Turk-only access to Dherynia beach a ‘shameful’ policy

August 28th, 2017 Cyprus 22 comments

The beach is situated near the fenced-off town of Varosha

The bicommunal group #UniteCyprusNow on Monday slammed the opening of Dherynia beach close to the fenced-off town of Varosha in Famagusta only to Turkish Cypriots and Turkish nationals.

“The recent opening of a beach in Dherynia to just Turkish Cypriots and Turkish citizens is ethnic separation and a violation of human rights and freedoms,” the group said in an announcement.

Turkish Cypriot newspaper Yeni Duzen reported on Monday the beach had been opened to the public but would still be under the control of Turkish security forces who had signed a “protocol” with the ‘Famagusta municipality’.

The “’protocol’ envisages that between May 15 and October 29 the beach would be open to the public.
However, only ‘TRNC citizens’ and Turkish nationals will have access by showing ID. Greek Cypriots and foreign nationals will not be allowed to enter, the paper said.

“The practice where access to a beach is permitted by the presentation of identity papers is an anachronistic and shameful policy of apartheid and cannot under any circumstances be justified,” the Unite Cyprus group said.
“International law provides equal dignity and value to  human beings, and the right to equality and non-discrimination for all, regardless of nationality.”

The group called on the Turkish Cypriot authorities to abolish “this shameful discrimination policy”.
 

 

  • mustafa balci

    This is wrong open it to everybody

  • Kyrenia

    Burkini heaven. A great retreat for the Jihadis. Pardon the pun.

  • Paralimni

    It would have been more beneficial to allow both sides to share the beach and hopefully show they can once again live and share good times together on this island
    but both sides with your donkey brains never thought of this

    • Cydee

      Much too sensible!

  • hornet

    it is because they must wear islamic swimwear – so fully covered with a suicide belt attached 🙂

    • disqus_8q00vR7rLQ

      yep, won’t be long now when the new school curriculum, starts jihadi lessons.

    • Paralimni

      I like your humour you must have some of my DNA

  • NuffSaid

    This is aprtheid. Turkey should be taken to the ECHR for this policy and the EU should cut funding to the north until this aprtheid rule is lifted.

    • guest

      Actually this is how the GCs used to treat the TCs before 1974… Now you know how it felt at that time by the TCs :-)) I am not saying that after all these years, what is happening is right but just pointing out the fact that GCs were imposing this kind of rules and regulations when they were in charge of Cyprus…. Kyrenia and Kyrenia Castle comes to mind + many other beaches where the TCs were banned from entering…..

      • ROC

        show me evidence of this and how far back are you going? we talking about 2017 not decades ago,

        • RebelJim

          Hypocrite, you always talk about 1571

          • disqus_8q00vR7rLQ

            Why not, that’s when the fascists arrived.

      • Bondoboxi

        I remember those days as a kid. Coming down the mountain from Nicosia on the old Kyrenia road you had to pass a check point. Sometimes they let you through sometimes not. Thereafter depending on where you wanted to go there were more check points. One on the road to Five Mile Beach passing Ayorgios or if you wanted to enter the then nice little beach behind Kyrenia Castle. It wasnt nice at all. But how many people today have any knowledge of this. The vast majority of todays readers were not even born at the time. And what will it achieve to do the same stupid things which were done three generations ago today? Nothing.

        • Bondoboxi

          On the humerous side of things…. The national guard soldiers or police always let us through. The reason was our german shepherd dog Rex whom we always took with us. Rex hated uniforms and went into a frenzy whenever he saw any soldiers or policemen. It didnt matter wether they were, turkish, greek or UN… So whenever we were stopped we kids and my mother had all hands full restraining him from jumping out of the window and attacking them. Soon we were the well known Ford Zodiac with the mad dog and they always waved us through….🙈 Why am I writing this. To show the incredible stupidity of this whole Cyprus issue.

          • peemdubya

            Hey, Ford Zodiac, excellent car, full-width front bench seat, column change. loads of room for the family and the kitchen sink (and Rex, obviously!!).

            • Bondoboxi

              Yea, you could put in ten kids, a couple of dogs, all the beach gear and still have space 😂. Indestructible as well. It was a 1957 model, one of those blueish grey ones and it was still running until about five years ago….

        • Vlora

          Sad.

          • disqus_8q00vR7rLQ

            It’s all lies.

      • disqus_8q00vR7rLQ

        I’ve fever read so much BS in one post.

      • Kyrenia

        FAKE NEWS. Let’s just imagine this was true. Wake up, we’re in 2017. No justification unless you’re a Jihadist nut.

      • peemdubya

        It is fine sharing memories of historic deeds, but we must MOVE FORWARD – we may forgive (OK, not 100% possible) but we will never forget what happened between both TCs and GCs. Otherwise our great-grandchildren will still be saddled with “he said, she said, he did, she did, in 1974” . 1974 is not 2017, and there are international rules / agreements which forbid these actions – the authorities need to act NOW and either reverse this local policy or close the beach. When will the great populace rise up and just get on with settlement??????

        • Paralimni

          OK I understand but your Greek mentors started the problem and I apologise if I am wrong

