Turkey reported for EEZ violations

August 26th, 2017 Cyprus 271 comments

Turkey reported for EEZ violations

The Turkish research vessel Barbaros

Government spokesman Nicos Christodoulides said on Saturday that the government has already reported Turkey for issuing marine advisories (Navtex) reserving parts of the island’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

Following media reports that Turkey issued two new Navtex concerning parts of Cyprus’ EEZ, Christodoulides said that the government has already taken all necessary action with international organisations to report Turkish violations.

According to Phileleftheros, Turkey issued two new Navtex, reserving for August 31 an area 30 nautical miles southwest of Paphos, within offshore blocks 6 and 7 of the Cypriot EEZ.

“Turkey is continuing its provocative tactics with violations within the Republic of Cyprus’ EEZ by carrying out aeronautic drills west of Paphos and violating our EEZ with (seismic survey vessel) Barbaros against all the principles of the law of the sea and maritime safety,” Christodoulides said.

Nicosia announced last month it would utilise diplomatic and legal means to deal with Turkish threats in the Republic’s economic waters, as Ankara had announced it had dispatched a frigate to monitor a drillship conducting offshore gas exploration south of the island.

On June 26, the Republic issued a directive to seafarers (Navtex 240/17), saying that drilling operation will be conducted in an area bounded by the drilling ship West Capella, from July 10 until October 15. The West Capella, contracted by France’s Total and Italy’s ENI, moved into position last month to start exploring for gas in block 11 offshore Cyprus.

Turkey had announced it would take measures against Greek Cypriot exploration for oil or gas around Cyprus, maintaining that Turkish Cypriots had rights to those reserves too.

  • Michael John

    Well they would say that wouldn’t they , International water is a interesting & complicated subject .

  • TC Alkan Volkan

    IF AN OF YOU WANTS TO KNOW THE MEANING OF TRNC ,WHEN IN CYPRUS CROSS THE BORDER FROM SOUTH TO THE NORTH AND THEN YOU WOULD DISCOVER THE MEANING OF TURKISH REPUBLIC OF NORTHERN .

    • Whazzzzzzup

      Is this an invitation for all criminals who are faced with legal prosecution to cross over the de facto partition and step foot into the pseudo state of TRNC where they will be welcomed with open arms and given a free passage to a destination of their choice to escape legal justice?
      As is the case with Mehmet Akpinar and Sali Musa Ahmet who both admitted to their involvement in the killing of George Low were released from your so called civilised courts and corrupt pseudo government.

    • Amerigy

      Can someone explain something to me as an American? If the so called “TRNC” calls itself an independent country, not associated with the the ROC, why doe Turkey which occupies the TRNC make any claims on the EZZ which is in the South. I do not see the legal argument It’s like the USA making claims on the south side of Mexico

      • NICKDAVIS844

        Where on this planet are you to not know that Attila logic prevails on weaker than Turkey countries?

  • redstorm

    there’s too much gas in n.korea, and they want to give it away
    (media reports last month,) the bar-bad-os should chug up there,,,,,

  • The Bowler

    “The 1982 Third United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea provides only broad guidelines for many matters. One such area is in the provision of enforcement rights to the coastal State in the exclusive economic zone (EEZ). Thus, the specifics have to be worked out by the concerned nations in their domestic legislation”.
    As it says; “the specifics have to be worked out by the concerned nations”.
    America does not recognise EEZ zones and nor does Turkey. If Kyproulla wants to talk, Turkey will listen as long as it doesn’t impinge on the rights of the TRNC who invited Turkish ships.
    Kyproulla cannot take unilateral action. Any action has a reaction.

    • Parthenon

      Ohio is now the 46th US state to formally recognise the Armenian Genocide committed by Turks.
      That’s what your American friends think of your mighty Turkiye.

      • The Bowler

        …and what has your infantile rant to do with your EEZ?? Please explain.

        • ROC

          does not matter, can you not deviate ?????

          • The Bowler

            I’m not the one deviating ROC/khead.

        • Parthenon

          Turkey has no respect for humanity & is a damned nation. The link with the EEZ issue is that Turkey has no respect for Cyprus’s EEZ either.

          • The Bowler

            You’re not wrong there. Turkey does not give a flying fig about your EEZ. What you going to do about it?

            • Parthenon

              Complain to the UN! Lol

              • The Bowler

                Phew! Oh yes, the UN. wow!

    • ROC

      There are no rights for TRNC because quite frankly there is no such place.

      • The Bowler

        Go on make our day.

        • NICKDAVIS844

          We are to busy digging up our dead from your last days intervention to restore the independence and territorial integrity of a little island using barbarian ancestral methods.

    • peemdubya

      And the TRNC are who, exactly?

