‘Religion can catalyse political solutions’, says Maronite archbishop

September 9th, 2017 Cyprus, Divided Island 68 comments

Maronite Archbishop Joseph Soueif presenting President Anastasiades with an icon depicting Saint Maron

FAITH and politics should not mix, but religion can catalyse political solutions because every house of God is a house of forgiveness and love, the Maronites’ Archbishop Joseph Soueif said on Friday.

Speaking to reporters, Soueif was asked whether Cyprus’ Maronite community is facing problems in holding liturgies in the Turkish-held areas.

“We have renewed our faith,” he replied.

“There are difficulties, but the message from them is that faith and prayer must be everywhere, always – because this faith can help society and all communities in Cyprus find a space of love and reconciliation. Otherwise, things will go very wrong tomorrow.”

The Maronite community, the Archbishop added, has asked to hold liturgies in the villages that have been designated military areas by the Turkish army, but noted that, while the Ayios Antonios liturgy was not held in Kythrea, it will be held on Saturday.

“If we keep religion and politics apart, this can help politics move forward, because a cathedral, a mosque, every house of God, is a house of forgiveness, a house of love,” he said.

Faith, he said, is a space of love, prayer is freedom.

“I believe and hope that we in Cyprus can move forward along this line, where religion can help build a better tomorrow on the island,” he said.

  • Truth

    If in all faiths, all the creatures are supposed to be equal, then why has Fatih contributed to over 40 million deaths since the 1900.. I think it’s best to find another reason for peace in the world and then maybe humanity can be preserved..

    • Evergreen

      Don’t you think so that accepting conscience as our “God” or our mentor is the best way to live on this planet . Humanity is a religion by itself.

      • Mark Mac Donald

        No, we should never think of anything as “greater” than us without proof. But you are right. Our strength is in our conscience and our human interactions

        • Evergreen

          “All credibility,all good conscience,all evidence of truth comes from the senses”.Nietzsche.
          If one can term “senses” as one’s conscience , then we have our “Guide” within us. Accountability for right from wrong arises from our own conscience. No?

          • Mark Mac Donald

            I really don’t take issue with what you are saying. I think I may be overly picky? But, the term “god” always gets my antenna up!

            • HighTide

              That’s why parentheses are used.

            • Evergreen

              I liked it:)

              • Mark Mac Donald

                I just figure, we have a term for conscience already. Why confuse it with a word like “god” that implies the supernatural

                • Evergreen

                  I ‘term ‘ it as’unseen’ but ” power inside me which I can feel “.

                  This power lives within me-within us .We just need to connect this power and share it.

                  Many may call it God, many may call it supernatural and try to search this power in churches, Shrines, Mosques etc but it is just within us -I feel this power within me to guide me as my best friend . An easy religion actually. No?

                  Our conscience never allows us to do anything wrong with any other human being irrespective of religion, race and creed. I believe in this power. I don’t know really how to term it.

  • HighTide

    The good man should know what religion does to his Lebanese homeland.

    • Evergreen

      True.

  • Paranam Kid

    Beautiful words, but so far religion has generated more problems in the world than any other institution, and on a historic basis (i.e. counting all time) has been the cause of more deaths than any other institution. Truly the opium of the people.

    • Evergreen

      TRUE.

    • NICKDAVIS844

      Should we ban cars off the road because of bad drivers?
      The Christian religions has no harms for any earthlings whatever their religion.
      The Christian religion and politics can’t be separated because it’s laws of non-violent solutions to problems are faultless. Political decisions must not be forced on the religious whose sacrosanct religious laws must be protected. If new government laws are at variance with religion laws, people should be asked to first vote and if passed and require funds to maintain their practices, then no Christians must be forced to contribute towards that anathema. The few coming to mind are no abortions other due to health reasons, no legal right for two males or two females to marry in Churches or their relationships subsidized. Christians, unless hypocrites must use it as their central organizer of religious behaviours and not just for when visiting Churches. Religion is clear about how to treat your fellow man and that religious person if true to himself is a person with high morale. These values must be found in leaders and politicians seeking our support so that we can demand reasons why they deviate from their set promises

      • Paranam Kid

        Christianity has been the worst of all religions throughout history, with the Crusades, Popes leading wars, the Inquisition, the N. Ireland situation, to name but a few mass slaughter events for which the Church, 1 of the most hypocritical, bigoted institutions on earth, has been responsible.

