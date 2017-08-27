Turkish arrogance renders Cyprus settlement even more difficult, Syllouris says

August 27th, 2017 Cyprus, Cyprus Talks 390 comments

Turkish arrogance renders Cyprus settlement even more difficult, Syllouris says

House Speaker Demetris Syllouris

A provocative, cruel and arrogant Turkey with imperialistic intentions renders the task of the Greek Cypriot side to bring about a settlement to the Cyprus problem even more difficult and arduous, President of the House of Representatives Demetris Syllouris said on Sunday.

Addressing a ceremony to commemorate the members of the community of Aheritou who lost their lives during the 1974 Turkish invasion, Syllouris said that ever since the invasion “the Greek Cypiots tolerate and experience the consequences of a twin crime, the coup instigated by the Greek military junta [on July 15 1974] and the ensuing Turkish invasion, events that left dead, missing persons, refugees, enclaved persons and a divided Cyprus in their wake.”

“We are well-aware that a settlement to the Cyprus problem is not up to us, but solely up to Turkey, whose intransigent stance deteriorates the situation. We should not forget that the Cyprus problem is a problem of illegal invasion and continued occupation and not a bi-communal dispute,” he said, adding “it is not rational to negotiate on an equal footing and to be manipulated by Turkey’s unjustified and excessive demands.”

Noting the solution efforts should aim at safeguarding the fundamental human rights of the Cypriot citizens concerning freedom, security and equality on the basis of the European principles and values, Syllouris added “for years we have been engaged in a ceaseless political struggle which so far unfortunately has led to stalemates.”

“We have before us a provocative, cruel and arrogant Turkey which is not trying to hide its imperialistic intentions, and as a result the task of the Greek Cypriot side is all the more difficult and arduous,” he concluded.

  • Naci Rizaoglu

    If anyone is provocative cruel and arrogant, it is the ROC politicians who in the last 43 years failed to show flexibility to solve the Cyprus problem. Even though the World knows the problem is not solely that of invasion and occupation they keep telling the West that it is. If that was the case then what is is that the two sides have been negotiating/discussing???

  • feridun

    With respect to Mr Syllouris, the main reason was the on-going bi-communal dispute since 1963 that led to eventual involvement of both Greece and Turkey in 1974 lets not distort the facts.

    • ROC

      With due respect, The ROC has a duty of care as the ROC to try and unite the Island for all Cypriots The Problem lies that Turkey has grasped Cyprus as an expansion of territory something its been longing to do since the Otterman Empire, by trying to separate and split Cyprus into two countries as this would be its goal to have overall control.

      The Gc;s know this and also the world at large know this, hence why the north will never get recognition. 43 years and still counting, the ball is in the True Turkish Cypriots corner.

      • feridun

        I am aware of what you have written and to some degree share your views, I have always advocated peace and do whatever I can to achieve this goal for the benefit of all Cypriots. The point I was making was Mr Syllouris’s comments of “it is not bi-communal” problems. In my opinion it was precisely non solving of this problem since 1964 that led to tragic events of 1974.

        • ROC

          I agree what happen pre 74 Greeks should accept a degree of responsibility as do the Turks and the British. but that will not solve it now, after 74 is what needs to be addressed and I am sorry but I solely blame Turkey for the last 43 years of obstructing a solution, ROC will never in 2017 allow any other country dictate or try to run its affairs.

          • Soho-Knights

            Correct!

          • The True Cypriot

            Go away you clown.

            We will not give you all of Cyprus.

            End of.

            • ROC

              Let me ask you a question ” what is a true Cypriot” that what your title says so am asking you.

              • The True Cypriot

                I am a Cypriot who tells the truth.

                Its not rocket science.

                • ROC

                  Nah nah , nice try, you either a Turk, Anatolian Cypriot or maybe even a real pre 74 Cypriot, but if you told either it would cancel the other out, and you do not want to put your foot in it. Nice try fool.

                  • Vlora

                    He is just one impartial commentator .

                  • The True Cypriot

                    I am a proud TC – and no redneck Greek cannot bother me.

                • Soho-Knights

                  You are truly a dope A true Cypriot does not mean what you have said. Do ypu feel stupid a fraud living in delusion all this time. You cant make this up. Better than Fools and Horses! lol

                  • HighTide

                    ‘The True Cypriot’ happens to speak the truth that the vast majority here supports. You just can’t stomach it.

                    • Vlora

                      Indeed. As usual Soho is fighting with the wind.

                  • The True Cypriot

                    Insults now?

                    Grow up – I thought you were into “love”

                • Vlora

                  Bravo.

      • Soho-Knights

        Correct.

      • guest

        Although I agree with you to a certain degree, I also differ with your historical comment due to the fact that you are bringing the Ottoman Empire into the scene… Ottomans did in fact conquered the island over 500 years before renting it out to the British who annexed the island with the British Empire and colonized it after the Turks sided with the Nazi Germany… So WE were rented to the British!! It is also a fact that during their conquest of the island, the Ottomans in fact gave a lot of freedom to the Greeks/Greek Orthodox Church so the GCs should not blame the Ottomans but be thankful to them… The ball is also in the middle… If Anastasiadis had accepted the presence of 1800 Turkish soldiers, which is nothing in comparison to 40,000, the talks would have progressed… but no, we want zero troops… well anyone in the right mind would have accepted that and later on, once everyone was happy after an agreement, the Cypriots could have requested the removal of the remaining, 1800 soldiers.. Now, we still have 40,000 soldiers and NO solution…

        • ROC

          Zero Troops and the Guarantee to be dismantled and in place you put in equal amount of home guard consisting only of TC and GCs with a small placement of UN troops, do not forget their were no Turkish troops in 74 and they invaded very quickly , so the arugument of having troops in Cyprus is a myth.

        • Soho-Knights

          You forgot the raping of virgin brides. Havin to cross the road and bow when paying taxe!

  • HighTide

    Siphlouris who? Never heard of in Turkey.

  • Soho-Knights

    Succinctly put!
    What efforts? What offers? What conciliatory movement has Turkey made? Let me help here? None! Quite simple and plainly put none!
    Turkey has a bigger problem looming, in fact creeping into its society and that is the Kurdishprob. These brave and fearless men and women have no fear of death. When they are ready and start making their demands! from a position of strength, then the ordinary Turkish citizen will know how it feels to be fearful. Troubling times ahead! Why not accept that life is more important than a handful of dirt? Why not try and understand democracy?

    • HighTide

      You are deluded as usual. Turkey’s domestic issues have nothing to do with the Cyprus situation. It’s your deviation from the local stalemate for lack of serious arguments. Supporting PKK disciples, a terror group as certified by UN and EU, shows your lack of morality. They have no chance to disturb the peaceful lives of the vast majority in Turkey, despite killing innocent citizens and many of their own to boot. You should be ashamed.

      • ROC

        Let me put it in a nutshell for so you understand, GC’s do not give a monkeys if you become a province of Turkey or live in the wilderness for the next 43 years,

        All GC’s have had enough of your excessive unacceptable demands, you have nothing to barter with and your motherland is tottering and will collapsed soon

        I really do not care what you lot demand your not getting it

        • HighTide

          Collapsed is your motherland Greece, and nearly South Cyprus too. Since you live in London you don’t have to repay the billions of debt but you should feel sorry for your kin there who have to pay up for years to come.

          • ROC

            You lost the gas pipe deal, your motherland has no chance of joining the EU Mr Gullen is being groomed by the CIA so when the next coup comes around the corner he will be your knew leader, the YPG and Kurds are on the raise

            No leaders of the EU will entertain Turkey or the North because of Mr Erdogan they will tell you to go and see us the true ROC.

