A 42-year old man was remanded for seven days by Limassol district court on Tuesday for using a credit card belonging to a 66-year-old woman from whom he had stolen it.

Police said he had been arrested a day earlier in connection to ongoing investigations where he allegedly used the woman’s credit card between July 25 and August 9 this year to obtain cash from ATM’s and purchase items from a Limassol kiosk.