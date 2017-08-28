Anastasiades to write to Guterres ahead of UN General Assembly (Updated)

August 28th, 2017

Government spokesman Nicos Christodoulides

President Nicos Anastasiades is to write a new letter to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres ahead of a possible meeting between the pair on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York next month.

Speaking on Cybc radio on Monday, Government Spokesman Nicos Christodoulides said some final decisions must be taken on the letter and then the details would be announced.

“It would not be right to discuss beforehand a letter that might be sent to the UN Secretary-General,” he said in response to a question.

The letter will in part be a response from Guterres to Anastasiades on August 18, which was a reply to an earlier letter from the president to the UN chief on August 4 expressing concerns over the Turkish side’s plans B and C to move forward without a settlement.

There was particular reference to reports that the Turkish side planned to open the fenced-off ghost town of Varosha in Famagusta.

Settlement talks broke down in Crans-Montana Switzerland on July 6.

“In the same letter [August 4] the president expressed his readiness to continue negotiations within the framework of the UN Secretary-General,” the spokesman said.

“To this letter, the president received a reply from the UN Secretary-General.”
Christodoulides said there were important issues arising from Guterres’ answer. One was that the UN Secretary-General confirmed the United Nations position on the issue of Varosha as described in UN Security Council resolutions and other UN reports, that the town should be returned to its lawful inhabitants.

The spokesman said Anastasiades would be in New York from September 17 for at least a week. “There will certainly be a meeting with the UN Secretary-General and all these issues will certainly be discussed,” he said.

He repeated that the president had let it be known that he was ready to negotiate within Guterres’ framework and that the continuation of efforts depended on the Turkish side.

“In Crans-Montana the positions put forward by the Turkish side were outside of this framework, in particular the chapter on Security and Guarantee,” the spokesman said.

“In the statements made by Turkish Cypriot or Turkish officials, it seems clear that so far there is no clear position on the UN Secretary-General’s framework.

Asked when the final report on the Crans-Montana talks by UN Special Adviser Espen Barth Eide, would be sent to the Security Council, Christodoulides said it was expected before September 16 when the General Assembly begins.

Meanwhile, Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci said on Monday that the UN and the Greek Cypriots needed to come up with a “healthier path and method” to a solution.

After a meeting in the north with Turkish Deputy Prime Minister in charge of Cyprus Affairs Recep Akdag, Akinci said: “It has been shown that open-ended talks have not taken us anywhere. With the same mentality, same methods, you will end up at the same place, you cannot end up at a different place.

He added: “We have been saying these for years now. Now is a period of thinking. Now, the Greek Cypriots, the UN and us should make their evaluations and we should find a healthier path and method”.
Akdag said that Turkey would always support a solution based on the equal rights on the island and this stance would continue.

  • Ozay Mehmet

    Mr. A is like a divorcee dancing alone on the dance-floor. Let him have his fun, if that is what he wants to do….but he doesn’t look happy.
    As for moving forward…the key is the final paragraph….and the reference to new path on “equal rights” between TCs and GCs.

  • mustafa balci

    This is another gimmick by Mr A his is trying to show gc public that his doing something after the fiasco in crass Montana Un will not take this guy seriously they probably will not even read the letter every body in diplomatic sircles blame him for this exept some of the brain washed gc public who still believe their lies

  • Stuart Muir

    “we should find a healthier path and method”.agreed, apply to the UN, USA and EU for official recognition as a state, you may find the support your looking for.

    • HighTide

      The UN and the EU do not recognize states, they accept members. Recognition is extended individually by any sovereign state according to its national interests. The TRNC is expected to start a drive for recognition in due course.

      • Vlora

        True.

  • The Bowler

    I don’t think that UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will consider it a Red Letter Day. Like most outside observers of the perennial “Cyprus Problem”, he will consider the tiresome Anastasiades and his letter worthy only of the litter bin.
    The matter is now closed. Anastasiades and many others like him can carry on bleating. It’s now the arduous road to getting the TRNC onto the world stage.
    Long live the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus C*

    • Anon

      Well said …

      • Vlora

        Indeed.

  • Antonio

    Pathetic. Give it a rest.

  • Martin Standage

    He’s obviously so desperate to win the votes of the pro-solution people here after he ruined the chance of one at Crans Montana that he is resorting to pathetic theatrics to try to con them into thinking he still wants one and that they should give him another term in office?Will they be so naive as to believe him?