            So let me tell you as it is we doing great we do not need you. we progressing whiles the North continues you assimilate the TCs into this uneducated Anatolian Cypriot
            plus you now have to wait for the next peace talks, because you now remain stagnant and be living for the next 43 years with no progression.

            DO YOU LIKE THE FACTS????

            • HighTide

              You are such a waffler, posting the same rubbish over and over again. Nobody gives a hoot.

              • ROC

                The great thing is you idiot, is I do not live in a cloud like most of your Turkish trolls do and the Turks that seem to think they won a lottery jackpot, I suggest to you lot put your feel on the ground, and look at reality.

                • HighTide

                  Run, IgnoraMUS, your pub is opening!

                  • ROC

                    laughing hahaha, as if your silly childish words have any impact on me, the more you reply the most stupid you become

                    • HighTide

                      Nothing has an impact on you, MUS. Lack of brains prevents that.

                    • Kibristan

                      you can’t’ win this one……unless you also get a donkey to dictate the replies 😉

      • The True Cypriot

        Very well said.

        • Soho-Knights

          It has everything to do with Cyprus. You! Are a province of Erdogan.

          • HighTide

            You wish.

            • Soho-Knights

              Hmmm?

          • The True Cypriot

            Better than being a serf to the GCs,

            • Soho-Knights

              There you go again defending Erdogan! I couldn’t make this up.

              • The True Cypriot

                I am defending our right to exist free of greek racism in our country.

                • Soho-Knights

                  Put plainly and bluntly! Get a life. All around the world Turks and Greels get on fine. I help both TCs and Turks on a weekly basis if possible. Stop bleating and get a life. I still-love you even when you make me angry. Stop it!

                  • The True Cypriot

                    Speak to your politicians and church first- Get them to share the love.

                    Oh and exercise some energy of your cohorts here that hate anyone remotely Turkish.

                    • Soho-Knights

                      Let me put this plainly. I get a lot of stick because of what I say and the way I say it. Perhaps if you were nice to others? Others will be nice to you!

                    • The True Cypriot

                      Be nice?

                      Do you read what Greek bloggers say here.

                      Are you telling me that they abuse us because we provoke them?

                      Explain yourself.

                    • Soho-Knights

                      They abuse you! Doppy! Because you never answer a question. This is insulting!

                    • The True Cypriot

                      I do ot bow to racist bullies or those who are disingenuous.

            • ROC

              My friend I do not give a monkeys, enjoy what you do not have.

              • The True Cypriot

                Oh, we love what we have.

                • ROC

                  Why do you pretend to be a True Cypriot???

                  • The True Cypriot

                    No pretence at all.

                    • ROC

                      So what is a True Cypriot????

                    • The True Cypriot

                      I speak only for me.

                      I am a Cypriot who speaks the truth – I have now repeated this twice.

                      Why are you interested?

                    • ROC

                      You speak BS and that is not what your title means so I ask you again. what is a True Cypriot????

                    • The True Cypriot

                      What is a True Cypriot in your BS opinion

                    • Soho-Knights

                      He is showing you my friend and brother Cypriot that you misunderstsnd words. And that if you wish to live amongst us you are welcome. Democratically. You don’t understand what true Cypriot means and will not listen when people try and explain.

                    • The True Cypriot

                      In your world, it means we have to give up our rights.

                      No thanks.

                    • The True Cypriot

                      Oh no I do not – I see through the BS.

                      “live amongst you”

                      No thanks – urrghhhhh, what a thought!

                    • Soho-Knights

                      True Cypriot won’t answer because he has no Roots!

                • ROC

                  so what is a true Cypriot?? I ask for the 3rd time now.

                  • Soho-Knights

                    He won’t answer. Give him few days to think about it and ask his friends. When they have a big enough gang he will answer.

                    • ROC

                      he prob is a Anatolian and I do not class them as Cypriots.

                    • The True Cypriot

                      Joining the racists is part of your “love game”?

                      Clown

          • ROC

            4 times I have asked this buffoon to explain to me what a True Cypriot is and he is ignoring the question, this person is a fake like most Turkish trolls here, they pretend to be True Turkish Cypriots but their are either Turks outside of Cyprus or Anatolian’s who think they are Cypriot,, they make me laff.

        • Vlora

          Yes.

    • Anton Tunç

      those who tie their hopes to kurdish problem will come to understand turkey is too powerful to fall apart.But experince is the main teacher for people who cant simulate future with their wits they have to live to learn 🙂

      • ROC

        Your falling apart already, you lot are horses blinkered, can never see the truth.

        1: purges 10000s inprisoned.
        2: EU sticks two finger up to you
        3: USA gives arms to the YPG whiles it sticks two finger up to you lot
        4: asks for Gullen extridtion and you get two more fingers
        5: The gas pipe deal with Turkey is history

        Apart from all Turkeys neighbours and the EU and the countries below all hate Turkey
        and you telling me they are strong, what a load of rubblish

        Bahrain.
        Chad (from 23 August 2017)
        Comoros.
        Egypt.
        Maldives.
        Mauritania.
        Saudi Arabia.
        Senegal (7 J

      • Soho-Knights

        Its an observation! But a reality when they finish with daesh they will establish their own homeland. Just like the TCs want to do. How will you react?

        • HighTide

          It seem you need geography lessons. The Syrian Kurds are part of the local civil war, nothing to do with Turkish territory. The Iraqi Kurds have their own de facto state since many years with Turkey being their largest foreign investor. What are you dreaming about?

          • Soho-Knights

            Wait and see! Such a shame that we cannot live and let live!

    • Ismail Ismail

      Dream on. After the Kurds tear off a chunk of Turkey no doubt you will march on an retake Constantinople. Keep having your wet dreams.

      • Soho-Knights

        Again! Did I say any of that!

        • The True Cypriot

          You salivate over a Kurdish uprising and you no doubt think that Istanbul should be Greek.

          • Soho-Knights

            It is Greek!

            • HighTide

              LOL. Maximum illusion to the point of being degenerate.

              • Soho-Knights

                That’s one view! You made no comment just I insults which are ungrammatical confirmng what I had previously said!.

                • HighTide

                  ‘confirmng’?

                  • Soho-Knights

                    If you read my post slowly. It is perfectly clear.

                    • HighTide

                      Your spelling is not.

            • The True Cypriot

              And finally we see the truth behind this delusional fool.

      • ROC

        I glad you clean your blankets every night, because your not far from the truth,

        Are the Kurds on the rise? you bet,

        Is Turkey worried about herself imploding? Oh yes,

        Is she alienating herself with the EU and the world powers, Oh yes.

        So your own wet dreams are just your own pleasure, as for Turkey its going to implode.

        Hope that answers your stupid reply.

        • The True Cypriot

          If Turkey implodes, I would be very nervous as a Greek.

          • ROC

            Nothing to worry about, Turkey is all wind and no substances, BTW 4th time now am asking you ” what its a True Cypriot”???

            • The True Cypriot

              Read my response and keep quiet.

              • ROC

                I am asking you here
                what is a True Turkish Cypriot, write it here

                • The True Cypriot

                  What is a Greek Cypriot?

                  I am intrigued about your line of questioning.

                  What are you driving at?

                  What is your motivation for asking.

                  Convince me of good motives and I will happily oblige, but have read your posts and sparred with you here, I doubt your motives are good.

                  • ROC

                    I only see one True Cypriot, anyone born pre 74 in Cyprus or belonging to family that had I do not class settlersAnatolians that were brought to ethnically cleansed the True Cypriot. Does that answer your question

                    • HighTide

                      20 percent of the “Republic’s” residents are foreigners, many more foreign born. There are South Cyprus citizens of Middle and Far Eastern origin, Russians and people from the Balkans. I hope you will also exclude this great number from your consideration.