      • The Bowler

        Ok. Shoot the TR ships out of the water with Limassol fire brigade. Bottom line is you can’t do four x about it and nobody’s gonna help ya! lol

        • NICKDAVIS844

          Attila power promoted by Bowlers.

  • antonis/ac

    Doing what the Turks know best, bullying and harassing a smaller state; ignoring international law and making their own rules and laws. Not a surprise, knowing what Erdogan and his Islamo-fascist thugs are currently doing in Turkey, murdering, raping, imprisoning and torturing their own people. Needless, to mention their slaughter, or displacement, intimidation, harassment, and discriminatory practices against the Kurds, the Christians and the Jews of Turkey.

    • ROC

      He will be his own downfall and hope Turkey can turn into a real democracy.

    • HighTide

      copy & paste no. 533

      • ROC

        Typical BS reply as per usual seems you post that to everyone that proves you wrong HUH,
        a coward that cannot even reply to the rant, your pathetic ,

        • Vlora

          No sane person would like to respond to your bulldust.

          • ROC

            You know nothing , and I tell you why, because your a denier of anything, and when that become apparent and becomes an addiction , people like you and HT cannot disquisition the fact and the myth, hence why you two are labeled as people of no significance

            • Vlora

              I am not on deniers. The simple reality on ground is that TCs are annoyed by GCs and need their state.

              • Whazzzzzzup

                Oh diddums.

              • ROC

                Facts: ROC is the legal holder of anything to do with Cyprus on behalf of Greek Turkish Maronites and other minority groups.

                If you chose to not to recognize that its your prerogative but you leave all your rights and demands with you. those are the facts.

                • Vlora

                  Yes-China too.But Taiwan exists.

                  • ROC

                    I don’t care about other countries, as it stands their is only one ROC, bantering what you want and what is a reality are two different things.

                  • Whazzzzzzup

                    Squirming and twisting to your hearts content in hogwash.

          • Whazzzzzzup

            You just did 🙂

      • Vlora

        Exactly and these three commentators are just moving in circles. Seems useless to try to debate with Wha5zs and ROC.They are so illogial.

        • ROC

          The more you try to defend something that is evidently so false you become a laughing stock and fool, and any little micro respect you had on CM, goes out the window, you are just making yourself look stupid every time you rant.

          • Vlora

            ROC- show me a single comment by you which has some meanings?

            • Whazzzzzzup

              Shouldn’t you be asking yourself the same question?
              I mean your infamous comment “Oh” was the epitome of lacking in meaning 🙂

            • ROC

              You choose not to recogonise the ROC so by that being your default you relinquish all your rights as a Turk because you choose to recognise the TRNC which has no legal claim, its that easy

          • mehmet abdi

            lishen to your self ..if you want a good laugh

            • Whazzzzzzup

              You remind me of the chicken shit coward who sticks the boot in when the other is not looking and then runs away.
              Try making a constructive comment on this article instead of just sucker-punching remarks.

            • ROC

              I looked at your replies you choose not to answer the main points, why not?

        • Whazzzzzzup

          Says the oracle of all ambiguous & obscure comments 🙂

        • Soho-Knights

          Debate? hahahaha! reread your childish comments and insults, then rewrite your post appologizing!

    • mehmet abdi

      its like your giving an account of your own people..funny that.. is it not..

      • antonis/ac

        Read and learn the history of your country man; may help in restraining you from committing another genocide.

        • mehmet abdi

          why do i need too..you remind us enough times..like a broken record ..lol

          • Whazzzzzzup

            Hurriyet -01/09/2015 -Turkey’s tarnished international reputation by Semih İdiz.
            Even your own people know the truth.

    • Soho-Knights

      Exactly!

  • costaskarseras

    Someone should inform President Erdogan that the die is cast and the danger of a partitioned Turkey is real. Internally, he must not continuously undermine the unity of his country and start negotiations to solve the bloody conflict between the Kurds. President Erdogan must be feeling lonely as he created so many enemies in neighbouring countries and the EU. He should stop eyeing the wealth in Cyprus’ EEZ as there are already much bigger players than him and they already legally own the blocks with huge deposits of gas and oil. In addition, they prefer to deal with small Cyprus than with unpredictable Erdogan. He should return to his original “Policy of Zero Problems with our Neighbours”.

    • HighTide

      I feel sorry for you. Your daydreaming becomes an obsession. The “danger of partitioning” Turkey is a Fata Morgana in your head. Likewise, the “huge deposits” of gas and oil?? exist only in your dreamland. Nobody has secured them yet, and maybe never will.
      Why don’t you deal with the commie reality: it’s all over and out.

      • Whazzzzzzup

        If only dreams, then why do you (TRNC) dream of stealing these fictional deposits then?

        • Vlora

          Dreams come true when suffering people become adamant to have independence from oppressors.It is because of attitude of people like you that TCs will never look back.

