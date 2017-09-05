UK proposes to end free movement of labour after Brexit says The Guardian

A man saying he is impersonating Britain's Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson shouts slogans during a protest by campaigners for continued UK membership of the European Union, near EU institutions in Brussels, Belgium on Tuesday

Britain will end the free movement of labour immediately after Brexit and introduce measures to drive down the number of lower-skilled EU migrants, a leaked government document published by the Guardian newspaper said on Tuesday.

Reducing net migration to Britain was one of the main reasons behind last year’s vote to leave the European Union, but firms have expressed concerns they may not be able to hire the skilled and unskilled workers they need after Brexit.

The Guardian said the document had yet to be endorsed by Prime Minister Theresa May’s top team of ministers.

“Put plainly, this means that, to be considered valuable to the country as a whole, immigration should benefit not just the migrants themselves but also make existing residents better off,” the Guardian quoted the document as saying.

The government does not comment on leaked draft documents, a government spokesman said.

“We will be setting out our initial proposals for a new immigration system which takes back control of the UK’s borders later in the Autumn,” the spokesman said.

May has previously said that free movement of labour would have to end when Britain leaves the bloc, but she has so far offered no detail on what kind of immigration system she wants.

The Guardian said the government was also outlining a phased introduction of a new immigration system that ends the right to settle in Britain for most European migrants – and places tough new restrictions on their rights to bring in family members.

In August, net migration to Britain fell to its lowest level in three years in the 12 months to the end of March, with more than half the drop caused by EU citizens leaving and fewer arriving since the Brexit vote.

But, at 246,000, the figure is far higher than the “tens of thousands” May has repeatedly stressed she believes is a sustainable level of migration.

  • There are 96,000 Poles living in the UK. And the unelected European Commission is trying to force Poland to take in refugees from Greece, Italy and Germany! Because of the Schengen no-borders policy, most of those refugees will end up back in Germany, or in Sweden or the UK.

    The EU is a sick joke. Its leaders have totally lost control. They sound exactly like the cabinet ministers of Saddam Hussein being interviewed on CNN in 2003, and thinking they were still in control, after 50,000 US troops had taken over their country.

    “Free movement of people” throughout the EU has led to complete chaos. EU citizens are indistinguishable from non-EU immigrants, illegal economic migrants, war refugees and terrorists. Millions of people now wander across the European continent at will, shopping from country to country for the best social benefits. Britons have become victims of this total free-for-all, with their population increasing by 330,000 annually and their social services collapsing.

    Their critics say Britons want to leave the EU because they are “racists”. When a ship is sinking, you jump. The colour of the passengers and crew is irrelevant.

    • HighTide

      Posting alternative facts does nothing to improve your credibility. The EU distribution program for refugees was not adopted by an “unelected EU Commission, but with majority vote by member states (including the UK) with only four countries objecting (Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania and Slovakia). Why should EU citizens be distinguishable from other immigrants, if not for racist reasons? Controlling illegal immigration is the duty of each member state, and if it did not work for the UK it can only be her own incompetence. It is not possible for EU citizens to shop for the “best social benefits” in other member states, since there are rules with regard to eligibility. EU citizens may only stay 6 months in any other member country without proof of own income.
      The fact is that the UK government is unhappy with free movement withing the EU, after having benefited for decades. 1.2 million Brits live in EU member states and will eventually be victims of a tit-for-tat policy.

      • Gipsy Eyes

        Seriously, you’re wasting your time with Travis. He sites Iraq’s cabinet as delusional. So who was in charge of Iraq with 50,000 American troops in the country? It wasn’t and still isn’t the Americans.

  • NuffSaid

    And Brexiters say their vote was not about immigration but about sovereignty and the NHS. You cannot make this up.

    • Banjo

      How was it about the NHS ?

      And sovereignty means controlling your own borders , the U.K is overpopulated that much is obvious to anyone. Like it or not increasing the population by a quarter of a million each year just isn’t sustainable.

      • NuffSaid

        £350 million on the side of a bus? The U.K. Is perfectly capable of controlling its borders for non-eu nationals who made up well over half the immigration figures and it did nothing about that andthat figure is still rising. However, it was easier to go after the eu nationals as they are white. O thing but lies and more lies fed to the public on the leave side.

        • Banjo

          Ah yes that bus , it was a suggestion as to what might happen to the money saved , incidentally the NHS budget is currently almost £2.5 BILLION per week so it’s hardly what you might call underfunded.

      • Gipsy Eyes

        Britain is not over populated it is badly managed and organised. It’s politicians have failed to adapt to its own growing economy which has led to the growth in immigration because the country needs both skilled and unskilled d labour. What there hasn’t been is a concomitant growth in housing and welfare services. Seems the only way British politicians can think of cutting migration is by setting up the conditions to run down the economy.
        Yesterday Davies was telling us that there are more markets outside the EU than inside and Britain was out for a chunk of those markets once we leave. Fair enough: so who’s going to do the work?
        When Mrs Banjo goes to have her nails done, assuming she hasn’t gnawed them down to the fleshy bits of her fingers living with you, it’s more than likely her cuti/pedi curist is an immigrant. Or when you go to have your car washed for £6 I seriously doubt the guys who swarm round your car are British. You see as we’ve got “wealthier” we want more services. The very rich rich can hire some minir member of the royalty to do their bidding the rest of us have to settle for East Europeans and nail painters from the Phillippines.

        • Banjo

          You live in London , there’s no way you believe the country is not overpopulated. That said , I don’t disagree with the rest of what you say.

          As for Mrs Banjo , she has her feet done but not finger nails …… might be something in what you wrote.

          • Mr Magoo

            Last year I drove from London to Norwich
            110 miles of nothing but fields trees and agricultural land.

      • Gipsy Eyes

        By the way, that’s not what “sovereignty” means.

        • Banjo

          I think you know what I meant.