                    • Vlora

                      ROC always forgets to include the statistics of settlers in South😕

                    • The True Cypriot

                      Ah but the GCs never believed that before 1974.

                      We TCs were being deleted by EOKA which is ironic given you now complain about Turkey doing just the same in 1974.

                      We TCs were True Cypriots before 1974 and we were being removed in many ways:

                      – murder
                      -discrimination
                      – one way passports

                      All perpetrated by your lot.

                      So to answer your point, our definitions of a True Cypriot will never be agreed.

                      Over and out.

  • Gismo

    Incredible. For twenty years Greek Nationalists tried by terror and propaganda to force Cyprus into becoming a Greek colony. Their argument was based on the fascist argument of race and required the removal of the Turkish minority from the Island. The legal intervention of Turkey in 1974 put an end to the brutal ethnic cleansing being carried out by Greeks and Greek Cypriots in Cyprus. The Island is now divided and will remain so untill Greek Cypriots come to terms with what they did and learn to live and adapt in a multi-cultural nation. It will take a couple generations of Greek Cypriots, at least, before the lesson is learned. Good luck.

    • ROC

      Let me tell you why as race you never progress or have peace in Cyprus or Turkey , Many races have suffered at the hands of others, Gc’s Tc’s Greeks, Russians British, Germans, Jews, ect ect ect.

      The problem with you lot you never never stop moaning instant of trying to progress in life you feel world owes you something,

      Let me ask you this ok? How many Armenians and Kurd’s have been murdered and ethically cleansed ?????

      Do you hear them moaning all the time, NO they strife to better themselves and look forward to the future., So do not lecture me “The Greeks have to come to terms what they did” you seem to omit the brutal killing the TCs did too??? your a hypocrite all I can say a typical one side idiot , after 74 who murdered in cold blood a GC’s who continues you threaten ROC????

      In simple terms you made your bed now learn to lay in it.

      BTW below are some quotes you made, I amended them for you.

      Fascist argument of race = Erdogan and his followers
      Ethnic cleansing being carried out by= Settlers assimilating the True Turkish Cypriot.

      • HighTide

        Waste of space, IgnoraMUS. Come to terms of having lost North Cyprus for good. What does it worry you, in your London home?

        • ROC

          If I said you excrete BS every time you open your mouth I could never be convicted of deformation of character because it true.

          The North is nothing, it has nothing, will be nothing, has no existence on the world platform it cannot progress,you got nothing, And as for you which you been challenge on many occasions if you are a Cypriot you declined to answer,

          Like I said your a Ultra-nationalist paid troll Turk ,CM commentators know who you are and been( Braveheart) so spare me your comments everyone know you only speak lies and crap.

          • HighTide

            IgnoraMUS, stop wasting electricity on your internet gadget. If it could react to rubbish it would explode in your hands.

            • ROC

              Most commentators know your game ploy , when you cannot win the argument you resort to personal attacks, hahahhhahahah you do it the best.

              • cyprus observer

                He learned it from you! Lol

                • ROC

                  No my friend he been here way before I ever did, he alias was “Braveheart” sorry to disappoint you.

      • Gismo

        “Race”…..your first words. You have proved my point. Can’t you see where you are going wrong? <>. That’s why Cyprus will not be reunited untill the ‘oxi’ generation have passed away and enlightened Greek Cypriot youth join with their Turkish Cypriot brethren and reunite the Island. Incidentally, when you use personal insult in an argument – you lose. Andaxi?

        • ROC

          Fact, The Turkish people have a way of dealing with it problems via aggression, not only with all its neighbors but further a field, using threats, violence ect ect

          Fact: Even with it own people you lock them up torture the,

          Now are you going to to defend that as a RACE your no an aggressive lot?

  • mehmet abdi

    the arrogance of this man..its shocking..

    • ROC

      Truth hurts the sooner you lot understand you have nothing to barter with, and want to live on the Island as one ROC with two states then stop playing the big person hiding behind Turkeys skirt demanding, you have nothing to demand with and Turkeys does not care for you, it looking after its own interest at your expense,

  • The Bowler

    It’s not arrogance, it’s facing reality and not playing the Greek game any longer and telling them to go and take a running jump. ╒

  • Fred Yusuf

    So long as RoC establishment continues to ignore all reality and just blame Turkey for the Cyprus Problem, it means they have intention of solving it.

    • ROC

      Then you tell that to the True Turkish Cypriot, I do not care what you lot do in the North.

      • mehmet abdi

        and who cares about what you do..

    • ROC

      Then its fine but the majority of Greeks do not bow down to your demands anymore, whats been placed on the table by Nic is all your getting, take it or leave.

  • ROC

    Well said, exactly to the point.

  • TC Alkan Volkan

    As long as the Greek Cypriots believe that the problem started in 1974 with Turkeys invasion and there was all nice and good before and no problem with Turkish Cypriots , and they do not remember pre 1974. I can assure you that there will be no settlement.

    • ROC

      You know something let me spell it our for you, You are not in a position to dictate as to what you want and what you demand, as TC’s you do not hold any influence or power, that you made sure when you allowed Turkey to take contral of the North,

      Most Gcs do not give a monkeys if peace comes tomorrow or another 43 years down the road, we will press on as we have for the last 43 years,, if you want to play a blame game, I suggest find a nice cafe all sit around with your Turkish coffee and debate it till the cows come home,

      I think most Gc’s are fed up with the same old crap coming our from the North.

      • mehmet abdi

        we dont hold power are you 4 real..we hold freedom.which is greater..sleep with both eyes closed..so join us for a coffee.mybe in 42 years time

    • ROC

      Who wants the settlement more ? Most GC’s Cypriots are fed up with your demands they do not care if you become a province of Turkey or live another 43 years in the wild,

      They are totally fed up with your unacceptable demands, you have nothing to barter with , In the GC’s eyes whats been lost has been lost , you cannot enjoy something you not had for 43 years, we have moved forward and still are.

      You want peace? start acting like you do, instead of always demanding,

      • redstorm

        you forgot threats and blackmail,,,,,,,,,,

  • Guest

    It’s usually sense to start negotiations on a conciliatory note, if you intend them to bear fruit.

  • Rob

    I can’t see that there will a solution until there is no one left alive who remembers what happened. It’s very, very sad, but even 43 years after this tragedy, it still seems too raw – unsurprising really, given how many peoples families, and lives, were affected.

    • Fred Yusuf

      Not at all, how do the children in the south have so much hatred today. Were they there? This is going to be taught to children for centuries till there is no Cypriot left on either side of the green line.

      • Blue knee

        Yes but you are not masters of your own destiny and of course don’t mention Gulen, criticize Erdogan etc. Not anti you or all TC, but stating some facts. Real freedom tastes a little different and I hope a solution does that.

        • HighTide

          You have no clue of life in the TRNC, just distributing rumours and slander. North Cyprus is not Turkey and enjoys free speech. Its destiny is decided by her citizens in democratic elections. If it makes you happy, stick to your wishful thinking.

          • ROC

            North Cyprus is Turkey, its funded by Turkey its controlled by Turkey, its smothered by Turkish mainland settlers and its mouthpiece at the peace talks were via Turkey

            Now if that is not true I expect Mr Edogan winner the Noble peace prize for 2018

            hhahahahahahhah never

            • HighTide

              Zzzz.

              • ROC

                Exactly my thoughts when you wrote your rant

                • HighTide

                  Parrot.

                  • ROC

                    Greeks are not going to give you an inch more than what is already on the table, take it or leave. your in no position to barter with anything because you have nothing.

