Anastasiades: ‘I’m at peace with my conscience..’

August 22nd, 2017 Cyprus, Cyprus Talks, featured 340 comments

President Anastasiades addressing the conference on Monday night

 

President Nicos Anastasiades said on Monday that he was at peace with his conscience that he had done everything possible to achieve a settlement at the Cyprus talks in Switzerland last month.

Addressing the opening ceremony of the 19th World Conference of the World Federation of Overseas Cypriots (Pomak), the International Coordinating Committee – Justice for Cyprus (Pseka) and the World Conference of Young Overseas Cypriots (Nepomak) in Nicosia, Anastasiades said that Cyprus must become once again a normal state away from third party interventions.

The president, who opened the conference, said that he trusted that everyone would join together and that the two communities could live together, “as long as neither Greek Cypriots nor Turkish Cypriots are turned into vessels serving third parties”.

Anastasiades said that each side ought to respect the other’s national identity and cultural traditions as they will have “only one homeland; Cyprus”.

Anastasiades thanked overseas Cypriots for their constant efforts and pledged the government’s support.

Anastasiades said that he had made many efforts to achieve a settlement solution which would allow the transformation of the Republic of Cyprus into a modern European, independent and sovereign state but that this could only be achieved by being rid of the occupation army and the outdated system of guarantees.

The president said that the deadlock reached at the settlement talks in Switzerland early last month was due to Turkish intransigence but that despite the failure, Turkey was found liable for her responsibilities concerning the withdrawal of its troops and abolishing guarantor rights.

On criticism by the opposition that he made many concessions at the talks in Switzerland which remain on the negotiation table, Anastasiades said that those proposals would be void unless a number of preconditions were satisfied.

Anastasiades urged overseas Cypriots to turn a deaf ear to interventions from third parties.

The conference was also addressed by acting House president Adamos Adamou, presidential commissioner Fotis Fotiou , a representative of Archbishop Chrysostomos, and Greece’s deputy foreign minister Terence Quick. The conference will end on Thursday.

 

 

  • Anon

    Anastasiades: ‘I’m at peace with my conscience..’
    LOL

  • Fred Yusuf

    Its all very well claiming to be trying to remove the third party guarantees and removal of troops but instead of signing a teporary arrangement with only 1800 troops on the island for a limited time, he has continued with the current status with 40,000 troop unlimited time period and full guarantee for the TCs for perpetuity. Pehaps he can elaborate how exactly is he going to remove them and when. He better hurry up though because as soon as he attempts to extract gas for sale he will be wacked. Whats the plan? Is his plan as good as the British Plan in the first world war where they had no plan and were hoping that nobody would findout about it?

  • Bernard Smart

    Turkish intransigence – if you say it frequently enough someone might actually believe you.
    Conscience? We are talking about a politician in reelection mode. Any conscience would be completely out of place in such a situation. His sycophants at the palace probably told him to kill the talks to stand any chance of getting back in.
    He may well go down as the president who lead the island to permanent division.

  • Neroli

    Strange, there’s no Greek flags at the above conference photo!

    • ROC

      You seem to have a fetish for flags this is not the first time you mentioned it ,do you wish to let into your world?

      • HighTide

        This “fetish” can be seen in South Cyprus with thousands of Greek flags adorning everything from parliament to farmers’ shack.

        • ROC

          For one saying he cannot see a Greek flags, make you look like a fool huh?

          Should read more carefully before ranting, we do not want you to turn out like Vlora and Mr Fake Wison do we?

          • HighTide

            Of course, you cannot see these Greek flags from your window in North London.

            • ROC

              Wow I feel like I am international, I live everywhere by your standards, am also Greek, Cypriot, Swahili, Arabian, South African, wonder whats next?

              • HighTide

                Have you explained this feeling to the men in white coats?

                • ROC

                  Your humor is as dry as a sunny day on the equator, Give to a tip, watch and listen
                  to Omid Djalili you might learn something.

              • David Wilson

                The world is your oyster. Ignorance has no geographic boundaries but best stay in your fish and chip shop in North London

      • Neroli

        First time mentioned on this article! And other articles many mention it

        • David Wilson

          ROC had a fetish for ladies denier tights. He regularly brings this up and he’s doing it again in this topic below

  • antonis/ac

    But he needs to continue to be alert and vigilant because Islamo-fascist Turkey ( conscious of its power over little Cyprus), will continue to insist upon a loose confederation, been a guarantor, and having troops and intervention rights on the island. Accepting these demands would turn Cyprus into a Turkish protectorate and eventually another Turkish province.

    • David Wilson

      Makes no difference whatsoever – Fat bloke from Athens calls ALL the shots!

    • ROC

      David Wilson, is that Troll that got banned ,his name escapes me right now, but he is just another Turkish Troll to add to CM.

      • HighTide

        IgnoraMUS.

      • Vlora

        you seem to be obsessed by David Wilson.

        • ROC

          Mr Croatian, do you not have nothing better other than troll?

          • Vlora

            You are trolling after David Wilson since hours.

            • ROC

              DW is a banned fake person, bit like you, when he has something sensible to rant about maybe we give him some slack, I think he taken leaf out of your book.

              • HighTide

                MUS, you are talking of a “banned person”, what a joke!

                • ROC

                  Mr Braveheart you wrong again as per usual.

              • Vlora

                I was not banned.I had changed my pen name for some reasons.

                • ROC

                  You are a denier of facts, so I do not take anything you rant about with any truths.

                  • Vlora

                    I was banned only once when I had gone into a debate with a nut like you. Afterwards I just changed my pen name twice for some reasons .I also m bored of your irrelevent stuff 24/7.

                  • David Wilson

                    Here we go again ROc. Let’s not discuss ladies deniers again. Where are we going next?

        • David Wilson

          And ladies pantyhose

          • Vlora

            Exactly😂😄

    • HighTide

      Cyprus has been and still is a Turkish/Greek/British protectorate ever since the treaty that is still in force. Take a reality check.

      • ROC

        And both Greece and Britain are ready to disband it because they see it as old defunct and not fit for the modern era, so whats your point?

        • HighTide

          This valid treaty can only be abolished or amended with the approval of all four signatories. Turkey will not do so without a settlement, therefore not anytime soon.

          • ROC

            Then everything stays as it is , stagnant and the north just plods along as it has for the next 43 years , if that is what the TC’s want so be it.

            • HighTide

              Why do you repeat the same mantra hundreds of times? It becomes boring.

