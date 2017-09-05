Turkey not willing to turn words into action

September 5th, 2017

Turkey not willing to turn words into action

New German ambassador Franz Josef Kremp

President Nicos Anastasiades set out to defend his handling of the talks in Crans-Montana again on Tuesday, saying that Turkey had not been willing to turn words into actions during the last stages of the Swiss negotiations.

Anastasiades, who has come under fire from various quarters since the talks broke down on July 6, was speaking during a ceremony at the presidential palace to receive the credentials of the new German ambassador Franz Josef Kremp.

“We deeply regret that Turkey’s unwillingness to negotiate within the framework set by the UN Secretary-General, and in particular Turkey’s intransigent stance on the key chapters of security and guarantees, and its insistence on maintaining guarantees, troops and intervention rights in reunited Cyprus, did not allow for positive outcome during the Conference on Cyprus in Crans Montana this past July”, Anastasiades said in his speech.

The Greek Cypriot side had submitted comprehensive proposals on all six issues identified by the UN chief, he said.

“Regrettably, the Turkish and Turkish Cypriot side submitted proposals, which are not only contrary to the ideas set by the UN, but which were a contravention of EU law, and the Charter of the United Natiοns,” he added.

On July 6, the Turkish side rejected the UN Secretary General’s prοposal to issue a press statement, which would have recorded, among other points, the parties’ commitment to abolishing the current system of security and guarantees, and the termination of right of intervention.
“Instead, the Turkish foreign minister repeated Turkey`s traditional positions on maintaining a system of security and guarantees, and a permanent presence of troops in reunited Cyprus,” Anastasiades said.

“Moreover, contrary tο the UN framework on territorial adjustments, Turkey steadfastly refused to address Greek Cypriot concerns. Ιt is indeed, deeply disappointing that at a critical point in the process, when Turkey was called to prove in a tangible manner its rhetoric that it is committed to a solution, it merely repeated its well-known unacceptable positions,” he added.

Speaking to the new ambassador, Anastasiades said Cyprus and its people look to Germany as a friend and as a valuable European partner, to which they are bound by a tradition of intense political, economic and cultural relations.
The ambassador, in his address, said that the division of Cyprus had endured far too long.

“We remain convinced that a settlement of the Cyprus problem within the UN framework, in accordance with relevant UN Security Council resolutions and in line with the principles on which the European Union is founded is first and foremost in the interest of the Cypriot people but furthermore would benefit the region, Europe and global stability in general. The recent negotiation process has brought us closer to this goal than ever before,” Kremp said.

“Over the coming months and years essential decisions will have to be taken that will define how the European Union will look in the years to come. I am convinced that both our countries can contribute to this process to the benefit of the entire union and I will strive to increase our strong coordination in these efforts even more,” he added.

Kremp said Germany had supported the negotiation process from the beginning, including by sharing relevant experiences its own unification process and would continue to stand ready.

 

  • Kuruova

    I’m afraid it’s a case of too many vested interests (albeit a minority) have too much to loose in the case of a settlement and as each day passes by their position strengthens. The rest of the general public just follow behind like lame sheep going along with their leaders afraid to speak out or vent a different opinion. To top this you have their devils in black their so called Christian men of god promising that those who do not seek a Cyprus dominated by Greeks / Hellenism will go straight to hell. I think that about sums up the GC position.

    • Soho-Knights

      Your description is obviously about the Turks! Freedom loving Greeks believe in democracy.

  • Sonar

    Today its Nick turn, more of the same nothing new, can any one else see a patten , propaganda machine is marching a long,

    • David Wilson

      The actions of this propaganda machine over the last few weeks is frankly – making him look very stupid!

      • Kuruova

        The sheer level of propaganda (albeit scraping the bottom of the barrel) would put Goebbels to shame!

        • David Wilson

          I agree, but wonder who the hell believes him let alone would vote for him?

  • Soho-Knights

    How much will it take? for these Greek haters to leave. Turkey is such a large country full of history and architecture, all! of it Greek.So they would feel at home there full of familiar surroundings.

    • HighTide

      Your usual hubris. Ottoman architecture has been leading throughout centuries with world famous buildings like the Sultan Ahmed Mosque
      and many other gems designed by a long range of outstanding Turkish architects.
      The Anatolian Hittite dynasty also left astonishing reminders of their art behind, so did others, Greeks among them.
      A more balanced view would behoove you well.