                    • HighTide

                      We don’t need anything from the Greeks. Too far away.
                      What’s here we have already taken.

              • Soho-Knights

                Wake up High! Its not dark yet!

                • HighTide

                  When reading your nonsense the lights go out.

                  • Soho-Knights

                    Of course they do. When one is delusional this is a regular occurrence. When you hear voices promise me you will seek help?

              • Vlora

                Please add three zs from my side too😃😄

                • HighTide

                  Zzzzzzz.

                  • Vlora

                    Thanks. He deserves it because of his boring repetetions.😆

  • yianess

    We lost our property in the North due to the Invassion..My Greek father in law has passed away,We have been in law persuits since then. I doubt we can get our property back.If things stay as they are.Perhaps we Never will

    • Guest

      I ask out of a desire to be informed rather than to make a point – I was under the impression that people who lost property in the invasion were compensated. Was I misinformed?

      • Ros Kindley

        At this moment i n time greek cypriots are expected to go cap in hand to the Turkish run IPC hoping to get 10% of their property value and the same in compensation as payment in full !!

      • ROC

        Those that lost property and were made refugees are housed in TC’s property or housed in property the ROC owns, the title deeds remain with the ROC. no one was compensated with money.

        • Guest

          Thanks for the explanation.

          • Gismo

            All of my Turkish Cypriot neighbours, in Limassol, dissapeard from their homes in 1974. Most of them ended up in one of the refugee camps set up by the British in the SBA areas and from there, some not all, were convoyed to the north of the Island. Their property remains in Greek Cypriot hands and some of it has been demolished. It is going to be to tricky when the Greek Cypriots come to pay compensation or allow surviving Turkish Cypriots to reoccupy their homes and businesses. This will have to happen before Cyprus is reunited. To the credit of the Roc – they have started taking an inventory of Turkish Cypriot property, in the South, and I would imagine the NTSC are doing the same, for Greek Cypriot property, in the North. These are wise and hopeful moves.

  • Vlora

    An uncalled for statement at this point of time if ROC intends to begin negotiations.

    • Whazzzzzzup

      First of all negotiations need to be agreed by both sides no matter the intention of either and secondly this has always been the underlying statement of the ROC for the past 43 years, it’s common knowledge.

  • ScousersAreShemales

    Smallest country in the world causing the most problems as usual. why can’t the Greek Cypriots just sit in the corner like a good little girl and leave the politics to the big boys.

    • hornet

      indeed not worth discussing with such big islamic apes

      • ROC

        He will be banned

    • Chrys Elias Chrysostomou

      Why don’t you mind your own business and sit down like a good little girl and eat your biscuits

    • ROC

      Why do you not shut up, and I hope you get banned with that title,

  • Andreas

    I’m reading all the rubbish on here from TCs and the stupid answers. The whole world has read the treaty of guarantees and they don’t recognise the TRNC because they are ILLEGAL. Yet we are still getting these stupid comments from the TCs. If the TC politicians just play fare with GCs and stop all this stupidness with Turkey staying a guarantor and having troops on the island and trying to make there ILLEGAL actions legal, which is what they are trying to do. All this was about legalising there ILLEGAL ACTIONS it was never about peace in Cyprus for Turkey. So tell mr Akinci to go back to Erdogan the Sultan of Turkey and tell him he wants peace with Cypriots and for Turkey to go back to Turkey with there troops. The TRNC is ILLEGAL and there is only one good outcome for TCs from this and that is to join with GCs as one united Cyprus. The only other outcome from sticking with Turkey the ILLEGAL OCCUPATION FORCE that is in Cyprus now is not good, not for TCs or GCs.

    • ROC

      Well said, most here are Anatolians Cypriots they are frighten of a peace deal because it could mean some of them being sent back to Turkey, hence why they would love things to stay as they are, but they would never admit to that.

      • Maz

        Exactly a bunch of free loading ponces holding their hands out waiting for another freebee.

        • Soho-Knights

          Given the same circumstances, you too would take what is on offer. Have some respect for those less fortunate than you.

      • Andreas

        VERY TRUE.

    • Soho-Knights

      Correct! There is actually a more serious problem about to explode, literally in Turkeys face. And that is the Kurdishprob. The Turkish people deserve better than Erdogan. Unless that is what they want.

      • HighTide

        Your “Kurdishprob” is an item of your vivid fantasy. Learn something about Turkey before writing rubbish.

        • Soho-Knights

          I have and there are dangerous times ahead. Do you know how many Kurds there are? It will surprise you! Your might will be tested. It will break up Turkey. Erdogan may have to turn his palace into a hotel!

          • HighTide

            It’s OK to criticize governments, including that of Turkey, but doing so with utter nonsense suggestions just makes you look silly.

            • Soho-Knights

              Erdogan will go down in history as the man who destroyed Turkey. Hopefully you understand that I am not against Turkish people. Erdogan is not a nice person. Why go down in history as a criminal against humanity with no respect for the dignity of individuals. When! He could be a peacemaker. A man who loves and values life!

              • HighTide

                Whatever the case, it’s none of your business. We don’t mind a commie being in charge of Greece. It is the voters of each country that decide their own future. Your input is not needed.

                • Soho-Knights

                  While I still live in a democracy. I will speak. Don’t come the tough guy with me! lol

                  • HighTide

                    If common sense is tough on you, I am sorry for you.

                    • Soho-Knights

                      High Tide! Apart from me! You are probably the next most disliked person here. Don’t worry you know that if you need me? I am here for you! lol

                    • HighTide

                      According to your missing up votes you are indeed one of the most disliked persons in this forum. Why do you keep posting?

                    • Soho-Knights

                      You have to understand one thing. Just because people don’t upbote me does not negate what I say. Lets be honest here? Look at all those usual suspects that upvote you. You and they are a cabal a gang. How do you feel about Muppets voting for you? Are you not ashamed embraced? Just a little!

                    • HighTide

                      If you are happy with occasional support from racist commentators who are known for their vile contributions, I certainly am with the approval of serious and credible contributors here.

                    • Soho-Knights

                      Lets be honest here. You read an article on CM then pontificate about it pretending you are debaters. Your lot then make outrageous spurious claims and start to insult people. My lot for the most part try and answer the questions in bad English which adds to the confusion. Your lot never answer a question. Instead they ask a question. They all think that they are debaters. Debating what? What is in the article is no where near the truth. The truth is simple. One man one vote. Start there. Accept that terrible things were done by both sides. Accept that there is only one race. The human race. We are brothers. Cyprus is a jewel. Turkey and Greece and the UK must leave. Bring in other peace keepers if you truly believe that you are unsafe. Everything is possible if you really want it to work. The longest marriages last because they want it to last.

                    • HighTide

                      It’s nice to dream. The reality wakes you up.

                    • Soho-Knights

                      In this we agree yipee!

                • hh faris

                  Well said High Tide, whatever problems there are in Turkey has nothing to do with these imbeciles, the most important thing is for the Turkish people all over the world is to support Turkey in her hour of need, and not let our differences in politics interfere with this. Regards

                  • Soho-Knights

                    I was enjoying your comment till you had too coould not stop yourself spewing out your venom and calling people imbeciles. Would you care to apologise?

                  • ROC

                    You just as an idiot as HT, Turkey is the North you fool, they finance it and they control it, you have a puppet that is elected but its Turkey that pulls his strings, oh lets not forget the troops too,

                    I have a better idea why don’t you come back in the next 43 years and see if we accept your demands for peace, because right now you not in a position to demand anything anymore.

                    Belive in your own BS others don’t

      • Andreas

        The Turkish people do deserve better than Erdogan, well said.

