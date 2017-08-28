Anastasiades to write to Guterres ahead of UN General Assembly (Updated)

President Nicos Anastasiades is to write a new letter to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres ahead of a possible meeting between the pair on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York next month.

Speaking on Cybc radio on Monday, Government Spokesman Nicos Christodoulides said some final decisions must be taken on the letter and then the details would be announced.

“It would not be right to discuss beforehand a letter that might be sent to the UN Secretary-General,” he said in response to a question.

The letter will in part be a response from Guterres to Anastasiades on August 18, which was a reply to an earlier letter from the president to the UN chief on August 4 expressing concerns over the Turkish side’s plans B and C to move forward without a settlement.

There was particular reference to reports that the Turkish side planned to open the fenced-off ghost town of Varosha in Famagusta.

Settlement talks broke down in Crans-Montana Switzerland on July 6.

“In the same letter [August 4] the president expressed his readiness to continue negotiations within the framework of the UN Secretary-General,” the spokesman said.

“To this letter, the president received a reply from the UN Secretary-General.”

Christodoulides said there were important issues arising from Guterres’ answer. One was that the UN Secretary-General confirmed the United Nations position on the issue of Varosha as described in UN Security Council resolutions and other UN reports, that the town should be returned to its lawful inhabitants.

The spokesman said Anastasiades would be in New York from September 17 for at least a week. “There will certainly be a meeting with the UN Secretary-General and all these issues will certainly be discussed,” he said.

He repeated that the president had let it be known that he was ready to negotiate within Guterres’ framework and that the continuation of efforts depended on the Turkish side.

“In Crans-Montana the positions put forward by the Turkish side were outside of this framework, in particular the chapter on Security and Guarantee,” the spokesman said.

“In the statements made by Turkish Cypriot or Turkish officials, it seems clear that so far there is no clear position on the UN Secretary-General’s framework.

Asked when the final report on the Crans-Montana talks by UN Special Adviser Espen Barth Eide, would be sent to the Security Council, Christodoulides said it was expected before September 16 when the General Assembly begins.

Meanwhile, Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci said on Monday that the UN and the Greek Cypriots needed to come up with a “healthier path and method” to a solution.

After a meeting in the north with Turkish Deputy Prime Minister in charge of Cyprus Affairs Recep Akdag, Akinci said: “It has been shown that open-ended talks have not taken us anywhere. With the same mentality, same methods, you will end up at the same place, you cannot end up at a different place.

He added: “We have been saying these for years now. Now is a period of thinking. Now, the Greek Cypriots, the UN and us should make their evaluations and we should find a healthier path and method”.

Akdag said that Turkey would always support a solution based on the equal rights on the island and this stance would continue.