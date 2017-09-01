Putin warns N. Korea situation on verge of ‘large-scale conflict’

September 1st, 2017

Putin warns N. Korea situation on verge of ‘large-scale conflict’

A missile is launched during a long and medium-range ballistic rocket launch drill

Russian President Vladimir Putin warned on Friday that the tense standoff between North Korea and the United States was on the verge of large-scale conflict and said it was a mistake to try to pressure Pyongyang over its nuclear missile programme.

Putin, who is due to attend a summit of the Brics nations in China next week, wrote in an article published on the Kremlin’s web site ahead of his trip that he favoured negotiations with North Korea instead.

“It is essential to resolve the region’s problems through direct dialogue involving all sides without advancing any preconditions (for such talks),” Putin wrote.

“Provocations, pressure, and bellicose and offensive rhetoric is the road to nowhere.”

The situation on the Korean Peninsula had deteriorated so much that it was now “balanced on the verge of a large-scale conflict,” said the Russian leader.

North Korea has been working to develop a nuclear-tipped missile capable of hitting the United States and has recently threatened to land missiles near the US Pacific territory of Guam.

On Monday, Pyongyang, which sees joint war games between the United States and South Korea as preparations for invasion, raised the stakes in its stand-off with the United States and its allies by firing an intermediate-range missile over Japan.

“In Russia’s opinion the calculation that it is possible to halt North Korea’s nuclear missile programmes exclusively by putting pressure on Pyongyang is erroneous and futile,” Putin wrote.

A road map formulated by Moscow and Beijing, which would involve North Korea stopping work on its missile programme in exchange for the United States and South Korea halting large-scale war games, was a way to gradually reduce tensions, wrote Putin.

  • Alan Graham

    Yep we have seen this in the past but it did not involve hot heads.

  • Paranam Kid

    The US will probably take it to the edge of the cliff, but not push it off because of the disastrous consequences. But the stand-off may last quite a while to come yet since the US does not believe in dialogue with NK.

    • Ennimore Emmtis

      Isn’t it more the case that they have given up on dialogue, bribery, and all the other soft options which have been tried for decades and produced no result?

      • Paranam Kid

        Just a very short bit of history.

        1950-53 Korean war: “Over a period of three years or so, we killed off – what – 20 percent of the population”, Air Force Gen. Curtis LeMay, head of the Strategic Air Command during the Korean War, told the Office of Air Force History in 1984. That 20% amounted to some 3 million people! The US dropped 635,000 tons of explosives on North Korea, including 32,557 tons of napalm.

        By 1953 American pilots were returning to carriers and bases claiming there were no longer any significant targets in all of North Korea to bomb, so they just dropped their bombs in the sea. In the Spring of 1953 US warplanes hit 5 of the largest dams along the Yalu river completely inundating and killing Pyongyang’s harvest of rice. At Nuremberg after WWII, Nazi officers who carried out similar attacks on the dikes of Holland, creating a mass famine in 1944, were tried as criminals and some were executed for their crimes.

        The US Army’s clandestine deployment of biological weapons (BW) in North Korea and China during the Korean War is suppressed info. An International Scientific Commission (ISC) was convened in 1952 to travel to North Korea and China to investigate the BW allegations. After compiling the record, the Commission determined that the testimony and evidence was overwhelming that the US Army had deployed biological weapons in war at several identified places at specific times.

        You should by now understand why NK is phobic about the US & its intentions, and why it needs an effective deterrent – nuclear weapons.

        In 1994 the Clinton administration hammered out an agreement with NK, requiring NK to stop enriching Uranium & weapons production. NK stuck to its side of the deal. But the next US president, that luminary George Dubya, in his state of the union address in 2002, labelled NK part of the “axis of evil”, scaring the hell out of NK. The US further violated the Framework Agreement by delivering only 15% of the fuel it promised North Korea. The US subsequently fabricated evidence (experience used later to fabricate evidence of Saddam’s WMD) that NK was not honouring its side. So the left NK no other choice but to restart their nuclear programme, and in 2005 announced they had the weapons. Surprised?

        Nevertheless, NK has repeatedly proposed to halt its nuke program if the U.S. and South Korea will stop their war games practicing to bomb the North, i.e. to stop their simulations of an existential threat to NK. Needless to say, the US is not interested to stop that & is not even interested to try to understand why NK behaves the way it does. The US has decided that NK is a danger to whole world (don’t laugh, they are serious), which is a sick joke considering the countries the US has literally destroyed (apart from NK), and the millions of people it has killed around the world.

