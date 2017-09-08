Anastasiades sends out letter to Guterres

September 8th, 2017 Cyprus, Cyprus Talks 255 comments

Anastasiades sends out letter to Guterres

THE Greek Cypriot side is determined to return to the negotiating table following good preparation and within the framework laid down by United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, President Nicos Anastasiades said in letters to the UN chief, the permanent members of the UN security council and foreign governments.

In remarks to reporters at an event in Achna, Famagusta, on Friday night, Anastasiades said he will have the opportunity to promote the Greek Cypriot views in his meeting with Guterres during the United Nations’ general assembly later this month, both verbally and in writing.

“Already, in letters to country leaders and European governments, the Islamic Conference, and the Secretary-General himself, I have reiterated the Greek Cypriot side’s determination to return to the negotiating table, as long as good preparation has been ensured and within the framework laid down by the Secretary-General,” he said.

Print Friendly

You may also want to read

  • Ozay Mehmet

    When it mattered in Crans-Montana, this fellow blew it….big time!
    Now he is going around, looking for suckers but finding none, declaring: “it wasn’t me….I did nothing.”

    • Roc.

      He blew it because of What?? he never bowed down to Turkish demands, ???? were was Akinci meantime whiles the talks were getting on????

      My friend never think just because Turkey says something the Greek side will jump, we are not the North

  • desres

    After the lies of Tassus Papadopoulos and the fiasco during and following the latest talks, who in the world would trust a Cyprus politician?

  • goofy funk

    As in the picture above,Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is laughing at Ana, telling him that he had is chance and the film is over, and there will be no sequel to this movie.

  • Muffin the Mule

    The bird has flown…

    • Evergreen

      Long time ago!!!

  • Parthenon

    How did he get into Achna? This village is under evil Turkish occupation?

    • HighTide

      He meant his Acne, but it got cured meanwhile.

      • Roc.

        Stick to your Troll daytime paid job, your not cut out to be Comedian because you not funny.

        • HighTide

          Troll.

          • Roc.

            now you’re on repeat mode, Yawns at the troll.

            • Evergreen

              An eternal truth is a truth whether repeated or otherwise!!!

    • Roc.

      Dasaki of Achna, its actually Uk land

      • Parthenon

        OK. more lazy reporting by CM

        • Roc.

          who you referring too? am Greek Cypriot and Achna was my village

          • HighTide

            Liar.

  • kimberworth

    Was he not spouting the same old fantasy prior to the last election,how anybody can believe this man beats me. Their never will be a united Cyprus there’s too much power and brass to lose.

  • Caulkhead

    Anastasiades would make a good contestant on the Radio 4 show Just a Minute. He seems incapable of saying anything without repetition, deviation or hesitation 🙂

    • Roc.

      Its great to bash the Greek, but what does it get you? does it resolve peace, does it take the TC out of the Mire? NO

      • Philippos

        Sorry! Which Greek do you speak of that’s being “Bashed”? I can’t even see one Greek in the photograph, which given the behavior of their Foreign Minister, is probably quite a positive thing

      • Caulkhead

        I have nothing to say about Greeks, I was referring to the President of the Republic of Cyprus, who claims to represents the whole of Cyprus on the international stage. He as not acquitted himself very well on that score recently. There are some of us who can see things objectively and I suggest you get the chip removed so you can too. Just hurling abuse and calling people trolls only makes you look stupid

        • Roc.

          A boring statement, why dont you say what you mean, because your humour it not making anyone laugh.

          • HighTide

            How do you know?

            • Roc.

              Because I said so,

      • Neroli

        What Greek where???

      • Banter

        Did you mean Greek Cypriot or are you implying the south is Greek?

  • Evergreen

    “How did it get so late so soon?” By Dr. Seuss.

  • Nazaret Shamlian

    ‘Anastasiades sends out letter to Guterres’
    The reason for that is to appease the section of the electorate who see him as the only President who stands any chance to settle the CyProb.
    He has pledged to ‘solve’ it in his second term,honest.

    • Neroli

      Your right!

  • clergham

    I don’t know why Nic doesn’t suggest a a 800 strong Turkish armed Civil Guard, rather than soldiers, the same they do in Spain, to cut the Gordian knot.

