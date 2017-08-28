‘Double standards’ over Russia’s missile sale to Turkey

August 28th, 2017

The contract between Turkey and Russia for the sale of the S-400s has yet to be signed

Cyprus should issue a demarche to Russia over the latter’s plans to sell Turkey its S-400 anti-aircraft missile system, former House speaker Yiannakis Omirou said on Monday.

Earlier this year, Turkey and Russia reached a preliminary deal for the sale to Ankara of S-400 missile interceptor batteries.

The contract has yet to be signed.

In a statement, Omirou cited the intense pressure brought to bear on Cyprus from international players to cancel the acquisition of S-300 missiles from Moscow in the late 1990s.

But now, he added, no such reactions were forthcoming concerning Turkey’s intentions to procure the upgraded S-400 system.

It was therefore up to Nicosia to point out to the international community that it “there should be no double standards.”

Omirou served as defence minister in 1998, under the administration of Glafcos Clerides, at the height of the S-300 ‘missile crisis’.

“In 1998…I was being constantly visited by the ambassadors of Great Britain, the United States and EU member states. Their message was the same: that the missile system must not be installed in Cyprus because this would create tensions in the region and would undermine, supposedly, the prospects for a peaceful resolution of the Cyprus problem and would pose difficulties to the fulfilment of Cyprus’ EU ambitions.

“Of course, behind these arguments lay the concern, mostly of Britain and the United States, over the capability of the Russian missile system to end the exclusive monitoring of the region by British radars.”

In January 1997, Cyprus announced the purchase of the Russian missile system S-300 for an undisclosed amount, with subsequent estimates ranging from €200 to €300 million. Less than a week later came a warning for pre-emptive military action by Turkey.

In November 1998, in a meeting between Clerides and Greece’s then Prime Minister Costas Simitis, it was agreed that the missiles would be transferred to Crete, with Cyprus receiving shorter-range missiles and other military equipment.

  • schrodinger’s cat

    S400 aren’t a threat to cyprus, we don’t have any long range missiles or fighters

  • Parthenon

    Cyprus should immediately severe all diplomatic and economic relations with the evil Russians.
    All Russians citizens living in the RoC should be rounded up and expelled with immediate effect.
    The Russians always have been and always will be the traitors of orthodox Christianity. They are souless heathens.
    Greece should also seize all Russian monasteries in Mt Athos and give them to Ukraine.

  • TC Alkan Volkan

    The S400 that Turkey is buying from Russia will never be a threat to Southern Cyprus. If Greek Cypriots one day misbehave Turkey has got so much military power so there is no need for using the S400s

    • schrodinger’s cat

      turkey has so much military power they had to wait for a US backed coup to remove all the weapons from cyprus before they invaded. I’d f*ck them all

  • Neroli

    😂😂😂 when will Cyprus realise Russia has never been a friend !

    • Vladimir

      How come, we can’t let them befriend us, miserable nation, always lurking around and pretending our friends, especially when licking our asses to get a few euros for a humiliation… pathetic!

    • Parthenon

      We do now. Scum.

      • Naci Rizaoglu

        Do not get excited. It is just a business..

  • Vladimir

    Turks are our neighbor and we stay shoulder-to-shoulder. Buying S400 is a smart move. In Russia, we nicknamed it ‘clear sky’ for its ability to take down anything that flies, literally anything: all types of rockets, satellites, planes, even birds if you want. It can also be used for attacking and it is so powerful that a single rocket would suffice to ruin this island.
    Please let us know in advance if you decide to… I will take a vacation and go to Moscow to watch the news)

    • Eric

      Yep Russia siding with islamists, how low they have fallen, it’s impressive.
      At this rate, it wil be a matter of time before Russia turn Islamic too.

  • costaskarseras

    Cypriots should not see the S400 as a threat against Cyprus as Turkey remains a NATO member, the “protector” of human rights. We can always count on our “reliable guarantor” Britain for protection. She did so in 1974 which resulted in the NATO-Turkish invasion when 200 000 Cypriots were expelled from their land and the town of Varosha, with her permission, has been allowed to become a ghost town. These are no mean achievements.

    These arms will not provide security for the Turkish people but they will be called to pay for them at a time when the economy is not in a good shape. In addition, Erdogan instead of stopping the hemorrhage caused by the Kurdish conflict has driven the country to new bloody adventures in Syria.

