well on the road to partition’.
    Why doesn’t my fellow alma mater come clean and state publicly ,P-A-R-T-I-T-I-O-N is/has been a reality in the form of the ‘ status quo’ since 1958/1963/1974/1983.Why the different dates?
    I have no wish to insult your intelligence by explaining the significance of those dates.

  • Rissole Bland

    Have your partition by all means but accept that the distribution of territory should reflect the legitimate population ratios of 4 to 1. Turkish Cypriots do not own most of the land that their “state” is founded on, it was created by armed force so will its existence will never be accepted by the UN.
    UN resolution 550 passed in1984 calls on all States not to recognise the “trnc”, apart for Turkey none have.
    If Turkish Cypriots want partition it’s up to Turkey to make compromises on territory but having filled the north with illegal settlers and carpetbaggers they may find their the “trnc” a little crowded.

    • Parthenon

      Its dumb idiots like you that gave Turkey the excuse to invade!

      • HighTide

        It was the Greek junta and dumb and criminal idiots like Nikos Sampson who gave Turkey the legal reason for intervention.

        • Parthenon

          How come you never reply when asked….”Why has Azerbaijan not recognised the “TRNC”? Is this question too difficult for you?

          • HighTide

            You are too ignorant to read what I have posted several times with regard to recognition efforts. Try again.

            • Parthenon

              Yet again you dodge the specific question with a blanket “TRNC will soon be recognised” response. I again ask you to specifically answer why you think Azerbaijan in particular has not recognised the “TRNC”.

              • HighTide

                Below is a copy of what I have posted several times.
                Have someone read it to you.

                “Recognition of the TRNC could not be seriously pursued as long as the UN played the unification charade.”

                • Parthenon

                  As you refuse to answer specifically here is the reason why…

                  “However, although the issue of recognising northern Cyprus has been on the agenda of the Azerbaijani parliament several times, it has not been debated because of sensitivity over the issue of Nagorny Karabakh, the unrecognised Armenian-controlled republic that exists on what is the internationally recognised territory of Azerbaijan.”

                  Any country that recognises the illegal criminal entity in the North can then have no complaints if its own minority then seeks secession. This basically means that the “TRNC” will NEVER be recognised.

                  • HighTide

                    You wish. Turkey is one of the closest allies and business partners of Azerbaijan and what I have posted before is just as valid here. Stop dreaming.

                    • Parthenon

                      Such a close ally that it can’t convince Azerbaijan to recognise you. You are the one that’s dreaming.

                    • HighTide

                      You are too thick to understand that this all depends on the UN retreating from unification attempts. It will happen soon, my dear fool.

                    • Parthenon

                      Your starting to lose your cool!!! Since when has a UN process stopped “countries” being recognised by other friendly countries?????
                      Why would the “Turkic” countries hold back on recognising the “TRNC”. Indeed their recognition would strengthen the negotiating position of your illegal criminal state?

                    • HighTide

                      As long as there are official unification talks under the chairmanship of the UN, the situation is in limbo and will only find its final due solution when they are ended.
                      Don’t worry about the TRNC, it’s not your problem.

                    • Vlora

                      A pre-mature assessment. The situation will take shape now after the “formal”failure of official negotiations.

                    • Vlora

                      If you wish anyone to say that Nagorno-Karabakh is a hurdle? Not currently. In future,both Gambia and Azerbaijan will be recognizing NRC.

                    • Parthenon

                      Yep Gambia and Azerbaijan. Scrapping the barrel with those two corrupt countries!!!! Lol

                    • Vlora

                      In management and system corruption nt more than management here.

          • Vlora

            A pre-mature demand .
            Everyone was waiting for the final outcome of negotiations for which both communities as well as their guarantors had agreed to attend/participate. This failed. Now is the time for action. Though each country has her own reasons for recognizing and not recognizing another country.

          • Erkin A Salih

            Both Pakistan and Azerbaijan were the first tor recognise the TRNC in 1983 before Turkey, but due to pressure both from the USA and the UK at the time withdrew one month later, then Sir Geoffrey Howe secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs was instructed to send a letter to all British Embassies in the Middle East, North Africa and some Muslim Asian Countries for the UK Ambasadors in those countries to have a word with the FM in those countires. Also I would like to point that Turkey was not the first to TRNC after the declartion in 1983 but the 2 countries, I have stated above. A quote from the Briths Guardian Newpaper (The Turkish government, after recovering from initial shock, announced
            that it would recognise the new Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus,
            declared by Turkish Cypriots in 1983) 2 Months after the in January 1984.

            • HighTide

              That’s why it is a brand new ball game now for the TRNC to seriously pursue recognition, after the South shot herself in the foot.