              • ROC

                Then you need to stop singing the same song, you been stuck on the same record since the days when you were Braveheart.

                • HighTide

                  IgnoraMUS.

                  • ROC

                    My words exactly you repeated this now 6 times, see what I mean, stuck on the same song, thanks for bringing to everyones attention, did not want them to think I was making it up.

                    • HighTide

                      A reminder of your previous forum life as ignorant as this one.

        • Vlora

          wrong.

          Neither Greece or UK raised the issue in negotiations . If both these countries had put this suggestion in writing there, it would have been a part of agenda and life for Turkey would be very tough . It is all lip service with NIL action when any and where action “was required.

          • ROC

            Rubbish, here is the actual quote

            “Britain has previously said it would be happy to change or even see an end to the Guarantor System. However, it would refuse to remove completely its two sovereign bases from Cyprus, which it sees as separate to the Guarantees and the island’s security.”

            • Vlora

              Words are meaningless untill brought in writting. In this case neither Greece nor UK came up with a formal proposal in the conference .

              • ROC

                Then you a bigger idiot and a denier than I though you were, fix your problems back home first before you try and fix other countries that you know nothing about.

                So if Britain( Boris Johnson) publicly states a fact then your telling us it means nothing, and he is a liar for saying it? is that what your telling me??????

                • Vlora

                  Deniers are used only in cool weather.😆
                  Nothing is a fact on record if not in writing. A simple principle. You do not know it?😂😃

                  • David Wilson

                    He’s going on about his ladies tights fetish again lol

                    • Vlora

                      Ah an incorrigible species.

            • David Wilson

              The missing part of this quote is – If the GC community desists in their Ethnic cleansing of the island

        • Fred Yusuf

          The point is they cannot. The perhaps can remove themselves but would have no legal authority to remove Turkey. If it was that easy to null and void an international agreement, we would be in total chaos. This is what gives us controlled chaos where the 5 permanent security members of the UN get away with murder on daily basis.

    • Fred Yusuf

      Do you mean to tell me that currently RoC is not a Turkish protectorate or are you hoping that Greece will back you what ever you decide to do in the future?

      So what you are also sayng as Turkey is currently protectorate to RoC than all Cypriots have no sound mind?

      Or perhaps is that you don’t really understand the current status legally speaking?

  • Kuruova

    Coward. Simple as that.

  • Dave The Impaler

    Well done Mr A, you did well

  • Kevin Ingham

    It very difficult at times to tell the difference between someone with a clear conscience and someone with no conscience- they often act like one and the same.

    There is of course a world of difference between the two when you bring morality into the equation

  • Parthenon

    Not to worry Mr A as another round of talks is planned for next year as the Turks plan B has collapsed.
    This time don’t waste 2 years talking about who owns halloumi!!

    • HighTide

      Halloumi is a trademark owned by Goodyear.

  • Eye on Cyprus

    Perhaps he really meant that his conscience is ‘resting in peace’.

  • cypbychoice

    What conscience, he has not got one , just lining his pockets for him and his cronies. What with the village idiot before him, what hope do us common people have??

  • Paranam Kid

    Yep, at peace with his conscience because now he can start electioneering in earnest & show that he “did not give in to the Turks”. What he did instead is that he autocratically decided to divide the island for good, despite the fact that he did NOT have the authority to do so.

    • ROC

      Fact: You divided the Country
      Fact: No such word ” giving in” if you mean bow down to unacceptable demands I all for that .

  • Phil

    This man has turned into a true politician, an empty shell that has no conscience and the ability to believe his own lies, he is only motivated by money and power. Is this man a true representation of the Cypriot people on the world stage?, let’s see what gifts he offers the people in the coming months to gain your vote and keep him part of the elite while you the taxpayer struggles

  • kimberworth

    How does he sleep at night, probably drinks Horlicks.

    • HighTide

      Retsina spritzer.

      • David Wilson

        And a packet of Marlboro to stop his shakes 🙂

        • ROC

          Carry milking your goats, someone has to do it.

    • ROC

      why would he not sleep, you wish to explain what he should have accepted????? I think he has a clear conscience.

      Where is Akinci in all this, does this not show he been a puppet all this time?

      • David Wilson

        Akinci doesnt need to come out with excuses on a daily basis Anus trashed the talks and is cornered, and the only way a cornered rat knows is to blame everyone else but the rat – simple animal instinct

        • ROC

          Of course Mr fictitious Anglo Saxon, that’s because he has to have his strings pulled to talk,

    • Kuruova

      I guess he falls to sleep whilst listening to the Greek national anthem.

      • ROC

        I love how you Greek bashers can only get your kicks at of talk only, makes me feel good to see how you lot are so jealous of us having a good life whiles you lot are living in the wilderness LOL

        • Vlora

          Greeks or Cypriots?

          • ROC

            Your sarcasm does not make you funny, I’m so sorry I cannot used ” Cypriots” because I know how you would never bash a Tc on CM even if he said something bad about your mother, Hence why I’m using “greek” because lets face it , that is all your here for.

            • Vlora

              But you are wrong. You mean Greek Cypriots and you are calling them only Greeks whereas Greeks have their own country namely Greece.

              • ROC

                Your rants in the past have bashed Greeks and Greek Cypriots, get it now

      • ROC

        Or maybe Erdogan can write a book called ” My Fight” we can have it in all all translations and all read that HUH?

  • Muffin the Mule

    Electioneeering….

  • Barry White

    Surely, Mount Athos beckons.

  • Mickey Swains

    ‘World Conference of the World Federation of Overseas Cypriots (Pomak),’
    Could anybody ,better informed then myself tell me if this Federation is purely made up of Greek Cypriots?
    There is never any mention of Turkish Cypriots speaking at he Conference.

    • HighTide

      This is the overseas chapter of ELAM.

      • ROC

        so inviting coming from a Milliyetçi Hareket Partisi member.

        • HighTide

          IgnoraMUS: doesn’t exist in the TRNC.

          • ROC

            You do not exist in the North Cyprus. or did you forget to mention that?

    • Anon

      It’s all Greek

      • ROC

        That because you do not recognize the ROC, so why invite you or mention you if you do not do not want to participate????? You choose it mate, make your mind up what you want.

      • David Wilson

        good one!

        • ROC

          I know who you are now, your the idiot that got banned.

          • David Wilson

            You are!

            • ROC

              My name is Braveheart

          • HighTide

            IgnoraMUS.

    • Kuruova

      what did you expect?

