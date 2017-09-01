Britain ‘cannot be blackmailed by EU over exit bill’

Britain's International Trade Secretary Liam Fox

British trade minister Liam Fox said on Friday Britain would not be blackmailed into agreeing on the cost of leaving the European Union and urged Brussels to move negotiations on to discuss Britain’s future relationship with the bloc.

The third round of Brexit negotiations, focused on settling the terms of Britain’s exit from the EU, ended on Thursday with a warning from Brussels that more work needed to be done before they moved on to discuss future ties.

The British government has been keen to shift talks to a new relationship, seeking to allay business concerns on trade and regulation, but Brussels has demanded progress first on central issues, including how much Britain should pay when it leaves.

Guy Verhofstadt, the European Parliament’s Brexit point man, wrote in Britain’s Telegraph newspaper that while “it is in the interests of the EU for us to secure a close relationship, … we must first agree a methodology for the settling of accounts, secure the rights of EU citizens in the UK and have a frank discussion about the Irish border”.

In Japan with Prime Minister Theresa May, Fox told broadcaster ITV: “We can’t be blackmailed into paying a price on the first part.”

The Brexit bill is a contentious issue both domestically, where eurosceptics are keen to see as little money paid as possible, and with the EU, which is demanding Britain meets its existing commitments to the bloc.

Britain has said it is prepared to meet its international obligations and on Thursday, Brexit minister David Davis said London was willing to offer more than the bare legal minimum.

Fox said businesses across Europe had told him they were keen to see more detail on what Britain’s new relationship with the EU would look like.

“We think we should begin discussions on the final settlement because that’s good for business, and it’s good for the prosperity both of the British people and of the rest of the people of the European Union,” Fox said.

But Verhofstadt said Britain’s efforts to press for “a new customs union” and to recreate the EU’s structures were “in order to continue to benefit from the best elements of the EU, without it being called the EU.

“This is not serious, fair or even possible given the negotiating time remaining.”

  • Douglas

    The EU have never produced any signed off audited accounts in (15) years so the easy answer is to ask the EU sell elected Eurocrats to prove why they are asking for money as part of the ‘Brexit’ ,eventually EU citizens will find out the corrupt abuse of their tax payers money.The sooner the U.K. get back their sovereignty the better in my opinion.

  • Stuart Muir

    How much of the EU’s assets will the UK government receive when we leave, as we are one of the few countries who actually net contributed to this white elephant. This isn’t a one way process bloggers!!

  • Guest

    So when I go to the supermarket and buy stuff, it is blackmail when they require me to pay for it, according to the British view.
    I thought they weren’t supposed to like scroungers, who want something for nothing, but that is exactly what they are.

  • Banjo

    A complicated business is being made more complicated.

    • sportfirst

      Banjo,
      The problem from the outset has been that May’s govt has run scared of the Ukippers and the Brexiteer press. The first rule in negotiations is to ensure you do not overpromise and that your side understands the pitfalls and downsides. May et al have never done this. Even worse they have allowed the media to inflame attitudes rather than manage the expectations. At times I wonder if people actually translate their life experiences into practicalities or totally leave them behind. The delusion among many about the way the exit process actually will turn out is frightening.

  • Gipsy Eyes

    The very idea that the EU will continue to be Britain’s biggest trading partner for decades to come seems to have escaped Liam Fox altogether. Using inflammatory words like “blackmail” may appeal to certain people who frequent this site but as a means of kindling good relations with “our European friends” it’s a total non starter. And yet this is the man who has been charged with responsibility for cultivating our trading relations with the rest of the world. He should be sacked, and a stronger leader would have sacked him.
    The fact is, back in June when the talks started the UK agreed there would be “divorce bill” and agreed to the talks schedule proposed by Barnier By August the “divorce bill” become a ransom and the schedule consigned to the dustbin.
    Davis’s speech today, Theresa May’s clutching at straws to hold on to her tenancy at number 10 and Fox’s monumental incompetence are all evidence that Brexit has nothing to do with what people voted for. Rather it is a section of the Tory party driven by an ideology that the UK and USA can lead the world in spreading free trade globally while Britain, hanging on America’s coat tails can elevate her international standing as a world power.