          • ROC

            You half answered it , let me enlighten you which parts. Yes they are dreams, and that is where it ends, Just dreams,.

            • Vlora

              If it was so, then Turkish Community leader would have never been invited to the negotiations sponsored by UN.

              • ROC

                Its called peace talks, it changes nothing to the facts that the TRNC is not recognized and only the ROC is,. your now scrapping the barrell

                • Soho-Knights

                  I mean this respectfully! they just do not understand what diplomacy means, or the workings of a democracy. The younger Turks who have traveled are no different from the rest of us. Sharing in our values and ideals.

              • Whazzzzzzup

                Are you really so ignorant of all reality?.

          • Whazzzzzzup

            You talking hogwash again…stay on theme.
            They can have their imaginary independence but not the ROC resources through the TRNC…that’s stealing.

            • Soho-Knights

              I am not really into politics as such. When you write TRNC? is this the illegally occupied unrecognized area of the ROC located in the North>

              • Whazzzzzzup

                Yes.

          • Soho-Knights

            Kurds! Kurds! Kurds!

        • Soho-Knights

          Correct! give them time to answer, this is a tough question! lol

      • Soho-Knights

        what a warped sense of logic you have! lol Things have changed and are changing. Seek peace, no life is worth losing over $!

        • HighTide

          Wrong address. You wanted to send this reply to our commie postillion

    • The Bowler

      Go and get your benefits cheque.

      • Soho-Knights

        You and your gang, are the same ‘intelligentsia’ who are forever bleating to others to stay on topic. What has your stupid and childish and asinine remark got to do with this thread, except to demean and insult. There should be an age limit before people are allowed to post on here, say 18 years of age. This will get rid of most of you kiddies.

      • Eric

        Turkish troll.

    • peemdubya

      Costas, I really need to stop this – I fully agree with you!!!

    • Soho-Knights

      Erdogan must look to resolve the Kurdish issue. It is not going away. They have practically destroyed Daesh and will be looking to negotiate with Erdogan. The world has seen what an intransigent character Erdogan is, and what a threat to world peace he is!

  • HighTide

    The report went to who? Captain Kirk?

    • ROC

      You own nothing, get nothing, and that is not changing, from your nationalist view or anyone elses.
      All I say , just watch Turkey implode and up the YPG

      • Vlora

        The problem is that even if Turkey(if ever) implodes, you will never get North back as TCs are adamant about having their own state.

        • Whazzzzzzup

          Stay on theme 🙂

          • Vlora

            I am!!!

            • Whazzzzzzup

              When it suits you 🙂

        • ROC

          That what the Turks thought when they had the Ottoman empire , Laffs

  • The True Cypriot

    Our neighbours are getting highly excitable.

    Cyprus is not GC owner.

    The absence of any deal means that we have equal claim to any gas reserves and indeed we will search too

    What is the problem with that?

    Very odd responses – anyone would think Cyprus was GC owned!!

    • MountainMan

      Are you arguing just for arguments sake?

      • The True Cypriot

        No!

        I am commenting on a new story.

        • MountainMan

          Excellent, that is your prerogative, however, you state that you are a Turkish Cypriot and use “we” and “us”. Whilst you may represent the majority of the people occupying the northern part of the island. I can assure you that you do NOT represent the majority of the Turkish Cypriots. One believes that at this moment in time the Turkish Cypriots are in the minority and outnumbered by illegal settles.

          • The True Cypriot

            Find any TCs here that disagree with me then?

          • HighTide

            Usual crap. The citizens of TRNC currently consist of 180.000 eligible voters that are either locally born or properly naturalized, not unlike foreign immigrants to the southern “Republic”, except they did not have to pay for it. They have voted the current TRNC government into power by a majority. Anything else is B/S.

            • ROC

              Illegal settlers that all they are, giving them a cornflakes passport does not entitled them to nothing legally, only the ROC can, ,

          • ROC

            Spot on, the True Turkish Cypriots is being assimilated by the Anatolian Cypriots.

        • Louis

          You are making an Ass of yourself!

          • The True Cypriot

            No need to be offensive – neighbours need to be nice to one another.

      • I’llbeback

        He must be paid per word as someone else mentioned a while ago lol.

      • ROC

        They all argue because they are all dreamers and deniers, whine and moan, nothing positive comes out of thier gob

      • ROC

        Am glad you read him, he does believe in his own BS, even when its been proven to him in facts, ” That the North cannot give any rights to anyone legally because it owns none” he find that had to swallow.

    • Whazzzzzzup

      As below.
      As it stands at this moment in time the ROC is the only legal owner of any resources in Cyprus. The self declared state of TRNC was rejected by the UN and is not recognised by anyone except motherland and owns nothing legally.

