‘Anastasiades sends out letter to Guterres’

THE Greek Cypriot side is determined to return to the negotiating table following good preparation and within the framework laid down by United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, President Nicos Anastasiades said in letters to the UN chief, the permanent members of the UN security council and foreign governments.

In remarks to reporters at an event in Achna, Famagusta, on Friday night, Anastasiades said he will have the opportunity to promote the Greek Cypriot views in his meeting with Guterres during the United Nations’ general assembly later this month, both verbally and in writing.

“Already, in letters to country leaders and European governments, the Islamic Conference, and the Secretary-General himself, I have reiterated the Greek Cypriot side’s determination to return to the negotiating table, as long as good preparation has been ensured and within the framework laid down by the Secretary-General,” he said.