            • Parthenon

              Interesting. So the UK and USA must have pointed out that the TRNC is a criminal illegal state and Pakistan and Azerbaijan agreed.
              Thanks. You’ve made my day.

    • HighTide

      Recognition of the TRNC could not be seriously pursued as long as the UN played the unification charade. Once this is stopped for good, it will come, one by one. Sovereign states have the right to extend recognition according to their national interests and do not need UN approval. If the South does not agree there will be no adjustment to territory.

      • Rissole Bland

        Keep dreaming then read and try to comprehend the UN Charter and the implications of resolution 550. Israeli conquests on the West Bank and Jerusalem have not been recognised despite its strong links to the US so what chance the “trnc”. Keep dreaming.

        • HighTide

          You are comparing apples with pears. Israel is fully recognized and her confrontation with Palestinians is a completely different matter, so is the occupation of the Crimea by Russia.
          Not that it makes a difference. There are hundreds of UN resolutions, affecting a host of countries, that go straight into the wastepaper basket as they are not enforceable.
          Furthermore, for recognition of a state by another, no UN membership or approval is required. You are mistaken.

          • Rissole Bland

            A valid comparison in my view. You need to ask yourself why no recognition to date even though the resolution is not enforceable. Recognition could take place if the UK took the lead but it won’t and the EU is not going to allow one of its member States to be legally chopped up by Turkey.
            Enjoy your fantasies and dream on.

            • HighTide

              Again false assumptions. Serious recognition attempts
              can only be made when the UN finally give up the unification charade. There is no need for the UK or anyone else to “take the lead”, any and many of the 200 existing states may decide to do so in future, purely on the basis of their own national interests. Nobody’s consent is needed. The EU has no say in this matter at all. Member states follow their own foreign policy with respect to recognition as they have done for the Kosovo, that not all of them have recognized. The Union cannot exercise its law in the TRNC either.

              • Rissole Bland

                More bloody nonsense from you. YOU are assuming that the UN will give up its “charade”.
                As a guarantor and former colonial power to Cyprus of course what Britain does in regard to recognition is important. It may merely pay lip service its guarantee obligations but recognition of the “trnc” is a completely different matter. Do you honestly think the EU will remain silent if one of its members recognises the illegal usurpation of territory of another member State effectively by Turkey. As for Kosovo, to quote yourself – apples and pears, most of its inhabitants already lived there and it was not created by invasion, there’s no comparison.

                • HighTide

                  You have no idea about other countries. The Kosovo Albanians separated unilaterally from the Serbian population, just like the situation in the TRNC. Learn something!
                  It is totally irrelevant whether the UK decides recognition or not, other countries do not need her approval. Likewise, the EU has no say on what its members decide with regard to recognition of other states, aside from the fact that there are 170 other states that may do so when the time is ready.

                  • Rissole Bland

                    But the Kosovo Albanians were already the majority in Kosovo when they broke away, had been for years and presumably owned most of the land they lived on, unless you can show different. That was not the case in Cyprus, Learn something yourself!
                    Repeating your nonsense doesn’t make it any more valid! Go back to sleep and dream on!

                    • HighTide

                      You are just another ignoramus. Size does not matter for the right of self determination. TC’s have always been co-owners of the island and have ascertained their rights after your coup. Now you have to deal with it.

        • Vlora

          UN Resolution 550/84 can not be linked with Israel.Two different variables.

      • phyper1

        Except that the ‘TRNC’ is NOT a sovereign State, but a quasi-territoty of a Foreign State, under occupation.

        • HighTide

          Read again.” Sovereign states have the right to extend recognition.” That means that they may recognize the TRNC if they so wish.

        • Vlora

          subject to exercising the right to recognize.

          • Victor Cominos

            Says who, the piss ant population that is fronting for the regime in Turkey. The international community can see through the facade.

    • Vlora

      UN Resolution 550/84 is not (1) technically abiding to TRNC for announcement of her independence (2) does not cover the jurisdiction of negotiations as being conducted under UN mediation. (3) Negotiations are over as UN has announced that a prior initiative by”both”communities. As this initiative by both is impossible considering the condition by ROC , the announcement of independence will be effective . Your interpretation is incorrect.

      • Rissole Bland

        And your drivel is incomprehensible and completely meaningless, go back to sleep.

        • Vlora

          Respond if you can

      • Victor Cominos

        Forget it, there will never be independence. As long as you maintain your present attitude you will be dependent of Turkey, I am glad that it is you and not me.

  • Parthenon

    Armed clash is now required to focus minds on Cyprus.
    In 1960s TCs were negotiating for localised rule of their villages. Now they are being greedy and want an independent state!
    Cyprus NG and Greek Army should launch an artillery attack on Turkish bases to force UN, US and EU to take the Cyprob more seriously.