    • HighTide

      You are writing utter nonsense. Your “illegal” rant is laughable. If it was so, why is nobody pursuing it? Quite the contrary, North Cyprus is an equal partner in negotiations under the chairmanship of the UN.
      You should calm down and accept the reality. You have lost in 1974 and again in Crans Montana due to your own stupidity. Now go and live with it.

      • Andreas

        If the ROC decides that they don’t want negotiations with the TRNC tomorrow there would be no body that could contest this because the TRNC is ILLEGAL. The reason there are talks is because the ROC wants peace and are willing to talk with the ILLEGAL TRNC. Your argument is a non argument and it is the ROC that want peace not the Turks. If the TRNC wanted peace they would sit down and find another peace keeping force to be on the island and not the Turkish army. The ROC is willing to discuss this and come to and agreement on this bases but Turkey pulls the strings and will not let go of its grip on Cyprus. You go around with the view, we win the war so we dictate just like your dictator Erdogan but you are just a car thief and you don’t have a log book but you are trying to lie and Cheat to get that logbook.

        • HighTide

          You are just waffling along without any sense of reality. Get used to the partition that is now the only way out for your amateur politicians. The UN are just watching now.

          • Andreas

            Blah Blah Bla

            • ROC

              Andreas, hightide is on a slippery road to nowhere, he arguments are wearing thin, and that really stresses him out, am sure he shouts to his loved one for more coffee and I believe he locks the door when he gets angry,

        • Soho-Knights

          Correct.

        • ROC

          Well said, I been trying to explain this to most of these Turkish trolls they have nothing to barter with whats been laid on the table by the Greeks is the best they can expect.

          They feel they have a power over us because they retain illegal territory and use that to blackmail us into trying to except their unreasonable demands.

          Its been 43 years and the Greeks have moved on and rather than give in to the Turkey, then we prepared to let it remain the same for the next 43 years

          Time is running out for the True Turkish Cypriots, Not the Greeks.

          • Andreas

            I totally agree. Most of these trolls are not even TCs, they’re from Turkey and they’re praying that they don’t loose they’re gravy boat.

      • ROC

        Truth hurts huh??? gives Hidetide a new pill called ” get real”

  • Andreas

    Very well said, even if he is a politician. I suppose nobody’s perfect.

  • Caulkhead

    It takes one to know one!

  • Parthenon

    Turkey is in violation of the 1960 Treaty of Establishment? Yes or No?

    If yes, why has Greece not severed diplomatic & economic links with Turkey?
    Why does the ROC allow innocent tourists to cross into this illegal entity?

    Answer that My Syllouris!

    • Andreas

      Politics

    • Fred Yusuf

      Whats the matter with you. Makarios put the RoC in violation of the treaty of establihment long before Turkey did anything. Get your facts right. Under which clause did Greece station 12,000 soldiers in Cyprus in 1964?

      • ROC

        Yawns, does history change your status now in 2017?, Nah do not think so, you ( the North) have nothing to show or play for you have no bargaining chips, History are only words that one finds in Books your status will be as its been for another 43 years that is what you need to focus on.

      • Parthenon

        After turkey sent hundreds of troops disguised as students!

      • Maz

        You need to move on my friend, accept the kfc is going nowhere which you have only yourselves and Turkey to blame. You need to behave like a modern Europeans as we are in the ROC show some goodwill and you too can enjoy life like us otherwise you will allways be looking at the history books blaming everyone else but yourselves, life is too short Freddy your attitude is not helping your cause. Do what the Germans did move on!

    • Neroli

      Why do Greek Cypriots choose to cross?

      • Soho-Knights

        Its called diplomacy!

        • Neroli

          Read Parthenons comment – why does the ROC allow innocent tourists to cross into this illegal entity?

          • Soho-Knights

            Its called diplomacy. Being a peacemaker. Not hating the enemy but hating the crime. And what steps have the Turks taken to build bridges?

          • geecee

            As a good will gesture?

            • Neroli

              You know that, I know that but it’s not what Parthenon is talking about! Does he not know that hundreds of Greek Cypriots cross over everyday!

          • ROC

            because you idiot its the ROC just because just because you illegally it invaded it it is still classed as the ROC land, what an idiot you are. you do not own it, you just an illegally occuplier, Ask the UN ,EU and all the world except that crap call Turkey.

            • Neroli

              I didnt invade anywhere – I live in the south unlike you who doesnt live here – you idiot! And stop badmouthing everyone on here ‘idiot’, you may get yourself banned! Another thing the EU, the UN really don’t care about the north /south divide or they wouldn’t have let you into the EU . What have they done for the last 40 odd years?? – zilch! Read Parthenons comment again and then my reply to him

  • The True Cypriot

    Blame Turkey, maintain the status quo.

    Play the eternal victim, having caused all the trouble.

    We are used to these statements.

    • Parthenon

      The UN Blames Turkiye, so why shouldn’t we?

      • The True Cypriot

        The UN do nothing other than walk the fence.

        • Whazzzzzzup

          It’s called a buffer zone for a reason…to keep the Turkish army barbarians in the north at a distance from the civilised south 🙂

          • The True Cypriot

            “civilised”?

            Since when?

            • Whazzzzzzup

              In comparison 🙂

              • The True Cypriot

                To whom?

                • Whazzzzzzup

                  Turkish army barbarians as previously stated.

                  • The True Cypriot

                    And EOKA were not barbaric?

                    Want me to send you a few pics?

                    • Whazzzzzzup

                      Yes of course but theoretically they are dead and buried.
                      Nah..pass I don’t do personal pics.

                    • The True Cypriot

                      They live in your heads.

                      The same GC mentality exists today as it did in 1960.

                    • Whazzzzzzup

                      You generalising again? 🙂
                      That’s the problem with that type of comment from both GC’s & TC’s using generalisation as a means to an end.

                    • The True Cypriot

                      “The Turkish Army are Barbarians”

                      “Civilised South” – implication being that we in the north are not civilised

                      Just 2 of your generalisations on this thread.

                      Your picture is almost appropriate.

                    • Whazzzzzzup

                      Yes in the first instance you are right barbarians is used as generalisation based on a popular stereotype and characterisation. Now why is that?
                      In the civilised world we have an internationally recognised law and order structure whereas in TRNC…not.

                    • The True Cypriot

                      “popular stereotypes” – whose?

                      “TRNC” – silly, juvenile point. Civilisation is dependent upon more than international recognition. Some of the worst crimes against humanity have been committed by countries recognised internationally [Rwanda, Syria, Russia, Serbia]

                      Joke,

                    • Whazzzzzzup

                      Some truths are hard to accept but hey-ho.

                    • The True Cypriot

                      Exactly, so you peddle mildly racist points in a mildly funny way to try and bring some “humour” to the debate.

                      But underneath that, you are no different to the people who we say caused the Cyprus dispute through their pursuit of a hellenic racist agenda.

                      We see straight though the BS

                    • Whazzzzzzup

                      True to form you are just that an antagonising BSter but hey I saw through you as do many as an anti-Cypriot racist Anatolian Turk but we still humour you.

            • Soho-Knights

              According to civilized scholars 8th century BC. Two thousand eight hundred years ago! And Turkey?

        • Parthenon

          UN resolutions should be respected by all countries. Especially those that are in NATO and wish to join the EU?

          • The True Cypriot

            Turkey will never join the EU.

          • HighTide

            Check the number of non-enforceable UN resolutions that are in the waste paper basket of many different nations. NATO has nothing to do with it.

      • HighTide

        A blatant lie.

        • ROC

          Your right, it is a lie, she forgot to add the whole world blames Turkey.

    • Andreas

      It’s because the statements are true.

