Bieber, Aguilera to perform at Anassa bash, but not on the beach (Update 3)

September 6th, 2017 Cyprus, FRONT PAGE 43 comments

Photograph posted by Conservationist group Terra Cypria showing preparation works at Anassa hotel underway for Thursday's wedding

Preparations for a lavish wedding party on the beach at the Anassa hotel in Latchi, Paphos have been halted after authorities revoked the permit, the hotel’s management said on Wednesday.

High profile celebrities Christina Aguilera and Justin Bieber have been booked to perform at the wedding, which will now be limited to the hotel itself.

The move came after environmentalists flooded social media protesting that preparations for the party for a Russian couple were endangering turtles on the beach in Akamas which is in a Natura2000 protected area. The turtles and their breeding grounds are also protected.

After much furore on Tuesday, Agriculture Minister Nicos Kouyialis intervened ordering that all work on the beach was put to a halt.

The wedding is taking place on Thursday and will last three days.

 

Anassa hotel general manager Sebastian Wurst said they had ceased all work on the beach.

“We can confirm that no damage has been incurred to the environment by our actions,” he said.

The permit for the beach part of the three-day event was revoked by the agriculture minister after photographs were posted online which showed a bulldozer on the sand clearing and digging to prepare for the party, with turtles in the foreground.

Neo Chorio community leader alleges the picture, posted on Facebook by Efie Ioannou Vinall, is photoshopped

Neo Chorio community leader Andreas Christodoulou said they would wait and see how the party would unfold.

He said a lot of money was being spent by a Russian for the wedding party and “even Christina Aguilera is going to be performing.”

“It’s a huge event,” Christodoulou said, confirming the second celebrity would be Justin Bieber.

Justin Bieber has been booked to perform for the controversial wedding party at Anassa hotel

Justin Bieber has been booked to perform for the controversial wedding party at Anassa hotel

The Anassa hotel had initially received the permit to host the party on the beach from the Paphos district office, in liaison with the Neo Chorio community council for €500, Christodoulou said.

Conservationist group Terra Cypria posted new photographs on Facebook on Wednesday that showed a deck had been placed on the beach and alleged that preparatory works were still going on despite Kouyialis’ announcement on Tuesday that that he had ordered any works at the beach to end immediately.

But the interior ministry confirmed earlier in the day that the permit had been revoked. The interior ministry later told the Cyprus Mail that it was the job of the Paphos district office to deal with the hotel.

Christodoulou said as soon as Kouyialis ordered works to stop, construction workers abided straight away.

“For God’s sake the deck was there since Tuesday and it hasn’t moved an inch since the order.”

Furore did not seem to abate with people on social media then turning to twitter accounts of Aguilera and Bieber.

“Not welcome. Illegal hotel, illegal event, endangered species of sea turtles have you no heart?” one person tweeted to Aguilera.

Fans have called to Christina Aguilera to ensure turtles are protected

Fans have called to Christina Aguilera to ensure turtles are protected

“I don’t think Christina & Justin are to blame but I invite you to tweet @xtina and @justinbieber and ask them not to show up at this event,” one wrote.

Melanie Steliou, a former TV presenter, posted to the celebrities “if you perform on this beach you are just as responsible for this ecological catastrophe as the bulldozers.”

A twitter account with the handle @Aguileraupdate tweeted “Christina and her whole Team are in Neokhorio Paphos, Cyprus. They are set to perform at a wedding later this week.”

But Christodoulou said the case had taken on unjustly enormous proportions.

“It is a pity what is happening. We’re not barbarians we’re not trying to harm the environment,” he said.

“All the illegal things that happen in the area – people camping, people driving with their trucks and four by fours, people lighting fires here – is that not illegal? Does no one care about that? This is a shame and a disgrace.”

He also alleged that the initial photographs with the bulldozer were photoshopped to add the picture of the turtles.

The interior ministry’s announcement specified that the permit was revoked due to the use of “equipment that altered the sand” or in other words, the bulldozer.

It added the permit for the event had strict conditions that there would be no alterations to the beach.

An existing permit allows the Anassa hotel to have umbrellas and beds on the beach.

“The Paphos district office and the environmental department are in close contact and representatives will be visiting the scene today (Wednesday) to assess the situation and take necessary corrective measures,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, a fan account for Aguilera with the handle @aguileraupdate said “as fellow animal lovers we cannot approve the disturbance of turtle nests and we truly hope that the organisation of the said event does everything to avoid disturbance and damage of the nests.”

Another fan account shared an Instagram story posted by Aguilera’s partner Matthew Rutler captioned ‘Xtina in Cyprus’.

In March 2002 Cyprus was on the celebrity map big time, again involving the Anassa, when BHS tycoon and reveller Philip Green held a lavish three-day 50th birthday bash at the hotel, spending around €8.5m on what critics described as “an astonishing display of tasteless ostentation”.

