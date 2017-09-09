Catalan independence vote divides region’s mayors

September 9th, 2017 Europe 8 comments

An Estelada (Catalan separatist flag) hangs on a balcony in Barcelona

Barcelona’s mayor has asked for reassurances that municipal staff would not face legal action or lose their jobs if they helped to organise an Oct 1 referendum on Catalonia seceding from Spain.

However, some of the region’s nearly 1,000 mayors have already said they would go ahead with the vote, despite it being declared illegal by Madrid.

Having originally offered to allow premises across the city to be used as polling stations, Barcelona mayor Ada Colau has asked the Catalan government for further reassurances that civil servants involved would be protected, her office said.

“We support the right to participate and protest completely but we will repeat what we have said many times before: we will not put at risk institutions or civil servants,” Barcelona’s deputy mayor, Gerardo Pisarello, said on Friday.

Catalonia’s parliament voted on Wednesday to hold an independence referendum on Oct 1, setting up a clash with the Spanish government that has vowed to stop what it says would be an illegal vote.

Polls in the north-eastern region show support for self-rule waning as Spain’s economy improves. But the majority of Catalans do want the opportunity to vote on whether to split from Spain.

As of Friday night, 674 of Catalonia’s 948 municipal districts had informed the government of their intention to allow city spaces to be used for the vote, according to the Municipal Association for Independence (AMI).

In a video posted on Twitter, the mayor of the Cerdanyola municipality tore in half a letter from the Constitutional Court warning of the legal repercussions of participating in the referendum to applause from the crowd watching.

Pro-independence groups protested on Friday outside the offices of several mayors across Catalonia who announced they would not allow municipal spaces to be used for the vote.

On Saturday, Spanish police searched the offices of a weekly newspaper in the town of Valls in search of ballot papers, according to newspaper La Vanguardia. On Friday, the Civil Guard police searched a printing company near Tarragona, reportedly in search of materials to be used in the independence vote.

Spain’s Civil Guard police was unavailable for comment but a court statement said the searches were related to charges brought by the public prosecutor in relation to the referendum.

  • Parthenon

    Meanwhile Turkish politicians are protesting about an Independence Referendum in a NEIGHBOURING state!!! Very shameful.

    The National Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli said on Sept. 9 that the planned independence referendum in Kurdish Iraq is the closest threats on our national security and it should never be allowed. If the potential Kurdistan referendum is not hindered, our last homeland will be an open target of a dark and treacherous conspiracy,” Bahçeli said speaking in the Mediterranean province of Isparta.
    The MHP leader had earlier stated that the independence referendum should be deemed a “casus belli” for Turkey if necessary.

  • Cydee

    Why does the Spanish government say the vote for independence is ‘illegal’?
    So much for democracy.

    • elbmw

      Its a difficult point but the laws of a country have nothing to do with it’s voting system. The only way to change a country’s law in a democratic system is to win a majority at an election. Currently, the majority of Spanish MP’s are against the breakup of their country, irrespective of any regional aspirations.

      As an example, say the people of Leeds and Bradford who are of Asian descent decide to have a referendum to leave the Uk and within their city or region they have a majority so decide to leave the UK. Would you think that the UK is an undemocratic country because they don’t agree or let them leave?

  • NuffSaid

    The Catalans are going to be responsible for the next Spanish civil war.

    • elbmw

      Maybe, but at least it will keep Spain’s mind off the rock for a few years eh?

  • Evergreen

    A new country is in the air.

    • NuffSaid

      A new civil war is in the air Slomi.

      • Evergreen

        If Spain is stubborn