    To be disbanded after 15 years if there has been good behaviour by Greek Cypriots in the meantime

    He could couple this with a naval base in Famagusta, to keep the Turkish military quiet

    • Frustrated

      That’s simply not good enough for him and he’s stated as much: “NO troops”. It’s all academic anyway as troop-laden helicopter gunships can be here from the Turkish mainland in under an hour.

      The “NO troops” stipulation was a deliberate ploy to scupper the talks and close off ANY further negotiations. Let’s not kid ourselves. This IS the end of the road and he’s made it abundantly clear that it is.

      • Roc.

        You know as I do, that this BS excuse that Turkey needs troops on the Island is rubbish.

        • Frustrated

          The TCs want them here and it’s not up to you and I to decide otherwise. Aren’t there Greek soldiers here too at the invitation of the GCs ?

          • Roc.

            Who are the TCs? If your referring to True Turkish Cypriots then that is rubbish, if your talking about the Anatolian Cypriots well they would do.

            Its total BS to pretend that Turkish Troops are needed on the Island you know it as do I, Equal amount of Home on each side with a neutral UN, that is all it needs for this fictitious threat, and if it anything did happen, its not like before, you Turks are all segregated in the North by your choosing, what would you expect?????? the GCs to invade the North???? how long does it take for Turkish Troops to come over from Turkey, who has an Air force???? so this crap you need Turkish Troops on the Island is 100% BS and a lame excuse.

            • HighTide

              No matter how often you post your illusions, you do not understand the basics. Turkey will never give up the right to legally monitor what happens at her soft underbelly for the next decade or so. That’s why the proposal, missed by your glorious leader, contained a departure after 15 years.

            • Frustrated

              I wish you well with your delusions.

              • Roc.

                Why are they delusions? I tell you why you say that, because you cannot admit that your true reason you want troops on the island is because its an expansion of Turkey( Another Province).

                You lot would get more respect telling the truth than BShng

          • Evergreen

            True.

            • Roc.

              Rubbish and you know it.

              • Evergreen

                No.You seem to have a brain fog.

          • Neroli

            Some pretend they’re not here! Sheep with dark glasses

          • Roc.

            Greek Soliders would be the First to go if Turkey removed all troops from the Island, you know as does everyone else, that is a very lame and petty excuse to justify Turkish troops in Cyprus

            • HighTide

              Who has confirmed that other than you?

              • Roc.

                Its called commmon sense, If the Turkish Troops agreed to leave Cyprus , do you think the GCs would keep the Greeks Troops on the Island?, you know that is BS, if both agreed to remove Greek and Turkish troops ,that would be the only positive step to peace. no if or buts.

                • HighTide

                  You are forthright for a change: ‘conman’ sense is indeed what you possess.

                • Evergreen

                  Common sense and legality are two different worlds.

                  • Roc.

                    well then you know invasion and having a section of land in the north is not recognized due it its Illegality as mentioned by the UN and the world? NO

                    • HighTide

                      You are incapable of understanding anything at all. Recognition and legality are two entirely different things.
                      Why would the UN deal with North Cyprus as an equal partner in negotiations if it was “illegal”? Stop your nonsense.

                    • Evergreen

                      how you jumped from troops issue?no reply?

                    • Roc.

                      You said Legality, so I given you what is legal.

                    • Evergreen

                      Legality in perspective of the current issue which you dumped easily. About “TROOPS”.

                    • Roc.

                      ok be more specific as you completely lost me, what are you referring to as Legal so I can answer your rant correctly?

                    • Evergreen

                      Just read your original comment and response toit.

                    • Roc.

                      its easy you explain

                    • Evergreen

                      to it. you said you have a common sense.

                    • HighTide

                      No, he said he has conman sense. How true!

            • Frustrated

              Get real.

              • Roc.

                The Idea would a Country with no Troops from interfering countries, and that I mean Greece and Turkey.

                • Frustrated

                  NO country has NO troops. Get real.

                  • Neroli

                    He’s not for real!

                    • Evergreen

                      He has never been.

                  • Roc.

                    Well if that your vision, then I can assure this, the North will not get recognized its been 43 years, and now you have Erdogan forget the next 43 years because the World despises him and their is no way they will appease the North as this would hand Mr Erdogan a Moral Victory, and you know as I do that will never happen.