        So, as far as so-called “soft options” you mentioned are concerned, there have not been any, and, as with every “bad guy” dealing with the US, it is a 1-way street where the US dictates what is good for the world & how others should behave & stick to the rules set out by the US but not for adherence by the US itself.

        Sorry for the long answer but it is necessary to explain the context of where we are today.

        • Plasma Dawn

          For some 50+ years NK had no nuclear weapons to use a deterrent and yet the US and its allies have not attacked or invaded NK — and not for lack of opportunities or capability to do so. The nuclear deterrent argument doesn’t hold water.

          • Paranam Kid

            Don’t tell me that, tell the NKs. Tell them you are an expert from a country where the rationale similarly does not hold water but that it still it has that deterrent.

            • Plasma Dawn

              In the absence of a relevant answer or rebuttal you are reverting to your old strategy: attacking the commenter and switching the subject.

              For some 50+ years NK had no nuclear weapons to use a deterrent and yet the US and its allies have not attacked or invaded NK — and not for lack of opportunities or capability to do so. The nuclear deterrent argument doesn’t hold water.

              • Paranam Kid

                In what way did I attack you? In what way did I change the subject?

                I daresay that I have given a darn sight more insight above into NKs possible thinking, contrary to you who just state arrogantly that the “nuclear deterrent argument doesn’t hold water”, without any further explanation.

                I did not make the decision to “go nuclear”, so don’t pick an argument with me. If you don’t agree with the NKs about their reasoning why don’t you let them know what you think? If you’re a true expert I am sure they will be interested to hear from you, and don’t forget to add context, that is always important.

                • Plasma Dawn

                  You see what you want to see. I refuted the argument in your comment that NK really needed nuclear weapons to use a deterrent, whether the argument was yours or the NKs. This is because there were no more attempts to attack or invade them since the end of the Korean War. You did not not make the decision to go nuclear as a deterrent, but you brought it up more than once, now and in the past.

                  On the contrary, it was bellicose NK who always threatened and attacked the US and SK in numerous instances such as the USS Pueblo incident in 1968, Kim Il-sung’s attempt to invade the South with China’s assistance in 1975, the digging of numerous invasion tunnels leading to Seoul, the torpedoing and sinking of the SK corvette Cheonan, the artillery shelling on the Yeonpyeong island resulting in military and civilian deaths, the threats to bomb US cities, Guam, etc.

                  • Paranam Kid

                    Interesting, so that bolsters your argument as to why the deterrent argument does not hold water. Tell them, maybe you will be able to convince them to drop the whole venture & fall in line with what the Empire demands.

                    BTW, like it behaviour in the Persian Gulf (or is it the US Gulf now?), the US has a habit of provoking those it wants to engage in war or war-like activities. The USS Pueblo “strayed” into NK’s territorial waters.

                    As for the threats to bomb US cities: do us a favour & can that nonsense. They haven’t even mastered a decent IBM trajectory.

                    • Plasma Dawn

                      The Pueblo was in international waters according to the US, but it doesn’t surprise me whom you choose to believe. When you dislike someone, nothing they say or do can ever be true or right again.

                      The US did not provoke the digging of the tunnels, the artillery shelling on the Yeonpyeong island, the unsuccessful attempt to invade the South with China’s assistance in 1975, or the torpedoing and sinking of the SK corvette Cheonan. These are all genuine NK provocations consistent with their bellicose and militaristic totalitarian regime.

                      Your argument that NK haven’t even mastered a decent IBM trajectory is lame. First, they have made giant strides in their missile technology and nuclear devices. Second, it has been clear to all military experts that it is only a matter of time, when rather than if, until their threats will have real substance behind them. No threat made by these crazed people should be dismissed or taken lightly as you naively and irresponsibly suggest.

                    • Paranam Kid

                      It does not surprise me whom you choose to believe as you always obediently believe what you get fed by your government and/or its semaphore the MSM. It’s like the vicious attack on the USS Liberty that, according to the government was a “mistake”, and which should under no circumstances be brought up with the attacker. Has nothing to do with this subject, but all to do with your gullibility, as with whatever you are fed about NK.