      • HighTide

        The EU considers the whole island as its member. The UN have not rejected North Cyprus either. In fact in its past statements it has announced that the exploration issue has to be resolved in the interest of both parties. North Cyprus has contracted its drilling rights to Turkey and that’s what’s happening now.

        • Whazzzzzzup

          Yes that is what I am saying through the ROC TC’s & GC’s are entitled as Cypriots to benefit from the gains of any resources whereas TRNC is not. That is where True Cypriot is getting confused. The ROC has no control over the rogue state TRNC and it’s plans with Turkey who have no rights whatsoever over any resources in Cyprus so again any deals made by TRNC are illegal concerning ROC resources.

          • HighTide

            You are using semantics that do not change the joint ownership of resources. It does not matter whether these rights are pursued as North Cyprus or as TRNC.
            In both cases it is Turkey that contracted the rights on behalf of Turkish Cypriots.

            • Whazzzzzzup

              Yes but my argument is against your illegal claim to ROC resources through the TRNC.
              TC’s and GC’s are entitled through the ROC to benefit from any resources found in the ROC.

              • HighTide

                True, except not through the “Republic”.

                • ROC

                  You own no rights and no resources, in layman’s terms its called stealing,

                  • Vlora

                    Technically it is called a new state in making.Like South Sudan

                  • HighTide

                    You are truly a layman, MUS, in every which way.

                    • ROC

                      Well am glad you choose to talk about me and not the subject, which only shows to all you have no case to answer. Thanks I have no qualms about you insulting me as it means nothing, I get greater satisfaction when you are cornered and have no answers to facts.

                • Whazzzzzzup

                  At the moment TC’s are entitled to ROC resources ONLY through the ROC. Like it or lump it.

        • ROC

          You idiot, you still persist with verbal Diarrhea, The North cannot give no legal rights because its a piece of worthless rubbish that it not recognized, The North is ROC Cyprus land, all you doing is illegally occupying it( Turkey)

          • HighTide

            IgnoraMUS, your usual self – uneducated and abusive.
            Don’t miss the evening pub hours again.

            • ROC

              Does your reply surprised me ? see what I mean your BS never holds
              so you resort to BS, Must very difficult for you when your cornered and have no case to answer,

              your so well known for your Crap

              • HighTide

                IgnoraMUS, where is your “case” ? You offer nothing but insults. Drink your pint, that’s the only thing you seem to be efficient with.

                • ROC

                  My case is simple you idiot, The resources are owned by the ROC what you do in the North is banter around BS, its worthless, its meaningless its not legal and rubbish you are only are illegally occupying Land Sea belonging to Cyprus, so whatever BS comes from your mouth or Akinci, it means nothing.

                  • HighTide

                    Puerile rubbish, IgnoraMUS. Have the next pint.

                  • Vlora

                    Which resources South has?

                    • ROC

                      The resources of anything is owned by the ROC not just south the whole Island get used to it ,it’s going to change.

                    • Vlora

                      Nothing will change in distribution of wealth to whole islanders.

                    • ROC

                      If the Turks choose to be part of Turkey or wanting to be an independent country by the use of force and invasion, its not going to happen, the world community will never allow that to happen as it opens a can worms for the world.

                      If you want a one country with two states, the Turkish community has to choose, does it want to be Cypriot or Turkish( Turkey) and if it want to be Cypriot it has to tell Turkey to butt out, its that simple

                    • Whazzzzzzup

                      Apparently the ones we are dreaming of and the ones TRNC are dreaming of stealing 🙂

              • Whazzzzzzup

                Have to agree wholeheartedly with you on that 🙂

      • ROC

        spot on, they are deniers, they still have not learned all they do is blabber and whine, but nothing constructive ever comes out with whining, so let them moan ,they been doing it for 43 years.

    • ROC

      Its owned by the ROC and if you wish not to recognize it , then in effect you have nothing , you choose to make your bed you need to learn to sleep in it

    • geecee

      Kindly check your facts. It’s not owned by GCs. It’s ran by RoC in which both GC and TC can be participants and citizens (and are, by the way). Any other claims inside RoC’s EEZ are illegal. You’re, of course, welcome to voice your opinion on the matter but these are the realities as recognized by all* countries in the world.

      *except Turkey

      • The True Cypriot

        We do not accept anything to be ran by the Greek Cypriots.

        • geecee

          Nothing is ran by greek cypriots. The only sovereign nation on the island is RoC which is ran by Cypriots. It’s a democracy, anyone can run for office and all citizens get one equal vote each, regardless if they’re greek cypriots, turkish cypriots, maronites, armenians, british, indians or martians. If you wish to keep a backwards mentality and want the power to be divided based on ethnicity then you’re free to do so, but don’t spread lies.