                    So if you want to keep troops, then accept the status Que and be done with it.

                    • Frustrated

                      It’s not me that “has Erdogan”. When will you get it into your thick head that I’m not a TC or Turk but a GC refugee from Famagusta. Please engage your brain for the love of God.

                    • Roc.

                      one minute you proclaim Turkey as your victors, they finance the island, they have troops on the Island, they run the Island, so when I mention Erdogan I mean it as he controls the North, I do not mean it on a personal level., Now do you understand.

                    • Frustrated

                      The way that you write leaves no room for doubt. You keep on referring to me as though I’m a TC or Turk. Kindly cease.

                    • Roc.

                      One’s Id make a difference to the rant in some cases, HT many times refers to his rants “as we” when I know he not Cypriot so he will be challenge, when people refer to “We” I can only assume they are Cypriot.if your a Anatolian Cypriot then I will choose to refer to them as Turkey and not Cypriot

                    • HighTide

                      Just shut up, will you!

                    • Benny bumble

                      We can only live in hope.. He infests every report with the same drivle.

                    • HighTide

                      Clearly a mental case.

                    • Neroli

                      Sadly, he returns, like Arty!

                    • Parthenon

                      The truth hurts does it Anatolian? You’ve finally admitted that you’re not a TC.

                    • HighTide

                      What drugs are you taking? It already starts to affect your brains.

                    • Neroli

                      Where??

                    • Evergreen

                      Not in any forum.You are lying.

                    • Roc.

                      HT is a Turk nothing to do with Cypriot, so stop him whenever he says “We” he clearly has not learnt anything.

                    • Evergreen

                      Comments matter and not the commentator. Secondly is your nasty comment in line with the article?

            • gentlegiant161

              That would mean most of the officers leaving the ROC military wouldn’t it?
              Can’t see the betters buying that

              • Evergreen

                Not most.
                All top hierarchy is from Greece in Cyprus.

                • Roc.

                  Then they would have to leave as would the Turkish Troops, whats wrong with that?

                  • Evergreen

                    I can see Frustrated has addressed you something important in a comment below. Go there and respond if you can

                    • Roc.

                      Are you just going to be a rant guard here or are you going to contribute to the rant your ideas? instead of playing the moderator?

                    • Evergreen

                      Just following some literary decorum.

                    • Roc.

                      Seems you have nothing to say about the subject on this rant other than Stir what comes out from the back of cows, if you have nothing worthy to contribute to the rant then do not bother me, what he said and what I said, if the other person wishes to reply to me then he can, do not need you to parrot him

                • gentlegiant161

                  They then effectively control the National guards, actions, training and discipline.
                  There isnt a politiciàn who has a clue so they rely on the senior officers except for procurement of course 😋

                  • Evergreen

                    All policy maker hierarchy is from Greece and then front line officers are from Greece .National Guard abides by their seniors and it means indirectly Greece controls this country in the field of “national defense”.

                    • gentlegiant161

                      Thats roughly what i said then

              • Parthenon

                Very few officers in GCNG are from Greece. Get your facts right.

                • gentlegiant161

                  Just the top hierarchy are Greek then mr Faraj, controlling the whole NG?
                  The NATO country thats a silent partner. (Greece)

      • HighTide

        This would only be a semantic difference. Whether you have a few hundred military draftees present or the same number of armed “civil guards” makes no difference. A Famagusta navy base in the Turkish federate state would be totally out of the question for the north.

    • Roc.

      I suggested that ages go, that both should have a home-guard and then do away with Turkish Troops on the Island, but we all know the true motive of Turkey being on the Island and it has nothing to do with peace, its motive has always been to grab hold of the land and keep it.

      • Frustrated

        Home Guard, troops, militia are all one and the same thing. You could call people ‘Home Guard’ but in reality they’re seasoned soldiers. And who is going to check? You?

        Get real.

        • Roc.

          Do not be silly, HomeGuard consists of both GC’s and TC’s each under a shared ROC, thats different to Turkish Troops and Greek Troops ( greece)

          • Frustrated

            As per usual, delusional.

            • Roc.

