 If only we had accepted the Annan plan

August 27th, 2017 CM Regular Columnist, Opinion 358 comments

 If only we had accepted the Annan plan

No and Yes posters in the lead up to the Annan plan referendum in 2004

By George Koumoullis

 

IN 2004 Greek Cypriots rejected the Annan plan, the only comprehensive settlement plan ever. It was not the ideal solution, but at the point we had reached, the ideal solution – a unitary state, in which Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots live like they had before 1955 – seemed like a pipe dream.

But if we compare the current situation and its countless inherent dangers with the Annan plan, then we can safely say that we would be in a much better position if we had accepted it. I think many will instinctively disagree with me, but this should not surprise anyone if we consider how much time, how many efforts, how much ink and how many presidential tears were used in the demonisation of the plan. In the creation of this climate, the illiberal, ignorant and oppressive involvement of the bishops played a major part. It suffices to recall the bishop of Kyrenia who said that anyone who voted ‘yes’ in the referendum would go to hell.

The Annan plan envisaged a bi-zonal, bi-communal federation (BBF), consisting of two equal constituent states, one Greek Cypriot and one Turkish Cypriot, each with its own flag, constitution, parliament and national anthems as is the case with all federal states. For political equality to be safeguarded, neither of the two constituent states would be able to unilaterally amend the constitution of the United Cyprus Republic which would have single sovereignty and one international personality.

The full demilitarisation of the island was set as the last aim, after a transitional period. It envisaged that Greece and Turkey would have kept up to 6,000 troops each until 2011, and the number would have been reduced to 3,000 by 2018. After 2018, there would have been a maximum of 950 Greek and 600 Turkish soldiers with the number subject to review every three years, meaning there was the prospect of zero troops. I am saddened to think that if we had accepted the Annan plan, in a few months’ time there would be no occupation troops, apart from the 650 soldiers making up the Turkish contingent Turdyk. Now we have 40,000 troops, in offensive formation, indefinitely.

The Turkish Cypriots would have held 28.5 per cent of territory and would have returned Morphou, Famagusta and 82 villages, while the Karpas would have enjoyed self-rule to a large extent. The way things have shaped up since Crans-Montana, Morphou will never be returned while the so-called ‘TRNC’ control 37 per cent of territory. There could be no worse solution on the issue of territory than the status quo. The same applies to the issue of property. Who will compensate the refugees? When? And how?

According to the Annan plan, the four fundamental freedoms of the EU would have been implemented, but the freedoms of settlement and acquisition of property would have been subject to some restrictions for a period of time. The number of Greek Cypriots that would have been able to settle in the Turkish Cypriot constituent state would have been limited to 18 per cent of the Turkish Cypriot population for 19 years. There would be a similar restriction to the Turkish Cypriots wanting to settle in the Greek Cypriot state.  As regards the freedom of acquiring property, the 18 per cent restriction also applied for 15 years or until the standard of living of Turkish Cypriots reached 85 per cent of that of Greek Cypriots. Under the current situation, none of the four freedoms exists.

I do not think there were major reservations regarding the legislative authority. The federal parliaments would consist of a senate (24 members from each community) and house of representatives (representation would be in line with population proportions). Objections were expressed about the executive authority, which would be exercised by a presidential council made up of six members with the right to vote (four Greek Cypriots and two Turkish Cypriots), while the remaining members would have no voting rights. Executive power would be exercised by the council rather than by the president and vice president. An advantage of the Annan plan was that the members of the presidential council would have been elected by the senate, and this would have encouraged alliances between Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots.

Decisions would have been taken unanimously or by majority, although there was a minimum requirement of one positive vote from each constituent state. The president and vice president would always have been from different states and would alternate every 20 months with a 2 to 1 ratio in favour of Greek Cypriots. Taking into account the fact that the executive powers of the president would have been significantly reduced, rotating presidency should not have been considered an issue of major importance. On the contrary, one could claim that it was a unifying element.

The critics of the Annan plan continuously referred to the Turkish guarantees and the unilateral right of intervention which became the main stumbling blocks at Crans-Montana. But do these not exist under the status quo? The only way to escape from these guarantees is through the peaceful co-existence with our Turkish Cypriot compatriots for a period of time. It would be extremely naïve to believe that if there was violence and bi-communal clashes, Turkey would not intervene if she was not a guarantor power. If, instead a settlement was considered fair on both sides, it would foster trust between the two communities to such a degree that guarantees rights would become a dead letter. There are dead letters in many constitutions.

There is a category of referendums whose results are tragic for the electorate. For example, in the 1920 referendum in Greece the people voted for the return of the pro-German King Constantine I, thus pushing the countries of the entente to back Kemal Ataturk in the Greco-Turkish war, the result being the Asia Minor disaster. I am inclined to include the referendum on the Annan plan in this category.

 

George Koumoullis is an economist and social scientist

Print Friendly

You may also want to read

  • sandefjording

    Well, just like the Brits or Palestinians, Greek Cypriots are masters in multiple infamous negotiating disciplines, such as having their cake and eating it, delusions about what is possible and their role, as well as unfounded grandeur. Sooner or later, reality is always going to catch up, which is happening right now. I am not surprised by the current development in Cyprus at all, because it is precisely what I saw when I was there: a bunch of immature, entitled, spoiled people who believe that the world owes them something and who are in no way ready to make any sort of compromise, when the only things on the table are either a compromise or a total failure. They would say no to both, get the failure and then blame the world for being nasty. Dear (Greek) Cypriots, this is not how international relations work and if you don’t understand it, just give up on your sovereignty, give the North to Turkey and make the rest a Greek (ie. Hellenic Republic) territory, because even they have a bit more sense of realism than you.

    • Kyrenia

      Never in a million lifetimes.

      • sandefjording

        Well, that decision might in the end of the day not even be up to you to decide. Others will do it for you.

        • Roc.

          Your a turk i can tell by your tone

          • sandefjording

            I am Czech, for the record. I have nothing to do with Turkey whatsoever.

          • cyprus observer

            You’re

      • Jim Kounnas

        Not in a Billion.

        • Martin Standage

          What about the Abbos in Aussie?Who promoted their rights when their land was taken away by white settlers?

      • Martin Standage

        So you’d rather die in vain?When did you last go to Kyrenia to see what has happened to it since 1974?Most Turkish Cypriots don’t like what has happened to it in recent years either but without a solution be sure that Turkey will continue to ruin it with new high-rise buildings and hotel casinos, not to mention the overflowing sewage in the sea etc!Try going over and speaking with them if you ever want to go back…

        • Kyrenia

          It will take a miracle for the rightful residents to ever return to Kyrenia. Should that happen though, we would eradicate any signs of what proceeded (sky scrapers and sewage), just as the invaders did.

        • Victor Cominos

          The TC can only blame themselves. The place is not only being destroyed from the GC perspective but it is also being destroyed from the TC perspective as well.

    • Roc.

      Never so much rubblish i do not know where your from be so nice to see your country invaded then roll over like a puppy and except it your a number deaftist roc is not giving any land to turkey

      • sandefjording

        Czech Republic. And yes, my country got invaded during last 100 years not once, but three times, two of those by an enemy far worse than Turkey ever was.

      • Victor Cominos

        Again you are so right.

  • Jim Kounnas

    The first sentence is enough to ignore this article outright. The Annan Plan entrenched division and violated the 4 EU Freedoms for GCs relegating them to 2nd class EU Citizens. An Italian could settle in Kyrenia but a GC couldn’t. This article is music to Turkey’s ears – “The only way to escape from these guarantees is through the peaceful co-existence with our Turkish Cypriot compatriots for a period of time.” All Turkey needs to do is create conditions that would instigate incidents as they did in 63-64 with the onset of Turkish Cypriot guerilla warfare against the the Republic of Cyprus and they stay in Cyprus forever. What the writer fails to state is that the Annan Plan gives the Turks everything from day one ( a state, recognition, lifting of embargoes) while implementation on Turkey’s side goes on for over 20 years without anyone enforcing the terms. So if Turkey decided not to implement the Plan no one would be able to enforce it. As with today’s UN Resolutions which remain unimplemented. Further, Turkey doubts treaties they have signed such as the Treaty of Laussane and yet we wish to enter into new Treaties with Turkey. No way. Of course the writer’s motive for this article is obvious : scaremongering. He discovered somewhere the 1920 Greek Referendum and thought he would draw a parallel to the Annan referendum. Excellent work I’m sure – as far a Turkey is concerned.

