September 5th, 2017 Americas, Russia, World 24 comments

Putin: Russia reserves right to further cut U.S. diplomatic mission

Russia reserves the right to further cut the number of U.S. diplomatic staff in Moscow, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday, in response to what he called Washington’s “boorish” treatment of Russia’s diplomatic mission on U.S. soil.

Speaking after U.S. officials ordered Russia to vacate diplomatic premises in several U.S. cities, Putin said he would order the Russian foreign ministry to take the U.S. authorities to court over alleged violations of Russia’s property rights.

“That the Americans reduced the number of our diplomatic facilities – this is their right,” Putin told a news conference in the Chinese city of Xiamen, where he was attending a summit of BRICs nations.

“The only thing is that it was done in such a clearly boorish manner. That does not reflect well on our American partners. But it’s difficult to conduct a dialogue with people who confuse Austria and Australia. Nothing can be done about it. Probably such is the level of political culture of a certain part of the U.S. establishment.”

“As for our buildings and facilities, this is an unprecedented thing,” Putin said. “This is a clear violation of Russia’s property rights. Therefore, for a start, I will order the Foreign Ministry to go to court – and let’s see just how efficient the much-praised U.S. judiciary is.”

The U.S. order for Russia to vacate some of its diplomatic properties was the latest in a series of tit-for-tat actions that began when former U.S. President Barack Obama, late last year, expelled 35 Russian diplomats.

The Obama administration said it was retaliating for Russian meddling in the U.S. presidential election, an allegation that Moscow has denied.

In July, Moscow responded, ordering the United States to cut the number of its diplomatic and technical staff working in Russia by around 60 percent, to 455.

Moscow said the move aimed to bring the number of U.S. and Russian diplomats working on each other’s soil to parity.

But Putin said that the latest expulsions ordered by Washington bring the number of Russian diplomats on U.S. soil to below parity.

He said that the United States was erroneously counting 155 Russian diplomats working at the United Nations headquarters in New York as being Russian diplomats on U.S. soil. If they are removed from the equation, Putin said, Russia has fewer than 455 diplomats in the United States.

“We reserve the right to take a decision on the number of U.S. diplomats in Moscow. But we won’t do that for now. Let’s wait and see how the situation develops further,” he told the news conference.

The United States has ordered the closure of the Russian consulate in San Francisco and two buildings housing trade missions in Washington and New York.

U.S. President Donald Trump took office in January, saying he wanted to improve ties with Russia. But relations have been damaged by accusations from U.S. intelligence officials that Russia sought to meddle in the presidential election.

U.S.-Russian relations have also been badly strained since Moscow’s annexation of Crimea in 2014 and the subsequent separatist conflict in eastern Ukraine, developments which led Washington to impose sanctions on Russia.

Trump, himself battling allegations his associates colluded with Russia, grudgingly signed into law new sanctions against Moscow that had been drawn up by Congress.

  • Paranam Kid

    The US does not want a proper relationship with Russia; Russia is 1 of a growing list of enemies of the US. North Korea, Iran, China, Venezuela, Syria, Palestine, Pakistan, Bolivia, etc. are not doing what the US (and in some cases Israel) wants them to do.

    • Plasma Dawn

      The reverse, or course can be said of Russia not wanting proper relationship with the US and kicking out more than 60% of the US diplomatic staff, 755 persons, back in July. No one in the real world is 100% evil or 100% good, including all the countries you mentioned above.

      • Paranam Kid

        Note that it is the US that 1st started this ridiculous nonsense when Obama kicked out a number of Russian embassy staff from the US.

        This is indeed a black-white situation, absolutely no doubt about that.

        • Plasma Dawn

          Those who live in a black & white world are color-blind, thus handicapped by definition.

          Any idea why Obama kicked out a number of Russian embassy staff from the US? In any case, that number was only 35, more than 21 times smaller than the massive expulsion of 755 US staff Russia disproportionately ordered in July.

          • Paranam Kid

            There are times when one needs to be black-white in order to cut through the garbage, which is the case here.

            Obama kicked them out because of the alleged Russian hacking, for which there was absolutely no evidence at the time, and that is still the case today, if anything the allegation has been shot to shreds by now. You don’t agree with that, so please present the fact-based evidence that proves beyond reasonable doubt that “the Russians did it”.