              You see this where you become an idiot, I presented you with facts, Argue with those rather than belittle yourself to HT style answers.

              • Evergreen

                you are saying such unfair things to a Cypriot Greek commentator only because he likes to write down the truth?Unfortunate for you.

          • HighTide

            There is no “shared ROC” and never will be. It’s two separate states and you know that.

            • Roc.

              Get it right, you are invador and are holding land that does not belong to you, as long as its not recognized it means nothing, you can name it what you like, give out false passports ect ect, at the end of the day the ROC is the reality and all the countries recognize that being the ROC, I do not care or do others what Turkey says or thinks,

              Those are the facts and you cannot dispute them.

              • HighTide

                Your alternative facts, right.

                • Roc.

                  the facts are 99% do not recognize the north whereby 1% do( Turkey) so you tell me

              • Parthenon

                Spot on. They can’t handle the truth that their evil entity will never gain recognition.

            • Andrew Eco

              will never happen without negotiations with the Greek side, and we’ll never gift you half the island anyway so stop deluding yourself and posting your fantasies

              international law is on our side, we don’t live in Ottoman times anymore, Turkey cannot do as it pleases

              • HighTide

                You don’t understand ‘international law’ that has nothing to do with recognition. This is the sovereign right of each state according to its own national interests. Nobody’s approval is required, certainly not from the “ROC”.

                • Andrew Eco

                  TRNC is not a state, it’s the result of war

                  it only exists because there is an army of 40,000 to ensure its existence

                  • Evergreen

                    TRNC is a “latent” aftermath of thirteen amendments by Makarios as well as constant suppression of Turkish Cypriots from 1963 onward. Separation became possible because of the coup by Greece on 15 July 1974 and now TCs are not ready to trust GCs at all. This is the whole sum up.

                    • Andrew Eco

                      how exactly did a coup by Greece ”allow for separation”?

                      same shit about suppression, which ended in 1964 without war

                      what sums the whole thing up is that Turkey wanted to somehow control the island

                    • HighTide

                      Now we know. Turkey has conspired with the Greek Junta to control the island. What a load of bollocks!

                    • Andrew Eco

                      not what I meant, Turkey took the chance but didn’t turn out as expected, since there’s no actual way for Turkey to benefit from the TRNC at the moment

                    • HighTide

                      What benefit? Turkey has spent billions to support Turkish Cypriots. You wish Greece could do that for you.

                    • Andrew Eco

                      I know

                      we don’t need Greece to support us, we support them instead

                    • HighTide

                      You must be joking. You avoided your own bankruptcy by stealing money from your account holders and taking billions from EU taxpayers. And now you wish to support another busted country? Deluded.

                    • Evergreen

                      Turkey had NO excuse to intervene if your Greek intellectuals had not invaded your country on 15 July 1974.

                  • HighTide

                    Guess how many of the 200 countries on earth are the result of war.

                    • Andrew Eco

                      before international law, and after negotiations

                      we are not animals

                    • HighTide

                      War does not negotiate, winner takes all.

                    • Andrew Eco

                      nope, not in this case

                      TRNC would be a state if that was true, and you wouldn’t be here typing what your dream is about

                    • HighTide

                      The dream is entirely yours. The TRNC is a state whether widely recognized or not. You lost a war and you have to live with it.

                    • Andrew Eco

                      TRNC will never be a state

                    • HighTide

                      Come with your passport and see for yourself.

                    • Andrew Eco

                      see what?

                    • HighTide

                      A fully fledged state.

                    • Andrew Eco

                      good for you

                      then what the hack are you here commenting about?

                    • HighTide

                      What’s a ‘hack’ doing here? I comment just like you and many others. What’s your problem?

                    • Andrew Eco

                      you said it’s two separate states, which is obviously not true

                      but in your view it is a “fully fledged” one, so enjoy your war victory and “the state” and stop bothering

                    • Evergreen

                      your previous name was Victor.

                    • HighTide

                      If you are “bothered” here go and read your comics or watch the mountain north of the border.

                    • Andrew Eco

                      the mountain changes nothing, like there are many ways to make your existence known…

                    • Evergreen

                      I like the color:)

                    • Evergreen

                      why?