  • mustafa balci

    It’s shame that they came so close and yet they could not finalise an agreement Mr alpes ali riza writing on cm the other day comes in my head emotionalism and natonal ism not thinking about the long term benefits to all cypriots

  • CloudCatcher

    Politicians have no conscience

    • SuzieQ

      Politicians have their conscience removed at birth.

  • Disruptive

    If his plan was to fail talks by any possible mean, of course his conscience is at peace, he is right there. But, jokes aside, if he keeps trying to justify and explain his actions in Crans Montana every single time he speaks publicly, I wouldn’t trust him with selling watermelons, let alone entire country to govern. The problem is, Cypriots are buying his BS and will elect him again.

    • cypbychoice

      Unfortunate but true.

    • ROC

      Then I suggest if you feel that way Trust Turkey am sure Erdogan is a trusted a fellow that believes in Democracy and treats all his fellow countrymen and foreign politicians with open arms?

      If I had to choose between the two I know who I would/

      • Disruptive

        Comparing Anastasiades with Erdogan doesn’t make him better or trustworthy person and this is only false dilemma. That is how they elected Trump in the US (and screwed up Sanders in the process). Anastasiades is not worthy of selling watermelons without cheating, I don’t care what your Turkey bad guy comparison is telling you.

        • ROC

          Your view on Anastasiades, just that, just as mine is of Akinci that he is a puppet for Erdogan, we beg to differ

          • Disruptive

            Who in hell was mentioning Akinci, you cannot just mix and match people and stuff to fit your narrative, you can do that when you are selling watermelons, but you know my opinion on that level of intellect.

  • Frustrated

    These love-ins only serve to massage the egos of the speakers like Anastasiades who use such occasions to justify their existence. In his case he rolled out the limp excuse that failure at Crans Montana wasn’t a question of his own mea culpa but that as per usual the only reason why there was no agreement to the national issue is that old favourite: Turkish intransigence.

    Seems that Anastasiades needs to convince himself that he’s blameless for the failure of the Swiss jamboree because it sure doesn’t convince a great many of the rest of us. I suppose he thinks that if he repeats the big lie often enough the rest of us will swallow it. Well, I certainly won’t.
    The Turkish side agreed as a starting point to reduce troop numbers from 40,000 to 1,800. He said “NO troops”. Doesn’t look like negotiating to me. That being the case, he can lecture an adoring, partisan audience for as many times as he likes but he scuttled the peace process all by himself.

    With leaders like Anastasiades, who needs enemies.

    • HighTide

      Well, the diaspora is neither affected nor bothered, it worries more about the cost of mortgage in Australia.

    • ROC

      It was spot on you have to get rid of the occupation army and the outdated system of guarantees.

      I give you a scenerio what if Turk was to blow up a Turkish cafe of innocent people, who would get blamed for it? and if this was consistent then what?????

      It should be based on Cypriot home-guard with equal quota per population of GC and TCs to police their own areas, their should be no foreign troops on the Island except some UN

      One has to have the removal of the occupation army and the outdated system of guarantees.

      • HighTide

        Except that you will never get a deal then.

      • Frustrated

        I think you’ll find that most reasonable people wouldn’t disagree with you but it’s understandable for the TCs to want this to be a gradual affair in order to see whether or not any hotheads get up to no good and create incidents. The same applies in reverse.

        I repeat. By stating “NO troops”, Anastasiades finished the job off good and proper.

        • Pc

          The TCs can have protection. No one ever denied them that. But you cannot ask Greek Cypriots to agree to that being the Turkish army. Greek Cypriots are entitled to protection too.

          • Frustrated

            Hence my sentence “The same applies in reverse”. That means Greek soldiers in the GC zone.

            • ROC

              No you disband the Army, and just have a home guard, or a mixed army of both,

              • Frustrated

                With reference to “home guard”, see my comment addressed to ROC.

              • David Wilson

                “zero troops” was the old spoiling mantra for the failed talks now you have a new slogan “home guard” All looks rather stupid if thats the best you can up with ROC.
                Most people in Cyprus lament GC trashing Anan and CM deals and they are correct because there wont be any more/talks or chances at reunification. I feel sorry for TC but more so for the GC people who have most to lose in the years to come by the rejectionist stance of their corrupt leaders

                • ROC

                  Like I said in my earlier rants, you( TURKEY)are in no position to dictate to the ROC.

                • Frustrated

                  Seems that like me, you too are a Turk. I suppose that with a name like David Wilson, you must be…..

                  • David Wilson

                    Told you before ROC I am NOT Turkish I am Anglo Saxon and you are a pleb! Know your place

                    • Frustrated

                      Your comment was presumably misdirected!

                    • David Wilson

                      Merhaba -oops Frus! My apologies That was meant for my old racist friend ROC the COC

            • Pc

              And I am supposed to trust Greek soldiers? The very same army that instigated the coupe from which the 1974 invasion culminated? And then wait for any trouble between Turkey and Greece to spil over onto the island? I doubt very much that such an arrangement enhances the security of anyone on this island. It was tried in the 60s and it failed.

              If you really want to increase security for both sides, you need to get rid of both Greece and Turkey and come up with a new solution that involves impartial peace keepers.

              • HighTide

                You are right. But there are no effective “impartial” peace keepers. Just watch how many are dying before the eyes of UN troops.

              • Frustrated

                I can add nothing more.

                I refer you to the two line second paragraph of my comment above addressed to ROC.

            • Barry White

              This sounds like the situation stretching back to 1974 and 1960.

        • ROC

          So a Cypriot home guard consisting of TC and GCs within their own areas, one does not need Troops.

          • Frustrated

            A “home guard” isn’t an army by any stretch of the imagination.

            In addition, this could be agreed upon but what’s stopping each side filling the ranks of the ‘home guard’ with seasoned soldiers? None whatsoever. Better to be up front and have done with it.

            • ROC

              Well that the point, you could have seasoned soldiers in each group, so that in itself would defeat your arugument of having Turkish Soldiers.

              • Frustrated

                No. My argument is not “defeated” because it’s a question of make-believe as seasoned soldiers would be classed as ‘home guard’. Who’s fooling who?

                • ROC

                  Your missing the point, These would be Cypriots Not Greek Soldiers or Turkish Solders

                  • Frustrated

                    That would never be accepted.