    • Martin Standage

      Sorry Jim but I have to disagree with you!We would have got Varosha back in 2004 and rebuilt it by now,along with Morphou and many other villages-now we still have nothing and Morphou is out of the running as the Turks are developing it!The next move will be Varosha in exchange for Ercan airport having direct flights-if we turn it down again then Varosha will be opened by the T.C. municipality and rebuilt with capital from Turkey, with invitations for us to return or it will be sold or given to others!If you also think this is scaremongering then you have forgotten what has happened in the north since 1974 and especially 2004?My mother-in-law died in January in London aged 85 without seeing her home in Varosha again, which was her only wish and the way things are going here she probably did the best thing!Do you really think that Turkey would have refuse3d to endorse a plan backed by the U.N. Security Council and also accepted by the E.U. and the Turkish Cypriots?Remember that Erdogan in 2004 was a different person to what he is today and was ready for a solution then.Try and see reality instead of wishful thinking that we will get what we think is right because sadly nobody is listening any more…

      • Jim Kounnas

        The same old same old assumption. That Turkey will play ball. I don’t see it from their track record. And Turkey would have done this and they would have done that. Turkey doesn’t recognise the Greek border in the Aegean and you think they would give a tinker’s cuss in Cyprus. dream on. You’re obviously a gambler. I suggest you stick to the casinos.

        • Martin Standage

          I never go to casinos actually and also think Cyprus should not get them-but that’s another subject!So what exactly do you suggest we do then?Turkey is not going anywhere and neither are we!From the way you wrote we might as well just die waiting in vain?

          • Victor Cominos

            I would suggest that you just sit and do nothing. It is better to have no deal than to have a bad deal.

      • Victor Cominos

        Yes Turkey would have refused. Turkey is a bully boy and as nobody has forced Turkey to play the game according to the rules Turkey would have continued to do as she wanted. Sign an agreement one day and do the complete opposite the very next. Anybody who thinks that they can trust Erdogon and Turkey has rocks in their head. Just sit back relax and was the implosion in Turkey. The seeds of self destruction have been sown.

  • Usual Suspect

    Reading only a couple of lines, I can see what the author’s views are. He seems very optimistic. Even the President himself back then expressed his objection to to vote yes.

    • Martin Standage

      But he still supported it,as did Clerides,Vasiliou,Rolandis-or are they all stupid and ignorant?

      • Usual Suspect

        Thats why he said “I received a state and will not receive a community”.

        • Martin Standage

          What he really had in mind was that after achieving his life-long ambition to become President by fooling Christophias into believing that he wanted a solution, no way was he going to give it up in a power-sharing deal with the T.C’s!I met him once many years ago and he gave me very bad vibes-he was not a nice person,undiplomatic and bigoted,arrogant and selfish!The big question about the Milosevic billions which were laundered through his law-office has never been answered either!He was probably the worst President Cyprus ever had,along with Spyros Kyprianou and they both did a lot of damage to the Greek-Cypriots, both at home and also internationally which was the worst aspect of it all!

          • Victor Cominos

            And why should he engage in power sharing with 18% of the population. I don’t see the Kurds power sharing with Erdogon and his thugs. In fact the only growth industry in Turkey seems to be the building and operating of jails to house Erdogon’s perceived political opponents

  • KK

    The author is wrong but I can see how an opinion like this appears in the paper that officially was colonialism’s mouthpiece. Still is? Probably. When we ask the British to pack and go home we will see developments. What rights do the British have on Cyprus? Their concern is to ensure colonialism stays here for ever. Cyprus is occupied north and south. Unfortunately the British play a very dirty game. And Cypriots are just about fed up. I expect Cypriot-British relations to deteriorate rapidly.

    • Martin Standage

      O.K so let the British go and stop sending tourists here or providing jobs in the SBA’s or spending their money on retirement homes etc-and don’t expect them to welcome any more Cypriots at U.K. universities.They offered us gradual independence in 1956 but Makarios and the stupid church and fascist Grivas said no!!We preferred EOKA instead and have since lost half the island!Great progress!

      • KK

        What the f… is the UK’s business here? Colonialism is over if nobody mentioned that to you. If freedom and justice means we won’t have to pay you to develop our Stockholm syndrome, so be it. By all means, go elsewhere where you feel welcome. We’ll adjust.

        • Martin Standage

          Firstly, who said I was from the U.K. anyway?Never make presumptions!You obviously have a big chip on your shoulder which is a bad thing to carry around-people with this attitude make ideal recruits for ISIS!

          • KK

            You do a good job defending them. Your ISIS comment is idiotic. Are you a carpetbagger?

            • Martin Standage

              What I can’t stand are bigoted nationalists in any country and it seems that Cyprus has too many,both in the north and south!What’s a carpetbagger anyway?

              • KK

                We can’t stand foreigners telling us what we should & what we should not do. Get off your high horse. Respect the nation that hosts you & its people, and do not pretend to be a know-it-all. A carpetbagger is a foreigner, mainly British, who is living in the north, in the houses, businesses and properties that were stolen from the majority Christian population that was driven out in 1974.

                • Martin Standage

                  Well I am neither British nor do I live in the north so I guess I am not a carpetbagger?But I do enjoy going there and meeting my friends Andreas in Rizokarpaso,Suleyman in Yialousa and various other people there.I aso have no strong religious affiliations but cannot stand fanatics and bigots,ISIS especially!

                  • KK

                    I think you have no true understanding of the ongoing crimes here or what really happened in 1974 or the 60s. You are a willing or a victim of widespread Turkish/British-supported propaganda. Like 9/10s of Christians I do not ever visit the illegally occupied north even though I have a home & properties there. Respect Cyprus and Cypriots. ISIS is islam. And be careful when visiting the “north”. Things are changing in ways I doubt you fully comprehend. I too cannot stand fanatics, religious or otherwise, or bigots. I also despise when people with limited knowledge feel they can preach us about our homeland.

                    • Martin Standage

                      In case it is of interest to you I have a Cyprus passport,along with two others and my wife and her family are from Famagusta and the Karpas so I think I can say I know quite a lot about the situation here after more than 40 years?But I do not have religious prejudices except when religion is used to promote nationalism,which is unfortunately the case here in Cyprus-the head of the church is a greedy,arrogant,Paphian businessman who talks only about money, rather than spiritual subjects and pokes his nose into politics which are none of his business,even more so when the church and political establishment here are responsible for many of the bad things which have happened!We do visit the north sometimes because we have Greek-Cypriot relatives who still live there and Turkish Cypriot friends who we have known for many years.I am surprised that you have never been there since 1974 if you have a home there?How do you know who is now living in it and what condition it is in etc?Yet you claim to know so much about what is happening there,rather like trying to tell people that China is a bad place which they should not go to when you have never been there yourself?My sincere advice is that you try going to the north with an open mind and talking to people there will show you that reality may be rather different to what you imagine-or maybe want to believe?Otherwise much of what you write is hypocritical and based on pre-conceived ideas which I suspect you have formed after being influenced by the attitude of some of the political establishment here and other ignorant people who are blind to reality and cannot think or see outside the box?

                    • Dodo

                      I agree with you on kicking out British bases along with all other armies however I don’t agree with the rest of the hate filled, islamophobic and xenophobic views you presented.You surely don’t respect Cyprus and Cypriots because you don’t appreciate with the mosaic of diversity. You probably mean the helenic nation when you mean cyprus and Cypriots( I can hear you screaming the typical rhetoric of a Greek nationalist”this island has been greek blaa blaa). you should put an extra K next to your name so it can be easier for us to identify fascists easily and ignore your hate and put you into the same box as we did to the neo nazis and other extremist. You are a victim of bigoted nationalist narratives and the church a.k.a puts his nose in everything but the religion. you can take 9/10 of Christians ( where do you take your statistics from your local periptero?) we will embrace all peace supporters regardless their ethnicity and religion and continue giving the common struggle to take our homeland from invaders and sick minds.

                    • KK

                      We won’t apologize for our history. Cyprus has a non-stop, documented Hellenic Christian (whole or vast majority) presence for millenniums.

                      The rest was said above. I return all the insults without opening the package.

    • cyprus observer

      Then your economy will go down the pan…..again!

  • Kyrenia

    I found it hard to stay engaged throughout this column. Suffice to say that speaking as a person who’s parents are from Kyrenia, no deal would ever see our homes returned. So Annan plan or not, it really makes no difference, except for the scant compensation for our property.
    The notion that Turkey has NOW the right of intervention is nonsensical. On what basis would it be, maybe a Greek fight back? Lol.

