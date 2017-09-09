Police beef up security on European threat alert

Cyprus, Europe, Global terrorism

Police beef up security on European threat alert

Cyprus police increase patrols (Photo Christos Theodorides)

POLICE in Cyprus have stepped up security measures at the island’s ports and airports after a message from Interpol Brussels about a possible terrorist attack against on European soil, police spokesman Andreas Angelides said on Saturday.

The message, addressed to an airline through Twitter, alerted travellers of a heightened risk of terror attacks in Europe. All European countries were immediately informed.

In Cyprus, police evaluated the situation and increased existing measures.

Angelides was quoted by the Cyprus News Agency as saying that for precautionary reasons, instructions for increased alert were issued, while additional measures are in place in some areas.

“Even though security measures are heightened, after assessing the situation instructions were issued for increased readiness and further increasing certain existing measures in some locations, for precautionary reasons,” he said.

Authorities in Cyprus estimate that Cyprus is not in the list of countries which are classified as “high-risk” for a possible terrorist attack.

On August 31, the US Department of State alerted U.S. citizens to the continued threat of terrorist attacks throughout Europe. This travel alert expires on November 30, 2017.

  • martin

    its just a matter of time!,wheather cy is in Europe or asia it has loads of brits just the thing for th IS

    • Evergreen

      Like Tunisia and Egypt in recent past.Here I agree.

  • Evergreen

    Instead of the words”European soil” it must be EU countries .

    • NuffSaid

      Why?

      • Evergreen

        Geographically Cyprus Island is not located in Europe.

        • Bubble

          Get a life

        • NuffSaid

          What an idiot! Whether you like it or not Cyprus is very much a member of the eu and Europe unlike your beloved Turkey.

          • Evergreen

            Being a member of EU is something different from being”European Soil”. Geographically Cyprus is Asia and people are Asians.

  • Parthenon

    The biggest threat to Europe is Turkey, which is hell bent on exporting Conservative Islamic ideology on Europe.
    All diplomatic and economic relations with Turkey must be cut.
    Unless Turkey withdraws from Cyprus there is no chance for a democratic Turkey in Europe.

    • disqus_8q00vR7rLQ

      “A total of 174 Turkish militants of the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) have surrendered to the Iraqi army, Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces) and Peshmerga forces in Iraq after the liberation of Mosul and Tal Afar from the jihadist group.”
      Hurriyet

      • NuffSaid

        Good, now hang them in public.

    • Caulkhead

      It is extremely niaive to think you can pull up the drawbridge and be immune from anything that happens in Turkey. As has been ably demonstrated by Trumps tough words against North Korea, fighting talk gets you nowhere. You have to keep the diplomatic channels open however despicable the regime or you will not only be left completely in the dark, you risk making a bad situation worse.

      • Evergreen

        I agree.