      • Dynosavros

        Ottomans left a great civilization in all occupied areas. Very good bridges!!!!nothing else.Tourists visiting West Turkey learning that all these ancient momuments were made by Turks ancensors!!!! Turkey full of crimes in its politics and leaving always on stolen properties.

        • HighTide

          The Ottoman Empire was one of the most liberal and enlightened dynasty of rulers in its time. Because Hellenic history is forgotten since half a millennium and longer, you must not keep chewing on your sour grapes.
          What ‘the world’ remembers of Greece today is her permanent state of hat in hand.

          • Dynosavros

            Greece was under Ottoman occuptation for 400 years. I can not locate any valuable remains from this period exempt of course,as i said, some good old bridges. You have to accept it -you are coming from a human race giving nothing to humanity but only crimes. Sorry for this fact-in many other aspects you are very good people

            • HighTide

              You seem to have been sleeping under these bridges which blocked your views that are otherwise blatantly racist. Nothing to be proud of.

              • Soho-Knights

                Let us be perfectly honest here. For the last time! I really do have more important things to do. Racist? Really! How many Greeks have you helped this wek? Hmmm! I help if need be Turks regularly. Calling me a racist is a cheap shot. I should not waste time answering. Pointing out Facts 3 million and more Greeks Pontians Kurds and Armenian men women and children were slaughtered and burnt alive by your forefathers. Within just! Living memory. This is not racist. This is to counter the continual pathetic and weak excuses you make for an invasion and occupation.

                • HighTide

                  As usual a sloppy reader. My post is not directed to you.

                  • Soho-Knights

                    Sorry! I might have been on the loo! In a democracy are people not allowed to follow their religion of choice? Except in the UI area of the ROC! Has this now put an end to these delusional claims about democracy in the Unrecognized and Illegal area in the nort of the ROC? hmmmm!

                    • HighTide

                      Keep on waffling. You just don’t have any clue of life in the TRNC.

                    • Soho-Knights

                      Answer my question please. Can Christians worship in their churches. Have the churches and graveyards desecrated by you been restored and its parishioners invited and allowed to worship freely. The churches made into museums and an entry charge made to enter. Are these now returned to the lawful owners? hmmm! I didn’t think so. You should be ashamed and embarrassed for the things you say. It is not a democracy and never will be. You have said it in the past but I have also said it. You are only peaceful when you are a minority. Shame!

                    • Evergreen

                      Of course. It would be far better therefore to have a permanent separation. What is other way out!!!

                    • Soho-Knights

                      Agree!

                    • HighTide

                      You do not understand what makes democracy. Maybe you believe the southern corrupt way is the right one.
                      There are churches in the TRNC with regular services for those few who need them The majority don’t. All elections have been declared free and fair by UN and EU and there is a functioning landscape of political parties with a duly elected government.
                      If you wish to ignore this, be my guest. It makes not the slightest difference what you think. You must just be challenged distributing your lies too often.

                    • Evergreen

                      Some commentators are repeating constantly about the atrocities in past. No one can bring the past back. No one can dig the real truth at this stage.Instead we are digging areas of more conflict.People need to move forward .It is because of this bitterness that one can see a permanent separation now.Unfortunately, theu do n’t understand it.
                      I liked your response High Tide.

                    • Soho-Knights

                      If? You scroll back. I have apologized for the past. Yet! The only argument the paid up members of Erdos gang have been using is that they are fearful! Because of the 50s 60s 70s! As we approach September 22 we remember the holocaust of 1922! Over Three Million Greeks Armenians Kurds and Pontians men women and children were slaughtered and the rest burned alive. As a Christian I have no bitterness and indeed I weekly help Turks and TCs. But I have learned that there are people who are in denial. Who think they are mighty and strong. They do not understand humility forgiveness and grace. As such. They need to hear true history. And accept their Greek heritage!lol

                    • Soho-Knights

                      Democracy is a far than perfect system I agree. However I have no fear of sexual abuse if I don’t vote one way or other. Midnight Express springs to mind. Disgusting behaviour.

                    • HighTide

                      Now you cannot find anything sensible to reply but must refer to old movies that include Greek habits.

                    • Soho-Knights

                      Truth! You cannot accept it!

