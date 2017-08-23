State legal backing for UCy on admissions policy

The University of Cyprus (UCy) on Tuesday welcomed the fact that the legal services have judged as legitimate the procedures and rules of the university allowing applications from undergraduate-level candidates who have passed international examinations, allowing school leavers from private schools to study at the institution.

“The successful outcome of this long-standing issue opens new prospects for the university education of our country,” said Rector Constantinos Christofides, whose earlier efforts to offer private-school leavers access to studies at the UCy were met with strong political opposition.

In a statement, the university said that legal regulation is consistent with the principle of equality and allows the institution to enrol students without barriers and unfavourable discrimination.

“We can, through education and transformation of the education system, achieve positive change and foster mutual understanding. We need all the children of our country, from all schools, from all communities, foreigners and immigrant children living here,” it said.

On August 1, UCy formally announced it was accepting transfer applications from undergraduate-level candidates who had succeeded in international examinations such as International Baccalaureate and GCEs, and have been accepted in a university abroad for the 2017-18 academic year in addition to those who have passed the Pancyprian exams.

Eligibility criteria include a high school-leaving certificate, an acceptance letter from an overseas university, examination certificates, and an IGSE/GCE certificate, or equivalent, in Modern Greek.

A three-member ‘transfer committee’ will evaluate applications and recommend transfers.

UCy has been accepting transfer applications for the winter semester 2017 to 2018 since last Monday and will continue to do so until August 25.

Under the current regime, the only path to get into UCy available to Cypriot school-leavers were the Pancyprian exams, which are based on the curriculum taught at public schools.

Although private-school pupils have the option of sitting the Pancyprian exams, they are taught a different syllabus and require after-school lessons to prepare for them.

The results of the process and details about the successful applicants will be announced by September 11 on the department of studies and student welfare website at www.ucy.ac.cy/fmweb.