          • The True Cypriot

            Wrong

            Greek Cypriots tried and failed to hijack the country in breach of the 1960 Treaty.

            The country is divided because of that.

            As and when it is reunited, your point holds.

            Until then, you do not govern all of Cyprus and you certainly do not control all of Cyprus.

            Let us know when you wake up.

            • geecee

              There was a coup, yes, and after that the RoC was re-instated. According to what is recognizable by virtually all sovereign nations in the world, RoC is the only sovereign nation on the island but doesn’t have control (as you correctly point out) of certain parts due to an illegal occupation by Turkey.

              Anything beyond this is YOUR personal opinion, which as I said you are free to express. Who knows, you might actually be right. And who knows, earth might have actually been created 6000 years ago

        • Eric

          And you call yourself a true cypriot… pathetic.
          Your name should write “True Turkish Cypriot” instead.

  • The True Cypriot

    And here is the problem.

    Our Greek neighbours need to realise that we are co owners of all of Cyprus and that includes all the sea around all of the island.

    There can be no exploitation of any resources by the GCs alone.

    We and Turkey are very clear about this issue, regardless of who they sign deals with.

    • ROC

      You never heard of Sea Borders, and who are ” WE”

      • The True Cypriot

        We are Tcs.

        • Whazzzzzzup

          and we are Cypriots?

      • The True Cypriot

        We do not recognise your right to do anything,

        • I’llbeback

          You guys sound more and more like Nazi Germany every day lol….

          • The True Cypriot

            Totally rude and offensive.

            Cyprus is co owned by you and us.

            You cannot do anything without our consent.

            How is that “Nazi” like?

            Very odd accusation.

            • I’llbeback

              It’s the way you give commands and orders and the attitude you have of being all powerful and seeing weaker countries like piecees of crap at the bottom of your made in Turkey heels…

              • The True Cypriot

                What?

            • disqus_8q00vR7rLQ

              Cyprus isn’t co owned by anyone from a Turkish background. Time you realised this you racist troll.

              • The True Cypriot

                You’ll wake up soon.

        • Whazzzzzzup

          Obviously as a rogue state nothing less is expected from you.

    • NICKDAVIS844

      Make your mind up , do you claim an independent (pseudo) TRNC with your own borders or not?
      Your Turkish warped logic is now used to claim that your fully autonomous independent (pseudo) TRNC Turkey colonized with outnumbering settlers, has rights to what was left for the ROC. Using Turkish might is right, she claims it’s not fair that when she illegally drilled in the north and found zilch, it then becomes the ROC’s responsibility to reward the Pseudo TRNC with the south’s hydrocarbons.

      • The True Cypriot

        Excuse me?

        Stop prospecting and signing “deals” with others until you agree with us – or face the consequences.

        We do not recognise you.

        • I’llbeback

          What consequences?

          • The True Cypriot

            That will become clear.

            • I’llbeback

              You really think Turkey would take such a risk? It would be the begining of the end for Erdogans Turkey such like invading Poland was for Hilter.

              • The True Cypriot

                I think our position is very clear on this issue.

                • I’llbeback

                  Will Turkey do more than send the red and white Barbaros around ?

                  • The True Cypriot

                    Wait and see old bean

                    • I’llbeback

                      Sounds like a threat.

                    • The True Cypriot

                      I am merely speculating on how others might react.

                    • I’llbeback

                      Others? You mean Turkey?

            • NICKDAVIS844

              Whether you are Turkish or a settler in Cyprus do realize that your Turkey is now classed by the civilized world as a rebel country. It will be given a bate (Cyprus/ Israel?) for her downful as prophesied, so be caring about your children and not about making Turkey an Erdogan Empire.

              • The True Cypriot

                I am a Turkish Cypriot so your hatred is wasted.

                • NICKDAVIS844

                  No hate for you or anyone on my part, just a desire for common sense to be applicable when communicating with you.

                  • The True Cypriot

                    Either you:

                    – do a deal [that opportunity has gone]
                    – you partition
                    – you continue as you are, noting that there may be flash-points such as this issue

                    Seems to me that you GCs either want it all, or you think you represent all of Cyprus.

                    This issue is part of a much wider dispute.

                    Only my opinion.

                • Whazzzzzzup

                  But not a true Cypriot as obvious by your threats to your fellow Cypriots?

                  • The True Cypriot

                    I have not done any such thing – but others might.

                    • Whazzzzzzup

                      Another threat?

                    • The True Cypriot

                      You need to comprehend – read what our president has said on this issue.

                    • Whazzzzzzup

                      No it’s ok thanks I’m going by what you are posting here..threats!

                    • The True Cypriot

                      I am not doing any such thing, but i am speculating on others who may be so inclined.

        • NICKDAVIS844

          Are you ok? You don’t recognize the ROC but you want rights from the ROC for your own unilaterally declared (pseudo) TRNC.