                    • Andrew Eco

                      It’s the result of war

                    • Evergreen

                      No.
                      TCs wish it.

                    • Andrew Eco

                      wish what?

                    • Evergreen

                      Their own state and it is here. They suffered a lot after the thirteen amendments by Makarios and it is felt that they will never come back and trust you now.

                    • Evergreen

                      Negotiations are failed .

                    • Andrew Eco

                      there will be infinite attempts until a solution is found, no pressure

                    • Evergreen

                      UN is not sitting at your pleasure.

                    • Oh Come ON!

                      …and neither are there TCs!

                    • Evergreen

                      I think TCs have moved forward .

                    • HighTide

                      The solution has been found in 1974. Who will attempt what?

                    • Andrew Eco

                      war is not solution in our eyes

                    • HighTide

                      Greece and your local criminals started the war. The result stares in your eyes.

                    • Andrew Eco

                      those local criminal should have been arrested – end of story

                      what they started was no war

                    • HighTide

                      Your head criminal by the name of Nikos Sampson was arrested and spent time in jail. If an armed attack on a foreign government is not war, then what: a computer game?

                    • Andrew Eco

                      so the words coup and war are synonyms by you?

                    • HighTide

                      The coup turned into a civil war with casualties on all sides. Since you were obviously not born then, ask your grandparents to tell you about it.

                    • Andrew Eco

                      source? from what I know, everyday people had no idea what was going on, until the Turks came to kill them and drive them out their homes by force

                    • Evergreen

                      Means thereby that “you” already knew about Greek Coup and had accepted it as a normal thing .Caught?

                    • Andrew Eco

                      presenting the coup as a cause for the war is just so wrong, a coup can very easily be fixed (as it did), but what the war caused can never be fixed…

                    • HighTide

                      My dear friend, stop playing silly, or are you?

      • Neroli

        What’s a home guard, you mean our National Guard??

        • Roc.

          Soldiers of the ROC with an equal share as per population Both Greek and Turkish Cypriot in both North and South., thats is all you need if you wanted some sort of Security)

          • HighTide

            No “ROC” soldier will set foot onto TRNC territory, stop dreaming.

            • Evergreen

              A good comment. roc will not like this truth.

            • Roc.

              the answer is simple, there is no TRNC, this is were you love to project BS,

              • Frustrated

                Always delusional.

              • HighTide

                A brain dead reply.

          • Evergreen

            ROC is not equipped with professional army-Artillery, infantary or navy.

            • Roc.

              Do not insult Cypriots (both) as being stupid that they could not be trained to use militarily hardware, that is an insult to all Cypriots. and a lame excuse on your part.

            • Parthenon

              How dare you. The GCNG is well equipped and can mobilise to 100,000 strong in 48 hours.
              We do need to buy advanced fighter planes though.

              • HighTide

                LOL. All fire brigades together could not get more than one thousand on standby.

                • Evergreen

                  Please add one L in your LOL from my side too. It is unfortunate that this commentator does not understand the meanings of a “professional military”.

                • Parthenon

                  So why did you lose 5,000 Turkish soldiers in 1974? Did they all drown?

                  • HighTide

                    Typical Greek/Cypriot bragging by multiplying the real number by ten. Nevertheless, each single casualty has to be mourned. Seldom has half a country been taken over with a lower cost of lives.

              • Evergreen

                It is not a professional military .

          • Evergreen

            NO.
            Through Thirteen amendments , Makarios had already violated the legal distribution of force members in N.G.

        • Parthenon

          What do you mean by “our” National Guard? I thought you were a TC sympathiser?

          • Neroli

            Typical disgusting comment from the likes of you!! Yes I live in the south of the island so obviously it’s our NG. I sympathise with all decent people. And you’re not one of them

          • Roc.

            No way

            • Parthenon

              Our resident TC sympathiser is staying unusually silent!!!

  • HighTide

    We don’t know the details of the letter. Maybe it contains the wish to accommodate half of the remaining Turkish troops in the South, as a gesture of good will. Now we are talking.