    • sandefjording

      Much worse things happened in 20th Century Europe than this and people had to let it go and start anew. Why shouldn’t you? Why do you think that history owes you anything? Greek Cypriots started the whole mess via EOKA and support of enosis with Greece, Turkey only (over)reacted. We can object to everything they’ve done, but the truth is that what they have done was a direct consequence of unprovoked Greek and Greek Cypriot actions. The Germans started a world war and they have lost East Prussia, Silesia, Pomerania and couple of other territories. Austria started WWI and lost territories, Hungary was on the wrong side of WWI too and lost far more than you could ever imagine (look up Trianon, your worries about Northern Cyprus would pale in comparison). All these people had to shut up and try to build what they had from scratch and now they all make good neighbours and get along with each other, only you have to scream ‘me, me, me’. Grow up, for God’s sake.

      • Kyrenia

        Utter dribble. I will not legalise Turkey’s gains by signing on the dotted line. You can go whistle in the wind! And as far as accepting the redrawn maps, Turkey should by now have been consigned to the trash heap of history by the meaure of how many times its been in the wrong side. Islamic state being the latest.
        Why don’t you wise up?

        • sandefjording

          Well, then you will be screwed, because they have far more firepower, both literally and metaphorically speaking. Your demands are from a fantasy land, just like those of people who would ever dream of Königsberg being German ever again. You are just not going to get it, period. Now you can choose between whining about it, or adapting to the current situation the best you can. Greek Cypriots played beyond their means and lost. Get over it.

  • almostbroke

    Hypothetical question ? If the Greek Junta and its Cypriot backers hadent invaded Cyprus , would Turkey have used the ‘guarantees ‘ to ‘intervene ‘ anyway ?

    • Dynosavros

      If the international law was applied in 1960 for an indepedent country and majority right on their affairs would be a guarantee provision be in place?

  • SOKRATIS

    Mr. Koumoullis you are a person that always claims to know. This is because the feeling of knowing is an essential brain sensation without which we would not likely strive to learn. And yet, the feeling of being right is not necessarily connected to actually being correct. Think of how often you are certain you are right and yet someone disagrees with you. One of you is incorrect, but you both have the feeling of being right.

    The actuation of the neural pathways that create the feeling of knowing or a feeling of correctness can become linked to habitual ways of seeing things. Neuroscientist Robert Burton claims that once that link has been established, it is not easy to undo. Alas! this is you.

    The US Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld once famously remarked, “There are known knowns. These are things we know that we know. There are known unknowns. That is to say, there are things that we know we don’t know. But there are also unknown unknowns. There are things we don’t know we don’t know.”
    In fact, in some cases the things we think we know, we really don’t know. We have the illusion of knowledge.

    “The greatest enemy of knowledge is not ignorance, it is the illusion of knowledge” – Widely attributed to Stephen Hawking, likely from historian Daniel J. Boorstin This is food for thought.

    • Vlora

      But Annan Plan in each and every clause was /is clear about its objectives.There is no tiff between unconscious-subconscious and conscious when Annan Plan comes for review.Youand all others who since morning are attacking the author without reading the whole plan need to read the Plan with focus .

      • Victor Cominos

        Annan was a tool of the powers of London, Ankara and Washington. He was just doing as he was told. The troika were hoping that the GC would accept the so called Annan Plan and this let Britain, Turkey and America off the hook.

  • Petra Dao

    The main goal of the Anan plan was to allow Turkey to take over all cyprus using the intervention rights. Everyone knew that if Anan plan was been accepted it will cause friction between the two communities. This is normal to happen however with Turkey having intervention rights that would be a reason for them to take over the rest of Cyprus. thanks god we didnt accept it. we are better off now. if time goes back again i would vote NO again.

    • HighTide

      If Turkey wanted to take over all of Cyprus she could do it tomorrow, before you had breakfast.

      • Petra Dao

        they wanted and they always want but with current situation they cannot. there is no excuse. they are sneaky like a snake and would need an excuse. anan plan would have been a perfect one.

        • HighTide

          Obviously, you are entitled to your opinion. Turkish Cypriots are more concerned about your government fiddling the constitution once again.

          • Petra Dao

            i can understand their fears. thats why seperation is the best solution. better than 100 annans plan. we would rather say no to annan and lose morphi and varosha and karpas but keep 2/3 of cyprus rather than say yes to this plan and lose all cyprus to you.

            • HighTide

              Says someone who has nothing to lose.

        • Vlora

          how Annan Plan favors it?

          • Petra Dao

            Let me explain to you in slow motion because maybe I didnt make myself clear. The Annan plan forces the GCs to sign and confirm again on Turkeys intervention rights. Turkey will bomb a mosque and then blame it on GCs and using the rights that the GCs have signed off on them, they will barbarically conquer the rest of cyprus.

            • Vlora

              Which clauses ? Establish .As no clause favors any such thing as you allaged.The Plan favors one State.
              It is amazing that whole brigade is arguing on something without reading it .

    • Vlora

      Fine.I am glad one commentator has read Annan Plan.

      Which are those specific clauses which allow Turkey to take over “all”Cyprus?
      Which are the specific clauses which create a never ending frictions between GCs and TCs?
      Which are specific clauses which do not favor “one state” comprising of both communities?
      I am looking forward to your learned response.

      • Truth

        Your Paranoid.

      • Petra Dao

        The plan was sneaky plan. The clause which guarantees turkeys intervention rights and soldiers on the island is the main clause which will favour turkey to take over all cyprus

        • Vlora

          Such as which clauses were sneaky?

    • TC Tony Beckir

      When did the two communities ever not have friction between them? As long as the Greek Cypriot administration carries on with this animosity and seeing Turkish Cypriots as inferior the friction will continue and even get worse in the future. Even though you know very well this is the truth and the core of the problem I know you will probably not agree and I will probably get attacked by trolls for saying this.

      • Petra Dao

        yes i fully agree with you which confirms my initial post that Turkey will use this friction to take over all cyprus )))))

    • ROC

      Turkey would have caused a false flag situation where they would have bomb their own and then blame the Greeks and then intervene, I trust turkey as far as I can throw them

      • Truth

        Good man.. The Bishop
        will now allow you to go to heaven, since somehow he has more powers than god..

      • Petra Dao

        yes. there is TC scholar who recently said in the news, that TCs were killing their own people to blame it on GCs in 1960’s

      • Martin Standage

        So what do we have now?Our homes in Morphou and maybe Varosha are lost for good-are you going to compensate us?

  • Dynosavros

    Does anybody here knows what Anan plan was providing about territorial waters and EEZ? Who would be responsible for these two areas ? Protecting them or profiting out of them?Someone please?No one-never spoke about this subject.Why?

    • HighTide

      Because it’s not an issue. Under the Annan plan, as well as the failed Crans Montana proposal, the responsibility for Finance, Defense and Foreign affairs would lie with the central government, hence all income for licensing gas exploration would end up in the joint kitty together with any other state income such as tax.

      • Dynosavros

        Wrong reply. Restudy and come back.

    • Sistine301

      According to the Annan Plan, (published in Yeniduzen), Cyprus would have sovereignty, taking into account the genuine concerns of its neighbours.
      I take that to mean Turkey would call the shots, or else.

  • Muffin the Mule

    Indeed…

  • Aaron Boké

    This is a great article to briefly sum up how great it would be for GCs rather than TCs if only they’d say yes. I am confused with the last paragraph though. As far as I know, the British let the Greeks to invade the western Anatolia. Why would the British, or together, the Entente, need to back Ataturk against Greeks in the western Anatolia, just because Greeks voted for pro-German king? In 1920, the WW1 was over and the agreements to completely wipe up the Germans had been signed. Entente were probably quite sure that Germans would no longer be a pain at that time. So why the fear? Besides, there is next to no evidence supporting the fact that British, or any other nation from the Entente backed Ataturk against Greeks. It was Russians, but no one else. I would like the author to come up with references backing this statement, if any, so that I could update my knowledge. Thank you.

    • HighTide

      Atatürk did not have any other support than his own brave soldiers to wipe out the Greek occupation attempts in Anatolia, just as he helped to eliminate the allied forces at Gallipoli.

    • Frustrated

      Perhaps I can assist.