          • The True Cypriot

            Co Owners.

            End of.

            • I’llbeback

              You can’t be serious?

              • The True Cypriot

                Co Owners of ALL of Cyprus.

                1960 Treaty.

                • I’llbeback

                  OK so if we are CO-Owners can I go and reclaim my property? And any rents and moneies earned by the so called exchange title holders?

                • NICKDAVIS844

                  Didn’t your Turkey guarantee Cyprus territorial integrity and INDEPENDENCE? Make your mind up about what you want, Independence by a (pseudo) TRNC or share EQUALLY EVERYTHING by a united ROC? Over and out.

                  • The True Cypriot

                    No – wrong again.

                    Independence at your whim is not an option.

                    In the event that partition occurs, then you can draw borders.

                    Until then everything is in dispute.

                • Whazzzzzzup

                  No mention of TRNC in the treaty?

                  • The True Cypriot

                    Nor a wholly Greek run island.

                    • Whazzzzzzup

                      Of course agreed it is reference to ROC and as stated TRNC are not co-owners of anything.

                    • The True Cypriot

                      And the ROC is not Greek.

                      We are co owners of the ROC, which is in dispute.

                      Either we partition, to the dispute over 100% of the island will remain.

                    • Whazzzzzzup

                      But as you said earlier the divorce is not final so the ROC is still a valid legal state whereas the TRNC is not?
                      Yes agreed only through the ROC are TC’s & GC ‘s as Cypriots entitled to benefit from the gains of any resources.

                    • The True Cypriot

                      But we dispute your validity.

                      So whilst that dispute continues, we suggest it is unwise to act as though only you own the ROC.

                    • Whazzzzzzup

                      Can you not understand what I said?
                      “only through the ROC are TC’s & GC ‘s as Cypriots entitled to benefit from the gains of any resources.”

                    • HighTide

                      That’s wrong and not the opinion of UN and US.

                    • Whazzzzzzup

                      So please enlighten me where it says TRNC are entitled co-owners?.

                    • HighTide

                      All negotiations are conducted by the leader of the Turkish Cypriots. No need to recognize the TRNC, we don’t recognize the “Republic” either.

                    • Whazzzzzzup

                      So you can’t prove your statement?..no prob.
                      Funny how you recognise it when you use the ROC state facilities and have ROC id and will collect your pension through the ROC.

                    • Vlora

                      These are not “facilities”.These are entitlements.

                    • Whazzzzzzup

                      Exactly my point Vlora they are entitled to use the state facilities and again answer my original question please.
                      Funny how they recognise the ROC when it suits them?

                    • Vlora

                      Hi Whazzzzzup- as Cypriots they are entitled for all benefits as allowed to Cypriots under the constitution . All other things are immaterial .

                    • Whazzzzzzup

                      Hi Vlora…you are just repeating what I keep on saying here 🙂 I’m not disputing that.

                    • Vlora

                      Thank you. Where we differ actually?

                    • Whazzzzzzup

                      We differ in that you are parrot like 🙂

                    • Vlora

                      Parrots are great and cool if they can speak and communicate also 🙂

                      you really need to clarify your main observation for a detailed response.

                    • Whazzzzzzup

                      Well as a parrot you are failing miserably 🙂

                    • Vlora

                      Is this an excuse to not to write something meaningful?

                    • Whazzzzzzup

                      You tell me?

                    • HighTide

                      What statement? The UN as well as the US have stated that the resources belong to both communities. How you wish to address the Turkish Cypriots is of no consequence. A pension from the “Republic” is not a gift but was earned through social security contributions, just as ten thousands of Greek Cypriots are receiving in the UK and elsewhere.

                    • Whazzzzzzup

                      Again you are wriggling and squirming as usual…yes as I keep saying and you keep deliberately trying to misunderstand I agree both communities are entitled to the benefits of any resources in the ROC and this is the the opinion of the UN and US and every law abiding democratic country in the world BUT nobody recognises the TRNC or it’s claim to anything in the ROC.
                      Nobody said it was a gift it is an entitlement and again you are trying to confuse what I have previously stated. I don’t see any TC rejecting any benefits/state facility they are entitled to through the ROC based on the “we don’t recognise the ROC argument”

                    • HighTide

                      Recognition as a state has nothing to do with legal rights of its residents, neither in the South nor in the North. It’s a mute point.

                    • Whazzzzzzup

                      Please try to stay real in a discussion, pathetic reply.

                    • HighTide

                      If anything is pathetic it is you understanding of law, or rather the lack of it.
                      Entitlements are not dependent on being recognized.
                      It can’t get more real than that.

