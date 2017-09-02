Anastasiades says no connection between election and Cyprob efforts

September 2nd, 2017 Cyprus, Cyprus Talks, Divided Island, News 78 comments

Anastasiades says no connection between election and Cyprob efforts

President Nicos Anastasiades in Troodos on Saturday

PRESIDENT Nicos Anastasiades said Saturday there was no connection between next year’s presidential elections and efforts to reunify the island, as he reiterated his readiness to return to negotiations at a moment’s notice but the Turkish side was unwilling to do so.

Anastasiades said the Turkish side had recently made “unacceptable” statements regarding the future but he was not prepared to engage in a blame game with the other side.

“We are not, linking the presidential elections with the procedure to resolve the Cyprus problem, not in the slightest,” the president said on the side lines of a visit to Troodos mountain. “I have already made it known that I am prepared to return to the negotiating table at any moment, provided certain conditions that the UN Secretary General himself refers to in the proposal outline, are met.”

Talks between the two sides in Switzerland broke down acrimoniously early in July without any sight of resumption. Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci accused Anastasiades of being more interested in next year’s elections than resolving the island’s division.

On Saturday, Anastasiades said it wasn’t right for Akinci to accuse the side whose properties he held by force and whose rights he violated, that it must accept any Turkish Cypriot demand with preferential treatment not found in any other constitution in the world.

The president said resumption of the talks was not up to the Greek Cypriot side.

“It appears there is an unwillingness from the Turkish and Turkish Cypriot leaderships since they are talking outside the UN parameters and the usual about the supposed need to live side by side, etc.”

Print Friendly

You may also want to read

  • Lysander

    Comments on everything concerning the Cyprus problem are getting quite predictable – or should I say always have been?

    I’m absolutely not interested in a mediocre, self-serving politician’s views, however much he may happen to be the current president of the RoC. What’s really saddening me is how differences between the communities are constantly being amplified by those who stand to gain by the status quo. Russia, Turkey, lucky tenants of TC properties, to name but a few.

    Has anyone else made the obvious link between CyProb and Brexit? Both serve the haves, and depend on fooling the have-nots into voting the right way.

  • kypselian

    Akinci is a clown. He is holding our properties and land by force. He is pointing the enemy’s gun to our Nikos head and then blame him for talks failing.

    • HighTide

      If you wish to use circus language, Anastasiades is a juggler in search of balls. Akinci is neither an enemy nor holding a gun, he has the missing balls.

      • Vlora

        Beautiful.

    • Cyprus 74

      Akinci has always been the puppet, one cannot take anything that he said serous,

      • HighTide

        You don’t have to. Nobody cares.

    • Steve Peri

      Grow up Woman!!!!!! 63 to 74 i could’nt go to my village Lapta Lapitos where is my rights?

      • Maz

        Can you go there now??

        • Steve Peri

          25’december 1963 Xmas day my father was shot in ayorgi by eyoka and buried in a gamini with his car we found him after 52 years and gave him a proper burial in Lapta Lapitos.

          • Anon

            Im so sorry to read this …
            It’s this part of Cyprus history that the nationalists & Greek propaganda merchants
            ‘Choose’ to forget and have been trying for over half a century to bury …
            #RIP

          • Vlora

            Sorry to hear it.

  • Anon

    If only I had a £€$ for every time this clown of a President says ‘ I will not engage in the blame game ‘ ……
    And then blaming Turkey and the TCs for everything…

  • Nazaret Shamlian

    Excuse my ignorance Nico ,I can’t help but think you are not giving us much hope for the future of the ‘talks’.
    In the last paragraph you are saying …..
    “It appears there is an unwillingness from the Turkish and Turkish Cypriot leaderships since they are talking outside the UN parameters and the usual about the supposed need to live side by side, etc.”
    The whole world knows that with those ‘UN parameters’ have led us absolutely nowhere since 1963/1974.
    Unless of course you regard the ‘talks’ as a sort of a prestigious ‘day job’.
    You are also saying…..
    you are in ‘readiness to return to negotiations at a moment’s notice but the Turkish side was unwilling to do so’.
    How do you intend to ‘return to negotiations’ unless you WIN the election!
    I am sorry Mr President but if you really want to be keen to ‘return to negotiations’,you ought to win the Presidential elections in February 2018 first.
    So you see there is a connection between the Presidential elections and the CyProb

    • hh faris

      Nazaret Shamlian, Well said!