        But hey, just stick to your bible and you’ll be alright & sure of a place in paradise; just be remember to be polite to god when you stand in front of him & he asks some uncomfortable questions.

        • Evergreen

          We have a dreadful past.I agree.

          Even now,if you analyse, all invaded countries are countries of Muslims.The operation mode seems to be changed with no change in basic agenda. I feel shamed sometimes .
          Therefore I believe in humanity now.

          • Paranam Kid

            I believe in humanity too, but I do not believe religion is our redemption, on the contrary.

            • Evergreen

              PK.I respect it . No arguments about it.

              • Paranam Kid

                That is your free choice 🙂

                • Evergreen

                  I believe everyone has his own principles about accountability system and we need to respect it. Respecting other’s views instead of fighting with them creates a better atmosphere for human beings which is more conducive to have a harmonious living in any set up.

                  • Paranam Kid

                    I agree. My point is that religion, the way it is generally practised, is about anything but respect for others’ views. Now that may be the way it is interpreted & may not be the way it is meant to be, but the reality is that it is so.

                    I do respect others’ views, but do not respect the views of those who do not respect others’ views, and I do not respect the views of those who twist others’ views just for their narrative.

                    • Evergreen

                      I agree:)

                    • Paranam Kid

                      Thank god (figure of speech, of course) we’re on the same page !!

                    • Evergreen

                      Indeed.

        • NICKDAVIS844

          Thanks PK for your advice but be advised that writing to support my religion on CM does not make me eligible for meeting God. If I am lucky enough to meet God and asked uncomfortable questions it means that I have not been chuted into that hot place that is many times more unbearable then what I am going through now. What about the answer to my car driven by careless drivers?

          • Mark Mac Donald

            if you are lucky enough to meet god, ask him a question for me?
            Does he still enjoy murdering children or did he get that out of his system?

            • NICKDAVIS844

              Ask your Darwin for the answer as you believe you are a descendant from monkeys.

              • HighTide

                You too! We all share 97% of our DNA with chimpanzees.

                • NICKDAVIS844

                  Is a plane descended from a ship a ship because they are both made of metals or was it because man made both of them?

                  • HighTide

                    A wonderful demonstration of a very, very simple mind.

                    • NICKDAVIS844

                      Where did you come from as you have a brilliant mind to know the true version of an answer coming from a country you claim are voodoo believers.

                    • Evergreen

                      It does not matter.What matters where our mind is coming from.People read, are exposed to different parts of the world through research and keep themselves updated. Mind is not a limited entity.

                    • NICKDAVIS844

                      Mr E,is the universe/galaxy/.. limited?. As a non believer of religion do you believe in prophecies over two thousand five hundred years ago?

                    • HighTide

                      What prophesies? Are you know into fortune telling too?

                    • HighTide

                      From which country does this answer come? Do you know? The whole world is full of simple minds, you are just a small speck there.

                    • NICKDAVIS844

                      A small speck but who made the ingredients for that small speck?

                    • HighTide

                      I should think your father(s).

                    • NICKDAVIS844

                      Essence of the comment ignored as usual.

              • Mark Mac Donald

                In other words, you won;t ask because you know he isn’t real

                • NICKDAVIS844

                  God has made known how serious a crime it will be for ANYONE harming His little children.We are free to harm or do good, any other condition would make us programmed robots worth nothing. Resist harming others and be rewarded. What makes you think that those harmed by man are not rewarded where it matters most at His other place He promised them.

                  • HighTide

                    Why do you try to proselytize here? You should stand at street corners with your pamphlets.

                  • Mark Mac Donald

                    lmao and yet he has murdered how many?

                    How many is ALL the children of the world? PLUS all those egyptian babies? PLUS all the babies he COMMANDED we MURDER, our very own babies. Sorry, dude. Until he prays for those crimes, he’s SATAN!