                    • Whazzzzzzup

                      You deliberately turn the focus away from my argument that the TRNC has no co-owner rights. I’ve already said many times TC’s & GC’s are entitled to the benefits of any resources in the ROC. What don’t you understand?
                      Pathetic is your deliberate wriggling and squirming away from the main issue.

                    • HighTide

                      Either you do not wish to understand or you are really thick. Whether the rights of Turkish Cypriots are pursued as “North Cyprus” or as TRNC makes no difference. It’s up to you which description you want to accept. The rights stay the same.

                    • Whazzzzzzup

                      Lol you getting angry at your own reflection again?
                      TRNC has no legal rights over any resources in the ROC as far as Cypriots both TC & GC are concerned.

                    • HighTide

                      Joker. The TRNC was represented by the leader of the Turkish Cypriots in all negotiations, with or without the presence of the UN. Whatever this leader achieves is for the benefit of the TRNC. Whether you accept that state or not is totally irrelevant. Get it slowly?

                    • Whazzzzzzup

                      Again my comment still stands and is legally carved in stone.
                      TRNC has no right over ROC resources as I have said before but TC’s & GC’s are entitled to the benefits of any resources in the ROC.

                    • HighTide

                      Turkish Cypriots look after their interests without involvement or approval by the “Republic”. Get used to it

                    • Whazzzzzzup

                      Yes of course the ROC has no control over the rogue state TRNC we have already said that and so likewise the TRNC will never have any rights over ROC resources…get used to it.

                    • Vlora

                      Whazzzzzup, it is very simple to get it- all Cypriots are entitled for all benefits of the island .

                    • Whazzzzzzup

                      Again, you are repeating what I have said and agree. Do you feel a bit parrot like today?

                    • Vlora

                      I like parrots .
                      May be you need a little bit more elaboration of your comment/view so that it can be responded properly?

                    • Whazzzzzzup

                      Yes I’ll take your suggestion under thought especially from the one word commentator here.
                      “Oh” remind you of anything lacking in elaboration? 🙂

                    • Vlora

                      This issue needs a clarification by you to move on .

                    • Whazzzzzzup

                      You talking nonsense again?

                    • Vlora

                      No.You are off the theme !!!

                    • Whazzzzzzup

                      No not really seeing that you made the suggestion and I merely refreshed your memory to a remark you made not so long ago..all of two letters “oh” and you have the cheek to suggest I elaborate…please 🙂

                    • Vlora

                      Yes,a clarification is needed here

                    • Whazzzzzzup

                      Keep needing 🙂

                    • disqus_8q00vR7rLQ

                      Troll.

                    • HighTide

                      You?

                    • Vlora

                      I don’t know why this gentleman is not understanding this simple point?

                    • Whazzzzzzup

                      Lol you two are a comedy act 🙂

                    • Vlora

                      Don’t say like this. Just clarify your main observation and then you will get a coherent response.

                    • Whazzzzzzup

                      You wouldn’t understand coherent even if it was slapping you in the face 🙂

                    • Vlora

                      Don’t come down to personal attacks .Lets stay civil.

                    • Whazzzzzzup

                      Again civility is also measured by your perception and deliberate intent to twist my comments so you get what you deserve 🙂

                    • disqus_8q00vR7rLQ

                      Pinky and Perky.

                    • Vlora

                      ROC or TRNC do not change the fact that Island belongs to Cypriots-Greek Cypriots as well as Turkish Cypriots. Therefore all Cypriots are entitled to all benefits of this island without any discrimination.

                    • Whazzzzzzup

                      I said this already…now you’re just stealing comments 🙂

                    • Vlora

                      You did not reply .

                    • Whazzzzzzup

                      That was a reply..keep up 🙂

                    • ROC

                      Why when you have no argument because facts prove otherwise do you still persist with BS, this I do not understand, the facts are facts,

                    • ROC

                      Trnc does not exist only in the eyes in those in the North and Turkey,it has no legal standing on the world platform so anything owned is only by ROC that consists of Cypriots,

                    • The True Cypriot

                      Oh yes, I fully understand.

                      You think that a single ROC still exists and you think that we can only exploit our rights if we join up with you, even though we both know that will not happen.

                      You need to listen to what we are saying.

                    • Whazzzzzzup

                      You need to listen to the facts of truths.
                      How we join up and live as neighbours is another issue either as a Republic, Federation or separated with a 12ft wall makes no difference as long as it is legally recognised and accepted by both sides.
                      At this point in time the ROC has de jure sovereignty and the de facto partition does not give TC’s any rights through the pseudo TRNC. You can’t have your cake and eat it.

                    • The True Cypriot

                      We dispute you so called “sovereignty”

                      End of.

                      We will go another 50 years if we have to, regardless of what you, or others do,

                      That is the truth.

                    • Whazzzzzzup

                      Well state an obvious fact why don’t you!
                      By disputing the Sovereignty of a legally recognised Republic the world over you are isolated in your way of thinking so live with your de facto truth for another 50 years.