      • Vlora

        ureme Bajram

        • hh faris

          Thank you Vlora.

    • Iron mike

      I think he meant that he will return to the negotiating table before the presidential elections in February and not after

    • Maz

      GCs ready to negotiate the whole whole world knows this Turks have another agenda which they will never achieve get used to it. Maybe you should be urging your puppet leader to show some good will and stop blaming the GCs for everything

      • HighTide

        It’s always laughable to have the “whole world” quoted that could not find Cyprus on the map and could not care less.

        • Costas

          are u getting paid for trolling?

          • HighTide

            You would not get a penny for your irrelevant post, you super troll.

        • Maz

          That’s what I thought when Nazaret used it in her post which I replied too, I was being sarcastic

  • Kibristan

    Not engaging in a blame game? No sh*t 🙄

  • almostbroke

    Is he having a laugh ! Of course the Cyprob is connected to the election ! If the elite like himself could dispense with the vote and not have to ‘lower’ themselves to ask the great ‘unwashed ‘ for their vote he would , normally they would treat the electorate as ‘gum on their shoe ‘ except when it comes to garnering votes , whatever it takes , all ‘refugees to their homes ‘ or election, you know what the outcome will be ! The electorate haven’t cottoned on to the fact that the country was set up by and for a rich and elite minority for their exclusive use and benefit , to plunder the coffers of the state for themselves , family , relatives and those in the ‘inner circle ‘

  • costas

    Cyprus needs a solution but Turkey never shows goodwill, so what is the point in the continual blame game, chronic shiiite

    • HighTide

      Cyprus already has a solution.

      • Nazaret Shamlian

        Yes!
        Cyprus has had both an unofficial ‘solution’ in 1974 and an official one in 1983 when the TCs set up their own government in the North.

      • Iron mike

        You mean a Turkish imposed solution The one you get from the end of a gun by superior force Is that the one you mean_?

        • HighTide

          A Greek Junta imposed solution.

          • Iron mike

            Yes the Greek fascist and the Turkish military between them

  • Les

    Cyprus problem – what Cyprus problem? Everyone is living in peace and security – what more do you want for your family and friends. GC and TC need to put these old goats out to pasture. Bring in some new ideas and innovative thoughts – this is only achievable with young leadership.

    • HighTide

      After nearly half a century nobody is waiting anymore for “young leadership” starting from scratch. The chances to avoid partition are gone, squandered by the South. The job ahead is to secure the same security and peace the island enjoyed in the past decades.

      • Les

        You are probably right. What TC and GC need right now is an ‘Association Agreement’ wherein they commit to finding areas of mutual interest and step-by-step work towards creating confidence in society that may eventually lead to stronger bonds. Lets face it the TCs want the Turks out of Cyprus more so than the GCs want it so they are motivated. It is just that the GC leadership is uncompromising and that scares the TCs as they see it as the GCs wanting their fiefdom back. Time for a different approach to this issue.

        • HighTide

          The borders have been open since many years and there is no indication that bonds have developed. Step-by-step moves would have to start with ending embargoes, without that there is no confidence building up in the North. The TRNC economy, such as it is, has been greatly improved through billions of investments from Turkey and the majority of citizens here do not want Turkey “out of Cyprus”. This will never happen anyway.
          The unwillingness of southern politicians not to consider two independent states with friendly relationships, as is the case all over Europe, can only be interpreted as hanging on to the dream of being in charge of the whole island. There is no other logical reason.

  • JS Gost

    Totally agree with him. Politics here are totally corrupt with the electorate not exercising their democratic right (that millions have died defending) to clean the cesspit out and the CyProb will only be solved if it meets every ones highly diverse goals with no individual prepared to compromise. So about 1% of the population should vote in the elections and only 1% will ever be satisfied with a potential ‘solution’ to Cyprob. This is why Cyprus is S.C.R.E.W.E.D. Before we can even mess around with this issue we don’t even know if we are Greeks, Greek Cypriots or Cypriots. I know who I am….

    • costas

      the ruling elite are educated from Athens

  • mehmet abdi

    same crap

    • Adele

      Different day.