                    • ROC

                      You see, you just proven my point, you just want Turkey to have a hold on Cyprus,
                      so as you put it so well I give you my answer, ” That will never be accepted” so stay as you are or move onto becoming a Province of Turkey, I given a a good

                    • Frustrated

                      When will you and others get it into your heads that I’m a GC and that “I don’t Just want Turkey to have a hold on Cyprus”. Because I’m a realist doesn’t mean that I’m Turkish, TC or pro-Turk.

                      Unless pragmatism kicks in, all is lost. Having said that, all IS lost because people insist on constantly promoting solutions which are unachievable.

                    • HighTide

                      Frustrated has surely no intention to move from his home in the South to the north. You simply refuse to accept statements here for what they are worth, instead you don’t refrain from getting personal, MUS !
                      This time you shot yourself in the foot.

                    • ROC

                      Being a shite stirrer does not work Braveheart, because Frustrated never came across aggressive we have a good convo, he never resorted to lies but his views

                      If you stick to the same format, maybe we can have a peaceful convo.

                    • HighTide

                      MUS, nobody can have a serious conversation with a blockhead like you. Give up this illusion!

                    • ROC

                      As a Ultra Nationalist which you are and looks upon the true Turkish Cypriots as collateral damage for the greater expansion of Turkey, why do you not just try and justify your ideology to them ? I take your political ideas and use them as I do when I go to the rest room and flush.

                    • HighTide

                      Endless rubbish. Your fingers must hurt, apart from other body parts.

          • Barry White

            The combined GC and TC army, Civil Service, Police and political structure was built into the Constitution and founding of the independent Republic.

            Big Mak tore it up and drove the TC’s out of
            all of the above by force in most cases.

            The myth has since been that the Tc’s walked away.

            • ROC

              You can argue till the cows come home, you are not in a position to dictate for the ROC to accept unacceptable demands from Turkey just for the sake of peace.

              The sooner you get that into your mind, then you can make choices, you been whining for 43 years, and its got you know where and it still wont.

              • hh faris

                ROC, “Just for the sake of peace” You little imbecile, today you have the luxury of using words like “just for the sake of peace” because for the past 43 years you have been living a life of peace, thanks to the Turkish intervention. Just admit you do not want Turkish Cypriots sharing power over Cyprus with you.

                • ROC

                  No your wrong you idiot, what am saying is very simple, I do not want Turkey to have any hold on the ROC, I do not as we stand now recognize any settlers as a Cypriots as to such time when a peace is agreed and who stays and who goes then I will accept what is agreed upon with the TCs and Gc’s

                  If peace as you put it at the expense of the demise and assimilation for the True Cypriot or becoming a province of Turkey, that up to you mate

                  I would have no hesitation of peace among the TCs and GCs living in a one ROC with two states and power sharing central Govn’t

                  If you asking me to accept two separate countries with Cyprus, then mate dream on I would never accept that.

                  • HighTide

                    What is it to you in London? Just bragging in your local pub.

                    • ROC

                      Hang on am confused, you call me Mus ,which I assume you mean mustafa ? then you say am English, then sometimes you think am Cypriot. are you sure I am not Swahili , make you mind up

                • Neroli

                  He’s been living the life of peace because he lives in UK

              • Barry White

                No argument – just the facts. I don’t need to make a choice, the Sunny Isle more whining than from the jet engines on a hot summer afternoon on the tarmac at Heathrow.

            • Frustrated

              Seems that like me, you too are a Turk.

              • HighTide

                LOL !

              • ROC

                ????

                • David Wilson

                  First, Last and everything you numpty 🙂

              • Barry White

                I will check if my Great grandfather was Turkish with the name of Johnson, just to be sure and report back.

      • bambos

        “One has to have the removal of the occupation army and the outdated system of guarantees.”
        And has the rejectionism of our side over the past 13 years acheived this? Of course not. Instead we have as many Turkish occupation troops as before, while the “facts on the ground” continue to work against us and strengthen the Turks’ hold on the north with every passing day. Before the “glorious” oxi of 2004, the north remained essentially as is was right after 1974. Go and see it now, if you haven’t. They’re building everywhere, and investment is pouring in from mainland Turkey, Israel and other places. Every plan (if there ever is another) will only get worse for us. Partition and permanent loss of the north, with the possible exception of Varosha, is surely just around the corner. But you rejectionists should be more than happy with that outcome, since that’s what you continue to support, and is the inevitable result of your attitude. Bravo sas. Perhaps inspite of yourself, perhaps willingly, you’re giving Turkey taksim on a plate, helping them acheive their goal from the 1950s.

        • Frustrated

          Bravo esi!

        • HighTide

          That’s what so many blinkered commentators do not know or do not wish to know, – the TRNC is far from being the underdeveloped neighbor so many here want to make believe. A visit to the North would be an eye opener for them, which of course would entail taking a flight from London.

          • ROC

            You can give your car the best paint job going, put the best alloy wheels on it, and the best stereo money can buy, but if your engine is seized then it going nowhere.

            • HighTide

              LOL. All engines roaring in the TRNC. There are flights near you, from the UK to Ercan.

              • ROC

                I make sure your pipeline is dismantled and used for scrap metal LOL

                • HighTide

                  ??? gibberish!

                  • ROC

                    I thought I add that in because I recall how excited you were about the pipeline with Israel was going to be and how it was another victory for you, so I thought I remind you it now it will not be a reality

                    • HighTide

                      What would you put into such a pipeline? Your hot air?

                    • ROC

                      Should thank me for the update

                    • HighTide

                      Your hot air does not need updating, it’s as stale as the air in your kitchen.

                    • ROC

                      You do come out with so old tosh 🙂

                    • HighTide

                      Old and stale? Of course.

                    • ROC

                      Oh I agree with you HT ,of course your rants are old and stale,

            • David Wilson

              Hey COC your car only has one gear REVERSE!

              • ROC

                That is wishful thinking, when you lot clutch on straws and have nothing in substance, then the only thing left is BS, which my friend you churn out once too often.

                • David Wilson

                  COC you are taking a bruising on here when all you have to do is open your mind and see the true facts of Cyprus history since 1960 Stupid Boy!

                  • ROC

                    Old events are banished to History books, you read them then put them down, if thats more important to you than whats going on in reality then that is your provocative, it changes nothing for us . so feel free to sit by your fire and read your history book.

                    • David Wilson

                      EXACTLY as they say- some people never learn! Its opening time down at your pup in London now and you need to hurry or you will be late for your Kebab as well

                    • ROC

                      Your not an anglo saxon, they were wiped out by my mate William, now you might be a Celtic, but doubt that.

