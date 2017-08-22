UK outlines approach to cross-border legal disputes post-Brexit

Britain urged the EU on Tuesday to stick to the existing system for resolving cross-border civil disputes after Brexit, expanding on a list of proposals for future ties to try to nudge talks forward with the bloc.

In the third of five papers to be published this week, the government outlined how it wanted to maintain close cooperation with the European Union in tackling disputes ranging from marital cases to challenges by small businesses against EU suppliers.

The proposals followed a pattern in which Britain has sought to mirror much of its existing relationship with the EU.

But in this case the government repeated its desire to dispense with the “direct jurisdiction” of the EU’s court.

“International civil judicial cooperation is in the mutual interest of consumers, citizens, families and businesses in the EU and in the UK,” the government said in its latest “future partnership paper”.

“That framework would be on a reciprocal basis, which would mirror closely the current EU system and would provide a clear legal basis to support cross-border activities, after the UK’s withdrawal.”

The government hopes that by basing an agreement on many of the systems already in place, it can push forward the negotiations to unravel more than 40 years of union.

Britain wants to start talking about future ties after it leaves the bloc in March 2019, but the EU wants to see “sufficient progress” in talks on the divorce – including a financial settlement – before moving on.

Justice minister David Lidington said Britain and the EU needed “an even closer set of cooperative arrangements” to protect citizens in cross-border disputes.

“If you’re a German wife divorcing a British husband, if you are a British parent whose kids have been taken to Greece, if you are a Swede who’s bought from a British company online and think you’ve been diddled in the deal, you want redress… without bureaucracy,” he told the BBC.

The paper offered almost no detail on how it expected to keep much of the current legal relationship with the European Union while ending the jurisdiction of the European Court of Justice – a pledge made by Prime Minister Theresa May which could hamstring talks with the EU.

But the government did say it understood it would have to take into account “regional legal agreements, including the fact that the ECJ will remain the ultimate arbiter of EU law within the EU”.

Alison McGovern, a pro-EU lawmaker from the opposition Labour party, said the proposals showed the “appalling error” made by May when she promised to end the ECJ’s jurisdiction over Britain.

“To have any kind of relationship with Europe – be it on trade, citizens’ rights or security – there will need to be a court in place to resolve disputes,” McGovern said.

“That court will include European judges, will have the power to make decisions that affect the UK, and most likely will shadow the ECJ in the vast majority of cases.”

  • Douglas

    Let’s ‘Brexit’ happen and just get out of the EU asap., the longer this nonsense goes on the more frustrating,the U.K. need to walk the walk and do the talk the talk in due course.

    • NuffSaid

      The uk is proving that it cannot walk or talk. It looks like the uk governments dithering is a sign that Brexit was the wrong decision.

      • Douglas

        Lol they didn’t decide it was the general public that decided via a democratic voting process 🙂

        • NuffSaid

          You clearly did not understand, I am suggesting that the uk government believes that the publics decision was wrong. Furthermore, in a democracy the voting public can change their mind and can call for another referendum. Afterall, it was a referendum that took the uk into the common market and a referendum that took us out again albeit the eu. It would be equally democratic to hold another referendum now the British public is aware of the facts and the true implications of leaving the EU.

          • Douglas

            Remoaner Brigade shenanigans continuing by some who do not accept democracy when they do not get the outcome they wished for 🙂

            • Gipsy Eyes

              I think you’re missing the point Douglas. We can Remoan all we like and you can Brexgloat all you like. It’s called freedom of speech in a democracy. The reality is whatever happens over the next five years is totally out of our hands: yours and mine. Instead we are left to rely on the “shenanigans” of a bunch of politicians who, should they ever attempt to say anything remotely acquainted with the truth, it would probably stick in their craw and slowly choke them to death.
              The Referendum has given a bunch of the most useless politicians I have ever known license to f£$% up the country and when we next hold them to account they will baldly state we were carrying out “the will of the people”.

  • Gipsy Eyes

    You have to hand it to the Conservatives when they talk rubbish they talk it by the truck load. I understand we are leaving the EU because its institutions and institutional arrangements are hampering Britain’s ability to strike out into the big wide world and conquer its markets. But “Justice minister David Lidington said Britain and the EU needed “an even closer set of cooperative arrangements” to protect citizens in cross-border disputes”:….“an even closer set of cooperative arrangements”…..than the ones we’re trying to get out of: that may make sense to Tory Brexiteers trying to hedge their bets but it makes to sense to this devout remainer even though he is enjoying watching them squirm.

    • desres

      My understanding is that 33million voted in the referendum ,17 million voted to leave and 16 voted to remain; a very small majority based on halting immigration and restoring the powers of government back to a the UK, at that time it had nothing do with it’s institutions and institutional arrangements hampering Britain’s ability to strike out into the big wide world and conquer its markets. I think the result was crazy, however, the government has to live with this decision and try and get the best deal it can, with whoever it can. Damned if the do damned if they don’t!

      • Gipsy Eyes

        Tam Dayell proposed that about two weeks after the referendum. Unfortunately he’s now dead and there aren’t many who have the guts to do what you propose. Still we can but hope some one will turn up.

  • NuffSaid

    Yet another Court to be set up at uk taxpayers expense? Yet another layer of bureaucracy and another load of jobs for the establishment. There already is an adequate Court to deal with these things. Brexit is going to cost a lot more than those Brexiters were led to believe. Whatever happened to that £350m? It’s going to pay for a Court. You cannot make this up.

    • Gipsy Eyes

      There’s an adequate everything to keep Britain and the EU bound together. The problem is too many Brextieers don’t have the guts to follow their original plan to its logical conclusion given all their rhetoric and grandstanding: that is a clean break from the EU! That’s because they know it will wreck the UK economy!

    • Pc

      Don’t worry. This is just a UK proposal. Barnier will talk sense into them when he points out we already have all of what is required: the ECJ.