    • Bystander

      Why not drop an H-bomb on the island then? This will guarantee highest ratings. Who cares about people…

      • HighTide

        He is just a confrontational fool.

    • Muffin the Mule

      You’re clearly intent on creating another 500,000 refugees, giving 100% to Turkey.

    • HighTide

      Once more, the Larna Fire Brigade should come to your rescue?

    • cyprus observer

      Lol! You seriously do have “importance” issues !!

  • Parthenon

    Sanctions and embargoes and isolation and vilification of the illegal criminal entity in the north must now intensify.
    The crossings must be closed, all companies that deal with the north must be prosecuted.
    Greece which betrayed Cyprus in 1974 must severe all relations with Turkey and should shoot down all Turkish jets that fly over Greek islands.

    • Barry White

      My goodness, your appointment at the clinic is on Monday 10:00.

      • Parthenon

        See u there then….lol

      • HighTide

        Conflicts with the appointment for ROC.

    • Rissole Bland

      Its effing idiots like you that gave Turkey the excuse it waited fourteen years for.

  • hornet

    divide and conquer was the motto of the Brits, see India, Ireland, US/Canada, Gibraltar, Malvinas Cyprus and even the Brexit empire reminiscent frolics

    • Parthenon

      British are behind the Cyprus problem. Pro Turkish scum

      • Victor Cominos

        The British also created the problem in Asia Minor in 1922.

    • Steamkettle

      I think those pesticides have made you a little hysterical this morning.

      • hornet

        your kettle is rusted mate – facts talk for themselves

  • jahitty

    Turkish cypriots do not like having the turkish army around. ..many feel it’s a necessity. ..turkish cypriots also feel they are being extinguised both by turkey and the maximilist approach of the GC leaderships. ..whether we are right or wrong is meaningless. …federalism in the GC community was never truly debated and attempted to be understood by the majority…it’s over now…turkish Islamic imperialism has won in the north. ..ego centric GC nationalism has one in the south partition achieved.

  • Matt Lazarus

    Partition may be best solution for all. Turkish Cypriots like having Turkish army around and demand half of all island’s resources. Greek Cypriots have functioning state, membership in EU, and relatively stable society. Perhaps even a no-brainer at this point.

    • ROC

      If that is the case, they should become a province of Turkey, If you sanction a legal partition then what does it say to all the world, ” any country can invade keep it occupied then legally partition it.

      Utter Rubbish, ROC is just that you change that then your looking opening a can of worms

      • mehmet abdi

        absolute rubbish as per normal

        • ROC

          Why is it Rubblish, Then this gives Russian the right to claim the Ukraine and partition it legally and what about the Kurks, what if they want to partition a section of Turkey and make into their own state,, Its no different to Cyprus.,

          Cannot have the cake and eat it too

          • Fred Yusuf

            Not at all, if it was made clear that Makarios and the majority of GCs would never accept the constitution of the RoC and would try to destroy it by any means to join it with Greece, Cyprus would have been divided in 1960 which would have been a lot more peaceful than the last 53 years. Afterall Makarios was elected President with his views and he made them clear at every turn. For instance in a speech he gave at the graveside of EOKA fighters when he said ” As we bow before their graves, we hear the commanding voices of our martyrs Beyond the Graves, march forward” pn the 1st of April 1963. it is the dishonesty of GC politicians to this day which has caused the problems. Even to the point of calling Eide a liar. How much lower can a politican get before you realise what you have infornt of you?

            Is it not ironic that Anastasiades and Nehru have the same views about the other community being elected as President. I can understand Nehru thinking like that but in 2017 Anastasiades in an EU where 1 million people can select a leader to lead 500 million people. It is just beyond belief.

            • ROC

              Why do you know answer my rant directly instead of giving me a history lesson?

              • Parthenon

                They are machines and everything goes back to 1963 for them

                • Fred Yusuf

                  But what about 1967 to 1974, what about then my Greek Friend? What was Greece like?
                  As to 1963, I would not know where to begin to expalin to you whathappened in 1963. For your education a good place to start though is what Makarios said at the garveside of eoka soldiers
                  ” As we bow before their graves, we hear the commanding voices of our martyrs. Beyond the Graves, march forward”
                  Dengtash responded by asking for his resignation and commenting ”

                  This should expalin to you the core of the Cyprus Problem. Get it? and the Evil at its centre. It did not come fromKemalism it cam from Hellenism. it really is that black and white.

                  • Parthenon

                    Turkey agitated for partition from 1960 and gave the ROC no chance of being a success. From day one Turks began smuggling weapons into Cyprus at “Erenkoy” enclave.