      As you may have noticed, there’s a section of society in this part of the world – and I’ll let you decide for yourself on that score – which always parks responsibility onto others for their woes. For example, the Greeks launched the coup against Makarios on the instructions of the Americans; the Americans and British aided and abetted the Turks to invade Cyprus 5 days later; the British didn’t intervene when both the Greek coup and Turkish invasion were launched. Get the picture? The same applies to your own words that “….the British let the Greeks invade Western Anatolia….”. Really? ‘Let’ them? The Greeks were hell-bent on invading in 1919 so how could they stop them! You’re correct that the Russians supplied Kemal with arms but again, the ultimate decision to eject the Greeks from Anatolia was his and his alone and not the Russians or indeed anyone else’s.

      However much one wants to apportion responsibility onto others, someone made the decision to do what they did and in all the cases I refer to it was ultimately the Greeks and Turks – and all by themselves. End of.

      • Aaron Boké

        I agree that it was solely Ataturk’s will and decisions, and no one puppeted him for his actions. However, “British letting Greeks invade Western Anatolia” is true, in the fact that Greeks were not one of the mightiest powers in the world at that time, hence if Britain would not want Greeks in Western Anatolia, she would threaten Greece to give up their ambition of an invasion. I don’t know whether Britain was solely ignorant to Greece’s ambition, or that was a part a plan of theirs, but Britain did not intervene Greece’s invasion.
        Hence it is not about blaming this or that “super power” as a reason of an event in history, it is just a fact, though I might not choose the right wording. Maybe I should have said “Britain was ignorant to Greece’s invasion”. However, I insist that if it would have bothered Britain, she would not let Greece to invade.

        • HighTide

          The Treaty of Sevres, later made redundant, allowed Greece to occupy western parts of Turkey, hence Greece sitting there was not only condoned by Britain but

        • Victor Cominos

          The British encouraged the Greeks to invade Western Anatolia and even promised to supply them with the appropriated weapons. The double crossing British being typical, at the same time were sitting in Constantinople drinking coffee with Ataturk. Meanwhile the few weapons that were delivered were duds. The calibre of the shells was different to the guns etc.

  • Vladimir

    I like such kind of articles, they almost always prompt hundreds of comments.

    • Vlora

      Thanks to the brigade of rejectionists .

  • Victor Cominos

    It saddens me to think that George Koumoullis is so thick that he sincerely believes that Turkey would have complied with the terms of the so called Annan Plan.

    Thank goodness the ROC was not stupid to vote YES in 2004.

    Without a doubt had the ROC accepted the Plan it would have left the TC and Turkey together with their friends the British and Americans off the hook for their dastardly crimes that let to the Turkish invasion of 1974.

    I am overjoyed that the ROC said a big NO to the supposed Annan Plan because the occupation troops would have remained and the ROC would have been worse off.

    Turkey cannot be trusted, never has and never will be. Particularly with the current sultan in power.

    • HighTide

      The only partner of the two owners of this island that did not honour agreements were the Greek Cypriots, violating the constitution and overthrowing the government for secession to Greece on the back of Turkish Cypriots. Who would want to trust such a partner?

      • Victor Cominos

        There was never and there will never be a so called partnership. They are all citizens, even the 18%, of the Republic of Cyprus or not at all. When the Kurds become partners in Turkey and pigs fly over Ankara something may develop.

  • Ozay Mehmet

    This hypothetical article demonstrates that time is not, as Rejectionists think, on GC side. Every next opportunity for settling CyProb is worse than the previous one. Or the next opportunity is worse than the last one.
    The OXI mentality is stronger today than 2004. It resulted in the Maximalist demands in Crans-Montana. The key fact is that most reject power-sharing with TCs. They regard the island as 100% Greek.
    With this mentality, It won’t be very long before they becme minority….as the best migrate to other lands.

    • Vladimir

      Very true. Like I said many times in the past, GCs ought to accept what is currently on the offer, otherwise this offer will diminish in the course of time…

      • Vlora

        This is the only choice they have .

        • Vladimir

          Yes. And Turkish Cyprus should open its borders (incl. Varosha) to Brits and Russians in order to NOT leave Tourist money on the table currently taken solely by greedy Cypriots.

          • HighTide

            Varosha needs hundreds of millions, if not much more, to
            be hospitable again. That will be a challenge for the South, eventually.

            • Ozay Mehmet

              Market forces favor the North.
              The South, and motherland Greece, are mired in euro-debt and NPL burden.
              Turkey is also emerging as the Energy Hub on the Southern Corridor.

              • HighTide

                This may well be, but doesn’t mean Turkey will finance the resurrection of Varosha.

                • Ozay Mehmet

                  Turkey will no doubt make a contribution, but there are many options…Isrealis, Europeans, Arabs, et al.

                  • HighTide

                    Before anything like this will happen, the partition will have to be final and official with a declaration by Turkey. Even then, foreign finance will wait for recognition, at least partially.

                    • Ozay Mehmet

                      Not necessary. Lots of foreign investment now in the North….Turkish, Isreali, etc….profit-driven investment requires stability and high enough return.
                      Waiting for GCs, worse still, giving them veto, over investment in the North
                      , is counter-productive….they will never consent.

                    • HighTide

                      The subject is Varosha. Nothing of that kind there.

                    • Ozay Mehmet

                      Varosha, Famagusta, Karpas, elsewhere….

                    • HighTide

                      You wrote about lots of foreign investment in the TRNC which is not a secret. However, no such investment takes currently place in Varosha that is still under military control.

                    • Ozay Mehmet

                      Will have to wait & see.

          • Vlora

            Eventually, it seems to be destined so. Whenever I have been in North,I see some hospitable staff and once they will be having all basic facilities with them, it is going to be a better show for foreigners which they wish.

          • erolkephalas

            The borders are open, the problem now is travelling to tend is expensive and time consuming if going to ercan airport. The rise in passengers travelling via larnaca to the north due to cheap flights with short airtime is starting to cause economic problems in the north. I have many health issues and long travel times with more costs is affecting me more and more. Perhaps the only way forward is 1. Release the treaty of guarantee meeting papers from 1963 to 1974 as to why britain didnt go in with turkey, or for Turkey to take the whole island and them put two fingers up!

      • Ozay Mehmet

        No Offer exists any more…Talks are over. Plan B is being implemented, step by step.

        • Victor Cominos

          The talks are over and the extinction of the TC continues. How sad.

      • Victor Cominos

        There is nothing to accept. It is better to have no deal than to have a bad deal.

  • mustafa balci

    What the rejectsionist don’t relise the north has changed a lot since 2004 amount of building went up since then is unbelievable and even now amount investment coming from turkey and others and I tell you truth now lot of secular educated turks are buying property to escape erdog and this is going to make even harder in future

    • MAT WIESER

      What you and many commentators here don’t realise is that, as much as you think they should, G/Cs (with the exception of some refugees) don’t care so much about the building and buying of property in the north. Or at least they don’t think that arguments like this outweigh the cons of the proposed settlements so far. And I’m not talking only about the rejectionists…

      • ROC

        Spot on, most GCs wanted a completely non interference from all external countries like Greece and Turkey, but mainly Turkey to remove its troops and allow all Cypriots to resolve their own problems

    • ROC

      And the Crux of this all is what? Your still not recognized and still being assimilated.

      • Vlora

        Just wait a bit more and all game will be over.
        You did well in OXI to Annan Plan.

        • Vladimir

          Exactly! Cyprus economy is shrinking – they don’t know how to get rid of huge portion of NPL (Non-Performing Loans) from Co-op bank, just as an example. Unemployment is one of the highest among EU states not alone Cyprus is fully subsidized state which annoys all EU.
          TCs, just kick-off tourism and Cyprus unemployment will go even more sky-high!

          • Vlora

            very true.

        • ROC

          Ok another 43 years,

    • Victor Cominos

      There is no point in secular educated Trucks buying property to escape Erdogon because the fact of the matter is that they will not escape. Erdogon’s Gestapo is in as much control of Northern Cyprus as he is the rest of Turkey. When Erdogon starts to open the concentration in Cyprus to house his political prisoners it will be too late.

      • HighTide

        LOL. You are welcome to stay over. We’ll let you back home.

  • Nazaret Shamlian

    I would change the headline on this story by George Koumoullis.
    My headline would be –
    ‘If only we had listened to Nicos Rolandis, Alecos Markides and George Vassilou’.
    The three wise sages in GC politics. They ALL advocated accepting the Annan Plan and also received a lot of abuse at the time and still do to this day.

    • Frustrated

      They’ll always vote a ‘heroic’ NO for better YES next time. ALWAYS.