    • ROC

      No ,you got to used to allowing Turkey dictate and control you in the North, your masters of nothing, Turkey runs your show in the North, That is Fact not Fiction.

      • The True Cypriot

        Even that is better than having anything to do with your lot.

        • ROC

          Great, then start a petition to unite and become a province of Turkey, I even be the first to sign it for you,

    • geecee

      Surely, not all the trouble. We are used to this kind of statements from both sides but many people here choose to attack one side only, including yourself. The real victims are the refugees and their descendants who will never get their properties back, because either they’ve been sold to expats, turned into hotels/casinos or given to people with connections to exploit them as they please.

  • Anon

    Syllouris talks about arrogance ?
    Lol ..what a clown

    • Andreas

      Akinci is a clown, I agree. And Erdogan is the reincarnation of Hitler.

    • ROC

      Truth hurts, you have nothing in your hand to play poker , your at the mercy of Turkey.

  • Veritas

    A political nobody making ignorant statements.

    • Andreas

      I didn’t realise your a politician.

    • Vlora

      It is vogue nowadays.Latest fashion here.

    • Frustrated

      I suppose we should be thankful for small mercies in that he’s used the word ‘arrogance’ as opposed to ‘intransigence’.

      • Soho-Knights

        In a democracy, everyone has a right to an opinion. Even you!

        • Frustrated

          Stating the bleeding obvious has no relevance to either my comment or that of the article’s main premiss.

          Being confrontational for its own sake serves no purpose other than making yourself look foolish.

          • Soho-Knights

            My attempt at irony did not work. Sorry! Confrontational? yes it is needed, there is a parall understanding of how life should be lived, and as we/they live in a democracy, with all its faults, it is important to break through their blockage of what free speech actually means. In some cases it means hearing what is upsetting to one. They! are so used to upsetting others. Closing down conversations through ganging up on others, that when they are confronted, they squeal like piglets. With respect there is method in my madness. I still love them all.

        • HighTide

          You are right, even such stubborn nationalists with blinkered views like you is allowed to grace these pages with nonsense.

        • Veritas

          To speak freely is great, but to speak rightly is greater.

          • Soho-Knights

            A great comment! However! I still have the right to speak in a democracy. Just as you have. The difference is? I will defend your! Right to speak! xxx

            • Veritas

              Free speach is a corner stone in a true democracy, I fully agree.
              My point was that Mr Syllouris is an ignorant politician and his speech only contained old and non productive arguments. He’s not exactly a politian that will move Cyprus forward in any aspect.

              • Soho-Knights

                Going over past events will not produce anything unless we all accept that we did wrong. Then we can learn and move on together. Let him without sin caste the first stone.

  • Bystander

    Yeah, right, sure, who else is troubling this matter. The whole Cyprob issue, apparently, materialized out of the blue when Turkish army appeared all of a sudden on 20 July 1974. As they say in Middle East, ‘shaitan did it’!

    • Andreas

      No, Turkey did it.

      • Bystander

        No doubts at all, them and only them, our of nowhere and for no apparent reason.

        • Andreas

          Exactly, but now they play innocent.

        • Neroli

          He doesn’t see the tongue in your cheek!

          • Bystander

            That’s fine. Maybe time will pass and he will.

  • Mist

    The art of diplomacy Southern Cypriot style.

  • AnalogMind

    Everybody knows Turkey is the real problem.

    • Ismail Ismail

      No they don’t. Everyone knows its the GC desire to make Cyprus an entirely Greek Island and their arrogance and unwillingness to compromise thats the real problem. How many peace plans since 74 have been rejected by the GC’s . I’ve lost count. And each time its somebody else to blame never the GC’s is it? How many UN envoys have we had that have not been slagged off by the GC’s ? I don’t know whether to laugh or cry.

      • Andreas

        It’s somebody else to blame, it’s the TURKS to blame.

        • Ismail Ismail

          Yes of course they are. It’s those damn Turks to blame. The Greek Cypriots are 110% innocent of everything. Pure as the driven snow and blameless. I believe in Santa Claus and will write to him to remove the Turkish Army for Christmas for you.

          • Andreas

            Could you also ask Santa to get me a Lamborghini please?

            • Ismail Ismail

              Consider it done

      • NICKDAVIS844

        How many UN resolutions has Turkey complied with. Would you be willing to compromise by returning all land that is above what T/C’s had before the invasion in return for a legal TRNC and no hydrocarbon from the South side?

        • Realpolitik

          Exactly the same number that Israel has complied with. Yet, the ROC touts their neighbor as a friend and ally and is always striving for a closer relationship.

  • Ismail Ismail

    I can only presume that the rubbish this man is spouting is purely for domestic consumption. There cannot be anyone left outside southern Cyprus that believes the the GC’s actually want a negotiated settlement.
    The position is quite clear the GC’s want either a total surrender or to maintain the status quo.

    • disqus_8q00vR7rLQ

      We want our country back.

      • Ismail Ismail

        Its not your country. Its our country. And until you accept that there will never be a united Cyprus.

        • Anon

          Let’s be honest…we don’t want a united country..
          The problem was solved in 1974

          • Parthenon

            Your in a minority.

            Most TCs voted for a pro-solution candidate in case you were not aware.

            • Anon

              I live here…of course I’m aware .
              But after the last talks ..the final nail went into the coffin . .
              It’s over…
              And if you believe otherwise, that would put you in a minority.

              • Parthenon

                If you believe that your a fool. The sides have never been closer. After a period of reflection a new round will begin.
                Your TMT plan B has collapsed already.

                • Anon

                  A period of reflection ?
                  We’ve had over half a century to reflect ..
                  ‘my TMT plan B ?’ ….you clown!
                  Lol

                  It’s over ..get used to It

                  • Parthenon

                    Never, we like you too much. We will never let you go your own way, Lol.

        • Whazzzzzzup

          The term “our” was clearly used in his comment, what is not clear was it’s reference to Cypriots in general which I’m assuming is what he is suggesting and what you agree on.

          • Ismail Ismail

            Our means Cypriots -Greek, Turkish etc etc

        • disqus_8q00vR7rLQ

          Officially, and technically there are no tc’s.
          Cyprus belongs to the Greek Cypriots always has been always will be.
          You don’t belong here, you was deported here. You are illegals.

          • The True Cypriot

            You a member of ELAM, or a normal GC, so to speak?

            • disqus_8q00vR7rLQ

              No Turkish occupation no ELAM. Troll.

              • The True Cypriot

                Greek racists existed long before 1974, albeit under the EOKA brand.

                Now go back to your village as it is missing you.

                • disqus_8q00vR7rLQ

                  You are a racist troll.

            • Neroli

              He’s definitely not normal!

          • Ismail Ismail

            You must be blind. Just look north at the mountains at night and tell me what you see. It’s lit up at nights so fascists like you can see we’re still here. Cyprus has never been a Greek island and never will be.

            • disqus_8q00vR7rLQ

              What utter rubbish. Can’t talk to people Iike you. If it hasn’t been Greek for the past three thousand years, what has it been?

              • Ismail Ismail

                A small island just off the Anatolian coast inhabited by eastern Mediterranean peoples of varied origin.

                • disqus_8q00vR7rLQ

                  You need to do some serious research.

          • Anon

            Officially and technically …you’re a clown .

            • disqus_8q00vR7rLQ

              You are the clown, you don’t even know your own history.

              • Anon

                And you do ?
                Lol …idiot

                • disqus_8q00vR7rLQ

                  YES.

                  • Anon

                    Well…we all know there are two versions of history…
                    One is the factual version ..
                    And the other is the Greek version

                    • disqus_8q00vR7rLQ

                      Go to any non Greek or non Turkish library and study.