            • Plasma Dawn

              It is not up to me to provide any evidence, nor could I do it even if I wanted to as I’m not privy to such intelligence. On the other hand, on what exactly do you base your claim that there was absolutely no evidence at the time? What inside knowledge do you have about what the US intelligence agencies knew or didn’t know at that time?

              • Paranam Kid

                Sorry baby, you keep turning logic on its head. You made an allegation, so you have to provide evidence. It is as simple as that.

                • Plasma Dawn

                  My evidence is the claim by the US president and the heads of the US Intelligence agencies based on the findings of those agencies. What is your proof that those claims were false? Are you in the possession of a secret document showing a concerted conspiracy by the US government and its agencies to concoct a story about an imaginary Russian interference in the US elections? If the answer is positive, show your cards, we’d all like to know. If the answer is negative, what is that the basis of your claim that there was absolutely no evidence at the time? To refute a lie you must present positive proof.

                  • Paranam Kid

                    A mere claim is NOT evidence. They made a claim that Saddam had WMD, and unashamedly fabricated evidence to prove it.

                    They also made a claim that Gadaffi was slaughtering innocent civiians in 2011 when all he said & turned out to be doing is fight Islamist militants.

                    Both claim were blatant lies, as we all know now. In a court of law their statement as evidence for Russian hacking would be thrown out by the judge, simply because a statement does not constitute evidence. So their statement along the lines of “trust us” can be discarded in the absence of hard, fact-based evidence.

                    • Plasma Dawn

                      By the way, Muammar Gaddafi did fire on his own people while he was fighting Islamist militants and Saddam did have a long history of atrocities committed against his own people and of using poison gas on them and against Iran, not to even mention Osirak.

                      That aside, nothing in your claims of the past blunders constitutes proof that the current findings are inaccurate or worse, false. A court of law would not accept past criminal behavior as proof of the crime on trial. Your claim that “there was absolutely no evidence” is a definitive statement rather than a personal opinion or an expression of doubt. As such, you also need to present proof supporting your statement and evidence of past behavior is simply not enough.

                    • Paranam Kid

                      I did not imply that either of those 2 gentlemen were innocent choir boys, nor that they did not commit atrocities. My point is that the “reasons” to go to war against them were excuses, not real reasons. Saddam did NOT have weapons of MSM.

                      Gadaffi was targeting armed rebels, and not firing indiscriminately on his own people. He undoubtedly hit innocent people, but his targets were militants. In any case, “to keep Gadaffi from firing on his own people” the coalition was supposed to only ensure a no-fly zone. But the Obama administration and its European allies exploited that opening to mount a full-scale “regime change” war, thereby also betraying the Russians who had agreed to vote in the UNSC for what was sold as a humanitarian intervention.

                      The negative cannot be proven, as you admitted yourself recently. Just a statement that “the Russians did it” can be refuted by “no they did not”. What is clear is that you have no fact-based evidence simply because you have not been able to read about any because there is none.

                    • Plasma Dawn

                      The negative can be proven too. If you claim the sun sets in the east, it is a no brainer to prove the opposite.

                      What you must have meant is that is impossible to prove the nonexistence of certain things, but that is not exactly what you did in your original comment. You said “there was absolutely no evidence” which is totally different from “I believe there was no evidence”, “I don’t know of any evidence”, “I don’t believe the evidence”, etc. By making a positive and absolute statement about the nonexistence of evidence (e.g., “there is absolutely no God”) you expose yourself to the rigors of logical proof and have to provide your own evidence supporting your assertion.

                    • Paranam Kid

                      No, there is absolutely no evidence is exactly what I meant. Evidence that is not presented to anyone, which is the case here, does not amount to evidence. And fabricated evidence does not amount to evidence either.

                      10 months down the road of the hacking “incident” there is still no fact-based evidence that has been presented to anyone, therefore the conclusion is that there is none. I repeat: if you know of evidence present it, or say where it is available, whatever, but playing cat & mouse is not going to do the trick for you.

