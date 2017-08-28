Murder suspect sought

Police are looking for Malkit Singh, 26, from India, in connection with a murder and are asking the public for help in locating him.

The killing took place on Sunday morning in Ayios Dhometios in Nicosia after a stabbing victim later died in hospital.

According to Cybc, a man and a woman, both non-Cypriots aged 40, were attacked in their apartment around 4am by a man with a knife. The perpetrator stabbed both of them and fled.

The couple were taken to Nicosia general hospital where the man died of his injuries around 7am. His wife is still in hospital after undergoing surgery.

Later on Sunday police said it appeared the perpetrator knew the couple and they had personal differences. The victim had seven stab wounds, including to his back and chest. The woman had four stab wounds to the abdomen.

Anyone who has information about the whereabouts of Singh is requested to contact Nicosia police at 22-802222, any police station, the citizens’ hotline at 1460 or fill in a ‘crime report’ form on the police’s website.