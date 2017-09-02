Some 22,000 patients to be outsourced to private sector by end of 2017

Around 22,000 patients will be outsourced to the private sector by the end of the year as part of a major project to reduce hospital waiting lists, health ministry general secretary Christina Yiannaki said.

Speaking during a press conference, she told reporters 5,000 MRI scans will be funded by the health ministry to a tune of €135 per examination.

This was implemented on August 2, following a Cabinet decision, Yiannaki said.

Starting September 4, the ministry will be funding €40 for ophthalmological examinations which are expected to reach 20,000.

According to Yiannaki, patients eligible for the ophthalmological tests should have been on a patient waiting list before or on August 31, 2017 and have an appointment after November 1 this year.

The last ophthalmological appointments eligible for government funding are on December 31.

A total of 55 private eye care professionals across all districts in Cyprus are available for eligible patients to choose from.

The health ministry has also called for tender MRI scans for 470 thalassemia patients and 1,150 multiple sclerosis patients, Yiannaki said.

The deadline for tenders is September 7.