                    • Soho-Knights

                      You truly are so childish. ‘ one is the factual version and one is the Greek and the rest of the worlds version! Except Turkey’ that’s better!’ How you don mind me pointing hope you don’t mind me telling the the truth! Hmmm.!

                    • Anon

                      What are you babbling on about ?
                      Shouldn’t you be at an ELAM meeting or something?

                    • Soho-Knights

                      Sorry about the babbling I will be ok just as soon as my meds kick in. Obviously your meds are not working either. What does your psych. Say? Any hope. Try meditation it may help.

      • Vladimir

        Keep dreaming – it is not yours anymore and never will be.

        • Anon

          It never was…
          They just think and act like it is ….
          There is nothing they can do but bark like dogs …

        • disqus_8q00vR7rLQ

          Go away you drunk troll.

          • Vladimir

            Your mother has always hated you. It would have been better if you dried up on the pants of your dad.

            • disqus_8q00vR7rLQ

              My dad is your dad.

              • Vladimir

                Thanks God I have no Cypriot blood flowing in my viens. But your dad could be one of those Turks who gang raped your women in 1974 when your sissy men ran away instead of defending their land. Check your DNA – you can be TC.

                • disqus_8q00vR7rLQ

                  You have many many fathers, ask your mum.

                  • Vladimir

                    Truth harms:) your mom will never confess, it was painful…

        • The True Cypriot

          never was – they tried to delete us and failed.

        • Soho-Knights

          I cant wait for the Kurdishprob to kick off!

      • Paranam Kid

        Well, you had your chance for the second time & blew it. Maybe there is something you guys aren’t doing quite right. Ask yourself that question or a change, instead of pointing the finger at the other side by default.

        • disqus_8q00vR7rLQ

          there is no other side

      • The True Cypriot

        Not yours – never has been.

        • disqus_8q00vR7rLQ

          Racist Troll.

          • The True Cypriot

            Child

            • disqus_8q00vR7rLQ

              grow up.

              • The True Cypriot

                You started it…just like the old days.

                • disqus_8q00vR7rLQ

                  Really, you slaughter 80,000 Greek Cypriots and you think you are in the right. Turks are genocidal nutters.

                  • The True Cypriot

                    Have you been taking some hallucinogenics?

                    • disqus_8q00vR7rLQ

                      So when someone states facts they are on hallucinogens?

                    • The True Cypriot

                      You just hate Turks.

                    • disqus_8q00vR7rLQ

                      why would that be?

                    • The True Cypriot

                      You answer it

                    • disqus_8q00vR7rLQ

                      You made the statement, so you answer it.

                    • The True Cypriot

                      You need to explain why you hate Turks

        • Whazzzzzzup

          He is entitled to his freedom of expression as being legitimately entitled to use the pronoun “our” as a reference to himself as a Cypriot,

          • The True Cypriot

            …and I am entitled to disagree with him.

            Next?

            • Whazzzzzzup

              Me too 🙂

      • CH

        what do you mean your country? which position are you speaking from? But it be clear to you:
        Cyprus is not Greek
        Cyprus is not Turkish
        Cyprus belongs to the Cypriots and to all it’s communities.

        • disqus_8q00vR7rLQ

          Yes, Cyprus is Greek , prove me wrong.

          • The True Cypriot

            You prove you are right.

          • Whazzzzzzup

            Have to disagree with you on that 100%.
            You are on your own with that statement.

            • disqus_8q00vR7rLQ

              If it isn’t Greek what are we, Eskimos?

              • Whazzzzzzup

                Cypriots

              • Neroli

                Cypriots! Where do you live Cyprus or Greece?? If you’re from Cyprus you’re a Cypriot and be proud of it

                • disqus_8q00vR7rLQ

                  You don’t have the nous to understand.

    • Louis

      There are settlements, and there are settlements.
      Turkey wants it all!
      Thus no settlement.
      Hand on heart, if you are a true Cypriot do you really want to be ruled by Turkey?

      • Ismail Ismail

        No of course not. I want Turkey to leave Cyprus. I don’t want to be ruled by Greece and or the Greek Cypriots either. You complain about Turkey but expect me to stand to attention when the Greek National anthem is played as the the Cypriot one and have Greek flags next to Cypriot one.

        • Paranam Kid

          Well, you had your chance for the 2nd time & blew it. Maybe there is something you guys aren’t doing quite right. Ask yourself that question or a change, instead of pointing the finger at the other side by default.

        • Paranam Kid

          Sorry Ismail, this comment was meant for the guy below “disqus_etc.”

        • CH

          We have to get rid of all Greek and Turkish influences from all corners of Cyprus, this includes their stupid Greek & Turkish nationalists who have caused all this to happen. Cyprus belongs top Cypriots and all of it’s communities.

          • Andreas

            Very well said.

          • Soho-Knights

            And instead create a ‘collective’ atheist fascist society that has killed more people than all the religions put together ever have!

            • CH

              don’t start with your silly comments, science is the way forwards, not religion.

              • Soho-Knights

                What has science got to do with godless fascist? That thinks nothing about killing people who disagree with them.

                • CH

                  your the one that brought Atheists in to it, so I happen to mention that the Atheists are the Scientists. Why did you bring Atheists and religion into the discussion?

                  • Soho-Knights

                    The consequences doing away with religion? Atheism!

                    • CH

                      A world without religion is not perfect, but it’s a better world.

                    • Soho-Knights

                      You have not read my posts. More people have been killed by socialists and communists than those killed by all! The religions put together.

                    • CH

                      Scum Socialism & Communism has nothing to do with Atheism. Atheism is no belief in God, socialism and communism are political issues. Religion on the other hand, has been killing people for over 2,000 years and counting, religion is a disgrace.

                    • Soho-Knights

                      Well you have decided where you are going when you die! lol

                    • CH

                      you can’t scare me with your tribal beliefs, just don’t try to force your religious view points on to others and everyone will be fine.

                    • Soho-Knights

                      Oooh! Who is rattling your cage! Don’t read don’t answer what I post. Try and be a good boy and run along now!

        • Andreas

          This is something that can be negotiated at the negotiating table but Turkish troops in Cyprus and Turkey as guarantor is a NO NO. We are not arguing about this we are arguing about Turkey still having a say in Cyprus. There are other ways of guaranteeing peace on the island, we don’t need it to be Turkish or Greek troops on the island but your politicians don’t want to discuss this. Instead Akinci let’s Turkey do the talking and Turkey has its own agenda for Cyprus.

        • Soho-Knights

          The Greek Cypriots are the majority! do you not understand what this means? You will, when the Kurdishprob kicks off!

          • Ismail Ismail

            You being the majority( for the moment anyway) gives you the right to do with Cyprus as you wish does it?

            • Soho-Knights

              One man one vote. All the immigrants to the West also have this right. Going Eastward this of course doesn’t happen. Aren’t you so happy you live in a Christian country!

              • Ismail Ismail

                Is that what the 1960 cyprus constitution say?

                • Soho-Knights

                  Again! I am trying but failing to drag you ot of your caves and into the 21st century. All Turks that I meet love me! Why cannot you move on and accept your political religious systems leave a lot to be desired.

        • Neroli

          The anthems and flags should be the first to go

      • The True Cypriot

        I’m a 100% true Cypriot and I do not want to be ruled by Greeks or Greek Cypriots.

        As Ismail says below – what we do not want is to be part of a Greek island.

        Turkey – not our preference, but still better than any alternative.

        • Parthenon

          So you refuse to be ruled my democratic norms? One man one vote is not good enough for you? What you really want is Apartheid in Cyprus.