  • Douglas

    Hey you can try and fool the world but you surely cannot fool yourself 🙂

    • HighTide

      He can and he does.

  • Alexander Reuterswärd

    he dont want to enter a blame game and mention that the reason the talk is stalled is the Turks 😉

  • Eye on Cyprus

    Also: no connection between sunset and nightfall.

  • Stanlio

    Anastasiades said it wasn’t right for Akinci to accuse the side whose properties he held by force and whose rights he violated, that it must accept any Turkish Cypriot demand with preferential treatment not found in any other constitution in the world.

    Fine and correct sentiments, which all normal people would agree with. But what we Cypriots want to see you do is go into negotiations with Turkey and the Turk minority on the island with these words guiding your approach.

    • HighTide

      Turkish Cypriots are the majority in the TRNC and that is irrevocable.
      Whatever anyone dreams of, this is the final solution.

      • Stanlio

        ‘The final solution’. Interesting and revealing choice of words.

        • HighTide

          I made it clearer for you to relish.

          • Stanlio

            Is that why you changed it?

      • Iron mike

        I think its the Turkish army and the Turkish settlers that are in the majority

        • HighTide

          Well, the 180.000 TRNC citizens who are currently eligible to vote are all Turkish Cypriots, locally born or naturalized like your immigrants in the South.

          • Iron mike

            Immigrants ?You moron I was born here my parents grandparents and great grand parents were born here Most of the settlers were born in Turkey

            • HighTide

              Immigrants who wish to obtain TRNC citizenship have to go through similar procedures as your new citizens in the South, except they do not have to pay for it.
              All 180.000 voters and their families are now Cypriots just as your naturalized Lebanese.

              • Vlora

                Please don’t forget those Armenians, Romanians, Bulgarians,Russians and Iranians who are citizens here .

            • Oh Come ON!

              I don’t think he was referring to you or other indigenous GCs. I think he was referring to Russians and Chinese etc who have paid for citizenship.

  • Paranam Kid

    Who on earth is he trying to kid? He really takes the Cypriots for idiots, this cat is incredible.

    • Vlora

      yes.

    • Vova Khavkin

      He needs a doctor, urgently!

      • Paranam Kid

        I would say lock him up & throw away the key !!

  • SuzieQ

    And he expects us to believe this? It’s like me claiming to be “young, gifted and black”!

    • Eye on Cyprus

      I’m sure that you qualify for at least 2 out of 3.

      • SuzieQ

        I wish!

        • Eye on Cyprus

          May your wishes all come true.

    • Vova Khavkin

      Beyond help. Lunatic asylum is waiting for him.

  • AnalogMind

    Name one constitution in this world that affords special treatment to a minority such the TCs are seeking to gain in Cyprus. Because there is none.

    • Banter

      So you have for example: 6 GC and 3 TC voting on something needed by TC but not GC. Would the GC vote in favour? Given what went before I think not! There is very unlikely to be any fairness in a majority ruling a minority. It’s not rocket science working that one out! Equality is the only way forward!

      • HighTide

        And tiny Cyprus has equal power in EU decision making.

        • Iron mike

          But in the European Parliament. It has only 6 votes according to the size of its population

          • HighTide

            You conveniently forget to add that all major EU decisions need unanimous vote of the Council where Cyprus has the same veto right as the other 27 much larger member states.

      • geecee

        what would be a fair example of something that TC want but not GC?

        • Oh Come ON!

          …in the run up to 1974, no Enosis.

    • Banter

      I’ll research that one!

    • mehmet abdi

      what treatment are you referring to..who is asking you for anything..we just want our rights..end of..

      • geecee

        disproportionate representation in the parliament. How can some people’s vote count as 1.5 votes ?

        • mehmet abdi

          when the governrment is not fiit for purpose ..

      • Maz

        Blame Turkey we’ve done everything to help you out but you choose Turkey a country that doesn’t respect rights of any kind.

        • Orhan Ozdes

          Like tha cat helped himself with a piece of liver.

          • Maz

            Don’t understand your reply, is it a Turkish riddle?

    • Orhan Ozdes

      Name me a country that her illegal national guard forces declare war on her own citicens and commit all sorts of atrocities agsinsa unarmed noncombatant people. We have the mass graves and thousands stil missing to prove what ı just said.

    • Oh Come ON!

      The constitution of Cyprus?

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close