      • Mike

        We have an inbred need to a) be the victim, b) act arrogantly and in a brash patriotic way with no means of supporting or reinforcing the stance, c) blame everyone except ourselves (and Greece), d} worship any word eminating from Greece in the forelorn hope some pitiful soul will consider us Greek not Cypriot.

  • kypselian

    The Anan plan although was the best offered until now but it was not good. The plan failed to satisfy the minimum requirements for a long standing peaceful solution. My message to the writer of this article is that had we accepted the Anan plan there wouldnt be any Cyprus by now. It would be Turkey. The anan plan would have sparked power issues between GCs and TCs and this would have prompted Turkey to intervene and take over the rest of cyprus.

    • Victor Cominos

      You are so right. The Annan Plan was another double cross. Thanks London, Ankara and Washington.

      • HighTide

        The whole world is against you. Why do you think this is so?

  • MAT WIESER

    The harsh truth is that if the Annan plan was put to a referendum today, the “No” would be even higher than the staggering 76% of 2004. Two main reasons for that:a) Rightly or wrongly, the vast majority is now conveinced that the T/C community (settlers included) cannot and wiil not act independently from Turkey in a “new” state. b) When it comes to personal life and individual economic interests, people fear instability and political turmoils. Even genuine pro solution G/Cs are afraid that so many complicated constitutional provisions and deviations from a normal state could create an unworkable governance with inevitable tensions.

    • HighTide

      This is correct. That is why the federation was a bad idea. While it could have worked in each sector, the need for a central government would have brought it down again. Finance, foreign affairs and defense, all in the hands of a Greek Cypriot majority, would have imploded in no time.

      • Victor Cominos

        Or the ability of the TC minority being in a position to Veto the legislative programme of the majority would have created a repeat of the 1960 saga. Until the TC wake up to the fact that they are either Cypriots or not at all there can never be a satisfactory salutation.

        • HighTide

          No need to dream anymore. The solution stares at you.

      • ROC

        I see no implosion, only that Turkey and the North prance around the Monopoly board and then they try and pull a card it takes them back to Go without collecting nothing,

        If you playing poker make sure you have something to back you, the TCs have nothing, and they will loose every time.

  • Vlora

    An astute analysis.Thank you Mr.Koumoullis-you are one rare voice of sanity in this self destructive wilderness.

    • ROC

      Rubbish one mans view

      • HighTide

        Yours?

        • ROC

          No you idiot 1000s voted against the Annan plan because it was BS,hence why it never happened and thank god it never

          • Vlora

            Annan Plan could keep this Island intact and this is what you did not like.You are a traitor.

            • ROC

              Its is intacted your just segregated of your own choosing, when you want to integrate with the ROC just knock on the door,

              • Vlora

                Annan Plan was the last opportunity.
                Did you reject it as it was against your vested interests?

                • ROC

                  it was voted a big NO, get over it

                • Victor Cominos

                  Yep it was the last opportunity for the TC. They tried the bluff game thinking that ROC would cave in. Well the TC made a big mistake.

                  • HighTide

                    And you got nothing back.

                  • ROC

                    Spot on, they thought they got it in a bag, untill the GC’s said a big NOOOOO

              • Victor Cominos

                The thick TC thought that they were going to get a better deal from Turkey. Well it appears that they made a mistake. Fool them.

                • HighTide

                  The bamboozled Greek Cypriots were promised a better deal by turncoat Papadopoulos, never got it and never will.

            • Victor Cominos

              Anything that gives 18% of the population 50% of the vote is a non event and a solution that would bring more disaster.

              • HighTide

                Another one who has not read the Annan plan but is against it. Where does it say 18% ?

              • ROC

                They play with poker with no money but expect to win, its called ” you dont have a pot to in

      • Petra Dao

        the write of this article is saying uttet rubbish. had we accepted the humiliating Anan plan we would have been now under turkish rule. the main goal of anan plan was to allow turkey to take over all Cyprus. You can see how TCs feel and speak bad because we didnt accept it and they want to punish us. the reason is that we destroyed turkish plans.

        • Vlora

          which clause your referring in Annan Plan which allows it?

          • Petra Dao

            the clause that allows turkey intervention rights

            • Vlora

              There is not any such clause in A.Plan.

    • Victor Cominos

      Mr. Koumoullis you must be insane.

  • ROC

    This is one mans view “George Koumoullis” their are 1000s would disagree with him,

    • Victor Cominos

      Naturally they will use underhand tactics. They were using them long before the 1960 so Zurich Agreement.

  • Philippos

    Self serving senior politicians and certain senior figures in The Church of Cyprus made sure this plan would not pass the Referendum. Remember there was a resounding “EVET” from our Turkish Speaking Compatriots. Dr No, Baby Docs Dad and Katastrofias were the main duplicitous political leaders and various “Bishops”, even those who still purported to be in place in non Christian jurisdictions, like Kyrenia exercised their grasp of fear over the indoctrinated. HOWEVER, what kind of service did this do the Nation? It put us firmly with the Palestinians, in the category of never missing an opportunity to miss an opportunity. The behavior of those key figures was a bloody disgrace and that should serve as a lesson for us all, but in true Cypriot fashion, it does not. now, we should do the best deal for Recognition of KKTC that we can and just let it go its own way. Maybe in time we shall once again see the benefit of some kind of unity and move towards it because both States want to

  • mustafa balci

    My heart goes out to all the refugees lot of them would have got their houses and land back lot of them died since 2004 it’s really sad

    • Yani

      I just wonder how many refugeese young heirs will move to theirs fathers or grandfathers village in the north or South????

    • ROC

      Yes agree with you, remove Turkey from the equation and you would have had a united ROC with both True Cypriots enjoying it equally.

      • Yani

        who are the true cypriots??… goats and donkeys??

        • ROC

          Settlers are not True Cypriots OK, argue till your cows come home, in my eyes they are illegal settlers. does that answer your question??????

          • Yani

            Since 1974, there are more EU and non EU settlers in the south than turkish settlers in the north….. what are you on about??

            • ROC

              Well lets debate that shall we, when you join the EU you have the freedom to work and live in any EU country, THIS does not given you a Passport of that country and it by no means make you a citicern of that country, you taken illegals into Cyprus country and given them fake( TRNC) passports and so forth, So please do not insult me by trying to give recognition to a Fake TRNC)

              • HighTide

                What an asinine statement, worthy of your limited mind.
                The TRNC has every right to give citizenship to immigrants who comply with the regulations, just as the South does, in addition to selling passports.
                Nearly every TRNC citizen holds several passports. No shortage there.

                • ROC

                  TRNC is nothing short of figment of the imagination and a dream I can get that Title in a breakfast serial box, its fictitious and unrecognized so anything it churns out is fake and worthless

                  so stop trying to hoodwink the people of CM its making you a laughing stock

                  • HighTide

                    Zzzz.

              • Yani

                The other day my Chineese friend asked me;….” What is the price for ”Cyprus passport”’ for villa buyers.??.”…
                I said; ”’ for how many? 🙂

                • ROC

                  I think you misunderstood your friend, he meant a fake passport from the North, which would have got him one on certain conditions he met

                  1: Be Turkish descent and illegal( first in line would Anatolian’s)

                  2: Have degree in citrus picking fruit and goat milking

                  3: Be a convicted criminal and have a long list of convictions in any country.

                  • Yani

                    Later He said so sorry!!… ”’ I meant to say South Cyprus EU passport”’…. 😉

                    • ROC

                      No am talking about the Fictitious passport

      • mustafa balci

        I am realist I know what can be achieved and not

        • ROC

          well my friend 43 years and what have you seen? the raise of the Anatolian Cypriot as you like to call him and nothing has changed,

  • George Philis

    I’ve always believed that the Annan plan was the best. Our mission this time should have been the correct representation of a deal so that it would be clear to the people when they go to vote. Instead, we saw Anastasiades pull the biggest trick just like the other rejectionist in 2004.

    • Vlora

      Indeed,Annan Plan was better as it could keep this Island as one country.

    • ROC

      Best is not good enough, why do people think that we should bow down to aggression and invasion. and accept something that we truly do not believe in , giving in to unacceptable demands only gives the invader the victory,I prefer things as they are rather than give Turkey anything.

      • mustafa balci

        So what is you plan how are you going to solve cyprus problem no side is going to get everything they want all you do reject everthing and being not realistic

        • HighTide

          Nothing what MUS writes is realistic.

