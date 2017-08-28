Republic born child of Turkish father denied a passport

August 28th, 2017

Child Commissioner Leda Koursoumba hands over her office's annual report to President Anastasiades

 

The child of a Greek Cypriot mother and a Turkish father has not yet been issued a passport, even though the child was born in Cyprus, its parents are married and the family live in the Larnaca region.

A letter Child Commissioner Leda Koursoumba sent on behalf of the parents to Interior Minister Constantinos Petrides has not yet received a reply, the office of the child commissioner confirmed on Monday.

Koursoumba sent the letter to the minister on August 11, asking him to intervene as the child is a citizen of the Republic.

The amount of time it has taken so far to get the document was unacceptable she said.

The child’s parents, who have been married for three years, reportedly applied for the passport for their four-month-old baby more than three months ago ahead of a planned visit to the baby’s grandparents in Turkey, but their request has not been processed due to the father’s nationality.

The mother told daily Politics that all her attempts to get the passport have been in vain and she was treated badly by officials. The parents have approached various responsible government departments both in Larnaca and in Nicosia.

They were told that the child’s birth certificate was not valid as the child’s father is considered a resident of Turkey. His residence permit for Cyprus expires in November 2018.

Also on Monday, the Koursoumba delivered the commission’s the annual report for 2015 to President Nicos Anastasiades.

She told the president that there had been steady progress in raising awareness for children’s rights, but that the government should not be complacent.

“The rights of the child, both as a concept and as an act, are slowly and steadily penetrating our everyday lives, our interpersonal transactions and public debate. The contribution of the media and the people working in the field are essential to this development,” she said.

The report, she added, highlights examples of where children’s rights have been violated, especially those most vulnerable such as unaccompanied migrants who are minors. Significant problems in the area of education are also identified in the report.

She said that positive steps included the modernisation of legislation which protects children in 2014 and 2015, and a strategy to align Cypriot policies and procedures with the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child.

Anastasiades assured Koursoumba that the state would continue its efforts to protect children’s rights and expressed the government’s satisfaction with the work done by the commissioner’s office.

 

 

  • Paranam Kid

    The child is being punished for the GCs’ failure to get a deal with the TRNC.

  • Firehorse

    I am a Cypriot by naturalisation for almost 2 decades and married for 10 years with my Ukrainian wife. We have 2 lovely children. My wife has been denied Cypriot citizenship for all the stupid reasons on Earth. Several times I have been approached to pay so as to “push” the file of my wife which I have categorically refused to do. I wrote a letter to the minister to report the matter and it is over one a half month still no answer. I am now thinking to take the matter to the Ombudsman.

    • Mike

      You really need to do that and get names, departments, phone numbers and as much supporting evidence as you can.

      • Firehorse

        Unfortunately Mike nothing will happen. I am living in this country too long and have seen too many things like this happening.

    • SuzieQ

      Try the European Court and also get in touch with MEP. Good luck!

      • Firehorse

        That’s a good idea!

        • Douglas

          Clearly your Wife meets the Cypriot criteria for obtaining a Cypriot passport,if denied, its best to complain to the EU due to Cyprus not complying with EU Law and a breach of the EU discrimination laws,good luck.

    • Vladimir

      Cypriot scums are waiting for their commission – that’s the only source of income for this miserable nation. Don’t pay!

  • Barry White

    Returning to the times when Cypriot womens’ rights were marginally plus or minus those of a Donkey.

  • Jimmy Dee

    Wara Wara fish paste
    What rights do the greek Cypriots have on the Turkish side.
    Get real.

    • Paralimni

      The child is Cypriot he is entitled to a passport he is a Cypriot like it or not

      if he was born on the other side he would still be a Cypriot with your thinking ?

    • Paranam Kid

      2 wrongs don’t make 1 right. Get real !!!

  • Cyprus Polis pensioner

    Sorry she stands no chance: RoC female not only married a ‘foreigner,’ but one of the invaders, even though he appears to be legally resident – oh sorry, the RoC having issued what one supposes are legal 3rd country residence documents, states he is actually deemed to be resident in Turkey?!?!?

    In that case, sack the official who gave him the residency papers for the RoC then 🙂

    Brits, just wait till you’re deemed 3rd country nationals post Brexit; think it’s bad now, boy oh boy – too many in local and national ‘government’ with axes to grind and grudges to bear 🙁

    • Douglas

      Dinosaur comes to mind 🙂

  • Tee Tee

    Its no surprise the Greek Cypriot attitude towards the Turkish parent and the poor helpless child. Greek Cypriots and Greeks harass Turks in western countries at the smallest opportunity. They only pick on the vulnerable and recruit hate.

  • mehmet abdi

    pure hate in these people

    • disqus_8q00vR7rLQ

      see my post to anon.

  • Anon

    Typical Greek racism…

    • disqus_8q00vR7rLQ

      I wonder why.

  • Stephanie Marcou

    The govt officials who allegedly treated the family badly should be investigated and disciplined if found to be acting arbitrarily. What nonsense the birth certificate not valid…..

    • Paranam Kid

      Not disciplined, but fired.