                    • Fred Yusuf

                      You are still cluless. Whilst Turkey was bringing 500 TC teachers with light weapons through Erenkoy in 1964, Greece was sending 5000 GCs back armed and trained with 25 pounders as well as 12,000 Greek soldiers though ” Limassol”. And you think the 500 TC teachers and some light weapons were the problem? You could not see the problem if it was a train coming towards at 100 mile s an hour in plain daylight.

                      Before Turkey attacked to defend Erenkoy, GC were pounding it withthe 25 pounders on one side and two gunboats on the other.

                      You really need to study a bit more the real Cyprus History rther then what you got told in church.

                    • Parthenon

                      There you go again, like a machine you jump straight to 1963/1964…
                      What was Denktash’s attitude to the new republic from 1960 to 1962? Turkey gave the TCs money for businesses but Denktash appropriated it to buy weapons!! Turkey turned a blind eye to this.
                      You need to read about the real history of Cyprus & not the Denktash version.

                    • Victor Cominos

                      That is right and then there is the matter of the Napalm dropped by Turkey on the Cypriots and supplied by the Americans.

              • Fred Yusuf

                What? I would not answer you if you were ranting. How ever your comments were wrong and I have posted real facts, by all means counter argue what I have said and prove me wrong?

                • ROC

                  Trying to avoid and deflect what I wrote for you to reply does not wash, I will write it again for you and lets see if you can answer it. OK its very simple.

                  “Why is it Rubbish, Then this gives Russian the right to claim the Ukraine and partition it legally and what about the Kurds, what if they want to partition a section of Turkey and make into their own state,, Its no different to Cyprus.,

                  What your proposing is exactly what Hitler did in his first three countries he invaded.”

                  • Parthenon

                    Yes, Turkey is worse than Nazi Germany. Evil Kemalism is still thriving.

                    • ROC

                      So invading a country, what ever the reason is you then you cannot demand to legally partition it if its sovereign country already, two things can happen, either a peace solution is found with one ROC and two states, or become a province of Turkey.

                    • HighTide

                      Wrong thinking, IgnoraMUS ! No approval of the “Republic” is required for recognition of the TRNC that will come without fail. Watch this space.

                    • ROC

                      Are you that indeep in your vomit that you do not undertand that your NOT recognized by no one other than your dictatorship country Turkey,

                      Do try to convince me or others of your stupid fictitious beliefs

                    • HighTide

                      IgnoraMUS, don’t repeatedly flog yourself. It must hurt.

                    • HighTide

                      You have this hopelessly idiotic idea of what Kemalism is. Once more, it’s the opposite of what the current Turkish government stands for. Try to get some sense into your brains.

                    • Parthenon

                      Turkish Govts come & go, but the ethos of hatred towards its neighbours continues!!!
                      Nazi Germany was defeated & the Germans have changed. Kemalism is still going strong hence Turkey’s threats against its neighbours if they dont do what Turkey wants. Syrian Kurds are even attacked for taking land of ISIL!!

                    • HighTide

                      You are just too dumb to understand.

                    • Parthenon

                      Yep, you’ve lost the argument again.

                    • HighTide

                      There was no argument. Just a fact that does not enter your blockhead.

                    • ROC

                      Turkey has no friends on the world stage, their is a distinction between trade and countries being friendly towards each other and sharing resources both beneficial and cultural with each other,,, Mr HT or Braveheart knows Turkey has no friends so he will cloud the issue with trade being the same thing, which we all know is BS.

                    • HighTide

                      IgnoraMUS does not know a thing about Turkey.

                    • Vlora

                      Actually,Russia and Turkey are good diplomatic and Trade terms .USA has never said a word against Turkey.Australia and Canada are smooth in diplomatic terms. These all are the most powerful countries and they said nothing like what you are saying.

                  • HighTide

                    Uninformed gibberish as usual. Only Turkish Cypriots are co-owners of this island, no such situation in these other states. Try to stick with facts rather than your imagination.

      • Fred Yusuf

        Why do you have to comment on what Turkish Cypriots should or should not become. Why does it concern you.
        You should concern yourself with what can happen and how it will effect you and let others worry about their situation surely.

        • ROC

          Then why are you on CM , what concern is it to you to come on a GC forum and preach what GCs want to say?

          See it applies to you to so less of being a hypocrite and more about the substance of what I wrote about.

          • Fred Yusuf

            CM is a GC forum? Since when, does the title say GC Mail? I think not. This is a Cyprus mail forum and al lCypriots are entitled to post. However the difference is I am not telling you what should happen to you, I am mere posting facts to enlighten you. Where as you keep posying about what should happen to TCs. Do you see the difference?