                    • David Wilson

                      William who? Kaiser Willheim? What are you on about?

                    • David Wilson

                      “That is your provocative” do you mean Prerogative?? Do try to keep up to scratch old boy!

        • Neroli

          Well said!

      • David Wilson

        TC and GC home guard is ridiculous statement and would only bring about a repeat of history in the 60s. When the EOKA and GCs murdered TC police and began ethnic cleansing of all TCs on Cyprus. You are dilusional to consider this again or perhaps you are not and just seek to go on another killing spre n Cyprus so you can invite the Turkish army in again and lose the remaining 2/3 of the island you are cling on to. Akritas plan 2?

        • ROC

          Utter BS, let me ask you this , who committed murders and deaths and constantly threatens the ROC with verbal threats, shipping threats and air space threats. all after 1974???????????

          So do not give it the bigger you idiot, all the threats after 1974 have come from TURKS
          I do not care if you wish a peace solution or not, OK? wanna live in the wilderness or become a province of Turkey so be it, but one thing you will not get is recognition.

          • HighTide

            Your obsession with the Turkish “province” is suspicious.
            Do you have investments there? If so, good choice!

            • ROC

              Well other than actual facts what choices do you have, do you wish to name me viaable choices that are real????

          • David Wilson

            GC murdering and ethnic cleansing ceased in 74 and its been peaceful for the last 43 years. No more killing and murdering since FACT COC

            • hh faris

              David Wilson, completely correct facts!!!

              • ROC

                Well that not surprising from you HH, an one sided view is all you can read, then disprove what I wrote to him if you dare too.

                At the end of the day I do not care what you think

                The facts are we are ROC and that is all that matters, If the TC want to be part of that so be it, if they dont, then move on. thats the crux of the situ.

            • ROC

              You can rant and rant, but it does not change the status quo, you ( Turkey) is in no position to demand from the ROC anything we feel is unacceptable, we will just say ( NO) .

              • HighTide

                Who is WE? You and your three friends?

                • Frustrated

                  So David Wilson IS a Turk. Well bless my soul. And here’s me thinking that they were all Mustafas, Ahmets and Mehmets…..

                  • David Wilson

                    Thanks Frustrated 🙂 If I am a Turk ROC is from planet Zog

                • ROC

                  Thats the facts Braveheart, take them or leave them, its changes for the ROC,

                  • HighTide

                    “it’s changes for the ‘ROC’ ? What changes?

                    • ROC

                      sorry ” nothing” missed the word out,

                    • David Wilson

                      Why do you even bother ROC

                    • ROC

                      I love how a person with a Title like David Wilson” portraits himself as an English man, mate carry on selling your goat milk, you as much English as Saddam Hussian being Swedish Laffs

                    • HighTide

                      What’s ‘Swedish Laffs’ ?

                    • ROC

                      MR DW the man that thinks is a Anglo Saxon, never heard of a Anglo Saxon with a middle name as ” Memet” have you?

                    • David Wilson

                      “Swedish Laffs” LOL ROC you are making me smile now! Anyway if you think I am Turkish why dont you ask me to respond in Turkish. Please try and you will find out I cannot do this because I am not Turkish. Go on have a go!

              • David Wilson

                Saying NO over the last 43 years has not helped you much has it LOL

                • ROC

                  Are you an idiot? well maybe you are, I do not even have to answer that, suggest go on a fact finding mission and see for yourself.

              • David Wilson

                ROC I dont need to rant to get across to anyone. Ranting is more common with those off a lesser command of the English Language. My teachers in Istanbul made me work hard – not

          • David Wilson

            Recognition has been handed on a plate by the actions of pez Anus and fat bloke Kotzi. Thank you for that

            • ROC

              Is it ok to call you Harold Memet David Wilson?

              • Frustrated

                With humour like that, you MUST be an Englishman. I always knew it!

                • ROC

                  I lived a long time in the UK, make no bones about that, not like some here I can name that are so cow-dish not to make themselves known if they have an interest in Cyprus.

                  • David Wilson

                    Hey ROC were you the fat bloke running a chip shop in Ealing?

              • David Wilson

                You can call me whatever you wish ROC but isnt your suggestion alot for you to remember and type?

    • CloudCatcher

      The Greek Cypriot people and the Turkish Cypriot people had no voice at ‘the talks’.
      Just high-living politicians discussing their own future power and money.

      • HighTide

        This is not true. Both leaders negotiated on the basis of what their constituencies would approve in a referendum. This is well known through past and recent opinion polls and the result of the last OXI referendum. The aborted deal that was on the table this time is not much different to the rejected Annan plan, which would allow Anastasiades to shed some crocodile tears on the eve before another referendum, if ever it would take place.

      • Frustrated

        It was ever thus. At the 1938 Munich conference, the Sudetenland was hived off from Czechoslovakia and given to Nazi Germany without the Czechs being present. At the end of World Wars I and II, the same happened with the big powers deciding the fate of other nations and who gets what.

      • Vlora

        The leaders of two communities represented their respective communities there .Both leaders were the elected leaders of their communities.

        • ROC

          The difference is Vlora, is one is a puppet and has strings attached.

          • HighTide

            Anastasiades, holding hands with his mentor Kotzias.

            • ROC

              Greece and Cyprus are two totally separate countries, just ethically linked,as for our politics and agenda we are separate.

              How ever much you wish to paint an untruth picture it certainly will not work here, try one of your ultra nationalists newspapers, I’m sure your get lots of commendations maybe Troll of 2017 who knows,

              • HighTide

                LOL. That’s why Kotzias is regularly attending

                • ROC

                  Seriously are you a moron or just acting stupid????? of course they talk and have meetings as do 1000s of countries governments and politicians do, if that is the best you can come up with as a reference that Greece dictates, then your a bigger fool than I thought you were. Get Real Braveheart and argue your corner with facts not Star Trek scripts

                  • HighTide

                    IgnoraMUS, your Star Trek reference shows your puerile state of mind. Talk to Captain Kirk. He may listen to your science fiction.

                    • ROC

                      Thank you , Fiction that is all you go by, nothing factual in any rant you tend to outline

                    • HighTide

                      “any rant you tend to outline” LOL.
                      You need an ‘outline’ to understand the whole thing?

                    • ROC

                      Is that a question LOL, I need to outline nothing the facts are all there for everyone to see, and what I see an occupied piece of land that has nothing in legal terms, just a squatter

                    • HighTide

                      Because you can’t see the mountains from your London flatlet.