    • Banjo

      Blimey , I’m getting dangerously close to agreeing with you …. in fact , I think I just did.

      • NuffSaid

        Next banjo you will be asking for a second referendum in order for you to vote remain. Don’t tell Monica!

        • Banjo

          I have actually supported the idea of a second referendum, if it gives us some more clarity as to what we are trying to achieve. I don’t think it would though , probably causing more problems than it answers , just as the recent election did. In any event I would certainly still vote leave , that would only change if the EU altered its central ambition.

          • NuffSaid

            A second referendum would be a resounding win to remain now that most people now have more knowledge of the subject. It world certainly provide more clarity.

            • Banjo

              I very much doubt that , all polls I’ve seen say leave would win by a greater margin.

              The negotiations so far have proved what an unreliable and dictatorship the EU is. Although this last week the government have started to look worse.

              • geecee

                Same way all polls gave the Tories a 20 point lead? Or predicted Remain would win easily? There is a good chance that if there was a brexit referendum and a general election today you would wake up tomorrow having remained in the EU and being governed by Corbyn

                • Banjo

                  What a disaster that would be …. but it wouldn’t happen. You have more chance of governing the U.K than Corbyn does.
                  He got lots of votes by bribing the electorate, but since those bribes have been exposed and its been explained to compo that there’s no way the country can afford his bribes , he would get the usual amounts of vote expected of a loony lefty.

  • Muffin the Mule

    There is no blackmail… it’s a liability UK has known from day one and the EU has outlined exactly how it is to be calculated. We, or should I say the Brexit team, have not bothered, assuming the threat of walking away with no deal would hurt the EU more than us. Utter shambles we are.

  • Veritas

    To all dreamers of a happy Brexit, I recommend you to read an article by the well known Professor of Economics, Mr Barry Eichengreen of the University of Berkeley with the head line ‘Waiting for the Brexit catastrophy”.
    He’s one of the leading experts in the World on finance crisis.
    Just to get a more balanced view of the situation, if nothing else.

    • Vlora

      Thank you.I missed this article and will go through it:))

    • Banjo

      Any Brexit is a happy Brexit .

      Financial catastrophy be damned. The UK economy is vast , too big for a country of its size and as a whole the U.K is too far ahead of most of the world , its needs a slow down , even a shrinking of its economy to bring it more into line with the rest of the world.

      • NuffSaid

        You cannot believe what you just wrote? What utter rubbish Banjo.

        • Banjo

          I do. Think about it , take housing as an example.

          Housing is a major basic need of everyone, foreign investment and a huge population as pushed the cost of housing out of the reach of most young people in the U.K today. So they are forced to either continue living with their parents , rent a small flat or overcrowd into other properties.

          This is having a negative effect on the rest of the economy, too many having little disposable income left to spend and are being forced to borrow more. The UK consumer economy is stalling due to this and personal debt rising.
          The international draw toward the U.K must be reduced.

          • NuffSaid

            That can only be done by raising taxes for non-uk/eu nationals. London is overpriced due to the uk government turning a blind eye to the money laundering that’s prevalent in the city with the world rich oligarchs and criminals using the city as a place to invest. Ultimately, the uk governments general policy towards housing has been lacking since the 80’s.

            • Monica

              Wow !
              I agree with your last sentence.
              And that is applicable to all past versions of the political parties.

            • Banjo

              If you’re in full possession of the facts , you’d know that housing policy has been lacking since the day some fools elected Blair.

      • Guest

        One of the funniest things about the Cyprus Mail website is the absolutely barking mad comments that appear from time to time. Yours sets a new standard, that will be very hard to beat.

        • Banjo

          That’s my achievement for the weekend then.
          Do let me know won’t you , if you do find something that surpasses my effort.

          • Guest

            I certainly will, but you have set the bar very high.

            • Banjo

              I do try.

              • Guest

                The Bob Beamon of daft comments!