            • ROC

              Well the newspaper is not Turkish is it, Durrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrr

              Here your safe to write within reason without getting banned, something you can never do on a Turkish Forum, so enjoy my friend, its called freedom of Speech.

              • Fred Yusuf

                There we are in agreement. But last I looked it said Cyprus Mail on line. Where did you see the “Greek” bit on the title. This is for Cypriots and the writer is called Ali Riza, now thats a nice GC name right?

                Although I have met Mr Riza several times and Ihappened to know he is a true Cypriot. Do you know what that means?

                • ROC

                  Well just for your information, it was a Turkish Cypriot that designed the Cypriot flag

                  I have no problems with TC’s I have many many friends and are very close, I we even have families that have both married,

                  The days of the pre 74 folk are long gone, of course your going to get right wing fanatics from both side that that will try and wedge TC’s and GC’s but if you remove them and the outside interference your would have peace, I have no doubt in my mind of that.

                  • Fred Yusuf

                    What difference does it make who designed the flag. Makarios approved the flag and said what he said at eoka graveside. You are oblivious to the Cyprus Problem as it was in 1963 and you continue to be till this day. I am afraid so is majority of GCs and it will lead to permanent division no matter who opposes it.

                  • HighTide

                    IgnoraMUS, written from the comfort of your London home. LOL.

    • HighTide

      Partition has already been the solution, ever since 1974. All it needs is for the South to wake up to reality.

      • ROC

        Utter BS, it will not happen reasons below outline why.

        • HighTide

          IgnoraMUS.

          • ROC

            Typical Reply Braveheart,

  • Douglas

    Now, sixty years later, India seems to me to be a robust democracy, with a vibrant economy. It feeds its own people. Pakistan is on the verge of being a failed state, the economy is in shambles, and the country requires foreign aid to survive.

    • ROC

      Spot on, it just does not work, and gives a green light to every other countries to invade and knowingly in the end the UN will recognize it, It opens a massive can of worms and set a very dangerous president.

    • HighTide

      The “North” is the TRNC that did very well in the light of the circumstances. No comparison to Pakistan’s dictatorship. Once the UN is gone for good, TRNC recognition will start, and it is up to the South to decide which role it wishes to play in its relationship with its neighboring state. Good luck!

      • ROC

        If I go by your stupid propaganda, and your do ever so well, then why change, you have no worries of income you get 500 mil from Turkey you do not have to worry about conforming to world ethics and rules, so just stay the same, from your view your doing amazingly great .

        • HighTide

          I suggest you deal with the problems of the South, MUS!
          From the comfort of your London home that’s quite easy.
          We will meanwhile decide ourselves which way the TRNC will take. Don’t you worry.

          • ROC

            I suggest take your BS to a TC rag, you enjoy the freedom of speech on a GC rag, your on so much I bet you wished you lived in the South Huh, so much from a Greek Cypriot basher Braveheart.

            • HighTide

              IgnoraMUS, you have written better crap in the past.

        • Fred Yusuf

          There you go again, you are telling TCs what to do?

          • ROC

            Then the ball is in your court ,if you cannot accept reason conditions to have a peace solution then become a Province,who is stopping you

            And as for me telling what I think TC’s want, its call freedom of speech and am on a GC site, if you do not like what you hear, don’t reply of move to a TC rag,, am sure if I was on a TC rag and said something critical about Erdogan I would have a knock on my door at night from the police.

      • Douglas

        I thought the UN has just committed itself to staying in Cyprus, you mention them leaving but no indication of that,they love sunny Cyprus with overbase pay during their secondment time 🙂

        • HighTide

          You are confusing two different things.One is the peacekeeping force that needs renewal every 6 months, and the other one are efforts by the UN SG to pursue the charade of unification. Once this is stopped, as it is now, recognition will happen in time without fail.

        • Vlora

          UNSG Secretariat-yes. But Cyprus has just some troops and some civilians on deputations and temporary contracts under the Peacekeeping mandate .They can be /will be reduced whenever required.
          UNSG secretariat consists of permanent staff and yes UN SG
          is committed to mediate if both communities agree for it.

      • Parthenon

        Any country that recognises the TRNC does so at its own risk. Few countries have sizeable minorities.
        Why hasn’t Azerbaijan recognised you?

        • HighTide

          What risk? Once the UN is gone for good, you will experience recognition, one by one, and there is nothing you can do about.

    • Fred Yusuf

      Really Douglas, you can make the same comparissons? Has Pakistan had embargoes since 1963? Have they been enclaved with not even baby milk allowed into the enclaves at one point? Are people really that simple and cannot se the realities of Cyprus?