    • Disenchanted

      We have to wait and see how the other candidates play their cards. I have high hopes that Stavros Malas will attract most of the pro solution votes, as he is a decent and honest man, no shenanigans and no theatrics.

      • Martin Standage

        I have no reason to doubt that he is a decent person but his biggest handicap will be that he is the AKEL chosen candidate:after what Christophias did when he was in power it is unlikely that many G.C’s would choose one of their people again!They were also responsible for electing Papadopoulos in 2003 when Clerides asked for 10 months longer to be able to solve the Cyprus problem before we entered the E.U,.-obviously because they thought sharing power with DIKO was more important after being out of power for 10 years!Anastassiades has effectively done the same again by choosing not to risk his re-lection over going for a solution and this was apparent from last December when he made excuses to delay things instead of helping Akinci.The only hope I see for Malas is if enough people see him as the next George Vasiliou, as they did in 1988?But the question then will be what concessions will he make to DIKO and the other rejectionist parties for backing him in the second round instead of Anastassiades,assuming he gets that far?

      • Stuart Muir

        Who cares? we are all disenchanted with GC politicians, ALL of them!

        • Disenchanted

          Exactly my point. Malas isn’t a politician, he is a researcher, with very limited involvement in politics.

  • Anon

    A letter ?

    It’ll be a copy and paste of all the other letters sent to the UN for the past 40 years…same lines ..blame Turkey for everything . .we’ve done nothing wrong…blah blah blah ..

    • Vladimir

      What else can this sissy-boy do? That’s Cypriot leadership style.

      • Anon

        He will probably put a signed photograph of himself in the letter ….with two kisses

        • Vladimir

          LOLLL!!

    • Andreas

      But Turkey IS TO BLAME FOR EVERYTHING.

      • Anon

        You are using capitals unnecessarily…
        Unless Turkey made you do that also ?

      • Sonar

        So what are going to about it , I mean you personally

        • Anon

          He could write a letter to the U.N.?
          Lol

          • Neroli

            They don’t even open the envelopes!

        • Stuart Muir

          See my advice above!

        • Andreas

          I don’t have to do a thing. The tide is turning against you and if you had the brains to look beyond what your politicians are telling you then you would understand this.

      • Vlora

        Still locked up in a tunnel!

  • Nazaret Shamlian

    We have now officially entered the ‘silly season’.
    Traditionally it is the period before the RoC Presidential elections which is sometimes coupled with the also traditional Carnival Season.
    This is a very solemn period in the calendar and it is the duty of the incumbent Government Spokesman ably assisted by his Deputy Government Spokesman to keep law and order.Their jobs are so prestigious that there are frequent clashes between the two Spokesmen and the wannabe spokesmen who clamour for their jobs.The position(s) of the Spokesmen are endorsed and blessed by the Archbishop of the Autocephalous Church of Cyprus.
    It is also a little known fact that the current Archbishop has to make weekly trips from the Archbishopric to the Presidential Palace in order to bless the two Spokesmen and anoint their portfolios.
    Reliable Presidential Palace sources have also stated that in the event of Anastasiades winning the Presidential race next February, Nikos Christdoulides will be appointed vice President of the RoC.
    In conclusion, the same reliable sources have disclosed that Victoras Papadopoullos will be promoted to Government Spokesman.

  • Parthenon

    The Cyprus problem remains essentially a problem of invasion and occupation against International law.
    Anstasiades needs to remind the UN that evil Kemalist Expansionist Militarist Genocidal NATO Turkey is in the wrong and that the UN must now consider either sanctions or military intervention.
    Greece must also severe all diplomacy with Turkey and the crossing points in Cyprus closed.

    • HighTide

      You have written this rubbish several times before. It is obviously just a bait for confrontation. Not even you can believe such nonsense.

      • Parthenon

        I can tell you that the GC position in International law is very strong. Especially so as the Guarantee system was envisioned to RESTORE the state of affairs and not bring about ethnic cleansing and partition.
        Even Turkiye staunch ally Azerbaijan refuses to recognise your illegal evil criminal entity.

        • HighTide

          That’s a very weak response. If the GC’s have such a strong legal position why have they not achieved anything in 43 years on this basis?

          • Parthenon

            Unfortunately the UN is controlled by NATO countries which will veto any sanctions against Kemalist Turkiye.
            The fact that the illegal entity has gained no recognition can be seen as a success? Especially so as Turkiye is 80 million and Cyprus 750,000 people.

