Murder suspect sought

August 28th, 2017 Crime, Cyprus 11 comments

Murder suspect: Malkit Singh

Police are looking for Malkit Singh, 26, from India, in connection with a murder and are asking the public for help in locating him.

The killing took place on Sunday morning in Ayios Dhometios in Nicosia after a stabbing victim later died in hospital.

According to Cybc, a man and a woman, both non-Cypriots aged 40, were attacked in their apartment around 4am by a man with a knife. The perpetrator stabbed both of them and fled.

The couple were taken to Nicosia general hospital where the man died of his injuries around 7am. His wife is still in hospital after undergoing surgery.

Later on Sunday police said it appeared the perpetrator knew the couple and they had personal differences. The  victim had seven stab wounds, including to his back and chest. The woman had four stab wounds to the abdomen.

Anyone who has information about the whereabouts of Singh is requested to contact Nicosia police at 22-802222, any police station, the citizens’ hotline at 1460 or fill in a ‘crime report’ form on the police’s website.

 

 

  • Douglas

    Once caught,let’s hope the time fits the crime followed by deportation.

  • divadi bear

    If it was winter, he would have been caught by now because of his brown skin. Now though almost everyone is tanned middle to dark brown.
    I hope the police catch him soon ?

  • Firehorse

    I have never experienced racism anywhere else how I have and still experiences racism in this country

    • Mike

      You need to get out more, racism is alive and well in many countries. Ever been to Mississippi or Alabama, Berlin, Birmingham (UK), Paris, Tripoli, Dubai? Cyprus does not have a monopoly on recism or xenophobia although the perception is it sometimes appears otherwise. Sadly no government can ever legislate and police racist activity and comment because human beings are like that. The worst examples I have ever experienced were in West Africa and against other West Africans and in India, in and around what was Bombay against other Indians.

      • DisplayDriver

        “although the perception is it sometimes appears otherwise” why is this?

  • Cyprus Polis pensioner

    Would have been wise to advise the public NOT to approach the person but only call the police!

  • almostbroke

    He Is Indian , it’s ok so to plaster his picture all over C M . No ’26 year old ‘ from Nicosia as is usual when the the perpetrator is a Greek Cypriot !

    • Andies Andrea

      ?????? this guy killed someone and is on the loose> he may kill someone else before he is caught, his picture should be everywhere to get him caught, dont you think that is right??? or you prefer to have his face hidden and if he kills someone else its OK because you have a problem with Cypriots and Indians??? dont not matter where he is from – point is he must be caught before he could kill again !!!!.

      • almostbroke

        The ‘problem ‘ is with the reporting of criminal matters in C M , it seems some of the ‘reporting ‘ in C M is more ‘equal ‘ than others when it comes to the names and descriptions of criminals in this paper it all depends on where the perpetrators come from .

        • Andies Andrea

          most properly , it is a Cypriot news paper for mainly Cypriots >so i guess they put what they like in it as the true hurts some times and they report to not upset there main readers !!!. but in this case they did the right thing and exposed the guys picture so everyone who sees it knows that he is dangrious and must be caught !!!

          • divadi bear

            Andies Andrea
            Please look at the front page of this newspaper. It states: CYPRUS Mail and it’s not just for Cypriots but for everyone living here who does not speak Greek. The languages on Cyprus are Greek, Turkish and English, in that order.

