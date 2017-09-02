Rush for golf resorts was flawed policy from the beginning

IN HIS public spat with businessman Nicos Shacolas, Paphos mayor Phedonas Phedonos claimed that some of the alleged irregularities regarding Turkish Cypriot land were aimed at enabling the former’s company, Cyprus Limni Resorts and Golf Courses, to build two golf courses in the area. How interesting that a shrewd businessman, like Shacolas, would want to build not one, but two golf courses in the western part of Cyprus.

The majority of Cyprus’ golf courses are now the ownership of a big bank which took them over in order to reduce the loans held by the developers that made them in the hope of selling holiday villas. The villas were sold, but the golf courses proved unviable businesses because of the big costs of maintaining and operating them and the inadequate number of paying customers. For the developers, the golf course was not a one-off, cost of sale, but an annual cost that had to be paid long after the holiday villas were sold.

Whether Limni Resorts will go ahead with the building of two planned courses, after the experiences of other developers, is not our concern. Our concern is the misguided government policy on golf courses, which underlines the little amount of thought that goes into its formulation and the superficiality with which important issues are approached. When Giorgos Lillikas was the commerce minister of the Papadopoulos government, he decided that for Cyprus to become a golf tourism destination about eight courses would be needed, because golfers demanded variety, and licences were duly issued.

Predictably, there was no examination of the environmental impact and, more vitally, the depletion of water resources. The fact that long droughts were a regular occurrence and Cyprus depended on desalination to meet water demand was ignored. It was not rational management of scarce water resources. Worse still, some of the course owners made agreements with the government for agricultural water rates. The developers were using subsidised water to keep their courses green and to sell villas.

The irony is that golf tourism never took off and it is not because we have not built eight courses yet. When our policy-makers were developing their plans, they might not have considered that Cyprus was a bit far away from our target market of European golfers, for whom Spain – the golf tourist’s destination – is much closer and easier to fly to.

Perhaps the bank that has now taken control of most courses will come up with a plan to make them viable, but we doubt there will be any more being built in the near future. The market has taken care of that, even though it has not stopped that waste of our scarce water resources.

  • Kevin Ingham

    Thing is when the course becomes an unprofitable run down money pit I assume the “owners” of the course (or receivers in most cases) then look at upping membership fees to repay the white elephant they have taken possession of?

    So you pay an over inflated price for a villa “on” a golf course, you see the golf course fall to bits , but to protect your “investment ” in the villa “on” the golf course you have to pay extortionate green fees to keep the value of your villa up- hilarious.

    Anyone who owns a golf associated villa in Cyprus should be taking heed of what is happening at Wentworth – some Chinese guy has bought it and wants to introduce a £100,000 debenture to allow you to retain your membership (golf courses are very expensive things to keep up to scratch)

    The alternative is to let it go to seed or close it down and/or apply to build more houses – leaving the diddies who paid the premium on their property that allowed the course to look great when it was first built looking at a massive equity loss

    For the record. I can see the point of a villa by the sea as a selling point (or one close to local amenities and facilities) but a golf course ?- your neighbours are probably going to be amateur golfers themselves and they are the most pretentious and boring species on the planet

    • peemdubya

      Kevin, the 4 Paphos golf courses aren’t “falling to bits” (although Aphrodite Hills has disease on all greens so they are on temporary greens for the foreseeable future while they sort this out – good for visitors as 18holes and a seat on a buggy is only 35euro instead of something approaching 100euro) but the golf villa issue won’t go away. Minthis Hills are building villas to-order (as opposed to the Uk model of building an estate then hoping the houses sell) and there are development plans afoot to further develop the course area to satisfy the promises made to potential buyers re extra-curricular (ie non-golf) activities. Fees at MH have been held for 4yrs at 2250euro and it is hoped that 2018 will remain the same. The 2 courses owned (held) by a local developer (Aristo) were handed to Bank of Cyprus to settle outstanding loans, and one (Secret Valley) has been taken over by Troon Golf, and is showing signs of serious investment without raising annual fees. As for your final sentence, the majority of golfers in Cyprus ARE “amateur golfers” so that means that they are, in the main, “the most pretentious and boring species on the planet” – not fair, as the majority have retired to Cyprus to enjoy the weather / setting / life and get some serious golf under their belts after x-amount of years working their socks off to support a UK life. Do you play golf, by any chance????