          • Mctighed

            You won’t meet God because there isn’t one.

        • Mctighed

          I need to learn to read all the posts before posting myself!

        • Roc.

          If we look at this from a historical perspective, definitely Christianity. The crusades were sparked by Christians killing Muslims. However, today, Islam Extremists are definitely killing more innocent people than Christian Extremists.

      • Mark Mac Donald

        lmao! The difference between having a car accident and purposely discriminating against different groups of people, have ZERO in common. Try looking up analogy before you make such a feeble attempt.
        Your religion is based on hate
        The secular world is constantly forced to make laws that YOU MUST follow because your fake god’s laws are a joke! Deal with that!

        • NICKDAVIS844

          In ignorance you write, in ignorance you read.

          • Mark Mac Donald

            lol, yet it’s OUR laws you ABIDE by! And your silly god’s laws you IGNORE

            Can you say, IRONY??

            • Roc.

              You are one silly person,

              • Mark Mac Donald

                true!
                I’m also Correct but I am silly

                • Roc.

                  Your rant is stupid and has no substance, you wanna debate, speak with facts

                  • Mark Mac Donald

                    ok. Christians think gays are an abomination. Somehow, they also think, a god told them this. They must abide by god
                    BUT
                    We make laws that force YOU BIGOTS to treat gays as equals. When you don’t, you are charged with a crime. And guess what? You ignore your silly god’s punishment because, let’s face it, he isn’t real
                    QED

                    • Roc.

                      Ok lets see where this leads shall we first question so I know were your coming from, are you a atheist or are you a believer of a religion and which, it would see what your argument is?

                    • Mark Mac Donald

                      atheist

                    • Roc.

                      then you should stick to your belief and not try to undermine anyone elses belief , try and do some research instead of blurting out crap you will see the many forms of Christianity is changing with the times, even accepty Gays and so forth. some other relgions are stuck in their ways. and I been told even mosques in some western countries would accept a gay person into them to pray.

                      You my friend are a philistine that has not moved on. sorry to say

                    • Mark Mac Donald

                      I didn’t have a belief. I just told you that.
                      You belong to a HATEFUL religion. Just read your bible. Accept gays? Please! Most still call them an abomination. The only reason you change at all is because we drag you kicking and screaming

          • HighTide

            Indeed, it takes a lot of ignorance to believe in voodoo.

            • NICKDAVIS844

              Are you saying your nation of Turks are voodoo worshipers because they believe in God?

              • HighTide

                There is no “nation” that believes in ‘god’, only individuals. Every religion is based on fairy tales that only simple minds are willing to follow. If you are one of them you have my consolation.

                • NICKDAVIS844

                  As usual you nit pick to forego an answer. Are the majority of your countrymen Turks voodoo worshipers because they believe in God?

                  • HighTide

                    Why do you assume nationality? I have no clue what you are and do not wish to know. Every country has its share of simple minds who lack self confidence, there are no exceptions.

                • Roc.

                  You should have more respect to all on this site that has a belief and do not belittle them because they have a different view to an obnoxious atheist

                  • HighTide

                    Mind your own business, you waffler.

              • Roc.

                He has no thoughts of people who believe in their own religion, Its a selfish behavior from a small minority of anesthetists

      • HighTide

        Religion has no place in a democratic country and its laws.
        It’s a personal matter and everyone is free to pick his very own voodoo.

        • Roc.

          Why did you not say ” everyone is free to choose their own religion or are you trying to insinuate or rediqual ones believe of their religion because you are a non believer? which is it,?

          Voodoo is a form of religion involving magic which is practiced by some people in the West Indies, especially Haiti.

          • HighTide

            What’s ‘rediqual’ ? An invention of yours?
            Every religions is based on irrationality, voodoo stands for it. Thank me for this information.

      • Mctighed

        May I just remind you about Northern Ireland, the Crusades and the Spanish Inquisition for just three of many Harmful Cristian religious intolerances, not to mention the Cypriot hatred of anything Turkish. Do you forget that Cyprus is supposed to be secular?