        • ROC

          First Greece and Turkey( more Turkey) need to butt out of Cyprus, Cyprus can only be solved by Cypriots, Turkey has a hold of the North and Cyprus and until that changes nothing will happens, I am a believer never to give the aggressor nothing

      • Brazen

        Please explain what is ‘good enough’!

        • ROC

          The Annan plan was not good enough, it still allowed Turkish and Greek troops on Cyprus

          • Brazen

            You have avoided the question, please explain what is ‘good enough’!

            • ROC

              Below is why its not good enough OK

              “The full demilitarization of the island was set as the last aim”

              This is rubbish and he knows it,Turkey would never agree to Zero Troops they would find a excuse to keep troops on the island and it would not surprise me if they used underhand tactics to achieve this.”

              • Brazen

                So you would have voted for the plan if that was achieved?

                • HighTide

                  He can’t vote with his British passport.

                • ROC

                  I want no troops from Greece or Turkey and want the guarantors plan torn up , security can me done via both sides have a equal amount of Home Guard.

                  It would be one ROC with two states, that I could agree upon.

      • George Philis

        I think best is more than good enough. If people don’t believe in it, they can vote against it. But there will be no referendum now, because the greek cypriot leader decided to put out unacceptable (and stupid) demands… exactly what he wanted.

  • Joe Smith

    I didn’t realise the author of this article could see into a hypothetical future that never happened. How does he know that all these so called wonderful things would have happened, the Annan plan never was implemented!

    • HighTide

      You seem confused. The author listed all the things that were going to happen if the South did not vote OXI. Difficult to understand?

      • Joe Smith

        You’re confused. Show me he evidence that suggests that this 100% happened. Oh wait, you can’t because it never happened

        • ROC

          Joe he will not show you no evidence or facts, HT is like steam, you see but it has no substance,

          • Joe Smith

            But he can’t, this event they are talking about never happened. Talk is cheap and promises can be made, but these promises never had to be kept

            • HighTide

              What a stupid comment. If a settlement agreement would never be adhered to, why does your Anastasiades and his hangers on run for one ? Is it because he would never honour it?

              • Joe Smith

                Go and get the evidence

                • HighTide

                  I give up on imbeciles who are just out for confrontation without any basis.

                  • Joe Smith

                    Exactly you can’t justify and provide evidence, because this event never happened!

                    • HighTide

                      Once more: you are either playing stupid or you are thoroughly incompetent to understand what the author wrote: “what would have happened if the Annan plan was accepted”. Now have your kids read it to your for a last effort to understand.

                    • Joe Smith

                      I repeat, get the evidence from an event that never happened. You cannot because the event in history which you refer to never happened! Hopefully you may understand that

                    • HighTide

                      Now I am sure that you are a mental case. Take care.

                    • Joe Smith

                      Ah sulking as usual with unintellectual insults!

                    • Vlora

                      Which clause of Annan Plan was most dangerous ?

                    • Vlora

                      He is just incompetent like ROC.Both have never read a single page of Annan Plan and just said OXI like all flock.

                    • Vlora

                      Read my above comment,and come back

                    • Joe Smith

                      Still no evidence.

                    • Vlora

                      Your incompetence can not get what I wrote.

                    • HighTide

                      don’t reply. He is just trolling.

                    • Joe Smith

                      So you still can’t show evidence! Show me he return of morfou, and varossi and the Turks leaving. You can’t can you!

                    • Vlora

                      He is both.

                  • ROC

                    Give him the evidence, whats a matter have none? and if you” give up “I accept your resignation

                    • HighTide

                      MUS, you are probably the greatest idiot in this forum.
                      Read the article again, and then have another pint, although it’s already one too many.

                    • Vlora

                      Evidence in such Plans is a consequential chain . Plan had its own chain of stabilizing the country as one state. This is called evidence in science.

                  • Vlora

                    Yes Joe Smith is useless. He has NOT studied Annan Plan .He has no other knowledge about the feasibility of Annan Plan.It seems a fruitless and a dumb debate with him. Why not to ignore him and let him swim and dive in his own ocean of ignorance?

                • Vlora

                  for what?

                  • Joe Smith

                    Exactly I’m asking the same question.

                    • Vlora

                      Do not try to be sly with me . I don’t buy dumb games.

                      Annan Plan did not contain a single clause- not a single line which went against the concept of one state. It is an evidence in itself that Annan Plan was fine and you are wrong.

                    • Joe Smith

                      Waiting for the evidence still

                    • HighTide

                      Don’t reply, he is just trolling.

                    • Vlora

                      Done!

                    • ROC

                      The Annan plan was rejected and rightly so, you have nothing now in 2017, carry on being the all mouth and no action and your see that your still have nothing in the next 43 years.

                    • Vlora

                      OK.
                      and this ROC also has never read or tried to understand the Annan Plan but just is emphasizing that his OXi was correct. Amazing .

          • HighTide

            IgnoraMUS on a trolling spree.

          • Vlora

            and what substance you have in your 99% comments?

            • ROC

              You need to sit in the corner because you never contribute anything that has solidity

              • Vlora

                ROC
                You can NOT prove that Annan Plan was against this country and TCs. You need to sit in a cornor with your infinite incompetence if you have any shame in your own ill researched and weak comments.

                • ROC

                  stick to reality and not was not, its now 2017 and your still were you are, “nowhere”

                  • Vlora

                    Annan Plan could keep your country one.It will never be a past.

                    • ROC

                      You want a One country, step up to the mark and tell Turkey to OFF then you might have one Country

                    • Vlora

                      WRONG
                      Annan Plan offered you.You rejected it.

                    • ROC

                      Of course it was rejected and rightyso, get over it and stop crying because you now have nothing.

          • Vlora

            Evidence is that Annan Plan favored one state. You rejected it and now you are trying to camouflage your blunder

            • ROC

              What blunder you fool, are that stupid that you do not see reality??????

              we have moved forward whiles the North stays stagnant, that is the blunder mate, no True Turkish Cypriots left and still in the wilderness,

              • Vlora

                Where Annan Plan said something like this?

        • HighTide

          Are you crazy or what? What evidence on a plan that was scuppered by the South? You attempt on comics failed.

          • ROC

            He asking you to show him evidence, DO it or shut up

            • HighTide

              You are more stupid than this guy. The fact is that your lot voted OXI. What else?

              • ROC

                We voted no was the best thing that ever happened

            • Vlora

              Evidence is simple. Annan Plan had “all clause” which favored and stabilized the concept of one state/one island.

              • ROC

                I don’t care what it had, we voted a no for it and am glad we did.

                • Vlora

                  where Annan Plan was bad?

                  • ROC

                    just look at my rants here today, its in there somewhere, fed up of having to repeat myself

          • Joe Smith

            Calm yourself, all this stress and aggression will get you a heart attack. Go into a past that never happened, I.e. A past where the Annan plan was implemented and get me the facts that all the above things happened! Wait you can’t!

            • HighTide

              It’s getting sillier by the minute. Are you with it? Facts about something that was rejected by the South ? Go off your shisha!

              • Joe Smith

                This is funnybe careful because soon you’ll have a he heart attack! I’m still waiting for the evidence to back your story!

            • Vlora

              Annan Plan will never be a past actually. You ruined your future of staying one state in 2004 through ignoring Annan Plan.

              • Joe Smith

                Still waiting for the evidence

              • ROC

                Vlora is a Croatian that knows nothing other than trolling,

              • Victor Cominos

                Why would the ROC want to become one state when at the same time giving 18% of the population far more than its entitlement.

                • Vlora

                  Annan Plan was one state solution.

                  • ROC

                    Is this from your Croatian prospective ?

        • Vlora

          It is a chain of action and a possible and natural reactions ,which are addressed in article subject to approval of Annan Plan. You did not understand the basic ‘substance’ of the article.

          • ROC

            best thing that happen it was voted down, look at where you are now ????

            • HighTide

              Look where you are now? (except yourself being in London). The South has got nothing back. Nada!

            • Vlora

              How?What was the most dangerous clause in Annan Plan?

          • Joe Smith

            I understand very well, problem is you dont! Just in case you don’t understand, the Annan plan never happened, therefore nobody can guarantee anything that may or may not have happened! Fact!

            • Vlora

              what you understand?

              • Joe Smith

                I’m waiting for the evidence

                • Vlora

                  Replied you above. Go and read.

                  • Joe Smith

                    Still no evidence

          • HighTide

            I believe he is just trolling. Nobody can be that stupid.

            • Vlora

              He is another troll champion in fighting for his own ignorance .

              • HighTide

                He is already backtracking, talking about guarantees that were neither mentioned nor given. A real nincompoop.

