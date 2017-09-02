Some 22,000 patients to be outsourced to private sector by end of 2017

Nicosia general hospital

Around 22,000 patients will be outsourced to the private sector by the end of the year as part of a major project to reduce hospital waiting lists, health ministry general secretary Christina Yiannaki said.

Speaking during a press conference, she told reporters 5,000 MRI scans will be funded by the health ministry to a tune of €135 per examination.

This was implemented on August 2, following a Cabinet decision, Yiannaki said.

Starting September 4, the ministry will be funding €40 for ophthalmological examinations which are expected to reach 20,000.

According to Yiannaki, patients eligible for the ophthalmological tests should have been on a patient waiting list before or on August 31, 2017 and have an appointment after November 1 this year.

The last ophthalmological appointments eligible for government funding are on December 31.

A total of 55 private eye care professionals across all districts in Cyprus are available for eligible patients to choose from.

The health ministry has also called for tender MRI scans for 470 thalassemia patients and 1,150 multiple sclerosis patients, Yiannaki said.

The deadline for tenders is September 7.

  • costaskarseras

    This is not a kiss of of life but a continuous blood transfusion from an anemic economy which cannot afford it. To remind you that from the beginning of the economic crisis private medical care for thousands of people became unaffordable and they had to seek help from the NHS. Apparently, today the state hospitals care for 70% of the population with 800 doctors and the private sector is looking after only 30% of the population and has 1800 doctors. The state doctors should be paid the appropriate salaries and the public must appreciate their services. No profit from pain.

  • Douglas

    Good initiative for people waiting for a long time for important medical treatment to improve their quality of life.

  • Cydee

    Why? You are starting a new ‘national health service’ and the first thing you do is give a gift to the private sector: is this a secret ‘deal’ to allow the new system?

    • SuzieQ

      That’s a good theory–it has an element of truth….