      • Douglas

        Maybe I never made my comparison clear,I meant since segregation India has made great advances while Parkistan is way behind.I see South Cyprus as far advanced compared with the North,that’s the comparison I was making.It could be because the North is not free to Govern itself properly that’s why it’s lagging behind the South,EU are supporting the North with millions of euros to carry out development projects but with no agreement in sight that enterprise should be put on hold.

        • HighTide

          You don’t know a thing about the TRNC. Visit before writing rubbish. The EU has supported North Cyprus with modest 40 million per year, while Turkey poured billions into the country. I suggest you check out the result yourself which is best done coming through Ercan airport that soon will surpass the quality of Larnaca, upon completion of the last phase.

          • Douglas

            Well if the North are doing so well why does the EU tax payer have to support them by what you call a modest €40 million per year ,I believe it was granted by the EU to help the Turkish Cypriots not feel in isolation,I have paid a visit to the North driving all around and clearly it was a poor relation compared to the South,so I am not sure where all the billions you say Turkey has given to TC has gone ?

            • HighTide

              The paltry EU payment is a small compensation for its feeling of guilt having screwed up the Cyprus situation in the first place by admitting half an island state as member. One can always see the negative if one wishes when driving around in the South as well. No great difference in the infrastructure and other facilities. Of course, a GC would never admit that.

              • Douglas

                No gratification:)

          • Douglas

            No gratification forthcoming 🙂

        • Victor Cominos

          You will see that High Tide will tell you that all is going well in the North so I cannot see what the TC are winging about. If all is going so well then they should just stay put and be happy with their present status. They have nothing to worry about as mother Turkey will provide. According to High Tide the TC in the North are living in paradise.

          • Douglas

            Rose tinted glasses will certainly get you through but in reality …..

            • Victor Cominos

              I guess when you are in an environment and don’t know better, when things are in reality crap you think that you are coming up smelling roses.

  • Cat Cloudwatching

    “The majority of the people are temperamentally unable to take a pragmatic view” I think this hits the nail on the head. But how can anyone be sure what the g/c would vote in a referendum? It is true that in 2004 only 24% voted ‘yes’, but the plan had been demonized by the president himself, while akel supporters, roughly 30% of the electorate who traditionally follow party instructions, were told to vote ‘no’.

    • HighTide

      Anastasiades is fully equipped for a repeat of Papadopoulos weeping show on TV should a referendum be looming.

      • Cat Cloudwatching

        I wouldn’t be surprised. I’m starting to think that the only reason he supported the anan plan in 2004 was because he was in the opposition – nothing to lose.

        • Fred Yusuf

          Not at all, it made sense to support the plan if you supported peace. Why Akel decided to oppose the plan in 2004 is dificult to understand but why the President opposed the plan then and the current President opposes it now is not. Anastasiades wants another term. He will not get another term unless he followes DIKO policy on Cyprus Problem. This is caused by the fact that Akel and Disy cancel each other out.

          But the situation is a little better, at least the Presdient is not from Diko where as in 2004, DIKO managed to elect their own man as President utilising the balance between Akel and Disy. You can bet your bottom dollar who ever get elected will need DIKO support and will have to do as they wish.

          • ROC

            Your solution is simple, remove all foreign troops from the Island, and then you might get a solution.

            • Fred Yusuf

              There we agree too but not on how. You want troops to be removed from day one and TCs want to see the system work before they let go of the troops and gurantee. So who is being unreasonable here?

              I personally would accept the Troops to be removed before the agreement even, but not the Guarantee. The Guarantee has to stay in place till we see we can guarantee ourselves.

              • hh faris

                Fred Yusuf, The Guarantee has to stay in place till we see we can guarantee ourselves. Fred excellent reply!!!

                • ROC

                  Then stay as you are for the next 43 years if that what you want you do not dictate any terms, you have nothing to offer.

                • Victor Cominos

                  And who is going to guarantee the ROC from Turkey?

              • geecee

                You cannot reasonably expect any non-turkish person (and I literally mean anyone on earth) to have the safety of their country guaranteed by a dictator like Erdogan.

                • HighTide

                  A delusional post. Turkey is much more than one leader who will be here today and gone tomorrow. Turkey’s policy on Cyprus has been unchanged for half a century, regardless of who was in power there.

                  • Victor Cominos

                    Erdogon is not going anywhere unless he is sent on his way like the Young Turks after the First World War. His power in Turkey is getting stronger.

              • Victor Cominos

                Sorry but Turkey cannot be trusted so unless the troops and the stupid guarantee goes out the door there can be no change to the status quo.

            • HighTide

              The solution stares at you from the mountain, that is, if you leave your London home.

              • ROC

                Any verbal rubblish coming from a Milliyetçi Hareket Partisi member can kiss my *****

                • HighTide

                  IgnoraMUS.

          • Vlora

            True.