                • Vlora

                  Exactly and for a Plan which is based upon the concept of “one state”-he is asking for a evidence. A classic joke.

    • Vlora

      NOT an hypothetical thinking .
      These were the results/outcomes which would could come out in case Annan Plan was approved by the GCs. You have not read the plan so you can not analyse the outcome.

      • ROC

        Its was voted down you fool, hence why it does not exist, it might have been the best thing for the Turks but not at the expense of the GCs’ so am happy it was refused.

        • Vlora

          Voting down was a mistake if you don’t understand what it was you voted against?This is what you did.NO?

          • ROC

            I happy with what I got in 2017, we not bowed down to an aggressor, that is what your missing

            • HighTide

              What you got in 2017 were possibly new neighbors in North London and a pub closer to home. Enjoy!

              • ROC

                I enjoy the fact that Turkey has got nothing, if anything its woes have got worse, if the Annan plan helped that, I am sooo happy I voted NO.

                • HighTide

                  You did not vote OXI either, because you lived in the UK then, and your British passport would not have allowed you to do so. Bl00dy liar!

                  • ROC

                    You make me laff, remember once I accused you and Vlora of being cry babies , well seems I been proven right, You both are crying because you never got your annan plan in motion, and looking upon things now ( 2017) your worse off ,so I can understand why your throwing tantrums and toys at of the pram,

                    • HighTide

                      Deviating from you lies, as usual, MUS.

                    • ROC

                      Lies? Annan plan is dead and buried and 2017 shows nothing to look for too for the North is that what you called Deviating? I call it reality.

                    • HighTide

                      “You did not vote OXI either, because you lived in the UK then” That’s the truth.

                    • ROC

                      Your a Turk from Turkey or UK or wherever, we all know your not Cypriot, wish to respond to that???????

                    • HighTide

                      more deviation from your lies, MUS.

                    • Vlora

                      How about this nightmare that you are speaking to some TC who has studied in highly esteemed colleges and universities because of his own intelligence and acquired his own place in social set up and is better than you as a human being!!!

                    • ROC

                      If you want to be HT parrot and sit on his shoulder make you clean up your Doo Doo of his shoulder, I never known a parrot to speak for HT

                      As for your highly esteemed colleges and universities I thought only Zambians attended????

                    • Vlora

                      While losing an argument, people like you come down on personal attacks.

                    • ROC

                      Playing the innocent does not work, need to man up

                    • Victor Cominos

                      The so called Annan Plan was full of lies.

                • Vlora

                  you too, got nothing but just an assurance of a divided island as a result of your venom.

                  • ROC

                    we moved on, we pressing, we have gas we making a deal to bypass the gas away from Turkey, we have everything to look forward too, what does the North have. please enlighten me???????

                    • HighTide

                      You have gas? Take Rennie !

                    • ROC

                      am so happy the annan plan was thrown in the bin , does that not make you smile HT? 🙂

                    • Vlora

                      you moved on the loan money of EU and on infrastructure funds by EU.None of yours. The same bonus is destined for TCs.

                    • ROC

                      If you do not like what the EU stands for, you have nothing to worry about because the majority of those in the North do not benefit from it, so why you whinging.

                    • Vlora

                      Irrelevant with main subject,I touched .

                    • ROC

                      Are you that thick or argue just for the sake of it, your the one that brought up the EU here I post it again for you DURRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRR

                      Stop coming with stupidity then changing it when your caught out.

                      “you moved on the loan money of EU and on infrastructure funds by EU.None of yours. The same bonus is destined for TCs.”

                    • Vlora

                      Losing an argument does not mean you lose your temper too.

                    • ROC

                      You brought up the EU, what part do you not understand, if am going to reply to a child then please let me know

                    • Victor Cominos

                      It is better than ending up with a civil war as is happening in Turkey. It is better than having Suntan Erdogon as the dictator.

                      Sadly, like the German people prior to World War Two, you cannot see where Erdogon is taking you. Once he has caused the implosion of Turkey it will be too late.

                    • Vlora

                      No civil war in Turkey!

                  • Sistine301

                    Excellent. Better that than Nicosia becoming something like Birmingham, or Rotherham.

                    • HighTide

                      I agree. It’s better Greek Cypriots return home after having visited casinos, prostitutes and restaurants in the TRNC.

                    • ROC

                      its about the time you used a word in it correct context, that is the North is fested with Prostitues

                    • HighTide

                      Next time MUS, you visit one, ask her how her profession is spelled. By now you should know.

                    • ROC

                      I remember to ask your mother if you want to lower the tone of the conversation.
                      “Never bite more than you can chew you will choke”.

                    • HighTide

                      You must be dead by now.

                    • ROC

                      Only if I get an infection disease from the North,

                      Now stop scrapping the barrel and get back to the annan plan before you are banned.

                    • Sistine301

                      Keeping filth where it belongs is not a bad idea. Though Birmingham and Rotherham are not about ‘filth.’ They are about cultural depravity on a grand scale.

                    • HighTide

                      If you live there you must be contributing to it.

          • Sistine301

            Voting down was a correct action. You don’t go wading into quicksand unprepared.

            • ROC

              spot on,

            • Vlora

              Voting is an extremely responsible act and it was the responsibility of voters to get acquainted what they were voting for.

              • ROC

                what is your problem? it was Voted NO and was done in a democratic way, get over it and move on, god you lot cling to rubbish and never let go

                • Vlora

                  It was WRONG to vote OXI.It separated the island for ever.

                  • ROC

                    From someone that does not believe in democracy I expect that from you,

                    Let me give you a hyperthical scenario, if some said we shoot your mother to save the Island for separation would you agree?

                  • Victor Cominos

                    In 1974 it was wrong for Turkey to invade the island also to occupy the North for the last 43 years. So don’t blame the ROC or the GC. You can quite rightly blame Denktash and the regimes in Turkey. You can play the blame game going back over a period of 70 plus years. Under the circumstances it was right to vote OXI and if the circumstances arise again it will be even a bigger OXI than before. For a starters there can never be another referendum in the ROC until such times as the 43,000 armed troops and the 200,000 illegal Anatolian settlers are returned to their place of origin..
                    It is up to Turkey to make the next move. If turkey doesn’t move then you can only the status quo to remain. The ROC and TC are not going to submit to another failed referendum.

                    • Vlora

                      OXI in 2004 was more worse in effect.

      • Joe Smith

        Show me where the Annan plan was implemented and all the above mentioned took place!

        • ROC

          Vlora and Hidetide are from the same DNA, both have extracts of BS

          • Joe Smith

            They are hilarious

          • Vlora

            You are incompetent and even have never studied Annan Plan. Just keep on throwing your personal and irrelevant insults.This is what you are capable of.

            • ROC

              I expect nothing short from you and HT, both deniers of facts, the Annan is dead the sooner you live in 2017 the you might get a understanding of facts

            • Victor Cominos

              The so called Annan Plan was and still is a non event. It was as lot of rubbish.

              • Vlora

                That OXi ensured two states.

        • Vlora

          Such Action Plans have inherent structure for future outcome. If you had read this Plan , you knew it was for one state.If you voted for it-you had voted for one State. This is self speaking evidence under Einstein theory of gravity.

          • Joe Smith

            Evidence still not here

          • Victor Cominos

            The so called Annan Plan was a joke it had no hope of succeeding because Turkey was not going to remove the illegal Anatolian Settlers and the troops. The Plan was for the benefit of Turkey and her friends in London and Washington at the expense of the ROC and the majority of its people. Thank goodness it was voted down.

            • Vlora

              It ensured “ONE State”.

    • Stern

      He knows the same way everyone who voted No claimed to know it was going to be a disaster. Except many of them neither knew nor cared whether it might be actually workable. They opposed it out of pure individual self-interest. The history of Cyprus is not short of traitors, but these people lead the pack.

      • Joe Smith

        Nobody can guarantee a hypothetical situation that never happened!

        • Stern

          Well, duh.
          Unfortunately, though, this is exactly how many in the No camp got taken for a ride in 2004 and remain on it to this day. They allowed themselves to be persuaded by self-serving leaders who could somehow guarantee such hypotheticals with absolute conviction.

          • Joe Smith

            Nothing to do with yes camp or no camp. Nobody can guarantee an event that never happened fact!

            • Stern

              Yes, we all should have voted ‘no way of knowing’ in the referendum. Good talk.