                      The US’s razing of NK has provoked all of NK’s subsequent activities;.you may believe what you want, that’s your privilege, so use it 🙂

                      But tell me 1 thing: what is the rationale for a tiny country in the ME, possessing an army more powerful & technologically advanced that all its potential adversaries put together, having the world’s most powerful army with the world’s most devastating nuclear arsenal, and that tiny country still insisting on its own nuclear arsenal?

                      Is it because that tiny country is exceptional, no normal rules can be applied to it, neither in terms of international law nor in terms of military logic? Or is there a more deep-seated rationale?

                    • Plasma Dawn

                      Sorry, not discussing any tiny country in the ME or USS Liberty. Not the topic of this article. You will not succeed in sidetracking me into non-related topics.

                      MSM has nothing to do with the Pueblo incident other than reporting what the US Navy claimed. Normal people who are bereft of your secret and mysterious non-MSM intelligence sources (which remain unnamed o this day) can only get their news from the media. You, on the other hand, must either get your news from fringe internet sites or straight from God’s/Allah’s/[your favorite deity’s] lips and then have the nerve to sneer at the lowly, fake-news, cheating MSM.

                      The US’s razing of NK happened during the war 60+ years ago and never recurred since, nor were there any indications it would happen again. Not a good reason to impoverish and famish your country and build a nuclear arsenal all of a sudden 60+ years later.

                    • Paranam Kid

                      Your mistake is that you believe, or want to believe, that the only media sources are MSM sources & government propaganda, but luckily the world is richer than that & there are sources that give unbiased, proper, well analysed information. The mentally lazy cannot cope with that so prefer to just gobble up what is spoon- fed to them, straight from the horse’s mouth as it were, without questioning. After all: we are not to question why, we are but to do & die. Right?

                      The Holocaust happened 75 years ago and never recurred since, nor were there any indications it would happen again.
                      The last attack against Israel happened years ago and never recurred since, nor were there any indications it would happen again.
                      So, there is not a good reason for Israel to keep a minority apart, impoverish and famish it, and exterminate it slowly, and in addition build a nuclear arsenal all of a sudden 70+ years later.

                      But hey, double standards has always been the hasbara standard, what with Israel being exceptional your disapproval criteria don’t apply to your “country”, only to other countries.

                      In any case, like I said, don’t tell me about your disapproval of NK’s decisions & choices, tell the NKs directly. And if you want to build & retain credibility with them, tell them everything, explain clearly & transparently as to why you disapprove, and why there are rules that apply to certain countries & not to others.

                      Unlike on this forum, where you can run away from uncomfortable subjects, you will not be able to do the same when you are with the NKs. So be prepared with a proper answer when they ask you “why couldn’t we have a nuclear arsenal, whereas other non-UNSC countries can, incl. that tiny country in the ME that pretends to be under continuous existential threat when it does not even know the meaning of the word?”.

                      Hopefully you will be more successful in persuading the NKs to abandon their nuclear programme than the US with its provocations & threats.

                    • Plasma Dawn

                      In the absence of any knowledge of what your secret and mysterious sources of information are, I say they are all worthless, biased, and unreliable — or worse: downright nonexistent and your are making it all up. I am calling your bluff. Prove me wrong by showing your cards.

                      For the last time, I will not be discussing Israel, hasbara, and the rest of that nonsense, all of which is irrelevant in this case but is an excellent space filler when you have nothing better to say. Unfortunately, this leaves very little, if anything, to address relating to NK in your usual mile-long irrelevant litanies and lame attempts to sidetrack the discussion towards your lifelong morbid obsession, Israel. I will not give you that satisfaction no matter how hard you try.

                      In light of the above, the discussion about NK seems to have come to a dead end. Feel free to have the last word, as usual, but count me out.

                    • Paranam Kid

                      I understand you don’t like the hard truth, nor to be confronted with your double standard hasbara nonsense.

                      But rest assured, there really has been no discussion about either NK or your beloved “country”. I am not interested in your opinion that NK does not have the need or even the right to have nuclear arms, which is why I have been telling you from the beginning of this thread to go inform the NKs of your opinion directly.

                      I only gave you a heads up to be well prepared for questions about double standards, esp. those concerning the nuclear arsenal of your beloved “country”, assuming you have the honesty to tell them where you are from & that you are an expert on war machines, warfare, all manner conventional arms, and nuclear arms. Oh, and also add to that list your excellent knowledge of Korean history.

                    • Plasma Dawn

                      If you are not interested in my opinion that NK does not have the need nuclear arms then simply do not reply to my comment. Your lengthy rants attest to the exact opposite. Also, do not lie in my face and do not put words in my mouth, I never said they did not have the right to have nuclear arms.