                    • HighTide

                      Anyone who claims to have the truth is a swindler.

                    • Soho-Knights

                      Of course of course you go and lie down have a cup of tea and a bisquit. I have things to do. When you wake up we may continue if you like?

                    • David Wilson

                      Things to do? got to peel all those potatoes before the chip shop opens again tonight

                    • Soho-Knights

                      Not funny!

                    • Roc.

                      You have chip shops on the brains not the first you mentioned it ,Do you work in one and did you need a degree Mr Fake Bwilson

                    • Soho-Knights

                      He is just a silly billy!

                    • David Wilson

                      Nearly all chip shops in the UK are Greek Cypriot Its a well known fact that this is the only environment in the world that you can observe Gc actually at a job of work. Fish and chip shop is a cultural icon along with other famous things in Cyprus like Afrodite which is engrained in the heritage and history of Cyprus. You should know this because you live in North London. I dont think you need a degree but I would think deep frying oil is high in degrees…… You tell me

                    • Soho-Knights

                      David Wilson your English is rubbish! You must have grown up wit TCs. You should think about changing your name to suit your language might I suggest something like Kemal Kermit? David Wison is just not you. Too British!

                    • David Wilson

                      Just check my post – No gramatical errors whatsover! Your post is typical pigeon English (littered with errors) as spoken by a foreigner, which proves my point that English is my mother tongue! Not the jibberish like you espouse which is a typical colloquial brogue learned on the streets of London. Thats why I often refer to you as a pleb because its a correct and apt term for you

                    • Soho-Knights

                      Wow! 10/10 your insults are getting imaginative well done! Reread your post your grammar is rubbish!

                    • Evergreen

                      your native language is English. It is surprising that someone whose first language is not English is criticizing you about it. In anyway, the commentator’s observation is irrelevant with the theme:)

              • Dynosavros

                Ok then name us some culture remains of Ottomans in Greece -oh yes some Turkish baths also-sorry i forgot this.

                • HighTide

                  Buy yourself a good guide. There is lots to learn.

                  • Dynosavros

                    Whenever i need to see great Greek civilization momuments i am visiting West Turkey.

                    • Evergreen

                      Visit Greece please.

                    • HighTide

                      That’s a good option. Nothing interesting in Greece anymore.

                • Evergreen

                  A strange coincidence that the traditional Greek dance has basically and mainly same steps as Turkish traditional dance/Bulgarian dance/Romanian dance and some other those European countries also where Ottomans have ruled. A strange coincidence.

                  • Dynosavros

                    You are right. Strange coincidence the traditional dances to not be like Mongolian dances. Strange coincidents that a certain Nation to be in this area centuries before some others appeared in the map.

                    • Evergreen

                      I repeat. Traditional dances of Turkey and Greece and most of European countries in Balkan area have major similarities in basic steps. We are not talking about Mongolia.

                  • Soho-Knights

                    Of course they do! How far does their history go back? Greece created the cradle of civilization. Whatever one says history is now set in stone. Including the massacres ethnic cleansing holocausts and pogroms. Do not try and defend the indefensible. I apologised for things that I had not dome. Where is your acknowledgement of Turkeys crimes. Are you ma enough to do the same?

            • Soho-Knights

              Turks in general are no different from anyone else. They unforetuanley have a bullying herd culture. Which does not allow them o flourish. They copy brand names ie Kennedy instead of kentuckey. Even here they copy my quips! They are shameless! lol

              • HighTide

                If ‘god’ relies on the support of people like you, no wonder ‘he/she/it’ creates havoc on earth.

              • Dynosavros

                I never commended in negative way on Turkish people. Of course they are like all others . Their politics however through the centuries giving the impression of a negative appearance in history.

                • Soho-Knights

                  Correct!

          • Soho-Knights

            Rubbish! Only for the oppressors’.

      • Soho-Knights

        Er! Are you actually saying that I have not spoken the truth?

        • HighTide

          “all! of it Greek” A blatant lie.

          • Soho-Knights

            Really! Where is the ancient heritage and culture of Turkey? Why do you hate so many people who brought you civilisation?

            • HighTide

              If you don’t want to admit your lies, it makes no difference. Everyone can see them here.

        • Roc.

          No you should add the black side of Turkey, nothing rosy about Turkey

      • Roc.

