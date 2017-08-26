Turkey reported for EEZ violations

Government spokesman Nicos Christodoulides said on Saturday that the government has already reported Turkey for issuing marine advisories (Navtex) reserving parts of the island’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

Following media reports that Turkey issued two new Navtex concerning parts of Cyprus’ EEZ, Christodoulides said that the government has already taken all necessary action with international organisations to report Turkish violations.

According to Phileleftheros, Turkey issued two new Navtex, reserving for August 31 an area 30 nautical miles southwest of Paphos, within offshore blocks 6 and 7 of the Cypriot EEZ.

“Turkey is continuing its provocative tactics with violations within the Republic of Cyprus’ EEZ by carrying out aeronautic drills west of Paphos and violating our EEZ with (seismic survey vessel) Barbaros against all the principles of the law of the sea and maritime safety,” Christodoulides said.

Nicosia announced last month it would utilise diplomatic and legal means to deal with Turkish threats in the Republic’s economic waters, as Ankara had announced it had dispatched a frigate to monitor a drillship conducting offshore gas exploration south of the island.

On June 26, the Republic issued a directive to seafarers (Navtex 240/17), saying that drilling operation will be conducted in an area bounded by the drilling ship West Capella, from July 10 until October 15. The West Capella, contracted by France’s Total and Italy’s ENI, moved into position last month to start exploring for gas in block 11 offshore Cyprus.

Turkey had announced it would take measures against Greek Cypriot exploration for oil or gas around Cyprus, maintaining that Turkish Cypriots had rights to those reserves too.