    • Stuart Muir

      Doom Doom! we’re all doomed I tell you!

      • Monica

        And David Davis is following another good quote :- “Don’t tell ’em, Pike” !
        It gets them frustrated 🙂

  • AnalogMind

    Berlin is going down the tubes and it knows it.

    • gentlegiant161

      Yeah of course.. dream on…

  • kimberworth

    The UK should pay its dues and demands, brexit will mean low wages all safety laws abolished, it will be a 3rd world country that is what the right wing press and their backers wish for thank goodness i left the country. Don’t blame Germany they invested in engineering production and long term not taking quick profits, when i was in Germany doing national service in 56-58 there were 12 marks to a pound it wasn’t too long before it eventually landed up at 3 marks to the pound because of UK being inefficient, just look at the rubbish bikes and cars for example and to pay extra for a heater in a car fitted nothing will change to the good exiting the EU.

    • Monica

      Have you forgotten that UK money helped to rebuild Germany after WWII ? … To help it grow and prosper (at the expense of needy projects deferred in the UK).
      If you were young enough, I’m sure Germany would like you in the new EU Army !

      • kimberworth

        Can you inform me where i can buy a british car, they maybe built in the UK but certainly are not british, Honda,Toyota,Nissan = Japanese Range Rover Indian. You obviously didn’t read or unable to read my former comment. On bikes and cars the japanese showed us the way in engineering in fact Datsun now Nissan were the first in, the Mini was a good example it cost more to make than it could be sold for a loss was made on every car sold,German BMW moved in and again showed the way and in fact with Bentley/Rolls, actually my father when he retired from the police used to deliver ford cars for Silcock Collins and many a time by the time he delivered it windows had fallen in the doors,even no oil in the gearbox,oh by the way i am 80yoa and a retired engineer but still active with a motor bike.

        • Monica

          If you are going to rely just on the ‘ownership’ of a business, rather than take into account where the business is registered for tax and for whom it gives employment …. You are going to be going round in world-wide circles.
          Typical man …. Can’t get further than thinking about his little bit of ‘metal on rubber’ !
          On the other hand … What about the UK owned businesses in Cyprus and other countries, run by British, selling imported British products, paying taxes and employing non-British in those countries ?
          As regards engineering. I have a relative who was apprenticed at Rolls Royce at their headquarters in Derby. He eventually became part owner of an UK engineering company with subsidiaries in the US, Switzerland, South Korea and supplies equipment world-wide.
          There are two sides to a coin !

          • kimberworth

            Yeah, i had auntie who moved to america in the 50s she was a dress designer/maker and designed and made miss america dresses so what is your point. Also i visited Rolls car making approx 30 years ago a typical british company that did not invest in R&D the engines that were produced were way past their day and when unleaded fuel came in they were stumped, so they went to germany BMW for a suitable designed engine

            • Monica

              They don’t make Rolls Royce cars in Derby 😉
              I suppose you don’t fly much either !

              • kimberworth

                You again misread what i printed,where is Derby mentioned? Actually at that time they were built in Crewe later moving to Goodwood when bought by the Germans. Not much flying now but managed to fly round the world 3 times married 4 times,had a great life not being abusive and recognising we all have our opinions rightly or wrongly.

                • Monica

                  No !
                  You misread my previous comment … I mentioned Derby.
                  You just persisted to stick to the car trade.
                  Some of your trips by air were probably powered by engines developed in Derby !
                  Married 4 times ? I’ve been happy with one and we don’t tend to argue much 😉

        • Banjo

          Not to be pedantic but Nissan is French , it’s owned by Renault.

          • Gipsy Eyes

            Amazing isn’t it? Even the French can manage to takeover a Japanese brand and they belong to the EU. Does make you wonder how the all conquering mas of advocates of free trade can’t even hold on to UK companies.
            I watched Davis on TV this afternoon sucking up to the Americans big time. Amazed me how no one pulled him up on his history of the UK’s economy. He managed to go from a rural agricultural England to “free trade” missing out the Empire the horrors of the industrial revolution and two world wars as he waxed lyrical about how free trade and capitalism have made the whole world better off. Perhaps someone should remind him how many children die every day from lack of clean drinking water and how people in his own backyard are forced to live in fire traps due to lack of decent housing in the UK.