        You forget the part about 10k arrested from the Purge , the Armenian Genocide and brutality the Kurds undertaken at the hands of Turkey.

        Does the otterman empire hold any of the wonders of the world, Urrrrrrr No

        • HighTide

          Mus, read the subject and refrain from posting non-related matters. Your previous ignorance haunts you.

          • Roc.

            Here you go, trying digging up the Trojan horse,now that would be a wonder to the world. found in Turkey, did you manage to name a wonder of the World from Turkey??????

            • Soho-Knights

              You are right!

    • Roc.

      you should be prosecuted for misleading “Turkey is such a large country full of history and architecture”

      You forget the part about 10k arrested from the Purge , the Armenian Genocide and brutality the Kurds undertaken at the hands of Turkey.

      • Soho-Knights

        Keep up! I have told them off for those things and now waiting for them to apologize! lol

  • Whazzzzzzup

    Reading the comments here is so disappointing a lot of the commentators both GC & TC are biased in their opinion regardless of the truth which to a point is to be expected but as Cypriots you owe it to each other to move on. All I ever read here are the same old accusations that fail to provide an understanding for a solution or awareness to our common cultural background.
    As a GC I try to be impartial and try not to allow my emotions to control my thoughts or action which is a challenge at best of times here.
    Yes I’m not happy with Turkish troops here, yes I’m not happy with the country split in two and yes I don’t condone any deaths or suffering through war but the past is for lessons learnt through reflection to avoid the same not as propaganda to antagonise.
    A peaceful future is only possible through compromise and by comprehending an alternative vision instead of living in the past.
    Enough of the blame game it’s f******* tedious…oops a bit of emotion!

    • CossGeorgiou

      There seems to be a band of trolls that jump into every debate and turn it into a slanging match

  • mustafa balci

    Mr A knows he mesed it up in crass Montana so he is trying to justify his position that’s why his going round trying to explain himself I rather believe Un on this matter Mr Eide should talk and tell everything according to him it was Mr A

    • EGB

      He just wants to be re-elected, what use is the truth in that game? I’m not anti GC but when it comes to being President it seems people will do and say anything.

      • Whazzzzzzup

        I’m GC, it’s not about being anti-GC it’s about being realistic by seeing the truth for what it is which is what you did.

    • Roc.

      Your wrong ,when you say messed things up, what your really saying that he never accepted Turkeys demands, your Mr Akinci was nowhere to been seen at Crass, So only reason your say Nik messed things up because your upset he said no to Turkey, mess up is only on your eyes not mine

      • HighTide

        Good morning. Back in a new shirt?

    • David Wilson

      OK President Anus didnt mess up the talks in CM by calling Mr Eide a liar?? It was the fat bloke from Athens who dictates policy on Cyprus so anus was just the ventriloquists dummy doing his talking for him. So fat bloke carries the blame and thats why Anus is blaming everyone else. Greek logic?

  • Parthenon

    “A man dressed in clerical vestments holding a large Greek Orthodox cross in his hands was shopping in the local Lidl supermarket on Monday in protest against the food chain having erased the cross from Orthodox churches on the Greek island of Santorini for its campaign “Greek week.”

    The supermarket director called in the police, but no intervention was eventually needed.

    The man said on his Facebook profile he resented the Lidl supermarket chain having deleted the cross from Orthodox churches on its marketing leaflets.

    “I think this cannot be excused,” he said.

    The argument that the company wanted to observe religious and political neutrality was no excuse, he added.

    “We show them that crosses simply belong to our country and culture and that we are not afraid,” he added.

    Prague Archbishop Cardinal Dominik Duka denounced the withdrawal of the crosses in a letter for the ambassador of Greece on Sunday.

    This is an unprecedented and immoral act, Duka said.

    “So far, ‘only’ falsification of photos occurs, but there are the fears that soon real crosses may be removed even from churches,” Duka wrote.

    “Our European civilisation is created by a number of roots, with Greek democracy and philosophy being one of the most important ones,” he added.”

    Source: Czech News Agency

    Thank You Czechs!!!

    • HighTide

      What nonsense is that?

      • Parthenon

        It shows you the reverence and appreciation the western world has for Greek civilisation. You will never win in Cyprus.

        • Caulkhead

          I thought you were trying to ably demonstrate you were another of those religious fanatics!