    • Kibristan

      C’mon! I don’t want to hold my breath that long 😃

    • Nazaret Shamlian

      By my reckoning, the presence of the Turkish troops have helped keep the peace for the past 43 years.I’d hate to imagine what might have happened if the coup in 1974 had succeeded and our Nicos Sampson had stayed as president for a couple of terms!
      PS Unlike the National Guard who are in your face all the time in the South, while visiting the North I have never set sight on one Turkish soldier.
      Where are they?

      • HighTide

        To start with, the number of Turkish soldiers in the TRNC is greatly exaggerated and nowhere near the rumoured figures.
        Secondly, the Turkish army is highly disciplined and keeps its soldiers as much as possible in their compounds. Free time of draftees is spent in civilian clothes, and rare misbehaviour results in an immediate return to Turkey. Wish all armies would act like that. US soldiers abroad can mostly kill civilians without fearing consequences.

        • Neroli

          I did read that somewhere that the number of troops were greatly exaggerated, according to the amount of voting papers they had for the troops in the last election?

          • HighTide

            It is not possible to differentiate votes cast in the recent Turkish referendum between soldiers and civilians. There is a good number of TRNC citizens who have dual citizenship. Hence the published number, which is low for other reasons, does not give info on the stationed number of troops. One only gets an approximate feel of the actual situation when living here.

            • Neroli

              Ok

    • Roc.

      Again stupid remarks from a stupid person, try addressing the article with some reality instead of your stupid rant, What is that meant to be your sarcasm? if it is then its crap.

      • HighTide

        Troll.

        • Roc.

          Try joining in with proper rants rather than Lies and making up stories, then it might be interesting

          • HighTide

            Troll..

          • Evergreen

            such as which lie HT has stated?

          • Frustrated

            If you got real, THAT would be “interesting” but you live in fantasy land.

            • Roc.

              The difference is my rants have either been facts or if its an Idea I would say so, that is very different from many Turks here that choose to use fantasy and lies to win an Arugment .

              • HighTide

                Your facts are always of the alternative kind. LOL!

              • Frustrated

                Naturally you have a monopoly when it comes to “facts” and the truth. Arrogance personified.

              • Evergreen

                Today,Frustrated’s comment is nothing but a truth. It is you who are roaming around with nothing substantial in marathon comments by you .

                • Roc.

                  you very close to the mark, I refrain from getting to personal,as I will respond back, so far its been a tame page.

            • Neroli

              Don’t say that,he lives in North London!

      • Neroli

        Can’t you stop you’re usual remarks and rants to HT and others from the ‘other side’ and talk some sense for once. It gets boring!

        • Roc.

          I really do not care what you think, if he rants without lies and sticks to facts I would not have to keep exposing him,

          • Neroli

            You were banned before as we can see!

            • Evergreen

              MANY Times.

            • Roc.

              I do belive you were too as did HT , which at this time I will not name his other.

              • Neroli

                I was banned by mistake about 4 years ago and my name hasn’t changed!!

                • Evergreen

                  I recall we all had gone for a long walk.

                  • Neroli

                    Oh that long walk – I remember!!

                    • Evergreen

                      We both had that joint walk for one week.

                    • Neroli

                      Hopefully that won’t happen again

                    • Evergreen

                      Neroli, to me view and comments matter. I don’t make such things as my prestige point now.

              • Neroli

                We all know who he is!

                • Evergreen

                  Indeed.

          • Evergreen

            In a public forum, you are supposed to be responsible what you say.

            • Roc.

              I have NP with what people say, but if they choose to lie and be economic with the truth then others have the right to challenge them as you do with me,

              • Evergreen

                you can not establish that they are telling lies.

                • Roc.

                  its easy to establish Lies from truths, all one need to do is ask for proof, a URL or a link to substantiate, if its a hypothesis or an Idea of my own or what I would like, then just need to say that, you rant it out as true, make you liable to be challenged whats wrong with that, It applies to me too.

                  • Evergreen

                    state one lie by HT.Just mention one lie .I challenge you

                  • HighTide

                    Shows your naive thinking. There is a fitting link for each and every opinion. Does not mean a thing.

                    • Roc.

                      Most of your rants have had no proof, its been just your word,that would be fine if you admit that,but to paint them as forgone Truths when we know its just your properganda most times,, then you must expect to be challenged, Is that not a fair statement?

                    • Evergreen

                      Give just one example if you have.