                    • David Wilson

                      Investment money from all over the world is pouring into the North like never before. That speaks volumes to the economic basket state that is the South. You should pop over and have a look – dont take my word for it!

                    • ROC

                      Oh so now your an Anglo Saxon with a name like Memet living in the North?
                      Oh please enlighten me? oh BTW the only money you get is 500mil sub by Turkey and the pittance you make as income in the North, take away the Sub and you be living on handouts, that is a fact.

                    • David Wilson

                      ROC I have told you before I am not Turkish and I dont see why you are calling me Memet. Your repeated fascination with my ethnenticity is disturbing – Do try to stop being wierd

                • Martin B. Reynolds

                  Don’t worry there are lots of other Kotzias’s out there to talk against your BS mainland turkey.

                  And yes he attends meetings in the legal part of Cyprus. And he has no reason to visit the illegaly occupied Northern part of Cyprus.

                  You people make me laugh when you talk against Greeks or anything that has to do with the Republic of Cyprus.

                  Oh Boy……. one day when mainland turkey’s mounting problems starts blowing up, you boring lot won’t even have the time to comment or even remember Cyprus.

                  • HighTide

                    There is no need for Kotzias to visit the TRNC. He is not welcome here.
                    Your other wishes are the result of some form of delirium. Have it checked.

                  • Naci Rizaoglu

                    You keep laughing. In the end it is us TCs who will be laughing and you will just stare with an astonishment in your eyes. As for your expectation for Turkey, you have been waiting for these changes since 1453, keep on waiting.

    • Nazaret Shamlian

      Has any leader ever gone the ‘extra mile’ to sort out our national problem?

      • Frustrated

        No. And they’re either incapable, unwilling or a combination of both.

      • cypbychoice

        In one word no ! Clerides was the last decent politician we had

    • Adele

      Hi Frustrated I’m going to the UK tomorrow is there anything you need from Primark?…..,

      • Frustrated

        Some multi-coloured knickers in a thrift pack and if you wouldn’t mind, pop into Fortnum & Mason’s and get a load of their Champagne truffles. Mmmmmm. Failing that, go to Thornton’s and get the same with some dark chocolate marzipans……

        • Barry White

          It does sound like next Sunday will be a bang up affair for Mr. F. at the Coffee Shop.

          • Frustrated

            A little less ‘banging’, if you don’t mind. A you’re a Turk and you won’t be aware of certain mores, there are too many Brits around and they’re especially sensitive when it comes to discussing in public matters of a sexual nature.

            • Barry White

              Vlora !!!! He is “at it” again, and it isn`t even Sunday !

              I may be Terrible but I am not a Turk at least until ancestry dot co dot uk completes my family tree in consultation with the Head of the Foreign Office in Whitehall for any familial connections with the Johnson branch. All will be revealed next Sunday at the Coffee Shop although it will be hard to compete with those new fancy striped knickers from Primark that Mr. F will be sporting.

            • Adele

              Of course Frustrated prim and proper is I lol…

            • Adele

              Lol 😂.

        • Adele

          I’ll get you some knickers lol but champagne and truffles not good for you… Lol.

          • Frustrated

            Bloody killjoy!!!!

            • Adele

              Opps sorry 😐… but you will look dashing in your striped knickers….

              • Frustrated

                Union Jack ones preferably to go with my tattoos, belly and shaved head…..

                • Adele

                  So English Frustrated…..

                  • HighTide

                    This is more fun than idle ELAM chatter.

                    • Adele

                      I’m always happy to lighten up on subjects I can’t comment on lol .. I live in peace in my little village but respect to all comments.

                    • Vlora

                      You are good.

                  • Vlora

                    Do n’t forget to join the party😆

                    • David Wilson

                      Cant run to Chapagne but got a couple of bottles of cheap cider – pls can I come?

                    • Vlora

                      ROC likes Cider.

                    • Adele

                      Yes you are welcome… cheap cider sounds good 👌 Frustrated has expensive taste Lol.

                    • Frustrated

                      Too right. Cider? Pah!

                    • Vlora

                      So his comoanion will bring for him, you just bring some crona beer for me 😊☺

                    • Adele

                      Of course 😉.

                    • Vlora

                      I will bring some nice chocolates for you☺

                  • Vlora

                    All English crowd. You must alsoo try to have fun but just do nt object anything as your comments will be removed. Bring multi colored nickers for them pl. 😅

                    • Adele

                      Yes Vlora 😋 … Just carry on with your comments they are valued.

                    • Vlora

                      Thank you for understanding Adela. I just am Glued with the relevent comments when in CM.😕. I in any way have never been an expert “deviator’. Ah😆
                      Join them next sunday pl.

                  • Eye on Cyprus

                    I think that you mean South of England, Adele.

                    • Frustrated

                      Far better to come from oop north and not be labelled as pretentious southerners…..

                    • Neroli

                      Totally agree! 😉

                    • Vlora

                      Ñup,

                    • Adele

                      Yes probable 👁…..

                • Vlora

                  😅😄😃

                • SuzieQ

                  No body piercings, F?

              • Vlora

                “Will”?

              • Barry White

                Too much information, Ms. A. !!!

              • Eye on Cyprus

                I think that you meant: Frustrated will look dashing when stepping out of those new striped knickers

          • Vlora

            😂😊

          • SuzieQ

            What about little me?😔

            • Barry White

              That will be a ‘petite’ size, Ms A.

            • Eye on Cyprus

              I suggest a large bottle of diuretics from Boots for SQ – to help with BP.
              EoC, MD

              • SuzieQ

                I thought lager was a great diuretic–am I wrong?😇

                • Eye on Cyprus

                  Indeed. Lager will encourage your posterior pituitary gland to produce vasopressin: nature’s own diuretic. Nevertheless BP can be significantly lowered by diuretics; such as the Giant Size jar which Adele will bring you from Boots (if there’s room in her bag next to my Steak & Kidney Puddings).

                  • Adele

                    Plenty of room for diuretics and Steak and Kidney pud my sweeties but don’t forget Frustrated need some shopping from Primark.

                • Adele

                  No Suzie I swear it’s white wine x

        • Eye on Cyprus

          If you mean the Ann Summers crotchless variety, they don’t do a thrift pack.

          • Frustrated

            I’m in no need of the ‘opening’!

            • Eye on Cyprus

              Wot! No crotch! Mustn’t tangle with the dangle!

