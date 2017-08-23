Our View: Teachers’ waiting list is a shameful state of affairs

WELL OVER 6,000 graduates applied to sit the teaching exams that will decide half the appointments of teachers to public schools from September 2018. Of these 80 per cent were under 35 years of age, the education ministry announced.

“It is expected that on average one of every eight candidates would be appointed permanently or on contract,” said the ministry statement, which explained that those applying for jobs in primary schools would have a bigger chance of employment – 20 per cent chance compared to 8.5 per cent for secondary schools. In other words, one out of every 12 applicants will be hired at secondary schools.

More young graduates would have been hired in 2018 if the government had not given in to the teaching unions and allowed the criminally irresponsible waiting-list appointment system to carry on in parallel for another 10 years, until 2027. In these 10 years, half the new recruits would be from the notorious waiting list, which ensures the hiring of graduates as teachers regardless of ability, intelligence or commitment to the job.

The outrage is that even after the ministry finally decided, with a delay of 20 years, that the waiting-list system had to be replaced because it allowed inadequate, lazy or disinterested graduates to get jobs as teachers at public schools, it will persist with it for another 10 years. This allows a few more thousand bad teachers into public schools so that the poor educational standards that blight public schools will continue for a few more decades.

Is this how a responsible government, which cares about its future citizens, acts? It allows a discredited appointment system that is one of the main causes for the low educational achievements of Cypriot children to continue dragging down public school standards. And for what, in order to keep a few union bosses happy and allow a few thousand more unmotivated graduates to get an easy, highly-paid job?

The education ministry could inform us what other business or state organisation hires workers indiscriminately, based on a waiting list system. Even unskilled workers go through a selection process before they get a job. Perhaps municipal road sweepers are hired by a waiting list system, but they are not entrusted with educating children.

It is criminal, defying all logic, for public schools, which have the task of educating the young and creating our future citizens, to hire graduates indiscriminately, and to carry on doing so for another 10 years, because the government is terrified of the reaction of the teaching unions. It is a shameful state of affairs, but we have not a heard a single one of our caring politicians take a stand on this matter, because they are all afraid of upsetting the unions.