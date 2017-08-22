Gaps in legislation regulating water sports

Gaps in the legislation on water sports but also violations of the code have been observed, according to merchant shipping department official Kyriacos Kofteros.

Speaking to the Cyprus News Agency, Kofteros said the current legislation on the operation of water sports must be upgraded to include provisions on staff qualifications, vessel inspections, and stricter penalties for offenders.

Some 50 sea sport businesses were active along the island’s southern coast, most in Famagusta, 19, followed by Limassol with 14. Paphos had 10, including three in Polis, and Larnaca six.

Kofteros said some of the businesses have no operating plans and plans on tackling emergencies approved by the department.

The chairman of the association of water sports owners conceded that the sector had long-standing problems.

Demetris Hadjidemetriou said many issues faced by the association were viewed positively by the authorities but solutions had to be given to some, which were still outstanding.

He said the shipping department could be trying to change certain regulations on speedboats, adding that the current code covered many of the issues targeted by a law, like safety and handling a sea accident.

Despite this, the association, Hadjidemetriou said, was prepared to examine new views and suggestions, which should not violate the “red lines” it had set years ago relating to their operating costs.