                    • Plasma Dawn

                      This is not how intelligence services work, be it US or any other country. They may, in some rare cases, present the evidence or the conclusions of that evidence to the public, but by and large the evidence is classified as it would otherwise compromise sources and methods. Your conclusion is both premature and wrong and you may never see any evidence because the aim of the intelligence services is not to convince you, Joe Shmoe, but to convince their exclusive clients, namely the US government, agencies, and the president.

                      It is naive to the nth degree to expect any evidence to be released to the public, but even so the conclusion that evidence that is not presented to anyone does not amount to evidence is not even logically sound. The overwhelming majority of intelligence findings and evidence are never released to the public — it would be insane to do so — but fact alone that doesn’t invalidate one iota of those findings and evidence.

                    • Paranam Kid

                      You may know how intelligence services work in Israel, but that is not how it works in the US. The intelligence services have always released certain information, and there are certain ways they approach issues and those approaches are in the public domain. There are also the statements of intelligence officials to armed services committees & such like, statements that are in the public domain with evidence presented.

                      Then there are leaks, of which the unintentional ones are most interesting, there are reporters who have a good network of information, and who can on the basis of all this piece things together. I agree it is not possible to always piece together 100% of the picture, but enough to to come to a conclusion that either there is sufficient evidence beyond reasonable doubt or there is not.

                      Now you have been trained to accept whatever the government tells you, even if they have proven themselves to be unreliable or blatantly lying. You feel comfortable that way, and that is fine. You also feel comfortable helping to spread their propaganda because you have been trained to do so.

                      It is obviously impossible for you to break out of that mould because independent thinking is beyond your capabilities. But 1 thing is sure: there is absolutely non proof “the Russians did it”, they only “evidence” is: “trust us”, which is the evidence you swallow, Good for you.

                    • Plasma Dawn

                      I will not discuss or analyze myself so half of your comment is you talking to yourself. This is also an unacceptable norm in this forum which you routinely disregard and break in your attempts to invalidate opposing views by whatever means at your disposal.

                      I don’t know how intelligence services work in Israel anymore than most other people, but you are wrong because they have always released certain information and there were numerous leaks too, just like in the US. Claiming otherwise is evidence that you are not very familiar with the Israeli and international press in that regard.

                      True, the US intelligence services have always released certain information, this being exactly what happened in the Russian interference case where they released their final conclusion—not the actual evidence—to the public. However, there have been preciously few cases in the past where they disclosed the actual evidence to the public, the kind of hard and convincing evidence only the president and a few others would see. Again, it would be extremely naive and unrealistic to expect those services to provide Joe Shmoe with the details of their findings.

                      Bottom line: you may or many not believe the US intelligence services in the Russian interference case but you do not have a leg to stand on with your claim that “there was absolutely no evidence” because you were not privy to their findings and they are not required to satisfy your personal demands for proof. At best, you can claim that there was absolutely no evidence presented to you, Paranam Kid, a claim which should always be true.

                      I’ve had enough of this inanity. This concludes this conversation.

                    • Paranam Kid

                      I don’t pretend to know anything about the Israeli intelligence services or the way they operate, and I did not intimate anything as such. But with your claim that “This is not how intelligence services work, be it US or any other country” you are saying that you do know how they work, only to retract that statement in your next comment. In other words, with your usual hubris you pretend a lot but when pushed to explain, you produce …… hot air.

                      The US intelligence services do release certain info pertaining to their evidence, be it through press releases or in hearings during special committee sessions, or even in off the cuff remarks. This has nothing to do with them presenting anything to me or your good friend Joe Shmoe. I am talking about what is in the public domain. And, like I said before but which you refuse to see, there are other channels of info that also provide pieces for the puzzle.

                      You may refuse to accept that for whatever reason, that’s your business, but the fact that after 10 months no one has been able to find any evidence, and the intelligence services themselves have made contradictory remarks, stated untruths, the DNC has behaved in an evasive way to keep the FBI out, etc. etc., proves beyond reasonable doubt that there is absolutely nothing.

                      If there really was something, the US would have confronted Russia with the incontrovertible, irrefutable evidence, their hatred of the Russians would have seen to that. But that simply has NOT happened in 10 months & we are still no nearer to understanding what the Russians did than we were when the Democrats came up with this canard.