          • Cat Cloudwatching

            I’m not sure what you are saying. He wanted/wants peace, but he wants another term even more? Then he doesn’t *really* want peace.

            • Victor Cominos

              There can never be peace as long as Turkey is in control of the North.

    • Victor Cominos

      Why would the GC vote to allow Turkey to remain in the North for ever. Such a vote would be condoning the criminal activities of the TC and Turkey. I have no doubt that the ROC would again vote NO unless the Troops and the Anatolian get out of the North and go back to their place of origin.

  • desres

    A good article. Status Quo for the future: during the coming months politicians will keep on promising a settlement until they are elected, then back to more discussions and round and around we go for another 5 years. However, in the background the real work will be taking place; the TCs know that there will never be a settlement based on a Federation, will insist on it and meanwhile integration with the mainland will slowly take place.
    Why call it Federation, why not follow the Swiss Canton or devolved UK system ? Maybe those in power do not want their power base eroded!

    • Gui Jun An

      Cannot compare India with Cyprus; the island was partitioned permanently in 1974. Evidently, Mr Riza refuses to accept the present status quo as permanent. A growing majority on both sides do.

      • Cat Cloudwatching

        You can use the word ‘permanently’ if you can read the future. Otherwise you perhaps unintentionally place yourself on the side of those who have been seeking partition for a long time now. I would also be cautious about claiming to know what the majority wants.

        • Gui Jun An

          The majority hoped two years ago these talks would succeed, but knew they wouldn’t. Hope belongs with the blind and knowledge with the sighted. I was blind but now I can see..

          • Cat Cloudwatching

            A ha. Good to know. So I’m blind because I’m hopeful, and you are wise because you’ve lost hope?
            I can choose to be hopeful, if something is important for me. Hope is a choice, same as happiness. I can see the purpose of being realistic, but if you lose hope, then you abandon efforts to achieve what you want.

            • HighTide

              Hope against all odds will eventually lead to depression.
              Not advisable.

              • Cat Cloudwatching

                Don’t worry, I’m not getting depressed because of the Cyprus ‘problem’. Yes I care about it, but I won’t get depressed about something that doesn’t depend on me. Plus I can be hopeful and cynical at the same time…

                • HighTide

                  Being hopeful and cynical is not really compatible. I suggest sarcasm instead.

                  • Cat Cloudwatching

                    Sarcasm has its uses… I guess what I wanted to say is that I’m not particularly hopeful, and on the other hand I’m not willing to completely abandon all hope. Not yet… The status quo is not an alternative for me, and an agreed partition is not likely either. And I’m not a fan of ‘makroxronios’ (long-term struggle), neither for south nor for north.

                    • HighTide

                      You have only mentioned two scenarios, agreed partition and status quo. There is the realistic third one in the light of your government’s refusal to look the truth in the eye:
                      final partition without the South’s approval.
                      This is the famous plan B which is in the works.

                    • Cat Cloudwatching

                      Which is a long-term thing, which is something I don’t want. Third countries won’t start recognising the north tomorrow, it will take a long time. And it is doubtful whether it will lead to friendly relations between the two parts. I think we’ve had enough as cypriots, no more uncertainty, no more conflict. People who live on the island NOW want peace, recognition, prosperity, they want to live in a normal country. Now, not in 200 years.

                    • HighTide

                      Agreed. But there has been peace since decades with an open border, allowing socializing at all levels. Little was it used. What does that tell us? Everyone seems to be happy with residential separation.
                      There is no reason not to make this permanent, unless the not so hidden agenda of your government is to lord over Turkish Cypriots once again.

                    • Cat Cloudwatching

                      Well, the open border is since 2004, but actually 50% of g/c will never cross because of patriotic reasons. A few cross once a year as a ‘pilgrimage’. It doesn’t mean everyone is happy. It’s an artificial situation. Kyrenia used to be the place of choice for Nicosians who wanted to bathe in the sea, go for a stroll, etc. It’s so close. Not anymore. Very few people will go, to be branded traitors by the rest. Nicosia cannot ‘breathe’ without Kyrenia. I don’t know, for me this is not peace. Cyprus is small enough as it is, do we have to suffocate ourselves by splitting it in two and keeping to our respective sides, just for some stupid politics?

                    • HighTide

                      You have hit the truth. Due to ‘patriotic’ reasons, no deal with the North can be made. This hurts the 50% who think rationally.
                      The open border allows interchange, and if this is not taken up it amounts to self punishment. I cannot see any suffocation by driving 30 minutes or less from Nicosia to Kyrenia. In similar small environments of the EU, neighboring states such as Belgium, Luxembourg and the Netherlands cross each other’s borders by the million without feeling suffocated. This is a mental state.