              • Joe Smith

                Nothing to do with that, it’s the certainty the author of this article believes would have occurred had the Annan plan succeeded. I don’t understand how he can guarantee all which he writes, when this event never happened!

                • Stern

                  Are you sure you don’t understand? Do you need someone to explain it to you? Perhaps you should try a topic less complicated than the Cyprob?

                  • Joe Smith

                    I understand, seems as thought you don’t! I’ll repeat it, nobody nor you, nor me nor the author of this article can guarantee something that never happened! Simple!

                    • Stern

                      Simple, indeed. There really is no better word to describe your contribution to the debate.

                    • Joe Smith

                      You struggle to accept what is blatantly obvious to someone with an ounce of common sense!

  • Veritas

    A well written analysis by Mr Koumoullis, where he put the focus on our trauma, how we don’t have the ability or rather the political courage and understanding to take the final step to a solution.
    The Annan plan was more or less as close as we can get to an acceptable agreement, considering our past failed blue/white experiments. Our political leaders were intoxinated by the dream of becoming part of “our Motherland”, even though she never showed any motherly feelings towards Cyprus.
    Others took advantage of this misguided policy, but our leaders never saw this coming.
    We paid a heavy price in 1974 and as long as we don’t have the political maturity to admit that we’re mainly to be blamed for the present situation, nothing will change.
    It’s only our brigades in the name of Leonidas, that will continue down the one way
    alley of patriotism until they reach the final Wall of partition.

    • Vlora

      Beautiful!!!

    • ROC

      One mans view ,that’s all it is , want facts here they are ” Annan plan was voted as a NO”

      • HighTide

        How did you find out?

      • Vlora

        You have NOT read Annan Plan. How did you know it?

        • ROC

          Mr George Koumoullis outlined it to me , and its BS

          • HighTide

            You always need an outline, the whole text is too difficult to understand for you. It’s 185 pages, more than you ever read in your life.

            • ROC

              I dont care if it was one page, all I need is one bit that I disagree on and that is a rejection, as it was when it was put to the GC’s get over it, and take painkillers if you cannot sleep over it.

  • hornet

    the enlightened mr koumoulis…. gullible as always

    • Victor Cominos

      A gullible appeaser as always for sure.

  • Gipsy Eyes

    Hindsight is a beautiful thing but only in Cyprus can someone present the errors of the past and the irreconcilable patriots still insist they were right all along and will continue to be right when the current status quo continues into the future.

  • anastasia

    Well said Mr. Koumoullis.
    Referenda in our complex societies are a disaster. Ordinary voters, whose expertise in politics is limited, cannot decide on complex matters. Moreover, they are skilfully manipulated by a well-designed propaganda.
    In the case of the Annan Plan, a number of voters who could have voted ”Yes”, were ”compelled” to vote

    ”No” under the influence of a malevolent and distorting propaganda against the Plan, which started before going to Burgenstock and negotiating its final form. A shining !! example of direct democracy!!!

    • Frustrated

      With reference to your first paragraph, the following is one of Churchill’s classic quotes:

      “The best argument against democracy is a five minute conversation with the average voter”

      • hornet

        another Churchill quote: An appeaser is one who feeds a crocodile, hoping it will eat him last.

        • HighTide

          Despite Great Britain’s initial appeasement she came out as the winner.

      • anastasia

        He was not wrong but there is nothing better. At least let’s limit ourselves to the representative democracy.
        ”A referendum is a device of dictators and demagogues”. (Clement Attlee)
        Turkey’s and Greece’s referendums respectively confirm his view.

        • HighTide

          Unless it frequently happens in mature democracies such as Switzerland.

          • anastasia

            I do agree, Regrettably, there are not many ”mature democracies” in the world.

            • DrJ

              “The best argument against democracy is a 5-minute talk with the average voter.”
              W. Churchill

  • Louis

    ……we’d all be walking around wearing a fez?

  • Paranam Kid

    The fact of the matter is that the GCs never wanted a settlement, unless it would be a complete turn-back of the situation on the whole island to pre-1974. The GCs were never interested in seeing the pre-1974 situation from the TCs’ point of view, because in the GCs’ warped mind the island belonged to them – the GCs, so they had the natural right to the whole island, very similar to Israel’s claim to Palestine “because the bible says so”.

    The big difference here is that, unlike the Palestinians, the TCs are lucky to have a powerful backer who will ensure their safety & security, like the US is doing with Israel, though the latter is a fascist state.

    So the 2-state solution is the outcome of the failed GC-TC “negotiations”, and it will only be a matter of time before the TRNC will be recognised by the international community.

    • Yani

      THE Two state solution has been for the last 43 years .. all cypriots need is refugeese land solution/..

      • Paranam Kid

        There is nothing to negotiate about anymore, the GCs have scuttled it for good !!

        • ROC

          Use the right words, Voted democratically, if you never agree with that, then you need to get over it, we have and moved on

          • Paranam Kid

            No sir, you & your fellow GCs have NOT got over it, which is why you guys keep whining about it. And this article says it all: If only we had accepted the Annan plan.

            The Annan plan was rejected because no plan is ever good enough for the GCs because they only want to revert back to pre-1974. And when they don’t get their way, they keep whining about the unfairness, instead of becoming realistic, look at what got the island to 1974, and accept their responsibilities.

            But GCs refuse to become realistic, look at what got the island to 1974, and accept their responsibilities, which is why they remain frustrated forever.

        • disqus_8q00vR7rLQ

          In your dreams troll.

    • Victor Cominos

      The North will never gain international recognition that is only a pipe dream. The best it can hope for is the status of the “Turkish Municipality of New Anatolia”.

    • disqus_8q00vR7rLQ

      More BS propaganda from this poster.

  • Frustrated

    Koumoullis would be pilloried no matter what part of the Annan Plan was reasonable because the GC political establishment of the time made it their business to demonize it and told the electorate which way to cast their vote in the referendum. At least there WAS a referendum in 2004.

    And what do we have today? Exactly the same with Anastasiades and his acquiescent lieutenants ensuring that the Crans Mintana jamboree ended in failure with the stipulation that there were to be “NO troops” from the first day of any potential agreement. As for a referendum, the people weren’t even going to be given the chance to vote and unsurprisingly we didn’t get that far because of “Turkish intransigence”. Quite. If Anastasiades finds himself in a corner, he always rolls out that particular tried and tested chestnut.

    The game’s over, good people, ‘intransigence’ or not. The north has been given victory by default and the GC politicos have secured their sinecures in order to carry on in their usual, corrupt sweet way.
    In the middle of this piece the author makes a reference to the refugees and their fate. There’s no need to worry on that score as most of the original of the species have gone to meet their Maker so they won’t have to endure any more political and clerical rhetoric of the “All refugees to their homes” variety. As for any form of restitution for their heirs, they can whistle for it.

    The wretched Cyprus problem is in effect a thing of the past, the reality being that it was solved on 20th. July 1974.

    • John Francis

      On the subject of the ‘refugees’, as I understand it the Greek Cypriot point of view is that the GC’s ‘fled for their lives’ to the south from their properties in the north, fearful of the Turkish invader; whilst the TC’s ‘moved north’; apparently of their own volition, and under no duress from any GC or Greek army, nor from the peace loving Nicos Samson’s men! They simply moved north!!
      That at least is what we are expected to believe.

      • HighTide

        There was a UN brokered population exchange that applied to both sides.

  • geecee

    Agree with most parts. It was probably a missed chance but…

    ” if we had accepted the Annan plan, in a few months’ time there would be no occupation troops, apart from the 650 soldiers making up the Turkish contingent Turdyk”

    I wouldn’t hold my breath on Turkey not coming up with a cunning excuse to get around this clause and not maintaining a political influence on the island..

    • HighTide

      It was the Greek Cypriot leadership that violated the constitution. It was Greece in cahoots with Cypriot criminals who overturned the legal government to achieve Enosis on the back of Turkish Cypriots. With all these deceitful acts you have the guts to question Turkey’s commitment to an agreement?

      • disqus_8q00vR7rLQ

        You should not over indulge in your favourite opiate.

  • Gui Jun An

    If only my grandma had b..ls she’d have been my grand-dad! Opposite poles repel, not attract.

    • Joe Smith

      Love it!

  • AnalogMind

    There wouldn’t be any Aphrodite gas field or EEZ with the Annan Plan.

    • Caulkhead

      And what use are those without a settlement?

      • HighTide

        Aside from the fact that the exploration by multinationals would have been carried out under any form of government. With the BBF there would be no argument about sharing too. Finance of the federation would come under the central government.

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close