          • Parthenon

            No. I have no time for those Burkhas .

        • HighTide

          The ‘western world’ had to throw billions Greece’s and Cyprus’ way in order to stave off their total bankruptcy. Their reputation is one of cooking the books, riding on the back of European taxpayers. Nothing to be proud of.

          • Parthenon

            Economic problems cannot blemish the high respect Hellenes have in the West.
            That’s is why you will never be recognised.

            • Soho-Knights

              Wrong! Respect in th world!

    • disqus_8q00vR7rLQ

      Isn’t Lidl owned by German Turks?

      • Parthenon

        Is that why it’s cheap and nasty?

      • EGB

        Isn’t it not Turkish but Israeli or Jewish? What your point is you have not yet said. Please elaborate.

        • disqus_8q00vR7rLQ

          Read the article.

  • Parthenon

    When are the Talks starting again? Cyprus is a bit boring now without them.

    Will we ever see the days when Nicos & Mustafa became best friends & shared drinks, food & nuts. So much optimism ruined by Turkey yet again.

    • disqus_8q00vR7rLQ

      The Cyprus problem was solved before Geneva, between akinci and Anastasiades, the problem was to convince the Turks, that’s why akinci was a no show, he let Anastasiades do all the talking. He didn’t want to be shot in the back, like the Russian ambassador, so he kept mum.

      • Parthenon

        Yes. Akinci is a coward who has no courage!! LOL

        • disqus_8q00vR7rLQ

          He doesn’t want to be a martyr, maybe when he’s a bit older.

  • Whazzzzzzup

    It’s impossible for our President Mr A to think outside “the framework” of his tiny self serving brain and apply rational thinking to a no brainer…650 troops instead of 40,000 and a conditional time-frame to right of intervention and sell it to a referendum…deal was there and you blew it!

    • Ozay Mehmet

      Exactly…..and now he is crying over split milk!

  • Evergreen

    President Nicos Anastasiades should release the minutes of the meeting immediately as well as Greece should do the same so that all this world may see that Republic of Cyprus is true and Turkey played with the words in the latest meeting.

  • Ozay Mehmet

    Do not lame the Turkish side for the failed conference at Crans-Montana, pls.
    650 troops were too much for the Greek side.
    Now Two States on the island is the way forward….after the elections in the South.
    End of story.

    • Evergreen

      As far as one can see President Nicos Anastasiades does not acknowledge that any such offer was there in that meeting. It is ,therefore V.V important that government should release the minutes of the meeting so that all this world may see that this government is right and Turkey is telling a lie. Ozay-its very very important.

      • Whazzzzzzup

        But he acknowledges his zero troops approach as a precondition to any agreement which allowed Turkey to have the benefit of the doubt in any of their alleged offers.
        He went in like a blinkered donkey and came out an a**.

      • Ozay Mehmet

        Mr A’s track record on truth is not impressive…..Besides there were UN, EU reps and it was the UNSG who declared it a “failed conference.” Minutes, especially from one side, are unimportant as they are bound to be biased.
        What is important is where parties go next, especially TCs and GCs?
        My own expectation is that old UN process, focused on power sharing is dead….only state-to -state relations on the island, based on equality, is feasible. That means Two-State formula.

      • Soho-Knights

        correct.

    • disqus_8q00vR7rLQ

      No it was the fact that they are TURKISH troops, you know, the ones that raped men women and children, the ones that dropped napalm on remote villages for no reason but pleasure, the ones that looted and urinated on sacred artefacts, the ones that slit the throats of people whilst they were asleep, etc,etc

      • Ozay Mehmet

        War, including ethnic conflict, is ugly….Greeks & Turks have more than their fair share of pain and suffering in past wars, including those in Cyprus since Makarios’s 13 Points.

        • disqus_8q00vR7rLQ

          Turks are the ugliest.
          Makarios’s thirteen amendments to the constitution was to help the Turk Cypriots integrate, they chose TAKSIM, separation.
          Cyprus has been invaded and attempted invasion on seven occasions, by the Turks, once during a ceasefire.
          Cyprus has never invaded turkey.

          • Naci Rizaoglu

            We know that Makarios had best intentions for TCs as you bunch do. Massacre all of us and achieve ENOSIS. IT WILL NEVER EVER HAPPEN…

            • disqus_8q00vR7rLQ

              Who wants Enosis?

