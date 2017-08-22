Anastasiades: ‘I’m at peace with my conscience..’

President Nicos Anastasiades said on Monday that he was at peace with his conscience that he had done everything possible to achieve a settlement at the Cyprus talks in Switzerland last month.

Addressing the opening ceremony of the 19th World Conference of the World Federation of Overseas Cypriots (Pomak), the International Coordinating Committee – Justice for Cyprus (Pseka) and the World Conference of Young Overseas Cypriots (Nepomak) in Nicosia, Anastasiades said that Cyprus must become once again a normal state away from third party interventions.

The president, who opened the conference, said that he trusted that everyone would join together and that the two communities could live together, “as long as neither Greek Cypriots nor Turkish Cypriots are turned into vessels serving third parties”.

Anastasiades said that each side ought to respect the other’s national identity and cultural traditions as they will have “only one homeland; Cyprus”.

Anastasiades thanked overseas Cypriots for their constant efforts and pledged the government’s support.

Anastasiades said that he had made many efforts to achieve a settlement solution which would allow the transformation of the Republic of Cyprus into a modern European, independent and sovereign state but that this could only be achieved by being rid of the occupation army and the outdated system of guarantees.

The president said that the deadlock reached at the settlement talks in Switzerland early last month was due to Turkish intransigence but that despite the failure, Turkey was found liable for her responsibilities concerning the withdrawal of its troops and abolishing guarantor rights.

On criticism by the opposition that he made many concessions at the talks in Switzerland which remain on the negotiation table, Anastasiades said that those proposals would be void unless a number of preconditions were satisfied.

Anastasiades urged overseas Cypriots to turn a deaf ear to interventions from third parties.

The conference was also addressed by acting House president Adamos Adamou, presidential commissioner Fotis Fotiou , a representative of Archbishop Chrysostomos, and Greece’s deputy foreign minister Terence Quick. The conference will end on Thursday.