                    • Roc.

                      Let HT open his profile up from private to general and you can read all his rants, I not his bookkeeper. if you wish to investigate HT, I suggest keep an eye out for his rants OK

                    • HighTide

                      Your posts do not need proof. Everyone can see that you are off the rocker.

      • Costas

        let him get his pay for comment of the day

  • Veritas

    The picture shows the reaction of all involved, after The President gave his version of why the talks failed.

    • Adele

      Lol…..

  • Pullaard

    Oh, please Mr. President, just keep quiet and cease being a complete embarrassment to the island of Cyprus and all its residents.

    • Nazaret Shamlian

      Don’t be a spoilsport.
      Give the man a chance to win a second term in office.In his book THAT will be his life’s ambition fulfilled.

      • Paralimni

        I think his on the back foot since talks failed and has seen what the North has been doing or Plan B as it were the South didn’t expect it so are running around like headless chickens is the way I see it. Yes people lost land and property from both South and North however both people’s are Cypriot and their homeland as well. So it is only right the the North want to get on with their future having not got anywhere with the South. If Turkish Troops was the sticking point I think it was a small compromise to keep them there for a solution IMHO 800 to 1500 Turkish troops is not the end of the world.

  • Anthony Dimitriou

    From village idiot to circus clown. That is how I would describe the previous and current presidents. The clown is only interested in his re election and sacrificed a great, never to be repeated opportunity.

  • Frustrated

    The President of the Republic is a prize chump with his banging on about wretched letters and “preparation”. And what a cheek to deliver yet another worthless, mindless speech from the very place where thousands of us had to camp out under the stars in August 1974 after leaving Famagusta: Achna forest. I bet he wasn’t there during those days.

    And by his stipulations at Crans Montana, he ensured that psychologically we Famagustians are still living in those tents at Achna. This man makes my blood boil as he’s fooled us once too often. A pox on him and most of the political establishment who’ve condemned us all to financial as well as geopolitical ruin.

    • Veritas

      One of your best, if not the best comment you ever made to catch the very essence of how one feel as a refugee after the 1974 debacle.
      No more is needed, to express the frustation most of the refugees feel about 43 years of being used by smooth talking and self-centred politicians, who used our trauma for their own personal benefits.

      • Frustrated

        Thank you.

        For decades, the GC political establishment have been unwilling to negotiate with the victor in the light of the fact that Greece’s and EOKA B’s action resulted in defeat and brought untold loss and misery to the population.

        As far as I’m concerned, it’s US who are the “intransigent” ones as we’re in the far weaker position and we need to negotiate the best possible deal in the circumstances. To say the the TCs and Turkey bear total responsibility for where we are today is flying in the face of all reason and reality. Because any form of pragmatism is a concept unknown on the island, as I stated in my initial comment, we truly are “condemned” to oblivion.

        • Veritas

          Fully agree.

        • Paralimni

          I agree and when you strip away the diplomacy and spin Turkey are the big kids on the block and with Erdogan being the way he is now I’m surprised he has not barked back threats to the South or annexed the North. To put it mildly who is going to ask Turkey to agree with Prez Nik?

          • Nazaret Shamlian

            Erdogan does not need to annex the North.He is also a proponent of ‘divide and rule’.

            • Roc.

              At the expense of the True Turkish Cypriot, is that hard to admit that Naz???????

      • Evergreen

        Indeed.

    • Barry White

      Guterres has now cleared his desk at the UN in New York. He awaits the Holy Writ from the Palace to properly venerate it.

      • Paralimni

        LOL best laugh I have had for a month. Prez Nik really does think the world outside revolves around the CyProb

        • Nazaret Shamlian

          Doesn’t it?

        • Roc.

          If it does or does not, who do you think are the losers, I tell you the TC’s

      • Neroli

        Very good !

    • Neroli

      Well said F . I can’t imagine how awful it must have been – and still is – to lose everything and your homes.

    • Roc.

      I said many times that was my village( Achna) , and that Prized plum HT who is a Mainland Turk thinks he knows best for Cyprus.

      • Frustrated

        Your reply to my comment is totally irrelevant and inappropriate.

        If you have a problem with High Tide, either address your paranoid comments to him or else complain to the CM moderator.