            • NICKDAVIS844

              A small bunch from both sides caused this and a very minute bunch of paid Turkish activist(HT’s and NR’s) have been commissioned to use CM for promoting the divide between the two communities.

          • Ozay Mehmet

            Ugly is being ignorant and patronizing…like this politician.
            First learn the facts….about the Makarios Coup, AKRITAS Plan, EOKA killers.
            Then, stop acting as a wolf in lamb’s skin, speaking for TCs.

            • disqus_8q00vR7rLQ

              Ugly is the word you choose not me. I don’t speak for tc’s who gave you that idea.
              See my answer to the Nazi, what’shisname.

              • Ozay Mehmet

                Here are some historical facts.
                Makarios in 1963/4 dismissed me and TCs from the public service…..he called ALL TC rights in the 1960 constitution and, most significantly, he created the all-GC regime in the stealing ROC1960.
                For ten years Makarios, Papadopulos, Grivas carried out genocide against TCs….
                On 14 July EOKA B staged Enosis Coup, installed killer Sampson as president. Turkish intervention on 19th July prevented Enosis and liberated TCs.
                TAKSIM is the creation of GC leadership….who to this day continue in their short-sighted policies….all based on making Cyprus Hellenic.

                • Soho-Knights

                  Once you go into hyperbole I stop reading.

                  • Ozay Mehmet

                    Sadly GCs, except a handful, only remember THEIR loss and suffering…not those of TCs during 1963/4 -1974.
                    That, in a nutshell, is why re-unification, or UN power-sharing has failed.

                    • Soho-Knights

                      Ozay! Ozay! Over Three Million men women and children butchered and then burnt alive. By Turks! September 13 1922.

                    • Evergreen

                      If you are still living in 1922 ans still burning from the heat of hatred for what happened in 1922-you will never be able to live in present .What a sad truth.

                    • Soho-Knights

                      What is so sad not one f you is man enough to acknowledge and apologize for this stain on humanity.

                • Soho-Knights

                  Ozay! I believe you! Using your logic. Why? Did they do this? We can go on and on till we get to 1922. Now that! Was Genocide. And your side claims to be fearful? Our differences are all in your court. As has been said hundreds of times here. If we are Cypriots and part of the EU we have to accept democracy. This situation cannot be used as a backdoor entry for Turkey to be accepted into the Union. Your loyalty is misplaced. Your future is Cyprus as Cypriots.

                  • HighTide

                    In the TRNC.

                    • Soho-Knights

                      There is an Illegal and Unrecognized area in the north of the ROC! Is this where you mean?

                    • NICKDAVIS844

                      How about GTRC as you are racialist oriented ?

                    • Soho-Knights

                      No! There is only the ROC!

                    • NICKDAVIS844

                      A united Cyprus with equal opportunities for all and the return of properties (or a willing exchange) all to be rejected because of a letter ‘T’ not to be added?

        • NICKDAVIS844

          Well said Ozay, finish it by comitting yourself to what the solution should be for Cypriots. If it’s a separation by ethnicity God help our children’s future of conflict. If it’s by today’s civilized laws forbidding racial or religious discrimination in any sector of our society and includes equal rights to everything in work and government then may God bless His people working within His laws of harmonious living with neighbours.

      • Naci Rizaoglu

        You guys know all this too well from experience as you have done all these inhumane acts upon fellow TCs from 1950s to 1974..

        • disqus_8q00vR7rLQ

          See my answer to Ozay
          BTW stop lying.

          • Naci Rizaoglu

            Your brainwashing works so well that even with hard evidence you are in denial. You can deny all you want, us TCS know too well how much we suffered in your racist hands…Your racist attitude will not get you 37% of Cyprus back. In fact because of your mentality, you are running the risk of losing the rest…

            • disqus_8q00vR7rLQ

              Lying through your teeth, doesn’t help your cause.
              Denktash and Sabri Yirmibeşoğlu’s Turkish Special Forces, ie hired assassins, done a very good job on you tc’s, they bombed your mosques and killed you, so as to blame the Greek Cypriots and you fell for it hook line and sinker. looks like you are fully brainwashed, all in line with their plan.