            • HighTide

              Why do you then fantasize about a strong legal position if it’s not true? Just waffling? The UN is not controlled by NATO countries. Each of the 200 UN members have one vote. The Security Council needs a unanimous vote to act. Non NATO states such as Russia and China can stop anything with their vetoes. Get some correct info.
              Recognition is not a legal issue but the sovereign right of each state according to its national interests, nobody’s approval required.

              • Parthenon

                The legal position is strong. The problem is the UN veto system which has 3 NATO countries with veto powers.
                Rocognition is the benchmark. You will never achieve it.

                • The True Cypriot

                  Look around the world and what do you see?

                  Is every state “legal”? or recognised”

                  We will continue as we are, regardless of what you do.

                  • Parthenon

                    I think your refering to Taiwan? If so it has never declared independence from China.
                    You have declared independence and gained recognition from no one except your puppet masters.

                    • The True Cypriot

                      There are places a lot closer to home that breach UN resolutions and seem to get away with it.

                      Your GC government even supports them and is begging to do business with them.

                      You clown.

                    • Parthenon

                      Name one unrecognised state that the RoC has diplomatic relations with, that is seeking recognition?

                      If I’m a clown then you are the court fool!

                    • erol ziya

                      Palestine

                    • Parthenon

                      Ok. Umm yeah, but…ummm…Ok. can you name two then? Lol

                    • HighTide

                      Clown.

                    • Parthenon

                      TMT court jester.

                    • HighTide

                      You changed sides?

                    • Vlora

                      Ouch

                    • The Bowler

                      Pathetic

                    • The True Cypriot

                      You deal with Israel who are occupying land that is not theirs.

                      Read my post again – I am talking about UN Resolutions.

                      Explain why you deal with Israel

                    • Parthenon

                      Incorrect. The whole of “Palestine” is historical Israeli territory from the time of Judea.

                  • Frustrated

                    I refer you to my comment addressed to High Tide above.

                • HighTide

                  Waffling again. Recognition is not a legal issue. You don’t know what you are talking. There are 5 countries with veto powers, obviously NATO countries are not free to decide. But you know that, just trying to troll a bit.

                  • Frustrated

                    Ethics and continually harping on about ‘the rule of law’ are the limits of the loser, the bleatings of the loser and the moral justification for those who haven’t managed to gamble everything and win it all. The Greeks tried and lost. The law has fixed codes but justice doesn’t. Justice and injustice in reality have only one significance. Victory or defeat, something done or endured. This is the only way to evaluate justice. The rest is just religion and confessional booths.

                    The rules, or ‘international law’, dictated or imposed, are those of victory over the competition. Anything else is worthless. Anything else doesn’t exist.

                    • HighTide

                      Only those who are not acquainted with history believe otherwise.

                • Frustrated

                  We obviously can’t address comments to two people so I refer you to a comment below I’ve just sent to High Tide about the phrase ‘the legal position’ to which I know you and others attach so much importance.

                  • Parthenon

                    Either reply to me or don’t bother. I am not a subservient of TMT High Tide.

            • Gokce Kavak

              No, RoC is not just about 830,000 people – all in all about the Greek Cypriots. There are also the Turkish Cypriots in the Republic of Cyprus 🇨🇾 (RoC) at an amount of 350,000 people who are Turkish Cypriots and 5,000 Turks and the population of the RoC or the Republic of Cyprus is 1,200,000 according to the estimates of the United Kingdom 🇬🇧, United Nations (UN), even not in the European Union 🇪🇺.

              • Parthenon

                The point I’m making is that despite Turkeys overwhelming population superiority it has been unable to gain recognition for its puppet state

          • Neroli

            Precisely HT!

            • Frustrated

              I refer you to my comment below addressed to High Tide

              • Neroli

                I think I did F. I’m going round in circles wth these comments – read my comment below/above to Parthenon!

        • The True Cypriot

          One of your Greek cohorts [Andrew Eco] has been arguing with me for days that Turkey should have rounded up and arrested EOKA and handed back those murderers to the GC authorities. Those were the same authorities that created EOKA in the first place and stood by and did NOTHING from 1960-74 to stop EOKA. Indeed they funded, armed and sponsored EOKA.

          The 1960 Treaty exists and both sides can argue that the other caused breaches.

          What has NOT occurred. which is what you GCs seem to think, is that Cyprus is now a GC state. It is not, it never has been and it never will be.