          • The True Cypriot

            No – that is what you want and argue for.

            You think Cyprus is Greek

            • Andreas

              We are the majority and your the minority but you want to be treated like the majority. That’s not how it works anyware in the world.

              • The True Cypriot

                You do not own Cyprus.

                • Andreas

                  No we don’t. But we are the majority.

                • Soho-Knights

                  According to the whole world, we do! The stolen areas are illegally occupied and unrecognized. As much as you may not like or understand this, it is true. All around the world Greeks and Turks live happily together. Stop play games and start living a life of prosperity and peace.

                  • The True Cypriot

                    No you do not.

                    • Soho-Knights

                      Stop! Don’t cry! Yes we go!

                    • The True Cypriot

                      We are co owners.

                      We will not live under people who tried to delete us from our own country and who like you seem to think that you have a right to connect us with the Ottomans.

                      Your village needs you.

                    • Soho-Knights

                      You miss the point. You do not understand. You have a blockage!It must be my fault. I am sorry! Democracy! Democracy! Democracy! Try and understand what this means. And you will see that we will live happily ever after!

                    • The True Cypriot

                      I do not miss the point.

                      You want to connect us to the Ottomans, but I cannot connect you to EOKA?

                      Democracy cannot thrive when the history has not been put to bed.

                      You want to beat with your hatred of the Turks, whilst ignoring your own dirty history in Cyprus and you then expect me to accept your view that you believe in democracy and the rule of law?

                      You cannot have it both ways.

                    • Soho-Knights

                      I can haveot both ways! You are so confused. Let go of your! Hatred. I don’t hate anyone. In fact I help Turks on a weekly basis. So don’t try and transfer your prejudices on me. Stop hating and look to love! Its much better!

                    • The True Cypriot

                      I am simply only replying to your offensive posts that connect me to the Ottomans by pointing out that if I used your logic, you are connected to EOKA and Golden Dawn.

                    • Soho-Knights

                      I have neverdefended any organization you have.

                    • The True Cypriot

                      Utter rubbish.

                      I have no interest in the Ottomans – you connected me to them.

                      And you are not condemning EOKA, Greece, Makarios, Grivas and all the others who caused the trouble in Cyprus.

                      Why is that?

                    • Soho-Knights

                      You! My dear friend said that you were proud of Turkish history! What is this history?

                    • The True Cypriot

                      READ it again

                      I am proud of my TURKISH CYPRIOT heritage.

                      There is a HUGE difference even if you cannot comprehend it.

                    • Soho-Knights

                      Turkish Cypriot? And what is this history?

                    • The True Cypriot

                      Meaning?

                      What is your traceable history?

                      Enlighten us, as you raised it.

                    • Soho-Knights

                      You are really doppy!!! You! Raised it you answer it or I am going to block you for wasting my time

                    • The True Cypriot

                      Block me?

                      Sorry you feel you need to do that.

                      You seem to be losing it.

              • Neroli

                No that’s not true! In UK we don’t say we’re the majority and the British Cypriots/Asians/Chinese/Ndians etc are the minority, they have as much rights as anyone and can vote for anyone. They are not treated as a minority.

                • Soho-Knights

                  Neroli! With respect! Once agai I will say it. By consent! The Majority rules. Most UK cities have a Muslim mayor. This is because they were chosen by the majority. The overall majority in the UK is not Muslim but Christian. The Christians are not against these mayors. It is called democracy. There has been bad Muslim mayors just as there have been bad mayors. I cannot say what religion if any they followed. Cyprus is predominantly Greek and as such we must expect a Greek majority. This does not mean that in the future an Indian Cypriot would not rise up the ladder of politics. In a democracy all things are possible. The alternative is Erdogan.

                  • Neroli

                    Most uk cities do not have a Muslim mayor!

                    • Soho-Knights

                      Neroli! I am trying yo be patient. I have said many cities do have a Muslim mayor. And your point is?

                    • Neroli

                      My point is that you are wrong

                    • Soho-Knights

                      Again! Neroli! I am learning to be patient.You say I am wrong? Wrong about what? And can you prove I am wrong or is it that you just think!that I am wrong.

                • Andreas

                  That’s exactly my point so why if they are then they don’t need a Turkish army. They have the right to vote.

                  But they are the minority and there vote will always be the vote of the minority and that’s what they don’t like. They want there vote to count for 5 votes, can’t you see what they’re trying to do?

                  • Neroli

                    Noooo I can’t see that!

        • NICKDAVIS844

          Who gave the name to what you are proud to be called with? Turkey is not your preference but will be ruled by Turkish outnumbering settlers who will vote for Turkey to be their preference.

          • The True Cypriot

            We do not need to be ruled by Greeks.

            • Soho-Knights

              You prefer Erdogan? lol

        • Soho-Knights

          Historically speaking, if you are a true Cypriot ? you would be Greek. What is it that frightens you from admitting that you are part of the birth of civilization? Shall we look at Turkish history?

          • The True Cypriot

            I am very happy with my TURKISH CYPRIOT heritage.

            Nothing else matters.

            • Soho-Knights

              Out of curiosity? What is that heritage? Armenians. Kurds. Greeks. Pontans. What else have you got you be proud of?

              • The True Cypriot

                Keep spouting the same bile. We TCs have nothing to do with the other points of history you mention.

                More to the point of THIS forum, are you proud of EOKA, ELAM, Akritas?

                • Soho-Knights

                  You have everything to do with Turkish history. You claim that history and are proud of your might. Me! I abhor violence and bullies. We all should be able to live in peace and not be controlled by minorities.

                  • The True Cypriot

                    And you have everything to do with EOKA!

                    You connect me with a history that has NOTHING to do with me, but you ignore my point about the murderous bullies in your own camp.

                    On your final sentence, its a great shame that GCs did not have that philosophy prior to 1974.

                    We are co owners of Cyprus – numbers do not come into our treaty rights.

                    • Soho-Knights

                      I really don’t have an answer. I know nothing about your accusations and have not supported or defended them. I abhor all violence and bullies.

                    • The True Cypriot

                      Yet you seem to know everything about me to connect me to everything the Ottomans did before 1922?

                      READ what you write.

                      Do not make accusations that you cannot back up.

                    • Soho-Knights

                      I know about you because of what you tell me!

                    • The True Cypriot

                      Clown.

                      Its like me connecting you to ELAM or Golden Dawn because you are greek

                    • Soho-Knights

                      You truly are immature. I have not aligned myself to any country or state. You! Defend and claim to be proud of Rrdogan I don’t say Turkey because Turks would get rid of him if they could. Coup!!!

                    • The True Cypriot

                      You are a liar.

                      I have criticised Erdogan repeatedly on CM

                      You are a total clown – you fabricate stories and them try and backtrack with “love”

                    • Soho-Knights

                      Oh dear! Love is not working! Better change your meds. Grow up! Accept love you will feel so much better. Believe me!

                    • The True Cypriot

                      Yeeehaahhhhh….

                    • Soho-Knights

                      You have confirmed my fears! Doppy! No answers!

    • Andreas

      It’s amazing how you turn things around with this rubbish. I’m starting to believe you guys are so brainwashed that you actually believe the crap your talking. Go and read the treaty of guarantees and you will see that your ILLEGAL OCCUPATION is just that, an ILLEGAL OCCUPATION. The rest of the world has read it and that’s why the TRNC is not recognised. Maybe you think you are correct and the rest of the world is stupid or that this is a conspiracy against the TCs that the whole world is involved in. Take your head out of the sand you a**.

    • Soho-Knights

      Status Quo is democracy at work. What you want is theft, by force! Remember these words. When the Kurdishprob. kicks off, you will look at things differently.