              • Naci Rizaoglu

                Look here Mr. EOKA. It was not Denktas or Sabri Yirmibesoglu who commited atrocities in Kofinou (burning TCs alive and executing prisioners of war). It was as Nik said “Hooligans” I guess he means people of your kind. (super pseudo-patriots). Again these same “hooligans” Mr. EOKA, have raped our women and children and killed innocent villagers in Aloda, Santalaris, Maratha and Tochni. and buried them in mass graves. So go feed your lies to other hooligans like yourself who will believe in any lie coming from lying priest and school teachers.

                • NICKDAVIS844

                  The world you promote is of dissections by race colour or religion. The division of Cyprus was planned many years before and you are now wallowing in pride as victor having an independent country and the benefits of stolen properties and lands you expect to be forgotten by the owners. Every country has conflicts but the solution to divide has nothing to with peaceful coexistence in the future for the two races that have become three by foreign design. Whatever the solution that results in a division by any fancy name will be a disaster whenever ones’ motherland turns rogue with her undercover partners in crime who promised protection during the legal right of ‘intervention’. You purposely sow without bounds, the seeds of greed, hate and contempt for G/C’s when willing to jeopardize the future of you children or grandchildren by inheriting what you promoted by blackmail to make legal to own for them to lose their life to keep.

                  • Soho-Knights

                    Well put. The problem is the Turkish people have a different mindset. This is cultural and comes from a godless society. They are a herd culture and show no individuality. It is sad but I believe in the interests of all. At this moment in time to live separately. They deny the holocausts and genocides they have committed. But will continually refer to the 50s 60s and 70s forgetting that in the 60s there were people alive that remembered the holocaust that murdered over three million men women and children. Until they face facts and reality they cannot move on. And we mus patiently wait for a change of heart literally on their part.

                    • HighTide

                      Seems that your wait for a change of hearts of your incompetent leaders, partially directed by black frocks,
                      will be in vain.

                    • Soho-Knights

                      No comment . A paid troll!

                    • HighTide

                      Is that a confession?

                • disqus_8q00vR7rLQ

                  You slaughter 80,000 Greek Cypriots since 1570, and when we dish out some of your own medicine you cry like baby kittens. Makarios warned you what would happen if you didn’t stop dropping napalm on defenceless villages and villagers. You have to suffer the consequences, you play with fire you get burnt by fire. So shut up whinging, you miserable lot got off lightly.

    • Phytos Perdios

      Oñce agreed it will stay. Later it would bring problems, like the guarantees, now. Rather thrash it out now, and have problems now, instead of after. Tc are good at accusing GC of not keeping agreements.

    • Soho-Knights

      Hopefully! I dont want to be around when the Kurds start their ‘demands’ then! we will see how your diplomacy will work?

      • HighTide

        Now you as well? Abusing Kurds for cheap shots here? No connection to Cyprus, you should know.

        • Soho-Knights

          Once they are ready. They will interfer with all aspects of Turkish economy. Causing fear and dread tillyhey ar recognized. That is what I think.

          • HighTide

            While this has nothing to do with Cyprus, it gives you another chance to fantasize about Turkey, that has approx. 15 million of citizens with Kurdish ancestry. The great majority lives all over Turkey, most supporting the current party in power. Of the minority in the east, only a small part is behind the certified terror group PKK that has killed thousands of civilians, including their own.
            Several decades of their guerilla fights have not achieved anything but chaos in their own environment.
            What you are dreaming of will never come to pass, whether you supply their leaders with Greek Cypriot passports or not.

            • Soho-Knights

              Of course! Of course! ISIS started as a thought too!

              • HighTide

                It shows your uninformed views on this part of the world.
                ISIS started with an already divided population in Iraq after the US interference that left two religious groups fighting each other. A huge cache of weapons left behind by the Yankees helped ISIS to become effective. This spread into neighboring countries such as Syria. That group has lately lost a major part of their territory and is about to be annihilated by allied forces.
                To compare this with the situation in Turkey is revealing maximum ignorance.

                • Evergreen

                  Rightly so.

                  • Soho-Knights

                    You are all! Frightened! Witless to say a bad word or! Even think! Because Erdo is on the prowl looking for dissenters. If you were men! You would get rid of him. And his 1000 yes! One thousand room palace turn it into a hostel for refugees! Alas! Spineless! lol don’t worry the YPK are coming. Those gals will sort out your mess.