                    • The True Cypriot

                      Don’t be so confident that things will stay as they are.

                      Politics can play some strange games with the truth, or with law.

                    • Whazzzzzzup

                      I was referring to your assumption for another 50 years..not mine 🙂
                      True as you say politics and their players should never be trusted.

                • disqus_8q00vR7rLQ

                  That treaty is null and void. As tcs left the island in the 1920’s. The ones that stayed are British nationals.

                  • The True Cypriot

                    Dream on.

                    • disqus_8q00vR7rLQ

                      I’m awake, time you woke up.

                    • The True Cypriot

                      We are very much here.. and going nowhere.

                      You are still in 1919.

                    • disqus_8q00vR7rLQ

                      dream on.

                    • The True Cypriot

                      Go bed and stop annoying us.

                    • disqus_8q00vR7rLQ

                      Who is us? You and your goats?

                    • The True Cypriot

                      Toodle do..

            • Whazzzzzzup

              Their needs to be a marriage first before co-ownership is applied.

              • The True Cypriot

                Oh there is – the divorce is not yet finalised.

                • Whazzzzzzup

                  so you agree co-ownership doesn’t apply?

                  • The True Cypriot

                    No I do not – it applies until we agree otherwise, or some other event forces a different conclusion.

                    • Whazzzzzzup

                      Co-ownership for both TC’s & GC’s only applies through the ROC you cannot have it both ways?

          • I’llbeback

            A GC Star Wars nerd recently told me that they see themselves as the Empire and GCs as the Ewoks.

        • Whazzzzzzup

          I think you’ll find it’s the other way around 🙂

          • The True Cypriot

            It cuts both ways.

            Not noticed yet?

            • Whazzzzzzup

              I’ve noticed you’re upset about being nobody.

              • The True Cypriot

                What?

                • Whazzzzzzup

                  Whatsits 🙂

      • I’llbeback

        You cannot reason with Turkish nationalists who want evreything.

    • I’llbeback

      Wrong and wrong again. Are you completly deluded?

      • The True Cypriot

        Watch and see.

        • I’llbeback

          See what?

      • Louis

        Yep

    • Whazzzzzzup

      As it stands at this moment in time the ROC is the only legal owner of any resources in Cyprus. The self declared state of TRNC was rejected by the UN and is not recognised by anyone except motherland and owns nothing legally.

  • Parthenon

    Meanwhile Greece continues to maintain diplomatic relations with this evil state. Incredibly Greece is even obliged under NATO rules to come to Turkey’s aid if it gets attacked by Cyprus. You really couldn’t make this up!

    • I’llbeback

      Thats a good point and its absoloutly disgusting. NATO is the biggest mafia in the world.

      • The True Cypriot

        Greek Cyprus attack Turkey?

        And you are calling me deluded?

        Very funny

        • I’llbeback

          What? I never said Cyprus would attack Turkey.

          • The True Cypriot

            You empathised with the other guy who did.

            • I’llbeback

              Didnt he say that other countries with a stake involved could defend Cyprus from Turkish aggeressions?

              • The True Cypriot

                No he said that Greece would be obliged to defend Turkey from an attack by Cyprus.

                Cant you read?

                • I’llbeback

                  OK I thought you were refering to another comment where Isreal was mentioned…

                  • The True Cypriot

                    OK – you found it funny too?

              • The True Cypriot

                His quote below – learn to read. You might win a few arguments.

                “Incredibly Greece is even obliged under NATO rules to come to Turkey’s aid if it gets attacked by Cyprus.”

                • I’llbeback

                  Avatar
                  NICKDAVIS844 The True Cypriot
                  an hour ago
                  Whether you are Turkish or a settler in Cyprus do realize that your Turkey is now classed by the civilized world as a rebel country. It will be given a bait (Cyprus/ Israel?) for her downful as prophesied, so be caring about your children and not about making Turkey an Erdogan Empire.

    • HighTide

      Turkey attacked by Cyprus? It’s not that hot. Take a swim.

      • Parthenon

        “if”….. can’t you read?

        • disqus_8q00vR7rLQ

          Didn’t you know he’s a paid troll.

          • HighTide

            Mlop Hop, your usual nonsense. LOL !

          • Vlora

            How well educated he is- he must be a well paid guy in his own job in his life. He writes from his conscience ,therefore you attack him.

            • disqus_8q00vR7rLQ

              Stating facts, isn’t attacking.

        • HighTide

          There is no “if”. It’s utter nonsense and you know it.

        • Vlora

          “IF”and “BUT” always change the history.Dream on.

  • Vlora

    Nice.

    • geecee

      What’s so nice about a country threatening a sovereign nation for conducting operations within its EEZ?