        • Roc.

          You have my replies to your thoughts in other Rants, look above and see.
          Have Np with HT just to expose him as a liar,

          • Evergreen

            you did not.

  • Sonar

    Dose that mean his back pedaling on zero troops, and removel guarantee rights ? The have far greater problems then little insignificant Cyprus. The North is not listening, have the election then try again to breath new life into the dead duck

  • se faris

    I gave a letter to the postman,
    He put it in his sack.
    And by the early next morning,
    He brought my letter back.
    Guterres wrote upon it:
    Return to sender, address unknown.
    No such number, no such zone.
    We had a quarrel, a lover’s spat
    I write I’m sorry but my letter keeps coming back.
    So then I dropped it in the mailbox
    And sent it special D.
    And by the early next morning
    It came right back to me.
    he wrote upon it:
    Return to sender, address unknown.
    No such person, no such zone.
    This time I’m gonna take it myself
    And put it right in his hand.
    And if it comes back the very next day
    Then I’ll understand the writing on it
    Return to sender, address unknown.
    No such number, no such zone.

    • EGB

      Perfect.

  • David Wilson

    Letter stuffed with $$$$$$s and a note saying please keep talking for another 50 years. On behalf of the Republic Of Corruption

    • EGB

      Guterres is not such a man, I hope. He seems to want to do business (as an expression) but will not waste his time flogging a dead horse (at the behest of a dead duck).

      • David Wilson

        I agree Hope he can see the reality after CM

        • EGB

          Keep hoping. A wiser President would not seek re-election for ‘personal reasons’ but he is not a wiser President and to be honest his position is not quite as hopeless as Christofias’ was. I still doubt if he’ll even make it to the second round, but he might. Re-elected? Only if by some miracle the choice is him or Nicolas.

    • se faris

      David Your comment made me laugh, thank you and goodnight.

    • Evergreen

      A good one.

  • se faris

    Can you believe this man, he blew the best chance for an agreement since 2004, and now he says “ the Greek Cypriot side is determined to return to the negotiating table following good preparation and within the framework laid down by United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres” Jesus Nicos!!!! Is this man for real??? Nicos you must think you are so clever and the Turks are so stupid they will continue negotiating with the Greek Cypriots for next 50 years, Nicos guess what, there is no one left to negotiate with so look into the mirror and convince yourself it was not your fault, it was those barbaric Turks who do not want a settlement. Sleep well Nicos.

    • Paralimni

      When your on the back foot and screwed it up wouldn’t you be running around trying to get back to the table? otherwise you may not get elected again next year to waste another five years talking with no results.

      • se faris

        Paralimni Well said!!

  • EGB

    If that was the entire message he could have just texted it.

    As for ‘Anastasiades said he will have the opportunity to promote the Greek Cypriot views in his meeting with Guterres during the United Nations’ general assembly later this month, both verbally and in writing’ – is he going to be passing notes during the meeting?

    • Neroli

      He has a letter writing fetish at the moment!

  • The Bowler

    If the Great President of the Republic of Cyprus returns to the negotiating table, who will he be negotiating with?
    He certainly has humour even if he doesn’t have anything else going for him, particularly the looks, honesty or integrity department.

    • EGB

      He hasn’t even got any money or assets to speak of apparently.

    • David Wilson

      Negotiations continue with fat bloke from Athens. UN not there. Parallel universe prevails!

  • Fevzi Ogelman

    Good preparation? What preparation is he talking about? Every angle of the damned CyProb has been talked, twisted and screwed for years, decades……It’s all over Nik, no one is returning to the table for horsetrading, you had your chance, it’s finished, don’t insult people’s intelligence any more.

  • Gokce Kavak

    Great President of the Republic of Cyprus 🇨🇾, Great Anastasiades!! The most valuable President of the Republic of Cyprus 🇨🇾!! Cyprus 🇨🇾 – United Kingdom 🇬🇧 admiration also bounds Turkey 🇹🇷 very deeply! It doesn’t matter whether you are Greek Cypriots, Greeks and Anglo-Cypriots in the Republic of Cyprus 🇨🇾!! 💖💖💖💖

    • HighTide

      Such nonsense can only be fortified by up voting yourself.

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close