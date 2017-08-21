Police arrest drugs suspect in Limassol

Police arrested a man in connection with the illegal possession of drugs with intent to supply on Sunday afternoon in Limassol after they discovered he had one kilo of cannabis in his car and another 730 grammes at home.

The man, 34, was arrested after he tried to avoid a routine police check, crashing into a patrol car in the process.

During a search of his vehicle officers found the drugs as well as a number of mobile phones and some money, all of which they seized.

Armed with a search warrant, officers proceeded to search the suspect’s home where they found another 730 grammes of cannabis, a precision scale, some cash, and more mobile phones.

The man was arrested to facilitate further investigations.

  • MisterSamsung Galaxy

    Legalise, regulate, tax. win-win situation

  • Then God said, “I give you every seed-bearing plant on the face of the whole earth and every tree that has fruit with seed in it. They will be yours for food.

  • cypbychoice

    20 YEARS ?, Please get this scum of the streets

  • jobanana

    That’s a lot for personal use!!! Legalize and tax it. Imagine, Cyprus could become a major marijuana hub!! Think of the profits for the farmers. The kick backs to the politicians alone would generate a sub-economy!

    • divadi bear

      jobanana
      🙂

