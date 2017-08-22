Cyprus the safest country in the world for young people

August 22nd, 2017 Cyprus 14 comments

Cyprus is the safest country in the world for young people out of 184 countries across the globe, according to the latest data published by the World Health Organisation (WHO) it emerged on Tuesday.

Analysing the data, British newspaper The Guardian found that Cyprus topped the charts compared to countries from other continents with a death rate of almost one in every 4,762 youths. A young person was defined as aged between 15 and 29.

On the other side of the scale, Sierra Leone proved to be the most dangerous with one youth in every 150, estimated to have died in 2015, the paper reported.

The figures show a widening gap of youth mortality between the developed and developing world as nine of the 10 most dangerous countries are in Africa, the Guardian said citing WHO data.

Cyprus topped the list with 21 deaths for every 100,000 youths, followed by Luxembourg which had 22, Spain with 25 and Denmark along with Malta with 26.

The UK and Japan had 33 young deaths for every 100,000 youths while Greece had 45.

Sierra Leone, Syria and Ivory Coast are the most dangerous for young people according to the 2015 figures which indicate 671, 579 and 574 young people die every 100,000 youths.

The most common cause of death in the figures was due to road accidents and according to WHO estimates, 350,000 young people died in 2015 as a result of traffic related injuries.

  • Ben Cooper

    Hard to believe all the idiots after dark on scooters, motor bikes and hotted-up bangers without lights and safety gear could survive unscathed. The total lack of police on the streets doesnt help to discourage the lunatics.

  • Douglas

    Well if these statistics are accurate I going to complain to CM for all their ‘fake news’ about young Cypriots’ driving safety awareness 🙂

  • Venrenos .

    Its all because all Cypriots, young and old, are careful drivers. Enter now all fearless expats to contradict me……..

    • Douglas

      Had to laugh at that one 🙂

  • Disruptive

    They probably meant: “most sheltered young people environment in the world”. you can place kid in a glass cage and it will be safe, I wonder what will be quality of life then?

    • ROC

      Well I suppose jealousy will bring the idiots out , so here you are ,bet you do don’t feel very safe now huh?

  • ROC

    Well done the South 🙂 , as I’m sure no records from the North were submitted.

    • RebelJim

      Why don’t you visit TRNC to see how young people live? have your valid passport ready for border control. 🙂

      • Maz

        Are you talking about young Anatolians because I’ve heard most young TCs have jumped ship not many left

        • ROC

          spot on, most Youth in the North are unemployed or not educated to a degree level.

      • ROC

        I have visited and most young are unemployed and do not hold international regonised uni degrees, and the fortunate ones that have , have left the country for higher aims,

    • Maz

      Yep also safest country in the world with population of under 5 million. Record doesn’t include the psefto state.

      • Maz

        Actually ild be interested to know what records are held br the kfc

        • dervit1 .

          lol