            • Banjo

              You make somebody valid points , but they don’t stop free trade from being a good idea and benefiting the world. Also being in the hasn’t prevented anyone from buying companies.

          • kimberworth

            It is actually a partnership ie Nissan-Renault

            • Banjo

              It started as a partnership, but Renault has and is buying more and more of Nissan , today it owns most of the company.

  • Alexander Reuterswärd

    if the UK pay, they have nothing to baegain with in other negotiations and the EU can get whatever they want at no cost.

    UK have to get their parts throgh and use their final payment as the tool.

  • gentlegiant161

    Says the disgraced mp Liam Fox who had to resign from the front bench for gross misuse of parliament procedure and letting his good friend live in a house rent free that the taxpayer was footing the bill for.
    Speaks volumes about May that she bought back him and Gove out of the wilderness

    • MisterSamsung Galaxy

      White collar crime is ripe apart from 2-3 countries globally.

      • gentlegiant161

        That’s a ‘whataboutery’ reply doesn’t make it alright because others do it.
        Fox made more than one error , another was the biggest dodgy expenses claim of any MP, and allowing his boyfriend to sit in on Defence meetings.
        John Profumo did a lot less and was thrown out for life ending up a nobody
        That Fox is now back in government even surprised his own party.

        • MisterSamsung Galaxy

          Not saying it’s ok. Saying the problem is a lot bigger than we think.

      • Guest

        Most countries draw the line at having criminals as ministers, though.

        • MisterSamsung Galaxy

          Not really.

  • Alex

    The undemocratic unelected, high tax, toffs in Brussels are starting to panic, a new large, low tax competitor is about to be born next door, best thing for the Brits, about time for the EU.

    Watch Germany (the EU’s master) after Merkel get’s anointed after their election. Britain will be their best friend and they will make Brussels do a deal. Germany needs the UK market, German exports will trump Brussels arrogance and spitefulness.

    Germany once again get’s to chose whether Britain is friend or foe – everyone will watch Mummy Merkel before she get’s pensioned off.

    It will be 1966 all over again, except this time it will be all over now……

    • gentlegiant161

      Hope so they won the world cup that year !
      Rest of comment is piffle dribble

    • Muffin the Mule

      Dream on Alex… you’ll get to the nightmare.

      • Alex

        Notice that the mule does not even bother to defend his beloved EU. Like all lemmings he prefers the undemocratic elites – who know better than he does. Shame on all mules……

        • Muffin the Mule

          EU needs no defence from me.

          • Alex

            That is true, the EU is already a disaster without the mule making it worse…..

            • Muffin the Mule

              Check 2017 growth rates….some disaster eh?

              • Alex

                I wonder why the lazy mule chose 2017?
                Would it be because the UK outperformed the EU in the previous six years?
                EU growth rates – even the useless Obama beat your insipid growth rates,, now that Trump is in charge the USA is leaving you behind.
                The EU economy is a disaster, this is supposed to be the largest economic engine in the world, but look at Greek, Spanish and Portugese unemployment.
                The EU is simply a large Ponzi Bubble waiting to burst. Unfunded pensions, long term static growth, huge migrant issues, demographic time bomb ticking……..

  • Dynosavros

    Britain made a wrong decision on the illusion it can be again indepedent super power and take a place with USA/Russia etc. They have just miscalculated the case. They must now pay the price unless they find a way to cancel their decision.

    • Monica

      Check the speech by David Davis in the US, which has just been televised on Sky News live.

      • NuffSaid

        And?

    • Alex

      You meen you would like to cancel a democratic vote to leave the despots you so admire. Voters never make wrong decisions, they live with their consequences, unlike despots who throw stones and say the decision was wrong and should be cancelled.
      You give democracy away so easily, which is why you are welcome to the German euro club….

