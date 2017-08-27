Unhappy about being sold a dud car

August 27th, 2017 Letters, Opinion 9 comments

We bought a Kembara Perouda at the end of March 2016 from a dealer in Trimithousa, Paphos, having 74,000 km on the clock and we paid €4,800 with a warranty for three months.

A few weeks go by and have problems with it so took it back to the dealer where the owner took it to the garage which he uses. It had oil leaks on the timing belt, so that was dealt with. Then a few more weeks went by and more problems occurred; timing belt, oil leaks, and one of the plugs had cracked.

Problem after problem continued so this time when we took back with all the issues, we asked for our money back or to change the car but it was no use.

We also found out that the vehicle was an ex rental car – we have the proof – which should not have been sold.

Still continuing to be unhappy with this car, in December 2016 we needed a new battery. Then January 2017 approaches along with the MOT, which it completely failed due to the emissions. We were also old the tyres were out of date – six years old – so after trying different things at our own garage we were told we had to have a new engine. With new tyres as well, we then passed the MOT.

A few months later however, we needed a new gear box. It’s now August and still the problems continue we are now waiting for that and we can’t drive on the motorway.

This vehicle has been sold when it should not have been and think we should have a total refund as we have a car that we cannot use. It’s been more off the road than on the road. Also, we found out after all this, that the mileage clock had been turned back on.

 

Brian and Maureen Swallow, Paphos

  • Galexinda

    A three month warranty is what you paid for so surprised you think the dealer should be held responsible for any problems occurring outside that time limit in particular the list of items in December/January which is about 6 months after it expired.

  • Ms Kelly

    Before I reply to this comment, I will point out that I am NOT the car dealer involved in this situation. However, this letter should not have been published without the facts being checked by all the parties concerned.
    First of all, the car name is printed back to front! It is in fact a Perouda Kembara! By the customers admission, they bought a Used Car with a three month warranty…..3 months usually means 3 months. Furthermore, there are thousands of ex-rental cars here in Cyprus. Title deeds (Cyprus Log Book) only state the last owner’s name, not how many previous owners or who the previous owners were, so it is often very difficult to know a car’s history here in Cyprus. There is also no law in Cyprus, or indeed anywhere else we know, that states that an ex-rental car cannot be resold! There is also no current law in Cyprus or in the UK relating to the AGE of car tyres. During MOT’s, tyre’s are judged on condition and tread depth both in Cyprus and the UK. Europe is considering a law which suggests that tyre’s cannot be used if they are a certain age, but this law currently does not exist.
    Undoubtedly, these customers have been unlucky with the car they purchased, however cars are machines and machines can break down at any time. Indeed, battery life in Cyprus is much shorter than in the UK due to the extreme heat.
    In defense of the ‘Dealer’, he sold an ex-rental car which he may or may not of known was an ex-rental car due to the way the details are logged on the Title Deed (Cyprus log Book). As already stated it is not against the law to sell an ex-rental car. Moreover, the USED car was sold with a current MOT, which means the Tyre’s would have been checked at the last MOT. Furthermore the mileage would have been recorded by the government department and marked on the MOT which would have been received with the vehicle, so how could the dealer have known if the mileage had been changed.
    In conclusion, you have been very unfortunate with your purchase but you have to deal with the fact that you purchased a Used Car with a 3 month warranty, therefore parts of your letter are totally incorrect. However, it is understandable that you are upset, but the outcome of your problems would be the same in the UK or any other country.

    • Douglas

      You have a sneaky get out response to all the items this buyer has highlighted, is there any wonder most expats import their cars to Cyprus,as the dealers here have much less integrity,that coupled with insufficient effective laws to protect the consumer which encourages dealers not to behave themselves.Buyer beware !!

      • Ms Kelly

        I am reluctant to reply to a comment that is ridiculous, however, in my defense I would like to reiterate that I am NOT a car dealer although I have worked in the car trade both in the UK and in Cyprus.
        Firstly, they are not “sneaky responses”, they are facts. Black and white! If you want to live in Cyprus, you need to adhere to their laws… like it or not. According to the writer’s comments, The Car dealer in this instance has done nothing wrong and has seemingly fulfilled all his commitments.
        Furthermore, there is nothing sneaky about three months warranty being three months warranty and Tyre laws that do not exist, or rental cars than cannot be sold!
        I understand why Expats import their cars to Cyprus, I was one of those people, but lived to regret it!
        You mention about “dealers here having much less integrity” , ‘Much less integrity’ than ‘What’? or ‘Whom?’ Dealers in the UK?, In Greece?,In America?, In Australia? In India?
        The “inefficient, effective laws” that you mention…… are these the ones we are referring to almost eighteen months after the purchase?

        Most reputable dealers act in accordance with the laws here in Cyprus. However, the one and only thing I agree with you Douglas, is “Caveat Emptor” in other words, as defined in the dictionary, ” The principle that the buyer alone is responsible for checking the quality and the suitability of goods before a purchase is made.”
        This phrase still applies when you are buying your house and is Latin for “Let the Buyer Beware”, which basically means that the buyer assumes the risk in a transaction.
        The principle also states that the seller of a product cannot be held responsible for its quality unless it is guaranteed in a warranty.
        I will ask you this question…. When you part exchange your car or sell a product on Ebay or give to a charity shop…. will you give a warranty for three months or in this case eighteen months?

        Returning to the Importation of a vehicle…. as I explained earlier, My Machine (Car) imported from a reputable dealer in the UK…. also broke down! So do I export back to the UK or do I choose a reputable dealer in Cyprus? I talk….. I listen….. I accept advice…….. I go to check out local dealers or garages……. and I go with the advice from people who have already made the same mistakes. You only need to watch the UK Reality TV to know that actually…… Cyprus is not a bad place. There are many more less effective tradesmen in the UK! If you don’t like the dealers, workmanship or laws… then perhaps Cyprus is not right for you!!!
        I have found a dealer who sorted all my problems and sold me a replacement car which I have been delighted with! Please let me know if you need any advice!!

        • Douglas

          Oh you have restored my faith in second hand car dealers credentials but where expats have experienced,clocking,pretending the car is younger than it is,hiding the history of the car,not honoring the warranty,illegal tyres,no cam belt changes on due date ,that’s only to name a few items for buyers to beware,some second hand dealers when getting a bad reputation they change their business name.
          In your previous forum comment you said this was not your car dealership involved and went on to try and justify why selling a dud car to an unsuspecting couple is justifiable,now you say you do not have a dealership ,that says it all ,my verdict is buyer beware 🙂

      • Galexinda

        Douglas, please do not tar all car dealers in Cyprus with the same brush – I have dealt with a few in Paphos over recent years, both English and Cypriot and have found them most helpful and ‘up front’ and have not been let down – if anything, they did far more than I anticipated. Never had less than a six month warranty. On my current vehicle from a Chloraka dealer I had a one year warranty and he continues to service and maintain my vehicle.

        • Douglas

          Nice to hear of a positive experience but over the years I have heard of so many bad experiences by expats with many second hand car dealers who now do not have a good reputation,once they get to that stage,they change their business name,so I would always advise buyers beware,have an independent assessment of the car,obtain full history ,mileage ,original year of car not its registration date,kilometer/miles readings and at least 6 months warranty parts and labor.

  • Neroli

    Maybe have someone with you next time to check it out before you buy?

  • Jeremy Rigg

    The by-word for anyone living in Cyprus is “buyer beware”, as of course there is never any recourse to the law.