  • cyprus observer

    So true. I once did a one page spreadsheet estimate of costs and revenues over a 5 year period for Elia golf course in Paphos. Being an accountant, I was curious to know how such an investment could ever pay back. My simple spreadsheet based on my assumptions showed that there was no possibility of this ever paying back….. no matter how I cut the numbers. How then did this venture proceed? It was complete financial disaster from day 1. Inevitable. And who now owns it? The bank! For a nation of accountants and lawyers….. all I can say is that they are not very good ones.

    • Neroli

      We can tell – it’s the lawyers and accountants who run the country – Mr A and his mob!

      • disqus_8q00vR7rLQ

        Mr A is the president, so you are correct he does.

        • Neroli

          And not very well!

    • peemdubya

      You could most probably do this for the majority of golf clubs Worldwide and come to the same conclusion – I am presuming you are working on members’ fees / pay&play projections etc? Don’t forget social functions (parties, exhibitions, etc) which rake in enormous amounts of money, and wages are a pittance.

  • Terryw45

    So, if golf is a failure, let’s push…..’Marinas’, plan ahea
    d

    • Neroli

      Yep, it’s Marina Hub now, and where are the boats??

    • peemdubya

      LOL!!!!

  • Kevin Ingham

    No doubt about it there are lots of people who want to own a villa by a golf course, but that is not “golf tourism ”

    I spoke to a friend of mine who recently who had come across for a football game. I asked if he brought his clubs for a round and he said no- not worth the time and the expense was his answer.

    He then proceeded to tell me about a holiday to Turkey he and his friends had recently returned from and had done every year for the last few years.

    5 star all inclusive “golf holiday” that included two round a day on really good courses, good food, good service, great pools, entertainment, all your golf buggies etc included and the cost was ridiculously low – that is “golf tourism” He doubts there is anywhere in Cyprus that can begin to remotely match it on quality, let alone value for money

    So yeah I’m sure there are lots of people who have bought property in Cyprus next to a golf course and use the course regularly, but tourists are beating a path to where they get biggest bang for their bucks .

    • disqus_8q00vR7rLQ

      Fantastic, now that you have informed everyone here about your experience, you can move there. Bye.

      • Kevin Ingham

        I live in Cyprus and love it here,but I’m not a golfer. The guy I know whose story I informed you of is a golfer (a very good “scratch” player ) has been here before, played here before and gave me his honest opinion

        He’s played most of he tough championship courses in the UK in all sorts of weather, but his idea of a golfing “holiday” isn’t what Cyprus is offering- that simple

        • Neroli

          Take on notice of him! Whatever you say you will be branded as a terrible Turk and tell you to go and live there – as he’s already done!

  • Douglas

    I would support you in that thought and the golfers have caught on 🙂

  • Douglas

    They built gold courses,sorry golf courses to mainly sell over inflated priced villa’s now they have all been sold,the golf courses are now neglected and history 🙂

    • Nigel Howarth

      You have to wonder whether there was any intention of building these golf courses in the first place or whether they were a ‘marketing exercise’ to attract overseas property buyers.

      • Michael Fox

        I.m sure the CTO had the golf venues at the top of their marketing list last year !!

    • Bob Ellis

      Has Elia in Paphos sold the one villa that has been built ??

      • Neroli

        Who on earth would want to live next to those goat farms!

  • Jeremy Rigg

    Many years ago I owned a small hotel. I considered the idea of building a bowling green in the garden and subsequently asked a “parks superintendent” that I knew how to go about it. He said……….”ey lad, when they’re’ a bowling they aint a’ drinkin.” I didn’t build it.

    • Vlora

      sad.

    • Neroli

      Excellent!

    • peemdubya

      JR, LOL!!!!

  • Sir_Humph

    Will spare you my thoughts on Cyprus business practices and “ambitious” government plans.
    On the water situation, CM you are right – businesses that consume should pay a fair whack.
    But on the attractiveness of Cyprus as a golf destination it’s the same old problem. Not a lack of courses. Not flying time – many British and Western European golfers are looking for variety, are bored with Spain, troubled by the security situation in Turkey. And are prepared to fly to the Gulf or Bulgaria.
    No Cyprus, it’s cost. Again! Make the prices reasonable, maintain the quality of the courses (don’t cut back on green keepers) and the market will grow.
    Maybe the bank who owns them will understand this. Maybe…

    • Bob Ellis

      Friends of mine fly drive to the north, fly to turkey have an all inlcusive break and 7 rounds, taking their partners and it is still cheaper than 7 rounds in Cyprus. Needless to say better courses and better service.

