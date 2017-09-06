Bases soldier among suspected far-right UK arrests

Entrance to the British base at Dhekelia

A soldier from the British base in Dhekelia was among four men arrested on Tuesday, including suspicion of belonging to a banned far-right group and planning terrorist acts.

The men, aged 22 to 32, were detained on suspicion of being involved in the commission, preparation and instigation of acts of terrorism and of being members of the National Action group.

One was arrested in Cyprus by bases authorities at Dhekelia and flown back to the UK on Tuesday night where he was placed in custody. The bases were unavailable for comment on Wednesday morning.

The neo-Nazi organisation became the first far-right group to be outlawed in Britain last year after the murder of member of parliament Jo Cox, whose killing the group had praised.

The four arrests were made by counter-terrorism officers in the cities of Birmingham, Ipswich and Northampton and in Powys, Wales.

“The arrests were pre-planned and intelligence-led; there was no threat to the public’s safety,” West Midlands Police said.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) said a number of serving members of the army had been arrested.

“These arrests are the consequence of a Home Office Police Force-led operation supported by the army,” an MoD spokeswoman said. “This is now the subject of a civilian police investigation and it would be inappropriate to comment further.”

Britain is on its second-highest threat level, “severe”, meaning an attack is highly likely. Suspected Islamists have killed 35 people this year in London and Manchester, and a man died in June after a van was driven into worshippers near a London mosque.

Last month, a senior police chief said the number of referrals to the authorities about suspected right-wing extremists had doubled since the murder of Cox, who was killed in June last year by a loner obsessed with Nazis and white supremacist ideology.

  • Neroli

    Unusual !

  • Muffin the Mule

    Far right extremism in some areas of the Services is common. It emanates first from simple racism which through groups escalates into far right extremism.

    • Fergy Ferguson

      and your evidence come from where ?? having spent 31 years in the mob i have yet to see it

      • Muffin the Mule

        The report itself is evidence. I also grew up in the fifties and sixties when it was common to call foreigners ‘wog’s’ and ‘Ities’. If you’ve not experienced or witnessed it then you’ve been fortunate.

        • Fergy Ferguson

          and you served in the forces?? the report says suspected !!! you judge, jury and executioner ? this is the first time i have heard of far right extremism in the forces (i joined in ’79) racism is bad enough but where you get your comment “Far right extremism in some areas of the Services is common.” BEGGARS BELIEF. AGAIN PROVIDE EVIDENCE BEFORE COMMENTING

  • John Aziz Kent Kent

    GOD help us ıf we are gettıng even more problems than we already have

    • Monica

      They’ve just shot one in Mersin, Turkey.
      How many will avoid detection and be free to travel to Northern Cyprus ?

  • Veritas

    Many members of Far Right/neo-Nazi groups, not only in Britain, are trying to enrole in National armies to get military training. They are highly motivated and very dangerous.
    Terrorism from neo-Nazi groups is already a problem in many Western countries and there will be more to come.

    • Lev

      Not just western, in Russia, this week, a religious extremist set fire to a movie theatre by crashing into it in a van full of petrol barrels.

      • Veritas

        Thanks for yr aditional information.
        Russia and former Eastern Europe communist countries are a major breeding ground for far right extremism.

