Britain could still reverse Brexit, says Heseltine

Former British Deputy Prime Minister Michael Heseltine speaks to a Reuters journalist during an interview in London

Brexit could be reversed if economic pain prompts a change in public opinion that brings a new generation of political leaders to power in Britain, former Conservative minister Michael Heseltine said.

Heseltine, who helped topple Margaret Thatcher in 1990 but ultimately failed to win the top job, said that Britain could face another election in just two years and that Prime Minister Theresa May would not lead the party into that election.

A supporter of EU membership, Heseltine said he saw a scenario in which Britain would not leave the European Union as scheduled in late March 2019.

“There is now a possibility that Brexit will not happen, but it will need a change in public opinion,” Heseltine, 84, told Reuters in an interview.

“There may be indications but there is no really substantive evidence of public opinion moving but I think that it will happen. My guess is that public opinion will move,” he said.

Heseltine said the shift in Brexit policy by the opposition Labour Party – including staying in the European single market and customs union for a transitional period – indicated Labour had sensed the wind of a change in public opinion.

May, who quietly opposed Brexit ahead of the referendum, has formally notified the bloc of Britain’s intention to leave and divorce talks are under way.

Some European leaders have suggested Britain could change its mind, while former Conservative prime minister John Major has said there is a credible case for giving Britons a second vote on the Brexit deal.

His successor, Labour’s Tony Blair, has said repeatedly that Brexit can and should be stopped.

In the June 2016 referendum voters in the United Kingdom backed leaving the EU by a margin of 51.9 percent to 48.1 percent.

The world’s fifth-biggest economy initially withstood the shock of the Brexit vote, but growth began to slow sharply this year as inflation rose on the falling value of the pound and hit households.

CHANGE THE BREXIT TUNE

May, who has insisted that Britain will leave the European Union, said last month that she wanted to fight the next parliamentary election, not due until 2022.

Heseltine, though, said that seemed unlikely given her botched gamble on a snap election in June which lost her party its majority in the lower house of parliament.

“I don’t think she will fight the next election, but there is no agreement on her successor. All the people indicated as possibles are singing the same song, and in my view the song is unattractive and will become less attractive,” he said.

“‘Ousted’ is a specific word, but there are many ways in which the Tory party operates – what it will quite look like I am not going to say. But I think there will be a change to a new leader before the next election.”

“They have two years before the next election.”

Heseltine said he was waiting for a politician to emerge with the courage to challenge the Brexit consensus of British politics and explain to voters the full import of the divorce.

“Within a relatively short period of time, the Brexit negotiations will sour even more than they already have, and the Tories will be left holding the baby. Everybody else will have moved away from Brexit,” Heseltine said.

Brexit, he said, was a “monumental mistake” that would make Britain a spectator of 21st century history, bleed its wealth and relegate it from the league of leading global powers.

“The idea that we are not European is just to spit in the wind: Anyone who has read Shakespeare knows just how European we are,” said Heseltine, who the Sunday Times says has a fortune of 300 million pounds ($390 million).

He said Brexit was far more significant than the 1956 Suez crisis, when British forces were forced by the United States to withdraw troops from Egypt in a blunt illustration of Britain’s lost imperial power.

Heseltine said the EU was unlikely to give Britain the beneficial divorce deal it wanted because to do so would risk unravelling the EU itself.

“It is difficult to see how the Brexit negotiations can be anything other than discordant. The issues are huge and they come down to a very simple question: Can the Europeans agree to someone leaving the club on ‘the cake and eat it’ basis?”

“I don’t think they can. And they have made it clear they don’t intend to. If they were to change their mind so that we have our cake and eat it, well of course I will be wrong. But I don’t think they are going to do that.”

  • Mr Magoo

    Why not make things a little more interesting by having Farage as the Brexit negotiator.
    Maybe he can save more than 350 million a week whilst supping on his ale.

  • Muffin the Mule

    Unlikely, but clearly in a recent poll in a right wing newspaper that was strongly for Brexit, over 70% said the decision was wrong. It’s now, that negotiations are not progressing and with visible signs of things going wrong, that people are suddenly waking up. A bit late I’m afraid and the only way it will work is with another election and a decision to re-join. It would take a major shift in party thinking to reverse the process although legally, it can be.

    • Gipsy Eyes

      We haven’t left yet so there’s no need to rejoin!

  • Gipsy Eyes

    Lord Hesseltine is simply reminding us that a week is a long time in politics and that in a democracy it’s perfectly okay for the people to change their mind. Funny how no one below has addressed his comments.

  • John Aziz Kent Kent

    WE all have to gather behind Teresa May and go ahead wıth
    Brexit

    • Muffin the Mule

      You can,I’ll just veer away.

    • Gipsy Eyes

      Why?

    • Evergreen

      Really?

    • NuffSaid

      Why? It’s a mess and so is her leadership. Weak and wobbly!

  • Alexander Reuterswärd

    If Brexit is reversed, than i can guarantee that Europe will demand:
    UK change its currency to Euro
    UK dont get a rebate on its membership feeUK will need to agree to a new rule where they not are allowed to leave the EU

    • Monica

      No chance !

    • Disenchanted

      I think Europe will be relieved to see this reversed. They will not want to make it difficult for Britain to do what is right for everyone.

      • Monica

        Everyone in the post-Brexit EU … but not the UK.

        • NuffSaid

          Really Monica? Your cosy life in Cyprus may be under threat with Brexit. Think long and hard about it.

          • Monica

            No problem.
            If it was liable to cause any problem,I have the choice of moving on or going home.

    • Muffin the Mule

      They will not be bullied to join the euro currency but they will certainly not get all the preferential treatment they have received in recent years.

      • Gipsy Eyes

        I recently came across Harold MacMillan’s diaries which I have now started reading. The diaries begin in 1950 when European cooperation was at its inception. The general view among the Conservatives was that it was a good idea and that Britain should be “half in and half out” of the organisation. I believe that has been Britain’s position since joining in 1973 and will continue to be her position when she “leaves”. The problem is Britain cannot totally isolate herself from the EU and then expect to exert any influence over it.