      • disqus_8q00vR7rLQ

        Any reason why you don’t move there?

  • Neroli

    Someone on here the other day commented that the banks had lent Aristo another €20mil to build a golf course at Kividhes does anyone here know about a golf course there?

    • Bob Ellis

      Probably a stealth golf course. The debt exsists but the course is invisible.

    • Barry White

      Not sighted the golf course, but there are some very fine houses in Kensington. Perhaps a coincidence?

  • Neroli

    There are no shrewd businessmen here, only’businessmen’

    • Kevin Ingham

      I considered myself to be a “businessman”, but I had a reasonable moral imperative and the threat of legal sanction that kept my activities relatively straight (making decent money is still possible under those parameters and I’m not a greedy person)

      However, some of the practices I’ve seen here make me look like some wet behind the ears greenhorn – some of these operators must have suckled on a fox’s teat, because they have they art of the stitch up totally stitched up- I kid you not . They know every con going and have the “powers that be” backing them up.

      I haven’t been totally conned yet, but I’ve had my fingers go well above body temperature a few times and there are lots of people I know in Cyprus who have been well and truly screwed over by the system and still don’t even know it – they are still to receive their shafting and they still don’t even know it’s coming (and I don’t have the heart to tell them)

      • Neroli

        Believe me most of us here have been conned one way or another, be it losing ones money in the financial crisis – as many did, and let me also say there are many decent honest people and businesses too! The business’s I was referring to are the members of the underworld in Cyprus who are known as ‘businessmen’

  • disqus_8q00vR7rLQ

    Hindsight is a wonderful thing.

    • Barry White

      It is indeed, disqudLQ, and current failures are often based on repeating past policies and practices. Something very familiar.

      ““Those who don’t know history are doomed to repeat it.” ― Edmund Burke … “He who doesn’ t understand history is doomed to repeat it.”

      • disqus_8q00vR7rLQ

        Great, maybe you should send that message directly to the UK, I’m sure they would appreciate your concerns too.

        • Barry White

          Will forward it to the Palace. Prez Nik can send one of his secret letters to Downing street with the information.

          I am sure that Mrs May will drop everything and snap to attention when it arrives with a Nicosia postmark.

          • disqus_8q00vR7rLQ

            She will be too busy, there’s too many paedophiles and crooks in the UK. Only the other day I read a story on the BBC app, that a young lad was groomed and passed around 30 to 40 men. Disgusting.

            • Barry White

              You are probably right. She and many other leaders are very tired about hearing as you describe about the Cyprob.

              • disqus_8q00vR7rLQ

                As the UK is the instigator of the problem, i feel that they should do more, however as they are corrupt and have an appetite for money, they will always favour the Turks, and to hell with the ex – colonials.

          • Neroli

            They will be waiting with anticipation!

    • Bob Ellis

      Insanity: doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results.

  • divadi bear

    How many golf courses, 18 and 9 hole, are in operation on ” little” Cyprus ?
    The Cypriots are the biggest people of copy-cats I have ever experienced. They don’t seem to want to put their NPBs into gear and think of anything new, just copy ” the neighbour ” and make it a bit bigger and or better !
    What they don’t realise is that it does not stop at the initial cost of establishing a golf course, but also maintaining it to a good standard and the money for that is often not available.
    Some friends from Germany used a golf course belonging to an hotel in Limassol. They were most disappointed after playing one game. Grass on the fairway was so long it took a long time to find the ball. The sand in the bunkers was murky and looked like it had never been raked since the day the course was built. The land was so uneven with many rocks sticking up, causing the ball to bounce off course if it hit one.
    They never played here again.

    • Michael Fox

      Sounds like that course should have been marketed as a “Golf experience” LOL

    • peemdubya

      Sounds like Viklia, near Limassol?

  • Bob Ellis

    The whole Limni exercise is a typically pathetic Cyprus corrupt business exercise. From the broken prospectus for the business that has the Shacolas family walking away with a profit before a ball has been struck (if ever) to the unneccessary motorway that Cyprus cannot afford.The recent land scandal is one of many that have dogged the Limni project, all of which have been swept under the table or paid to go away. Cyprus needs realistic sustainable investment in the appropriate areas and in the appropriate geography. As always money and corruption will win and the cesspit will get that little bit deeper. Unfortunately a principled man will fall to the usual parasitic wolves, whilst the sheep stick their heads a little further where the sun does not shine.

    • peemdubya

      Bob, you old cynic, you….lol!!!