                    • Plasma Dawn

                      Victory celebrations are a bit premature. What I meant about Israel was that I had no extra inside knowledge like you seemed to imply now and other times. You, on the other hand did the very thing you accused me of. You said “I don’t pretend to know anything about the Israeli intelligence services or the way they operate, and I did not intimate anything as such” but then you also said “but that is not how it works in the US“. The first quote states lack of knowledge about the Israeli intelligence services while the second quote implies the opposite. You cannot state that this is not how it works in the US without having good knowledge of how both services work. Thus you have contradicted yourself. Besides, I don’t believe you know about the US intelligence services one iota more than what most people can glean from the media (your secret, mysterious, and irrelevant sources not included).

                    • Paranam Kid

                      Victory celebrations? Haven’t the foggiest what you are rambling about. Anyway, sorry to disappoint you: I have not contradicted myself. Yes, I lack knowledge about the Israeli services, never claimed anything else, esp. in comparison with a battle-hardened Israeli soldier, albeit ex, like you.

                      And although the US is Israel’s lapdog in my respects, their respective intelligence services do not operate & communicate in identical ways, so your claim that knowing one means knowing the other is simply false.

                      I have no direct knowledge of the US services, never claimed I did, but I do not have to rely on the MSM garbage like you because I have access to alternative channels, like I told you before. So I do get a better insight about them as to how they operate & to what extent their communications are reliable. Those sources, which are not mysterious except for you, are irrelevant for you indeed because you have been trained (army & hasbara) to not question anything (“we are not to question why, we are but to do & die”), to swallow all the crap you are fed, and to regurgitate it in order to project a certain picture. Fine, but don’t expect the rest of the world to also live in that bubble.

                    • Plasma Dawn

                      You cannot claim the US and Israeli intelligence services do not operate & communicate in identical ways without having good knowledge of both. If you know both services well then you contradict yourself because you also claim you lack direct knowledge about the Israeli and the US services. If don’t you know both services well then your claim that they do not operate & communicate in identical ways is without any foundation. You cannot make an intelligent and fact-based comparison without knowing one and the other, which you claim you don’t.

                      Spare me the fiction of your alternative channels. Unless you have your own intelligence agency and are sworn to secrecy, your mysterious sources that cannot be named and openly cited either do not exist or are as good as non-existent. In the same spirit, I have secret sessions with aliens who tell me everything, the absolute truth, but I cannot reveal who they are — only that they told me you are making things up and none of what you claim about your alternative channels is true. Prove me wrong.

                      Your morbid compulsion to insert personal attacks, moronic assumptions, and baseless allegations about your opponent will never add one iota to the validity of your arguments. Their substance and their obsessive repetitiveness ad nauseam will, however, cause any decent person to want to puke.

                      This conversation has hit a dead end. I do not intend to waste my time one more second in this thread.

                    • Paranam Kid

                      I can safely state that I know nothing about Israel’s services, and claim safely that, although knowing nothing about US services I get more insight into them indirectly, there is nothing contradictory in that. I could not care less whether you accept that or not, that’s your problem.

                      As for my sources, I understand they will continue to be a source of envy to you because you realise I am better informed than you, what with the nonsense you accept to be fed for lack of initiative to find something better. I could not care less, however, about your opinion of my sources. Suffice to say that your obsessive attack on them, and your obsessive attempts to make me look ridiculous, merely proves your intense jealousy & lack of proper, well-informed arguments.

                      As for my personal attacks, spare me your usual victim-playing sob-sob stories (somehow they fit though). Your incapacity to prove me wrong or to show that my arguments are specious, or even downright spurious, is hidden behind incessant personal attacks on me, my credibility or mental health. So, unless & until you decide to behave & start discussing in a clean, measured manner, I will continue my way of commenting as I see fit. Take it or leave it.

                      Funny how you end your commenting the same way these days, but you keep coming back. Poor, pathetic PD.

                    • Evergreen

                      Even then,Ms.Plasma Dawn, no country had any right to invade either Saddam’s country or Libya. It was v.v wrong.

                  • Evergreen

                    Incidentally I have went through the statements you have mentioned.

                    • Plasma Dawn

                      Huh?