                    • Cat Cloudwatching

                      Well, the average, mainstream g/c won’t drive down to Kyrenia to have a swim, or do anything enjoyable, even if it’s only 20 minutes. Even if 50% cross from time to time, many of them limit the type of things they will allow themselves to do in the north. I won’t examine if this is patriotic or pseudo-patriotic or whatever, it’s a reality, and I can’t judge the motives of others. A person who never crosses told me he will be the first to go if there is a settlement, so I guess everyone has their own reasons. I suspect nothing will change unless there is a new state of affairs that the majority can ‘live with’. That’s why I used the word ‘suffocated’, it may be a bit dramatic, but I think you can’t compare with countries like Belgium and the Netherlands, which haven’t had the kind of recent history we’ve had.

                    • HighTide

                      Belgium is very comparable to Cyprus with two ethnic groups running the country with great difficulties. Nevertheless, all borders are open and people enjoy the company of neighboring countries, making use of the best each one has to offer. This is the way forward here.

                    • Cat Cloudwatching

                      If we can achieve what Belgium has I would be happy. They don’t even have a border, just an unofficial ‘language border’.

            • Yani

              oh yes!!.. hopefully hopefull till the last refugeese gone..

              • Cat Cloudwatching

                What is that supposed to mean?

    • HighTide

      Neither the Swiss nor the UK governance system would work here since the details of power sharing are very similar to the federation model on which both sides cannot agree.

  • antonis/ac

    It is precisely because the Greek Cypriots are pragmatic and well cognizant of Turkey’s evil intentions that they oppose Turkey’s objective in Cyprus; goals which this writer wholeheartedly adopts and promotes. Accepting Islamo-fascist Turkey’s demands would in effect turn Cyprus into a Turkish protectorate and eventually a Turkish province; a far worse outcome for the Greek Cypriots than partition.

    His praise for Akinci is ludicrous for Akinci has offered nothing new or better than Dektash or Turkey did or does.

    • Walid Ahmad

      Your hate speech is the evil and fascist nationalism (ENOSIS) created the problem in the first place

      • ROC

        Utter Rubbish, your a typical denier of Facts

        • Walid Ahmad

          Look in the mirror. Say your comment again. LOL

          • ROC

            If that the best you can come up with , stick to comics

    • HighTide

      Every lawyer will tell you that possession is 8/10th of the law. Disregard of reality is all yours.

      • Fevzi Ogelman

        I thought it was 9/10ths.

        • Neroli

          It is!

        • HighTide

          So is the saying. Percentages are debatable. It’s a manner of speech.

      • ROC

        Possession legally in your eyes is a BIG Fat Zero, I think you mean illegal occupation

        • HighTide

          IgnoraMUS.

  • Vlora

    It was an ugly partition. India was one since time infinite but once Lord Mountbatten reached and finalized the plan started by his predecessors , there was nothing else but just blood and a never ending animosity. Both the countries could never recover.

    • Victor Cominos

      Notice how the British were also involved. After the passing of the many years the animosity between India and Pakistan is never ending.

  • Whazzzzzzup

    As in the photo they can’t even share the bread roll on offer never mind an island!!

  • AnalogMind

    EU territory can not be partioned after the fact. India is not the EU. If you even attempt to divide an existing EU member state, really bad things will begin to happen to you. The whole idea of the EU is totally against it.

    So the only one-way street avialable at the moment is through the EU.

    • Peter Petrov

      Turkey isn

      • Peter Petrov

        Turkey isn`t in the EU, rendering your argument mute.
        The EU will bend to the geo political realities, as they will do with Brexit

    • Disruptive

      First you want to sink the EU, now you are praising it, how is your schizophrenia?

      • ROC

        Then this gives Russian the right to claim the Ukraine and partition it legally and what about the Kurds, what if they want to partition a section of Turkey and make into their own state,, Its no different to Cyprus.,

        What your proposing is exactly what Hitler did in his first three countries he invaded.

        • Disruptive

          Please ask one of your grandchildren to teach you how to use internet, you are replying to wrong comments.

      • HighTide

        He just posts to stir up trouble. If ever there was a genuine troll it’s he.

        • ROC

          He mirrors you then HT the perfect troll no?

          • HighTide

            IgnoraMUS, you have just trolled. LOL.

            • ROC

              I have countered your reply, Hypercrite

              Try replying to my original post rather than being your usual self and avoid anything that you have no case to answer too

              • HighTide

                IgnoraMUS, “no case to answer too” what’s that?

        • Disruptive

          Not only that, he sounds like he suffered stroke.

    • Walid Ahmad

      I don’t think so. By accepting Cyprus in before a settlement is reached, EU has positioned itself as a biased stakeholder. It is part of the problem not the solution