The party included a secret celebrity guest list, entertainment by Rod Stewart, Tom Jones, George Benson, Demis Roussos, Earth Wind and Fire, a troupe of male strippers, a Twenties-style black-tie dinner and a Roman toga party.

Thousands of pounds were also spent on caviar, champagne and flowers for the 200 guests that Green and his wife Tina flew to Cyprus on a specially chartered plane from Luton in the UK. Confirmed guests included British television personality Jeremy Beadle, racing driver Stirling Moss, Prince Albert of Monaco and former page three girl Jilly Johnson. In addition, a host of caterers, hairdressers, and florists were flown in along with a 150-kilo birthday cake.

Another celebrity with ties to the Anassa, besides the Beckham, who are said to visit often, is British celebrity baker Paul Hollywood who worked at the Anassa from 1994 to 1999 teaching European baking methods. Hollywood has been a judge on the popular TV show the Great British Bake Off with the ‘Queen of Cakes’ Mary Berry since 2010. The show pits 12 amateur bakers against each other to find the best British baker.

  • Alassia

    The Anassa hotel? I seem to recall that many were shocked when it was built in the Akamas… More dodgy dealings for the Paphos Mayor to reveal, perhaps?

  • Guest

    Confirmed guests include British television personality Jeremy Beadle, racing driver Stirling Moss, Prince Albert of Monaco and former page three girl Jilly Johnson.
    What a classy line-up.

    • Paul Smith

      Jeremy Beadle? Glad to hear he recovered from death.

  • Arnt Otto Østlie

    I think you conservationists are clambering to become the one who goes most overboard. This is not only about protecting turtles, but also protecting Akamas, and eventually protecting Cyprus from getting tourists altogether, whetner rich or poor.

  • westspoon

    Paul Hollywood NEVER worked at the Anassa – he was the head chef at the Annabelle in Paphos – this is the umpteenth time CM has reported this incorrectly!

    • disqus_8q00vR7rLQ

      Really, that’s enough to make you vomit.

  • Paul Smith

    A simple online fake photo spotter shows the the photo Andreas Christodoulou is talking about was rendered on Photoshop. Check it for yourself. If anything was changed though needs more scrutiny. Sometimes, even the bad guys might be telling the truth.

    • Whazzzzzzup

      Paul the online photo spotter will always say potential file modification for all non original photos. Try it with one of your own pics and see.
      Search “κοινοταρχης νεου χωριου στο Πολιτης ραδιο μιλα για φωτομονταζ χελωνων” on FB and open first result for all pics.

  • Parthenon

    The Turtles of Cyprus are much more important than Russians. That’s all.

  • Jeff B

    This is great news. Hope is not another Fake News move. Christodolou comment suggests further moves to let the party happen. Watch this space comes to mind.

  • Kim Holme

    This is just horrendous, a protected area and a party! I hope whoever let this go ahead is out of office because of it! maybe I should go down there and boycott this because he is a rich Russian and maybe one of the ones that also got tipped off when the banks closed before-hand! Surely the people of Cyprus also have a say, I am sure there is a majority who would say that this is just obviously killing the turtles and the beaches are protected and should not allow any traffic along there!? Come on wake up and stop traffic going through there and the party well that is just bloody ridiculous, cruel and unjust to these beautiful animals in a protected area!!!!

    • Jeff B

      Blocking the road from Latchi to the hotel with a few tractors and large lorries may have some effect. That will get round the massive onsite security which is organised as before.

  • Jeff B

    The Ministry, the authority’s and the hotel all posting conflicting statements to confuse and create a smoke screen about what is happening. Posts to Facebook accounts and Tripadvisor are being deleted by the hotel. This event is going to happen too many Brown Envelopes passing around.
    This is a Public beach with public access we all should go on the three evenings and have our own look!!

  • Jeff B

    STATEMENT FROM THE ANNASA HOTEL. (Google translated) The Hotel has been working for two decades showing absolute respect for the environment and special sensitivity to the specificities of the region.

    With the same care and care – and having ensured the consent of the local authorities – we and the last few days. That is why we are able to assure that no damage or environmental damage has been done by our actions.

    However, while noting that there is confusion with regard to the body empowered to grant the permits, we have terminated any work, we have informed the parties concerned and we will fully respect any decisions and recommendations of the authorities.

    The Anassa hotel has been in operation for 20 years and has always respected the environment and the special nature of the area.

    With the same manner and having acquired the permit from the local authorities, we have been operating for the past days.

    We can confirm that no damage to the environment of any nature has resulted from the operation.

    Having realised that there is a confusion as to the relevant authority that is able to grant the specific type of permit, we have suspended the works and we have informed all the interested parties. We will follow whatever directive the authorities make.