          You GCs have had many chances to “get Turkey out” through the Annan Plan and through the last 2 years of farcical talks, which failed because you want us to capitulate first and then negotiate under your terms thereafter. A bit like the GCs joining the EU and some argue with me that Cyprus is now “EU land” – that is the kind of rubbish you lot believe.

          The international community is tired of this nonsense as much as we are and whether we get recognition or not, we will never concede our rights and the whole of the island to Greeks.

          The UN will receive the letter, it will note it and it will express hope that both sides can reach an agreement. The UN has also stated that the matter can only be resolved when BOTH sides agree.

          This current Greek ploy is to extend the status quo under the pretence they want talks, when we all know they have no such intention.

          Question is what nations will do when the UN process ends with no new process ever in sight?

          We have nothing to lose – we have had no support/international support for 43 years. It cannot get any worse for us on that front.

          Our Greek neighbours need to see that we will never concede our rights.

          • Whazzzzzzup

            I think you’ll find there are many GC’s who agree with you as also being tired but no need to tarnish us all with the same brush. The sheep exist on both sides what to expect? ******up situation.

            • The True Cypriot

              Show me ONE senior politician on your side that has ever agreed with our position on EOKA/ENOSIS.

              Show me one political party today that accepts GC responsibility for the creation of EOKA and what it did and stood for.

              Fact is you cannot.

              Fact is that your politicians fed and still feed the latent nationalism that existed pre-1974 and still exists.

              Most GCs think the problem only started in 1974.

              That is why the Annan Plan was rejected and why these past 2 years have been wasted.

              This dispute is all about nationalism – it was in 1950 and it still is today.

              • Whazzzzzzup

                Yes you are right to an extent but still need to give credit to most GC’s who do understand what EOKA stood for and know to well when the problems started. Unfortunately most of them are not here having a rant in the CW forum so stay real.

                • Ismail Ismail

                  Agreed. Most GC’s are decent people and just want to lead their lives in peace. I believe given a choice they wouldn’t vote for enosis today but the political leadership don’t want to share power with their TC counterparts and therein lies the problem.

                  • Whazzzzzzup

                    Yes our administration have been wearing blinkers for so long that they wouldn’t recognise a solution if it slapped them in the face.
                    Mr A is just squirming after Crans-Montanato to prove his justification for not giving the GC’s the possibility of choosing a solution through a referendum. All very well saying “but they would have voted No!” so truth be told this is a reality check for all of these numbskulls in government and I totally agree with the TC side refusing any more talks..well at least until the election outcome.
                    Compromise on both sides and swallowing our pride…can it be done…**** knows.

                    • Ismail Ismail

                      But what is there to talk about that hasn’t already been talked to death already. It boiled down 650 Turkish troops. I believe talks to agree a BBF are over only thing to talk about are terms for a divorce,

                    • Whazzzzzzup

                      Depends on who’s doing the talking though doesn’t it?
                      That’s why a reality check is needed on the GC side.
                      Any solution is based on “terms for a divorce” and label it as you like because we will not be living together as before. As I said compromise and swallowing our pride for any solution to succeed.

                    • The True Cypriot

                      The GC side do not want a divorce.

                      They want us to desert the house and hand over the deeds – and that is not enough either.

                      There is no compromise.

                    • Whazzzzzzup

                      No compromise?…wow and who are you again?

                    • The True Cypriot

                      No chance because the root causes of how we got here still remain.

                  • The True Cypriot

                    He still thinks we are “uncivilised”

                  • Neroli

                    You’re right there ARE many GCs that wouldn’t vote for enosis and didn’t want it in the past. Many Cypriots I know blame Greece for what happened and call themselves Cypriots and not Greeks. Anyway who in their right mind would want enosis today and that comment is nothing personal to the Greeks!

                • The True Cypriot

                  So let’s get this straight.

                  You agree with me to some extent, but its not the GCs I should be posting to, because its the fault of their politicians who are not here. But you lot vote them in and every party is the same!??

                  It does not wash – you want us to keep quiet and be nice.

                  And so we should also shut up and allow you to call us uncivilised, as you have done?

                  • Whazzzzzzup

                    Personally I did’nt vote them in and whether it washes with an Anatolian antagoniser doesn’t interest me . Yes I will always consider the Turkish army barbarians as uncivilised..where’s the problem?

                    • The True Cypriot

                      You can call the Turkish Army whatever you want.