    • Sonar

      Same old regurgitated bile , say some thing constructive so WE on this island live in peace and security, just thank NATO for providing an environment so you can have free speech so keep your bile flowing, its you right ,you are welcome from an ex service man

    • peemdubya

      Costas, I don’t think it is a case of “a threat”, it is more like “why did we have to get rid of the S300s to defend ourselves when they can have something better and they are the aggressor???”. As for Turkey being a NATO member, what does NATO rule they must do? Diddly-squat, I presume, as North Cyprus is still occupied.

  • Sonar

    Come on you cypriot hero’s turn on Russia like you turned on the UN are you all hiding in your bunkers counting your brown envelops

  • mehmet abdi

    little boys with big toys..dont work

    • disqus_8q00vR7rLQ

      It would have, but the Turks were crying like little spoilt children.

      • mehmet abdi

        the last i remember .it was your boys doing the crying.

        • disqus_8q00vR7rLQ

          You have a selective memory.

      • Vladimir

        Let me confirm Mehmet’s comment below, I’ve never seen Turks crying, which I cannot say about Cypriot sissies who always cry miserably begging for help.

        • disqus_8q00vR7rLQ

          You are always drunk, that’s why, and they did cry, it’s a fact.

          • Vladimir

            You’re just a slave of our money – will do everything we want. I look down on you:)

  • Barry White

    Spinners !!!!! Very soon it’s Billy NO Mates. Not even a very principled one.

    You really can’t make it up.

    • almostbroke

      But Barry – Russia is our ‘friend ‘ and cannot do anything wrong ‘ ! , when will the ‘pygmies ‘ get the message , the ‘big boys ‘ are at work , ‘business is business ‘ , especially when it comes to arms sales . No one better than the Cypriots should know , arms sales is a lucrative ‘brown envelope ‘ enterprise !!

      • Barry White

        But… But…. But…. almostbroke.

        Brown envelopes for others and above all for Turks is bad.. bad..bad. Brown envelopes for me is good…good…good.

        Russian Missiles are the least of the problem. There are the Russian nucleur reactors being built in Turkey just across from Cyprus, hello Chernobyl! And then there is the pipelayer in the Black Sea steaming from Russia to Turkey to bring billions to Turkey and as a warm up for the Israel to Turkey gas pipeline.

        It’s enough to make the pseudo Elite to miss a meal.

        • disqus_8q00vR7rLQ

          Barry White is an expert on brown envelopes, as he is from the most corrupt country in the world, Great Britain.

          • Barry White

            Another silly sausage is heard from. Knows nothing, all his ‘facts’ are wrong, and makes it up as he goes along. Just like the Cyprob myths he keeps repeating.

            But brown seems to be his favourite colour in times of peace and in war.

            Time to change your knickers, disqus_8q00vR7rLQ. You are getting a bit whiffy and it is best to stand upwind from you.

            • peemdubya

              It’s most probably one of the previous idiots afraid to make themselves known.

              • Neroli

                Don’t worry we all know who it is, it’s Arty!!

            • disqus_8q00vR7rLQ

              Oh dear, still pining for those title deeds?

          • Sonar

            I thinking you hit a raw nerve Barry good man

            • disqus_8q00vR7rLQ

              Barry not a good man, he has no title deeds, therefore he hates anyone or anything Greek.

              • David Wilson

                Barry is Greek. Look at his name!

          • peemdubya

            LOL!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!1

          • David Wilson

            Now that’s hilarious lol

      • disqus_8q00vR7rLQ

        Cypriots?? Don’t you mean the brits?
        This anti missile system isn’t being bought, because of the Cyprus airforce, as we dont have one, it’s being bought because of the RAF.

        • almostbroke

          Cypriots ! There is a cadre of people perpetuating ‘the enemy at the gate ‘in Cyprus ! A ‘few ‘ have made a lucrative living particularly in the ‘arms business ‘ where the ‘rewards ‘ are great provided ‘palms are greased ‘ are you familiar with an ‘end users certificate ‘ ?

        • Sonar

          Realy? Nice try, below the surface NATO forces work together, take it from someone that knows

          • disqus_8q00vR7rLQ

            So NATO don’t mind the Turks buying from their number one enemy?

            • Vladimir

              This ‘demarche’ which you should issue to Russia, as per article above, please issue it and put it into your mom’s anus. That’s how much we care about your opinion or opinion of your f*cking NATO.

            • David Wilson

              Yeah they want to work out why some nations are flogging old clapped out analogue weapons

        • peemdubya

          You continue to write bollo*ks – take a day off.

          • disqus_8q00vR7rLQ

            We will see.