                    • Evergreen

                      Hi Soho-Knights.The future referendum vote by the people of TRNC will be a decisive announcement what is wished for.

                    • Soho-Knights

                      If? Which I suspect it will be. Like the voting system in Tower Hamlets London it will be a foreknown conclusion.

  • Anon

    He is just like one of those dolls with a string in its chest …
    Just pull it and the same lines keep coming out …
    Mr Bean strikes again .
    Would love to hear what ” constructive ” proposals he put forward…

    • disqus_8q00vR7rLQ

      You wouldn’t understand them.

      • Anon

        Maybe you’d like to be a bit more patronising

  • Caulkhead

    He has protested his innocence ad nauseam, so don’t know how he can expect anyone to believe him anymore. For goodness sake shut up!

    • disqus_8q00vR7rLQ

      I wish you would.

      • EGB

        Tedious pro-Anastasisades hack, please shut up. We get it, you love him, the sun shines out of his a**e. We get your one and only point.

        • disqus_8q00vR7rLQ

          I’m apolitical. So take a running jump.

    • Naci Rizaoglu

      In the South if you are a politician and you keep repeating a lie, the chances are eventually people will begin to doubt themselves and believe in the lie. So that is his tactic and if he repeats the same lie for 100 times more until the election, he will have a few extra votes for sure.

      • Soho-Knights

        Spot on Naci! still its better than in the illegal North where you get arrested, and possibly disappear if you disagree with the Party line eh!

        • HighTide

          You should know better than that, but then you just want to throw dirt. There is no “party line” in the TRNC to disagree with. Here is a lively political landscape with not a single party dominating. The speaker of parliament is a socialist, unheard of in Turkey. Governments are formed with a coalition of several parties. Go and study a bit about the TRNC instead of making a fool of yourself.

          • Soho-Knights

            Controlled by Erdo! Who are you kidding. Are you not ashamed at being paid to talk rubbish?

            • HighTide

              You should be ashamed of displaying your ignorance about everything concerning the TRNC. Trying to ignore facts is the hallmark of blockheads.

              • Soho-Knights

                I should not waste time with you! You are paid to write propaganda and lies. The unrecognized and illegal area of the northern part of the ROC are just that. Saying otherwise is delusional.

                • HighTide

                  You want my account no.? You owe me a lot for educating you.

        • mustafa balci

          Obviously you have no idea about north you believe in rubbish your elite and media are telling you

          • Soho-Knights

            My dearest Mustafa
            pretending that Erdo is not in control is childish. He is scouring the world for opposition to ‘ punish ‘ them. Yet! He allows an illegal and unrecognised area to govern itself! la la la la la!

  • mehmet abdi

    mickey mouse tv..shpw in full force.

    • disqus_8q00vR7rLQ

      You are not even funny, just a sad person in denial.

  • Neroli

    Oh stop for heavens sake! This is getting boring and very ‘unstatesman-like’ – not that he is a statesman anyway

    • disqus_8q00vR7rLQ

      Yes he is. If you don’t like it don’t vote for him.

      • Neroli

        No he’s not he’s a weak leader – a has been. Don’t worry I won’t, that’s for sure!

        • disqus_8q00vR7rLQ

          He will be glad.

      • Soho-Knights

        Why are these ‘haters’ even here?

        • disqus_8q00vR7rLQ

          It’s their hobby, they don’t have any nous to do anything else, it will soon be, “why does Cyprus fly the Greek flag” day. The same people ask the same question every year.

          • Soho-Knights

            They are a herd culture.

    • Soho-Knights

      Spot on Neroli! such wise words. Thankfully we do not have Erdogan controlling us! The most despised politician in the world, apart from the nitter in North Korea. Who I belive is his cousin.

  • HighTide

    Diplomatic bla bla combined with local lies, an unrealistic concoction.

    • disqus_8q00vR7rLQ

      Lies come from you, no one else.

      • HighTide

        Who is supporting your rubbish? Almost nobody, not even your own compatriots, except one or two other racists. Check your record.

        • Soho-Knights

          Oh dear!oh dear! And because most people here are polite this means I am wrong? Pleeresaaaazzzzz! Grow up!

          • HighTide

            Who is talking to you? Troll, or are you disqus_ 8q as well?

        • disqus_8q00vR7rLQ

          I’m not a racist, but you certainly are.

