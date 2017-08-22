Özgürgün asks for Mufti Atalay to be removed

August 22nd, 2017 Cyprus 22 comments

Özgürgün asks for Mufti Atalay to be removed

Mufti Dr Talip Atalay with Archbishop Chrysostomos

The ‘prime minister’ in the north has asked Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci to remove the head of the religious affairs Mufti Talip Atalay, without however, giving a reason.

In a letter to Akinci, Hüseyin Özgürgün proposed the removal of the mufti but did not provide justification for his action.

The mufti in the north is appointed or removed through a proposal of the ‘prime minister’. Akinci has the final say on the matter.

Observers have linked the move to possible links with Turkey’s crackdown on the Fethullah Gulen movement.

In July, Atalay who is a Turkish national, was arrested in Turkey reportedly for that reason.

His deputy, Fahrettin Ogdu, said at the time that Atalay had gone to Turkey to visit his father in hospital in Mersin and then went to Diyarbakir where he was arrested in connection with investigations into the Fethullah Gulen movement.

Ogdu, according to daily Kibris, said the reasons behind Atalay’s arrest were a number of accusations against him from the foreign affairs ‘ministry’ in the north and for meetings he had with other religious leaders of the island as part of the interreligious dialogue that runs in parallel with the peace talks at political level.

Ogdu said he doesn’t believe that Atalay is involved in any activities concerning the overthrow of Erdogan. On the contrary, he said, on the night of the coup attempt on July 15 last year, Atalay had called on religious organisations in the north to gather in front of the Turkish Embassy in Nicosia in the north to show their opposition to the act.

Print Friendly

You may also want to read

  • The Bowler

    Why are the Greek Cypriot SuperPatriots so worked up about what happens in the TRNC? It has nothing to do with them.
    When dogs are scared they bark, howl and back off.

    • ROC

      Its funny how much of a Hypocrite you are, you do exactly the same thing about the south, so stop making yourself look more of an idiot than you are already are, of you do not like what you read trying ranting on a Right Wing Turkish Rag and see if you do not get banned or a knock on your door at night.

      • The Bowler

        Oh, you’re touchy, you must be one of those that bark in fear. As they say, if the cap fits…Woof!

        • ROC

          What is their to fear from a Village idiot, you just proved to many on CM how much of a hypocrite you are, you were better keeping your gob shut, now you dug yourself a hole and cannot get out.

          • The Bowler

            Woof-woof! lol

    • Louis

      Well, you’ve barked, now back off!!

      • The Bowler

        Are you joining in the fear barking Loopy Lou? lol

        • disqus_8q00vR7rLQ

          Where’s your boyfriends, busy harassing other commentators I guess.

          • The Bowler

            Another old dog barking.

    • Whazzzzzzup

      But that’s the difference, this forum is open to GC’s & TC’s who can bark to their hearts content. In the TRNC you don’t have that luxury.

  • Douglas

    Does anyone actually care I wonder ?

    • ROC

      Its not the care that at issue is the fact that no evidence has been shown of wrong doing, so Hüseyin Özgürgün should either present evidence or shut up.

    • SuzieQ

      Nope.

  • mustafa balci

    We don’t need a so called mufti tc are secular send him back and don’t send another one waste of money

  • disqus_8q00vR7rLQ

    “Akinci has the final say on the matter.”
    Sure he does.

  • ROC

    So now they ask the removal of persons without reason, how democratic is that ?????

    • disqus_8q00vR7rLQ

      It’s a police state. A criminal police state.

      • ROC

        How strange or should say not, when something is stacked up against the Turkish trolls they do not come out in drones to rant, but when our Archbishop said something, there were like flies around ( ****)

      • cypbychoice

        Grow up , and take your medication

    • NICKDAVIS844

      Turkish democracy. Our Archbishop and the T/C Mufti seem to be working close together for the peaceful coexistence of the two communities. If that is the reason why the Norths pseudo Prime minister want the Mufti removed, can you imagine what the G/C’s in the South would do if Nick instructs our Archbishop to resign because he does not like him working together with the T/C Mufti?.

      • cypbychoice

        Wish he would Nick, could do without the meddling priests input. Then on the other hand they seem to work well together

        • disqus_8q00vR7rLQ

          Grow up will you, it’s time to take your medications.

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close