          • Adele

            No he’s getting Primark… his favourite shop … don’t want to upset him 🤒.

      • SuzieQ

        Enjoy tour trip!😚

        • Adele

          Thanks Suzie x

      • Eye on Cyprus

        Steak & Kidney Puddings (Fray Bentos) from Tesco, Sainsbury, Waitrose and Morrisons (at least one from each store – for comparison), please, please, please.
        Don’t forget to visit your doctor and give him a big kiss!

        • Adele

          Will do my best 👁…..
          Haven’t got a doctor in the UK but found a lovely one in Larnaca time will tell 👁…..

          • Eye on Cyprus

            What about your son? Surely he can manage an extra patient!

            • Adele

              I will drive him mad in ten minutes… Bless him … can’t understand why 🤔X

      • Vlora

        Please send everything beforeSunday😕

    • ROC

      Correction on a mistake you made let me correct for you

      Erdogan . who needs enemies.

  • HighTide

    What he meant to say is that he has a piece of conscience but cannot find it right now.

  • Alexander Reuterswärd

    it wasn’t me and you must understand that I deserve a second chance to negotiate.

    vote for me and everything will get better 🙂

    • Barry White

      Next time we will demand and get a better deal. Or so the debunked myth goes.

      • Frustrated

        Just like AKEL’s volte-face in 2004 when they instructed their ‘sheep’ to vote ‘OXI’ to cement a ‘NAI’ next time. Truly logical and certainly ‘heroic’.

  • Think Again!

    Conscience is a relative concept. Anastasiades’s conscious means money, power, his ego, women (before), cunningness, dirty tactics, false promises!!!!

    For sure he is pleased with his “conscience”. He has always been his real self since entering politics after 1974.

  • Vladimir

    So, here is a revised strategy from chief strategist, Mr. Anastasiades: “as long as neither Greek Cypriots nor Turkish Cypriots are turned into vessels serving third parties” – detach Turkish Cyprus from Turkey to make it to lose military support in order to take advantage of them. Anus, you are genius!

    • AnalogMind

      You can’t detach TCs from Turkey. Even if one Turkish soldier was left behind in the island for as long as Turkey has intervention rights then 100,000 soldiers could be there in a very short period of time. All you have to do is “engineer an event” (perhaps involving the murder of a few innocent people) and you have the pretext for another invasion.

      • Vladimir

        Make sure Cypriot dogs never forget it!
        Keep teaching them a lesson!

        • Whazzzzzzup

          “Cypriot dogs?” You’ve just lost every argument you’ve ever put forward with this racist comment against GC’s & TC’s showing your level of understanding as zilch.

          • Vladimir

            Don’t worry, I haven’t. Just go drink your frappe while we decide on your fate.

            • ROC

              Oh you get banned, watch Mr Croatian

            • Whazzzzzzup

              Moronic reply as expected.

        • ROC

          I hope you get banned,

          • Vladimir

            In the past I was banned 3 or 4 times – don’t remember exactly. Sorry for disappointing but I found the way how to hack disqus.

            • ROC

              You idiot, so this will be your 5th time BYE BYE Troll

              • Vladimir

                LOL: and 5th and then 6th and so on…

      • ROC

        Spot on, Thats the Crux of why it could not get accepted.

      • Louis

        As was the case last time!!

        • HighTide

          For a very good reason. The standby will continue.

      • Whazzzzzzup

        Do you honestly believe Turkey needs any such intervention rights in writing to protect the TC’s?
        This deal was as good as it gets.
        Your’e just adding fuel to the fire.

        • Vladimir

          Do you honestly believe someone would believe any word coming out of Cypriot mouth?

          • ROC

            You mother told me she believes me?

            • Vladimir

              I know it hurts when people don’t believe you especially if this was the only way to earn a few euros…

          • Whazzzzzzup

            But you need to speak either Greek or Turkish to understand a Cypriot which obviously is beyond you.

        • ROC

          I tell you why the Turks argument if floored in respect to having troops on the Island,

          In 74 their was no Turkish troops on the Island and it never took them long to invaded, in 2017 if the same incident happen am sure they could cut 30min of the time to invade, so this BS one needs troops on the Island is rubbish.

          • HighTide

            You are wrong. It took the Turkish army five days in 1974 to mobilize and arrive. Air Force alone does not do the trick, as currently seen in Syria. What Turkey will never give up is a foothold in North Cyprus, hence the ‘zero troops’ dream will never come about.

            • ROC

              Dream on your a ultra nationalist so I would except that answer from you, you are no different from an Elam supporter,

              But the good thing you lot do not dictate, and dictators like Erdogan come and go, if Turkey wants peace around the world and with its neighbors Turkey has to change, the world won’t change for Turkey, and whiles she occupies Cyprus she gets nothing.

              • HighTide

                Nothing to do with Erdogan. Turkey had the same policy on Cyprus long before him and will have it long after him, after having poured billions into North Cyprus. Turkey will not retreat from here, as much as you wish the impossible.

                • ROC

                  Well by your argument,the North stays as it is, If that what the TCs want that is their prerogative, but your beliefs sit in the minority thank god.

                  • HighTide

                    You are thoroughly mistaken. The majority in the TRNC fullly endorses Akinci and his negotiations. The TRNC will not stay “as it is” but will be recognized in time, whether you keep on denying this fact a few hundred more times.

                    • ROC

                      The answer to that is two fold, “how long is a piece of string” and how long if it ever it did happen ” recognition” 43 years have passed and nothing, and no other country in those 43 years has recognized TRNC neither have the EU or UN, so by going by these odds your ” recognition ” does hold in good odds,

                      As a nationalism like you, you would not care how long it would take, but for the majority of TC’s that not the case they want to enjoy what the ROC has and that as yet that has not happen, I’m just happy most do not have your mentality of though.

                    • HighTide

                      It seems you will never read what has been posted a hundred times. Instead your repeat your blinkered views ad infinitum. The TRNC does not exist since 43 years.
                      For your benefit once more, read slowly: only when the UN finally give up the unification charade are serious efforts for recognition possible.

                    • ROC

                      Spliting ends does not change what is a reality,

                      “Northern Cyprus is recognised only by Turkey”

                    • Vlora

                      The process of independence was not initiated seriously by TRNC/TCs as UN negotiations were not ended.Now ROC did quit the negotiations and situation will take a obvious change shortly. Recognition by other countries will also be there,Why you are in a hurry?