                      Furthermore, it is crystal-clear that your real objective is not to have a serious discussion on whatever the current topic is but to provoke and use any reason under the sun to invoke Israel and sidetrack the discussion.

                      Lastly, you will always skirt the question about your mysterious and secret sources that are so superior to the regular media and will never identify them. I repeat: this makes them worthless, biased, and unreliable — or worse: downright nonexistent and you are making it all up. If you are unable to cite your sources, your claims are not worth the paper they are written on. This is how it goes in the real world.

                    • Paranam Kid

                      Sure PD, whatever you say. I understand your frustration to not be able to come up with the cogent arguments to back up your hasbara-based/style nonsense. For you your MSM sources are sacrosanct, even when governments, incl. that of your beloved “country”, have been proven to lie to your face you refuse to see reality. You even go as far as covering up for your beloved “country’s” crimes, such as the USS Liberty incident, or apartheid & genocide against the Palestinians, to mention but a few in a long list.

                      Anyway, that’s your choice, your entitled to it. If you ever decide to go to NK & get to meet KJU, give him my regards. Ciao 😉

                    • Plasma Dawn

                      You are insanity personified. You are not capable of commenting on the time of the day without injecting Israel into the discussion. It is a free world so keep your morbid and unhinged monologs coming, but remember you are talking to yourself.

                      I will only discuss the article and your exclusive sources of information — nothing more.

        • Ennimore Emmtis

          Well thanks Kid for the rather long history lesson. Shame you didn’t start the lesson a little earlier and mention that the Korean war started when North Korea INVADED South Korea armed with Russian equipment and the support of Russia and China in order to IMPOSE Communism on the whole country and that the USA, with the FULL SUPPORT of the UN, and the involvement of 16 other countries, stepped in to support South Korea and their fledgeling democracy.

          If you start a fight (NK) be prepared for whatever the consequences turn out to be!!!!

          And, by the way, you mention only the NK losses of life, but I believe SK losses were comparable since, in the early days, NK conquered most of the peninsular including Seoul. You present a very one-sided version of history I’m afraid. Why is that?

          • Paranam Kid

            The tension between NK & SK had been brewing, with numerous cross border incursions by both sides going back to 1949, and the US had to restrain SK’s dictator of the time, Rhee Syngman, not to invade NK. So it was a tos-up as to who would invade 1st.

            The US got full support of the UN? I see, so Truman was so convinced of his case that he decided to bypass Congress, and the UN was so independent that the mission was put under the US flag.

            Support with SK’s fledgling economy? At the time of the war, and 3 years after its end SK was still governed by the dictator Rhee Syngman.

            The losses of life: you wanted to read that as NK’s only, though it does not say that in my comment. That loss was for NK + SK, and was probably closer to 4 million, but let’s not quibble over a million.

            You say I present a 1-sided version of history? It seems to me that all you do is regurgitate US propaganda justifying its global ambitions & raising a country to the ground that had not even attacked it.

            • Ennimore Emmtis

              No, I am no supporter of the USA either and actually have some sympathy with your views of it’s ‘global ambitions’ etc. However the USA action was in line with the then West’s policy of ‘containing’ Communism and as I said, 16 other nations took part and lost lives, so it wasn’t just the USA. With hindsight maybe they would have been better letting Communism expand so more people discovered what a disaster it is!!!

              But if K J-U is allowed to develop a nuclear missile capability that would reach the USA West Coast and therefore Europe and the UK and even Cyprus (if he could find it on the map), would you sleep easier at night?!!! Should the USA wait until NK does indeed attack them (and lose a few cities) before responding?

              But anyway, this is drifting off your original point which claimed that NK was and has been open for a dialogue but it’s just the USA that doesn’t want any. Sorry I just don’t believe that but sadly I’ve reached the end of my attention span. So, Roger, Wilco and Out.

              • Paranam Kid

                Thank you for your input & feedback, believe it or not I do appreciate it.
                I do not feel at ease with NK’s having a nuclear capability, but I don’t have that with Israel’s, Pakistan’s, and India’s either. And I don’t even have it with the US’s either because of all those countries, leaving the European ones aside for now but including NK, i believe the US is the most prone to use them. After all, Trump has asked “what is the point of having nuclear weapons if you don’t use them?”

                On that point I will bow out too. Bye now.