                      But you and I both know that the real message you are emitting is that mainland Turks are barbarians.

                      I don’t care what you think – its a free world, say what you like.

          • Bobby

            I read the Turkish press
            You should go online ….and read it….you can get google translation…..seems maybe you do that….your argument is identical.

            I am of Turkish ancestry

            Don’t know if you really are a TC

            With rights as you are you are

            calling them there are obligations…do you know what your obligations are ?

            My TC friends have left the north

            The TCs. I work with have seen their homes taken by settlers the TC culture diluted

            The forces of peace are forces of occupation

            Stop blaming the south the west the Greeks NATO the un the Kurds….everyone but the culprits that are forcing my TC to migrate ……stop peddling the military line

            I know many in turkey are being put into prison for standing up for the truth

            Surely if you are from the north you are brave to say it the way it is….or has the .sultan opened up local prisons …….

            • HighTide

              You seem to be a fake commentator. There has never been a Turkish Cypriot whose home was taken and given to an immigrant. This is a blatant lie. Come clean!

              • Bobby

                Would you like to speak to them on Skype ?

                So the TCs I work with are fakes ?

                never been a Turkish Cypriot

                take ….really ?
                what’s your email address to end you the Skype and phone number of the TCs you can talk to them and get it straight from them….the location of their property pictures of their property …….you do want to know the truth right ?

              • Bobby


                Would you like to meet the TCs that left the north ?

                The TCs that migrated aboard.

                If you do I can send you their Skype and phone number through private email account.
                By the way just because you don’t agree with a fellow Turk does not give you the right to be rude …….what next put any Turks that disagrees off to in prison !!!!

                ….oh sorry I think that’s what is happening in turkey correct?

                NEWS FLASH : Turks can read and think they have opinions and we don’t all live in caves blaming the Greeks Russians Jews the west the Kurds, the USA the French the Italians Armenians etc etc etc ….everyone ……for our short comings….is the diet fed to mob.

                have you ever thought maybe we the Turks are the problem?

                Don’t be scared to think

                Just don’t tell your turkish friends in the north ( I am assuming you have friends and maybe you do and maybe they are all Turks if so you should try to meet people from different backgrounds you will surprised how big and diverse the world is !!!!!! )

                ..or if you have an opinion maybe you will end up in you know where

                ……..where all the “bad” “traitor” Turk go…those who can think for themselves

                For the non Turks reading this please accept my apologies….

                The overseas educated career minded Turks are normal people who don’t want to steal or kill or pick fights…..we are hardworking people….for many of us aboard our ancestors left Turkey for a better life ….unfortunately what they left behind has not evolved that much according to some of the bogs …and those that have are now leaving or going to prison……

                But for some alleged Turks is all the west and the Greeks fault ……….that’s the level of inteligence and debate…..don’t hope for too much

            • Anon

              Why do you make up such stories ?
              You are of Turkish Ancestry ? Lol
              You need help …

              • Bobby

                I assume you disagree,

                So I cannot be of Turkish Ancestry.

                Is that it ?

                That’s the total sum of your argument ?

                Turks are not allowed to have opinions, to discuss beyond the official line

                We must all agree on everything or else right?

                Where did you get that from?

                Are you afraid of going to prison, joining others with opinions ?

                Do you know anyone other than Turks?

                The world is a very diverse big place and guess what…….most are not Turks !!!

                Go online and read what the mainstream global press says about us.

                Its not nice.

                Its not true

                I have to face discrimination and bigotry every day because of my ancestry !!!

                And then there are people like you which just give the Turk hating bigots lots of ammunition

                You are right

                We turks need help.

            • The True Cypriot

              People leave the north – who blames them? TC culture was being wiped out by the Greeks.

              You do not change my view.

            • Banter

              I don’t think you are Turkish Cypriot at all….

              • HighTide

                An ‘agent provocateur’

                • Bobby

                  I assume you don’t agree…so I must be ‘agent provocateur’

                  a different opinion from you…so Whats your response ?

                  Is that the best you can do?

                  Are you saying there are NO political prisoners in Turkey

                  Are you saying the western and Chinese and Indian and Arab media are all liars….

                  What about the over 150,000 who lost their jobs over 200,000 people have left Turkey in the first 6 months of the year seeking asylum

                  Are you living on this planet ?

                  You cannot be in total denial.