                    • ROC

                      Then like I said in many rants before, the world stage is a chess board, and right now Erdogan is the bad boy and no one particularly wants to do business with him, we seen the pipeline going through Turkey not happening now, we seen USA not giving up Gullun and we seen Germany pulling out its troops from the Turkish base,that is just some, now I know they do not sound much but it shows whats happening, now to get to my point.

                      Thier is no way in hell that the UN,EU or anyone will recognize the North as an independent country, and the reason why they all know it is Turkey that runs it and would greater the expansion of Turkey, and that would be appeasing Erdogan,

                      Something like what Britain did with Hitler, with Prussia, Czechoslovakian, and Austrian.

                    • HighTide

                      Germany’s “troops” in Turkey were four reconaissance planes for Syria that now operate from Jordan. Big deal!

                    • Vlora

                      UN will take time. EU countries-many will .The world does not end at EU bock so many other countries on the planet will recognize.
                      This is a process.Not an end.

                    • ROC

                      The same Ideology works the other way, with Turkey having a successful coup and seeing a true democracy a totally different politics where Turkey pulls out of Cyprus. and lets the Cypriots govern themselves,,

                      so works both ways, and looking at the odds in this moment time, more chance of mine be the way forward

                    • HighTide

                      If you are happy with your dreams, why not?

                    • HighTide

                      For now.

                    • ROC

                      43 years is a long for now.

                    • HighTide

                      Even your math is screwed up, MUS.

                    • ROC

                      Braveheart, look at the facts and stop getting excited “Northern Cyprus is recognised only by Turkey” those are the facts,

                      Your ” for now” holds as much weight as a hamster on its cage wheel looking for the end , aint going to happen.

                    • HighTide

                      Well, the hamster is you, without doubt, MUS.

                    • Vlora

                      After the failure of talks in recent/latest negotiations, one can not rule out a possibility for a decisive action by TCs. It would be advisable if your forget the past that only Turkey has recognized TRNC and check the developments.

                    • ROC

                      Clinging to hope, is your prerogative as to reality well I mention why it wont happen in other rants here.,

                    • HighTide

                      Better having hope than being a hopeless case like you.

                    • Vlora

                      From 1974 through 2004 yes. But with the OXI in Annan Plan in 2004, the years thereafter express your own failure in resolving the issue.

                    • ROC

                      Thats old hat, not interested in that, talk about now.

                    • Frustrated

                      What has to be understood is that if it’s a toss up between trusting Turkey to the north or the GCs in the south, for the TCs it’s a foregone conclusion: the north.

                    • ROC

                      Then by your rant if your a Turk from the main land or a settler or descendant that would not suprice me because you have no ties or culture with Cyprus, so it does not surprise me, Trying asking that to the true Turkish Cypriot???

                      At the end of the day, you have 3 choices, stay as you are and hope for recognition ,become a province of Turkey or settle for peace with one ROC and two states.

                    • Frustrated

                      We were doing so well with our exchanges and you now accuse me of “ranting”. Courtesy costs nothing. I repeat. When will you get it into your head that I’m not a TC or Turk?

                    • ROC

                      I gave you a viable solution to give assurances of a degree of safety of the TCs community as also to the GC side too, works both ways, I like I said I do not want to see Greek or Turkish Troops or their respective countries having a foothold on Cyprus.

                      Now if you cannot accept that, and expect the Greek Side to have Turkey over our shoulder always threatening or influence the politics of Cyprus that will not be accepted in any form a

                      So like I told you of choices, the ball is in your court.

                    • Frustrated

                      As I said before, most people would agree with you in an ideal world. Regrettably. that ‘ideal world’ doesn’t exist and one has to make compromises. If you insist on not doing so, the north will be lost forever. I suspect that it already is. Lost, that is.

                    • ROC

                      Well that true what was lost was 43 years ago,so for the Greeks there is no gain as its been lost already, The Crux is No Turkey in Cyprus,if Turkey does not accept that which I do not believe it will as I do not believe it real reason is to protect the TC’s that argument is old hat. then do what you need to do.

                    • Frustrated

                      What do you mean by writing “do what you need to do”? For the umpteenth time, I’m NOT a TC or Turk and why do you assume that if anyone has a view opposite to yours they must be a TC or Turk?

          • Whazzzzzzup

            Agreed which is exactly my point so having 650 troops makes no difference except that we would have a workable agreement in place.
            650 compared to 40,000 is a no-brainer.

  • Neroli

    The more he goes on the more guilty he makes himself sound. At this conference, was it for all Cypriots, does anyone know?. Why was the Greek deputy foreign minister there?

    • David Wilson

      Just need to give him a spade and to keep digging his hole – so transparrent Greek deputy foreign minister always brings the pies for Kotzi

  • Mike

    Negative comments with no positive proposals from commentators asside I believe the third and fourth paragraphs of the report are probably the most positive I have ever read however I am not so neive to believe it was not just for consumption for the assembled audience but I would love to be proved wrong.

  • Vlora

    Politicians and conscience-two different worlds.

  • John Henry

    If you’re at peace, why say anything at all?

  • Gui Jun An

    Conscience of a politician sounds like an oxymoron.

  • Charles Kerry

    He comes off as a weak and pathetic leader . Cypriots deserve better .

  • Whazzzzzzup

    I would disagree with you Mr A, doing everything possible would have led to some sort of settlement but hey I’m so glad you found peace with yourself as for the rest of us the struggle continues.

    “the withdrawal of its troops and abolishing guarantor rights” is where your foresight fails.Take the deal of 650 remaining troops and allow them a few years to oversee a peaceful transition and there you have it an agreed settlement to transform the Republic of Cyprus into a modern European, independent and sovereign state.
    Do the deal and just as we have had to wait so many years with your false promises we would then have a guaranteed wait for Turkey to be removed, there is no other way.
    Rome wasn’t built in a day neither is trust.
    You have basically ****** it up big time for all Cypriots so please do rest in peace.

    • AnalogMind

      How could you get a settlement when Turkey wants a partition and therefore not interested in a settlement?

      • Whazzzzzzup

        Well guess what Turkey has now used the collapse of the negotiations as a basis and justification for partition. I’m as anti-Turkey for remaining an occupying force in Cyprus but until we have another option how is that going to change?
        This was a good chance to move ahead for both GC’S & TC’s.
        So forgive me for wanting a workable solution taking into account both sides reluctance to agree to one as the current status quo is never acceptable.

        • Vlora

          well said.