  • Neroli

    Philip Green birthday bash- probably why BHS pension fund is empty

  • chitchat

    Republic of Cyprus is treating turtles much worse way than the occupied north! Shame on corrupt politicians, greedy mukhtars and mayors, district officers eager to make money…. shame on all of you… yu should rot in jail… you transfer all your wealth to your families and publish lies about your incomes… how dare you lie to people you are supposed to serve ? how dare you destroy the island you have duty to protect and honour?

  • Bob Ellis

    It’s true. Everything has a price, regardless of the cost…… I hope thousands turn up to see theses ‘celebrities’ and ruin the whole thing. After all. It is a public beach.

    • Happyshopper

      A friend was there this morning and overheard staff speaking to officials, security is being increased. Apparently there is also going to be a massive firework display.

      • Neroli

        The turtles 🐢 will love that!!

      • Kim Holme

        Its heartbreaking that they claim to care and it is obviously a protected area, it is such a shame they cannot abide by the rules they make! Maybe should write a petition againt it! They dont need the money!

  • Daiva Griksaite

    It is just sad!!! Nothing is sacred in front of the MONEY 🙁 And if it’s a lot of money they can dance on top of turtle eggs or hatched baby turtles nobody cares.

  • No_Name12

    Picture is not photoshoped and the mayor is a liar. Videos also have circulated, where you can see baby turtles trying to get to the sea while you hear the machines nearby. Not to mention the first pictures, where turtle egg shelters were destroyed, along with the eggs, by the bulldozers (you could see clearly the trace of the vehicles in the sand), which sparked the initial outrage.

    This island has no hope, those who rule are the local and foreign rich, who own the state, the political parties and the political representatives.

  • CyprusOilMan

    Ah, but a “lot of money has been spent on this wedding”, so let’s just ignore the environmental protection order then. Disgraceful.

  • Whazzzzzzup

    CM why have you removed the previous photo with the bulldozer closeup showing them on top off the exact area as the photo with the baby turtles?

    • Neroli

      Yes let’s get that photo circulated onFacebook

    • Kim Holme

      Yes I would like to see this too or are you hiding something!

      • Whazzzzzzup

        Found the photo..on FB go to ‘sites embodied cyprus’ it’s there for all to see..still don’t know why CM removed it? There’s also other photos showing bulldozer tracks that have past right next to nests. Just search Anassa Hotel on FB.

    • Paul Smith

      The photo could be fake 🙁

      • Whazzzzzzup

        See for yourself if in doubt as below. There are many photos to justify the outrage.

  • Neroli

    Russian businessman believed to be in the construction business! Mmmm

  • Mist

    PR Disaster for Thanos Group, blows up their CSR documents. Mr Michaelides and his sisters will not be happy bunnies.

  • Neroli

    Maybe some of us should answer Biebers and Aguileras Tweets and let them know what’s going on? They have sunbeds and umberellas? Think I may book them for the day and night on the public beach

  • Happyshopper

    Apparently the Mukhtar has said the party WILL go ahead, so he has greater authority than Ministers? I am sure the lights, fireworks and music will all be of great benefit to the hatching turtles around this full moon!

  • LMS

    Sad, simply sad.

  • Whazzzzzzup

    Looking at this new photo evidence just says it all and I am dumbfounded as to how low a level Mr Christodoulou can sink in order to justify himself.
    He now needs to resign.

    • Pete

      That would indicate a modicum of honour; so it won’t happen !!

  • Pc

    OMG!! The f&^$ing morons!!

    • Neroli

      Oh Pc, very unlike you!!

      • Pc

        Well, this is the epitomb of stupidity though. Everyone knows that turtles matter. When you want to do this sort of event, do it in a way that it is unambiguous. Now this is a giant public relations disaster, even if the turtles are perfectly fine. So amateurish.

        • Neroli

          I TOTALLY agree with and of course turtles matter! I think we should go and join the demo -I’ve always wanted to be part of one!

          • disqus_8q00vR7rLQ

            Don’t forget to take your Greek flag!!!

  • Whazzzzzzup

    Ahaa…the bulldozers were there for a reason…digging a hole for himself:

    “All the illegal things that happen in the area – people camping, people driving with their trucks and four by fours, people lighting fires here – is that not illegal? Does no one care about that?

    My first question to Mr Christodoulou as an elected official would be ‘have the illegal activities you mention been reported?’
    ‘How has this information come to your knowledge and have you acted on it and if not why not?’

    Creating an additional illegal activity based on the previous goings on does not justify it.

  • Stepharakalo

    And so begins the inevitable and very characteristic denial. Were the bulldozers also photoshopped Mr Christodoulou? If so you can claim they were never really there! Akamas is beautiful but is fast turning into a dog eat dog development race to see who can encroach the furthest and fastest. Shame on you.