                  If you love Turkey , its NOW that Turkey needs your help as it spirals into a state that will be unfortunate for all

                  Do you really think or believe that NO TC has migrated overseas or to the south ?
                  Why don’t you go online and read the blogs see the pictures go to face book, read the stories of TCs leaving behind their families.

                  The TC stories is of a diluted peoples culture language……

                  Do you really think so many people would put so much effort to make up this stuff?

                  Stories, videos pictures

                  What about the TCs with businesses in the south, with homes in the south….they are online selling holidays, products, services…even running for election as mayors.

                  Try contacting some of the TCs that have left get another perspective.

                  Maybe they are ALL LIARS

                  Maybe they are ALL FAKES, traitors whatever……only you have a manly of the truth and loyalty!

                  Right?

                  Seriously?

              • Naci Rizaoglu

                If he is I dare him to go and live amongst some of the racist GCs in the South. He will then know what ist is to be a GC and a TC..

            • Naci Rizaoglu

              We heard all this rubbish from you before. Our freedom is not for sale to the racists..Once again Turkey saved our lives and our very existence in Cyprus and we will be FOREVER grateful..

          • Banter

            Bravo. Well said.

        • Sonar

          The way the world is evolving ,UN slowly becoming insignificant, like the league of nations, even the so called international law, we are heading in to dangerous waters, the major nations of the world are arming at alarming rate. Cyprus is an inconvenience to the rest of the world. There is no war in Cyprus, the majority of the people’s on both side of divide live in peace .

        • Banter

          So why after 43 years of separation hasn’t it been settled if everyone is on your side? Did you know that Canada was one of the countries that wanted to recognise the TRNC. That’s a FACT!

          • Vlora

            True.

          • Parthenon

            You’ve been watching to much TMT TV.

        • Vlora

          A sweeping statement as devoid of specific refrences .

    • The True Cypriot

      No it is not.

      It is a story of the Greek attempts to steal the country from its legal co owners.

      That failed and that is why Cyprus is split in two.

    • Pc

      You really think that after 43 years the world is suddenly going to change its view? Get real. For the rest of the world (i.e. outside of the Hellenic or Turkish hemisphere) this is a conflict between two relgious groups that they need to resolve amongst themselves. Once the two groups have it sorted out, the world will take note. Until then, the world will try not to get its fingers burned.

      • Neroli

        At last, a sensible comment!!

    • Neroli

      Oh stop with the same old comment!! Turkey did this turkey did that, Greece was to blame and that’s it, both TMT and EOKAs are. to blame, TCs and GCs are to blame. Give it a rest the only two people who can kiss and make up are the Cypriots – if they want to

      • Parthenon

        Turkiye and Russia are the twin devils in this world.

    • Banter

      Give your propaganda rhetoric a rest will you. No one believes you!

      • Vlora

        He is another one locked in a dark tunnel.

      • Parthenon

        Nope. The truth is out there. You can’t handle the truth!

        • Naci Rizaoglu

          Lets see the X Files and a few good men??? Right??

    • Stuart Muir

      Shut the [email protected] up!

  • Ismail Ismail

    What a joke this man is? What is left to be negotiating about. Endless talks with no suffocating deadlines leading nowhere is what he wants. The idiot hasn’t worked out it’s the end of the line. Can’t wait for Eides report.

    • Whazzzzzzup

      Yep seems like he’s ****ed up big time and I’m just so tired of listening to his BS every bloody night. Next 6 months will be interesting to say the least or just the same old same old.

  • kimberworth

    I hear the UN make paper planes for the kids from his letters.

  • The True Cypriot

    What a waste of ink.

    – He wants what 2 years of so called talks never gave him
    – He has slagged of the UN envoy and called him a liar
    – He wants the status quo unless we capitulate on everything

    This is a push for another envoy.

    He will also try and kick the can down the road for another few years.

    We should have nothing to do with this nonsense.

  • HighTide

    Guterres will evaluate the situation based on Eide’s report, no letter can change that.

  • Alexander Reuterswärd

    Might have been better to put all the bad vibrations aside at the meeting in Switzerland and keptr working with Eide instead of cutting of everything and start a blamegame…

    UN will not start all over unless both sides show a true willingness to compromise.

    • Vlora

      Exactly.

  • Neroli

    I bet Mr Guterres can’t wait to receive the letter!

    • Bilbo Bawbag

      I bet he can’t sleep at night worrying about the verbal spanking he is about to receive.

      • Neroli

        All this tittle tattle – like a school kid!

