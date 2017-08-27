Unhappy about being sold a dud car

We bought a Kembara Perouda at the end of March 2016 from a dealer in Trimithousa, Paphos, having 74,000 km on the clock and we paid €4,800 with a warranty for three months.

A few weeks go by and have problems with it so took it back to the dealer where the owner took it to the garage which he uses. It had oil leaks on the timing belt, so that was dealt with. Then a few more weeks went by and more problems occurred; timing belt, oil leaks, and one of the plugs had cracked.

Problem after problem continued so this time when we took back with all the issues, we asked for our money back or to change the car but it was no use.

We also found out that the vehicle was an ex rental car – we have the proof – which should not have been sold.

Still continuing to be unhappy with this car, in December 2016 we needed a new battery. Then January 2017 approaches along with the MOT, which it completely failed due to the emissions. We were also old the tyres were out of date – six years old – so after trying different things at our own garage we were told we had to have a new engine. With new tyres as well, we then passed the MOT.

A few months later however, we needed a new gear box. It’s now August and still the problems continue we are now waiting for that and we can’t drive on the motorway.

This vehicle has been sold when it should not have been and think we should have a total refund as we have a car that we cannot use. It’s been more off the road than on the road. Also, we found out after all this, that the mileage clock had been turned back on.

Brian and Maureen Swallow, Paphos